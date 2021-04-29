Education
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
Prime numbers are one of the most important concepts of mathematics, and it has numerous applications in the real world such as cryptography, card security and so on. In Mathematics, every number is made up by multiplying prime numbers. We can find out what prime numbers make an original number by using prime factorization.
Prime Factorisation is an interesting concept. It lets you find the factors of a number. In fact, each and every number is a product of its prime. The concept of prime factorization of a number is quite simple. Once students get accustomed to the concept, they enjoy solving it. In this blog, we will cover the topic of prime factorization and list out various interesting ways to find the factors of a given number.
Let’s dive in then!
Prime Factorization – Definition
The process of finding out the prime numbers which make an original number is known as prime factorization. We can find the prime factorization of a given number by various methods. Prime Factorisation is basically performed on composite numbers in order to find its prime factors. It is also used in finding the LCM ( Least Common Multiple ) and the HCF or GCF ( Highest or Greatest Common Factor.
In this blog, we will go through some of these methods in order to get a crystal clear understanding of the concept of Prime Factorisation.
Methods to Find Prime Factorization
Division Method
In this method, we find out the prime factors of a given number by using the following steps :
- Step – 1: We first divide the given number by the smallest prime number, which divides this number exactly. E.g. 320/2 = 160
- Step- 2: Now, we need to divide this quotient by the smallest prime number. Following the above example, we now have 160/2 = 90
- Step 3: We now repeat step-2 until the quotient is one. (Upon following this, we get six times the multiple of 2 and one time 5)
- Step 4: We can now see all the prime factors in multiples. i.e. 320 = 26 x 5
Factor Tree Method
In order to find the prime factorization by factor tree method, we need to follow the following steps:
- Step 1: The first step is imagination. You need to imagine this number as a root of a tree. Let’s assume the number is 24.
- Step 2: Now write down any two factors of that tree. The pair of factors needs to be listed below the number which we considered as the root of that tree. The pair of composite factors for 24, in this case, is 6 and 4
- Step 3: The listed two factors of the given number needs to factorize. Once you factorize the given number, list down the composite factors below the factors. Upon factorization of 6 and 4, we get its factors (2,3) and (2,2) respectively.
- Step 4: Step-3 is repeated until we find the prime factors of the composite numbers in the above steps. From our example, we do not need any further factorization as per our example as we have already got the product of primes.
The factor tree method is simple and fun! You just need to find two composite factors of a number and the rest steps follow through. I hope you enjoyed learning Prime Factorisation with the help of these methods. Cuemath is an online learning platform that helps you understand these methods with the help of visual tools that can help you develop rock-solid concepts.
I hope this blog helped you understand how to find the prime factorization of a given number. Remember, regular practice of these methods can be beneficial in the long run as it gives you a speed boost and keeps you way ahead in the game! Happy Learning.
Biden Silences Critics with a Bold Promise, But Forgets Where He Puts His Mask
How Lexxola Glasses Dominated TikTok to Become 2021’s Must-Have Fashion Accessory
United States Recovery from the pandemic recession is growing rapidly
What Are The Usefulness Of Buying Perfume Online?
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
Pornhub CEO’s $20 million mansion is on fire, and police suspect arson.
Biden finds a way back to a normal life in the fight against the virus
Keep These Things in Mind While Choosing a Shampoo for Your Baby
Editor X- A New Standard in Web Design
Baby Rompers General Introduction
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
Top 10 benefits of using company logo on a custom T-Shirt
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
-
Business2 weeks ago
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
-
News2 weeks ago
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
-
News4 weeks ago
Microsoft announced the latest truths about working from home. One is truly disturbing
-
Business2 weeks ago
Top 10 benefits of using company logo on a custom T-Shirt
-
News4 weeks ago
The CEO of Google’s self-driving car spinoff has stepped down
-
A - Z Health Guides4 weeks ago
Eight Must-Have Skills for Every Nurse
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Common Concealed Carry Mistakes To Avoid: We The People Holsters
-
News4 weeks ago
Data from more than 500 million Facebook accounts was discovered online
-
News4 weeks ago
Russia has imposed a fine on Twitter for failing to remove protest calls
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Attending The Races: Do’s & Don’ts For The Big Day
-
News1 week ago
Indian Hospitals Beg for Oxygen, and the Nation Hits a Virus Record
-
News1 week ago
The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
10 Health Profits from consuming Sprouts in Daily Routine
-
Business2 weeks ago
How You Can Incorporate E-signature online in PDF documents?
You must be logged in to post a comment Login