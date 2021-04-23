News
The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden
Black Lives Matter has finally turned on US President Joe Biden, accusing him of causing cops to become a greater threat to black Americans than former President Donald J. Trump.
The Left Is Consuming Itself.
On Tuesday, the official BLM account blasted the Biden administration for federal regulations that encourage police departments to receive unused military equipment.
You have the option to unsubscribe at any time. You subscribe to our Terms of Service by subscribing.
“Biden is now delivering more military supplies to our communities than Trump did. “You heard that correctly,” Black Lives Matter said in a statement.
“Our cities are being terrorised at a higher pace than under Trump,” the tweet continued.
Biden is now delivering more military supplies to our communities than Trump. You heard it correctly. Our neighbourhoods are being terrorised at a higher rate than they were before.
Biden’s first 100 days are up in 10 days. By then we need him to #End1033, which transfers military equipment into the hands of police across the country– including school & campus police. Another example? The military you see out on your streets ahead of the Chauvin verdict.
— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 20, 2021
According to Westernjournal.com, Black Lives Matter has stated on its website that it opposes the strategy of authorising police forces to use unused military vehicles under the 1033 scheme.
Read More:
South Dakota Bans ‘Un-American’, ‘Freedom-Restricting’ Vaccine Passports
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
Rep. Chip Roy Slams Reps. Waters and Tlaib over Anti-Police Rhetoric
“Since its inception under the Clinton presidency, more than $7 billion has gone to law enforcement authorities. Disappointingly, the influx of military supplies to police under the 1033 Program has increased under the Biden administration — and, according to new reporting, police could collect even more military equipment under the Biden administration than they did under the Trump administration,” the website said.
“No moral government should be increasing the arms available to police — and if President Biden cared for the many Black people who came out to vote for him, he will know that. If we expect President Biden to move quickly before his 100th day in office (in just 10 days), we need a lot of people to speak up right away.”
Black Lives Matter has indicated a connection between military equipment acquisitions and civilian deaths, and the organisation has long claimed that police departments are biassed.
“Weapons and vehicles of a military kind have no room on our highways. They have no room in our neighbourhoods, nor do they belong in our classrooms or on our campuses. They have no room in the custody of police, who are “violent upholders of white supremacy with no respect for Black life,” according to the website.
“President Biden will bring an end to the toxic tradition of enabling and maintaining white supremacy across the 1033 Program with the stroke of a pen.”
This is so damn disrespectful. George Floyd didn’t choose to die @speakerpelosi. He was murdered by a killer cop operating through white supremacy. There isn’t justice here. https://t.co/gNZQu3nzXg
— Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 21, 2021
According to data from the Defense Logistics Agency studied by Stephen Semler of the Security Policy Reform Institute, $34 million in military equipment was allocated to police forces in the first quarter of 2021, the most since the first quarter of 2020.
The Washington Post reported last year that the majority of military surplus items seized by local police departments are “mundane items such as coffee makers, electrical tape, and shipping containers.”
It also said to have captured “rifles, helicopters, and Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles.”
According to CNN, former President Barack Obama attempted to restrict what police forces could receive in an executive order issued in 2015.
“Militarized gear will also give people the impression that there is an invading power, rather than a force that is part of the society that is defending and helping them,” Obama said at the time.
“It has the potential to alienate and harass local people, as well as give the wrong message.”
When Trump took office, he overturned the order.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, president of the national Major Cities Chiefs Association, said last year that allowing police officers in “one of the most dangerous nations in the civilised free world” access to military-style equipment made sense.
“It’s not about the equipment; it’s about the correct policy for using it,” Acevedo said.
“Everyone has to take a deep breath, stop reacting emotionally, and stop painting these topics with big brushes.”
FDA Report: N95 Masks, which are Now Available, Can No Longer Be Reused
Indian Hospitals Beg for Oxygen, and the Nation Hits a Virus Record
COVID-19 hospitalizations by senior citizens in the United States are on the decline
Trump used to Ban TikTok, but now the drug cartels are using it to use American teenagers to smuggle migrants
Maxine Waters Should Be Designated a National Treasure, According to Rosanna Arquette
A Virginia cop was fired for donating to the Rittenhouse Legal Defense Fund
According to the navy, the missing Indonesian submarine has 72 hours of oxygen remaining
Bill Gates will advise FORTY heads of state on what they could do to combat climate change.
Arkansas Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Abortion of Babies Conceived By Rape
The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
Macbook Accessories: 3 New Essentials
Reimagining the BI Dashboard
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 days ago
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
-
Business1 week ago
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Macbook Accessories: 3 New Essentials
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Reimagining the BI Dashboard
-
News5 days ago
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
-
News3 weeks ago
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
-
News3 weeks ago
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
-
A - Z Health Guides3 weeks ago
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
-
News3 weeks ago
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
-
News3 weeks ago
Russia has imposed a fine on Twitter for failing to remove protest calls
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Attending The Races: Do’s & Don’ts For The Big Day
-
HEALTH6 days ago
10 Health Profits from consuming Sprouts in Daily Routine
-
Business1 week ago
How You Can Incorporate E-signature online in PDF documents?
-
Tech3 weeks ago
6 Ways to Watch Cable TV While Traveling
You must be logged in to post a comment Login