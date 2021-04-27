Tech
Editor X- A New Standard in Web Design
Editor-X is an advanced platform for website creation, made exclusively for creative agencies and designers, providing complete designer flexibility with a unique mix of intuitive drag and drop features and responsive design capabilities. It is the next best thing in web design.
This platform serves as a total stack solution featuring integrated business tools like e-commerce, marketing resources, booking systems, and much more. Users are able to connect to external APIs and compose custom code for creating data-driven and rich websites.
Currently, customers are experiencing web design progress on their mobile, desktop, and every other device in-between. Hence it is vital for website creators to make a platform that helps them gain the same visual impact, no matter what the device.
Editor-X is a sophisticated web creation platform that provides total control over design and freedom to construct websites that suit any screen size and type imaginable.
The following are the main features of Editor-X:
Smooth and responsive design
Editor X provides an original combination of cutting-edge design capacities along with an intuitive drag& drop feature, thus leading to complete flexibility of design. Having the most accessible CSS in the industry, customers can do designing of responsive sites for constructing websites of every imaginable screen size.
All in one platform
Not only can users design responsive and unique web experiences for their audience, but by using Editor X, they are able to embellish their sites with an extensive range of business solutions such as video streaming capacities, e-commerce, booking systems, and much more. The best part is that everything can be completed on a single platform.
Bid adieu to third parties’ services and welcome one single and comprehensive platform supported by industry-leading and secure web infrastructure. With customized e-mail marketing, tools of customer management, and SEO plans, no objectives are out of reach.
Flexibility in coding
One need not be an expert in coding to create the next masterpiece in web design. With Editor X, one need not know any coding at all. By using a code-free CMS, one can manage the back-end content of any website and display it in a visually excellent manner. But the platform is able to support capabilities of custom coding for those who like to code. Such users can connect to external API’s and compose custom code to create data-driven, rich websites and complex web applications with unmatched speed.
Advanced design capacity
Created for agencies and designers who construct websites for others, Editor X provides a revolutionary mix of responsive design capacities along with an intuitive drag & drop feature. By building responsive and powerful websites with advanced technology and approachable CSS, creators can bring their authentic visions online on the most flexible canvas as yet.
Comprehensive
The creation of distinctive web experiences on the tool of Editor X doesn’t end with design. With web infrastructure that is an industry leader, designers can offer clients and brands websites that answer all their business requirements.
Websites may be enriched with a wide variety of integrated solutions for businesses like marketing tools, booking systems, e-commerce, and more. This implies that designers need not anymore struggle with plug-ins of third parties and can bring to the production of all their ideas on a single comprehensive platform.
No need for CSS
In case one is not a designer, one will appreciate the designer-made templates which come with Editor X. There is also a blank page option if you desire to begin from scratch. The WYSIWYG option permits one to preview the designs on mobile phones, tablets, or desktops instantly.
With Editor X, one gains the Drag and Drop interface of regular editor with many responsive design capacities such as ‘Grid layouting’ based on CSS grid and ‘Text Scale’, which allows one to create scalable font sizes. Another option is ‘Flex Layouter’, which permits automatic reconfiguring of content.
Editor X has the regular drag and drop functionality of a standard Wix Editor while permitting one to design for desktop and mobile. The best part is that one need not know CSS. But a rough knowledge of CSS may prove beneficial.
Who Should Use?
Editor X has its limitations. It is designed for a specific target audience such as:
- Persons with previous experience in website design or knowledge of programming.
- Creative persons desire lots of design flexibility.
- Persons who wish to build up websites from scratch.
In sum, if one requires a responsive, small website fast, Editor X is a great low-cost option. Based on one’s hosting and domain requirements, one can opt for various plans (free/ premium) for this tool of web design.
Pornhub CEO’s $20 million mansion is on fire, and police suspect arson.
Biden finds a way back to a normal life in the fight against the virus
Keep These Things in Mind While Choosing a Shampoo for Your Baby
Editor X- A New Standard in Web Design
Baby Rompers General Introduction
Top 8 Types of Vinyl Decals
Features of ergonomic chairs to consider during the selection
COVID treatment has advanced, but many people also hope for a simple pill
How To Make A Tutorial Video in 2021
FDA Report: N95 Masks, which are Now Available, Can No Longer Be Reused
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
Russia has imposed a fine on Twitter for failing to remove protest calls
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News6 days ago
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
-
Business2 weeks ago
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
-
News1 week ago
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
-
News3 weeks ago
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
-
News3 weeks ago
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
-
News3 weeks ago
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
-
News3 weeks ago
Russia has imposed a fine on Twitter for failing to remove protest calls
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Attending The Races: Do’s & Don’ts For The Big Day
-
HEALTH1 week ago
10 Health Profits from consuming Sprouts in Daily Routine
-
Business2 weeks ago
How You Can Incorporate E-signature online in PDF documents?
-
Tech4 weeks ago
6 Ways to Watch Cable TV While Traveling
-
Education2 weeks ago
Artificial Intelligence Explained to a Student, Professional, and a Scientist
-
News1 week ago
The EU reports that 150,000 Russian forces are stationed along Ukraine’s borders.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login