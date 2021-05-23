Tech
Lessons From AWS Part I: The Crush of the Boa Constrictor
The cloud industry is often portrayed as a race between Amazon’s AWS, Google’s Compute Engine and Microsoft’s Windows Azure. The reality however, at least to date, is more like AWS and the also-rans. The lesson is scale and the classroom is Walmart.
For all the recent announcements out of Google and Microsoft, both still come up short of AWS in terms of available features and ecosystem. In fact, AWS not only offers products that match all of the most recent features that became generally available from its two competitors, it surpasses them by a significant margin. Moreover, while Google and Microsoft have some third-party companies that provide additional services on top of their cloud, neither is a match for the sprawling third-party ecosystem surrounding AWS.
Google’s strength in networking owing to its global fiber footprint and Microsoft’s SSD-powered storage capabilities are formidable. So are both companies’ cash hoards. But they will not be enough to catch AWS. The reason is this: while most customers are using AWS for its basic compute and storage services, as more enterprises migrate more workloads to the cloud, they will likely want to buy as much capacity from a single vendor as possible. There are numerous motivations for this, ranging from cost and integration to security and governance. This gives AWS the type of insurmountable advantage that Walmart still commands.
Is there a Target to AWS’s Walmart?
In the 1980s, Walmart invested more heavily in technology than any of its competitors. This gave the company overwhelming advantages in warehousing and distribution. As it learned more about its customers, Walmart extended its advantages into sourcing and merchandising. The company then plowed the cost advantages into discount pricing that no other retailer could match. In fact, there were instances where Walmart could sell certain products below what it cost some of its competitors to purchase the same product.
The result was a sad story in retail road kill. As Walmart opened new stores, flocks of discounters went out of business, while others merged unsuccessfully in attempts to reduce costs. When Walmart diversified into the supercenter format, scores of supermarket and drug chains felt similar pain.
Target was the only retailer with comparable scale. It succeeded by maintaining a tight focus on quality and fashion in order to differentiate itself from the behemoth. It followed this formula into the supercenters as well.
The point in this is that in a commoditized business where scale is critical, the key to competing against the 800-pound gorilla is differentiation. And in the cloud, that is going to be on quality of service, service offering (variety or geographic) or platform (read: OpenStack, but more on this in Part II). Joyent’s recently announced price cuts to and server slicing to match up with AWS rings hollow and is likely to end in tears. To its credit, Joyent is also offering a few dozen configurations that are not available on AWS – yet.
But over time, trying to compete with AWS on pricing is like trying to wrestle with a boa constrictor. With four data centers in total (three in the U.S. and one in Amsterdam), Joyent is going to get crushed. Its plans for additional data centers in other regions will not give it the scale it needs.
And judging by the two most recent quarterly results reported by Rackspace, they too will suffer the same fate. On its conference call, the VP of finance said, “Don’t be surprised if we are continually lowering prices on certain products. We are a cost-plus shop.” That sentence could come back to haunt Rackspace in a big way. For it is insane for cloud providers to try to compete on raw compute pricing with AWS.
Cloud providers can either sell against AWS’s outages with better reliability or they can try to distinguish on service offering. In the latter, it will probably require some specialization. One example would be allowing customers to scale up processor threads, memory, disk and flash independent of each other depending on the workload needs.
That type of flexibility would require excess infrastructure and beget greater management complexity. But offering customers dynamic configurations would represent a value-added service that could command a premium price, especially for workloads that do not scale well horizontally across virtualized server slices as they do in a larger virtual footprint.
This would be similar to what the category-killers such as Staples, AutoZone, PetSmart or Sports Authority did. Focus on one of Walmart’s aisles and try to out-execute the giant on either selection or service. For Google and Microsoft, the alternative is the Target strategy. They both have the resources to make a go of it – even as the number 2 and number 3 players. The others can only hope they won’t end up as Kmart, which was later merged into Sears.
Tech
Web Hosting Advices For Beginners
Searching for a dependable web hosting company, which has a reasonably priced web plan, is quite a challenge. Many hosting providers, with differences in their levels of quality concerning their servers and customer support, are available. How to choose wisely a company in place of another?
The first thing to do for someone starting his first website or blog is to register a domain name independently. Many registrars like Go Daddy or Name Cheap that have the same service at the same price are available. The difference is mainly in their user interface and additional services. This way, as the user is the registrant and owner of the domain, it is possible to migrate to another web hosting company later on freely.
After the domain is registered it is time to start searching for a hosting company that offers not only a good package reasonably priced, preferably on a Linux shared server, but also comes with a Network Uptime Guarantee and a very responsive customer support. It is also best to search for a company that has its own Data Center together with technicians available to help if the need arise.
When searching for a reliable hosting solution, there is no need to hurry and jump on the first provider that offers everything unlimited. It is more judicious to look for a plan that provides enough disk space, transfer bandwidth and domain add-ons for what is needed. A simple new website with a few pages or blog will use below 100 MB of hard disk and less than 2GB of bandwidth, and the standard package should suffice in most of the cases.
How to decide on a web hosting company that will prove to be reliable? Neutral user assessments about the different providers can be read in many hosting review sites. There are also Forums where webmasters discuss their experience and give valuable technical advices. And the last possibility would be price comparison websites that can give a good idea of what the best deals are.
Most of the web hosting services offered have the same options with some providing much more than a newbie webmaster will ever need. The difference between a good and a bad hosting company is in their Network uptime and customer support. Nobody would be happy to have a website on a server that is frequently down, so it is important to make sure that network uptime is guaranteed. A very efficient and fast customer support is the second most important quality to look for.
After the web hosting provider is finally chosen, the two name servers provided upon registration will have to be set-up through the domain registrar interface in order to point the domain to the shared server. This can be achieved easily but if difficulties are met it can be the chance to test the hosting company’s customer desk.
Tech
Best Discount Web Hosting
There are hundreds of cheap webhosting providers to choose from when setting up your website, offering everything from high-end dedicated servers to starter, shared-hosting packages. So what are the things you need to look for when looking for discount web hosting?
- Amount of Disk Space: Your web pages, images and content that you plan to upload to your website takes up space, just as the data takes up disk space on your own computer. Most web hosting packages will have limited space, though unless you plan on storing big files, chances are you won’t be needing a hole lot of space at first.
- Reliability and Speed: You need to make sure the host you pick is actually reliable and fast. Everyone advertises 99.99% up time, but ask to see a report. When you site is down or slow not only do you lose frustrated visitors, but it will hurt your search engine rankings as well. Google spiders have millions of websites to crawl, and if yours is too slow it will move on to the next site.
- Bandwidth: When you download things to your computer from the internet, that uses bandwidth. Similarly, when people visit your website they need to download all the images, files and content. This puts strain on your web hosting provider’s servers, so if you plan to have a lot of big images and files being transferred frequently, or a lot of refreshing of your pages (such as a website forum), then you will need more bandwidth.
- Extras: Your discount web hosting provider should give you lots of extras, such as cgi bin, unlimited emails, an autoresponder, and website templates.
These are just a few of the big things to consider when seeking for the best discount web hosting provider. One other point when comparing prices, be sure to look at how much it costs to upgrade to the next hosting package. As your website grows, you want to be sure you’re not just getting a good deal now, you want to have equal value as you get bigger. Don’t get lured in by low, introductory rates.
Tech
Life + HD = Lifesize HD Video Conferencing
High Definition makes life a little clearer and more beautiful. In a nutshell, HD provides a substantially higher resolution and definition than your everyday standard. HD quality can be found not just in televisions, but also HD DVD’s, specific HD television channels, and even HD computer screens. But why stop there? Some of you may already know this, but for those who don’t, there’s another HD option out there – Lifesize HD Video Conferencing.
But why video conferencing when there are so many programs out there that already provide a webcam interface? Well, regardless of how many options are out there for video conferencing, there still isn’t one out there that truly satisfies its users. In fact, here are the top 3 issues users have when using some form of video conferencing:
1) Awful picture quality and sound
2) Slow/lagging program
3) Overall complicated user interface
Lifesize HD Video Conferencing took those problems into account and made them a thing of the past. The high quality image, sound, and user interface that comes with Lifesize Video Conferencing is so revolutionary that current users can now not even imagine running their business operations without it. Lifesize VIdeo conferencing can be used by practically any department from finance, engineering, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, product development, sales, training, etc. and can play a vital role in the success of the business.
How can Lifesize Video Conferencing help out your business?
- Cuts down travel time
- Prevents meeting delays
- Organizes meeting
- Display high quality presentations
- More involvement among employees
- Real time, high quality exchange of information, regardless of time or place
- Faster response
- Improve customer service
- More engagement in communication
Many businesses would agree that integrating Lifesize into their operations has significantly provided them with more efficiency, productivity, and a definite competitive edge.
… But of course, there are those companies that are small in size and would prefer to invest in a more affordable option of video conferencing without having to skimp on the features. Well, now smaller businesses can purchase HD video conferencing without having to worry about complicated technology on expensive technology.
Lifesize on a Smaller Scale
Lifesize is known for bringing world class, HD video conferencing to big businesses around the world, but now, it can also be an option for small businesses. The Lifesize Icon 400 is specifically designed to bring the same power and quality one would expect from Lifesize to a much smaller scale. It provides small meetings and huddle rooms with the ability to participate in high quality video conferencing, without having to worry about installing a large, complicated, and expensive solution.
The Lifesize Icon 400 may be smaller in size, but it is definitely not lacking in any of the exceptional features. You can still expect features such as seamless call escalation, shared directories, virtual meeting rooms, guest invites, etc. just to name a few. This is also on top of the obvious qualities to expect with Lifesize such as next to perfect video quality, great sound quality, easy user interface, and automatic updates. Features such as those just listed are what make Lifesize such an immersive experience. It beautifully brings together its users so that they can share their knowledge, ideas, and overall presence with others around the world.
What makes the Icon 400 different than other Lifesize video conferencing solutions is the way in which it is designed. The camera and the end point are built into one piece of small and sleek equipment that can be placed on any sturdy surface. There are also fewer cables, making it much easier and quicker to install. Lastly, it is designed so compactly that it can only support 1 display, 1 laptop, 1 audio device, and 1 Ethernet cable at a time. Remember, this was done with intention for the small conference room. So keep in mind that although it may be smaller in size, that does not at all mean that the features and quality have gone down as well.
Interested in sharpening your businesses’ edge? Contact us and let us know!
Tech
Features of Mambo Web Hosting Service
Mambo is a popular content management system which is a web based interface, mostly used to create simple or complex corporate Websites, Mambo is user friendly for use, so you are able to add more features in your website. This is based on PHP MySQL so you can choose either Linux web hosting or windows hosting service. Mambo is suitable for both platforms, so it is only depends on which type of environment you like to work, or which type of platform you like most. The popularity and community of this service is keep growing which is producing all kinds of required add-ons for it. This one of the easiest way to build Website, such as too many documents are available which will show you the how many options are available in mambo, which you can use to make a perfect Website.
So, with the help of this you can easily build a Website but now the main topic is coming which you need notice carefully. After creating Website through mambo you shall need to consider about mambo web hosting. For a perfect Website it always require a best and affordable webhosting service provider, so you need to find trustworthy host which will completes your all requirements. Before choosing any host makes sure that hosting provider also run and support your mambo Website without any hassle.
Mambo is really simple to install on Website. If you have cPanel hosting package, then you are able to install this content management system at one click through the Fantastico. So you just need to select proper domain name which suitable for your Website business. This service is not only easy for advanced users but also suited for newbies. It is easy to manage and also allows customization in your Website with easy to use administrative panel. As per your requirements you are able to change mambo theme anytime, even you can customized it as per your needs. So you can use custom template for your Website.
However, this whole package allows you to create advanced Websites like e-commerce, forums and many more. And there are too many hosting companies are available, who will provide you an affordable web hosting solution for it. So if you used this tool brilliantly then definitely you can be build an attractive Website for your online business.
Tech
Shared Office Space – What Is It?
Generally speaking the term “shared office space” refers to a furnished, fully equipped office space that is ready for a quick setup for a business person that does not want to work at home or for a branch office. They are also called executive suites and business centers. The office will provide internet and telephone services, and mail services. When you use a rental place it can give a business person a professional facility at a lower monthly rent than your traditional office rentals.
Many times when renting such an office it will include mail services, a receptionist, business machines like fax and copy machines, and office furniture. There are even some that will offer amenities like accessibility to conference rooms, and publishing or delivery services plus other amenities. The leases are usually six to twelve months. Some may even offer a three month rental agreement. A shared office space could also be when you lease a small space from a business or company that has more office space than they need. This is comparable to subleasing and with this type of shared office the business or individual could possible rent a group of offices within the larger space of another company or just a single desk space. With this arrangement you would share kitchen areas, conference rooms, and other facilities within the company or business.
One type of office may be used by telecommuters when they come into the office to do some work. For the time they are there to work the equipment, desk, and phone are theirs but at other times all of these are used by others in the office or company. This is a good situation for a complimentary type of business. For example, when a health professional of a different field shares space with another medical professional one of the medical professionals will work so many days a week and the other one will the other days. With this type of arrangement the one that is leasing the shared office space for the days the other medical professional is not working there they will not benefit from any services like secretarial services. This type of shared office space can work for many different professional services.
Some of the advantages of shared office space can include quick occupancy, the reduced need for supporting staff like secretaries, and monthly costs that are all inclusive. These are the type of arrangements that are especially attractive to start-up companies and small business owners. With shared office space there is no big expense for furniture and equipment.
Tech
Distant Stars, Diamond Dust, And A Mysterious Microwave Light
Sparkling newborn sun-like stars are born surrounded by a swirling, whirling disk of gas and dust that astronomers call protoplanetary accretion disks, and these encircling disks contain the precious ingredients from which the baby star’s family of planets and other objects ultimately emerge. Indeed, a protoplanetary accretion disk can be thought of as an accretion disk for the baby star itself, because gases and other material may be tumbling down from the inner edge of the disk onto the surface of the hungry young star. For decades, astronomers have been trying to discover the source of a mysterious type of faint microwave light flowing out from a number of regions across our Milky Way Galaxy. These strange emissions of microwave light, called anomalous microwave emission (AME) emanate from the energy liberated by rapidly spinning nanoparticles, which are tiny tidbits of matter that are so small they cannot be detected by ordinary microscopes. In June 2018, a team of astronomers announced their findings that some of the tiniest diamonds in the Cosmos–tidbits of crystalline carbon hundreds of thousands of times smaller than a grain of sand–have been detected swirling around a trio of newborn stellar systems in our Galaxy. These microscopic gemstones are neither as precious nor as rare as diamonds on Earth. However, they are a treasure for the astronomers who identified them as the source of the mysterious cosmic microwave “glow” flowing out from several protoplanetary accretion disks in our Galaxy.
To get an idea of how tiny nanoparticles are, the period on an average printed page is about 500,000 nanometers across.
“Though we know that some type of particle is responsible for this microwave light, its precise source has been a puzzle since it was first detected nearly 20 years ago,” explained Dr. Jane Greaves in a June 11, 2018 Green Bank Observatory Press Release. Dr. Greaves is an astronomer at Cardiff University in Wales and lead author on a paper announcing this result published in Nature Astronomy. The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Telescope is located in Green Bank, West Virginia, and it is the largest completely steerable radio telescope in the world. The Green Bank site was part of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) until September 30, 2018.
Until this study, astronomers considered polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs) to be the most likely culprit behind this mysterious microwave emission. PAHs represent a class of carbon-based molecules found throughout the space between stars. These molecules can be identified by the distinct–yet faint– infrared (IR) light that they send out into space. Nanodiamonds–especially hydrogenated nanodiamonds (those richly-endowed with hydrogen-bearing molecules on their surfaces)–also naturally emit in the infrared portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, but at a different wavelength.
Swirling, Whirling Protoplanetary Accretion Disks
Baby stars, called protostars, are mainly born within the secretive, ruffling folds of one of the numerous giant, cold, dark molecular clouds that haunt our Milky Way Galaxy like lovely phantoms. These frigid, enormous clouds are primarily composed of molecular hydrogen. When a blob cradled within a molecular cloud manages to reach a critical size, mass, or density, it starts to collapse under its own powerful gravity. As the collapsing blob, called a solar nebula, becomes more and more dense under the relentless pull of gravity, the random motions of gas, that were originally present in the natal cloud, start to average out in favor of the direction of the solar nebula’s angular momentum. Conservation of angular momentum causes the rotation to increase while, at the same time, the radius of the nebula decreases. This makes the cloud flatten out into a pancake-like shape. Imagine the way that a glob of pizza dough flattens out, and then takes the shape of a disk. The initial collapse takes about 100,000 years. After that amount of time has passed, the star attains a surface temperature that is similar to that of a main-sequence (hydrogen-burning) star of the same mass, and is now visible.
This is how a baby sun-like star becomes a type of stellar toddler called a T Tauri. What is left of the gas and dust of the natal cloud, after it has formed at the center of a dense blob, goes into the formation of the protoplanetary accretion disk from which planets, moons, and smaller objects emerge. In their earliest stages, accretion disks are both searing-hot and extremely massive, and they can linger around their young star for as long as ten million years before they vanish–perhaps blown away by the ferocious T Tauri wind or, alternatively, simply ceasing to emit radiation after accretion has come to an end. The most ancient protoplanetary disk known is about 25 million years old.
Protoplanetary accretion disks have been discovered circling several young stars in our Milky Way. Recent observations conducted by the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) have unveiled proplyds and planetary disks forming within the Orion Nebula. A proplyd is a syllabic abbreviation of an ionized protoplanetary disk. Proplyds are externally illuminated photoevaporating disks circling young stars. There are 180 proplyds inhabiting the Orion Nebula alone.
Protoplanetary disks are thin structures, having a typical vertical height considerably smaller than the radius, as well as a typical mass much smaller than the central young star.
The mass of a typical protoplanetary disk is mostly composed of gas. However, dust motes also play a starring role in a disk’s evolution. Dust motes shield the mid-plane of the disk from energetic radiation coming from interstellar space that forms a “dead zone” in which the magnetorotational instability (MRI) no longer operates.
Some astronomers propose that these disks are made up of a turbulent envelope of plasma. This is also termed the “active zone”, that contains an extensive region of quiescent gas (the “dead zone”). The “dead zone” is situated at the mid-plane, and it can slow down the rush of matter through the disk which prevents achieving a steady state.
Sparkling T Tauri stellar tots sport large diameters that are several times greater than that of our Sun. However, they are still shrinking. Unlike human children, T Tauris shrink as they grow up. By the time the stellar toddler has reached this stage of early development, less volatile materials have started to condense close to the center of the encircling disk, creating very fine and sticky dust grains. The delicate dust motes contain crystalline silicates.
The sticky, tiny grains of dust collide with one another and then merge together within the dense protoplanetary accretion disk environment. As a result, increasingly larger, and larger, and larger objects form–from pebble size, to boulder size, to mountain size, to moon size, to planet size. These growing objects eventually become what are termed planetesimals–the primordial building blocks of planets. Planetesimals can reach impressive sizes of 1 kilometer across, or even larger, and they represent an enormous population within a young accretion disk, swirling around their sparkling stellar toddler. They can also linger around their star long enough for some of them to still be present billions of years after a mature planetary system has emerged. In our Solar System, the asteroids are the relic rocky and metallic planetesimals that went into the formation of the quartet of inner major planets: Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars. In contrast, the comets are the icy, dusty leftovers of the frozen planetesimals that contributed to the emergence of the four giant gaseous major planets of our Solar System’s outer regions: Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.
Some of the many moons of Jupiter, Saturn, and Uranus are thought to have formed from smaller, circumplanetary analogs of the protoplanetary accretion disks. Tens of millions of years after the birth of our 4.56 billion year old Solar System, the inner few astronomical units (AU) of our Solar System probably hosted dozens of moon-to Mars-sized bodies that were accreting and consolidating into the quartet of inner, solid terrestrial planets. One AU is equivalent to the average separation between Earth and Sun, which is about 93,000,000 miles.
Earth’s own large and bewitching Moon is believed to have been born after a Mars-sized protoplanet, named Theia, obliquely impacted the proto-Earth about 30 million years after our Solar System’s formation. Imagine what would happen if Mars impacted Earth, in order to understand the magnitude of the catastrophic event that likely formed Earth’s lunar companion.
AME In The Sky With Diamonds
A series of observations by astronomers using the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT) in Green Bank, West Virginia, and the Australia Telescope Compact Array (ATCA) have–for the first time–detected a trio of clear sources of the mysterious AME light: the protoplanetary disks surrounding the young stars known as V892 Tau, HD 97048, and MWC 297. The GBT watched V892 Tau and the ATCA observed the other two systems.
“This is the first clear detection of anomalous microwave emission coming from protoplanetary disks,” explained Dr. David Frayer in a June 11, 2018 Green Bank Observatory Press Release. Dr. Frayer is a coauthor on the paper and an astronomer with the Green Bank Observatory.
The team of astronomers also explained that the infrared light streaming out from these systems matches the unique signature of nanodiamonds. Other protoplanetary accretion disks throughout entire Galaxy, however, have the clear infrared signature of PAHs but show no signs of the AME light.
This observation strongly indicates that PAHs are not the mysterious source of anomalous microwave radiation, as many astronomers had previously proposed. Instead, hydrogenated nanodiamonds, which form naturally within protoplanetary disks and are seen in meteorites on Earth are the most probable origin of AME light in our Galaxy.
“In a Sherlock Holmes-like method of eliminating all other causes, we can confidently say the best candidate capable of producing this microwave glow is the presence of nanodiamonds around these newly formed stars,” Dr. Greaves commented in the June 11, 2018 Green Bank Observatory Press Release. Based on their observations, the astronomers estimate that up to 1 to 2 percent of the total carbon in these protoplanetary disks has contributed to the formation of nanodiamonds.
Over the past several decades, evidence for nanodiamonds within protoplanetary accretion disks has grown. However, this study represents the first clear connection between nanodiamonds and AME in any setting.
Statistical models also strongly suggest the theory that nanodiamonds are very abundant around newborn stars and are responsible for the anomalous microwave emission detected there. “There is a one in 10,000 chance, or less, that this connection is due to chance,” commented Dr. Frayer in the June 11, 2018 Green Bank Observatory Press Release.
For their study, the astronomers used the GBT and ATCA to survey 14 youthful stars across our Galaxy, searching for hints of the anomalous microwave emission. AME was clearly observed in 3 of the 14 stars, which also proved to be the only three stars out of the 14 that display the IR spectral signature of hydrogenated nanodiamonds. “In fact, these are so rare no other stars have the confirmed infrared imprint,” commented Dr. Greaves in the Green Bank Observatory Press Release.
This discovery has some intriguing implications for the study of cosmology and the hunt for evidence that our Universe began with a period of inflation–the faster-than-the-speed-of-light exponential expansion of Space. Although there is no known signal that can travel faster than light in a vacuum, Space itself can exceed this otherwide universal speed limit. If, indeed, immediately after the Big Bang birth of the Universe almost 14 billion years ago, it expanded at a pace that vastly exceeded the speed of light, a trace of that period of inflation should be observed in a peculiar polarization of the cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation. The CMB is the relic radiation of the Big Bang itself. Even though this signature of polarization has yet to be conclusively observed, the work of Dr. Greaves and her colleagues provides some hope that one day it could be.
“This is good news for those who study polarization of the cosmic microwave background, since the spinning nanodiamonds would be weakly polarized at best. This means that astronomers can now make better models of the foreground microwave light from our Galaxy, which must be removed to study the distant afterglow of the Big Bang,” Dr. Brian Mason explained in the June 11, 2018 Green Bank Observatory Press Release. Dr. Mason is an astronomer at the NRAO and coauthor on the paper.
Nanodiamonds probably form out of a superheated vapor of carbon atoms in highly energized star-birthing regions. This is similar to industrial methods of creating nanodiamonds on Earth.
In astronomy, nanodiamonds play a special role because their structure produces what is called a “dipole moment”. This is an arrangement of atoms that permits them to emit electromagnetic radiation when they spin. Because these diamonds are so small–smaller than normal dust motes swirling within a protoplanetary accretion disk–they are able to spin exceptionally fast, and emit radiation in the microwave range instead of the meter-wavelength range, where Galactic and intergalactic radiation would likely drown it out.
“This is a cool and unexpected resolution to the puzzle of anomalous microwave radiation. It’s even more interesting that it was obtained by looking at protoplanetary disks, shedding light on the chemical feature of early solar systems, including our own,” Dr. Greaves commented to the press on June 11, 2018.
Future centimeter wave instruments, such as the planned Band 1 receivers on ALMA and the Next Generation Very Large Array, will be able to study this phenomenon in much greater detail. Now that there is a physical model and, for the first time, a clear spectral signature, astronomers can look forward to a great improvement in their scientific understanding of this mystery.
Study coauthor, Dr. Anna Scaife from Manchester University (UK) commented in the June 11, 2018 Green Bank Press Release that “It is an exciting result. It’s not often you find yourself putting new words to famous tunes, but ‘AME in the Sky With Diamonds’ seems a thoughtful way of summarizing our research.”
Tech
Factors to Be Considered When Choosing A Web Host
Price
Businesses would like a provider they can afford but also rely on. As the saying goes, “you get what you pay for”. They should have an in-house support department and not outsource people. In-house support plus high quality hardware can cost a lot. So companies have to make sure to get the best provider for their money. They can compare the features offered by each provider as well as their fees before deciding on one.
Focus on their Specialties
Every website has its own needs that not all web hosting providers will be able to address. So, businesses have to first evaluate their needs whether they are small blog, developing or are already established. It is important to be aware of their present and future needs so that they will decide on choosing the best web hosting provider.
Providers have their own strengths and weaknesses If they have any questions in mind, they should contact the provider to get the answers they need. They should list down their questions and take note of the answers. They should not hesitate to call the provider in case they have other questions. An ideal web hosting provider would be more than willing to answer the questions of their clients.
Features and Limitations
They should determine the things they want and the goal of their site. Those with a simple blog requires fewer features compared to an eCommerce site. Some site features a lot of RAM, sufficient processing power as well as disk space to be able to function efficiently for the company and its customers. Most cheap sites do not meet such requirements.
Companies should list down their requirements and also think about their future needs. They should see to it that the provider they are considering meets their needs or even better, exceed them. They should remember their needs when it comes to additional domains, backups and support, among others. They should see the provider as their partner in growth.
Technical Support
It is important that their provider as well as support department has a good reputation. In this regard they are sure that they can be able to talk to a real person anytime no matter what.
Majority of providers give multiple support levels including email, live chat and toll-free phone, to name a few. They should see to it that the provider has an in-house support department and is not outsourced to another party. They should make sure that the provider prioritizes customer support.
Other things need to be considered in addition to the abovementioned four. The moment they find the providers that meet their requirements, the items below will allow them to narrow down their choices.
Features and Add-ons
When they have shortlisted their choices, it is time to decide on the provider that stands out from the rest. What are the add-ons they offer? Do they make it easy for a newbie to set up a website? Do they give credits to advertise with Yahoo and Google Ads?
Do they come with multi data centers, make use of Green energy and provide regular data backups? Do they let them pay for domain privacy or does it come with a price? At times, the choice of a provider depends on a gut feel or someone else’s recommendation.
Tech
Teleconferencing And Its Importance In Conducting Global Business Operations
Teleconferencing is a term used to refer to communication among three or more persons, located not necessarily in the same place, using an electronic medium. The participants can be geographically located in different parts of the world; however, using this new method of communication they can easily discuss matters. Thus, the basic purpose of conferencing through this new and advanced electronic medium is to bring people located at far off places in one virtual location.
There are three widely popular kinds of conferencing devices, which includes audio conferencing, also called as voice conferencing, which is carried out using a phone. The other conferencing types consist of video conferencing and conferencing through computer terminals. People who have their relatives located at far off places by availing voice and video conferencing services find it easy to connect with their family members located in different parts of the world. Similarly, organizations that have their business partners or branches located in different parts of the country or world maximize the use of conferencing services.
Teleconferencing services have made business operations over long distances very easy, as business executives no longer have to travel to different locations to attend meetings or discuss issues with clients. One can discuss the business matters with the clients through audio or video conferencing and can seal the deal without physically moving to different parts of the world.
Among a large number of advantages of conferencing services, the first that comes in the list is the cut in the communication and travel cost. The statistics show that the video and phone conferencing reduces business travel expenses by up to 30 per cent annually. That, depending on organization’s size and presence globally, can account to billions of dollars. One other benefit of audio and video conferencing is that people who are physically handicapped and unable to attend meetings personally can attend important meetings, discussions, seminars etc. through these conferencing services.
As teleconferencing is of great advantage to business organizations, its popularity is increasing day by day, as a large number of small to large firms are availing conferencing services. Tapping to the huge demand for audio and video conferencing services, a large number of service providers in this area have come up, which are providing high-end communication services. Apart from providing personalized phone, audio and video services, these companies also provide certain desktop sharing tools that facilitates in sharing important documents. The transfer of documents are done through highly secured interface in encrypted form. Thus, the risk of any third party accessing the document is also minimized. Using these tools, one can also easily access the desktop of other participants even if they are not connected through LAN.
In sum, video and voice conferencing has proved to be highly convenient alternative to face-to-face meetings. It results in not only saving of precious time and money but have also made business decision making fast.
Tech
North Eastern Tanzania
In fact in the 1st century AD, the writer of a “the Periplus of the Eritrean Sea has mentioned the presence of a trading center that was called Rhapta in the North Eastern section of Tanzania. There are actually significant evidences that assert that this ancient town was, or even around, the city of Pangani. Until today, the area grabs the attention of many travelers who tour Tanzania.
Many factors contributed to the popularity of this marvelous region commonly explored by large numbers of tourists who spend their vacations in Tanzania. Travelers can access the area easily, as travelers may use a car or a bus ride to easily reach the whole region for half a day from Dar El Salam, the capital of Tanzania. This is in addition to a large network of roads and local routs that are in good conditions.
Travelers who tour Tanzania would enjoy a non-crowded ambience as the area has a wide surface area to accommodate any number of visitors.Guests would also enjoy some magnificent beaches and other natural wonders in the inland section of the region.
Among the most famous activities for tourists who travel to Tanzania to carry out in the North Eastern section of the country is to visit the ancient historical sites of Kaole, Tongoni, or visit the city of Bagamoyo. This is in addition to the amazing sandy beaches of around the area of Saadani.
The area also hosts the only seaside national park in the country that welcomes hundreds of tourists who travel to Tanzania. Travelers can also explore the Mkomazi Game Reserve for some super fun.
One of the important towns of the Northeastern section of Tanzania is Bagamoyo. During the 19th and early 20th century, the port of the city was one of the most transit points of the trading caravans from Lake Tanganyika with the commercial sections located on the shores of the sea. The commodities traded included ivory, slaves, salt, some spices, and many other products.
Bagamoyo at the end of the 19th century hosted one of the largest shelters for ransomed slaves in Eastern Africa, the Freedom Village that was established by the French missionaries. In fact the town worked an important transit point for missionaries from different sections of Europe.
From 1887 till 1891, Bagamoyo became the capital of the German colony in Eastern Africa. The city as well witnessed the first real uprising of the Africans against the Western colonization in 1891. This was the major reason for transferring the capital from Bagamoyo to Dar El Salam in the same year. Today many Europeans visit the city as part of their holidays in Tanzania.
Today, Bagamoyo is famous for its German style architecture like the German Boma and the Liku House that was the headquarter of the German authorities in the city. Tourists who travel to Tanzania may still explore the remains of these impressive constructions.
Tourist who travel to Tanzania and visit Bagamoyo should also explore the Fish market of the city to enjoy a delicious fresh fish dishes in one of the local restaurants spread all over the market. This is in addition to some amazing fresh juices.
One of the attractions of the city of Bagamoyo is the Holy Ghost Catholic Mission that hosts an interesting museum. Dating from the end of the 19th century, the museum illustrate the story and the history of slaves in the area and how they fought to gain their freedom. The museum is highly recommended for tourists who spend their vacations in Tanzania.
Tech
Best Website Hosting – Compare Hosting Plans and Packages
Choosing the best website hosting provider can be a challenge. The website-hosting-advisor has come across thousands of companies that offer limitless products and services for website design hosting. A couple of basic steps to follow when searching for the best web host are: 1) Free or Paid Hosting and 2) Compare Host Plans.
Pay or Not to Pay?
Website-hosting-advisor has researched a large percentage of web sites that are free and are associated with the large portals such as Yahoo and AOL. The tools these businesses offer such as email, community interest portals and photo management software are straightforward and make setting up your site easy.
What is the downside to free website hosting? BANNER ADS! Website-hosting-advisor can not say it loud enough. Typically
you’ll have to put up with banner ads on your homepage or other ads you don’t get to pick; its how these businesses can afford to set up their infrastructure for free. You have no control over ads that show up on your site. If that is acceptable for you than a paid web hosting solution of $5/month or lower may be your best web hosting solution.
Most businesses want a web site that functions as an online brochure that provides information, but not sell its products.
Standard packages are ideal for this type of site. Packages that offer e-commerce, media concentrated applications for video & audio, dedicated servers, and complex business necessities come at additional cost.
A large group of low price or discount hosts offering solutions below $5 and $15 per month. Other hosting solutions start above $15, and customer service is usually the primary difference between inexpensive and higher priced hosting solutions. Clarifying expectations ahead of time can mean the difference between great online experiences or completely frustrated event without support occurrence. The extra $10 per month may be worth the piece of mind it buys for your best web site host.
Comparing Hosts
Do you know whether you need a standard hosting plan or an ecommerce web solution? Take some time and visit several hosting
company’s web sites. Go over plan options and see which offer the services and support that provide your best site host criteria. Because of the similarities, hosting plans can become confusing. Most major providers have “Compare Plans” page you can print. It’s good to print out the various packages and have them in hand while you shop.
Once you know whether you need a standard hosting plan or an eCommerce solution and whether price or premium hosting is right
for you, it’s time to shop for your best website host. Website-hosting-advisor will tell you any of the major search engines will provide a multitude of responses with a query such as Web Hosting or eCommerce hosting. You can even narrow your search with more definition. A search for “Cheap eCommerce hosting” will yield most companies whose solutions fall in the low price category.
The Skinny on Credit Cards – How to Master the Credit Card Game by Jim Randel
Window Box Gardening Tips And Techniques
How to Become a Fashion Blogger
Healthy Snack: Turkey Cilantro Roll Up
Web Hosting Advices For Beginners
How to Qualify For-Low Interest Mortgage Rates
The Best Bathroom Designs for All Your Needs
Eyeshadow Makeup Tips Just For You
Hobbies or Leisure and How Use to It
Lessons From AWS Part I: The Crush of the Boa Constrictor
Suez Canal chief: A vessel has been impounded due to a financial issue
Penis Health and Nudism – Benefits Vs. Risks
Idaho Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Biden’s Gun Control Crackdown
Ilhan Omar Applauds Palestinians as Hamas Maintains its Lethal Rocket Barrage
Latest: Israel claims to have killed Hamas Commanders
According to a White House insider, Biden is not who the public believes he is: ‘the most liberal president we’ve seen’
Army of fake fans boosts China’s messaging on Twitter
Life in Portugal: World Famous Spa Towns in Portugal
Poll Finds That 80% of Canadians Support Vaccine Passports for Freedom
BBC Blasted For Giving Brits Advice On How To Hug Safely
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Suez Canal chief: A vessel has been impounded due to a financial issue
-
HEALTH3 days ago
Penis Health and Nudism – Benefits Vs. Risks
-
News1 week ago
Idaho Governor Signs Bill to Prevent Biden’s Gun Control Crackdown
-
News1 week ago
Ilhan Omar Applauds Palestinians as Hamas Maintains its Lethal Rocket Barrage
-
News1 week ago
Latest: Israel claims to have killed Hamas Commanders
-
News1 week ago
According to a White House insider, Biden is not who the public believes he is: ‘the most liberal president we’ve seen’
-
News1 week ago
Army of fake fans boosts China’s messaging on Twitter
-
Beauty3 days ago
Life in Portugal: World Famous Spa Towns in Portugal
-
News1 week ago
Poll Finds That 80% of Canadians Support Vaccine Passports for Freedom
-
News1 week ago
BBC Blasted For Giving Brits Advice On How To Hug Safely
-
News2 weeks ago
Hunter Biden’s Connected to ‘Chief Spy of China’ Through His Chinese Secretary
-
HEALTH1 week ago
Scientists in India are racing to research variants as the number of cases increases
-
News1 week ago
Officials From the Trump administration will Testify over the Jan. 6 riot
-
HEALTH1 week ago
Coronavirus in Oaxaca – Southern Mexico COVID-19 Pandemic – A Plea on Behalf of The People
-
Tech1 week ago
Have Fun and Earn Money With Free Wheel of Fortune Games Online
-
News1 week ago
McDonald’s and Uber will assist the White House in Encouraging Vaccine-Skeptical Americans