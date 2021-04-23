Maxine Waters Should Be Designated a National Treasure, According to Rosanna Arquette

Share Pin 0 Shares

Rosanna Arquette, an anti-Trump star, has called Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters a “national treasure” for inciting unrest and looting in Minnesota.

On Monday, Arquette tweeted her support for Rep. Waters. “We love her,” the actress posted on Instagram, alongside a snapshot of the two people at the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

According to Breitbart, Rep. Waters is under fire for remarks she made while meeting protesters in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, over the weekend in anticipation of a verdict in the Derek Chauvin courtroom.

“We have to remain on the street to become more active,” Waters said. “We ought to be more confrontational. We need to make it clear that we mean business.”

Waters, the chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said that she is hoping for a “guilty” verdict.

Republicans are asking for Waters to be disciplined, with a potential House censure vote on the horizon. Though Republican officials accuse Waters of inciting aggression and igniting social strife, Waters has defended herself, saying that she did not advocate violence and that “the entire Civil Rights struggle is confrontation.”

The judge in Chauvin’s trial stated that Waters’ remarks were so egregious that they provided reasons for an appeal whether Chauvin was guilty of murder or manslaughter.

“I will grant you that Congresswoman Waters could have sent you anything on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” Judge Peter Cahill told the prosecution.

Rosanna Arquette has regularly used her Twitter account to smear Republicans as bigots, most famously posting that the letter “R” stood for “racist.”