Home Improvement
Benefits of Custom Cabinets
Optimize Your Storage Space
They can improve a house lacking current storage space. If a certain area has the potential for storage, custom cabinets can utilize the square footage. Stock cabinets are less likely to fit into unique spaces or cater to the quirks in an older home. Adding storage to your home will reduce unsightly clutter, helping you create a calm, organized environment.
Personalize Your Project
When thumbing through a stock cabinet catalog, you are limited in your choices by the manufacturer’s offerings and the material’s availability. Custom cabinetmakers do not have the same limitations. Many different materials must be chosen: case wood, face frame wood, hinges, hardware and finish. You have control over the selections for your home, and you are not limited to calling the help line of a giant manufacturer. They most likely are going to work with you step by step, so that no design alterations are lost via a communication breakdown.
Choose a Long-Lasting Product
Custom cabinets are not built on an assembly line. Specialized cabinets are made with care and precision. Stock cabinets are composed of particle board, with screws and glue helping hold the pieces together. Custom cabinets don’t rely on cheap construction methods, but are crafted with built-in joints that fit together smoothly, resulting in a seamless finished product.
Add Value to Your Home
Every time you create storage space from wasted space, you add value to your home. Since your dwelling is your primary investment, financing specialized cabinets is a worthwhile use of your construction or renovation funds. On top of simply adding storage space, another of the benefits of custom cabinets is the maker’s ability to add intricate carvings and designs to each cabinet face. Distinctive, matchless cabinets give a high-end air to a space that might have lacked character beforehand. First-rate custom cabinets can be a major selling point in real estate.
Reduce Carbon Footprint
By working with a local cabinetmaker, you are eliminating the need for long-distance shipping and handling costs. It will take much less energy and fuel and fewer supplies to deliver the cabinets. Further, you can have a consultation with your cabinetmaker about environmentally friendly cabinet-making materials. You can opt for stains and paint that are not harmful to the earth. You can also select wood certified by the Forest Service Counsel. The Forest Service Counsel guarantees that for each tree cut down for construction, another is planted in its place. You can greatly reduce the negative impact your construction project might have on the environment if you avoid huge stock cabinetry suppliers, which may be focused on speed and profit.
Custom cabinets are just that: customized. You will fully realize the benefits of these for your space when you contact a custom builder for plan ideas and pricing options based on your specific needs.
Home Improvement
House Design Options – Tips for Choosing a Style for Your Bathroom
So you’re wanting to update your beach house bathroom, or maybe you’re wanting to bring the beach feel home either way here is a great idea. Several different ideas can accomplish this task but here is one that is sure to keep you in the mood for the sand and sun! Relaxing in this oasis will keep you guessing just how far away your favorite relaxing beach bar is.
This outdated dark bathroom and vanity combo was in need of a major overhaul, for Sure! From the over-sized garden tub, tiny enclosed shower, right down to the outdated wall paper there was definitely room for improvement.
The plan was to move the shower from the current location to the garden tub Area giving the client a ton of room. Incorporating a full bench Seat along the largest wall just beneath the massive window, which was left to keep the natural light source. Adding not one but two large niches inside the shower for essentials, one complete with recessed LED lights was just what was needed. Changing the existing overhead light to a recessed LED light also complimented the spacious new shower.
Installing a flat rock on the shower floor accompanied by a 12 x 24 tile installed on a vertical pattern on these massive showers walls gave the illusion of there being more space. Granite seat top, along with niche and curb top to match makes for a very clean look. Glass shower frameless panel sitting atop a tree ft knee wall trimmed out with metal trim also gave a sharp clean finish to a stunning shower.
Bringing the boardwalk feel into this bathroom with a wood look 6×36 plank grey washed tile certainly proofed effective with our beach themed design. The horizontal shiplap wall also incorporated the look of an exterior fence complete with the boat tie downs for towel hooks. Topping this portion of the renovation off with a blue/ grey paint proved to be spot on.
Continuing the floor into the vanity area once again gave a more spacious feel to this bathroom vanity combo. Clients decision to continue with same choice of granite for vanity top keeping with the chrome toned plumbing fixtures really complimented the already beautiful renovation.
Finishing this transformation off with custom vanity and pantry combined with custom made hanging mirrors lit over head with LED vanity lights. Under mount sinks and toe-kick cabinet LED lighting proved to be a client favorite.
Happy renovating to all!
Home Improvement
What to Do About Hidden Cameras at Your Tanning Salon
Many clients of salons enjoy using the services of their tanning beds. Many upscale tanning salons are available with reasonable prices, and the simplicity and comfort of these places is very popular. It is often impossible (given the weather) or cumbersome (dealing with tanning lamps or instant tans) to get tan outside or at home, so more commonly a salon is used for those that want to keep their tan year round.
Some question has arisen from stories in the news about the safety and privacy of these tanning salons. There have been cases reported where someone has installed a camera in either the tanning bed or the changing area. A client’s naked pictures could be used for various purposes, including particularly posting online. The police have even raided some tanning salons that were engaging in this sleazy operation. In many cases they have found wireless cameras hidden in many locations in the tanning rooms.
Certainly, every tanning salon is not doing this, or even many of them. But it is a good idea that you are not one of the unlucky ones that visits a salon that is breaking the law and violating your privacy. There are ways that you can protect yourself from it ever happening to you. Look into the reputation of a salon and see if there have been any complaints or allegations against the business.
In addition, you can look for the hidden cameras yourself. While you are in the room for changing, first look to see if there are any cameras visible peeking behind vents or gaps in the ceiling. Of course, some cameras are as small as a pin, so it isn’t possible to detect all of them that way. That’s when the hidden camera detector comes in.
Using a camera detector couldn’t be easier. Camera detectors are small in size and can be carried in your purse or pocket. They work by detecting the RF signal that cameras emit. When they find something they beep and flash lights in proximity. So you should definitely wave them all around the room and tanning bed. If you find anything, leave immediately, and contact the authorities if you wish.
So it is nice to know that you can choose a tanning salon without worry that you will be taken advantage of in that way. The sleazy spa owners will never predict that you were smarter than his cameras!
Home Improvement
Designing Your Kitchen for Your Budget
“How come it costs that much?” That must be one of the questions that I hear the most often when I submit price quotations for kitchen cabinetry to homeowners. Although it is true that cabinetry can be designed to be low-budget, middle-range, or high-end, there are so many factors involved that can easily push an intended low-budget project into a higher price range.
The place to start when designing kitchen cabinets for a specific budget is doors. There are more door options available than most people realize, and each option will affect your over-all budget. From least expensive to costliest, door styles are available as follows:
1)Melamine. These are flush doors (no panels or profile details), and are available in a wide range of colours and patterns, from solid colours to imitation wood, and countless others. The newer “thermo-fused melamine” doors have a very thin layer of melamine paper applied to a substrate panel-style door. They are inexpensive and not very durable. These should not be used near sources of water or heat, or where frequent washing will be required.
2)Wood veneer. These are flush doors made with a thin layer of wood over a substrate material. Birch, maple, oak, and ash are all in the same price range, while any exotic or more rare woods (mahogany, cherry, walnut…) will increase the cost. These are often found in modern style kitchens.
3)Wood frame with veneered panels. These doors have frames made of solid wood, and recessed flush panels made of a veneered substrate. A common style among this type of door is Shaker. The wood species chosen will affect the price.
4)Plastic laminate. Looks much like melamine doors, but of higher quality, and much more durable. Wider range of patterns and colours available. Laminates have a dark brown core, so depending on the colour of the laminate chosen, you may see dark brown lines at all the joints – at each edge of each door, and so on.
5)Wood frame with wood panels. These have frames and panels made of solid wood. The panel usually has a raised detailing. These are often found in traditional style kitchens. Again, the choice of wood affects the price.
6)Wood or lacquer painted frame with panels of another material. These doors have wood, or lacquer painted, frames and another material used for the panel. The other material can be anything, and it is this other material that will greatly affect the cost. Common panel materials include glass, painted finishes, plastic laminates, metal (perforated, brushed, hammered, etc.), cork, and even wall coverings (such as grass-cloth) applied to a substrate.
7)Thermoplastic. These doors are not manufactured by the average cabinetmaker; they are factory-made. Thermoplastics come in a variety of colours and finishes, but the most common are still the glossy white, and the imitation wood. More durable and more attractive than melamine. About the same price range as wood doors. Some manufacturers are now advertising “thermo-fused melamine” – be careful because the two are not the same at all.
8)Lacquer painted. These doors are usually lacquer painted MDF, but it is the lacquering work that increases the cost because more labour and specialized painting equipment is involved. These are not “painted” cabinets. Lacquer is applied in the form of a spray, over a sprayed-on primer, and no brush marks or other irregularities are visible at all. If you choose a special finish, such as glazing, the cost increases a bit more.
9)Stainless steel. These doors are usually not made by a cabinetmaker’s shop, but are subcontracted out to a metal shop. They are, without a doubt, the most expensive of your door options.
Because the finished sides have to match the doors, your door selection affects the cabinetry itself. So the cabinetry for lacquered cabinets will be costlier than for melamine. The finished side panels to match any wood doors are veneered; solid wood would not be as dimensionally stable (it would warp or bow), and would be astronomically priced. Then you have to consider the interiors of your cabinets. The standard is white melamine on the inside of cabinets, unless something different is requested. The most economical choice, if you do not like the idea of white, is melamine to match the doors. Using a more expensive material inside the cabinets is not advisable: why spend money on wood veneer or lacquer that is more likely to be damaged by pots or dishes being scrubbed against the surfaces? And why put a pricier material that you would then want to protect with shelf-liners, so you would then never see the wood or lacquer anyway?
The countertops are the other major price-affecting selection. The truth is, there are really only two price groups for counters. The plastic laminate counters are the economical choice, and not a bad choice as they are very durable and are now available in some amazing textures and patterns, plus they can be dressed up with wood or solid-surfacing edges. All other counter materials tend to be comparable in cost – granite, solid surfacing (Corian, Silestone, etc…), concrete, and stainless steel. Concrete countertops are quite expensive because of the fact that they are still relatively uncommon, and therefore a specialty-item – you cannot go purchase these just anywhere. Ceramic tiled countertops are the only real mid-priced option. They require a high-quality tile be used, otherwise chips and cracks will be unavoidable. The grout also has to be high quality and safe for food preparation areas, and it must be sealed. Marble, which tends to be a bit less expensive than granite, should not be used in kitchens, as it is porous and prone to staining.
What people find most surprising is that the final touches can become very expensive as well. Handles and knobs range in price from about $2 each all the way up to over $30 each. Kitchens commonly require about 25 handles, so that creates a price difference of $700 right there. A reasonable amount to plan on for handles is $5 to $8 each. The other “budget buster” is the accessories. Built-in spice racks, garbage cans, drawer dividers, pull-outs, and the like tend to be quite costly. Some of these gadgets are incredibly practical though, so try to determine which you would need and which appeal to you mostly because they are just really neat add-ons.
There is one aspect that you should never scrimp on just to save a few dollars, and that is installation. Imperfect installation of even the best-made cabinets will result in doors and drawers that do not close properly, or that look poorly constructed. A good rule-of-thumb is that you should have anything custom-made installed by the specialist that fabricated the item.
Cabinetry for the average sized kitchen can cost anywhere from about $7,000 all the way up to significantly over $30,000. It is often said that a home’s kitchen (including appliances, cabinetry, flooring, lighting, labour, and more) should cost about 15% of the value of the house, so a $250,000 home’s kitchen should cost about $37,500 if you want to go by this method of budgeting. There are a few things to consider with this: the size of the kitchen plays a major role in determining the budget – of course a larger kitchen will be more expensive to redo than a small one; a home built in the 1900’s will likely be costlier to renovate than a home built in the 1970’s; your preferences will affect the budget; and this is a figure that was developed as a guideline to some extent – it is not necessary to follow it. Based on projects handled by Idealspace Design, we have seen that the cabinetry (including countertops, handles, and installation) usually equals about 30% of the total renovation budget of a kitchen. These figures are to help you develop an idea of the budget range you should be expecting, they vary greatly from one project to the next.
Home Improvement
What Do You Seek In Your HOME?
Owning a HOME, of one’s own, is often, considered, an essential component, of the so – called, American Dream! There is no such thing, as the ideal house, for everyone, because, different individuals have a variety of perceptions, priorities, personal strengths and weaknesses, needs, goals, and personal situations. In addition, personal tastes differ, as well as financial capabilities, and the restrictions of one;s self – imposed, comfort zone! How one transforms any house, to his home, indicates, quite a bit, about that individual, and, what, might offer him, the most beneficial living conditions, and experiences! With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means, and, some ways to enrich one’s life, in this area.
1. Heating; HVAC; heart of house; healing: A comfortable, interior, living environment, is a necessity, of enjoying any house! When choosing your future home, have your home inspector, and/ or, engineer, pay particular attention to the heating system (age of boiler/ burner, etc; condition; efficiency; quiet), as well as the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, components (HVAC). What do you consider, the heart of a house, and which rooms, are most relevant to your enjoyment of a home? How might you ensure, your residence, has a healing impact, rather than being a stressful, albatross?
2. Options; opportunities; open – mind; objectives: It’s wise to know your objectives, thoroughly, and proceed, without prejudgments, etc, and, with an open – mind! Examine the so – called, house’s bones, and, consider, whether it provides options, alternatives, and possibilities! Will a particular place, open – up, your possibilities, or become, restrictive?
3. Mortgage; monies; motivate: Know your financial realities, and, what type of mortgage, and what terms, you qualify for! What will it cost you, and will you feel comfortable? Do you have the monies, and funds, needed, to qualify, and to afford the down – payment, reserves, etc, and other requirements? What motivates you, to purchase a particular property, and why?
4. Excellence; enrich; extra: Clearly know, and understand, your true needs, and requirements, as well as your, wish – list! Ensure, you focus, with excellence, and clarity, and don’t be satisfied, because of emotion, or expediency! Does any particular place, provide, some, extra, intangibles, which make it more suited, for your specific circumstances, etc?
Will you take the time, focus, and fully consider, precisely, what you should seek, in your HOME? Are you ready to proceed, as an educated, wiser, home buyer?
Home Improvement
Application of the Internet of Things in HVAC, Lighting, and Outlets for the Home
The Internet of Things has already made its way in the industrial and commercial sectors, and now it is taking up on the homes too. The home automation system is available nowadays by the companies who are looking forward to introducing the smart devices. The industries are looking forward to using them for HVAC, Outlets and even for the lighting system of one’s home. Many companies are providing these services, and many others are about to introduce them in their smart home services’ section. Let us look at the performance of smart devices in the residential houses.
Making the Smart HVAC System
The smart home concept will add convenience in the lives of the people, as they will be able to save more on energy and cost. This will also add convenience to the working of the people but before that, they need to go through several aspects of this newer technology. Most of the houses have air conditioners, centralized heating system or equipment, lighting, water heaters, outlets and much more. As the companies are providing smart HVAC system nowadays, so it plays an important role in the homes.
Most of the homeowners are dependent on HVAC as it is must have in every home in today’s days because one needs the air conditioner and ventilation system for the summers and heating system for the winters. With the usage of the IoT for this system, it will make the smart home concept, and the improvement will be shown in its working. Here are some of the positive aspects that the IoT is going to present for the HVAC system:
- The smart device will be able to adjust the room temperature, smart thermostats will be adjusted with the cooling temperature, and the minimization and saving of energy will be there.
- The users’ will be educated about the cooling and heating temperatures simultaneously, and the app will be monitoring the smart devices.
- The IoT will also advise the homeowners about saving the energy and providing knowledge on saving more on the energy usage.
- This is also a cost-effective approach as smart devices will help in saving the energy and in return, the cost will be cut down too.
Top companies have manufactured many smart home devices that will help in adjusting the room temperature and will be using a sensor to determine the temperature and the time of users’ location. It can even work well with the latest voice-activated assistants.
Watch out for the Outlets
Not only, are the smart devices designed to work well with the HVAC system but also the outlets that comprise of the power usage in your home. The IoT helps the homeowners to be aware of the power consumption of the home and how to save it as the smart thermostat does it. The hi-tech Outlet devices will help in the real-time monitoring of the power usage that is done in the home. Such devices react in an efficient manner and avoid any kind of electrocutions or the over consumption. Here are some of the uses of smart devices for the Outlets of the home:
- An automated feature will keep a check on the consumption of power by the old and the new appliances and will warn the homeowner about the same.
- The affordable and modernized plugs from the companies are used with the voice assistants in order to state about the power consumption of the home.
- With the addition of wireless controls, hi-tech power sockets, etc., the power usage in the home has taken a newer scenario.
Lighting and the Internet of Things
The smart home lighting concept will also make the work of the homeowners easy, as there are many companies working on delivering the latest technology lighting devices. Various top companies are offering the most lucrative shades and the kit for smart lighting. There is a bridge offered by most of the companies that handle nearly 50 lights simultaneously. This is a great investment for the larger homes, and even some apartments prefer taking smart LED bulbs. Here are some of its useful effects:
With the usage of hi-tech lighting devices, the homeowners can get convenience, and they can save more on power and cost of the lighting system.
The features of such devices allow the residential owners to get the lights off from any place in their home. They even offer colors, and these modernized lights can prove helpful during power disruption too.
Most of the homeowners are nowadays making investments in the smart bulbs in order to save energy by turning off the lights automatically when no one is around. Therefore, in order to minimize the power consumption, smart lighting is a cost-effective idea.
The software that is developed for the lighting system is compatible with Android and iOS systems, and one can control the bridge or LED bulbs through this software.
Conclusion
While seeing the current system, the smart homes are being preferred by the homeowners as this reduces the power consumption and saving of energy is being done. The automated lighting, Outlet, and the HVAC system are becoming the need of an hour. Therefore, homeowners are ready to take the services from the companies for the smart home devices.
Home Improvement
What to Know Before Replacing Your Home Windows
Your windows serve many different purposes for your home. They allow natural light to come in while keeping the temperature in your home consistent in order to lower your energy bills. There are times when you determine that you need to replace these windows, either to make the home look better and increase its value or to cut utility costs. Regardless of what the reasoning is, there are several key points that you need to be aware of to ensure that you get the windows you want and have it done quickly while still staying cost-efficient.
Examine the frame
Before you even start looking at different window styles and calculating how much everything is going to cost, step outside and give your frames a close examination. Look at the framing around your windows to see how worn they are. If they are rotted through or broken, you will need to have new frames, regardless of what type of window you get. There are many different frames that can be purchased, so there is some flexibility in pricing. In some cases, however, the frames can actually cost more than the windows themselves and can quickly become an additional fee that people don’t have planned in their budget.
Types of windows
There are many different types of windows that you can place on your home, and understanding the pros and cons of each one will help you make a better decision in the end. Some examples include tilt-out windows, double-pane windows, mullions, and double-hung windows. Some of these windows that are listed can be used specifically for certain rooms (like the kitchen) while others are much more universal. Some panes of glass have special coating in order to keep utility costs low while others are filled with gas to maintain insulation. Look at each type and determine what the best fit for each room will be.
How many windows are being replaced?
You might be looking to keep things cheap and only replace one or two of the windows that really need it, but you may actually be spending more money that way. Many specialist and framers offer set fees for window replacement, meaning that you will come out better if you get new windows for several different rooms rather than just changing out a couple.
Who to hire
Lastly, you need to know who to hire for the job. Don’t just pick who you think is the best deal, either. Take the time to research each company and look at their history as well as their customer reviews. See what certifications they have as well as the types of warranties that they offer. Don’t be afraid to call them as ask the tough questions so that you are 100% satisfied with the people that you choose.
Doing research pays off
Replacing windows is a very big process and on that can quickly become expensive if you are not prepared for everything. Do your research and learn as much as you can about what you want to do and which windows to add, as well as who to hire for installation so that you aren’t paying any unnecessary fees.
Home Improvement
Tips for Priming Walls Before Applying Paint
Before you paint your walls, it is strongly encouraged by all veteran drywall painters to prime first. Wall priming may seem like a tedious and unnecessary step, but you will find that it is very worthwhile in the end. Even if you have a non-significant area to paint, like a closet or pantry, priming first will make a huge difference, and you will be happy that you did. Continue reading to learn some helpful tips that will make priming an easier job than you’d expect.
Why Prime?
There is a good reason to prime your walls before painting them. Primer is a sealant, which provides a preparatory coating for your paint. Primer promotes better adhesion of paint, increases paint durability and longevity, and protects the drywall. Although you can purchase self-priming wall paint, it is recommended to use two separate products for the best results.
What You Will Need
To prepare your walls for painting, you need the right supplies. Never try to take short cuts when priming and painting. It is important to not skimp out on quality as well. Although you do not need the finest products to achieve a professional-looking result, you do need to use good brands and durable tools.
To get started, visit your local home improvement store and add these items to your shopping cart:
- Paint Brush
- Paint Pail
- Paint Pail Liner
- Roller Tray
- Roller Tray Liner
- Paint Roller
- Roller Cover
- Drop Cloth
- Primer
- Sanding Sponge
- Extension Pole
*Don’t forget the actual paint for when you’re done prepping!
Application Tips
Always be sure to prepare the surrounding area for a painting project by covering up carpet, floors, furniture, and appliances with tarps. This step also includes taping up baseboards, crown molding, wainscoting, and more. Once your surroundings are protected, you can get to work without concern for your personal possessions.
When dipping your paint brush into the primer, try to wipe the excess product off on the sides of the pail. You do not want to apply primer when your brush is dripping. When it is time to apply the product to the wall, start with edges first. Create a border around the edges and corners of the walls where the roller will not be able to reach.
For reliable results, always apply at least 2 coats of primer. For new construction drywall, one coat is acceptable, but two coats is the standard. For darker colored walls, you may need one or two extra coats if you are painting with a lighter color paint afterwards.
Be sure to lightly sand your walls after the primer has finished drying completely. Then use a tack cloth to wipe off all the excess dust. Do this step before painting, and you will have a smooth, even finish when you are done.
Home Improvement
How to Replace the Planks of a Bamboo Floor?
Bamboo flooring is an extremely beautiful and durable alternative to the hardwood floors. It is an eco-friendly flooring choice that offers for strength, resilience, and cost-effectiveness. Bamboo floor planks are similar in appearance to other hardwood floor planks such as oak and maple and are installed in basically the same way. If the planks of the bamboo floor get damaged, they can be repaired in many of the same ways like other traditional hardwood floors. So if your bamboo planks need more than touching up or cleaning, you can follow some simple but useful tips for replacing bamboo floor planks.
First of all, you need to determine the installation method of your bamboo floor. If your flooring is secured to the sub-floor by a glued down, nailed down, or stapled down method, and you have to replace even one plank, then the work becomes very complex. It will need special attention to replace the plank as one slight mistake can ruin your floor. In this case, it would be better that you look for the services of a professional to replace the damaged planks. This article will give you an idea of what is involved with the major repairs to the stapled- down or nailed-down planking, and why it is strongly recommended to hire a professional to do the repairs.
For the nailed-down flooring method, your planks might be installed by either “Blind Nailing” or “Face Nailing” technique. “Blind Nailing” technique will have nails spaced approximately 5 to 8 inches apart and nails would have to be driven down further to remove the planks. However, the nails will not be easy to see as they are angled into the tongue side of the planks. On the other hand, “Face Nailing” technique will have nails driven straight down through the top of the planks and you have to look for the small spots of wood filler, to locate these nails.
The next thing you need to do is to mark the size and location of the planks that need to be replaced. You may want to remove the section of the plank from the damaged area to the nearest end or you might have to remove just the affected area between the two ends of the plank. After you marked the location of the plank that is to be replaced, the next step is you draw a reference line across the plank and drill a row of small holes along the side of the line, into the bamboo plank that is to be replaced. It is important to drill carefully so that you do not drill into your sub-floor.
After drilling, chisel out the plank by chiseling between the drilled holes until you can split the bamboo plank. If you have to remove the entire plank, it would be better that your first split it in half and then separate the two pieces. Next step is to clean up any edges or remaining pieces by using a hammer, sharp wood chisel, and a steady hand. Also, clean up any debris or splinters that may be left behind on your sub-floor. You need to look for the exposed nails as well, and remove or drive them completely into the sub-flooring.
Next step is to cut the replacement piece of a precise length. One side of the groove and tongue needs to be removed to insert accurately into the empty space. Before making any cuts, be sure to line up the board. Now, apply a flooring adhesive or glue to the bottom of the plank, or “face nail” plank to the sub-floor. Angle the remaining groove and tongue edge into the existing plank and drop into place smoothly. For the “Face Nailing” method, you would also have to apply sand, wood filler, and countersink the nails to match the rest of the flooring. If your bamboo flooring is not permanently fixed to the sub-floor or is floated installation, you can easily handle the repairs on your own. You have to simply remove the quarter or base round molding on the side of the room closest to the affected area and start disconnecting planks.
Home Improvement
Fan Vs Supporter – What’s The Difference?
I’m not saying that one is better than the other, just that there is an important difference.
What is the difference between the two?
Well, it’s in the words. A fan likes something, a supporter actively supports it. A regular fan wouldn’t drive 5 hours to support the FC Bayern Amateure in the cold March rain.
What do Supporters do differently?
Passion. Dedication. Loyalty.
Take a club like Bayern Munich for example. We have by far the most fans in Germany, but only a small group of true Supporters. The fans buy lots of merchandise and visit the home matches, and usually refer to the team, not the club. The fan idolizes players, but often knows little about the club’s history. When a club doesn’t do well, more and more seats will be empty, whereas the section of the Supporters is as full as ever.
The Mindest
A Supporter loves the club, not the team and its players. Those are mercenaries who do not identify with the club and will transfer as soon as more money is offered.
To a Supporter, it’s all about the club, not the team.
A fan sees this as a hobby or casual entertainment. But Supporters take it seriously. No matter where or when the club plays, or how important the match is, the Supporter is there. A lot of times this means sacrificing other aspects of his life – work, school, family, friends. That’s because words like loyalty and honor still have meaning. A Supporter will defend the club’s name if necessary, without getting it into trouble.
To the Supporter the club is a lifestyle.
The Supporter supports the team throughout the entire match, regardless of the score or the performance. Because the team needs the support the most when things are not going well. That is not to say that displeasure can’t be voiced. But the support of the team always comes first.
Simply singing or shouting is not enough. Every word uttered and every song sung has to be filled with all of the Supporter’s energy and passion. Even if the players on the field don’t care, it is done for the club’s honor and for all of the Supporter’s honor.
Sing until your lungs burn and you are ready to puke.
Supporters looks at everything the club does objectively and is not afraid to be critical. It is up them to protect the club’s values and integrity and to carry them on with their actions.
Should a decision of the club clashes with the Supporter’s believes, but benefits the club in the long run, the Supporter has to put his own interest aside.
Everything the Supporter does has to be in the club’s best interest.
All of these traits are vital. I have known people who went to every FC Bayern match, but didn’t support. There were those who sang passionately, but only cherry-picked a few matches a year. Not to mention the ones that were too drunk to even make it into the stadium, or those who only want to fight.
Unfortunately there seems to be a war going on against the Supporters/Ultras across Germany. The clubs want to replace us with customers who will shell out money without asking questions or criticizing. The clubs’ identities are slowly taken away. But this is for another article.
Home Improvement
Top 10 Garage Door Opener Questions
Do you have questions about your garage door opener, or an opener that you plan to buy? The following are 10 of the questions that are most often asked when it comes to these openers when they are getting ready to purchase a garage door opener. If you have questions, we should answer many of them in the questions that follow.
What Types of Garage Door Openers Are Available Today?
When it comes to garage door openers with a trolley, you will find that there are two models available. They are the chain drive and the belt drive. A chain drive opener may have a combination of a chain and a metal cable, or they could be a full chain system. The systems that are chain only are going to be of a higher quality.
The belt drive model has a metal-reinforced rubber belt. This type of opener tends to be quite a bit quieter, and it works well for those who have a bedroom located above the garage.
What Are the Motor Sizes?
Two size motors are available today. They are the ½ and the ¾ horsepower motor. There are also European models that have 500 or 700 Newtons of power. However, this is the same equivalent as the ½ and ¾ HP models, respectively.
It is important to keep in mind that a garage door that is balanced correctly should weigh between 8lbs and 10 lbs (3.5 and 4.5 kg). The electric door openers will replace the strength you would need to lift the door with a single hand. However, the ¾ HP models can lift up to 350 lbs (160 kg), and they can push down with the same amount of pressure and weight.
Where Should You Buy the Opener?
In some cases, you might be able to buy a garage door opener at a hardware store. However, they are only going to have openers with a trolley that will pull up a door that’s made with three sections. Those who rarely use the garage door might not see this as a problem. However, those who are using the door daily, or multiple times a day, will likely want to choose a garage door opener that has a single-piece trolley mechanism. They tend to be more durable and can last for quite a bit longer.
The best option is to speak with a specialist who understands the various types of openers and who can install and repair them. They can provide you with recommendations that will meet your needs and your budget.
Is It Possible to Install the Garage Door Opener on Your Own?
As long as this is a simple and typical installation, most people will be able to handle the installation on their own. However, the best option is to work with a garage door technician who has the experience needed to take care of the installation quickly and who can make sure it is working properly.
Can Someone Open My Garage Door If I am Away?
Whether you are going to be out of town for a day or two for work, or you are going to be spending time away on a vacation, you want to be sure that people are not able to get into your garage. With some of the models of garage door, you will have a control panel, which can let you block the use of remote controls on your door. You can also unplug the garage door opener if you are going to be away for a long period.
How Do I Reprogram After a Power Outage?
Most of the time, it is simple to reprogram a remote. You can get a stepladder to climb up to the back of the housing for the opener, and this will have the reprogramming instructions.
Why Does the Door Reverse and Not Close?
Since 1993, all the garage doors in North America are required to have two automatic reversal systems. One of these is mechanical and the other utilizes photocells. These help to ensure safety for you and your family. If the beam to the photocells becomes misaligned, the door will not shut all the way and it will reverse. You can simply adjust the sensors to make sure they are in line, and it should work correctly.
Are There Battery Backups?
Some of the openers will have backup batteries integrated into them. This is true of LiftMaster’s 8550W model. These backups can provide you with about 20 more hours of openings and closings.
What Is the MyQTM Application?
Internet apps are capable of doing many things today, and that includes allowing you to open and close your garage door. When you install the app on a laptop, tablet, or smartphone, you can open and close your door from anywhere in the world.
What’s the Cost?
The cost of a garage door opener will vary by the model. A ½-HP, belt-drive model, without the installation, will generally cost between $350 and $400. The cost of installation tends to be between $100 and $125 if the opener is installed when a new garage door is installed.
More Questions?
If you have more questions, you can contact us at 832-836-0706. We can also provide you with a quotation by email.
Blockchained Web Hosting
Benefits of Custom Cabinets
Is There a Cure for Skin Cancer?
The Seven Secrets of Healthy Weight Loss for Women
Astrology and Love – How to Attract an Aquarius Man
Prosthetic Parity – What is It?
A Simple Introduction to Bitcoin
House Design Options – Tips for Choosing a Style for Your Bathroom
Natural Homemade Beauty Tips For Women
Penis Skin Care Tips When in the Shower
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
Suez Canal chief: A vessel has been impounded due to a financial issue
Idaho Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Biden’s Gun Control Crackdown
Latest: Israel claims to have killed Hamas Commanders
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
Poll Finds That 80% of Canadians Support Vaccine Passports for Freedom
Army of fake fans boosts China’s messaging on Twitter
According to a White House insider, Biden is not who the public believes he is: ‘the most liberal president we’ve seen’
Ilhan Omar Applauds Palestinians as Hamas Maintains its Lethal Rocket Barrage
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
REPORT: Pfizer Vaccine Causes Neurodegenerative Diseases
-
News2 days ago
Suez Canal chief: A vessel has been impounded due to a financial issue
-
News2 days ago
Idaho Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Biden’s Gun Control Crackdown
-
News2 days ago
Latest: Israel claims to have killed Hamas Commanders
-
News4 weeks ago
As the climate summit approaches, Biden is feeling the pressure on his carbon target.
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
5 Things to Know Before Starting Trading Crypto
-
News2 days ago
Poll Finds That 80% of Canadians Support Vaccine Passports for Freedom
-
News2 days ago
Army of fake fans boosts China’s messaging on Twitter
-
News2 days ago
According to a White House insider, Biden is not who the public believes he is: ‘the most liberal president we’ve seen’
-
News2 days ago
Ilhan Omar Applauds Palestinians as Hamas Maintains its Lethal Rocket Barrage
-
HEALTH2 days ago
Scientists in India are racing to research variants as the number of cases increases
-
News2 days ago
Officials From the Trump administration will Testify over the Jan. 6 riot
-
Business4 weeks ago
Taxi Booking Clone App: A Best Platform to Boost Your Ride-Hailing Business
-
News3 weeks ago
The Left Is Eating Itself: Black Lives Matter Turns Against Biden
-
News2 days ago
Escalating Violence in the Middle East bears the Hallmarks of the 2014 Gaza war
-
News2 days ago
BBC Blasted For Giving Brits Advice On How To Hug Safely