Trump used to Ban TikTok, but now the drug cartels are using it to use American teenagers to smuggle migrants

Share Pin 0 Shares

Last year, with the approval of then-President Donald Trump, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo led an attempt to outlaw the famous social media app TikTok in the United States, resulting in an Aug. 6 executive order.

Concerns over computer protection and privacy, according to the Brookings Institution, prompted the ban.

TikTok, which had over 100 million users in the United States alone at the time, was and still is owned by the Chinese group ByteDance. The business, which was founded in 2012, is well-known for serving as a mouthpiece for Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

As a result, the Trump administration was worried that young Americans were inadvertently providing information to the CCP, which could then be used for malicious purposes.

According to CNN, Pompeo also warned users not to download TikTok “unless you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

Read More:

South Dakota Bans ‘Un-American’, ‘Freedom-Restricting’ Vaccine Passports

REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases

Arkansas Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Abortion of Babies Conceived By Rape

Unfortunately, the former administration’s attempts to maintain our national security were unsuccessful in appeal. According to NPR, U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols, the second judge to do so, suspended the executive order in December.

Nichols wrote in his order that the Trump administration had refused to “adequately explore an obvious and rational solution before banning TikTok,” that the order was “arbitrary and capricious,” and that it was a strategy that would cause TikTok “irreparable harm.”

Although it is difficult to claim that an order depriving TikTok of 100 million consumers will be detrimental to the company’s interests, it is becoming increasingly difficult to dispute that TikTok is detrimental to the nation’s interests – albeit not for the reasons that the Trump administration claimed in 2020.

TikTok is also a weapon of choice for Mexican drug cartels (also known as “coyotes” in this context), according to Fox News, which is using the site to publish notices to enlist teenagers and young adults to move imported illegal aliens deep into U.S. territories. In return, the cartels gave the teenagers up to $3,000 in cash.

Is the illegal immigrant crisis posing a major danger to people in the United States?

According to Fox News, “images acquired by Fox News reveal the advertising gangs are using on social media apps like TikTok, where they pay more than $3,000 a trip for teenagers and young adults to come move smuggled migrants into the United States as they cross the border.”

The hired drivers are then tasked with transporting illegal immigrants to a drop-off site where they are picked up by other cartel agents and transported to secret places.

According to Fox, one note said, “Need 2 or 3 drivers to get through a checkpoint.”

“I’ve got another 6 left, which I’ve already passed. “Let me know as soon as possible for that quick cash,” said another, according to Fox.

A third note, seen in the picture Fox included with its report, provided $700 to transport people from the southern Texas town of Falfurrias to Houston.

According to the Fox report, which quoted unnamed sources, several American children have taken the bait, often smuggling illegal aliens in their parents’ SUVs. According to the Fox storey, one woman, a nurse, burst into tears when officials informed her of her child’s behaviour.

Though coyotes engage in common practises through all social media channels, TikTok’s prominence among America’s youth makes the site of special concern. Many members of my age have not yet gained wisdom and are unaware of the gravity of the events they are involved in.

Although it’s entirely plausible that the people American teenagers are transporting are just looking for a better life, there’s no guarantee of drivers’ safety, to begin with. And by doing so, they are becoming complicit in illegal activities.

Banning TikTok is no longer just a matter of data protection. Still, the network is actively used to lure children into organised crime syndicates, leading to the border crisis.

President Biden should follow in the footsteps of the Trump administration and revive attempts to ban TikTok for the sake of the government.

Read More:

Rep. Chip Roy Slams Reps. Waters and Tlaib over Anti-Police Rhetoric

The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden