baby health
Keep These Things in Mind While Choosing a Shampoo for Your Baby
Bringing up a baby can be a task for new parents. They want to give their baby the best, but at the same time, they have a cold feel and can get overwhelmed while making the right choices for their little one. Then, making as easy as a decision of which baby shampoo should they get their baby also seems too big. However, it surely is something you should be concerned about because there are so many choices available in the market that claim to be clinically tested and the right baby shampoo.
Here are the following things to keep in mind before choosing the right baby shampoo for your baby:
- Go for Natural Products:
Whenever selecting the right shampoo for infants and toddlers, go for organic, toxin-free products made from natural ingredients. Never fall for fragrances. Rather check if the baby shampoo contains any preservatives or petroleum products harmful to the baby’s skin.
- Read Labels on the Shampoo
These days, most brands in the market claim to be organic and natural, and therefore, making the right choice can be tricky. So, always start with reading labels. Check the list of ingredients and if the baby shampoo is free from dyes or any other harmful chemicals.
- pH Balance
The scalp of a baby is sensitive, and consequently, it becomes even more important to pick the right baby shampoo that maintains the right pH balance. The baby’s scalp and skin can feel irritated if the shampoo applied to his/her scalp does not contain the right pH balance.
- Go for Products with Tests and Certifications
This part does sound a little taxing, but it is not that hard. Just check if the claims made by the brands are correct or not by looking for tests and certifications on their packaging. You can also look for the MadeSafe Certification or Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), which are the guidelines recommended by agencies that control the authorization and licensing of the manufacture and sale.
Now that you pretty much know about the important things you need to do before picking up the right baby shampoo, the question arises:
Which is the Best Baby Shampoo?
Well, don’t worry, we have an answer for that as well. We recommend you go for Mamaearth Gentle Cleansing Shampoo. Made with 100% toxin-free formula this shampoo, cleanses gently, is MadeSafe Certified, has a 5.6 pH balanced formula, is tear-free, and dermatologically tested.
Crafted with Coconut, Jojoba Oil, and Aloe Vera Extract, this baby shampoo creates instant thick & soft foam and gently cleanses the baby’s scalp and hair. Additionally, it does not irritate a baby’s sensitive eyes, therefore, giving your little one a fun bathing experience.
Suitable for infants, toddlers, and school-going children, this baby shampoo is free of harmful chemicals such as Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, and Artificial Colors, ensuring a safe and happy bath time.
Furthermore, if you want to do right by your baby and the planet you are living on, you are investing in the right brand. Mamaearth makes sustainable products that cause no harm to you or the environment, as the brand:
- Makes toxin-free products free from any harmful chemicals
- Is ‘plastic positive’ as it does not add any new plastic into the ecosystem
- Certified cruelty-free by PETA
- Has collaborated with an IT-enabled NGO to plant thousands of trees and plants
Well, after getting an insight on the right baby shampoo, go ahead and buy it. Get your little bundle of joy his/her bundle of joy in the form of Mamaearth Gentle Cleansing Shampoo for infants and toddlers.
