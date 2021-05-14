HEALTH
Penis Skin Care Tips When in the Shower
Good penis care helps keep a guy’s favorite body part in prime condition. That includes the penis skin, which due to its visibility is of key importance. After all, when clothes are doffed and the manhood stands revealed, the state of the penis skin is going to make a valuable first impression on a potential partner.
Most men know that hygiene, including proper washing, is key to healthy penis skin – but not everyone is aware that sometimes care needs to be taken while showering to make sure the skin gets the most benefits – and the least damage – from the cleansing experience.
Lathering up
Countless commercials for soaps and cleansers have taught us that lathering up means getting sparkly clean. But in fact, where penis skin and lather is concerned, a little less can be more.
Bubbles and lathering in soap and cleansers come about because of an ingredient known as a surfactant. This chemical cleans, but it also binds with the natural oils in and on the skin and removes them. When this happens, the skin becomes drier and rougher. Consistently using a soap heavy on surfactants can lead to scaly, peeling penis skin, which is definitely not desirable.
Another problem that can occur is getting good and soapy and then not rinsing the soap completely off. Toweling off the excess cleanser gets rid of the visible signs, but the chemicals that caused the lathering are still present and doing their best to dry that skin out.
Going long
Some days there’s really nothing like a good, long shower to make a guy feel great. And the occasional 20 minute shower is perfectly fine. However, consistently taking long showers is not doing penis skin any favors. After a certain point, dirt and grime has been washed away, and continuing on is likely to start stripping away the oils the skin needs.
Some like it hot
Again, a nice hot shower can soothe aching muscles – and indulging in one every so often is fine. But hot showers are really good at depleting the oils from the skin, and that’s really bad for the appearance of the penis. Warm or even lukewarm showers are best. If a man does opt for a hot shower, keep it to once a week or so.
Roughing it
Good penis skin care doesn’t stop when the water is turned off. The drying process can also play a role. For example, using a rough coarse towel can damage the skin over time. In addition, it’s better to pat the skin dray rather than rubbing the towel all over.
Moisturizing it
Take a tip from women: showering isn’t enough to keep skin moisturized. What’s needed after showering is to apply skin moisturizer while the skin is still damp. This helps trap the moisture and oils in the skin, making a “double whammy” that is great for skin care of the penis – and all over the body.
Taking a shower to keep penis skin nice and clean is crucial. To properly moisturize that penis skin after a shower, using a top notch penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin) is strongly advised. Since a strong "moisture lock" is needed, it's best to find a crème that contains a combination of moisturizing agents, such as a natural hydrator (like vitamin E) and a high-end emollient (such as Shea butter). But the crème also needs to protect skin against oxidative stress that free radicals cause. To that end, a crème with a potent antioxidant like alpha lipoic acid is really the best option. Proper care of the penis will keep the skin looking smooth, supple and attractive.
Is There a Cure for Skin Cancer?
Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in humans, and it affects millions of people across the globe every year. This cancer is caused by over-exposure to the sun, radiation, carcinogens, and aging. There are three types: basal cell carcinoma, melanoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. All three pose a serious risk to your health, but melanoma is the most dangerous. Skin cancer is relatively easy to detect because it comes in the form of skin discoloration and abnormally colored or shaped moles; indeed, most skin cancer victims discover their condition on their own just by examining their skin (however, a diagnosis can only be made by a doctor).
Since many people are desperate to maintain their golden brown tans year in and year out, skin cancer remains a potent threat to public health because most people are not willing to take the link between sun exposure and UV rays and the development of skin cancer seriously-tanning is in and trendy, and people don’t like going against the aesthetic curve. However, being an avid sun bather does not automatically lead to skin cancer, and it isn’t the only cause. Skin cancer can also be caused by damaging free radicals from carcinogens and the unavoidable effects of ageing. Still, the best method of avoidance is to stay out of the sun or use only a strong sunscreen when out in the sun. Keep in mind that the decreasing ozone layer makes it more and more dangerous to soak up UV rays on the beach.
As with all forms of cancer, everyone wants to know: Is there a cure for skin cancer? Last year, a study conducted in the UK by researchers from Rush University Medical School in Chicago showed that a vaccine developed was able to completely cure 16% of those who used it and who were infected with advanced melanoma; for the rest of the group, the vaccine greatly improved the user’s chance of remission. This does not definitively prove that skin cancer can always be cured, but it makes curing it an option. In addition to pharmaceutical cancers medication, there are many topical ointments that have been shown to relieve skins cancer. Cymilium, an over the counter insect bite remedy, has been shown to improve it’s symptoms, and a variety of natural remedies such as aloe vera and vitamin D are also used. If you have skin cancer, any course of treatment you undertake should be at least discussed if not approved by a doctor, but whether you are interested in natural medicine or pharmaceutical-driven medicine, the chances of completely curing your cancer are slim, so in that sense, both sides of the medical aisle are worth a try.
The Seven Secrets of Healthy Weight Loss for Women
Why are you looking to lose weight? Is it to improve your appearance, your health, or even both? If it is advice you are after then the good news is that there are a number of secrets that you can use that are aimed specifically at women to help you successfully lose weight and hopefully achieve your weight loss target.
Secret number ONE
As simple as it sounds you just need to eat healthily. Forget about all the faddy, hip diet plans that you see on the TV, in the news and on the internet the number one secret is simply just to eat healthy meals. I know it sound like common sense, but if you spend your day eating, french fries and burgers, you are going to put on weight no matter how much you exercise. I know there are a bewildering range of information on diets and exercise but by following the basics will help you start to achieve your weight loss targets
Secret number TWO
Is not just about exercise but to take part in regular exercise. This doesn’t necessarily mean having to join a gym or health club, it can simply mean taking the stairs instead of the lift or walk to the shops in stead of using the car, these are the simple steps you can take to start off your exercise program, doing this 3 to 4 times in a week can, after a few weeks give you the confidence to try some other form of exercise, maybe try swimming or an aerobics class, by introducing some form of exercise into your daily routine it becomes second nature and you will begin to feel better and healthier
If you remember to start things slowly and not do things to quickly then you can design an exercise plan than suits both you and your daily routine, if you are wondering where to start then there are plenty of health and fitness magazines that give good sound advice, Also searching the internet for health and diet plans can be a good start. Both of these secrets can start you on your journey to weight loss and a healthy lifestyle
Secret number THREE
Is portion control, especially when you go out for a nice dinner, Now I know you want to enjoy yourself and you don’t want to be thinking about the number of calories you are eating and you also don’t want to settle for one of the “healthy” options on the menu. The secret is you don’t have to, you simply have to think about the size of the portion you order. Now, these days most restaurants serve huge portions, and that’s where you can get yourself into trouble when eating out. The secret to eating out, without spoiling your day, is to have your waiter control the portion size for you. It’s becoming much more acceptable for diners to ask for a portion of their meal to be served, and the other half to be put into a doggy bag to take away.
The thing is, when you eat out, it’s easy to feel some guilt if you leave without cleaning your plate. You’re spending your hard-earned money on that food, and when you leave some food on your plate, your mind sees that as a waste of money. So if you have smaller portions you can eat everything on your plate and your subconscious mind feels really pleased.
These are the first three secrets to losing weight and living a healthy life
Natural Homemade Beauty Tips For Women
Hello beautiful! Whether you are a college going person or a working woman, these natural homemade beauty tips for women are helpful for every woman. Beauty brands come up with the new products every day and sometimes it’s so confusing. I am not here to slam the beauty brands because I do use some of the beauty products but most of them sell fake promises.They attract people through fancy advertisements. How can a customer be smart and not get confused. It’s quite not possible.
With the help of some natural homemade beauty tips, you are going to get the best results. I personally use all these homemade remedies and trust me it really works. Market products give you the instant results but these results last for a short period of time. If you want to see the difference in your skin, you have to be patient and consistent. Below are the most effective and natural homemade beauty tips for women.
Natural homemade beauty tips for women:
1: For dry skin: If you live in a humid weather, your skin becomes really dry and specially when you have dry skin type. Your skin lacks moisture. You need moisture in your skin to make it look soft and supple. Take two tablespoons of milk and add honey in it. Take a cotton ball and apply this mixture on your face. You can also use malai (full cream) instead of milk. Apply it at night and keep it for 30 minutes and wash your face with the cold water.
2: For oily skin: This skin type is really complicated and we often suffer from the blackheads and the whiteheads and the stubborn pimples. The skin produces excess of sebum and the sebum gets blocked in the pores thus resulting in pimples. The oily skin also needs to be moisturized. When the skin becomes too dry, it produces excess oil. You need to keep your skin clean and clear. You can use oatmeal mask, Take some oatmeal and add honey in it. Apply this mask for 30 minutes and wash it off with the cold water. Your skin will feel fresh.
3: For blackheads: When the skin is exposed to the dirt and pollution, the dirt gets deposited in the pores and results in the blackheads. These blackheads are very stubborn. You can use this natural homemade beauty tip to get rid of the dirt. Take an egg white and add honey and lemon in it. Apply this all over your face and leave it for 20-30 minutes. To get rid of the blackheads on the nose, Take one tablespoon of baking powder and add some lemon in it. Now apply this on your nose and leave it for 30 minutes. It is going to irritate for a while but it;s natural. It works like a miracle and your skin will look so clear.
4: For instant glowing skin: I use this natural homemade beauty tip to get an instant glowing skin. Take some honey and add few drops of lemon in it. Now apply this mask on you face and wash it with the cold water after 30 minutes.
5: For dark circles: We are living in a busy world under so much work pressure and stress. Lack of sleep and exposure to the gadgets for a long time leads to the stubborn dark circles under the eyes. Take some almond oil and massage the under eye area with this oil clockwise and anti clockwise. You can take some raw milk and add few drops of rose water in it. Apply this mixture with the help of a cotton ball. You can leave this overnight and wash it with the help of cold water in the morning.
6: For skin lightening: If your skin is exposed to the sun, it can tan quickly. Potato juice helps in lightening the skin.
7: For fresh dewy skin. Cut some cucumbers and soak it in the water overnight. Now wash you face with this water early in the morning. Your skin will look instantly fresh and dewy.
8: For moisturizing skin: I wash my face with the honey and I often skip the cleanser in the morning and wash my face just with the honey. It makes my skin very soft and maintains the PH balance of the skin.
9: For pimples and acne: You can use a face pack of multani mitti and rose water once in a week to get rid of the dirt. Add some honey or few drops of coconut oil if you have extra dry skin. Apply this pack for 20 minutes and wash your face with the cold water.
10: For facial hair: Hormonal changes can lead to the facial growth. When there is a fluctuation in your hormones, it disturbs the balance and leads to the growth of hair on the chin and jawline areas. You can use a face pack made with besan (gram flour) sugar and lemon. Apply this pack for 20 minutes and wash it off with the cold water. Use this pack twice a week to see the faster results. It does not remove all the hair but gradually lightens the hair and growth.
These were some highly effective and natural homemade beauty tips for women.
I always use these natural homemade beauty tips and have seen a great change in the quality of my skin. You need to make sure that you are taking a healthy diet because at the end, no matter what you apply outside, if you don’t take care of your diet, it won’t make any difference. You need to eat the right food. Patience is the key. Don’t expect the instant miracles. Who ever promises you an instant result are sure to offer the fake products. Having a healthy and great skin takes a lot of time and extra efforts unless you are born with it naturally.
Going natural is the best thing you can do for your skin and body. Your skin will thank you later. These natural homemade beauty tips have no side effects at all and I assure you that these home remedies are the best for every skin type. Keep your body hydrated and follow these remedies to get a clear and glowing skin.
Benefits of TCA Peels For Tattoo and Permanent Makeup Removal
When you are looking to get a tattoo, you are looking towards getting something that will be forever, but what if you change your mind? The truth of the matter is that the only thing that we can really count on is change, and sometimes, a tattoo that you got months or years or decades ago might not really suit your life anymore. In other cases, you may find that you are no longer pleased with the permanent makeup that you have gotten, or you may be in a place where you are looking to try something else When you are looking to get rid of a tattoo, no matter why you got it in the first place, you will find that taking a look at TCA peels might be just what you are looking to do.
A TCA peel stands for a Trichloroacetic Acid peel and it is a process that has been used by cosmetic dermatologists to treat conditions as different as wrinkle reduction, relief from acne scars and the removal of fine lines. This treatment is one that is quite potent, and you will find that it is also extremely effective. There are many treatments out there when it comes to tattoo removal, but you will find that with a little bit of research that looking at TCA tattoo removal may be your most effective and economic option.
When you are looking at TCA peels, you will also find that you are using something that has a real history. The use of chemical peels to remove unwanted areas of skin as been practiced for centuries, and it was within the last twenty to thirty years that dermatologists have started looking into seeing how they can be used to give a controlled reaction from the chemicals that were in use.
It was discovered that TCA peels gave the best and most consistent results. Essentially, the TCA peel results in a controlled burn that will take off several layers of skin at once and revealing the fresh skin underneath. It is important to make sure that only a 20-45% TCA solution is used; if a stronger solution is used, there is a chance that there will be some chance of scarring and darkening of the skin.
When you are looking at the TCA peel, you might be wondering what goes into it. The truth is that it is very simple and straightforward. Despite the word “acid,” a TCA peel is actually not as painful as the other methods that are commonly used to get rid of tattoos. At the end of the treatment, many people compare it to sunburn or windburn. You will find that you also have the option of doing at home, on your own or having a dermatologist do it. Whether you choose to go the solo route or to get a professional to do it for you is largely considered up to you. You will find that it all depends on how steady your hand is.
How does TCA remove a tattoo? Essentially, when you get ready to use a TCA peel, you will swab up some of the acid on a q-tip and then you will distribute it on your skin. Essentially, the chemical peel will create an inflammation in the skin above the tattoo. This inflammation will make the ink in your tattoo break apart and then travel to the top of the layer of dead skin, even as new skin is forming underneath this. One of the real advantages of this method is that the acid is just providing the catalyst for your body doing what it would be doing anyway. Although there is no bona fide natural process for getting rid of a tattoo, this one might come the closest.
In two weeks, often less, you will find that the treated skin will peel off. After the skin has sloughed off of your body, you will often find that the tattoo in question is significantly lighter in shade, but that it is definitely not gone yet. A TCA peel will often take multiple sessions to do its work completely, and it will be safe to do another one in roughly six weeks. While you will find that TCA peels can be applied sooner, it is actually best to wait and to let all of traces of the chemical peel leave your body before trying another one. When you are looking for complete removal of a tattoo, remember that you might be looking at several sessions before you get the result that you are after. You will also find that darker colors tend to take longer to fade than lighter ones.
When you are looking at the risks that go along with this treatment, do keep in mind that everyone reacts differently to things. For instance, if you have very sensitive skin, you will want to consult with a dermatologist before you try this procedure, and you might find that you want a professional to help you take care of it. On the other hand, you may find that if you have been working with a 20% solution and that you are not getting the results that you want that you should find a different formula that will give you a more dramatic result.
If you are in a place where you are looking to remove a tattoo or permanent makeup, you will find that figuring out what a TCA peel can do for you is an important thing. Take some time and make sure that you think about the results that you are looking for, and if you have any doubts, take the time to run them by a dermatologist. When you want a clean slate in more ways than one, take some time and figure out what this treatment can do for you!
One more extremely important item to remember is that “Not all TCAs are Created Equal!”This is to say that many sellers of TCA are not reputable. Some even sell diluted solutions at exorbitant prices.
Some will actually sell you the TCA without any real directions on how to safely apply and use it. THIS CAN BE VERY DANGEROUS!
It is always best to find a TCA manufacturer/supplier/seller that has a proven Track Record of client results and actual photos.
When you do find the right TCA Tattoo Removal Kit, you will “know” it! You will find that there are kits that are professionally produced and manufactured. They will have outstanding prices, low worldwide shipping, and come with totally complete instructions on how to use and apply it. YOU CANNOT HELP BUT SEE THE TOTAL PROFESSIONALISM. Visible results and safety are paramount!
Penis Dry Rubbing – Potential Health Concerns For 90% of All Men
Dry rubbing (manual stroking of non lubricated penis) by oneself or others may cause penile health issues such as the following not uncommon penile health concerns as listed here.
a. Active rubbing of dry penile skin may be damaging to penis
1. Dry rubbing of penis skin during manual stroking may cause microscopic cracks or breaks in skin of penis. These microscopic cracks may allow bacteria and virus to enter, travel and cause infection
anywhere in the body.
2. Rubbing of dry penile skin may damage penile cell neurons and decrease penile sensitivity eventually diminishing sexual pleasure
3. Dry rubbing excessively by manual stroking may cause urethral damage and may form urethral scar tissue. This, in turn, can lead to urethral stricture. diminish urinary stream and cause difficulty urinating or may decrease ejaculation volume.
4. Dry rubbing excessively by manual stroking may cause penis vein damage and can lead to penile circulatory problems such as erectile dysfunction or unsightly damaged small veins and capillaries.
5. Dry rubbing by powerful manual stroking action may cause damage to phallic connective tissue that may result in Peyronie’s disease which is indicated by a slight upward curve of penis shaft or bending or shortening of penis shaft.
6. Manual dry rubbing of the penis may, over time, create a “callous” effect to penile skin that microscopically “toughens” penile skin. Callous-like areas of penile skin can diminish penile sensation.
Solution: Be gentle. Tell your partner, or yourself, to use a light touch when stroking the penis or use a lubricant or even a soft object such as a feather or soft t-shirt. Use your imagination but being gentle is the key to avoiding potential penile health issues.
Learn more about proper penis health care including essential "must have" vitamins and minerals for penis well being
6 Benefits of a Beauty Salon
There are many benefits of using a beauty salon. When thinking of this, many people think only of the well-known services, such as hair and nail care. However, there are many benefits offered at these boutiques that can add a unique experience to each of your visits. Here are six benefits of using a salon.
Stress relief – With the busy lives of everyone today – working two jobs, children, school and managing household duties, it is important to alleviate stress as much as possible. One of the greatest benefits of going to a salon is the pampering you receive when you get there. It is your time to relax and let someone else be in charge for a little while. Whether you are having your hair styled, a manicure or pedicure, you will benefit from the massages, water, heat, and pressure to your skin that these services require.
Custom Recommendations – You can also receive tailored information on how to best care for your body when you are not at the salon. As licensed aestheticians, salons are able to give you a variety of information to improve your hair, scalp and overall body conditions related to personal care. For example, you may find that the types of moisturizers you have been using on your skin are not the best according to your skin type.
Products – More often than not, beauty salons offer for sale premium lines of products that you will not find at your local retail store, and sometimes you won’t find it at your local beauty supply store either. They order in bulk and can offer a reasonably price on larger quantities of products.
Hair Care – Of course, hair care immediately comes to mind when you think of beauty salons. There are still a number of people who insist on performing their own perms, bleaching, hair coloring, cutting, etc. There is a real benefit, however, of allowing an expert to manage these professional services for you. It will decrease the chances of damage to your hair from over processing or lack of a quality-looking procedure from under processing.
Manicures and Pedicures – Caring for your hands and feet is important. Often, it is done for relaxation and looking great at the beach, but it can also prevent fungal infections. People that regularly take care of their hands and feet can greatly reduce the chances of having diseases and infections related to this.
Facials – Is this your favorite? It’s not surprising with the variety of services offered in this area. Again, this is where the importance of having an expert in the areas of skin come into play. They are able to perform miracles while you relax and forget about your stringent everyday duties. From acne facials to aromatherapy facials and everything in between, you are sure to find one that’s right for you.
While going to the salon every other day may not be in your budget or schedule, consider taking the time to go at least a couple of times a month. Make some time for yourself and if you start to feel guilty about indulging, remember the benefits you will be adding to your life. Protecting your health and well-being will give you a refreshing as you continue to care for the important people in your life.
Fitness At Your Finger Tips – Calorie Counting App
Technology is continuously growing and evolving. A symbol of progress, it offers many benefits and influences almost all aspects of our lives. On the other hand, an increased dependence on technology may have a negative impact on personal interactions and physical activity. Lifestyles are becoming increasingly sedentary; we have to make a conscious effort to stay active and healthy. Take charge of your health and explore all the handy and inexpensive tools that technology has to offer. There are vendors that offer free calorie counting apps which are supported with online diet recommendations and free fitness tips. Mobile apps give you the ability to stay on track with your health and fitness goals even when you don’t have access to a computer. Whether you are on a weight loss program or watching your protein intake for building muscle mass, reliable calorie counting mobile apps help you keep track of calories, carbohydrate, protein, and fat intake. Apps that track food and drink consumption can also be used to manage diabetes; blood sugar levels can be controlled with an appropriate carbohydrate intake that matches insulin schedule and dosage.
A balanced diet and regular physical activity are the winning combination for good health. Fitness tracking apps allow you to track daily physical activity and the calories burned. Weight loss occurs when calories burned exceeds calories consumed. Knowing the number of daily calories consumed and burned helps you achieve weight management goals. Comprehensive fitness databases include all types of physical activity such as cardiovascular exercises, resistance training, hobbies, sports, household chores and occupational activity. Reliable websites by qualified professionals offer the best exercise videos that include detailed instructions and the best fitness tips from certified fitness instructors or physical therapists. Free fitness videos that suit diverse interests or fitness levels like yoga and weight training are easily accessible on the internet.
Specialized websites and mobile apps offer advanced support for ethnic diets; examples include Indian cuisine nutrition information, Indian diet tips, personalized meal plans, and recommendations from a dietitian. Furthermore, users can enter recipes using a mobile app or website and have its nutrition values calculated. Some mobile apps also offer the convenience of shopping lists; users can create grocery lists based on recipe ingredients. Tracking of body measurements like weight and body mass index may also be supported. Health and fitness apps are commonly available for Apple and Android mobile phones and tablets.
Zara Perfumes – The Fragrance of Success
Zara’s Rosa Bulgara is a natural perfume for women. It was introduced in 2008, so it’s quite new and was made by Puig. The new Zara perfumery line was made by Carlos Bena’m and Alberto Morillas, two figures in the perfumery world that have earned quite of a reputation in the last years.
Rosendo Mateu, a famous figure in the perfumery industry, created most of the perfumes. I Homme was launched in year 2003. In 2008 there were six fresh releases in Zara’s perfumery – three for women and three for men: the aforementioned Rosa Bulgara, Flor de Azahar, Sandalo, Lirio de Agua, Ambar and Vetiver. The perfumes mentioned are from Zara’s newest perfumery brand called Agua Perfumada.
Zara applies the company’s most distinct feature when it comes to introducing new products. Zero marketing policy. They let the people market them rather than spending millions on advertising. They invest most of their revenue in new stores, discovering new perfumery and other things that are obviously more needed than a marketing campaign in the long run. Zara’s new brand, Rosa Bulgara, is considered “extremely powerful”, “long lasting” and “simply enchanting” by some of the customers.
The aim of Zara’s new fragrance business is obviously breaking into the perfumery industry, and since the economical crisis we are witnessing can really be painful for the company in the long run, breaking into other markets is a desirable thing to do. We’ll be looking forward to finding out about other brands of perfumery from Zara, and we’ll see – maybe there’ll be more Zara perfumery shops in Europe in a few years than there are clothing shops. One thing is certain – Zara won’t give up and they’re in it for the long haul!
4 Quick & Easy Tips to Burn More Belly Fat
1) Drink Water After Each Meal, (but not during)
When you drink water with meals, you dilute the hydrochloric acid that lines your stomach, which leads to improper digestion (or indigestion).
Proper digestion is essential for your body to extract the vitamins and nutrients out of the food you eat.
If you can’t digest it, you can’t use it. Where does that leave it?
If you are used to sipping on water with your meals and think that skipping water sounds incredibly hard, but as you’ll see it’s anything but.
I used to think that too but it’s actually quite easy. Just decide to not have any water with the meal. Most fruits/veggies and carbohydrate foods contain plenty of water, and your body easily absorbs the water found in food.
When you eat, don’t have any water even close to you. Rather, leave it in the fridge.
A great big bonus is that a glass of ice-cold water tastes amazing after a meal.
Be sure to wait at least 30-45 minutes before drinking water rafter eating as you want to allow some time for digestion. Drinking water too soon after eating will cause a dilution of hydrochloric acid that interferes with proper nutrient digestion.
2) Exercise Before Eating a Cheat Meal
The #1 single time of day that you can get away with eating the most and the worst food is after a workout.
That’s because high sugar and high carbohydrate meals cause an insulin spike, which any other time during the day can lead to fat gain, but after a workout the insulin spike can accelerate to muscle recovery and will not have a negative impact on your waistline (belly fat storage).
It’s best to get a full workout in at the gym, and then go home and eat a cheat meal an hour later.
If going to the gym is not in the cards for you, then you can drop and do 50 or so pushups, 40 body squats, pull-ups, chin-ups, or triceps wall extensions. Finish your workout by doing at least 30 minutes of jogging outside or 15-20 short burst hill-sprints.
3) Read Food Labels
Avoid any foods with the words: soy, hydrogenated, vegetable oil, high fructose corn syrup, extract, gluten, preservative, aspartame, and Mono-Sodium Glutamate (this will probably hide under “natural flavoring” or Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein).
In fact, you should strive to avoid anything with more than 4 or 5 ingredients. Say no to Frankenfoods whose ingredients list reads like a book.
You should always avoid packaged processed foods although sometimes you want some salsa or some soup or something. Check the labels for the best choice. As a fun game, next time you go to the grocery store just try and find 4 items without those nasty ingredients!
You may be amazed at what you’ve been eating this whole time.
4) Eat High Carb/Low-Fat or High Fat/Low Carb
To limit belly fat accumulation you should either limit fat consumption or carb consumption. That means if one day you want to eat more carbohydrates, then just simply reduce your fat intake.
If you’re eating high fat that day lower your carb intake. It doesn’t have to be down to zero, just lower it.
Why Should You Use Vitamin C on Your Face?
Why Should You Use Vitamin C On Your face?
Among all the vitamins, the one named “C” offers up the greatest benefits to the body and arguably takes the crown up. The nutrient can also help to transform the appearance of your skin and not just your inside of the body that is ‘Best Friends Forever’ with Vitamin C.
The products of the Vitamins are packed with secondary metabolites – antioxidants. These antioxidants are known for providing glowy and brightening effects on our skin – says skin expert Dr. Kathy Taghipour. It is also known for improving the appearance of the skin. Studies also suggest that it does so by fighting signs of aging and exposure to UV, as well as with hyper pigmentation and dark patches.
So yes, no doubt – this wonder vitamin adds it to your beauty. But before one buys the same, let’s learn about what exactly makes Vitamin C (also known as L-ascorbic acid) this powerful.
When It Comes To Your Skin, Vitamin C Has a Truly Noteworthy Resume
1. Fights lines and wrinkles
When it comes to wrinkles, fine lines, and other signs of aging of your skin, Vitamin C is a handy tool to fix the skin’s wear and tear. Research also suggests that this nutrient helps us to protect the skin against damage as well as it aids in skin regeneration by neutralizing free radicals.
2. Revitalizes sun-damaged skin
Flakiness, rough areas, discolored patches (sunspots), rosacea, etc – are all the results of prolonged sun exposure. But, on the top of the above, applying Vitamin C daily (a particular dose) may guard your skin against taking too much damage from the sun.
One of the studies suggests that people with mild to moderate photo-damaged skin experienced a significant improvement in skin appearance. It was also found to improve fine lines, roughness, and skin tone, after using vitamin C for 3 months.
3. Evens out tone and minimize redness
Various medical conditions including the uneven skin tone are the results of sun exposure.
Vitamin C helps to mend the damaged capillaries (even its discoloration) and it has proven itself a hearty warrior in the fight against redness.
4. Hydrates thirsty skin
An adult has an average skin of 2 square meters and this organ is certainly thirsty, as we are not talking about looking for attention.
The human body consists of about 65% of water and your skin needs to be kept hydrated. Vitamin C is here to bring all the water it needs. It also helps your skin in retaining water as well as preventing it from becoming too oily and dry.
5. Improves elasticity
Collagen is a naturally occurring protein in our body that helps the skin to give the tight and plump look. The human body naturally makes less collagen as it grows old. This wonder vitamin has also been shown to encourage collagen production in the body.
It contains complementary ingredients
The product having Vitamin C will be more effective if the following complimentary ingredients will be there.
• Ferulic acid which elevates the stability of vitamin C by 90%.
• Vitamin E, an antioxidant, overall boosts up the UV protection.
• Glutathione comprises antioxidant properties.
Luxiny Products, LLC is an online store that offers luxurious skincare products such as hyaluronic acid serum, acne facial washes, castile soap, vitamin C creams ( https://luxiny.com/collections/serums-and-lotions ), glycolic acid toner, glycolic acid face wash, and more. To know more, visit https://luxiny.com/pages/about-us.
