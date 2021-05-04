Silver Jewelry General Introduction

Share Pin 0 Shares

925 silver jewelry is made of 92.5% pure silver and 7.5% alloy. The alloy is added to improve the luster, brightness and hardness of silver. And since Tiffany launched the first set of silver jewelry with a silver content of 92.5% in 1851, 925 silver has become popular, so 925 is currently used as the standard for identifying sterling silver jewelry. 925 wholesale silver jewelry has a very beautiful metallic luster after polishing, and it also has a certain degree of hardness, which can be inlaid with gemstones and made into high-end jewelry.



Choosing jewelry when entering the workplace. First, try to choose simple and generous styles of jewelry, and it is not suitable to wear precious gems (for example: rubies, sapphires, emeralds, etc.), because these gems have strong and eye-catching colors, which can easily be mistaken by leaders for their attitude of striving for beauty;

Second, it is not advisable to wear too much jewelry. If you wear too much jewelry in your daily work, it will appear to be overstated, so the simpler the better. Generally speaking, it is enough to wear 1 or 2 jewelry at the same time. The professional attire is suitable for matching sterling silver necklaces with concise styles and slender shapes. The sterling silver necklace can bring a capable atmosphere and give the feeling of working women. You can also choose the small, exquisite, low-key and textured white fungus studs or bracelets. Casual wear is suitable for matching sterling silver rings with unique designs and exaggerated shapes. In general, we have more hand movements, so the choice of ring should not affect the work. A simple shank or row of diamonds is more suitable for women. The cute style has always been loved by everyone, a cute dress with a silver bracelet with a small bell is perfect.



Silver is a natural bactericide, and the bactericidal function of silver itself is very powerful. Therefore, when piercing the ears, you must wear white stud earrings, and use a silver bowl to hold the water, which can ensure the freshness and purity of the water without producing bacteria. For skin ulcers, silver ion solution can be used to coat the ulcers, which can kill most bacteria. Silver ions have a strong bacterial effect and are very beneficial to the human body. It not only has economic value, but also is generous and beautiful.

Silver jewelry can absorb toxins released by the human body. As we all know, silver can test out poisons and change color, because silver can chemically react with many mycins, making silver black, easy to identify with the naked eye, and the human body’s long-term accumulation and metabolism will produce “toxins” every day, and silver jewelry can just absorb toxin Help people expel “toxins.” This is why some people wear silver jewelry more easily to turn black. The oxidation degree and color of silver jewelry are related to people’s health. Silver jewellery will become brighter on people with very healthy bodies, but if the body is unhealthy and accumulate a lot of “toxins”, silver jewelry will often turn black, so wearing silver jewelry can help people discharge toxins from the body. Some silver-plated jewelry, or silver jewelry with insufficient purity, cannot achieve this effect, and may cause skin allergic reactions.



Silver jewelry has a strong oxidation, although the surface looks very hard, it is easy to deform or even turn black. Old people always say that Dai Yin can “detoxify”, which is good for the body. Darkening is a sign. But science tells us that healthy people can also turn black when wearing silver jewelry. It is mainly black formed by the reaction of silver and sulfur. People who often sweat will find that the silver jewelry they wear is not as bright as others, and they often turn black. For this reason, silver jewelry worn by sweaty people does not have a crystal clear beauty, and jewelry always has no luster, so it can’t play the embellishment effect of jewelry.



Silver jewelry inlaid with colored artificial gems is suitable for young girls. Tibetan silver has a strong personality and should not be matched with professional attire, so as not to give people the feeling of not being professional and capable. Although silver jewelry should not be mixed with gold jewelry, silver jewelry of different styles can be worn together to present a rich texture. When attending luxurious occasions or wearing gorgeous clothes, in addition to choosing expensive jewelry and diamonds, stylish silver jewelry with unique styles will also be the most suitable choice.

