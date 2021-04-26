News
COVID treatment has advanced, but many people also hope for a simple pill
If Priscila Medina had received COVID-19 a year earlier, she would have had no proven safe and successful therapies to pursue. Doctors knew just what to do when the 30-year-old nurse arrived at a Long Island hospital last month, so out of breath she couldn’t talk.
They soon arranged for her to get a novel treatment that provides virus-blocking antibodies, and she claims that “by the next day I was able to get up and walk around.” “I finally started turning the corner after two days. I was taking a shower, sleeping, and playing with my son.”
These types of treatments can help newly diagnosed patients prevent hospitalisation, but they are vastly underutilised due to the need for an IV. Other medications can hasten regeneration in sicker patients, although only a handful increase longevity.
While vaccinations are assisting in the containment of the pandemic, simpler and better therapies are required, particularly when virus variants spread.
“We’re seeing an increasing number of young people get into bad trouble… serious illness involving hospitalisation, and even unfortunate deaths,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease specialist, recently told the National Press Club.
The greatest desire, he said, is for a convenient drug, such as a tablet, “that will keep patients with problems from feeling worse and needing hospitalisation.”
Here’s a look at what’s coming up and what you can do right now.
IS THERE A PILL ON THE WAY?
Developing medicines for respiratory conditions is difficult, partially because the doses must be high enough for the treatment to penetrate far into the lungs while not becoming poisonous.
Treatment research was also slowed because the US government originally prioritised vaccines. The first COVID-19 therapy did not demonstrate benefit in a large government-sponsored trial until the end of April 2020.
The medicine — remdesivir, marketed as Veklury by Gilead Sciences Inc. — is also the only one licenced in the United States for COVID-19, but several others, including the one Medina got, are allowed for emergency use.
Remdesivir is also the only antiviral COVID-19 drug — it inhibits virus replication — and “we really, really need a bunch more,” said National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins at a recent seminar.
Pfizer, Roche, and AstraZeneca are among the firms researching antivirals in pill form. Molnupiravir, developed by Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, is the most advanced. It does not seem to benefit ill patients but shows potential in less ill ones, according to the firms, and a major analysis could yield results this fall.
If it works, it may be used at home as signs arise, close to how antiviral treatments for the flu are currently used. The NIH is still looking for a home-use solution in an analysis that is studying up to seven medications that are currently being used to treat other diseases.
Vaccines are now being tested as potential remedies. Any people with “long COVID” reported that their symptoms changed after vaccination.
OUTPATIENTS’ OPTIONS
There is only one choice now: antibody medications, which will reduce the need for hospitalisation by 70% if administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. Eli Lilly and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals are approved to provide their medications to people who are at high risk of serious illness, and the US government delivers them for free, though there may be a premium for the IV.
Antibodies are produced by the immune system to combat the virus, but they take weeks to develop following infection. The medications have lab-created copies that can help right away. Since certain virus strains can evade single antibodies, antibody combinations are still used.
Demand for these treatments has been surprisingly low: many people are unaware of them, physicians and clinics were not originally set up to have them, and IVs are cumbersome, though Regeneron has studied providing its medication as shots.
“This is truly life-saving treatment. “We believe it has a huge potential to be used more,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, director of emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
“You don’t have to be very sick” to get it, he said, and several people are hesitant because they believe they can recover without it but then deteriorate.
Medina, a labour and childbirth nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New York, experienced this.
“When I felt I was getting better, things kept getting worse,” she said. “It was terrifying. I was feeling really out of breath. I couldn’t even speak.”
Her hospital paid for her to get the antibody therapy at nearby North Shore University Hospital, which had a surgical tent equipped with IV stations to handle a large number of patients at once, and she stabilised at home.
TREATMENT IN A HOSPITAL
The solutions are determined by the nature of the symptoms, and timing is critical — some medications can be life-saving at one stage but dangerous at another.
Remdesivir is prescribed for patients who need extra oxygen but do not need breathing equipment. According to tests, it reduced the time to rehabilitation by five days on average, from 15 to 10. However, since it has not been proven to increase longevity, a World Health Organization guidance commission condemns its application.
Dexamethasone and related steroids are the only medications that improve recovery of patients that need extra oxygen and intensive care. They can be harmful if used earlier, as people are still slightly ill.
“Early on, you want the immune system to combat the virus,” Fauci said, so therapy is directed at assisting in that process. If the disease progresses, the immune system can become overactive, and individuals may die as a result. For this later stage of disease, a variety of medications that suppress inflammation and other immune responses are being tested.
According to the National Institutes of Health, full doses of blood thinners such as heparin can help people who are moderately ill escape breathing machines or other organ support. To avoid blood clots, almost all hospitalised COVID-19 patients are now given low doses. According to research, higher doses can benefit patients who aren’t yet seriously ill but can hurt others who are.
LEARNED LESSONS
Doctors now realise that certain treatments, such as the malaria medication hydroxychloroquine, do not work. That can be almost as critical as understanding what to try, according to Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj of the Cleveland Clinic, who works with the Infectious Diseases Society of America to establish care recommendations.
“We still have misinformation about COVID-19 therapies,” he added, which misleads both patients and doctors.
Dr. Rajesh Gandhi, a Massachusetts General Hospital physician who is also involved in developing recommendations, said that “tremendous research progress” has been achieved in a year. Doctors no longer need to take a “kitchen sink solution,” or pursue a variety of treatments in the expectation that one will work, he says.
Pornhub CEO’s $20 million mansion is on fire, and police suspect arson.
Biden finds a way back to a normal life in the fight against the virus
Keep These Things in Mind While Choosing a Shampoo for Your Baby
Editor X- A New Standard in Web Design
Baby Rompers General Introduction
Top 8 Types of Vinyl Decals
Features of ergonomic chairs to consider during the selection
COVID treatment has advanced, but many people also hope for a simple pill
How To Make A Tutorial Video in 2021
FDA Report: N95 Masks, which are Now Available, Can No Longer Be Reused
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
Russia has imposed a fine on Twitter for failing to remove protest calls
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
-
Business2 weeks ago
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
-
News1 week ago
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
-
News3 weeks ago
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
-
News3 weeks ago
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
-
News3 weeks ago
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
-
News3 weeks ago
Russia has imposed a fine on Twitter for failing to remove protest calls
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Attending The Races: Do’s & Don’ts For The Big Day
-
HEALTH1 week ago
10 Health Profits from consuming Sprouts in Daily Routine
-
Business2 weeks ago
How You Can Incorporate E-signature online in PDF documents?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Watch Cable TV While Traveling
-
Education2 weeks ago
Artificial Intelligence Explained to a Student, Professional, and a Scientist
-
News1 week ago
The EU reports that 150,000 Russian forces are stationed along Ukraine’s borders.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login