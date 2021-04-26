How To Make A Tutorial Video in 2021

Share Pin 0 Shares

Do you want to make video tutorials on your pc that are didactic, fluid and above all useful? Whether for your online course or YouTube tutorial, here we will see step by step how to do it.

In this article, we will see the steps to create a video tutorial with your PC. Since there are many types of tutorials, I will be the most useful possible but at the same time concrete enough for you to finish reading this guide ready to start.

In summary, to make a tutorial, you must first research the topic, anticipate the tools to use, prepare for recording and editing, and finally export the video.

STEP 1. Research the topic even if you know it

When we do a tutorial, giving a final review of our topic, we can get things that we have not considered, such as an update, new tools that exist or something that we do not have in mind done.

STEP 2. Anticipate the tools you will need and get them.

There are few things as frustrating as being about to record and realizing that your microphone is not working, that the screen recorder has only medium quality, or some other obstacle, wasting valuable time.

Here is a list of the tools that you will most likely need.

Screen recorder (if the tutorial needs your audience to see your pc screen), for example, a tutorial on the use of some software.

Video maker and editor. You will need to cut or paste audio, include texts or intros etc. I usually use FlexClip, as it is inexpensive and very professional with a screen recorder built-in.

Audio editor. Sometimes when it is not advisable to record the audio directly to the video editor, it is better to use a separate program specialized in audio to be able to remove annoying noises, echoes, cut, equalize etc. (a free one is Audacity)

Microphone: Get a microphone that has good audio quality. Although I use the Blue Yeti, which is one of the most used, it is somewhat expensive. There are inexpensive options such as the Audioteknica with good quality.

Camera (Optional): If the tutorial involves filming (for example, a cooking recipe, learning to repair something), consider the quality of the camera you will need, if you do not have the resources to make one and your phone has one acceptable camera, you can use it, in this article I tell you how to give a professional look to your filming with your cell phone.

STEP 3. Prepare for editing and recording.

This is where a tutorial differs from a class or course. In the latter, you have to first make an outline so that the video has the topics ordered as well as a script.

Not in a tutorial, I prefer to do this process later because you will show your audience STEP BY STEP how to reach a result, so you should always start with filming or screen recording as the case may be and then explain how you got to the narrating your actions.

For the above, it is important to do a mini test tutorial in order to anticipate any possible complication or damage, anything that may be missing or that we have lost sight of. These are the tips that I like to follow:

Placement of equipment and tools.

If I am going to film, I put the camera in position and connect the microphone (if I record the audio at the same time, I do the maneuvers). I check the lighting, that all the materials are in and that I have enough space to move and move all the tools that they are going to be used without leaving the take and without losing audio.

If I’m going to do a screencast (i.e., PC screen recording ), I make sure the recorder has the image quality settings I require.

I recommend 30 frames per second, in the highest quality that the program has unless you require details in slow motion. In that case, you can use a greater number of frames.

Go correcting small display details in what you do the test. Is it better to put the microphone to the left or right? Where is there less echo? Is my hand obstructing the visibility of an important detail? Can you see an important piece on camera? Is there a distractor?

Start recording as if you were doing the definitive tutorial

Make the test recording of the tutorial, this is the moment when you will see your weak points, and you will know what to correct.

View preliminary test results

Validate that the recording and filming have been done in the format you were looking for, that your video and audio editor supports it.

If you hear background noise or echo, see if you can eliminate it with the program, or you will have to do acoustic treatment in your studio.

Do a test edit. It doesn’t have to be perfect, just to prove that you won’t need to do an extra editing procedure (like having to get images or effects that your editor doesn’t have)

Make an outline/script if you will be speaking while making your video.

If you already have an idea of more or less the workflow in the tutorial, how you are going to move, which parts you are going to accentuate when giving the explanation while recording or filming, make a note sheet and try to memorize the important parts, this It is because you are not going to memorize it, since it is very difficult for you to read continuously while filming or recording.

STEP 4: Record or Film the tutorial

As you will notice, I only dedicate one paragraph to filming / recording the tutorial. This is because the test is actually more laborious. At this stage, you will follow the same workflow as the previous step but already recording definitively.

I can only tell you that in this step, don’t worry too much if you make a mistake and have to repeat it. It doesn’t have to be perfect. It just has to be useful. The tutorial that brings the most visits to my page is the one that I consider the worst of my videos, I stutter a lot and get stuck more, it is longer than I should have done it and still has good acceptance because it is useful and I give the result that I promise to give In fact, this one here

STEP 5. Make the video and audio edits (if you explained while recording)

This step implies as a preliminary measure that you made sure that everything was recorded, that there are no areas where you cannot hear yourself or what you were doing and that you have selected the parts that you are going to use. (Make annotations of the seconds or minutes of video that you are going to delete.)

What your audience is looking for is to solve a problem, and it is best from the beginning to teach them what the result will be if they continue to watch, if it is not what they were looking for, then they will leave, but you will not have wasted too much valuable time.

If you observe in this tutorial where I teach how to make an effect with the Filmora video editor, I start with the effect that they will achieve if they continue watching the tutorial and following the instructions, only until they have seen what they will achieve, I give a small intro with the call to action that lasts a few seconds and without wasting time we see the tutorial.

Put your brand or your call to action until you have the attention of your audience.

Since your audience knows what they are going to achieve and has decided to watch your video to learn, then you make your brand known in a small space. After a few seconds, they will prefer to advance to the video, so everything says it very concisely.

Make your video as short as possible

A mistake that I have made a lot is to make the video too long. This is something that is very tiring, especially if it is not justified. For example, one of my videos lasts half an hour, and although it is my most watched video, I feel that it would have been better if I had done it for a maximum of 15 minutes, that’s why the last one you saw lasts no more than 5 minutes. We learn from mistakes.

Unless they are very complex topics that require more time, keep it as short as possible, eliminate unnecessary spaces, there are steps that may be implicit in a later one. Increase the speed if you see that everything moves very slowly (that’s why I prefer to record the voice later if I have to increase the speed, I don’t have to re-edit the audio)

Why did I put this step almost to the last? This is a personal opinion, but I consider it easier to narrate on the clips already cut and ordered in your video editor. That way, you can modify your audio, your phrases as many times as you want. Freeze some clips to add an explanation that you have not considered.

STEP 5: Export the video

Since you have finished editing your video in the program, it is time to export it and convert it to a multimedia file. Personally, I like the MP4 for YouTube in the best possible quality.

STEP 6: MONETIZING THE VIDEO

If you are going to use the video for your YouTube channel or online business,monetize it.