Bill Gates will advise FORTY heads of state on what they could do to combat climate change.
According to sources, Bill Gates, the world’s unofficial COVID-19 leader, has been charged with supervising FORTY heads of state at an upcoming climate summit chaired by Joe Biden.
During the lockout, Gates has become America’s largest landowner, and he will be the keynote speaker at the interactive summit, which starts on Thursday and will be attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Gates will advise Macron, Boris, and others on the measures that must be taken to tackle climate change.
According to Summit.news: The announcement came as Democrats reintroduced their revived ‘green new deal,’ which promises to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in so-called ‘green’ programmes in order to move to a carbon-free economy and satisfy 100 percent of electricity demand through zero-emission energy sources such as wind and solar.
Critics also cautioned that it would bring an increasingly stressed economy to its knees while giving the government complete power of all facets of culture.
Senator Rand Paul has stated that the proposal outlines proposals to create a Civilian Climate Corps youth army that will be prepared to carry out government mandates.
Bill Gates has invested millions of dollars into bizarre geoengineering experiments aimed at shutting out the Sun, including at least $4.6 million to the SCoPEx project’s chief researcher, Harvard applied physics scientist David Keith.
In a recent Wired Magazine article, Gates was hailed as the guy to “save the world” and help the earth meet zero carbon emissions, despite those expectations not being mirrored in the billionaire philanthropist’s own lifestyle.
Gates, a CO2 super-emitter, owns four luxury jets and a series of Porsches, all of which are housed in his 66,000-square-foot home.
As previously said, while Americans are assured that the hope of owning private property is doomed in the event of a possible “Great Reset,” Gates and other billionaires have been amassing vast quantities of farmland.
According to Forbes, Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in America, all while lecturing Americans that beef production is destroying the world.
Although the mass media appears to extol Gates’ presence, he has been chastised elsewhere.
As previously said, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., son of Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, wrote a lengthy article accusing Gates of neo-feudalism.
