Editor X- A New Standard in Web Design

Editor-X is an advanced platform for website creation, made exclusively for creative agencies and designers, providing complete designer flexibility with a unique mix of intuitive drag and drop features and responsive design capabilities. It is the next best thing in web design.

This platform serves as a total stack solution featuring integrated business tools like e-commerce, marketing resources, booking systems, and much more. Users are able to connect to external APIs and compose custom code for creating data-driven and rich websites.

Currently, customers are experiencing web design progress on their mobile, desktop, and every other device in-between. Hence it is vital for website creators to make a platform that helps them gain the same visual impact, no matter what the device.

Editor-X is a sophisticated web creation platform that provides total control over design and freedom to construct websites that suit any screen size and type imaginable.

The following are the main features of Editor-X:

Smooth and responsive design

Editor X provides an original combination of cutting-edge design capacities along with an intuitive drag& drop feature, thus leading to complete flexibility of design. Having the most accessible CSS in the industry, customers can do designing of responsive sites for constructing websites of every imaginable screen size.

All in one platform

Not only can users design responsive and unique web experiences for their audience, but by using Editor X, they are able to embellish their sites with an extensive range of business solutions such as video streaming capacities, e-commerce, booking systems, and much more. The best part is that everything can be completed on a single platform.

Bid adieu to third parties’ services and welcome one single and comprehensive platform supported by industry-leading and secure web infrastructure. With customized e-mail marketing, tools of customer management, and SEO plans, no objectives are out of reach.

Flexibility in coding

One need not be an expert in coding to create the next masterpiece in web design. With Editor X, one need not know any coding at all. By using a code-free CMS, one can manage the back-end content of any website and display it in a visually excellent manner. But the platform is able to support capabilities of custom coding for those who like to code. Such users can connect to external API’s and compose custom code to create data-driven, rich websites and complex web applications with unmatched speed.

Advanced design capacity

Created for agencies and designers who construct websites for others, Editor X provides a revolutionary mix of responsive design capacities along with an intuitive drag & drop feature. By building responsive and powerful websites with advanced technology and approachable CSS, creators can bring their authentic visions online on the most flexible canvas as yet.

Comprehensive

The creation of distinctive web experiences on the tool of Editor X doesn’t end with design. With web infrastructure that is an industry leader, designers can offer clients and brands websites that answer all their business requirements.

Websites may be enriched with a wide variety of integrated solutions for businesses like marketing tools, booking systems, e-commerce, and more. This implies that designers need not anymore struggle with plug-ins of third parties and can bring to the production of all their ideas on a single comprehensive platform.

No need for CSS

In case one is not a designer, one will appreciate the designer-made templates which come with Editor X. There is also a blank page option if you desire to begin from scratch. The WYSIWYG option permits one to preview the designs on mobile phones, tablets, or desktops instantly.

With Editor X, one gains the Drag and Drop interface of regular editor with many responsive design capacities such as ‘Grid layouting’ based on CSS grid and ‘Text Scale’, which allows one to create scalable font sizes. Another option is ‘Flex Layouter’, which permits automatic reconfiguring of content.

Editor X has the regular drag and drop functionality of a standard Wix Editor while permitting one to design for desktop and mobile. The best part is that one need not know CSS. But a rough knowledge of CSS may prove beneficial.

Who Should Use?

Editor X has its limitations. It is designed for a specific target audience such as:

Persons with previous experience in website design or knowledge of programming.

Creative persons desire lots of design flexibility.

Persons who wish to build up websites from scratch.

In sum, if one requires a responsive, small website fast, Editor X is a great low-cost option. Based on one’s hosting and domain requirements, one can opt for various plans (free/ premium) for this tool of web design.