Arkansas Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Abortion of Babies Conceived By Rape

A new Arkansas legislation signed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday seeks to shield newborn babies conceived by incest from abortion.

According to The Hill, the latest legislation, state Senate Bill 463, requires evidence that a felony has been reported to law enforcement before a pregnant mother can have an abortion after 20 weeks.

Abortions after 20 weeks of birth are illegal in Arkansas, except in cases of incest or threats to the mother’s health.

According to the paper, the new bill extends the felony reporting provision to other state statutes that are now being challenged in court, such as the dismemberment abortion ban and the heartbeat law.

Furthermore, it mandates that all abortion data gathered under state law be reported to the Centers for Disease Control. The bill also requires it unlawful for someone to warn an abortion clinic in advance of an unannounced state health inspection.

The pro-life legislation was approved by large margins in both the state House and Senate earlier this month. It is one of the bills proposed by state senators this year to shield unborn children and mothers.

Hutchinson signed legislation in March prohibiting all abortions in Arkansas. Exceptions are permitted where the mother’s life or health is in danger. However, the bill is likely to be blocked by the judiciary before it goes into effect. Per year, almost 3,000 newborn babies are aborted in Arkansas.

A few weeks later, the governor signed another bill to shield physicians, nurses, and other care staff from being coerced to engage in operations that offend their consciences, such as abortions.

State senators are also debating legislation that would require biological fathers to pay half of a mother’s out-of-pocket pregnancy costs for the care of her unborn children, as well as legislation that would require abortion facilities to provide mothers with an ultrasound and summary of her unborn baby before she makes a final decision about having an abortion.