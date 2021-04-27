Home Improvement
Features of ergonomic chairs to consider during the selection
Employers concerned about employee health rely on the ergonomic design of chairs. It allows a healthy sitting posture and do not have any ill effects on spine health when sitting for a prolonged time. Usually, those who do desk jobs should always use ergonomic chairs that offer the right kind of body support to avoid any stress on the spine. Ergonomic chair designs look beautiful, and companies that want to increase productivity for their workers by keeping them healthy provide the chairs for their employees to ensure comfortable sitting while practicing good sitting posture.
Many brands of ergonomic chairs and a wide price range are available in the market, and you can see more at APOL Singapore for more ideas and inspiration. Buying ergonomic chairs requires some understanding of what the chairs can offer. A first look at the specification sheet might appear a bit puzzling as you encounter unfamiliar terms as you are buying the item for the first time. The ergonomic chair design is about the flexibility that allows different adjustments to ascertain the best chair position that can support the body evenly while ensuring comfortable sitting.
It does not matter if you do not understand all the features of ergonomic chairs, but here are four must-have features that you cannot overlook.
Adjustability
Ergonomic chairs have various adjustment features that allow users to determine the most comfortable sitting position conforming to good posture. From the seat height to the height of the armrests and the position of the backrest and headrest, everything is adjustable in ergonomically designed chairs, although users might not use all of them. The seat height adjustment allows a comfortable sitting position for all sizes of people to sit with their feet flatly placed on the ground. The backrest must be movable to support your sitting position whether you are leaning forward, reclining, or sitting upright. The dimensions of the armrest and its height must ensure comfortable sitting through proper adjustment. Allowing you to fix the headrest at the desired position between your head and neck provides adequate support.
Seat size
The seat of the chair should be of the right size so that it can evenly support your hips when you sit in any posture. Ideally, a good seat should exert the same amount of pressure across various sections of the seat. Before buying the chair, sit on it to figure out how comfortable you feel and whether the seat size accommodates your body without having to move back and forth to find the proper sitting position.
Stability
Most ergonomic chairs have caster wheels that add more flexibility and comfort in sitting. Still, it is vital to ensure that the base design of the chair offers uniform stability by matching with the flooring. Chairs must be stable when positioned in one place not to slip and cause an accident. Softer caster wheels for hard floors and harder wheels for carpet floors are the norm.
Ergonomic chairs are available in varying weight capacity from 250 pounds to 400 pounds, and the weight of the user must match with the chair design.
