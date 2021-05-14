How to
Prosthetic Parity – What is It?
Parity is a buzzword meaning, ‘on par with’ or ‘equal to’. Legislative Parity is the attempt through either the State or Federal legislative process, to seek equalization. One of the most appropriate and logical applications of legislative parity is in Heath Care, specifically health insurance coverage. Legislative parity in health care means to pass legislation that equalizes insurance benefits.
So, again, what is prosthetic parity? It is state or federal legislation requiring insurance companies to pay for prosthetic devices on par with federal programs, payment rules and regulations. Federal Program could be Medicare, Medicaid, or programs such as the Federal Employee insurance held by Congress and other government employees. These programs provide reimbursement without capitation or exclusions for medically necessary services such as prosthetic devices.
Why is legislation necessary? Because not all private insurance policies are created equal. While many insurances policies do pay for prosthetics without extensive requirements, there is a growing trend across the US demonstrating that private insurance companies are significantly reducing prosthetic benefits or eliminating prosthetic coverage. The most notable change in prosthetic coverage is the ‘insurance cap’. Simply put an ‘insurance cap’ is a yearly or lifetime benefit maximum. The ‘cap’ is a common method used to limit coverage, reducing the company’s financial obligation and payout, but still allowing the company to claim to offer the benefit.
Yearly caps on prosthetic services range from $ 500 to $ 3000.00 and lifetime restrictions range from $10,000.00 to one prosthetic device during a person’s lifetime (from birth to death). In a recent survey of the 20 major insurance insurers, the number of insurers with financial caps, exclusions or unusually high deductibles rose 100% during a six-year period from 2000 to 2006. All 20 insurers surveyed had implemented financial caps to prosthetic coverage.
An Explanation of Cost.These ‘caps’ as so important because one lower extremity prosthesis can range in cost from $5,000.00 to $50,000. An upper extremity device or arm can range from $3,000.00 to $30,000. Why the difference and why not just give everyone the less expensive variation? Cost does not define medical appropriateness. An amputee’s daily activities, profession and certain health factors determine the specific materials and technologies used for each custom manufactured device. As an example, the same medication is not appropriate for every person with Diabetes nor is everyone given the same analgesic after surgery.
Who does this effect? Amputation is a catastrophic event. There is no cure. Amputation is a lifelong condition that does not go away. Fortunately, through medical skill training and recent advances in technology the Limitations of Limb Loss can be conquered.
There are an estimated 1.9 million amputees in the United States and approximately 185,000 amputations surgeries performed each year. Of those amputations, performed 82% are due to Peripheral Vascular Disease and Diabetes. However, there are other causes of amputation. Approximately 8900 children receive amputations each year due to lawn mower accidents. Birth defects result in a life long need for prosthetic devices. As of February 2007, 897 US Armed Forces personnel were in need of prosthetic devices.
Benefits of Parity Legislation. Simply put insurance protects against catastrophic events. That is the expectation upon purchasing an insurance policy. However, it has become increasingly apparent that legislation is necessary to ensure prosthetic coverage and fair payment rules. Individuals who pay for insurance through premiums should receive appropriate and medically necessary treatment: their arms and legs. Prosthetics provide dignity and self-reliance. Prosthetics put people back to work. In addition, by returning amputees to the workforce, strengthen a community and its economy.
Bomb Blankets or Ballistic Blankets – How Can They Protect Lives?
They have been known to save numerous lives, shielding against bullets, shrapnel, metal fragments amongst others. The core protective materials used to produce bomb blankets or ballistic blankets are Kevlar and para-aramid fiber. The following are various types in the marketplace:
Popular High-grade types of Bomb Blankets or Ballistic Blankets:
- Fragmentation bomb blankets (V50 17 grain 300m/s),
- NIJ Level IIA (V50 17 grain 450m/s),
- NIJ Level II (V50 17 grain 550m/s)
- And NIJ Level IIIA (V50 17 grain 600m/s)
Practically – these blankets in their simplest form have the potential to protect its wearer against 9mm bullets, shrapnel and metal fragments erupting from any explosion or during riots, or war-like situations. They can be worn by the police and military, and serves advantageously for general industrial uses! We cannot rule out the fact that bomb explosions are widely utilized as war/attack artilleries. Studies show that explosions in several cases happen right before a bomb gets neutralized. To be safe and secure while working around bomb areas or while in attack situations, bomb blankets will serve for quick & effective shield against pipe bombs, hand grenades & other metal fragments, amongst others. Also certain explosives that are kept or stored close to explosion prone regions can be shielded and protected by bomb blankets. Some of these ballistic blankets are made from high strength ballistic materials – designed to offer wide range of benefits and use, including those of shielding uses, mine clearance operations, amongst others. They can also be utilized as provisional transportable barrier units for VIPs, swathed over windows, or kept in place to protect military or police personnel in barricade situations.
In place of industrial safety applications, they can be judiciously used for protection where there may be a chance of explosion. Bomb blankets have heavy duty nylon netting and handling straps that permit for careful placement over alleged explosive devices. If there is a suspected package or device, the blanket rings will help direct the blast upwards – straight into the blanket thus helping to absorb shock from any explosion having fragments and other projectiles.
Ballistic blankets or bomb blankets can further be utilized as a momentary barrier on automobile/vehicle windows and as perfect shield during barricades. Practically, the blankets are designed to be swiftly thrown easily over doors, walls and windows; and in very high-risk conditions – can be quickly deployed at speed. They can also be utilized effectively in combination with other forms of equipment like those of shields, tactical clothing and helmets amongst others. They can expertly be tailored to end-users’ needs, whether for vehicle door or floor panels, and many more.
Core Advantages of using Bomb blankets / Ballistic Blankets:
- Helps to protect against bomb blast, bullets, shrapnel, metal fragments
- Can help protect staff working in high-risk situations
- Great in compromising situations where a bomb is being worked upon for detonation
- Special protective shields for the military, police and other Special Forces
- Helps to protect individuals and property in a broad range of situations
- Very helpful for industrial safety applications
There are varieties of ways a bomb or ballistic blankets can be used to save lives from military, police or industrial explosions.
What Are Transition Lenses And Why Must You Get Them?
Sunglasses are an undeniable fashion accessory of this era and everyone owns at least one or more pairs. They are stylish and dictate your attitude.
Hence, choosing the right pair of sunglasses is important, the must match your face shape and your skin tone. But your buy doesn’t just end there, when you shop for designer glasses online you get to customize your lenses to your preference.
Unlike a retail store which had pre-made prescription sunglasses and frames, when shopping online you get to pick the tint, gradient and type of lenses that you need.
The new trend that is buzzing tinsel town is transition lenses and they have made their steady entrant into our wardrobes too.
So what are transition lenses?
Transition lenses also known as photochromic lenses adjust to the exposure of light intensity. Which means that they change they are light sensitive and are actually clear glasses that change colour! They darken when exposed to UV light and lighten when indoors or in dim light.
Cool, right?
How they Work?
They have special patented photochromic dyes that when exposed to light change their composition and darken. They provide adequate tint at variant light exposure as they adjust to the setting.
What makes them Special?
You get three benefits in one- your prescription, clear lenses indoors and sun protection outdoors. All in one pair of prescription glasses. Since they are the type of lenses regardless of your specs frame whether full rimmed or rimless glasses they can be made into them easily.
There are so many frame options that you can pick and choose from when it comes to sunglasses and eyeglasses online, that you can get your favourite frame in customized. Optically hosts affordable designer glasses hence you can avail amazing discounts and get that replica of a celebrity style you have been drooling over.
And if you have just purchased designer prescription sunglasses then you can choose to get them reglazed into photochromic lenses. Yes, you heard right, keep the same frame but get the lenses changed. Optically Reglaze your glasses service takes in your old glasses and offers customization on your lenses, which means you can enjoy your old frame in a new avatar!
Depending on your need, you can choose the lenses to have short/long sighted prescription or reading or even just clear, then go on to choosing photochromic lenses. They also accommodate bifocal and multifocal lenses.
Which means photochromic lenses can be used by anyone with or without a prescription!
Since they are light sensitive they put less strain on the eye and provide optimum protection against the sun and otherwise by crafty adjusting.
You can wear the same pair of sunglasses at work while using your computer and while you step out for lunch or to grab a coffee. No more changing between two frames!
So, what are you waiting for, get your transition lenses reglazed or get a new pair of swanky transition prescription sunglasses today!
How Do I Choose a Supplement?
The Basic Supplements
If you only want to supplement your diet with the absolute basics, this article is for you. Most Americans do not get their basic micro nutrient needs met by food intake alone. Supplements become necessary to fill this gap.
When it comes to supplementation, there is what I refer to as the “Hierarchy of Needs”. This hierarchy starts with the basic nutrient foundation, and then proceeds up to the advanced or hybrid supplements. Think of the hierarchy as appearing like a pyramid, with the wide base being the foundation.
Foundational Supplements
What are the Basic Foundation Supplements?
There are two daily supplements I like to call the foundation products. These are a high quality multivitamin and fish oil capsule. Let me explain why I chose these two.
Multivitamins
The micronutrients found in a multivitamin are necessary in order to meet the demand lacking in a normal whole foods diet. The majority of people do not consume enough vegetables and fruits for optimal nutrition. At the same time, be aware that it is not possible to correct a poor diet with supplements.
But, just taking any brand or type of multivitamin is not the solution. When it comes to supplements, you more often than not, “get what you pay for”. A common mistake consumers make is choosing to purchase a cheaper, bigger bottle online or from a big box store. These are typically a hard heat pressed type and the absorption rate to the body is quite poor. When buying a multivitamin, look for a capsulated high quality brand. You may also want to choose one specific to gender. A male has different nutrient needs than a female.
A good multivitamin provides the basic nutrient needs upon which all others are built. Just because you may not notice a change in energy or some health issues, does not mean it is not helping. Remember, a strong foundation may not get all the accolades of a luxury home, but it is the base of the beauty. You are only as strong as your foundation.
Fish Oil
Fish oil, otherwise known as Omega-3’s, is my other choice for building a strong healthy foundation.
Omega-3’s have very good anti-inflammatory properties. In today’s world, our diets are high in Omega-6’s, which cause inflammation. If you choose to get your recommended dosage of Omega-3’s through diet alone, you would need to eat fatty fish at least 3-5 times per week. As you can see, this is not the easiest way to do it!
Like a multivitamin, fish oil is also sold at a discount in the big stores. But, these are rarely of high quality. A good fish oil supplement contains a high EPA/DHA ratio. With the higher ratio, the need to take numerous tablets is not necessary.
Conclusion
Like I stated earlier, these two supplements are the foundation of any good healthy diet supplementation. Without a good multivitamin and fish oil, you are building on shaky ground. Do yourself a favor and get on a high quality multi and Omega-3 today. Check us out on Facebook for more healthy tips
To Your Health,
Greg Gruba DC
How to Beat Your Shyness
Shyness is one of those things that is cute in babies and small children but can hold us back as we grow older. It can stop us approaching people we’d like to meet or even hold us back at work. We all suffer from shyness occasionally but if it’s your default mode it’s worth tackling it head on.
Often shyness is linked to our self image – how we portray ourselves in our minds. Which is often totally unrelated to how other people perceive us but that’s another issue completely!
If you are always thinking of yourself as a quiet person, that’s not going to help matters. But, equally, it’s unlikely that simply trying to change your thoughts will have much effect either.
That said, positive thinking is a contributory factor. Most people find that the best way to turn their mind round to being more positive is with things like affirmations – short phrases that you repeat to yourself regularly throughout the day.
It’s best to choose a handful of affirmations rather than have a pile that would rival the length of War and Peace.
Somewhere between 3 and 10 is a good number to aim for.
Start with something like “Every day in every way, I’m getting better and better”. It doesn’t tackle shyness head on but that is often a good idea as it means that it almost sneaks up on your shyness and is therefore less likely to be bypassed than something more obvious such as “Every day I am becoming more confident”.
That second affirmation is good because it doesn’t mention the shyness aspect of things. Negative words are best avoided anyway and it’s essential that you avoid them in the affirmations you repeat to yourself because our subconscious mind typically ignores the negative words and that can transform the intended meaning of things, often without our conscious mind even noticing.
Another good way to beat your shyness is by practicing at times and places where the result doesn’t matter.
So instead of changing yourself in front of all your friends and colleagues, change somewhere that you rarely (if ever) frequent.
Maybe a shop a few miles from where you live. Cashiers are generally a friendly bunch anyway and they react well to people who do more than just grunt at them.
It also gives you a set time period – generally, we don’t spend hours at the till, so the handful of seconds is manageable and doesn’t give your shyness time to remember that it “should” be making its presence known.
The good thing about this kind of practice is that it builds up over time and, before you know it, you’ll be less shy in other situations.
Another thing a lot of shy people use is hypnosis.
You don’t need to admit your shyness to anyone other than a web site’s checkout process. Then you download an MP3 and play it to yourself to help gradually change your shy ways into more confident ways.
It’s definitely worth investigating!
What Is Stamped Concrete Paving?
Concrete isn’t just used for construction anymore. While providing a function, it can also serve as an aesthetic enhancement for many types of structures, including floors, patios, driveways, decks, porches, walls, walkways, and more. This artistic use of concrete is known as “decorative concrete”, and is a specialized project that requires an adept skill set, as well the proper inventory of tools and materials, for quality, long-lasting results.
Turning standard concrete into decorative pavement is achieved by altering the concrete either during the pouring process, or after the concrete is finished curing. Common methods and materials include concrete staining, concrete overlays, decorative overlays, concrete countertops, and of course, concrete stamping or “impressing.”
Concrete stamping has gained popularity over the past 50 years, and can be used in a wide variety of residential and commercial applications. And there are many more reasons to choose it for your next property upgrade or remodel! Continue reading to learn more about impressed concrete and how it can benefit your property.
Concrete Stamping
Concrete stamping is simply the process of imprinting concrete with custom textures or colors. The intentions of concrete stamping is to make regular concrete resemble a decorative pattern, style, shape, design, texture, or color. In fact, this is one of the many benefits of stamped concrete.
Not only does stamped concrete deliver long-lasting luster and durability, it is also very cost-effective since it can be constructed to resemble a wide variety of higher-end materials, like brick, wood, stone, slate, bedrock, and more. It can even be designed to resemble things in nature, like sea shells, leaves, fossils, and more. The endless options makes it one of the most desirable and economical renovations and new construction additions of today’s property owner.
Installation
It is important to hire a professional home remodeling general contractor or company for impressed concrete services. This is because it is a highly complex and delicate project that requires hands-on experience and extensive knowledge of cement pavement installation and finishing. There are many variables involved in such work, including foundations, water drainage, ground leveling, reinforcement grids, concrete formulation mixtures, and much more.
As for stamping concrete, the installation process generally involves the use of molds. Pre-made molds and stencils are pressed into concrete while the material is still pliable (in plastic state). Once the patterns and textures are applied, the pavement can be finished by adding color and then sealer. Color is added by using one or more of the following products: dry shakes, color hardening agents, powder releases, liquid releases, acid stains, and integral colors.
Notable Benefits
Impressed concrete offers a wide range of benefits in terms of cost, performance, appeal, and value. Here are some of the most notable advantages property owners are happy with:
- Low Cost
- Endless Options
- Long-Lasting
- Low Maintenance
- Less Labor Intensive
- Increases Property Value
- Looks Great
How Can You Obtain a Good Credit Score After Bankruptcy
A bankruptcy is not good at all. It stays on your credit card report for 7 to 10 years. There is a possibility that your credit card score will remain low until you take some steps to make it better in no time.
But it takes a lot of persistence and patience and a steady stream of on-time payments on a monthly basis to rebuild the credit respectively. You have to think on smaller time frame when you begin applying for the credit cards. After the bankruptcy, there is a possibility that you may not be eligible for the consumer credit card at all.
How to rebuild the credit in two ways
1. Get a secured card: The secured card provides the best means when you are coming out of bankruptcy. Through this card, you can deposit some money in the savings account and that such a deposit secures the line of credit for you.
For instance, if you make a 300 dollars deposit that has an annual fee of 29 dollars, then your credit card limit will be 271 dollars. If you pay the account on time and make small purchases monthly, then this secured card will be quite helpful towards your credit. The usage of 10 to 15 percent of credit line is good, but you need to keep your balances low.
2. Get a Retail Card: The department store cards and the retail cards have relaxed credit requirements that will make you eligible to buy any of them after the bankruptcy. This can only happen once you have made a series of steady payment on time through a secured card respectively.
You have to pay the account entirely in every month, because of the higher interest rates that are linked with these cards.
How the credit can be used wisely
It is better for you to use your credit wisely after you get relieved from the post-bankruptcy period. You can follow the given steps below.
1. Set up automatic payments: It happens that several people opt not to receive the paper bills and tend to forget making the payment on time. So, you need to set up automatic payments so that the payments get directly deducted from your account each month on the respective due date.
2. Only borrow what you can afford to borrow: As soon as you know your budget and limit, you will know what you can afford. If on the regular budget you cannot meet the expenses for a trip to Bali, do not risk using a credit card to fund such a trip. Kindly refrain from using credit card excessively and use it only for those things that you can afford to buy.
3. Make a budget and stick to it: You need to evaluate on what you can manage to pay on your debts monthly after you have paid off your expenses. If your budget for food is 200 dollars, do not spend more on it. Overspending on one expense will not allow you to pay your debts on time.
Conclusion
After bankruptcy, you have to move cautiously and rebuild your credit in the correct manner. You have to ensure that you pay your bills on the stated time and avoid the bad credit score again from the late payments respectively. If you use your bank account consistently and responsibly, you will never become a victim to financial difficulty at all.
What Are the Best Kind of Backlinks?
Ever since Google first started, backlinks have been important. Their whole algorithm centres around which sites are convinced enough about the value of your website to include a link to it. It’s more complicated than that simple sentence because there are lots of factors involved in the calculation but in a nutshell your “score” for backlinks is made up from how many links there are pointing to your site and how valuable (important) each of those links are.
Of course, nothing to do with computers is ever simple. Which is why there is always debate about the kind of backlinks that are best.
Natural links are the best
Natural links are where another person has put a link back to your website of their own volition.
This happens a lot with links pointing back to sites such as Wikipedia as people use it as a reference point.
It happens a lot less often to your site unless it’s of similarly high importance.
Google’s algorithm is quite good at working out which links are created naturally. It keeps track of when links are created, where they are on the pages and a number of other factors.
Whilst it’s no Sherlock Holmes, it’s certainly quite good at deducing this.
By definition, you can’t create natural backlinks yourself.
But you can go out of your way to encourage them to happen.
You can do this by creating the kind of content on your site that people want to link to – top 10 lists, helpful answers to questions that people regularly ask, that kind of thing.
So if your site is low on that kind of valuable content, it’s worth adding it gradually.
A mixture of other links is good as well
Deep down, Google is resigned to the fact that not every backlink on the web is totally natural.
They’re real world enough to realise this, even if the initial knee jerk reaction of their algorithm is to seek to downplay any less-than-natural links as much as possible.
The “trick” (and it’s not really a trick, that’s just a verbal shorthand for what you’re doing) is to keep things as natural as possible.
That means that you shouldn’t rely on one single source of backlinks for your site.
Whether that source is articles like this one, comments on other people’s blogs, videos on YouTube, helpful posts on forums related to your niche, guest posts on blogs, links from relevant directories, pictures on Pinterest, Tweets on Twitter, posts on Facebook and LinkedIn or somewhere else.
That last paragraph should have given you a very strong hint about what you need to do and the variety of places that you can legitimately get backlinks pointing to your site.
Variety really is the spice of life where backlinks are concerned.
If you rely on just one or two sources, you can be sure that Google’s algorithm will recognise that and will know that, overall, your site isn’t too important.
The wider the variety of places linking back to your site, the better. It implies that you have a wider influence and that, in turn, helps you rise up the search result rankings.
How Do You Get Rid of Alcohol on Your Breath?
Alcohol breath is nasty. You may not know this because you usually don’t smell your own breath, but please spare your companionship and save them from smelling your bad alcohol breath. So again, how do you get rid of alcohol on your breath?
Chew on some onions – like that’s going to help? Slash this, you’ll still smell as bad. Chew loads of gum at once. This looks like something that would work; preferably mint flavour or anything fresh to cover up the smell. How do you get rid of alcohol on your breath? You ask. Tongue scrapers can also do some good to your breath.
But how do you get of alcohol on your breath if you are burping from time to time. Colas are said to be very acidic and can disguise the smell of alcohol. Rinse with Listerine. Peanuts are great in disguising the alcohol breath. Eat loads of peanuts or a spoonful of peanut butter. There is no valid research to confirm the effectiveness of peanuts, but people claim that it’s true.
They say metal takes away the alcohol smell; so it makes sense when people claim that putting a penny inside your mouth works. But be very careful not to swallow the penny or you will be in more danger than before. People may not want to try this though, it sounds nasty – and there is no way of telling where the coin has been. Antipoleez – bring it anywhere you go so you can have it whenever you need it. You can buy this at your local store.
These are just examples of how to get rid of alcohol on your breath. But unfortunately, it is said that expulsion of alcohol in your system happens through digestive, respiratory and cleansing organs. That means, the smell is harder to get rid of than just brushing your teeth. After some level of consumption, the alcohol seeps into your lungs and skin.
Eating a lot of awful tasting onions and loads of mints to hopefully cover the bad smell of alcohol is fruitless and embarrassing. Doing this will cause more suspicion and therefore, your attempt will be useless. And though peanut butter tastes great, some say that it does not work on losing you bad breath.
Experts say, the only way to get rid of alcohol on your breath is bentonite, pharmaceutical grade clay combined with activated willow charcoal. You can get these items at your local stores; these are sold in capsule form and can be bought for more or less $10. They also expel and absorb alcohol faster from your system.
If you have a drinking problem, it is better to approach you family for help rather than covering up by trying to find how to get rid of the alcohol on your breath. And don’t drink too much, especially when you are driving.
How To Win The Lottery – How To Improve Your Chances Of Winning The Lottery – 3 Great Tips
Many Lottery players would like to know how to win the lottery. The ability to pick the winning lottery numbers has been the dream of many a lottery enthusiast. They purchase tickets like clockwork every week and account for the bulk of the revenue generated by the lotteries. More than often however, they purchase out of habit without giving much thought to how they can improve their chances of winning.
If they were to stop and think about this for a minute, they would realise that there are a number of good systems on the market today that can definitely help them increase their chances dramatically. I read a review recently about a mathematics professor who spent many years studying lottery systems in an effort to unlock the code of picking the winning numbers.
He eventually succeeded and came up with a formulae that has proved to be consistently successful based on numerical combinations and patterns formulated over time. It’s systems like this with a proven track record that can definitely help you increase your chances of winning.
Three great tips to improve your success in winning the lottery
1. Have a good system to follow. This will increase your odds of winning the lottery dramatically. For the cost of a proven system you will save yourself thousands and get the best returns for a small investment. The best systems will have a tried and proven track record, be user friendly and easy to implement and understand.
2. Get a system that is affordable, with a solid platform that uses numerical combinations and patterns. Some systems include numerous templates that you can use to apply certain number selection methods to cover most combinations. And of course while affordable make sure your system includes a solid money back guarantee.
3. Don’t be afraid to try at least two or three systems that are achieving great results. You may find using a combination of two systems the best method of getting the results you desire. Remember consistency is the name of the game, if at first you don’t succeed…
A final thought… it is a proven fact that by using a good system you will increase the odds in your favour dramatically and this is the very reason you buy lottery tickets to win a major prize. You can also optimize your chances to survive the early stages of a draw which not only brings you closer to the 6 winning numbers you want, but will always result in you having a better chance of winning a lower-tier prize as well.
You still need a bit of luck obviously, but it’s all about having an accurate number selection system that is easy to apply, understand, affordable and produces positive results. To find out more information about systems that meet these requirements have a look at my recommendations below.
What Does It Mean to Edit a Document?
It’s no wonder authors are often unsure what editing services they need for their document or manuscript. The term editing seems to be used interchangeably to mean copyediting, proofreading, substantive editing, content editing, and technical editing. So, what does it mean to edit a document?
Editing defined
A simple definition of editing is improving text of some kind, whether it’s going to be published for millions or for a college class. Editing services aim for copy to be well-written, high-quality, and error-free. Editing as a service is important for a range of copy types. Maybe it will appear online as a blog or article, in a journal or newspaper, as an announcement or poster, or as a full-length book.
There are several types of manuscript manipulation techniques that require understanding to fully grasp where editing falls within the publishing process. The related services we’ll cover are copyediting, substantive editing, and proofreading.
Copyediting
Copyeditors typically provide editing services on a line-by-line, or sentence-by-sentence, basis. This means they will make suggestions for sentence structure, flow, and word choice and will correct any errors they come across in grammar, spelling, or punctuation. They’ll check formatting and alignment with applicable style guides, such as the Chicago Manual of Style or the American Psychological Association (APA) style. These style guides are especially particular about the references and citation lists in academic or technical works.
Copyediting typically does not include providing suggestions about the style and consistency of the entire document, especially if it is a book-length work. Copyediting is more laser-focused on each sentence, word, and paragraph. Sometimes copyeditors communicate with authors, but often they do not.
Substantive editing
Substantive editing, also referred to as developmental editing, addresses the organization of ideas within a document, and dives deeper into meaning and tone for the intended audience than copyediting does. A substantive editor will pay attention to how ideas are organized, phrasing, and readability.
Developmental or substantive editors will also pay attention to consistency of tone, language, and word usage throughout the entire document. They may or may not be responsible for correcting grammatical or spelling errors, as their focus is on the complete presentation of the text.
Proofreading
Proofreading can be thought of as the “surface” type of editing. Proofreaders look for typos and errors in text that has already been through editing. Their job is to catch anything that the editor or copyeditor may have missed. They don’t pay attention to global issues or tone.
Editing and copyediting, as opposed to proofreading, can include grammar, punctuation, sentence structure, style, consistency, word choice, tone, paragraph length, and much more. Often when people say “editing” they are referring to a deeper substantive or developmental edit. Sometimes, however, “editing” is used to mean proofreading.
This is why it’s always a good idea to clarify if you’re uncertain about what kind of service you need for your document, or if you’ve been asked to edit something. A simple clarifying answer will divulge whether the document should be scanned for errors or if it should be reworked to improve the quality of the writing.
Engaging with an editor is always a good idea for school papers; online publications like blogs, newsletters, or articles; important mailings; webpage copy; or self-published books. Each project will differ in its needs for developmental editing or proofreading. It’s thus important to consider how deep the text should be reviewed to reach the ultimate goal of communicating with the intended audience.
Originally published at https://www.EditorWorld.com.
