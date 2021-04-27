News
Pornhub CEO’s $20 million mansion is on fire, and police suspect arson.
The unfinished 8 bedroom, 11 bathroom mansion of Pornhub CEO Feras Antoon caught fire over the weekend, prompting police in Montreal, Canada, to launch an investigation. The mansion was already under renovation, but Antoon recently listed it for a whopping $19.8 million Canadian.
The fire was announced on Sunday night, and it took more than 80 firefighters until 2:30 a.m. the next day to put it out. Neighbors were evacuated from their homes for fear of the fire spreading. According to police, after the fire subsided, arson detectives were sent to determine if the devastating fire was deliberately lit.
“Police officers who arrived on the scene were able to see that the fire started inside the residence,” said Julien Lévesque, public relations officer for Montreal police. “Earlier this morning… our arson team from the Montreal police department took over the investigation. They were on the scene this morning to examine the whole scene and speak with witnesses in order to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire’s inception.”
Antoon declined to talk with the media for an extended period of time, citing the police inquiry into the cause of the blast. “The house was under renovation. I am thankful that my family and I, as well as our neighbours, are safe. I will not make any more comments out of concern for the pending criminal investigation.”
Prior to the blast, local media voiced scepticism about the luxurious home’s standing. Antoon paid cash for the land in 2016 for $2.3 million and began construction on the home. Antoon put the mansion on the market for almost $20 million when it was still unfinished, and no one involved in the initial acquisition or development responded to local media when asked why the 61,130 square foot home was put on the market.
“The imposing castle will have up to eight suites, seven bathrooms, and nine parking spaces. The several rooms include a piano suite, an art gallery, and a spa, according to TVA Nouvelles, a French-language media group located in Montreal. “‘The exterior is almost completed, as are the interior partitions. This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to purchase the mansion at this stage and either compliment the proposed design or adapt it to your liking,’ according to the Royal LePage website.” The building was also built to have several floors and multiple elevators for the comfort of the residents.
Pornhub has been accused of willfully denying the prevalence of child pornography on the pornographic website for more than a year. According to National File, “Pornhub admitted in March of last year that ‘cases of children in their videos’ comprise ‘less than one percent of its content.” Given that the website receives 6.8 million uploads each year, the cumulative amount of child rape videos on the website may be as high as 68,000 per year.”
