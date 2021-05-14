Bitcoin
Blockchained Web Hosting
The notable recent increase in Bitcoin prices has rekindled the imagination of many investors, but Blockchain technology is not merely about the money. In this article, we will take a look at how significant an impact this revolutionary technology will have on classic web hosting services.
The concept of cryptocurrency is not rocket science. In fact, this medium of exchange is no more complicated than traditional currency. However, it nonetheless needs a secure and trusting environment in which it can operate, and that is provided by Blockchain.
What is Blockchain? There are many misunderstandings relating to it, but, for the purposes of this article, we will simply define it as a distributed spreadsheet. We are all familiar with Excel or Open Office spreadsheets, but what makes Blockchain so attractive is the way it is distributed.
Just like the files in Torrent, Blockchain is a peer-to-peer network where it is not necessary to ensure trust between parties. Thanks to modern cryptography, the trust is instead maintained on the level of a single record rather than the party hosting it.
Okay, so now we understand the basics of the cryptocurrency revolution, but how, we may ask, does it affect web hosting services? Essentially, in its simplest form, this would suggest not only selling your services in your local currency, but also in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
However, this is not the end of the revolution. Bitcoin and other digital currencies need electronic wallets to operate, and there is thus huge potential for traditional web hosting vendors. If you have the trust of your customers and are hosting their sites, then why not host their electronic valets?
Each operation in cryptocurrency is a de facto transaction between two electronic valets. Every exchange is maintained through the wallet and you can also provide an interface for your customers to access it. This factor is pivotal in order to fully understand the impact Blockchain can have on your web hosting business.
This said, Blockchain is not only about money. The newest versions of its protocols also provide the opportunity to enact any form of contract between the parties, whether this is a subscription to cable television or indeed any other type of bill. They all need to be stored somewhere, and there is a place for web hosting companies to be involved.
The wallet is thus the key to fully utilizing the potential of Blockchain. Once you understand this, what then should be your next steps?
A Simple Introduction to Bitcoin
Peer to peer technology has evolved to accommodate payment systems, as exemplified by Bitcoin. It is a digital currency that can be used for personal and business transactions at a reasonable cost. Sometimes referred to as the currency of the internet, Bitcoin isn’t subject to any central authority. Created some five years ago, it has grown in leaps and bounds with many speculators asserting that this rise will continue in the foreseeable future.
More about Bitcoins
Bitcoin is descriptive of the actual technology in play. These coins represent the currency itself and are the ones transacted. They are sent or received through wallet software running on a PC, a web app or a smartphone. They can be obtained through product and service exchanges, or through mining.
What is Minning?
Mining is simply the process through which new bitcoins are created. For every transaction that takes place, records are kept in a sequential manner in a public database called the block chain. Those who maintain these block chain are the miners, and their reward is newly created bitcoins.
Using Bitcoins
These coins can easily be obtained for different currencies. The most painless way is to purchase them for cash. There are companies that extend the exchange services to their customers with rates being determined by such factors as volume.
There are people who have invested in bitcoins, with the expectations that their value will rise. While this plausibility is undeniable, it carries some risk with it. There are vulnerabilities in these coins, and this factor makes large scale investing difficult. This together with some inherent limitations such as the irreversibility of the transactions, the volatility of Bitcoin exchange rate, and the limited user discretion make investing a reserve to only the sophisticated investors. On the upside though, Bitcoin can circumvent inflation, making it ideal for locales where national currencies are problematic.
The Future of these Coins
Bitcoins have received a mixed reaction in the market. Some economists assert that this technology has offered a digital currency that has for long been desired. Others have found it less compelling, arguing that its lack of reliability and its volatility are discouraging. Regardless, many merchants have warmed up to it, and its growing popularity implies that its success as a mainstream means of payment is forthcoming.
If you’re new to Bitcoin and spend much of your time online, you should give it a try. It offers a kind of unique flexibility and convenience that is missing in other available payment gateways.
Prospecting in Space
A prospector is someone who searches for mineral deposits. In human history, prospectors have panned for gold, drilled for oil, and excavated land for various minerals locked in ore. Prospectors are often driven by the excitement of “making it (a fortune) big on their own.” They endure consequences from a staggering array of risks, which include costs: training, equipment, land permits, their subsistence, hiring helpers, contracting with refiners, transport of people and ore, finding buyers, buying insurance (in case their work damages the property of others or pollutes the environment), health maintenance and repair (sickness or injury), and emotional costs of worker separation from family. Who would want to take on all that risk and the peculiar risks of being off Planet Earth by prospecting in space? Web search the startup company “Planetary Resources.” Also, read the article, Space Mining Comes Down to Earth in the December 2018 issue of Fortune Magazine.
The answer is the same as it was for the prospectors of old. Someone might strike it rich if he or she perseveres and overcomes costs, risks, and consequences of risks. The startup company sees mining potential in asteroids. The asteroid belt is located between Jupiter and Mars. A theory that a planet was once (or supposed to be) there might explain the orbiting band of dangerous rubble. Regrettably, the belt is not between Earth and Mars, because Mars is mankind’s first planetary target for human exploration and possibly colonization. We already know that we need an extraterrestrial source of launch: basing, water, fuel production, and other resources in place as a necessary first step. Why couldn’t non-Earth mined material and manufacture of necessary finished products support an endeavor in space exploration?
Maybe it is not so unfortunate that the asteroid belt is not closer to Earth. Another theory suggests that the planet Jupiter’s gravity holds most of the asteroid field space debris in place. Yet, occasionally, asteroids hit each other, and sometimes one is ejected from its orbit. An ejected asteroid will keep going until it hits something else or the gravity of another planet pulls it into a new orbit. So, maybe, a mining company can have at an opportunistically close asteroid if a large one comes near and stays in orbit about Earth or its moon.
Off-planet Earth endeavors and adventures intrigue human beings even more than the age of sail and its exploration by sea voyages. Yet, the age of sail caused a huge leap forward for mankind. The benefits and the tragedies of it were staggering. I do not see why space exploration will be any different. It must progress from an idea to an idea supported by justification with the means to do it. Maritime ships enabled the ocean exploration and exploitation in earlier centuries. Mankind today has the vision, the justification, and the means to surge into a void once more. I agree that prospectors have a necessary role in space exploration. How exciting! What do you think? #TAG1writer.
Panaesha Capital Exchange (PCEX) Benefites
The cryptocurrency market boomed in 2017-2018; the total market cap of cryptocurrencies reached $700 Billion USD last year. With the immense market potential offered by cryptocurrencies, digital currency trade is flourishing and several crypto-exchanges were launched within the span of an year and still more are under development. Crypto-exchanges are platforms where traders can exchange cryptocurrencies for other cryptocurrencies or fiat money.
Panaesha Capital Exchange (PCEX) is a cryptocurrency trading platform set to be launched in Quarter 3 of 2018. PCEX is secure, fast, provides high liquidity and employs a broker channel for extra security. The platform is a one-stop trading solution; offering both cryptocurrency to cryptocurrency exchange and cryptocurrency to fiat currency trades.
Benefits of PCEX
Multi-functional Exchange Platform
Many crypto-exchanges, even prominent platforms, support just crypto-to-crypto trades, forcing traders to conduct their activities on multiple exchanges. Crypto-traders first buy cryptocurrencies for fiat money on a particular platform and then distribute the currencies over several trading platforms to ensure liquidity and profit. In order to convert the digital currencies to fiat, the traders have the choice of just a handful of platforms. PCEX is a comprehensive solution offering high liquidity; the crypto-traders can conduct all their trades on a single platform and will also be ensured of significant returns.
High Liquidity
To promote the liquidity of digital assets on PCEX, the platform embodies all the key attributes for a fast-moving exchange;
An easy user interface to simplify the transaction process. PCEX is built similar to the National Stock Exchange format for familiarity.
Low transaction fees (PCEX insists on very few fees for trading on the platform).
A sophisticated buy-sell procedure through a superior matching engine. Trade orders will be matched fast on the platform.
High-Caliber Order Matching
Users on PCEX are offered the limit trading procedure so that they can buy or sell assets at a price they set; the matching engine will try to enhance the sale by matching the users’ trade with a better price in a limited time. The limit time will be set by the traders after which the trade order will be removed from the platform. PCEX has the ability to match orders fast through a superior order-matching engine.
Affordable Fees
To conduct trade on PCEX, crypto-traders will incur just two fees: transaction fees and withdrawal fees. The transaction fee on PCEX is much lower than the fees on other platforms offering similar services. A significant portion of the transaction fees go to brokers and sub-brokers of PCEX; the platform will receive a smaller portion of the cut.
Broker and Sub-Broker Channels
Brokers and sub-brokers for crypto-trade is a unique feature of the PCEX trading platform. Traders on crypto-exchange platforms usually face poor customer support and slow reaction time. PCEX remedies this drawback by employing a fleet of brokers and sub-brokers to assist traders personally on each trade. A single point of contact will be assigned to traders on PCEX whom they can contact at any time for assistance. No dark period of unresponsiveness will ever be associated with PCEX.
Through the broker channel and exceptional services, PCEX aims to build long-term relationships with users. The broker channel also adds a layer of security to the platform.
High Security
Incidentally, PCEX has several layers of security. The platform has a Clark-Wilson Model of security architecture to ensure data integrity. The security system will verify the acceptance of information on PCEX so that data breaches can be prevented all together. Secure operations on the platform require the auditors to collaborate; devices and identities are in place to protect the website. PCEX provides crypto-traders a level of security that is impenetrable and keeps the traders’ identity and digital assets safe from hackers and accidental loss.
All users, brokers and sub-brokers on PCEX have to complete a KYC/AML protocol; PCEX is preparing ahead for any regulations that may arise in future. Traders can also be assured of legal conduct on the platform.
Conclusion
Cryptocurrency trading is a volatile atmosphere with prices peaking and dipping almost daily. The volatility of prices depends on country or state regulations, security, vendor acceptance of digital currencies, big players, etc. Cryptocurrency trade provides a much higher Return-of-Investment than traditional stock exchange; early investors in cryptocurrencies made profits in millions in 2017-2018.
To support the growing demand of digital currencies and digital currency trade platforms, PCEX adopts an advanced framework with full-service tools. Everything a crypto-trader will require to conduct smooth and effortless trade is available on PCEX. In fact, PCEX goes the extra mile.
Explore the new and exceptional crypto-exchange on http://www.pcex.io.
What To Look For When Choosing A Bitcoin Trading Bot
Cryptocurrency market has become very popular and every trader is looking to make it big with bitcoin trading. It is however a very volatile market that can be hard to keep up with, especially considering that this is a market that never sleeps unlike the stock market. To make things easier for traders, trading bots have been developed. A trading bot can be defined as software program which is designed to interact with financial exchanges directly so relevant information is obtained and interpreted so orders can be bought and sold on the traders’ behalf.
In essence, the bots make decision through market price movement monitoring and use of pre-programed rules so that losses can be stopped. The bot analyzes market actions like price, volume and orders according to your preferences and tastes as a trader and makes the decision. If you are into bitcoin trading, then you may want to choose the best bitcoin trading bot to ease out the process for you. But with so many bots now available, how do you know which one is best?
Customization and ease of use
The interface of a good trading bot should be easy to use by any kind of trader including those who know nothing about coding. All information necessary should be easy to find and the gains clearly shown together with all aspects of the trading that matter including buy orders and current sell. All you should be required to do is enter your pairs and numbers and then start your trading with a click of a button. Apart from being straightforward even for first time users, a customizable trading bot is even better. With this function, you will be in a position to change how the skin looks so you can have a program that you are happy to use every time.
Operating system compatibility
Not all bots are designed the same and not all traders will use the same operating systems. For this reason, you want to get a platform that functions on all the operating systems. With this kind of bot on your side, you can access your trades from Linux, Mac or Windows depending on the device you are using. With your orders and settings on a USB, you will only need to plug into any computer to continue trading with the operating system notwithstanding. A standalone bot that requires no installation and is compatible with all systems will prove very convenient in the end.
Support for pairs, coins and exchange
Apart from bitcoin, you could be a trader interested in other pairs, exchanges and coins. It can therefore be more helpful to find a trader bot that can accommodate different coins offered by major exchanges. A full stacked crypto bot will work great for a spontaneous kind of trader.
Other bot features that could prove to be helpful are notifications and reporting, real time and historical back testing among others. Find out what the trader bot can do and select accordingly.
Energy Source Is A World Environmental Issue
You must have heard of an energy crisis. This crisis refers to the rate of depletion of non-renewable resources of energy. Non-renewable energy resources cannot reproduce on their own and they take a lot of time to get replenished. The rate of depletion of these resources is greater than the rate of their replenishment. As a result, a time will come in future when inhabitants of the earth will have no non-renewable energy resource to back up their day-to-day energy needs.
This makes just one part of the whole scenario. Rapid consumption of energy resources has effects other than the sustainability of these resources. Drilling and mining of different finite resources of energy results in environmental pollution. This pollution can be in any form. It can be air pollution, land pollution, and water pollution.
Some scientists argue that fuels of carbon origin are impossible to exhaust in full. They will remain usable to provide energy in one form or another. Others argue that these resources will diminish with time.
Important energy resources in the form of fossil fuels are coal, gas, and oil. Out of these, oil has been proved as the most efficient and most valuable resource in the field of energy.
However, continued use of these fuels is contributing to the most dangerous environmental problem which is global warming. Drilling of oil poses a greater threat to the environment than the mining of coal mines. The machinery used and the procedure implied in oil field drilling is a lot more sophisticated than mining in a natural scenario in coal mines. This results in an environmental impact of drilling when it is compared with coal mining.
There can be a number of threats these oil drilling projects pose to wildlife. Studies have shown that wildlife migration routes have changed due to the development of oil and gas fields. Moreover, this aspect of life on earth is affected by a change in the level of noise in the environment that has resulted from these fields.
Oil spills have unavoidable consequences in the development of the oil field and have been hazardous to the environment. These oil spills create long-lasting effects on the health of individuals living on the planet.
Due to the huge demand of energy, oil, and gas fields’ development and maintenance has become inevitable. This means increased number of oil fields. Toxic chemicals from these fields, haze, and dust make an intensively adverse effect on the environment. In some areas of America, these wastes make the air so polluted that it has converted into ozone at ground level.
To supply the everyday demand of energy, new projects are being initiated. These projects mean increased use of sky-high machinery, which in turn disrupts the scenic view of the sky at nights.
The contribution of methane to environmental pollution is also very important. This gas is 84 folds more harmful to the environment than other gasses that are produced from oil drilling. This gas helps in global warming by trapping more heat.
Guide To Successfully Trade In The Major Cryptocurrencies
Cryptocurrency trading has taken the world by storm and this is what has become the norm for the majority of traders and investors. If you are keen enough to do your research before going into the trading, you stand a chance to enjoy real growth and profits in the end. The worst you can do when it comes to this kind of trading is going into it blindly simply because it is what everyone else is doing. A little research on the major currencies and getting deep into buying and trading fundamentals can make a huge difference. Below are a few guidelines that will jolt you into success with your trading.
Take time to understand how the block chain works
Blockchain technology has redefined transactions and it is changing everything. Blockchain can be defined as a list of records that continually grow into blocks secured and linked using cryptography. The blockchains are data modification resistant and serve as public transaction ledger between parties. The transparent and decentralized nature of block chain makes it highly secure and in the world of hacking it is truly functional and reliable. It solves manipulation problems that have become so apparent in the world today. Whereas no single person can claim to understand everything that is blockchain, learning a few fundamentals will give you a much easier time with your trading.
Know and learn the top currencies
The virtual currency space is becoming crowded thanks to how popular the currencies have become. The fact is that there are more than 100 cryptocurrencies today, which means you need to know which ones are top and popular, so you can choose your buying and selling properly with profitability in mind. Bitcoin accounts for half of the entire market with the highest volume, but Litecoin and Ethereum are also top and giving Bitcoin a run. Find out as much as possible regarding the currency you are interested in. The more you know the better you will be in making decisions; you can actually manage to trade more than one cryptocurrency without any challenge.
Mind the inherent risks
Bitcoin and other currencies are quite volatile even when compared the stock market and gold. Remember that this is still a technology in its early days and it does face lots of challenges. The profit probabilities are quite high but so are the risks to. Public sentiment about a currency can actually impact its prices. What goes up is most definitely bound to come down so be careful with the trade moves you make. The higher the risks the higher the rewards might be but be ready for losses as well. The best you can do whatever the cryptocurrency you choose is to keep an eye on events that can affect prices and act fast.
Once you know everything that matters in cryptocurrency trading, you can then go ahead and open a brokerage account and fund it then you can start buying and selling the currencies. The rewards are numerous for keen traders.
Bull Market Early or Bear Market Trap?
For virtual currency investors, the more important question is whether this round of currency price rises is a restart of the bull market or a bear market trap.
Yesterday evening, Bitcoin experienced a soaring price in just one hour. The price rose from the violence of about 6,800 U.S. dollars to a maximum of 8,100 U.S. dollars. It rose by nearly 20% during the day. Under the leadership of Bitcoin, other virtual currencies also ushered in a strong rebound, with single currency gains even exceeding 50%. Faced with the collective warming of the virtual currency market, many investors shouted that “the bull market is back.”
According to data from the CoinMarketCap website, Bitcoin’s market value increased by nearly 20 billion U.S. dollars within a day, and the entire virtual currency market also experienced general market growth. There was no “seeking” effect. According to the daily transaction volume of Bitcoin exceeding 9 billion U.S. dollars, there should be billions of incremental funds entering the market yesterday, instead of stock funds.
In fact, in the time of the booming of Bitcoin, Bitfinex, a digital currency trading platform, also recorded a number of large purchases. With the increase in buying Bitcoins, many shorts were forced to close their positions, further expanding the market’s upward trend. For this phenomenon, Nick Kirk, data director of Cypher Capital, also expressed his approval. At the same time, he also believes that this sharp rebound is more likely to be the response to the release of early regulatory pressures.
Pantera Capital Management, one of the world’s largest digital currency hedge funds, said Bitcoin has bottomed out. The 6,500 U.S. dollar is the low point for Bitcoin’s bear market. Bitcoin will be above this price for most of this year and may even exceed the record high of 20,000 U.S. dollars last year.
Fundstrat founder Tom Lee also expressed confidence in Bitcoin. He believes that the current Bitcoin P/B ratio and other indicators are almost the same as the end of 2014 bear market, and has formed an important technical correction. Based on this, he stated that the value of Bitcoin may rise more than three times this year and rose to 25,000 U.S. dollars at the end of this year.
Historical data shows that Bitcoin has indeed risen in the second quarter of the calendar year. In the second quarter of 2011, Bitcoin rose as much as 1964%, 36.25% in 2012… 61.98% in 2016 and 131% in 2017.
Of course, Bitcoin OTC volume also shows signs of market recovery. Since March, Bitcoin trading volumes in Canada, Europe, Vietnam, Mexico, and Vietnam have risen and reached record highs.
With the successive admission of major financial institutions such as hedge fund giant Soros and top financial group Rockefeller family, the virtual money market’s financial size will be further expanded.
However, it is worth noting that although Bitcoin currently has a strong rise, it is still in a downtrend channel and has not yet been effectively broken. It remains to be seen whether the virtual currency market has actually reversed. Investors should always be vigilant and pay attention to position management.
More importantly, the world’s major Bitcoin markets, including the United States, have sought to establish regulatory frameworks. The uncertainty of regulation will inevitably have a greater impact on the short-term development of the virtual currency market. In the long run, an orderly, healthy market can go even further.
Why Invest in Gold?
I am often asked – why do I invest in gold and gold stocks? There are many reasons why gold prices are increasing and will continue to increase, but the simplest answer is the basic principles of supply and demand. In the early 80s, Cabbage Patch dolls were selling 100 times retail price due to lack of supply. This priced many people out of the market and angered parents around Christmas time. I don’t believe the company intended to drive prices up with a limited supply strategy – especially since it didn’t benefit from the higher prices as a secondary market evolved. Thus, to profit from the demand the company had to increase production. I believe that a similar scenario is evolving in the gold patch.
From 1980-2001, there was very little interest in Gold as it fell to a low of $255/oz. Mining companies were not able to attract investment capital to bring new mines and projects to fruition, thus gold supplies diminished. During this same time period, India and China were beginning to see the fruits of their industrialization efforts. As the countries industrialized, their citizens benefited and began moving from the poor to middle class.
There are literally billions of people in India and China. Each has cultures that encourage savings and have a strong affinity to gold. As more move to the middle class and transfer a part of their savings to gold, the investment demand will be tremendous. This will be exciting for gold investor; however, that will only be a fraction of the demand. The central banks of Russia, Argentina and South Africa have all announced that they will be increasing their gold reserves with rumors of China and perhaps all of Asia to follow.
http://www.kitco.com/ind/Hommel/dec122005.html
The gold mining companies do not have the luxury of the Cabbage Patch doll company which was able to quickly ramp up production. It takes 5-10 years to bring a new gold mine into production. This will leave the industry in supply deficit for many years to come. Investment demand alone should be enough to get you excited about investing in gold. However, there are many more reasons. The Aden Sisters captured it extremely well in their latest commentary.
http://www.321gold.com/editorials/aden/aden062206.html
The investment demand from individuals as well as governments will put a tremendous demand on an industry that is already in supply deficit. As with any investment, its price will not go straight to the
moon, but will ebb and flow. However, until supply and demand are in balance prices will continue to increase. An investor with a systematic approach as described in my previous article, “Dollar Cost Averaging Your Way to Double Digit Returns,” will be extremely pleased.
Economics Book Review – The Ascent of Money, a Financial History of the World by Niall Ferguson
Cryptocurrency is a digital asset used mainly as a medium of transaction to secure financial transactions, control creation of additional assets and verification of any asset transfers with the help of a strong cryptographic technology. It is also known as a form of digital currency or virtual currency. Unlike central banking systems, it is a decentralized control and financial transaction system that works through a blockchain used mainly for financial transactions.
The first decentralized virtual currency to be developed in 2009 is Bitcoin known as a virtual monetary unit and it works independently without the assistance of any central bank or administrator. Since then, around 4000 altcoins of diverse variants of bitcoin have been developed. Bitcoin is considered as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system where users perform transactions directly without any intermediates.
Blockchain is a data file consisting of numerous blocks that keeps records of all the previous bitcoin transactions and also creation of new ones. The normal average time between each block is around 10 minutes. The most frequent use of bitcoin, is supported by an external software named Bitcoin wallet. By using this software, one can easily store, receive and manage the transaction of bitcoin units. In order to perform transactions using bitcoin, one needs to have an account in any one of the bitcoin exchanges across the globe and has to transfer fiat currency into that account. Thus the account holder can perform future transactions by using these funds. Apart from the bitcoin, some of the other sources of cryptocurrency is petro which is mainly used for oil and mineral reserves.
There are some pros and cons associated with the usage of digital currency. The main benefits of using a virtual currency are as follows:-
• Provides a quick transparency layer:-
The Bitcoin usually operates with the help of a ledger called Blockchain that records & monitors each and every transaction. Once when a transaction is made and is recorded in this ledger it is considered to be as static. These transactions can be further verified at any time in the future and hence in addition to this, it also ensures security and privacy regarding all the transactions made through a particular account.
• Fast Processing and Portable Usage:-
Billions of dollars of bitcoin can be easily transferred from one location to another without any detection with the help of a single memory drive. While performing any kind of transactions, involvement of any third party can be eliminated by using this bitcoin technology. This will result in an easy and rapid transaction without any approval from a third party,
• Low transaction costs involved:-
Transaction costs involved in the exchanging of these digital currencies is very less which makes it more affordable than the real currency for the population across the world. Hence, cost of any kind of transaction made is very less which turns out to be an advantageous feature for the population whenever they are performing any transactions.
• Combats & eradicates poverty:-
Often the banking systems and financial institutions do not provide help or assistance especially to backward classes in rural areas. Bitcoin serves as an alternative in such cases where it extends its robust financial services to anyone with internet access. It often serves as a support for poor and oppressed classes who are in most cases not given any viable alternative.
As and when a new or latest technology arrives, there are some negative factors also associated with its usage which are as follows:-
• Lack of knowledge and mistrustful approach of the population:-
Due to lack of knowledge regarding digital currency people are more likely to become mistrustful of its widespread use. Hence, there are only very few number of business systems that accept these sources of cryptocurrency therefore limiting the business systems who prefer to use the virtual currency in their daily transactions.
• Non-traceable transactions:-
Since, transactions made by bitcoin are untraceable it provides a room for criminal transactions. In such cases, drug dealers and scrupulous persons are the ones who make use of such virtual currency so that their illegal activities are not detected easily.
• Volatile and Uncertainty nature:-
The cryptocurrency is at times volatile and keeps on changing frequently on a large scale. Sometimes people make quite a amount of money when the market rates of these virtual currencies are skyrocketed and at times they also face great loss when the price crashes.
Cryptocurrency is an innovative but amateur concept that can potentially disrupt the whole financial market. It is true that this digital currency has grabbed the world’s attention in a short span of time. There are always benefits and drawbacks to every new technology that arises in the market. In order to make the best use of it, one needs to look into both sides before making any decisions.
Bitcoin and Binary Options Trading
Binary options have been becoming more and more popular in the last 2 years. This type of trading has been desired among new traders as they don’t need to actually buy anything, just predict whether the asset will move up or down in specified time frame. Those trades are happening in short time frames (30 sec, 1 min, 5 min) but might be months too. If the trader predicted wrongly, they will obviously lose their money. If the trader was right in his/her prediction, they will receive 80-85% payout, depending on the broker.
Binary options are sometimes referred to as ‘all-or-nothing options’, ‘digital options’, or ‘fixed return options’ (FROs), which are traded on the American Stock Exchange.
Bitcoin (BTC) is a digital currency which is created and held electronically and no one controls it. “Bitcoin is an online payment system invented by Satoshi Nakamoto, who published his invention in 2008, and released it as open-source software in 2009. The system is peer-to-peer; users can transact directly without needing an intermediary.Transactions are verified by network nodes and recorded in a public distributed ledger called the blockchain. The ledger uses its own unit of account, also called bitcoin. The system works without a central repository or single administrator, which has led the US Treasury to categorize it as a decentralized virtual currency. Bitcoin is often called the first cryptocurrency… “
Bitcoin as a currency in binary options trading
Bitcoin is now widely used currency and many trading platforms accept it as a method of payment for their clients’ trading deposits. There are many benefits using Bitcoin as a currency. The first benefit is “the fact that the cost of transaction is the lowest among all forms of online payment. This is the very reason why Bitcoin was created in the first place, to lower the cost of online transaction. Since there is no central authority managing Bitcoin, no service fee is paid when receiving or transmitting payment.” Another reason for traders to use Bitcoin as a currency is that Bitcoin itself is tradeable and they can earn extra Bitcoins that way.
“By having all the trading transactions denoted in Bitcoin, a trader is able to shield himself from the fluctuation of this crypto currency while at the same time earn more of it through profits earned in trading.”
Bitcoin as a commodity in binary options trading
With a recent popularity of Bitcoin and its acceptance as a currency, many binary options platforms started using Bitcoin as one of the currencies to trade. so as an asset. Stockbrokers are seeing the value in trading BTC against flat currencies, mainly versus American Dollar.
Today there are 2 main types of Bitcoin binary options platforms:
- First-generation brokers – binary options platforms that allow trading on Bitcoin
- Second-generation brokers – platforms that offer both Bitcoin funding and Bitcoin trading
First generation brokers – brokers who offer Bitcoin trading:
- Coinut – only Bitcoin options exchange platform; programmed as a robust and distributed on Linux operating system coinut.com
- BTClevels – Bitcoin binary options trading platform; with or without registration, hassle free btclevels.com
- 24 Options – one of the first brokers who started offering BTC as an asset 24option.com
Second-generation brokers – brokers who offer Bitcoin funding and trading:
- Traderush binary platform – accepts BTC deposits traderush.com
- Nadex trading platform -accepts BTC funding and allows BTC trading; offers limited risk, short-term trading, transparency and full regulated market nadex.com
- Satoshi Option trading platform – accepts BTC funding and allows BTC trading; doesn’t require account registration neither personal details. Payouts are near instantaneous and the service is accessible from anywhere in the world satoshioption.com
- BTCOracle platform – Bitcoin only platform – allows BTC funding and trading offering few wallet options and full transparency btcoracle.com
- Bitstamp platform – As above, BTC only platform – allows BTC trading and funding but requires login bitstamp.net
- Bitcoin Wisdom – allows trading 3 digital currencies, Bitcoins, Litecoins, Altcoins versus other flat currencies and requires login bitcoinwisdom.com
- Beast Option – allows BTC funding and trading of Bitcoins and Litecoins; guarantees fairness in pricing regardless of market fluctuations beastoptions.com
When choosing a Bitcoin broker it is important to check their terms and conditions, paying a particular attention to the information whether their Bitcoin Assets are stored in “Deep Cold Storage”. It means that Bitcoins are insured and stored offline, where they are not susceptible to hackers.
