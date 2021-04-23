News
Arkansas Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Abortion of Babies Conceived By Rape
A new Arkansas legislation signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday seeks to shield newborn babies conceived by incest from abortion.
According to The Hill, the latest legislation, state Senate Bill 463, requires evidence that a felony has been reported to law enforcement before a pregnant mother can have an abortion after 20 weeks.
Abortions after 20 weeks of birth are illegal in Arkansas, except in cases of incest or threats to the mother’s health.
According to the paper, the new bill extends the felony reporting provision to other state statutes that are now being challenged in court, such as the dismemberment abortion ban and the heartbeat law.
Read More:
South Dakota Bans ‘Un-American’, ‘Freedom-Restricting’ Vaccine Passports
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Reps. Waters and Tlaib over Anti-Police Rhetoric
The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden
Furthermore, it mandates that all abortion data gathered under state law be reported to the Centers for Disease Control. The bill also requires it unlawful for someone to warn an abortion clinic in advance of an unannounced state health inspection.
The pro-life legislation was approved by large margins in both the state House and Senate earlier this month. It is one of the bills proposed by state senators this year to shield unborn children and mothers.
Hutchinson signed legislation in March prohibiting all abortions in Arkansas. Exceptions are permitted where the mother’s life or health is in danger. However, the bill is likely to be blocked by the judiciary before it goes into effect. Per year, almost 3,000 newborn babies are aborted in Arkansas.
A few weeks later, the governor signed another bill to shield physicians, nurses, and other care staff from being coerced to engage in operations that offend their consciences, such as abortions.
State senators are also debating legislation that would require biological fathers to pay half of a mother’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs for the care of her unborn children, as well as legislation that would require abortion facilities to provide mothers with an ultrasound and summary of her unborn baby before she makes a final decision about having an abortion.
FDA Report: N95 Masks, which are Now Available, Can No Longer Be Reused
Indian Hospitals Beg for Oxygen, and the Nation Hits a Virus Record
COVID-19 hospitalizations by senior citizens in the United States are on the decline
Trump used to Ban TikTok, but now the drug cartels are using it to use American teenagers to smuggle migrants
Maxine Waters Should Be Designated a National Treasure, According to Rosanna Arquette
A Virginia cop was fired for donating to the Rittenhouse Legal Defense Fund
According to the navy, the missing Indonesian submarine has 72 hours of oxygen remaining
Bill Gates will advise FORTY heads of state on what they could do to combat climate change.
Arkansas Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Abortion of Babies Conceived By Rape
The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
Macbook Accessories: 3 New Essentials
Reimagining the BI Dashboard
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
-
Business1 week ago
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Macbook Accessories: 3 New Essentials
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Reimagining the BI Dashboard
-
News3 weeks ago
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
-
News5 days ago
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
-
News3 weeks ago
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
-
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
-
News3 weeks ago
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
-
News3 weeks ago
Russia has imposed a fine on Twitter for failing to remove protest calls
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Attending The Races: Do’s & Don’ts For The Big Day
-
HEALTH6 days ago
10 Health Profits from consuming Sprouts in Daily Routine
-
Business1 week ago
How You Can Incorporate E-signature online in PDF documents?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Watch Cable TV While Traveling
You must be logged in to post a comment Login