The Best Bathroom Designs for All Your Needs
For every individual, the washroom holds different importance. It is a place where one wants to have complete peace of mind and everything in order that can help him to have complete use of the same. To enjoy the use of bathroom completely, people love to have it not only with all the facilities but also with a grand look. The tiles are the main part of the bathroom that can enhance its charm and also keep it in ready to use condition. Hence for a bathroom, one needs to go for the tiles that can offer the good look and are also easy to maintain.
Porcelain tiles: At such stage, one can try the ceramic tiles which are known for their quality, design and beautiful look. Before a few years the porcelain tiles were much in use, but nowadays the ceramic tiles are the preferred choice of the buyers as well as decorators. The ceramic tiles are worth to spend behind as they are water resistant and long lasting. Hence one need not worry about the bathroom look and cleaning once these tiles are fixed. Among the ceramic tiles also there is a huge variety available in market and one can go for any of them as per his choice.
Beige Napa Ceramic tile: It is a tile available in the size of 20×20 with a natural look. The dark veins in it and cloudy look can make one feel in an ocean and enjoy the water without having the same in the tub. It is the effect of the stone that can make one get cozy and natural feel. As the market has numerous varieties available one needs to choose a tile that can offer a classic look to the area.
Antique White Subway tiles: These tiles are available with a glazed finish and off-white color. They are perfectly useful for the light fixture as well as mirrors with an antique look. The quality finish, beautiful patterns and amazing textures of the same can help one get the best look. It is perfect for a classic bathroom look.
Dekora ceramic wall tile: They are available in white, camel and beige colors. The size of these tiles is 5.2 x 5.2 which offer a grand look and spacious image to the viewer. For the small area, these tiles can be a good option to show some space.
Window Box Gardening Tips And Techniques
In this country, window box gardening offers apartment dwellers the enjoyment of container gardening from within or without. If you live in just one room or on a very small property, you, too, can have a window box garden filled in spring with pansies and primroses, in summer with petunias or fuchsias, and in fall with chrysanthemums. In winter, greens and berries, like bittersweet or California pepper berries with pine, give color. English Ivy will provide trailing green all winter if kept out of the wind.
For the best results in a window box gardens, the box ought to be at least three to four feet long but not more than six feet. If larger, it is way too heavy to suspend and secure properly, and it cannot be lifted easily, even by two people. Boxes resting on broad window ledges and on firm porch railings might be eight feet long, but hardly more since moving them becomes too hazardous. Keep to a minimum depth of eight to nine inches, with a width of ten to twelve inches across the top. Of course, lengths must vary according to the window, or series of windows or railing to be decorated with window box gardening.
The most common material for window box gardens is wood. California redwood becomes a neutral gray if not painted, and cypress will last for years. Cedar is recommended, as is a good grade of white pine. Other materials include metals, which are attractive and, for the most part, light in weight. However, they have the disadvantage of conducting heat, thus overheating the soil in your window box garden. Other suitable and durable lightweight materials are plastic, fiberglass, spun glass, and Gardenglas.
If you are handy with tools, you can make your own window boxes of wood, following instructions in pamphlets from your nursery or garden center. Whatever plan you follow, get boards one to one and a quarter inches thick. (Thinner boards will warp and offer little insulation against summer heat.) To fasten, rely on brass screws rather than nails, which in a few years may push out and cause a box to fall apart. To make corners secure, reinforce with angle irons. Be sure to provide enough drainage holes in the bottom for water to pass through freely. Space half-inch holes six to eight inches apart when building your window box gardens.
When boxes are completed, treat the insides with a preservative to prevent rotting. Cuprinol or some other non-toxic material is excellent, but avoid creosote which is poisonous to plants. After the preservative has dried, apply at least two coats of good paint or stain.
Select a color which will not detract from the plants. Traditional dark green is satisfactory, though commonplace, unless you use a tint like apple green. Have in mind the colors of the flowers, especially of plants that trail over the sides. Dark flowers do not show up against dark paint. The same is true of white flowers against light surfaces, as white petunias against white or pale yellow boxes.
To hold window box gardens securely, use bolts or lag screws and treat them beforehand to prevent rusting. Leave an inch or so of space between the window box garden and house for the movement of air. If the box garden is to rest on a terrace or other solid surface, raise them on cleats or set up on bricks or blocks of wood so drainage holes won’t become clogged. Some space under boxes is also important for air circulation, which will dry up run-off water.
When you plant a window box garden, put an inch layer of broken flower pots, crushed brick, small stones or pebbles over the bottom to enable water to escape freely through the openings. Above this, spread a piece of wet burlap or a layer of moist sphagnum moss, old leaves, hard coal clinkers or cinders to prevent soil from washing into the drainage area.
All plants in window box gardening need rich soil for luxuriant growth. Space larger kinds–geraniums, coleus, and fuchsias-eight to ten inches apart; smaller kinds–lobelias, annual phlox, wax begonias, sweet alyssum, and browallia–six inches apart. An eight-inch-wide box accommodates two rows of plants, with the tall ones in back and the low ones along the front. Boxes, ten inches wide, take three rows of plants, tall, medium, and low for edging.
After planting, spread an inch mulch of peat moss or other mulch over the soil to delay drying out and keep weeds in check. In a month, give a liquid fertilizer and follow up with feedings every seven to ten days. Foliage fertilizers can also be applied, but only as a supplement to root feeding.
The choice of plants for window box gardens is limited only by size. Plants over a foot high do not look well unless boxes are exceptionally large. Otherwise, you can grow almost anything you want. For early spring, you might start with Dutch flower bulbs. In cold regions, these can be purchased already grown, or you can raise your own.
Try hyacinths with pansies or early tulips or daffodils interplanted with grape hyacinths, or basket-of-gold and arabis with scillas, chionodoxas, or leucojum. Include some English daisies and sweet-smelling wall flowers, so common in window box gardening in Western Europe. Violas, blue phlox, aubretia, and forget-me-nots are other possibilities.
The favorite plant in window box gardening is the geranium–red or pink for white, cream, or light or dark blue boxes; white for brown, blue, or red boxes. The familiar trailing variegated vinca is excellent with them. Thriving in sun or shade, the vinca needs constant pinching to prevent it from becoming too long. English and German ivies are other trailers for sun or shade. In the sun, low annuals, dwarf marigolds, lobelias and verbenas make nice edgings as does sweet alyssum, in white, purple or lavender. Petunias vie with geraniums in popularity, and any kind can be planted, though the balcony types have the advantage of trailing gracefully over the sides of the window box garden.
In shade that is open to the sky, as on the north side of a house, coleus grows superbly, with white-and-green kinds a handsome contrast for those with red-and-pink leaves. Coleus luxuriates in a rich soil and requires plenty of moisture. Pinch to keep bushy, and to improve appearance remove the spiked blue flowers, unless you especially like them. The Trailing Queen coleus is one of the best.
Other shade-tolerant trailing plants include English ivy and its varieties, creeping jenny, Kenilworth ivy, creeping fig, German ivy, variegated gill-over-the-ground, myrtle, wandering Jew, zebrina, achimenes, chlorophytum, star of Bethlehem or Italian bellflower, and strawberry begonia.
These are just a few hints on planting your window box gardens. Be creative with colors and texture. Window box gardening, so much like container gardening, will become your next favorite hobby.
Happy Window Box Gardening!
Master Bedroom Decorating Ideas
The master bedroom is the highlight of your house for you. It is your haven to relax and indulge yourself in. So why skimp out on designing this space? Whether you want luxury interior design for your bedroom or something classic and simple, there are a whole host of ideas to create a functional and stylish master bedroom. Let’s take a look at some of the most enchanting master bedroom decorating ideas from some of the leading experts in interior design:
• Create a nautical decor – deep blue and white which are reminiscent of the seas make for an inspiring nautical decor combination for the master bedroom. Use this colour combination for the linen, the furnishings, the upholstery and even for the wallpaper. An inspired idea would be to use the combination in stripes for the ceiling instead of in the wallpaper.
• Use artwork as a focal point – colourful prints in place of the headboard will not only serve to add the splash of colour you are seeking for the neutral walls of your bedroom but also create a focal point for the decor. You can use the colours in the picture to coordinate and match the accessories and fixtures of the entire room with great panache.
• Cabana style – opt for full length French style patio doors and windows in white for a Cabana style bedroom interior. A four poster bed with a net canopy will add the touch of authenticity to the decor. Keep the lines clean and simple for a classic look.
• Palace themed – create a royal master bedroom with the right palace inspired accents. Luxurious bedding on a king sized bed with half canopy in a rich fabric, lush upholstered headboard and cosy pillows with intricate detailing will create the desired effect. Use ornate drapes and carved furniture and muted lighting with accented walls in a colour like pale gold or shiny beige to complete the look.
• Monotone – all whites never go out of fashion for the master bedroom. The versatility of white and its ability to create a serene, soothing yet fashionable interior design statement is what makes it so popular among the leading designers from interior design companies in the UAE. Don’t forget to use the rare coloured accessories to break the monotony, and revel in the luxury of the white interior of your bedroom.
• Printed fantasy – got an old printed sari you don’t know where to use? Make bedding out of it. Use patterned wallpaper in muted shades to complement it. For furniture, keep the lines simple, and to offset the bright patterns of the sari, use a neutral colour like white or cream. For flooring too, use a light shade, and throw an eclectic printed rug.
• Go green – and we mean it literally. The touch of green on the walls can be contrasted with serene accents of white for bedding, upholstery and even the drapes. Use wooden furniture to complete the look. Accents of white as well as black work equally well with this kind of decor scheme.
• The minimalist bedroom – this one is for those who want to avoid the frills and keep their bedroom as a space for pure relaxation. Get a wooden bed with a design that focuses on keeping the lines straight and clean; instead of flowing curtains opt for blinds; place only the most necessary furniture you want and there you have it. What you could get away with even in a minimalist decor scheme though is the use of colours. Be creative and opt for patterned tiles for the flooring, or paint the ceiling and voila, you’ll have a masterful minimalist bedroom design without any fuss all the same.
How Can Pressure Washing Your Home’s Exterior Add Value To Your Home?
Let’s face it we all our busy in this day and age. We are running around only to one-day notice that the exterior of your home looks like something out of a scary movie. You notice your roof is green, your siding is green, your deck looks like it has a rug on it and your driveway is black. If you are looking to sell your home all of this can really affect your sale price.
We all want to get the most from the sale of our home, but how? The average home owner does not know what they can effectively pressure wash or if the substrate needs replacing. A prospective buyer may tell you that I am offering this price because the roof and siding need to be replaced. When in reality it can be cleaned.
All of this can be daunting. What should I clean first? Can I pressure wash that? Should I use this chemical I found at the hardware store? To properly clean your roof and siding takes specialized equipment and chemicals. A home depot pressure washer is just not going to cut it.
To properly clean a roof, one needs to use a low pressure (soft wash) system to clean. A soft wash system uses low pressure about the same amount as a garden hose but higher volume of water. Never use high pressure or a surface cleaner to clean an asphalt roof. A professionally cleaned roof can make the dirtiest of roofs look new again.
With all the different types of siding out there one has to be very careful if they are going to use any pressure to clean their siding. A proper house wash uses low press and lets the chemical do the work. That’s on everything from brick to vinyl siding. Also, when using commercial grade chemicals, one has to take the proper steps to prevent damage to the surrounding landscaping.
Now on to the rug, I mean your deck. It is best to start by removing everything from the deck. If there is a thick layer of moss I recommend start by using a high bower blower to blow off the moss. The next step is to apply a mold and fungus killer. Let it dwell and then rinse it off with light pressure.
A professional pressure washing company can take your property from the worst looking home on the block to the best all in the matter of a day. If one does all of the above it can add thousands to your selling price and put more money in your pocket.
Work From Home – Earn an Income at Home Starting Today!
In today’s world especially with the way computers, the Internet and just about everything else is progressing; did you know that you can really earn a living from home if you know what to look for and know what you are doing?
- Affiliate Marketing
There are companies that will pay you to advertise and sell their products. Companies like Amazon, Click bank and others will give you a commission when someone clicks on a link in your blog or article on your website if they decide to buy through that link.
- Network Marketing
Network marketing is another option – this is more of a face to face business or a business where you actually talk to the customer over the phone. Companies you find that use this type of marketing a lot would be companies like Avon, Reliv, and Amway. I was part of a company one time that sold air purifiers. I paid $2400.00 for a starter kit that included the marketing plan and several air purifiers. When everything was said and done I had made about $6000.00 on my original investment all from the comfort of my home – take away the $2400.00 initial investment and I earned a profit of $3600.00 in one month – not bad considering I did most of it from my desk and computer at home.
- Telecommuting
Let’s say you’re not big on affiliate marketing, having a website or blog or doing network marketing. Let’s say you have kids and you are a mother that wants to work part or full-time from home so you can be with your kids; there are companies that will pay you to work for them from your computer at home. Now sometimes this does require you have a landline phone or that your computer is fast enough and has a certain amount of space but often this is spelled out plainly on their website. Do a Google search and you should see a list of sites offering telecommuting positions for various areas around the country.
- eBay
Hey let’s not forget about eBay. I know a guy that bought an old knife from a friend for four bucks, he paid to have it repaired (which I think only cost him $10.00) when everything was said and done it turned out that the knife was an antique which he sold on eBay for $500.00! His investment: $14.00, his profit: $486.00. All it took was for this guy to get out, socialize a little, find a few deals and put them on eBay. Can you really call that work? He does it all the time! As a matter of fact as far as I know my friend has never held a public job and does quite well for himself at home.
These are just a few of the very many ways to make money. One of the best things to do is find out what your passions are, what really drives you and then center all your attempts at making money around that.
Whatever you choose be sure to be honest, ethical, provide good customer service, learn how to do it more successfully than your competitors and never give up and you may very well become the next Internet success story.
How To Fix Error 0x80240034 in Windows 10
The 0x80240034 error with Windows 10 is caused by Windows Update being unable to download the various files it requires to perform the updates that Windows requires.
The error is specifically known as the “WU_E_DOWNLOAD_FAILED” error, basically meaning that the system didn’t download the correct “Windows Update” files.
The resulting issue means that your system is unable to manage the updates that are required to run, leading the system to exhibit erroneous behaviour.
To fix the problem, you essentially need to resolve any of the core issues preventing Windows Update from downloading the appropriate files – this comes in the form of having the ability to fix the likes of the Windows Update service, as well as being able to repair any of the underlying software applications integrating with Windows.
The message for the error will generally show as follows:
Failed to install – 0x80240034
The causes of the error will typically be:
- Internet connection issues
- Microsoft Update server errors / problems
- Error with the update payload itself
- Another miscellaneous error with the update (perhaps virus / third party software issue)
The way to solve the error is to ensure that the various files Windows Update requires to operate are working correctly. This can be done using the following steps:
1. Run Windows Update Troubleshooter
The first step is to run the Windows Update troubleshooter.
This is a tool bundled with Windows 10 (and I believe Windows 7) which allows you to clean up any of the issues that Windows may have with its underlying “update” processes.
To do this, you can use the following steps:
- Press “Windows” + “I” keys on your keyboard (loads up “settings”)
- Click onto “Update & Security”
- On the left panel, select “Troubleshoot”
- From the list that appears, select “Windows Update”
- Click on “Run this troubleshooter”
- Let the process run
- After completion, restart your PC
This probably won’t fix the error, but should resolve the majority of issues that form with the update service.
2. Run SFC + DISM
After doing the above, you need to run the SFC + DISM commands.
These are small command-line based applications inside the Windows system, designed to provide users with the ability to clean up the majority of problems which form with Windows.
You can do this using the steps outlined here:
- Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard
- Type “CMD”
- On the first listing which shows, right-click and select “Run as Administrator”
- In the black box that appears, type the following commands:
- “SFC /scannow” + press “Enter”
- “DISM /Online /Cleanup-Image /RestoreHealth” + press “Enter”
This will run a series of “scans” which will basically ensure that your system is able to run the various files / settings which it requires properly.
Whilst this probably won’t fix the problem (although it should for ~ 40% of cases), it should resolve a large number of underlying issues which may be leading it to show.
3. Manually Restart Windows Update Service
Next, you’ll need to manually restart the Windows Update service.
This is a bit tricky, but should be the largest contributor to a solution.
Basically, the way Windows Update works is with what’s known as a “service”.
This ia an application which runs perpetually in the background of your system and allows a number of other processes to utilize it at will.
The Windows Update service is responsible for continually downloading, resuming and updating the various elements required to perform updates in Windows.
Unfortunately, it is often the case that the system will end up having problems with the service, which can be resolved by manually restarting it:
- Press “Windows” + “S” keys on your keyboard
- Type “CMD” and on the first item which appears, right-click and select “Run As Administrator”
- Into the black box which appears, type the following commands:
- ‘net stop wuauserv’ + ‘Enter’
- ‘net stop cryptSvc’ + ‘Enter’
- ‘net stop bits’ + ‘Enter’
- ‘net stop msiserver’ + ‘Enter’
- ‘Ren C:WindowsSoftwareDistribution SoftwareDistribution.old’ + ‘Enter’
After doing this, you will need to start the various services again.This can be done using the following steps (again in the same CMD panel):
- ‘net start wuauserv’ + ‘Enter’
- ‘net start cryptSvc’ + ‘Enter’
- ‘net start bits’ + ‘Enter’
- ‘net start msiserver’ + ‘Enter’
This should be followed by running the Windows Update “Check for updates” command again.
4. Temporarily Disable Firewall / Antivirus
Finally, one of the more common causes of the problem is a “false flag” from the likes of your antivirus or firewall application.
This happens because your system basically thinks that (for some reason) the Windows Update service is causing irregular (potentially harmful) Internet connectivity, and thus will block it.
To solve this, you can use the following steps:
- If you’re using a THIRD PARTY antivirus
- Right-click on the security software’s icon in the bottom-right of your Windows taskbar
- Select the equivalent of “pause” (it may be “Gaming mode” / “Temporarily Stop” etc)
- Select “10 Minutes” or the equivalent
- Try running Windows Update again
- If WU doesn’t work at this point, try step 3 again with your antivirus temporarily disabled
- Restart your system after this attempt
- If you’re using Windows Defender (default antivirus)
- Press “Windows” + “I” keys on your keyboard
- Select “Update & Security”
- From the left menu, select “Windows Security”
- Select “Virus & threat protection” and then “Virus & threat protection settings”
- Switch “Real-time protection” to “Off”
- Try updating the system, and if it doesn’t work – try running step 3 again
- After this, re-enable the Windows Defender service, restart your PC
—
If the above does not work, you’ll probably have deeper issues with your system. Obviously, a generic Internet article isn’t going to solve that.
To fix this, you’ll be better talking to someone with specific / hands-on experience with your system. This can be achieved by either going to an online community (SuperUser etc), or by talking to someone who’ll professionally fix the system. Fiverr has turned into a decent source of this type of service. In any case, the problem should be relatively simple to resolve – the difference lies in trying to identify the core issue leading it to show.
Outdoor Wall Art – Bring the Gallery Outside
Most of us use the words art and paintings interchangeably. When we thing about these creations, usually what comes to mind is of gallery’s or where we can place these paintings inside our homes. For the outdoor areas what comes to mind is of sculptures or plaques. Outdoor wall art offers the same opportunities for you to decorate outdoors as you would indoors. You can have beautifully designed replicas of famous paintings right in your own back yard.
These outdoor wall paintings can safely be hung outdoors for year round enjoyment. They have a look of stretched canvas and it has UV inks that are printed directly on to the aluminum. The artwork wraps around the sides giving the picture an amazing three dimensional quality. The reproduction quality is so precise it is almost impossible to tell it is not a real canvas. The surface coating has been scientifically tested to with stand the harshest weather conditions. The canvas can be smooth or faux finish texture. Aluminum is a lightweight metal with a bright silvery luster. It is strong and resistant to the elements which make it perfect for outdoor use.
You can now be confidant decorating your decks, patios, pool areas and garden walls with outdoor wall art. It is resistant to fading, moisture, oxidation, peeling, freezing temperatures and UV rays. This is the perfect way to add character and color to your garden walls. It will add elegance and prestige of fine art to any outdoor setting.
One nice feature is that it requires very little maintenance. If any dirt or dust accumulates just wash with mild soap and this can be hosed off with water. Most paintings come with mounting brackets and fasteners. It secures virtually to any outdoor surface including brick, stucco, wood, stone or siding.
Outdoor wall art allows you to create an open air gallery as large as your imagination will allow, while adding another dimension to your garden area. This decor brings the gift of wonder back into your life and your surroundings.
Finding the right piece of art can be a daunting task. Here are a few of examples you should look for to complete your style of decor. If the rest of your decor is of an antique design, look for romanticism or impressionism. For a more traditional outdoor wall art try vintage or retro art. For contemporary or modern you can select art deco, pop art or abstract. Whichever style you are certain to find a variety of colors, shapes and sizes to fulfill your needs.
By my pool area I have hung upon the walls a piece of art of a beach front scene. There are sea gulls flying around with the view of rushing waves. Whenever I am gazing at it I seem to be transported into total relaxation. Around my fence I have outdoor wall art of hummingbirds feeding, cardinals bathing and blue jays in flight. Last week I added a small picture of a fury mother and baby squirrel scampering up a tree with an acorn in the mom’s mouth.
If you’re seeking that special gift, this can also be your answer. I have a good friend that moved away and I had a piece of art custom made for her. From a photograph a company was able to replicate her family standing around her old house. To this day whenever we talk there is always a comment about that painting and how much it meant to her.
As you can see, your only limitation for this decor is your imagination. Become creative let loose and you will be inspired to keep adding more as your landscape becomes more unique and inspiring.
The Importance of Allergen Free Flooring
According to recent figures put on WebMD.com 55% of Americans now test positive for one or more allergy. That is a frightening fact – over half the population now has an allergy of some description. Allergic reactions and asthma is now regarded as the fifth most serious chronic condition in the United States. And the problem can only get worse because allergies are passed down from generation to generation. A child with one parent suffering from an allergy has a 33% chance of developing an allergy and that figure goes up to 70% if both parents have an allergy.
Of all the allergies that one can have it is not food allergies which are the biggest problem. Food allergies only account for 2% of the total number of allergy sufferers. The most common types of allergic reaction are to pollen, mold, dust mite excretion and danders. People wrongly believe that it is pollen that is the main cause of their runny noses and streaming eyes. Pollen is just one cause. The fact that people in rural areas in developing countries who have greater exposure to pollen have a much lower incidence rate of hay fever throw into doubt the pollen theory.
Allergic reaction is primarily a developed world problem and it is interesting to note that in countries like America and Japan people spend 90% of lives indoors. Thus it stands to reason that it is improving indoor air quality that is key to preventing people from allergies suffering from inflammation of their upper respiratory tracts. Dust mites are microscopic animals that feed on dead human skin and their excrement causes many people to suffer allergy symptoms. Dust mites live in furniture, bedding and carpets. Obviously it is hard to survive without bedding and furniture, but carpets are completely superfluous to our needs.
So rip up your carpets and install an allergen free flooring type. Recommended is strand woven bamboo flooring which is not only allergen free but also anti-microbial. Strand woven bamboo flooring is made from bamboo which is a renewable resource. It is a strong and hard flooring type which can be easily self-installed. Strand woven bamboo flooring also is mold resistant which means that if you don’t have pets and install strand woven bamboo flooring you are eliminating all of the three major allergens from your interior space – danders (from animal hair), mold and dust mite excretion.
The 5 Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Purchasing Formula 1 Tickets
‘ANGRY F1 FANS LEFT HIGH AND DRY AS TICKET COMPANY FAILS’, ‘SPA TICKET CONFUSION FOR THOUSANDS OF F1 FANS’. This is what can happen when innocent Formula 1 fans fall victim to fake ticket selling shops offering Formula 1 tickets that never arrive.
During the Formula 1 race year, a number of ticket selling scams typically pop up as online ticket selling shops. The most common ways F1 fans are scammed through these ticket shops is by paying in advance for tickets that never arrive. This is after paying a hefty amount for the ticket which includes paying for service charges and additional shipping fees.
Fake Formula 1 ticket selling scams can take many forms. Many of these scams look like legitimate companies that offer Formula 1 tickets but after the fans make the purchase, they never receive their tickets and later learn that the company was a scam. This is exactly what happened in June of 2012, when many F1 fans found themselves without tickets after they purchased tickets from a ticket shop known as ‘Simply The Ticket’ for the British GP at Silverstone. Many F1 fans that had intended to travel to Valencia for the European GP were scammed as tickets did not arrive despite paying for them. For example, Hayley Pearson who lives in Great Moulton, South Norfolk, had a few days off and had planned to go to the European Grand Prix. She decided to purchase her tickets from ‘Simply the Ticket’. She booked tickets on the site and then never received them. Another example was Ben Miller, who was set to take his girlfriend to Valencia for the F1 race but did not receive his tickets from the company either. Ben tried contacting ‘Simply The Ticket’ but Simplytheticket.com was not able to be reached and there was news that the website had been taken down and the company had gone bust. What happened to Mrs. Pearson and Mr. Miller can also happen to you.
In another similar incident in August of 2012, the Dutch media reported that around 6,000 F1 fans who bought tickets for the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps were not able to attend the event because their tickets did not arrive despite paying for them. If this was not enough, at the Indian GP event several F1 fans were duped by online ticketing vendors. The modus operandi of these fake F1 ticket vendors was simple. They claimed themselves as authorized ticketing partners, sending SMS messages saying “You have won a free Forumla-1 ticket in the India Grand Prix mobile draw promo”. This even led the organizers of the Indian GP to issue a warning to F1 fans to be aware of the scamsters selling F1 tickets at a lower price. These scams could have been easily avoided if the fans were aware of all the official ticketing partners or could have checked the details behind the ticket sellers carefully. Unfortunately, not many F1 enthusiasts have the ability to perform background checks on ticket selling shops and thus could possibly be left outside the gates on race day either without tickets or with fake tickets. Not a good situation.
If this can happen to over 6,000 people, it can happen to you. No matter the stories, the fake F1 ticket selling shops seem to involve websites that ask you to pay money and then don’t get back to you with your tickets. The sad truth is there is often little or no recourse to get your money back if the tickets don’t arrive or are not legitimate. To get the full report which details the most common F1 ticket buying mistakes and how to avoid them, go here: http://bit.ly/1oXP1Fh
Organic Gardening Magazine – 3 Aspects Of Organic Gardening Magazine!
The Organic Gardening magazine covers three aspects–
(1) History:
The year, 1930, saw the launch of a company called Rodale Inc. The company has been achieving milestone after milestone over the years, to become the largest publisher of any printed matter related to health and fitness today!
During the 1940s, J. I. Rodale realized that organic gardening was related to health too, and decided to create public awareness through a magazine titled “Organic Farming and Gardening”. The first publication to be launched by the Rodale Press was in 1942.
Robert D. Rodale (son of J. I. Rodale) took charge of the magazine after his father’s death in 1971. When the son was killed in a road accident in 1990, J. I. Rodale’s daughter (Maria) was appointed as the leader of the company. The title of the magazine was changed by Maria. It is now known as Organic Gardening magazine.
Even today, this magazine enjoys maximum popularity as compared to other magazines devoted to organic gardening! The magazine is brought out as a bi-monthly, and the annual subscription is 25 dollars.
Publication of the Organic Gardening magazine is not confined to the US only; it is published in UK too. Here, the magazine is available as a monthly issue and the cover price is £ 2.65.
There is no other magazine devoted to organic gardens in the UK, except this one. Ask, and you will find the information in this publication–guides dedicated to in-depth knowledge about growth of plants, education about every aspect of gardening, research studies and views and reviews. The advice presented is practical in nature.
Following the latest trends, a site on organic gardens has also been set up. It is named Organicgardening.com. The web site is actually an online magazine on Organic Gardening that displays message boards, articles, clippings and slide shows for gardeners.
(2) The Organic Gardening magazine believes that organic gardening should be a fun activity even if the techniques used are not the same as those used in conventional gardens. Unlike normal gardens that believe in the use of synthetic materials, these gardens propagate the usage of organic materials (natural resources). Whatever is published is authentic and the latest in information.
(3) Delving inside the Organic Gardening magazine itself, each issue deals with varied topics–how to increase the area of the garden, new hybrid varieties of vegetables, ornamental plants and helping plants to survive in unusual locations and climates.
Advice is presented only after a thorough research has been conducted. It could be related to soil preparations, landscaping, wildlife gardening and a myriad other things. The bottom line is that all information is very timely!
There are interestingly titled features too–Organic Gardening Solutions, The Bird Friendly Back Yard, Compost Corner and Dig In, etc. Readers state that they can find “cool stuff to use, views and news” here! A section titled “Organic Watchdog” harps on policies put forth by the government. Political opinions are also expressed here! At least 4 to 5 articles will do per season.
So, gardening enthusiasts, make full use of the Organic Gardening magazine to create a chemical-free garden!
Quick Tips on Cleaning Antique Bisque Dolls
Before cleaning any doll it is important to identify from what material the doll is made. Bisque dolls are sometimes mistakenly called porcelain dolls. Porcelain and bisque dolls are fragile and damage easily. Both types of dolls are recognized as prized collectibles with doll collectors typically specializing in collecting either porcelain or bisque dolls.
What is Bisque?
Bisque dolls are crafted from unglazed porcelain. The lack of glaze is what gives the bisque doll a more realistic “skin” tone than the porcelain counterpart. Unglazed porcelain is extremely fragile, therefore dolls were made with bisque heads. Bodies were made from materials including cloth, leather with soft stuffing, and composition.
Preparing to Clean Bisque-Quick Hints
Before cleaning the bisque head doll lay several layers of towels on a sturdy surface, such as a table or a countertop. The surface ought to be large enough so the entire doll fits comfortably on the surface. Because oil from the skin can penetrate bisque it is recommended to wear thin rubber gloves. If you find you are not comfortable handling and cleaning the doll with gloves be sure to touch the bisque as little as possible and to keep your hands clean if you must touch the bisque.
Now you are ready to prepare a small bowl of warm water and a gentle detergent. No harsh chemicals that promise to cut through grease. Next gather soft toothbrush, new-not used, several clean cotton-tips, and two soft cloths; one for damping and one for drying.
Cleaning Bisque Dolls
Dampen one of the soft cloths in the warm water. The cloth should not be dripping when you begin to gently go over the surface of the bisque with the cloth. Depending upon the condition of the bisque this process may need to be repeated once or twice. The goal at this stage of cleaning is to remove the surface dirt by using a damp cloth. Use the dry cloth to pat dry the bisque. Repeat the process of damp cleaning and drying as needed.
The more intricate parts of the doll head are best cleaned using the cotton-tip. Dip the cotton tip into the warm water, roll on the dry towel if the cotton tip is dripping. Then use the dampened tip to gently clean the eyes, nose, ears. Using a swirling action with the cotton tip to clean the more intricate parts of the doll head works well. Just remember not to rub. Once you have removed the dirt pat dry.
Sometimes it is necessary to clean a bisque doll in more than one session. If you find yourself becoming impatient with the cleaning process it is best to take a break and return to cleaning when you are refreshed.
Taking your time cleaning your bisque doll will reward you by uncovering her beauty. The time you spend with your doll also allows you to get to know her; to appreciate her unique and historical qualities.
