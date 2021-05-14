Beauty
Is There a Cure for Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in humans, and it affects millions of people across the globe every year. This cancer is caused by over-exposure to the sun, radiation, carcinogens, and aging. There are three types: basal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. All three pose a serious risk to your health, but melanoma is the most dangerous. Skin cancer is relatively easy to detect because it comes in the form of skin discoloration and abnormally colored or shaped moles; indeed, most skin cancer victims discover their condition on their own just by examining their skin (however, a diagnosis can only be made by a doctor).
Since many people are desperate to maintain their golden brown tans year in and year out, skin cancer remains a potent threat to public health because most people are not willing to take the link between sun exposure and UV rays and the development of skin cancer seriously-tanning is in and trendy, and people don’t like going against the aesthetic curve. However, being an avid sun bather does not automatically lead to skin cancer, and it isn’t the only cause. Skin cancer can also be caused by damaging free radicals from carcinogens and the unavoidable effects of ageing. Still, the best method of avoidance is to stay out of the sun or use only a strong sunscreen when out in the sun. Keep in mind that the decreasing ozone layer makes it more and more dangerous to soak up UV rays on the beach.
As with all forms of cancer, everyone wants to know: Is there a cure for skin cancer? Last year, a study conducted in the UK by researchers from Rush University Medical School in Chicago showed that a vaccine developed was able to completely cure 16% of those who used it and who were infected with advanced melanoma; for the rest of the group, the vaccine greatly improved the user’s chance of remission. This does not definitively prove that skin cancer can always be cured, but it makes curing it an option. In addition to pharmaceutical cancers medication, there are many topical ointments that have been shown to relieve skins cancer. Cymilium, an over the counter insect bite remedy, has been shown to improve it’s symptoms, and a variety of natural remedies such as aloe vera and vitamin D are also used. If you have skin cancer, any course of treatment you undertake should be at least discussed if not approved by a doctor, but whether you are interested in natural medicine or pharmaceutical-driven medicine, the chances of completely curing your cancer are slim, so in that sense, both sides of the medical aisle are worth a try.
Natural Homemade Beauty Tips For Women
Hello beautiful! Whether you are a college going person or a working woman, these natural homemade beauty tips for women are helpful for every woman. Beauty brands come up with the new products every day and sometimes it’s so confusing. I am not here to slam the beauty brands because I do use some of the beauty products but most of them sell fake promises.They attract people through fancy advertisements. How can a customer be smart and not get confused. It’s quite not possible.
With the help of some natural homemade beauty tips, you are going to get the best results. I personally use all these homemade remedies and trust me it really works. Market products give you the instant results but these results last for a short period of time. If you want to see the difference in your skin, you have to be patient and consistent. Below are the most effective and natural homemade beauty tips for women.
Natural homemade beauty tips for women:
1: For dry skin: If you live in a humid weather, your skin becomes really dry and specially when you have dry skin type. Your skin lacks moisture. You need moisture in your skin to make it look soft and supple. Take two tablespoons of milk and add honey in it. Take a cotton ball and apply this mixture on your face. You can also use malai (full cream) instead of milk. Apply it at night and keep it for 30 minutes and wash your face with the cold water.
2: For oily skin: This skin type is really complicated and we often suffer from the blackheads and the whiteheads and the stubborn pimples. The skin produces excess of sebum and the sebum gets blocked in the pores thus resulting in pimples. The oily skin also needs to be moisturized. When the skin becomes too dry, it produces excess oil. You need to keep your skin clean and clear. You can use oatmeal mask, Take some oatmeal and add honey in it. Apply this mask for 30 minutes and wash it off with the cold water. Your skin will feel fresh.
3: For blackheads: When the skin is exposed to the dirt and pollution, the dirt gets deposited in the pores and results in the blackheads. These blackheads are very stubborn. You can use this natural homemade beauty tip to get rid of the dirt. Take an egg white and add honey and lemon in it. Apply this all over your face and leave it for 20-30 minutes. To get rid of the blackheads on the nose, Take one tablespoon of baking powder and add some lemon in it. Now apply this on your nose and leave it for 30 minutes. It is going to irritate for a while but it;s natural. It works like a miracle and your skin will look so clear.
4: For instant glowing skin: I use this natural homemade beauty tip to get an instant glowing skin. Take some honey and add few drops of lemon in it. Now apply this mask on you face and wash it with the cold water after 30 minutes.
5: For dark circles: We are living in a busy world under so much work pressure and stress. Lack of sleep and exposure to the gadgets for a long time leads to the stubborn dark circles under the eyes. Take some almond oil and massage the under eye area with this oil clockwise and anti clockwise. You can take some raw milk and add few drops of rose water in it. Apply this mixture with the help of a cotton ball. You can leave this overnight and wash it with the help of cold water in the morning.
6: For skin lightening: If your skin is exposed to the sun, it can tan quickly. Potato juice helps in lightening the skin.
7: For fresh dewy skin. Cut some cucumbers and soak it in the water overnight. Now wash you face with this water early in the morning. Your skin will look instantly fresh and dewy.
8: For moisturizing skin: I wash my face with the honey and I often skip the cleanser in the morning and wash my face just with the honey. It makes my skin very soft and maintains the PH balance of the skin.
9: For pimples and acne: You can use a face pack of multani mitti and rose water once in a week to get rid of the dirt. Add some honey or few drops of coconut oil if you have extra dry skin. Apply this pack for 20 minutes and wash your face with the cold water.
10: For facial hair: Hormonal changes can lead to the facial growth. When there is a fluctuation in your hormones, it disturbs the balance and leads to the growth of hair on the chin and jawline areas. You can use a face pack made with besan (gram flour) sugar and lemon. Apply this pack for 20 minutes and wash it off with the cold water. Use this pack twice a week to see the faster results. It does not remove all the hair but gradually lightens the hair and growth.
These were some highly effective and natural homemade beauty tips for women.
I always use these natural homemade beauty tips and have seen a great change in the quality of my skin. You need to make sure that you are taking a healthy diet because at the end, no matter what you apply outside, if you don’t take care of your diet, it won’t make any difference. You need to eat the right food. Patience is the key. Don’t expect the instant miracles. Who ever promises you an instant result are sure to offer the fake products. Having a healthy and great skin takes a lot of time and extra efforts unless you are born with it naturally.
Going natural is the best thing you can do for your skin and body. Your skin will thank you later. These natural homemade beauty tips have no side effects at all and I assure you that these home remedies are the best for every skin type. Keep your body hydrated and follow these remedies to get a clear and glowing skin.
Benefits of TCA Peels For Tattoo and Permanent Makeup Removal
When you are looking to get a tattoo, you are looking towards getting something that will be forever, but what if you change your mind? The truth of the matter is that the only thing that we can really count on is change, and sometimes, a tattoo that you got months or years or decades ago might not really suit your life anymore. In other cases, you may find that you are no longer pleased with the permanent makeup that you have gotten, or you may be in a place where you are looking to try something else When you are looking to get rid of a tattoo, no matter why you got it in the first place, you will find that taking a look at TCA peels might be just what you are looking to do.
A TCA peel stands for a Trichloroacetic Acid peel and it is a process that has been used by cosmetic dermatologists to treat conditions as different as wrinkle reduction, relief from acne scars and the removal of fine lines. This treatment is one that is quite potent, and you will find that it is also extremely effective. There are many treatments out there when it comes to tattoo removal, but you will find that with a little bit of research that looking at TCA tattoo removal may be your most effective and economic option.
When you are looking at TCA peels, you will also find that you are using something that has a real history. The use of chemical peels to remove unwanted areas of skin as been practiced for centuries, and it was within the last twenty to thirty years that dermatologists have started looking into seeing how they can be used to give a controlled reaction from the chemicals that were in use.
It was discovered that TCA peels gave the best and most consistent results. Essentially, the TCA peel results in a controlled burn that will take off several layers of skin at once and revealing the fresh skin underneath. It is important to make sure that only a 20-45% TCA solution is used; if a stronger solution is used, there is a chance that there will be some chance of scarring and darkening of the skin.
When you are looking at the TCA peel, you might be wondering what goes into it. The truth is that it is very simple and straightforward. Despite the word “acid,” a TCA peel is actually not as painful as the other methods that are commonly used to get rid of tattoos. At the end of the treatment, many people compare it to sunburn or windburn. You will find that you also have the option of doing at home, on your own or having a dermatologist do it. Whether you choose to go the solo route or to get a professional to do it for you is largely considered up to you. You will find that it all depends on how steady your hand is.
How does TCA remove a tattoo? Essentially, when you get ready to use a TCA peel, you will swab up some of the acid on a q-tip and then you will distribute it on your skin. Essentially, the chemical peel will create an inflammation in the skin above the tattoo. This inflammation will make the ink in your tattoo break apart and then travel to the top of the layer of dead skin, even as new skin is forming underneath this. One of the real advantages of this method is that the acid is just providing the catalyst for your body doing what it would be doing anyway. Although there is no bona fide natural process for getting rid of a tattoo, this one might come the closest.
In two weeks, often less, you will find that the treated skin will peel off. After the skin has sloughed off of your body, you will often find that the tattoo in question is significantly lighter in shade, but that it is definitely not gone yet. A TCA peel will often take multiple sessions to do its work completely, and it will be safe to do another one in roughly six weeks. While you will find that TCA peels can be applied sooner, it is actually best to wait and to let all of traces of the chemical peel leave your body before trying another one. When you are looking for complete removal of a tattoo, remember that you might be looking at several sessions before you get the result that you are after. You will also find that darker colors tend to take longer to fade than lighter ones.
When you are looking at the risks that go along with this treatment, do keep in mind that everyone reacts differently to things. For instance, if you have very sensitive skin, you will want to consult with a dermatologist before you try this procedure, and you might find that you want a professional to help you take care of it. On the other hand, you may find that if you have been working with a 20% solution and that you are not getting the results that you want that you should find a different formula that will give you a more dramatic result.
If you are in a place where you are looking to remove a tattoo or permanent makeup, you will find that figuring out what a TCA peel can do for you is an important thing. Take some time and make sure that you think about the results that you are looking for, and if you have any doubts, take the time to run them by a dermatologist. When you want a clean slate in more ways than one, take some time and figure out what this treatment can do for you!
One more extremely important item to remember is that “Not all TCAs are Created Equal!”This is to say that many sellers of TCA are not reputable. Some even sell diluted solutions at exorbitant prices.
Some will actually sell you the TCA without any real directions on how to safely apply and use it. THIS CAN BE VERY DANGEROUS!
It is always best to find a TCA manufacturer/supplier/seller that has a proven Track Record of client results and actual photos.
When you do find the right TCA Tattoo Removal Kit, you will “know” it! You will find that there are kits that are professionally produced and manufactured. They will have outstanding prices, low worldwide shipping, and come with totally complete instructions on how to use and apply it. YOU CANNOT HELP BUT SEE THE TOTAL PROFESSIONALISM. Visible results and safety are paramount!
6 Benefits of a Beauty Salon
There are many benefits of using a beauty salon. When thinking of this, many people think only of the well-known services, such as hair and nail care. However, there are many benefits offered at these boutiques that can add a unique experience to each of your visits. Here are six benefits of using a salon.
Stress relief – With the busy lives of everyone today – working two jobs, children, school and managing household duties, it is important to alleviate stress as much as possible. One of the greatest benefits of going to a salon is the pampering you receive when you get there. It is your time to relax and let someone else be in charge for a little while. Whether you are having your hair styled, a manicure or pedicure, you will benefit from the massages, water, heat, and pressure to your skin that these services require.
Custom Recommendations – You can also receive tailored information on how to best care for your body when you are not at the salon. As licensed aestheticians, salons are able to give you a variety of information to improve your hair, scalp and overall body conditions related to personal care. For example, you may find that the types of moisturizers you have been using on your skin are not the best according to your skin type.
Products – More often than not, beauty salons offer for sale premium lines of products that you will not find at your local retail store, and sometimes you won’t find it at your local beauty supply store either. They order in bulk and can offer a reasonably price on larger quantities of products.
Hair Care – Of course, hair care immediately comes to mind when you think of beauty salons. There are still a number of people who insist on performing their own perms, bleaching, hair coloring, cutting, etc. There is a real benefit, however, of allowing an expert to manage these professional services for you. It will decrease the chances of damage to your hair from over processing or lack of a quality-looking procedure from under processing.
Manicures and Pedicures – Caring for your hands and feet is important. Often, it is done for relaxation and looking great at the beach, but it can also prevent fungal infections. People that regularly take care of their hands and feet can greatly reduce the chances of having diseases and infections related to this.
Facials – Is this your favorite? It’s not surprising with the variety of services offered in this area. Again, this is where the importance of having an expert in the areas of skin come into play. They are able to perform miracles while you relax and forget about your stringent everyday duties. From acne facials to aromatherapy facials and everything in between, you are sure to find one that’s right for you.
While going to the salon every other day may not be in your budget or schedule, consider taking the time to go at least a couple of times a month. Make some time for yourself and if you start to feel guilty about indulging, remember the benefits you will be adding to your life. Protecting your health and well-being will give you a refreshing as you continue to care for the important people in your life.
Zara Perfumes – The Fragrance of Success
Zara’s Rosa Bulgara is a natural perfume for women. It was introduced in 2008, so it’s quite new and was made by Puig. The new Zara perfumery line was made by Carlos Bena’m and Alberto Morillas, two figures in the perfumery world that have earned quite of a reputation in the last years.
Rosendo Mateu, a famous figure in the perfumery industry, created most of the perfumes. I Homme was launched in year 2003. In 2008 there were six fresh releases in Zara’s perfumery – three for women and three for men: the aforementioned Rosa Bulgara, Flor de Azahar, Sandalo, Lirio de Agua, Ambar and Vetiver. The perfumes mentioned are from Zara’s newest perfumery brand called Agua Perfumada.
Zara applies the company’s most distinct feature when it comes to introducing new products. Zero marketing policy. They let the people market them rather than spending millions on advertising. They invest most of their revenue in new stores, discovering new perfumery and other things that are obviously more needed than a marketing campaign in the long run. Zara’s new brand, Rosa Bulgara, is considered “extremely powerful”, “long lasting” and “simply enchanting” by some of the customers.
The aim of Zara’s new fragrance business is obviously breaking into the perfumery industry, and since the economical crisis we are witnessing can really be painful for the company in the long run, breaking into other markets is a desirable thing to do. We’ll be looking forward to finding out about other brands of perfumery from Zara, and we’ll see – maybe there’ll be more Zara perfumery shops in Europe in a few years than there are clothing shops. One thing is certain – Zara won’t give up and they’re in it for the long haul!
Why Should You Use Vitamin C on Your Face?
Why Should You Use Vitamin C On Your face?
Among all the vitamins, the one named “C” offers up the greatest benefits to the body and arguably takes the crown up. The nutrient can also help to transform the appearance of your skin and not just your inside of the body that is ‘Best Friends Forever’ with Vitamin C.
The products of the Vitamins are packed with secondary metabolites – antioxidants. These antioxidants are known for providing glowy and brightening effects on our skin – says skin expert Dr. Kathy Taghipour. It is also known for improving the appearance of the skin. Studies also suggest that it does so by fighting signs of aging and exposure to UV, as well as with hyper pigmentation and dark patches.
So yes, no doubt – this wonder vitamin adds it to your beauty. But before one buys the same, let’s learn about what exactly makes Vitamin C (also known as L-ascorbic acid) this powerful.
When It Comes To Your Skin, Vitamin C Has a Truly Noteworthy Resume
1. Fights lines and wrinkles
When it comes to wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging of your skin, Vitamin C is a handy tool to fix the skin’s wear and tear. Research also suggests that this nutrient helps us to protect the skin against damage as well as it aids in skin regeneration by neutralizing free radicals.
2. Revitalizes sun-damaged skin
Flakiness, rough areas, discolored patches (sunspots), rosacea, etc – are all the results of prolonged sun exposure. But, on the top of the above, applying Vitamin C daily (a particular dose) may guard your skin against taking too much damage from the sun.
One of the studies suggests that people with mild to moderate photo-damaged skin experienced a significant improvement in skin appearance. It was also found to improve fine lines, roughness, and skin tone, after using vitamin C for 3 months.
3. Evens out tone and minimize redness
Various medical conditions including the uneven skin tone are the results of sun exposure.
Vitamin C helps to mend the damaged capillaries (even its discoloration) and it has proven itself a hearty warrior in the fight against redness.
4. Hydrates thirsty skin
An adult has an average skin of 2 square meters and this organ is certainly thirsty, as we are not talking about looking for attention.
The human body consists of about 65% of water and your skin needs to be kept hydrated. Vitamin C is here to bring all the water it needs. It also helps your skin in retaining water as well as preventing it from becoming too oily and dry.
5. Improves elasticity
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein in our body that helps the skin to give the tight and plump look. The human body naturally makes less collagen as it grows old. This wonder vitamin has also been shown to encourage collagen production in the body.
It contains complementary ingredients
The product having Vitamin C will be more effective if the following complimentary ingredients will be there.
• Ferulic acid which elevates the stability of vitamin C by 90%.
• Vitamin E, an antioxidant, overall boosts up the UV protection.
• Glutathione comprises antioxidant properties.
Luxiny Products, LLC is an online store that offers luxurious skincare products such as hyaluronic acid serum, acne facial washes, castile soap, vitamin C creams ( https://luxiny.com/collections/serums-and-lotions ), glycolic acid toner, glycolic acid face wash, and more. To know more, visit https://luxiny.com/pages/about-us.
Benefits of Using Henna Based Lipstick
Use henna lipstick to break free from the onslaught of chemicals. Henna makeup is a perfect blend of modern technology and ancient science, that helps provide total care and long-lasting beauty. This popular henna makeup is now considered the last word in beauty solutions.
Henna Lips: An Alternative to Chemical Lipsticks
Did you know that Cleopatra painted her luscious lips with henna and carmine? So did the legendary beauties of yesteryear. Now, it is your turn to make a mark. Before we proceed with the benefits of henna lipsticks, consider this:-
- Research conducted by the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics revealed that chemical-based lipsticks contain lead much beyond the permissible limit. It can lead to irreparable damages in the nervous system. Also, it may result in blood and brain disorders. Long-term intake of lead may even trigger cancer.
- Chemical lipsticks also contain traces of butyl benzyl phthalate or BBP. This chemical can arrest the growth of breast tissues.
- Traces of heavy metals, such as copper, chromium, cobalt and arsenic, have also been found in chemical-based lipsticks.
The above are only some of the chemicals present in cosmetics, and the side effects thereof. Thus, to protect yourself from harmful chemicals, use herbal henna lipstick and henna makeup. Henna-based lipsticks like Henna Lips are not only kind on your lips, but also on animals. This is because none of the henna makeup requires testing on animals. Hence, the next time you wear a henna lipstick, do not feel guilty for torturing an innocent animal.
Henna Lipstick: Benefits
Upgrade your collection to a henna lipstick for 100% freedom from chemicals and benefits, which include:
- Excellent variety of rich colours, suitable for all occasions.
- Freedom from sticky lipstick coat, due to its enriched water base.
- Benefits of pure henna extracts.
- Double functionality as a lipstick and lip liner.
- Moisturised lips due to the presence of wheat protein.
- Smudge-proof colour that stays for longer.
- Cool and refreshing, due to peppermint and other ingredients.
- No chipping.
- Shiny, creamy and luscious lips due to its natural oils.
- Smooth application.
Henna makeup like Henna Lips can be used as a lip liner to outline the lips, before applying it as a regular lipstick. The tingling sensation that you might feel is because of the peppermint extract. Henna lipstick comes right from the lap of nature. Hence, these contain natural ingredients that enhance your beauty, gently and effectively.
How Brushing My Teeth Improved My Blowjob Technique
People ask all the time, “How do you give good head?” and “How do you keep from gagging?” I tell them that I learned from unusual sources. I’m no expert on oral sex, but I learned mostly by brushing my teeth.
I had a hairy partner who used to give so much instruction on how he wanted it done that I felt like I was in school or in the military. After what I thought was a less than mediocre fellatio performance, I would always go into the bathroom to brush my teeth to get his little hairs and him out of my mouth. I brushed and brushed and brushed. Not so much for oral hygiene, although I did want to get him out of my mouth, but partly because I could practice my gag reflex while brushing my tongue. It was either practice in private, or practice on too many guys who would not appreciate my efforts. So armed with my toothbrush and my ego, I would take my toothbrush and brush the back of my tongue so far back, I would almost throw up. I did it so much that eventually, I was able to hit the little bally thing in the back of my throat without gagging.
Next, I would wet my mouth to get my lips and entire mouth dripping wet. Yes it is sexy they way the water drips down. Then I would stretch my lips and open my mouth as wide as I could while trying to look sexy. Don’t waste your time, there’s nothing sexy about that look.
Then came the part my dentist could appreciate. I brushed my teeth. You know some people would keep the foam from building in their mouth because it looks nasty? Well that wasn’t me. The foamier, the better. That’s when I practiced my “slurps” I would spit the frothy spit over the sink, then slurp it back up. Yep, it was that simple.
After all of that diligent oral hygiene, I was ready for the next time. When the next time came, I was nervous I had dry mouth. So I popped a curiously strong mint into my mouth and went to town. I forgot to spit the mint out. WHOA! As soon as my mouth went down on his head, I knew that I had him! He moaned in what could only be ecstasy and I watched his toes curl, his hips thrust strongly and his moaning grunts of passion urging me to keep going. My ego had skyrocketed and I remembered the tips I got from my dear Gay friends. Boldly I put both hands on him and they went to work stroking him like I was twisting and churning butter. My hands had a mind of their own. It was as if they were working independently, yet together with my mouth. Again my dear ego jumps in and want to show off. I suck in my cheeks to get a mouthful of spit, cup my hands and fill them with all the wetness my mouth can produce and spit, not that dainty dribble either, I mean really spit all that moisture on him so I can stroke his head and shaft smoothly. That’s when I would confidently, with the experience of a pro, delight and entertain him by lifting his penis ever so gently and inhaled his balls in my mouth. Captivating him with my newly found blowjob skills. Caressing his nuts in my mouth as if they were delicate quails’ eggs all while moaning, slurping & humming to my own beat.
Did I look up at him like they did in the porno’s? Well, before I was armed with this powerful oral awareness – No… I mean what would I look at him for? But now? Hell yeah. I glance up, not to really look to see “if” I’m doing a good job or “if” he is enjoying my performance. I glance up to look at him and let my eyes tell him, “yeah, I know I’m amazing”.
I guess you’re wondering what happens when he finishes? Do I swallow? The answer depends on my mood. Sometimes, I like to see my handiwork and let him shoot it wherever (I, too believe it’s great for the skin) and rub it in or play with it. Other times, I swallow. The trick to that is, let him see it in your mouth first. Your mouth will naturally water up the longer you hold it in your mouth, which will make it easier to swallow. After you got it all down, open wide and show, “All gone.”
A Day Spa Can Save Your Life
There is a silent killer lurking deep inside of every one of us. Although it does not make a sound, we all know that it is there. We all know that it will peek its head out at the most inopportune moments. We are aware of this. The killer is stress.
Stress inevitably affects each and every one of us on a near-daily basis. Many of us look at it as something we cannot avoid. We feel like it is something that simply comes with being human. Some individuals go to a day spa to get pampered when they are feeling like they just can’t take it anymore. A quick, seaweed wrap, and they walk out with a pep in their step.
It has always been looked at as a place to go for the elite, or worse, a waste of time- a luxury that few people actually need. However, it can offer much more than pampering, with many incentives that all of us actually need much more than we realize.
Medication distribution for stress is at an all-time high. Why? Because it is medically proven that stress not only makes you feel awful, but it can also cause heart disease, diabetes, depression, anxiety, Alzheimer’s, and more. Ironically, the medication used to prevent this oftentimes has side effects that can be worse than the symptoms, and many are highly addictive to boot. But, there can’t possibly be any alternative, right? Wrong.
A day spa not only pampers, it also detoxifies the blood and rejuvenates the body. Therapeutic massage, acupuncture, and many other procedures and treatments are specifically tailored to alleviate and eliminate stress. By utilizing these treatments and procedures that are readily available, you move outside of the realm of simply being pampered. You will find yourself not only invigorated when you are walking out of the doors. By regularly visiting one of these establishments, you may no longer need to take medication for stress, and it can very well save your life.
By visiting a day spa, you are not only enhancing your health, you are healing yourself inside and out. You will find that you suddenly have the energy that you haven’t had in a very long time. You will also find your doctors praising you as your blood pressure begins to regulate. While this alone won’t prevent all of the horrible things that stress causes, doing this will make you feel better and prevent illness and disease that you wouldn’t be able to otherwise. You will find yourself in better physical and mental condition than you had been in a very long time. Who wouldn’t want that?
Why a Real Wellness Philosophy and Lifestyle Are Way Better Than Religion
INTRODUCTION
For starters, REAL wellness is, well, real. It’s plain and down to earth. There is ample evidence it exists, unlike the unexplored and unknown regions of eternal bliss or fiendish torments beyond the grave that some/most religions describe to entice or frighten believers.
REAL wellness makes no supernatural claims, contains no promises of orgasmic ecstasy or threats of everlasting horror.
REAL wellness does not presume to offer the one and only meaning of life; furthermore, it has no creeds or dogmas. With REAL wellness, there is no one and only philosophy for all; unlimited variations and choices dwell within its four dimensions. By contrast, religions insist one size fits all–everyone must believe the same tenets, which vary by sect and denomination.
I rest my case.
Well, maybe not. There’s so much more.
RELIGION AND REAL WELLNESS
Religion and REAL wellness® are completely different. One has been around forever, or at least since early humans developed the ability to walk on two legs about four million years ago. REAL wellness evolved somewhat later, maybe 15 years ago. It happened when I got fed up with crackpots and entrepreneurs distorting the positive lifestyle-focused ideas that Halbert L. Dunn, myself and a few others had introduced (Dunn in the 50s, others in mid-70s). Wellness was promoted not as a treatment, service or product but as an enriching lifestyle strategy or regimen for thinking sensibly and acting accordingly in conscious pursuits of high levels of mental and physical wellbeing.
FURTHER DISTINCTIONS BETWEEN RELIGION & REAL WELLNESS
Unlike REAL wellness, religion involves beliefs in and worship of one or more superhuman controlling powers, such as a personal God or gods; REAL wellness is more modest–it’s just a framework of attitudes and behaviors that promote wellbeing. Wikipedia describes religion as designated behaviors and practices, morals, world-views, texts, sanctified places, prophecies, ethics, or organizations that relate humanity to supernatural, transcendental, or spiritual elements. Wow–that’s a load to carry. Reminds me of the final stanza from George M. Cohan’s song, “Life’s a Very Funny Proposition After All:”
Young for a day, then old and gray,
Like the rose that buds and blooms
And fades and falls away
Losing health to gain our wealth,
As through this dream we tour
Everything’s a guess
And nothing’s absolutely sure
Battles exciting and fates we’re
fighting until the curtain falls
Life’s a very funny proposition after all
The reach of REAL wellness is more modest. Let’s delve a bit more into what religion and REAL wellness have in common and how each is very different from the other.
Stephen Jay Gould tried to argue that two domains, religion and science, are non-overlapping magisteria. Most scientists and other secular authorities begged to disagree, observing that the two have been in conflict throughout history–and remain so. The interests and claims of each overlap on vital matters. The true believer would not agree with Cohan’s words above–life’s but an interlude before the glory of another existence of unimaginable bliss. Score one for religion, if you can get your head around that.
Different as the two may be, we can explore the question whether one does more good (or harm) in the world than the other. Also related questions, such
as–Are the two compatible and, If a person has one, does he/she need the other? No doubt the reader can think of additional questions, while holding strong opinions on the best answers.
Like religion, a REAL wellness philosophy and lifestyle does promote and encourage behaviors and practices, morals, world-views and texts. Unlike religion, REAL wellness has nothing whatsoever to do with sanctified places, or prophecies, nor does REAL wellness relate humanity to supernatural, transcendental, or spiritual elements. Au contraire–at least one early REAL wellness advocate (i.e., moi) considers supernatural, transcendental, or spiritual elements to be false, spurious simply jejune.
Thus, from this perspective, religion is seen to have done more harm than good, and continues to do so today.
I experienced 12 years of religious education. I know firsthand that religion accepts the word of a leader as law; a REAL wellness mindset assesses a leader’s words in the context of laws–and responds accordingly.
In decades and decades observing religious leaders, I was most influenced (not in a pleasant way) by Billy Graham, Jerry Falwell, Pat Robertson, Robert Jeffress, Joel Osteen, Kenneth Copeland, Oral Roberts, Benny Hinn, Jimmy Swaggart and Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker. In developing the REAL wellness concept, especially regarding the dimensions of reason and liberty, my ideas were shaped by the likes of Carl Sagan, Richard Dawkins, Sam Harris, Paul Kurtz, Daniel Dennett, Christopher Hitchens, Dan Barker and Annie Laurie Gaylor, Tom Flynn and, of course, Robert Green Ingersoll.
It doesn’t seem too much of a stretch to suggest the latter group seems more impressive that those who shaped my impressions of religion.
I believe religion contrasts poorly with the four dimensions of REAL wellness. With regard to reason, exuberance, athleticism and liberty, it disappoints, as follows:
REASON–As contrasted with evidence-based critical thinking, religion is founded upon faith, an unscientific unverifiable foundation of revelations, promises and historical claims.
EXUBERANCE–Religion is thick with solemnity, devotions, sorrow, fear, conformity and reverence. It lacks sacraments for humor, laughter, joy, adventure,pleasure and art. Religious commandments provide ample thou shalt nots but are silent on thriving and flourishing. Where are supports for creativity, for exploring and for enjoying life as much as possible?
ATHLETICISM–holy books are silent on nutritional guidelines and recommendations for mental acuity and physical fitness.
LIBERTY–Growing up Catholic, I can’t recall bible verses or instructions from nuns or priests to embrace, promote or enjoy life, liberty or the pursuit of happiness. Cleanliness got more support for godliness than freedom; my impressions over the course of a long life have convinced me that freedom of body and brain, thought and labor rarely manifest in the absence of personal and collective vigilance to secure, promote and defend liberties, large and small. I am more likely to associate REAL wellness with the Enlightenment; religion with the Inquisition.
THE MEANING OF LIFE
REAL wellness is a philosophy and lifestyle available to all; the dimensions can be addressed comfortably by individuals with or without religion. Believers, almost by definition, share a meaning of life notion that they exist to love and serve a god, to follow the prescribed rules and traditions of their religion based upon the teachings of a one true god. That’s generally the overarching meaning of life for the religious.
For non-theists, a REAL wellness philosophy is likely to find a no cosmic purpose for existence perspective liberating. Margaret Sanger’s motto, “No gods, No masters,” ï»¿celebrates the freedom to create our own meanings, based upon reason, common sense, and science. A conviction that there is no inherent meaning frees us to make something worthy of the reality that we are here, that it’s up to each of us and no one else to decide our purposes. Our meanings are derived from life experiences and fine-tuned throughout our passage along what Ingersoll called “a narrow vale between the cold and barren peaks of two eternities” (i.e., before birth and after death).
If we decide that life is imbued with no all-encompassing, single and non-negotiable meaning (unlike religions), we are free to create common decencies, social connections, norms, cultures and all the rest. These creations of our own making render our brief period of being as meaningful as possible, and day-to-day living as good as it can get.
Alternatives to a one size fits all approach to meaning strikes me as yet another way that REAL wellness is way better than religion.
CONTINGENCIES
We interrupt this essay to talk about something new and different–but somewhat relevant to the topic at hand, namely, a “What If” scenario.
Suppose a certain Jewish teacher and healer a few thousand years ago had gone about proclaiming the benefits of reason, the joys of exuberance, the positive returns of athleticism and the possibilities unleashed by liberty, instead of going on about an imminent kingdom of God. Perhaps Earth might have been great again.
It probably was pretty great during some intervals of time that lasted millions of years–all before humanoids. Consider the panoply of diverse life forms during the Mesozoic era 252 million years ago. Maybe these were the best of times for life forms on this planet. Alas, an asteroid roughly six miles across hit Earth about 65 million years ago. The impact, followed by a huge explosion, did mischief far greater than what’s evident gazing at the 110 mile strike zone in the Yucatan Peninsula. The asteroid unleashed a mind-numbing series of events and circumstances that would eventuate in something more consequential than the asteroid impact itself–it set off developments that eventually led to us, to religion and, thank goodness, to REAL wellness.
REAL WELLNESS
This philosophy and concept promotes the power of individual creativity. It helps people reframe old problems, it encourages reflection, it creates new self-knowledge and it shapes a better life with less dysfunction and more happiness and wellbeing. Religion is not devoted to these purposes. It promotes obedience. It discourages reason, frowns upon exuberance, ignores responsibility for self-care (athleticism) and undermines liberty. It indoctrinates, whereas REAL wellness educates. These factors make REAL wellness way better than religion.
But, there is more that makes REAL wellness stand out by comparison.
REAL wellness promotes, religion circumvents choices. One of countless examples involves women’s rights. The Catholic Church forbids abortion in all instances. A recent Gallup report (“Legality of Abortion: 2018-2020 Demographic Tables”) found that 79 percent of Americans think abortion should be legal. Even a majority of Catholics don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned. (Source: NARAL Pro-Choice America.) Religion often makes people follow rules that many or most don’t like very much–yet another way that REAL wellness is better than religion.
HERE IS A CRUCIAL reason why I think REAL wellness is way, way better than religion: It’s dynamic, malleable, capable of and responsive to change with new discoveries; the Christian religion is based upon a book fixed in a pre-Medieval era. This book cannot be updated with new advances, research or knowledge. As Ingersoll noted, year after year, and century after century, it remains as ignorant as ever.
Finally, REAL wellness is way, way better than religion because with a REAL wellness mindset:
- You can sleep in or get up and exercise on Sundays.
- There are no prayers to say, slogans to chant, wafers to swallow, processions to attend, censers to swing or contaminated holy water to stick your fingers into.
- You can ignore nine of the ten commandments–you still can’t kill anybody. Best of all, the nature of adultery is negotiable.
- Rather than servile acquiescence to aptly named papal bulls or public decrees from Rome, Saudi Arabia, Jerusalem or other out-of-touch religious centers, you’re more likely to have a laugh at various bulls and go about your business.
- Absent any known affiliation with a religion, you are never expected to explain the vast store of preposterous bible stories (e.g., Noah and Ark), miracle healings, or clergy sex scandals.
- You have boundless possibilities for gender identity and sexual orientation.
- You suffer less Little or no guilt, depending upon the balance you strike between villainy and conscience.
- ï»¿No need to tithe or otherwise support tax-free institutions or give to a god who always needs but somehow just can’t handle money.
On the latter point, you might recall this from George Carlin:
Religion has actually convinced people that there’s an invisible man living in the sky who watches everything you do, every minute of every day. And the invisible man has a special list of ten things he does not want you to do. And if you do any of these ten things, he has a special place, full of fire and smoke and burning and torture and anguish, where he will send you to live and suffer and burn and choke and scream and cry forever and ever ’til the end of time!
But He loves you. He loves you, and He needs money! He always needs money! He’s all-powerful, all-perfect, all-knowing, and all-wise, bur somehow he just can’t handle money!
RELIGION AND/OR REAL WELLNESS–A SUMMARY
While some 30 percent of Americans, myself included, choose none when asked about religious affiliation or belief, I know herds of people, including relatives and best friends, who choose religion and REAL wellness. The two are not incompatible, just unlikely associations, in my opinion. No matter where you fit on the religiosity scales, I hope you find elements of a REAL wellness philosophy and mindset attractive.
All good wishes. May you be weller than well and even “blessed” with an abundance of reason, exuberance, athleticism and personal liberty.
POSTSCRIPT
The Amazing James Randi died last week (October 20). An outspoken freethinker, he dazzled while exposing claims of faith healing, spoon bending, mind reading, fortunetelling, ghost whispering, water dowsing, U.F.O. spotting and sundry varieties of bamboozlement, bunco, chicanery, flimflam, flummery, humbuggery, mountebankery, pettifoggery and out-and-out quacksalvery (Margo Fox, James Randi, “Magician Who Debunked Paranormal Claims, Dies at 92,” New York Times, October 21, 2020.) His books included, Flim Flam! The Truth About Unicorns, Parapsychology, and Other Delusions (1980); The Faith Healers (1987); and An Encyclopedia of Claims, Frauds, and Hoaxes of the Occult and Supernatural (1995).
I know for a fact he, too, found the elements of a REAL wellness mindset to be way, way better than religion.
B12 Hair Loss Vitamin – The Key To Hair Growth
All over the globe, hair loss has been a very common and familiar problem of people nowadays. And it has always been a query if diet could really affect hair loss and other hair conditions. But because of the fact that nutrients are transferred to our hair through blood circulation, it indicates the deficiency of important vitamins in our body. Moreover, hair loss vitamin is indeed essential in having a healthy hair and avoiding hair loss. A balanced diet is essential in providing sufficient amounts of nutrients, vitamins and minerals to every part of our body. Without proper nutrition, it can result to hair loss. Now what could be the best source of vitamins for the hair that could, if by any chance, act as a hair growth spell? Consequently, hair loss can be managed by taking in dietary supplements, like vitamins, minerals and especially vitamin B12 which is also known as Cobalamin. Normally, people who suffer from hair loss have vitamin B12 deficiency. B12 hair loss vitamin is available almost everywhere nowadays that are being recommended by leading dermatologists and hair-care doctors to supplement the necessary amount of vitamin B12 in our body.
There are several forms of B12. Methylcobalamin is a biologically active coenzyme form of Vitamin B12. It comes in a sublingual tablet and is body friendly. It does not require complicated metabolic steps in order to get it flowing in your bloodstreams, you just have to take it as it is. Cyanocobalamin is an inactive form of vitamin B12. It is synthetic and requires several metabolic processes to having it working for the body but nonetheless, it is the easiest form of vitamin B12 to be found in the market. Hydroxycobalamin is a non-active form of Vitamin B12 and could be commonly used via injections. Adenosylcobalamin is also a biologically active coenzyme form of Vitamin B12. It only comes with a prescription and usually taken through injections.
Primarily, this vitamin B12 contains cobalt and a member of the vitamin B-complex family. It is solely produced by microorganisms such as bacteria, moulds, yeast, and some algae and could be found primarily in meat, eggs and dairy products. However, there are occasions when the body loses the ability to absorb necessary nutrients from the food. In cases like that, additional supplements (e.g. B12 hair loss vitamin) of these vital nutrients should be taken for the body to have the necessary amount. B12 hair loss vitamin could be taken in the form of oral supplements or through injections. For a hair growth spell effect, you need 2 micrograms of vitamin B12 a day. It is inexpensive, safe and reliable. But along with the B12 hair loss vitamin, you have to carefully watch your diet as well and avoid junk foods as much you can. Too much sugar and salt in the body can definitely promote hair loss. It could also be helpful to use a complete vitamin B supplement
We do not need to pray for a hair growth spell miracle in order to stop hair loss, vitamins such as the B12 hair loss vitamin has benefits you’ll find most fulfilling when taken. DHT (di-hydro testosterone), which slows down the growth of hair and has dreadful effects on hair follicles, can be hindered in production with hair vitamin intakes. B12 hair loss vitamin also nourishes the scalp and heals the scalp thus promoting hair growth. And since vitamins regenerate damaged hair follicles, it will definitely trigger hair growth as well.
