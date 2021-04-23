HEALTH
COVID-19 hospitalizations by senior citizens in the United States are on the decline
COVID is an abbreviation for the acronym COVID Since the beginning of the year, the number of hospitalizations for older Americans has dropped by 80%, demonstrating that the vaccine programme is successful. The challenge now is to get more of the country’s young people to get involved.
The drop-off in serious cases for people 65 and older is so drastic that the hospitalisation rate in this heavily vaccinated population has now dropped to about the same amount as the next-youngest age, Americans 50 to 64.
This trend is particularly promising given that senior citizens have accounted for roughly 8 out of 10 COVID-19 deaths in the United States since the virus’s arrival.
In general, COVID-
The number of deaths in the United States has dropped from over 3,400 in mid-January to about 700 a day on average. In all, the scourge has claimed the lives of almost 570,000 Americans.
“Everything you’re doing there is just what we hoped and expected to see: when very high rates of vaccine occur, hospitalizations and mortality rates decrease,” said Jodie Guest, an Emory University public health researcher.
The results echo what is happening in other countries with high vaccine rates, such as Israel which the United Kingdom, and contrast sharply with the deteriorating tragedy in countries such as India and Brazil, which lag well behind in dispensing shots.
According to government figures in the United States, hospitalizations are down 60 percent overall, but more significantly among senior citizens, who have been qualifying for vaccines the longest and have happily accepted them.
Two-thirds of senior citizens in the United States are completely vaccinated, compared to one-third of all adults in the United States. About 80% of senior citizens have had at least one vaccination, compared to just over 50% of all adults.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the hospitalisation rate among those 65 and older is around 14 persons per 100,000 population, citing a monitoring scheme that collects data from over 250 hospitals in 14 states.
At the same time, overall demand for vaccines in the United States seems to be declining, despite the fact that injections are now available to all adults in the region. According to CDC data, the total number of doses delivered every day fell from 3.2 million to 2.9 million in mid-April.
“My fear is that vaccine penetration will not be as high in these younger age groups,” Guest said. “If it isn’t, we won’t have the same good effect with vaccination in these younger age ranges as we do with our older population.”
Furthermore, new virus outbreaks in the United States have remained at alarmingly high levels since March, totaling more than 60,000 per day, matching the figures seen during last summer’s boom. New cases are rapidly being reported to people in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, who often account for a greater proportion of hospitalizations.
Hospitalizations for people in their 50s have risen 700% in Michigan since late February, outpacing all other age classes.
Hospital doctors in Seattle’s King County are seeing fewer COVID-19 patients overall, fewer requiring emergency care, and fewer requiring breathing machines. These younger patients have a better chance of survival.
“Fortunately, they did very well,” said Dr. Mark Sullivan, a critical care physician at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle. “Because of their youth, they seem to regenerate a bit faster.”
With enough people immunised, COVID-19 cases should start to decline as the virus seeks fewer and fewer individuals to target. According to Guest and other observers, Israel claimed to have reached the mark last month after thoroughly vaccinating nearly 40% of its 9 million-person population.
However, because of its much larger population, diversity, geography, and health inequalities, the United States faces difficulties in performing mass vaccinations.
President Joe Biden proposed new federal grants for small companies on Tuesday, allowing workers to take paid days off to get vaccinated or recover from the shot’s side effects.
The challenge would be to rapidly vaccinate younger Americans, who believe they are less resistant to the coronavirus but are primarily responsible for spreading it.
“To really feel like we’re out of the woods, we need to see a lot fewer cases than we are now,” said Dr. Jesse Goodman, a vaccination specialist at Georgetown University. “It would necessitate a broader, ongoing effort.”
In Cook County, Illinois, where 91 percent of people 65 and older have had at least one vaccination, patients in the hospital are younger and do well.
“Getting elderly patients vaccinated certainly alleviates the sense of dread,” said Dr. Tipu Puri, a kidney specialist and assistant chief medical officer for clinical operations at University of Chicago Medical Center.
There is also laughter at times, he says. He recently pulled over to assist an elderly couple in finding the hospital’s vaccine office. Her husband’s wheelchair was being pushed by the lady.
“Those are the people you pray you don’t run into in the hospital,” Puri said. “We’re not going to see them in the emergency room or the intensive care unit.”
“This is what it looks like to come out of a pandemic,” he said.
