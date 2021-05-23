HEALTH
Healthy Snack: Turkey Cilantro Roll Up
Eating healthy can sometimes seem like a daunting task. If you’re used to eating out or eating high fat and high carb meals, it may be an adjustment but one that you can make without sacrificing taste. Yes, it takes a little more preparation and thought to put together healthy meals and snacks that TASTE GOOD! Those last two words, taste good, seem to scare people away from eating healthy. So many think that eating healthy means eating bland chicken breasts with unseasoned rice and steamed veggies without a smidgen of spice. Not the case! You can actually eat delicious food without feeling deprived. My snack idea is the perfect balance of flavor and healthy food.
I like to use healthy proteins on hand at all times. Protein seems to be one of the hardest elements to find or grab. To make sure you’re prepared, it’s a good idea to have hard boiled eggs, baked chicken, organic deli meats and grass-fed beef on hand that have all been cooked. This way you can put together an easy snack without cooking multiple times each day. I also like to add in delicious carbs that are good for you like flavorful veggies and peppers. Quinoa, brown rice, oats and home made granola mixes are also great sources of healthy carbs. Healthy fats are a must! I always keep healthy fats like grass-fed butter, oils and nuts in my refrigerator and pantry. Spices are also a fantastic way to change the flavor without adding a ton of calories or unhealthy ingredients. Balance is key. You want to make sure you’ve got a solid balance of protein, carbs and fat for all of your meals and snacks. This can help control blood sugar levels so you don’t get energy spikes and crashes.
For this snack, we used Plainville Farms Turkey (no carrageenan) with organic spinach and Bolthouse Farms Cilantro Avocado yogurt dressing. We’re pretty much in love with these dressings right now because they don’t pack a bunch of junk, are based with yogurt and have only 40 calories for 2 tablespoons. You can enjoy them without the guilt!
4 pieces Plainville Farms Turkey
2 Handfuls Organic Spinach
2 Tsp Bolthouse Farms Cilantro Avocado Dressing
1 Roll Up: 2 Pieces of Turkey + 1 Handful Spinach + 1 Tsp Dressing
Assemble your roll ups and enjoy!
Additions + Options: You could easily add extra veggies to this recipe to increase the nutrient value. Peppers, onions and tomatoes would be great options to add in. Herbs such as fresh cilantro would add even more flavor. Add sliced avocado to up your fat content. Get creative with your snacks and you won’t be bored or unsatisfied.
Beauty
How to Become a Fashion Blogger
Nowadays, more and more girls and women of all ages are going online for their fashion and beauty tips. This is of little surprise really, as online makeup tutorials and fashion guides offer the perfect blend of convenience and relevancy, with the huge choice of fashion and beauty bloggers meaning that any girl can find the right style guru for them.
Due to this new online age of fashion and beauty, more and more people are also deciding to become bloggers themselves and share their beauty and fashion tips and tricks with others. If you are considering doing this yourself, here is a quick guide on how to become a successful fashion blogger.
Firstly, get to know you own style and what you want to share with your audience. You may, for example, love budget high street fashion, and want to share with your audience how to get the best pieces for very little money. You could therefore make your blog or YouTube channel about this.
On the other hand, you may prefer more upmarket products and therefore want to center your tips and advice around finding these. You could, for example, find the best key designer pieces to buy for a reasonable price, helping your fans find the perfect pieces and investment of their money.
The next thing to bear in mind when building your online following is just how you are going to communicate with your audience. Some people are naturally very chatty, and prefer to make videos showing off their fashion hauls or doing makeup tutorials. Other people prefer to write or take photographs, and are therefore better suited to a blog or Instagram.
It is worth bearing in mind that fashion and beauty are very visual fields, and therefore Instagram and YouTube are two of the best social networks to start sharing your content on and building an audience. Indeed, these platforms are where a great deal of famous fashion and beauty bloggers started off.
The next piece of advice is to make sure that you take care to chat with your audience as much as possible and build a strong relationship with them. This is one reason why all kinds of YouTubers are so successful, and that is because they are making a real connection with their audience every time they speak directly to them on a YouTube channel.
Otherwise, be sure to chat with your audience in the comments section of your blog and on other social media platforms. Take the time to listen to their requests and also to answer any questions they may have. This will help you build up a sold relationship with your followers and encourage more people to follow you.
A word of warning, however: it can be easy to spread yourself too thin when trying to become a successful fashion blogger. Due to the fact there are so many social networks out there, it is easy to lose focus on the type of audience you are catering to. Instead, focus on building your audience on just two social platforms before you try to build an audience elsewhere.
Our last piece of advice for those who are wondering how to become a successful fashion and beauty blogger is that it is important not too expect too much to quickly, and remember that persistence is key. Apart from a lucky few, many bloggers take years before they get famous, so you must be consistent in your efforts in order to see results long term.
These are just a few tips on how to become and successful fashion blogger. The first step is to determine what you want to share and who you want to share it with, and then you must put in the effort to build up your audience and be consistent with the quality of your content over the long term.
Beauty
Eyeshadow Makeup Tips Just For You
Taking the time to get some eyeshadow makeup tips is something that will help you to avoid some of the mistakes that women make every day. If you have been wondering how to avoid making your colors look too dark, clumpy, or going overboard with your eye makeup, then getting some good tips will help you. By taking a look at some of the mistakes that other women make with their makeup, you will know how to avoid them and apply your eye makeup the right way. Here are a few tips that you can use to make sure your eyes stand out.
Something that will greatly help you when choosing the eyeshadow makeup that you are going to wear is choosing the right colors to wear. There are colors that will match your eye color and there are those that will contrast with your eye color. If you are someone who has blue eyes there are several shades of blue that you can choose from. If you are someone who has green eyes, then you might want to test a few shades of purple. Those who have brown eyes will be able to find a variety of colors to choose from since brown is a neutral color. You do not always have to choose colors that match your eyes but you will get a great look when you do.
Another tip to keep in mind when choosing the eyeshadow makeup that you are going to be wearing is, to make sure that it coordinates with the clothing that you are wearing. There are some women who do not think about this factor and usually end up with a color that clashes with their clothing. This is something that can make you look ridiculous so it is important that when you are trying to decide which color to apply to your eyelids you choose one that both compliments your eyes and your clothes.
These are just a few eyeshadow makeup tips that will help you to have a great look for the eye makeup that you are going to be applying. Remember, your makeup should compliment your eyes, not be the center of attention. You will be able to come up with some great looks by testing and trying a few different colors on your eyes. If you are having a little bit of trouble trying to find the right colors then buy a palette with several different ones and try them out.
HEALTH
Hobbies or Leisure and How Use to It
Everybody wants to have leisure after his day’s full work. Life in the modern age is very busy. Everybody is involved in one problem or the other, he is worried and feels uneasy. He always feels the burden of work on his mind. His tired body needs rest and relaxation.That is why, a weekly holiday is available to every worker. The aim is to relax the tired nerves.Everybody has his own method of relaxation. The activities which we pursue in our spare time are called hobbies. We can divide the act undertake to relax themselves into two group, healthy activities and unhealthy activities.
Healthy activities include many things. There are people who take part in games and sports to relax their nerves.They enjoy the games. The games keep them active and smart. They prevent them from getting fat. They make them ready to do next day’s work with full pleasure and joy. At the same time, games and sports leave a very good influence on their character. The games and sports can be divided into two groups, outdoor games and indoor games.
Outdoor games are especially very useful for developing a man’s mind and body. Outdoor games include swimming, cricket, football and hockey. These are the favourite games of the people. They are viewed and watched with great interest. People spend their leisure time on indoor activities. They read books and enjoy the T.V. Reading of books has a joy of its own. It broadens our mind and enlarges our knowledge.
Sitting before T.V. too is a healthy activity. We see various interesting programmes on T.V. and are enlightened. These healthy activities are very useful for human mind.
There are people who spend their leisure time in unhealthy activities. When they are tired, they resort to drinking and gambling. Drinking of wine may relieve them of their depression for sometime but it has evil influence. Drinking has ruined many families. This social evil is an enemy of man’s health, wealth and reputation. Gambling too has its bad points. Gambling is a wastage of money and time. A gambler and a drunkard cannot have a happy home.
There are people who spend their leisure time in reading vulgar books and seeing obscene films on the mobile,computer and DVD. Those are unhealthy activities. They leave a negative influence on our body, mind and character. They incite in us the base feelings of love, violence and romanticism. Nobody can defend these two activities. There are people who take part in horse racing. Horse racing is a sort of gambling. It is a loss of our money and time. The horse racers cannot do anything except horse racing. They are deeply absorbed in this activity. Their lot is also miserable.
Beauty
Grab Beauty Products Online at Ease
If you are in search of inexpensive beauty products, then you must take an online tour to find the world’s best beauty products. Though there are many other items available at lesser prices in different places, beauty products are an exception to such category as they are not only inexpensive but also internationally famous when you go online. You can find many international as well as local brands from nail polish to hair color. Though you get all the beauty products at a cheaper rate offline, every one of us may not travel all the way to buy them. Hence, for such people who wish to buy the best beauty products and are in search of different ways to get it, we propose them to check for beauty products online.
The local and international brands are available online and are offered at competitive prices with assured quality. Though they might cost a little high compared to offline beauty products, they deserve that little extra for the outlook they bring in. There are many authenticated dealer websites where you can explore many indigenous products online. Many dealers dispatch them to various other countries across continents too.
For those who are relatively new to the segment, we recommend ordering a cheaper product just to check the quality and suitability. The online offerings include many skin care, hair care, manicure, pedicure, pre, and post make up products that not only beautifies you but also nourishes your skin and protects it from any kind of external damages. Many products have dedicated segments which are committed to delivering a particular category of products and are striving for the same. Let’s look at the array of offerings by beauty product vendors online,
Bath & Body: Under this segment, there are many bath soaps and gels that suits every type of skin and in all sorts of weathers.
Facial care: There are different types of Acne and blemish treatment soaps, night creams for face, eye treatments, and masks, tan removal scrubs and much more focused on protecting and nourishing face.
Perfumes/ Sprays: Getting ready beautifully doesn’t end without flaunting fragrance. i.e., without a perfume/Spray. Perfumes add that wow fragrance around you and make your makeup complete.
Hair care & Styling: There is a wide number of hair care and styling products such as gels, shampoos, conditioners, hair oils and much more that nourishes and gives life to your hair.
HEALTH
5 Useful Benefits of Drinking Detox Tea
Detox tea can be a very useful option to cleanse the system. Detoxification has the ability to benefit the health in many different ways, such as clearing the skin, soothing stress, and helping with weight loss. Without an occasional detox, the body can experience issues related to hormonal imbalances, kidney and liver problems, or brain dysfunction. Let’s take a look at a few of the positive benefits of detox tea:
Remove toxins
The body’s cells and tissues will see a natural build-up of chemicals, environmental pollutants, pesticides and heavy metals over time. This can have a negative impact on the body because it lowers the ability to fight disease. A regular detox can help to improve the immune system and cleanse the liver naturally. The more effective liver helps to lower disease-causing inflammation.
Boost energy
A regular drink of detox tea can help to boost energy which is useful for removing the feeling of brain fog, mood swings and fatigue. Also, certain teas like mint and rosemary can be useful for improving all-round mental alertness.
Weight loss
The positive benefit of boosting energy levels and metabolism can mean you are left feeling that much more energized. Any worthwhile detox tea will include active ingredients like vitamins and minerals, HCA (hydroxycitric acid), catechins and flavonoids. HCA is particularly helpful because it has the ability to suppress the appetite to further help in the process of weight loss. Additionally, the natural and healthy ingredients is this type of tea are a lot more effective at keeping the stomach full compared to eating unhealthy snacks.
Improve digestion
Detox tea is great for improving digestion and particularly useful for issues like constipation, nausea, bloating and gas. The detox process will help to eliminate the build-up of waste material in the area of the stomach.
Good skin
Similar to having a negative impact on the body’s cells and issues, the build-up of toxins will also attack the skin. Simply being out and about can lead to the skin absorbing pollutants that leave the skin dull and dry. A detox tea in the morning can be a useful solution to naturally nourish the body and help it fight-off daily pollutants.
Overall, a regular detox tea is a simple solution to cleanse the body. It is very easy to prepare at home and most teas taste great. Also, the benefits are even more effective when combined with a healthy diet and workout routine.
Beauty
Microdermabrasion & Chemical Peels Treatments to Combat Ageing Skin
Often we are in a rush and don’t have enough time in the morning to carry out a thorough skin care routine, and we can feel too tired to indulge in a long beauty routine before bedtime, but as we get older, we still want healthy, youthful looking skin to help give us confidence to face the world each day. Although it’s said that beauty is only skin deep, having good skin is also about what’s on top of the skin, as well as underneath it.
Cleanse
It’s important to cleanse your skin, whether it’s before applying moisturiser in the morning or in the evening when you take off your make-up. Thoroughly removing make-up and dirt that’s accumulated on the skin throughout the day is essential, as anything remaining on your face can clog up the pores if it’s not completely removed. Use a cleanser that suits your skin type; oily, dry or sensitive skin. Always wash your face in lukewarm water, as water that’s either too cold or too hot can cause spider veins.
Don’t forget the neck
We tend to concentrate more on the face during our skin care routine, forgetting about the neck. It can look slightly odd if the neck looks old, with wrinkly crepe looking skin, but your face looks more refreshed and youthful. When you’re applying products to the face, make sure your skin care routine extends to the neck as well.
Remove dead skin
It’s important to exfoliate the skin on a weekly basis, to keep a youthful glow. It doesn’t have to take much time out of our daily routine; a facial wash, cleanser on a wash cloth or a body scrub while you shower. We should exfoliate more regularly as our skin ages, as exfoliation will remove the dead skin and boost the cell-turnover.
Remember the basics of skin care:
- Cleanse, moisturise, exfoliate and apply sunscreen.
- Use natural skin care products without added chemicals.
- Remove your make-up at night to avoid clogged pores.
- Don’t touch the face unnecessarily.
- Drink plenty of water as it keeps the skin cells hydrated and free of acne.
- Alcohol, smoking and drugs can do major damage to your health and your skin cells.
- Get enough sleep and try not to stress yourself out.
- Exercise, as this allows blood to circulate through your cells, deterring early ageing.
It doesn’t take much to get healthy skin and keep it looking beautiful, and if you follow a basic skin care routine, your skin will glow and look its best. Professional treatments such as chemical peels and microdermabrasion offer deeper treatments which translates into more impressive and lasting results.
HEALTH
Isomers: Discover the Secret to Maintaining Beautiful Skin
Magic may not actually exist, but some skincare formulas come very close to it. In fact, Isomers is a line of skincare products that offers the clinical version of the fabled Fountain of Youth.
Isomers Laboratories, located in Toronto for more than 20 years, uses modern chemistry to help women regain their youthful appearance. While anyone can use Isomers, the products are specifically formulated for those who are age 40 and older – the age at which skin begins to lose its elasticity and develop deep wrinkles.
In 1987, cofounders Manuela Marcheggiani and her formulating chemist husband Darius Majlessi began their search for the next generation of skincare products. Believe it or not, Darius developed the first product – a cream called Latiffe – using the blender from his mother’s kitchen. But that was just the beginning for Isomers. Next up was a body cream that battles cellulite. The success and popularity of the products put Manuela and Darius in business and Isomers on the shelf.
The blender used to produce Latiffe was, of course, replaced with a state-of-the-art dermatological laboratory and testing equipment. Isomers Laboratories does not conduct animal testing of its products – nor does it hire other firms to do it for them. Instead, Isomers works with human volunteers – people for whom their products are designed.
Isomers was able to develop a formula for its products that includes a messenger peptide that stimulates the skin and supports collagen, which increases the skin’s lipidity and reduces the depth of wrinkles. It has formulas for five skin types: acne/oily, aging, dry, normal and sensitive skin.
Here is a look at some of their best-selling products for your face:
Isomers Australian Harvest Try Me Kit
This three-bottle kit is designed to clear up blemishes, blackheads and whiteheads on your skin. It also boosts the healing of your skin and helps prevent new problems from erupting. This three-step process includes:
· a 4.06-ounce bottle of Australian Harvest Cleanser, used daily
· a 1-ounce bottle of Australian Harvest Serum, which contains linseed, flax seed extract, Tea Tree leaf oil and extract of salicylic acid, among other ingredients – also used daily
· a 1-ounce bottle of Australian Harvest Cream, which is used daily to help control outbreaks
Isomers Start-Up Six-piece Kit for Perfect Skin
This six-piece starter kit is a good way to get introduced to Isomers and experience what it can do for your skin. It includes:
· Double Duty Cleanser: Use a quarter-size dollop of this daily cleanser containing lactic acid, willow bark and lavender extract. It exfoliates the dead skin and its low pH formula provides a deep pore cleaning. It is suitable for all skin types and does not require a toner.
· Synchronizer Cell Renewing Complex: Use this formula twice a day to get the full benefit of its biomimetric peeling peptide. It will improve the radiance and smoothness of your skin, even out the pigmentation and activate cell regeneration. Follow this with a moisturizer.
· R Intensive Serum: Used morning and night, this serum will help improve your skin’s elasticity, hydration and limpidity. Targeted for maturing skin, the serum can also help correct premature aging of the skin caused by the sun or environment. Simply apply two to five drops of the serum on your face, neck, back of your hands and décolleté daily.
· Telomers RenovageYouth Precursor Complex: This “youth cream” helps your face battle the effects of stress, which reduces the signs of aging. It will improve the moisture in your skin and create a barrier to damaging particles in the environment. It can also be used to reduce sun spots. This goes on after cleansing and the serum.
· R Pur for Eyes: Use R Pur if you want to lose the bags, dark circles or puffiness around your eyes. Studies show that after 56 days of use, you will notice a significant reduction in the bags under your eyes. Use one to two drops of serum on the skin underneath your eyes and gently tap it into the skin.
· Neck and Chin Firming: Just as it is named, this formula focuses on a firmer and smoother neck and chin area. It is designed to smooth your skin, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and give you a more radiant complexion. It contains wheat, barley and arnica. When you first start using the product, you should apply it liberally two to three times a day. After that, you can drop down to one or two times a day.
Isomers also produces formulas designed to care for the rest of you – including your body, your eyes and your lips. Isomers chemists recognize that your skin is different in each of these areas and has created different exfoliates, crèmes, moisturizers, serums and firming systems for each.
Beauty
10 Effective Ways to Whiten Teeth
How does one possess a beautiful smile? Of course you have to agree that heredity cannot be singled out. Lifestyle and attitude also play part in the maintenance or even having a sweet smile.
But what if you can not incorporate a do-it-yourself way to your busy lifestyle so as to have a smile makeover transform your simple smile into a rather healthy and “infectious” one? In this case, a professional treatment by a dentist might be the best remedy.
The following article provides an The following is 10 effective ways to whiten teeth.
White teeth play an important role to creating a beautiful smile. You want to quickly bleach stains the plaque just by the simple way?
The following is 10 effective ways to whiten teeth, Please refer.
Method 1: Use 1 tablespoon lemon juice, a fresh mix with a small spoon of salt. Use a toothbrush dipped this mixture to brush your teeth, stained patches will quickly disappear.
Method 2: Regularly eating vegetables and fruits such as apples, celery, carrots, cabbage, lettuce… Natural acidity of the plant along with the fiber-rich apples help sort out your plaque and teeth whiter.
Method 3: Use a brush apple cider vinegar – this way not only white but also clean the teeth.
Method 4: Use a mixture of sodium carbonate and water to remove yellow stains on teeth.
Method 5: Take half a teaspoon of baking soda mix with a little water. Use this mixture to brush away the tooth brush, if applied regularly, that you will achieve the desired whiteness.
Method 6: Bite strawberry and leave for five minutes. Strawberry mild detergent to clean the stains. Or you can also crushed and mixed with strawberry toothpaste to brush your teeth stains.
Method 7: Bake a bread crumbs until charred crust. Shaving class fire and mixed with toothpaste, rub this mixture of strong teeth before bed.
Method 8: If you care to eat only sugar, in addition to nourishing effects, sugarcane also keep teeth white and clean by chewing, sugar cane fiber (bagasse) to rub it rub on the teeth, help teeth clean and teeth white.
Method 9: Use a private quay cranes carefully rub the stain on the teeth, the teeth will quickly return the ball clean.
Method 10: Use dry powder of laurel leaves with dried lemon peel rub the teeth, your teeth will be strong and brighter than before.
HEALTH
Things to Know and Understand About DOT Physicals
Driving commercial vehicles are of great significance. The drivers are required to be sensible while driving the vehicles. The Department of Transport (DOT) often comes up with special drives to find out of your driver is sensible towards safety measures to their personal life as well as public life. You need to take the initiative at the right point of time so that your drivers can prove their efficiency with the steering wheel. The DOT physical test is a similar drive that checks if the drivers are perfect to carry out their responsibilities as a driver. The test is conducted by registered doctors. The test is conducted strictly on the guidelines of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). It ensures if the CDL drivers and various other safety-sensitive employees are in perfect health condition mentally as well as physically.
The entire procedure of DOT Physicals is conducted in the mutual cooperation of the doctors, drivers, and other employees including the employers. However, the employees as well as drivers are required to play their part well. They need to produce the following documents:
• Spectacles in case they wear them
• List of medicines that they are taking at the time of DOT Physicals. They also need to mention their dose.
• Hearing aid if they need them while driving the vehicles
• Yearly checkup report that is prepared by a professional specialist needs to be produced at the time of test.
Things to Expect from the DOT Physical Tests:
The specialists administering the DOT Physical tests are very sensible towards maintaining the standards that are mandated by the FMCSA. As an employee or the employer you can expect the following:
• The doctor will examine and review the health history of the drivers/ employees.
• He will record various physical conditions that would include pulse rate, blood pressure, weight, and height of the employees attending the test.
• Checking the power of the eyes using the eye chart.
• Verifying other physical standards including flexibility of limbs, breathing abilities, and range of motion.
• He should conduct analysis of blood and urine for the addiction with Marijuana, Cocaine, Opiates, Phencyclidine, and Amphetamines.
Responsibilities of the doctors/ specialists who administer the DOT Physicals:
Usually, the doctors for the DOT Physicals are appointed by the FMCSA. The appointment is based on the qualifications and experience of the doctors. The specialists are required to carry out their responsibilities to the best of their abilities so that they can find the best drivers who are safe for themselves as well as for the people around them while they drive. Following are some of the responsibilities they need to carry out:
• Preparation of the reports to the best of their abilities.
• Preserving the records for future usage
• Providing the right advice to the drivers and others who undergo the test.
• While examining the drivers and others, they must remember and follow the guidelines of FMCSA.
The significance of DOT Physicals is severe and that is why everyone concerned with the same needs to play their part well so that everyone can get complete peace of mind. The success of this initiative can bring safety and security on the road for everyone.
Beauty
10 Strategies For Lifetime Wellness
Learn 10 strategies to help you achieve lifetime wellness and maximize your quality of life. Strategies include exercise, nutrition, breathing techniques, lifetime learning and more…
1. Regular Chiropractic Care
First and foremost, we must ask the question, “Why do people get sick?” We now know that the majority of health problems are caused by stress: physical, chemical and emotional. Examples of physical stress include accidents, falls, inactivity, and sitting for too long. Chemical stressors include smoking, alcohol, processed and preservative filled foods, drugs (including pharmaceuticals) and environmental toxins. It is well accepted that the most prevalent and detrimental type of stress is emotional. Emotional stress can have many sources and is different for everyone, but the most common sources include relationship issues, financial concerns, low self-esteem and social pressures. The good news is that we were born with a nervous system that is capable of adapting to stress, so we don’t get sick every time we have a stressful experience. Because of the stressful world we have created for ourselves, I don’t think it is realistic to completely eliminate negative stress from our lives completely, but a healthy lifestyle that includes practicing the 10 Strategies for Lifetime Wellness will certainly reduce the total amount of negative stress you experience and help to ensure that your nervous system continues to function as designed and manage the negative stressors it encounters. At the same time, regular chiropractic care keeps your nervous system healthy and better able to adapt the negative stressors you can’t control.
2. Drink Lots of Clean Water
Your body is 80% water and without it we could not live more than a few days. Only nerve function and oxygen are more important for life than water. It is crucial for circulating nutrients around the body, internal cellular health, regulating body temperature, and joint lubrication. Daily water requirements can be calculated by dividing your body weight in pounds by two. That number is the number of ounces of water you should consume daily. Add 2 glasses of water per day for each cup of coffee, tea, pop or serving of alcohol you consume. The type of water you consume is also very important. Tap water, despite the regulations that supposedly keep it pure, is filled with harmful toxins including: prescription drugs, rocket fuel, heavy metals, chlorine and fluoride. Currently, the best way to ensure that you are getting pure, healthy water is to use a reverse osmosis filter in your home.
3. Get Enough Sleep
Sleep is one of your most precious resources. Just like exercise, the health benefits you receive every night from sleep depend on how long you sleep and the quality of it. Getting enough quality sleep is essential to ensure that your body has enough energy to meet the physical, mental, and emotional demands of life. Sleep deprivation is such a chronic condition that most don’t even realize they are suffering from it. Sleep deficit can have serious and far reaching effects on your health including: a decreased ability to concentrate and focus, a heightened physiologic response to mildly stressful events, a weakened immune system, increased susceptibility for heart disease, cancer and diabetes. The latest research suggests that more or less than 7 hours of sleep per day, including naps, has a harmful effect on your health.
4. Remember to Breathe
Breathing correctly can be as powerful as it is simple. The typical person only uses about 20 percent of their lung capacity, but with practice can tap into their lung’s full potential. Providing the cells of the body with more oxygen can result in significant improvements in general health, mood and energy. It is easy to develop good breathing habits, but it takes practice. Start by focusing your attention on your breathing and bring the number of respiration from a standard of 12 per minute down to as few as 4 per minute. One common technique is called “4-7-8 Breathing” in which you inhale to the count of four, hold the breath to the count of seven, and slowly exhale to the count of eight. Focus on breathing in through your nose instead of your mouth.
5. Exercise
Exercise and movement are required nutrients that industrialized societies are deathly deficient in. The human body requires daily movement and exercise in order to function optimally. However, just as with your diet, it’s important to vary your exercise routine in order to achieve the absolute best results. Your muscles simply get used to the same activity and they require a level of muscle confusion in order to continue to improve and grow stronger. When you are planning your exercise routine, make sure to incorporate the following types of exercise: aerobic, interval (anaerobic) training, strength training and core exercises.
6. Eat Fresh, Organic, Whole Foods
Eat whole foods as nature intended – fresh organic vegetables and fruits, grass fed, antibiotic and hormone free beef, free range organic poultry and eggs, wild fish, nuts and seeds. If the food did not exist in pre-industrial times it is probably not healthy to eat. Shop on the perimeter of the supermarket as this is where you will usually find the healthiest foods. Most whole foods will go bad if you keep them too long. A packaged food that has a long shelf life is most likely full of preservatives, food additives and artificial colourings.
7. Develop a Spiritual Practice
Studies show that people with a regular spiritual practice, regardless of religion, are healthier and happier. Regardless of belief, it is important to thank a higher power each and every day for the things in your life that you are grateful for. Gratitude is a very powerful human emotion and spending time each day being grateful is an important key to happiness.
8. Positive Mental Attitude
Studies show that people with a positive mental attitude live an average of 7 years longer than those with a negative mental attitude. Optimists also have a better quality of life as they seem to attract better relationships. You can focus on what is wrong in the world or on what’s right with it; the choice is yours.
9. Lifetime Learning
Have you always wanted to learn to play the guitar? Learn to dance or cook? Do you have a list of books that you’ve been meaning to read? Learning new things keeps your brain healthy, and keeps life exciting and fun. Learning new things has also been shown to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.
10. Get Outdoors
It is important to make time for getting outdoors and reconnecting with nature. Connecting with nature by camping, hiking and going to the beach, or to a park can help remind us that keeping our environment clean and our planet healthy is just as important as keeping ourselves healthy. The sun has been supporting life on earth for years and is even worshipped by many cultures for its vast healing and therapeutic powers. Statistics show that almost a million people die each year and contract serious illnesses due to a lack of exposure to sunlight. Too much sunlight can cause harmful and dangerous damage to your skin, so be respectful. But don’t be afraid to go out and get some sun because the health benefits far outweigh the risks.
