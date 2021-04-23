The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden

Share Pin 0 Shares

Black Lives Matter has finally turned on US President Joe Biden, accusing him of causing cops to become a greater threat to black Americans than former President Donald J. Trump.

The Left Is Consuming Itself.

On Tuesday, the official BLM account blasted the Biden administration for federal regulations that encourage police departments to receive unused military equipment.

“Biden is now delivering more military supplies to our communities than Trump did. “You heard that correctly,” Black Lives Matter said in a statement.

“Our cities are being terrorised at a higher pace than under Trump,” the tweet continued.

Biden’s first 100 days are up in 10 days. By then we need him to #End1033, which transfers military equipment into the hands of police across the country– including school & campus police. Another example? The military you see out on your streets ahead of the Chauvin verdict. — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 20, 2021

According to Westernjournal.com, Black Lives Matter has stated on its website that it opposes the strategy of authorising police forces to use unused military vehicles under the 1033 scheme.

“Since its inception under the Clinton presidency, more than $7 billion has gone to law enforcement authorities. Disappointingly, the influx of military supplies to police under the 1033 Program has increased under the Biden administration — and, according to new reporting, police could collect even more military equipment under the Biden administration than they did under the Trump administration,” the website said.

“No moral government should be increasing the arms available to police — and if President Biden cared for the many Black people who came out to vote for him, he will know that. If we expect President Biden to move quickly before his 100th day in office (in just 10 days), we need a lot of people to speak up right away.”

Black Lives Matter has indicated a connection between military equipment acquisitions and civilian deaths, and the organisation has long claimed that police departments are biassed.

“Weapons and vehicles of a military kind have no room on our highways. They have no room in our neighbourhoods, nor do they belong in our classrooms or on our campuses. They have no room in the custody of police, who are “violent upholders of white supremacy with no respect for Black life,” according to the website.

“President Biden will bring an end to the toxic tradition of enabling and maintaining white supremacy across the 1033 Program with the stroke of a pen.”

This is so damn disrespectful. George Floyd didn’t choose to die @speakerpelosi. He was murdered by a killer cop operating through white supremacy. There isn’t justice here. https://t.co/gNZQu3nzXg — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 21, 2021

According to data from the Defense Logistics Agency studied by Stephen Semler of the Security Policy Reform Institute, $34 million in military equipment was allocated to police forces in the first quarter of 2021, the most since the first quarter of 2020.

The Washington Post reported last year that the majority of military surplus items seized by local police departments are “mundane items such as coffee makers, electrical tape, and shipping containers.”

It also said to have captured “rifles, helicopters, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.”

According to CNN, former President Barack Obama attempted to restrict what police forces could receive in an executive order issued in 2015.

“Militarized gear will also give people the impression that there is an invading power, rather than a force that is part of the society that is defending and helping them,” Obama said at the time.

“It has the potential to alienate and harass local people, as well as give the wrong message.”

When Trump took office, he overturned the order.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, president of the national Major Cities Chiefs Association, said last year that allowing police officers in “one of the most dangerous nations in the civilised free world” access to military-style equipment made sense.

“It’s not about the equipment; it’s about the correct policy for using it,” Acevedo said.

“Everyone has to take a deep breath, stop reacting emotionally, and stop painting these topics with big brushes.”