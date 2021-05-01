Biden Silences Critics with a Bold Promise, But Forgets Where He Puts His Mask

Share Pin 0 Shares

Following President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, the media did all it could to persuade us that the big spending bills and federal power grabs he proposed weren’t all that radical.

“Joe Biden will highlight his moderate radicalism in his major congressional address,” CNN reports.

“Why Republicans can’t persuade America that Biden is a radical,” according to the Washington Post.

“Biden’s idea isn’t radical,” according to the Los Angeles Times. He’s simply making amends for decades of federal indifference.”

That wasn’t radical, despite the fact that $4 trillion in spending was proposed on Wednesday, and despite Biden’s demands to pass legislation that would federalize police practises and election rules, all of which would benefit Democrats.

What’s more, you know what? Maybe they’re right. Perhaps Joe Biden is a declining man who thinks he, like FDR, is the only man who can fulfil the moment — if only he could recall what that moment was.

Consider Biden’s speech at a car rally in Georgia on Thursday, where he vowed to dismantle Immigration and Customs Enforcement and close private detention facilities in less than a week and then couldn’t remember where he put his mask minutes later.

According to NBC News, Biden’s “Getting America Back on Track” tour began in a state where House Resolution 1, a federal bill that would essentially nullify Georgia’s election integrity law, could earn him some points on the left.

“You understand how valuable and vulnerable the right to vote is,” Biden said. “Your decision altered the course of history.”

Is Joe Biden a leftist?

“However, instead of being celebrated, it is being attacked.”

This was the same lecture we’d heard the night before, scarcely warmed up for the Georgia audience on Thursday. According to a video posted by ABC News reporter Karen Travers, progressive demonstrators wanted him to go even further.

Demonstrators shouting “end detentions now” and “communities not prisons” disrupted President Biden’s car rally in Georgia.

The president interacted with them, even suggesting that they be given a microphone at one stage.

“I agree with you,” Biden said in response to the hecklers. Man, I’m working on it. Give me five more days.”

“CLOSE PRIVATE DETENTION CENTERS,” HECKLERS claim. ICE MUST BE ABOLISHED.”

“Folks, you all know what they’re talking about,” Biden continued, according to Travers. Private prisons do not exist, period. None… Detention facilities operated by private companies. They shouldn’t be there, and we’re trying to get rid of them all.”

“Abolish ICE,” a demonstrator said.

But it’s unlikely to happen in five days, and abolishing ICE would take much longer.

Biden’s exit, in which the completely vaccinated president struggled to find his mask, was the cherry on top of this success. (Spoiler: it was hidden in his pocket.)

Joe Biden, who has received all of his vaccinations, misplaces his mask in his pocket.

Jackie Wilson’s “(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” was playing in the background as Biden looked for his mask: “I’m so happy / I finally found you.” At that precise moment, our president retrieved his facial covering and kept it aloft, as if he had just retrieved Excalibur from the pillar. Who’s to say the world isn’t amused by irony?

We can see what the Biden presidency is devolving into in two moments from an otherwise unremarkable voice. Although no one expects ICE to be abolished anytime soon — and Biden was hardly among those calling for it during the campaign — it’s obvious that the “Enforcement” aspect of Immigration and Customs Enforcement isn’t even near the top of the new administration’s priority list. At the state level, arrangements with private prisons have been terminated.

Even so, the demonstrators who disrupted the event aren’t satisfied. What was Biden’s retort? Sure, go ahead and do whatever you want, boys. Five days, to be exact. I should be able to finish it by then. Just give me a minute to locate my mask, and we’ll be able to get this show on the road.

By default, Biden isn’t a progressive, but he’s also a guy who doesn’t stand for anything other than his own survival. He hasn’t been chastised by the media or voters for taking a hard left, at least not yet.

If this is the kind of reflexive appeasement he wants to remain in the party’s good graces, he’ll gladly leap — or at the very least give it lip service. It is the course of least resistance for a man who has lost his ability to fight.

In any case, he’d better get his act together. It’s a lot to do in less than a week to ban private prisons and eradicate ICE, particularly when you have to find your mask on top of it all.