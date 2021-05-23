Bitcoin
The Skinny on Credit Cards – How to Master the Credit Card Game by Jim Randel
Equipping the Credit Card User with a Deeper Understanding of Their Effective Use
In easy non technical layman’s terms Jim Randel talks about the multifaceted issues associated with credit card funding. He gives the reader an understanding of how to avoid the pitfalls that often accompany this approach to borrowing. He introduces keys what will help the reader use the card as a tool for enhancing their lifestyle.
Jim Randel uses Billy and Beth a typical young couple who find themselves in a dilemma. They have accumulated $25,000 in debt. They illustrate the possible danger of pitfalls and illuminate the reader with steps to finding peace of mind, while effectively finding alternative plans to financing.
Jim continues to use the familiar format of the “Skinny On” series. I always enjoy the illustrations created by Malinda Nass, which accompany the narrative using stick figure drawings, the witty dialog, and the quick rundown statements which provide concise, yet a comprehensive summation of the hours of research in accumulating the information. Quotes and references are well acknowledged and include a list of additional available resources.
I found the topics on protecting yourself against fraud very helpful. The chapters dealing with teaching the kids about debt and the one on selecting the right card are important and practical.
The book is must reading for anyone wanting to: Break away from credit card debt, improve their credit standing, reduce their interest rate, avoid fees, or spot credit company tricks. By applying the principles introduced in “The Skinny on Credit Cards” the reader is equipped to use Credit Cards with a deeper understanding.
How to Qualify For-Low Interest Mortgage Rates
With regards to mortgages, home buyers are constantly out to get the low-interest mortgage rates available in the market, however, often times they are not able to fit the bill for those rates. This can be for a variety of reasons including credit history record as a consumer, income, business status, and existing obligations. Low-interest mortgage rates are basically offered on the basis of how solid the candidate is in meeting all requirements for a mortgage. Banks need the most elite and in the meantime, the candidates that are in that class will look around until the point when they are offered exactly that.
Your credit rating and history demonstrate how proficient and disciplined you are as a borrower with your credit cards, loans and diverse debts that you have. It further demonstrates how much debt you using appeared differently in relation to the amount you are permitted per lender to assess you on your particular risk levels. With regards to low-interest mortgage rates, you should have the ability to exhibit that you are a capable borrower and don’t utilize the most extreme you can acquire.
Getting low-interest mortgage rates are additionally influenced by your income and business status. These things are necessary since they decide your affordability and probability of reimbursing your mortgage. Sometimes banks may find that you can bear the cost of a mortgage, however, your debt proportions are a little on the high side. This can some of the time keep you from accepting the low-interest mortgage rates you look for. The thought behind this is, the more prominent the money related weight of your debts on your income, and the more outlandish one can make capable installments to those debts. With regards to employment status, banks are hoping to build up the probability of you proceeding to get consistent income for a considerable length of time to come. On the off chance that you are independently employed, banks will take a gander at different budgetary records to decide your normal yearly income in the course of recent years (least). On the off chance that an independently employed individual can demonstrate satisfactory income and consistency, at that point the banks will be happy with offering you the low-interest mortgage rates (accepting every single other condition are fulfilled).
In the end, you need to set yourself in a place that causes the banks to shield you from looking. The more “cleaned” you are, the more probable that you will be offered the most perfect that there is to offer. On the off chance that you have “imperfections” or are esteemed as for higher risks, at that point the banks won’t have to offer you the most flawlessly great mortgage in light of the fact that they realize this would be the situation any place you attempt to go.
How To Pay Off Your Mortgage In 5 Years
My wife and I were “home buyers” for at least 7 years on our current residence. Notice that I said home “buyers,” and not home “owners.” There is a common misconception that when you take out a mortgage, you are immediately a home “owner”
Assuming that you have a 30 year mortgage, the reality is that you are simply in the process of buying the home over a 30 year period. The bank, is the true owner of the property. If you don’t believe me, try missing a few mortgage payments, and see what happens.
3 months ago, we paid off our 30 year mortgage (in 7 years, or 23 years early). Now we are true home “owners.” In this article, I’m going to show you step by step how we were able to accomplish this. Using our existing income, and without incurring any additional debt.
Equity
Let’s talk about “Equity.” Equity, or appreciation, is the difference between what your home is worth and what you owe to the bank. So if you owe $100,000 and your house is worth $300,000, then you have $200,000 of Equity in your home.
We had roughly $250,000 of Equity on our house. We owed the bank $115,000 and our house was worth $367,000.
This $250,000 is dormant. Meaning, it looks good, but it wasn’t doing anything for us.
Home-Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)
So the first thing that we did was we ‘tapped’ into this equity. We went to the bank and took out an Home Equity Line of Credit for $50,000.
What is an equity line of credit? Also called a HELOC, an home equity line of credit is a liquid line that you are able to draw funds from at any time for any purpose. It’s like a gigantic credit card.
Although the HELOC had a limit for $50,000, the amount that we owed on it was $0 at the time that we took it out. This is because, similar to a credit card, you don’t owe anything until you actually use it.
Use HELOC to Pay Down Mortgage
Immediately after we got the HELOC, we withdrew $20,000 and applied it to our Mortgage (additional principal payment).
So at this point, we have $20,000 due on the HELOC, but our mortgage has been paid down by $20,000 (from $115,000 to $95,000).
Use HELOC as “new” Checking Account
Before I go on, let me mention that after we used the $20,000 to pay down our mortgage, we still had the same $115,000 of debt ($20,000 on HELOC and $95,000 on Mortgage).
So to payoff the HELOC, we just used it as our new checking account. When we got paid, we took 100% of our paychecks and applied it to the HELOC.
Now you may be wondering, “with all of our money going to the HELOC, how did we pay our bills?” Remember the HELOC is a “liquid” line. So at the end of each month, we made 1 withdrawal from the HELOC to pay our bills (including our mortgage).
100% of Cash Flow
For us, our monthly paychecks totaled roughly $6,000. Our bills, including our mortgage, and all of our living expenses (gas, groceries, etc.) totaled approximately $3,500. So by applying 100% of our monthly checks to the HELOC, and then using the HELOC to pay our bills, we were able to use 100% of our monthly cash flow to pay the $20,000 HELOC off.
So with and estimated $2,500 of cash flow ($6,000 minus $3,500) the $20,000 was paid off in 8 months.
Repeat The Process
We repeated this process until the remaining $95,000 was paid off (approximately 2 years).
What Do You Need?
1. Cash Flow – You must have positive cash flow in your household budget
2. Credit Score – A decent credit score (650 or above)
3. Equity – Positive equity in your home.
What You Should Know
VERY IMPORTANT: The HELOC should be used to paydown your mortgage. It should not be used to fund a vacation, buy a car, or a boat.
ALSO IMPORTANT: The HELOC is not a Home Equity Loan (HEL). A Home Equity Loan is a 2nd mortgage, and it is treated the same.
Home Loan Interest Rate
A home loan is the security for the repayment of a debt, such as the one incurred upon the purchase of that home, whereas mortgage means a loan secured by a real property. In other words it is a loan on a property that has been taken as security by the lender against the loan. Home loan interest rate is the financial charge for availing the authorization of using the future capital. Sometimes this interest rate becomes one of the very important factors that you must think before applying for any loan.
You can get a lower home loan interest rate if you constantly keep an eye on the various updates of the banks. In order to carry on with the market competition and to expand their business, the banks often try to offer the lowest interest rate and hence you will be getting better values. If you go back less than a decade ago, you will find that the bank used to enjoy more benefit over their customers because majority of the clients lacked what we call bargaining power; this is because there was less competition. With the gradual passage of time many banks came into existence that started offering lower home loan interest rate and the previous situation reciprocated and now the customers have started enjoying more power.
The credit card report in certain cases also acts as an important factor in determining your home loan interest rate. A credit card report contains information about the form of credit you have obtained, bankruptcies, history of bill payment, and court history at each and every phase of your life. Not only this, each time a creditor’s admittance is also noted down in your credit card report.
The various reasons for which a creditor will access your credit report are for home loans, personal loans or credit cards etc. One thing you must keep in mind that a creditor only will be allowed to access your credit report with permission only. This factor is important because what happens is, if in a short period of time quite a lot of lenders have accessed your credit report then either the lenders will deny your loan applications or you may get a higher interest rate offer.
The type of occupancy determines the home loan interest rate because if the loan is meant for the home, where you will be living in for full time, part time or rent affects. In general those who live in their homes for a longer duration enjoy the best rates. Just like when you buy something in bulk, you get to pay for the reduced price; this same thing also takes place if you borrow larger sums of money. It may help you to land up with a discounted interest rate.
Sometimes the business costs also decides this interest rates. Like different states have different business costs owing to their respective rules and regulations. For the lenders they pass or add this cost to you in the form of interest rates. Hence, fluctuating cost means fluctuating interest rates.
Limited Liability Corportations and Foreign Investment in California Real Estate
There is some exciting news for foreign investors due to recent geo-political developments and the emergence of several financial factors. This coalescence of events, has at its core, the major drop in the price of US real estate, combined with the exodus of capital from Russia and China. Among foreign investors this has suddenly and significantly produced a demand for real estate in California.
Our research shows that China alone, spent $22 billion on U.S. housing in the last 12 months, much more than they spent the year before. Chinese in particular have a great advantage driven by their strong domestic economy, a stable exchange rate, increased access to credit and desire for diversification and secure investments.
We can cite several reasons for this rise in demand for US Real Estate by foreign Investors, but the primary attraction is the global recognition of the fact that the United States is currently enjoying an economy that is growing relative to other developed nations. Couple that growth and stability with the fact that the US has a transparent legal system which creates an easy avenue for non-U.S. citizens to invest, and what we have is a perfect alignment of both timing and financial law… creating prime opportunity! The US also imposes no currency controls, making it easy to divest, which makes the prospect of Investment in US Real Estate even more attractive.
Here, we provide a few facts that will be useful for those considering investment in Real Estate in the US and Califonia in particular. We will take the sometimes difficult language of these topics and attempt to make them easy to understand.
This article will touch briefly on some of the following topics: Taxation of foreign entities and international investors. U.S. trade or businessTaxation of U.S. entities and individuals. Effectively connected income. Non-effectively connected income. Branch Profits Tax. Tax on excess interest. U.S. withholding tax on payments made to the foreign investor. Foreign corporations. Partnerships. Real Estate Investment Trusts. Treaty protection from taxation. Branch Profits Tax Interest income. Business profits. Income from real property. Capitol gains and third-country use of treaties/limitation on benefits.
We will also briefly highlight dispositions of U.S. real estate investments, including U.S. real property interests, the definition of a U.S. real property holding corporation “USRPHC”, U.S. tax consequences of investing in United States Real Property Interests ” USRPIs” through foreign corporations, Foreign Investment Real Property Tax Act “FIRPTA” withholding and withholding exceptions.
Non-U.S. citizens choose to invest in US real estate for many different reasons and they will have a diverse range of aims and goals. Many will want to insure that all processes are handled quickly, expeditiously and correctly as well as privately and in some cases with complete anonymity. Secondly, the issue of privacy in regards to your investment is extremely important. With the rise of the internet, private information is becoming more and more public. Although you may be required to reveal information for tax purposes, you are not required, and should not, disclose property ownership for all the world to see. One purpose for privacy is legitimate asset protection from questionable creditor claims or lawsuits. Generally, the less individuals, businesses or government agencies know about your private affairs, the better.
Reducing taxes on your U.S. investments is also a major consideration. When investing in U.S. real estate, one must consider whether property is income-producing and whether or not that income is ‘passive income’ or income produced by trade or business. Another concern, especially for older investors, is whether the investor is a U.S. resident for estate tax purposes.
The purpose of an LLC, Corporation or Limited Partnership is to form a shield of protection between you personally for any liability arising from the activities of the entity. LLCs offer greater structuring flexibility and better creditor protection than limited partnerships, and are generally preferred over corporations for holding smaller real estate properties. LLC’s aren’t subject to the record-keeping formalities that corporations are.
If an investor uses a corporation or an LLC to hold real property, the entity will have to register with the California Secretary of State. In doing so, articles of incorporation or the statement of information become visible to the world, including the identity of the corporate officers and directors or the LLC manager.
An great example is the formation of a two-tier structure to help protect you by creating a California LLC to own the real estate, and a Delaware LLC to act as the manager of the California LLC. The benefits to using this two-tier structure are simple and effective but must one must be precise in implementation of this strategy.
In the state of Delaware, the name of the LLC manager is not required to be disclosed, subsequently, the only proprietary information that will appear on California form is the name of the Delaware LLC as the manager. Great care is exercised so that the Delaware LLC is not deemed to be doing business in California and this perfectly legal technical loophole is one of many great tools for acquiring Real Estate with minimal Tax and other liability.
Regarding using a trust to hold real property, the actual name of the trustee and the name of the trust must appear on the recorded deed. Accordingly, If using a trust, the investor might not want to be the trustee, and the trust need not include the investor’s name. To insure privacy, a generic name can be used for the entity.
In the case of any real estate investment that happens to be encumbered by debt, the borrower’s name will appear on the recorded deed of trust, even if title is taken in the name of a trust or an LLC. But when the investor personally guarantees the loan by acting AS the borrower through the trust entity, THEN the borrower’s name may be kept private! At this point the Trust entity becomes the borrower and the owner of the property. This insures that the investor’s name does not appear on any recorded documents.
Because formalities, like holding annual meetings of shareholders and maintaining annual minutes, are not required in the case of limited partnerships and LLCs, they are often preferred over corporations. Failing to observe corporate formalities can lead to failure of the liability shield between the individual investor and the corporation. This failure in legal terms is called “piercing the corporate veil”.
Limited partnerships and LLCs may create a more effective asset protection stronghold than corporations, because interests and assets may be more difficult to reach by creditors to the investor.
To illustrate this, let’s assume an individual in a corporation owns, say, an apartment complex and this corporation receives a judgment against it by a creditor. The creditor can now force the debtor to turn over the stock of the corporation which can result in a devastating loss of corporate assets.
However, when the debtor owns the apartment building through either a Limited Partnership or an LLC the creditor’s recourse is limited to a simple charging order, which places a lien on distributions from the LLC or limited partnership, but keeps the creditor from seizing partnership assets and keeps the creditor out the affairs of the LLC or Partnership.
Income Taxation of Real Estate
For the purposes of Federal Income tax a foreigner is referred to as nonresident alien (NRA). An NRA can be defined as a foreign corporation or a person who either;
A) Physically is present in the United States for less than 183 days in any given year. B) Physically is present less than 31 days in the current year. C) Physically is present for less than 183 total days for a three-year period (using a weighing formula) and does not hold a green card.
The applicable Income tax rules associated to NRAs can be quite complex, but as a general rule, the income that IS subject to withholding is a 30 percent flat tax on “fixed or determinable” – “annual or periodical” (FDAP) income (originating in the US), that is not effectively connected to a U.S. trade or business that is subject to withholding. Important point there, which we will address momentarily.
Tax rates imposed on NRAs may be reduced by any applicable treaties and the Gross income is what gets taxed with almost not offsetting deductions. So here, we need to address exactly what FDAP income includes. FDAP is considered to include; interest, dividends, royalties, and rents.
Simply put, NRAs are subject to a 30 percent tax when receiving interest income from U.S. sources. Included within the definitions of FDAP are some miscellaneous categories of income such as; annuity payments, certain insurance premiums, gambling winnings, and alimony.
Capital gains from U.S. sources, however, are generally not taxable unless: A)The NRA is present in the United States for more than 183 days. B) The gains can be effectively connected to a U.S. trade or business. C) The gains are from the sale of certain timber, coal, or domestic iron ore assets.
NRA’s can and will be taxed on capital gains (originating in the US) at the rate of 30 percent when these exceptions apply.Because NRA’s are taxed on income in the same manner as a US taxpayers when that income can effectively be connected to a US trade or business, then it becomes necessary to define what constitutes; “U.S. trade or business” and to what “effectively connected” means. This is where we can limit the taxable liability.
There are several ways in which the US defines “US trade or Business” but there is no set and specific code definition. The term “US Trade or Business” can be seen as: selling products in the United States (either directly or through an agent), soliciting orders for merchandise from the US and those goods out of the US, providing personal services in the United States, manufacturing, maintaining a retail store, and maintaining corporate offices in the United States.Conversely, there are highly specific and complex definitions for “effectively connected” involving the “force of attraction” and “asset-use” rules, as well as “business-activities” tests.
Generally and for simplistic explanation, an NRA is “effectively connected” if he or she is engaged as a General or limited partner in a U.S. trade or business. Similarly, if the estate or trust is so engaged in trade or business then any beneficiary of said trust or estate is also engaged
For real estate, the nature of the rental income becomes the critical concern. The Real Estate becomes passive if it is generated by a triple-net lease or from lease of unimproved land. When held in this manner and considered passive the rental income is taxed on a gross basis, at a flat rate of 30 percent with applicable withholding and no deductions.
Investors should consider electing to treat their passive real property income, as income from a U.S. trade or business, because the nature of this type of holding and loss of deduction inherent therein is often tax prohibited. However, the election can only be made if the property is generating income.
If the NRA owns or invests in or owns unimproved land that will be developed in the future, he or she should consider leasing the land. This is a great way to generate income. Investment in income-generating allows the NRA the ability to claim deductions from the property and generate a loss carry-forward that will offset income in future years.
There are many tools we can use to assist our NRA clients in avoiding taxation on Real Estate income property, one of which is ‘portfolio interest’, which is payable only on a debt instrument and not subject to taxation or withholding. There are several ways to fit within the confines of these ‘portfolio interest’ rules. NRAs can participate in the practice of lending through equity participation loans or loans with equity kickers. An equity kicker is like a loan that allows the lender to participate in equity appreciation. Allowing the lender to convert debt into equity in the form of a conversion option is one way that this can be accomplished as these provisions usually increase interest rates on a contingent basis to mimic equity participation.
There are two levels of tax applicable to a foreign individual or a foreign corporation who owns a U.S. corporation.
The U.S. corporation will be subject subjected to a 30 percent withholding tax on its profits, when the income is not re-invested in the United States and there will be a tax on dividends paid to the foreign shareholders as well. When the U.S. business is owned by a foreign corporation, whether directly or through a disregarded entity, or through a pass-through entity. The branch profits tax replicates the double tax.
The U.S. has treaties covering the ‘branch profits tax’ with most of the European nations, reducing the tax to between 5 and 10 percent. The 30 percent tax is onerous, as it applies to a “dividend equivalent amount,” which is the corporation’s effectively connected earnings and profits for the year, less investments the corporation makes in its U.S. assets (money and adjusted bases of property connected with the conduct of a U.S. trade or business). The tax is imposed even if there is no distribution.
Foreign corporations are taxed on their effectively connected income and on any deemed dividends, which are any profits not reinvested in the United State under the branch profits tax.
The rules applicable to the tax on the disposition of real estate are found in a separate regime known as the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act of 1980 (FIRPTA).
Generally, FIRTPA taxes an NRAs holdings of U.S. real property interest (USRPI) as if he or she were engaged in a U.S. trade or business. As mentioned earlier, this means that the traditional income tax rules that apply to U.S. taxpayers will also apply to the NRA. Obligation to withhold 10 percent of the amount realized on any disposition falls on purchasers who acquire a USRPI from an NRA.
Ownership and interests of Real Estate Property include: fee ownership, co-ownership, leasehold, timeshare, a life estate, a remainder, a reversion or a right to participate in the appreciation of real property or in the profits from real property. For purposes of definition interest in real property would include any ownership of personal property used to exploit natural resources, land, buildings, mineral deposits, crops, fixtures, operations to construct improvements, the operation of a lodging facility, or providing a furnished office to a tenant (including movable walls or furnishings) as well as Improvements, leaseholds, or options to acquire any of the above.
There are several ways in which a partnership interest is treated as a USRPI: A domestic corporation will be treated as a U.S. real property holding corporation (USRPHC) if USRPIs are equal to or exceed 50 percent of the sum of the corporation’s assets. OR when 50 percent or more of the value of the gross partnership assets consists of USRPIs – Or when 50 percent or more of the value of partnership gross assets consist of USRPIs plus cash and cash equivalents. The disposition of partnership interest will be subject to FIRPTA. To the extent that such partnership continues to own USRPIs they will remain subject to this withholding.
The good news is that disposition of an interest in a USRPHC is subject to the FIRPTA tax and withholding but is not subject to state income tax. There is an obvious benefit when compared with the disposition of a USRPI owned directly. USRPI which are owned directly are subject to the lower federal capital gains rate as well as state income tax. If, however on the date of the disposition the corporation had no USRPIs and the totality of the gain was fully recognized (no installment sales or exchanges) on the sale of any USRPIs sold within the past five years Then this disposition cannot be subject to these rules.
Any USRPI sold by an NRA (individual or corporation) will be subject to 10 percent withholding of the amount realized. Withholding applies even if the property is sold at a loss.
The purchaser must report the withholding and pay over the tax, using Form 8288 within 20 days of the purchase. This is to be duly noted because if the purchaser fails to collect the withholding tax from the foreigner, the purchaser will be liable for not only the tax, but also any applicable penalties and interest. The withheld taxes are later credited against the total tax liability of the foreigner.
Instances wherein withholding is not required, are the following:
The seller provides a certificate of non-foreign status. Property acquired by the purchaser is not a USRPI. The transferred property is stock of a domestic corporation and the corporation provides a certificate that it is not a USRPHC.
The USRPI acquired will be used by the purchaser as a residence and the amount realized by the foreigner on the disposition is $300,000 or less. The disposition is not subject to tax, or the amount realized by the foreigner on the disposition is zero.
Estate and Gift Tax: In determining who is an NRA and who is excluded the test is completely different for estate tax purposes. The focus of inquiry will centers around the decedent’s residence. This test is very subjective and focuses primarily on intent.The test considers factors from across the board, such as how long the NRA has been in the United States, how often he or she travels as well as the size, and cost of home in the United States. The test will also look at the location of NRA’s family, their participation in community activities, participation in U.S. business and ownership of assets in the United States. Voting is also taken into consideration.
A foreigner can be a U.S. resident for income tax purposes but not be domiciled for estate tax purposes. An NRA, whether a nonresident alien or non-domiciliary, will be subject to a different transfer taxes (estate and gift taxes) than a U.S. taxpayer. Only the gross part of the NRA’s Estate that at the time of death is situated in the United States will be taxed with the estate tax. Although the rate of NRA’s estate tax will be the same as that imposed on U.S. citizens and resident aliens, the unified credit is only $13,000 (equivalent to about $60,000 of property value).
These may be ameliorated by any existing estate tax treaty. European countries, Australia, and Japan enjoys these treaties, The U.S. does not maintain as many estate tax treaties as income tax treaties.
The IRC defines the following property as situated in the United States: A) Shares of stock of a U.S. corporation. B) Revocable transfers or transfers within three years of death of U.S. property or transfers with a retained interest (described in IRC Sections 2035 to 2038). C) Debt issued by a U.S. person or a governmental entity within the United States (e.g., municipal bonds).
Real estate in the United States is considered U.S. property when it is physical personal property such as works of art, furniture, cars, and currency. Debt, however is ignored if it is recourse debt, but gross value is included, not just equity. U.S.-situs property is also a US property if it is a beneficial interest in a trust holding. Life insurance is NOT included as U.S.-situs property.
The estate tax returns must disclose all of the NRA’s worldwide assets, in order to determine the ratio that the U.S. assets bear to non-U.S. assets. The gross estate is reduced by various deductions relating to the U.S.-situs property. This ratio determines the percentage of allowable deductions that may be claimed against the gross estate.
As mentioned earlier, when real estate is subject to a recourse mortgage, the gross value of the real estate is included, offset by the mortgage debt. This distinction is very relevant for NRAs whose debts are subject to apportionment between U.S. and non-U.S. assets and therefore not fully deductible.
Accurate planning is crucial. Let us illustrate: An NRA can own US property through a foreign corporation and this property is not included in the NRA’s estate. This means that the US Real property owned by the NRA has now effectively been converted into a non-U.S. intangible asset.
And with Real Estate that was not initially acquired through a foreign corporation, you can still avoid future taxation to the estate by paying an income tax today on the transfer of the real estate to a foreign corporation (usually treated as a sale).
An NRA donor is not subject to U.S. gift taxes on any gifts of non-U.S. situs property gifted to any person, including U.S. citizens and residents. Gift taxes are imposed on the donor. Gifts from an NRA that are in excess of $100,000 must reported on Form 3520.46 by citizens and residents, however, Gifts of U.S.-situs assets are subject to gift taxes, with the exception of intangibles, which are not taxable.
If it is physically located in the United States tangible personal property and real property is sited within the United States. The lifetime unified credit is not available to NRA donors, but NRA donors are allowed the same annual gift tax exclusion as other taxpayers. NRA’s are also subject to the same rate-schedule for gift taxes.
The primary thrust of estate tax planning for NRAs is through the use of; the following: Foreign corporations to own U.S. assets, and the gift tax exemption for intangibles to remove assets from the United States. It is very important that the corporation have a business purpose and activity, lest it be deemed a sham designed to avoid U.S. estate taxes. If the NRA dies owning shares of stock in a foreign corporation, the shares are not included in the NRA’s estate, regardless of the situs of the corporation’s assets.
Let us break this down into one easy to read and understand paragraph:
In a nutshell, shares in U.S. corporations and interests in partnerships or LLCs are intangibles and the gift of an intangible, wherever situated, by an NRA is not subject to gift tax. Consequently, real estate owned by the NRA through a U.S. corporation, partnership, or LLC may be removed from the NRA’s U.S. estate by gifting entity interests to foreign relatives.
Ownership Structures: Here we discuss the ownership architectures under which NRA’s can acquire Real Estate. The NRA’s personal goals and priorities of course dictate the type of architecture that will be used. There are advantages and disadvantages to each of these alternatives. Direct investment for example, (real estate owned by the NRA) is simple and is subject to only one level of tax on the disposition. The sale is taxed at a 15 percent rate If the real estate is held for one year. There are many disadvantages to the direct investment approach, a few of which are: no privacy, no liability protection, the obligation to file U.S. income tax returns, and if the NRA dies while owning the property, his or her estate is subject to U.S. estate taxes.
When an NRA acquires the real estate through an LLC or an LP, this is considered an LLC or a limited partnership structure. This structure provides the NRA with protection of privacy and liability and allows for lifetime transfers that escape the gift tax. The obligation to file U.S. income tax returns and the possibility for U.S. estate tax on death remain, however.
Ownership of real estate through a domestic corporation, will afford privacy and liability protection, obviate the foreigner’s need to file individual U.S. income tax returns and allow lifetime gift tax-free transfers. *this refers to a C corporation, since a foreign shareholder precludes an S corporation.
Ownership of stock will not trigger a return filing obligation, unlike engaging in a U.S. trade or business which requires a U.S. tax return
Ownership of real estate through a domestic corporation has three disadvantages: Federal and state corporate income tax at the corporate level will add a second layer of tax. Dividends from the domestic corporation to its foreign shareholder will be subject to 30 percent withholding. Shares of the domestic corporation will be included in the U.S. estate of the foreign shareholder.
Furthermore, the foreign shareholder will be subject to FIRPTA, because the corporation will be treated as a USRPHC (upon the disposition of the stock in the corporation). The purchaser of the shares is then required the file a U.S. income tax return with 10 percent tax withholding. Actual ownership of the real estate may be held by the U.S. corporation directly, or by a disregarded entity owned by the corporation or through a U.S. partnership. An LLC that chooses to be taxed as a corporation can also be the corporation.
There are several advantages to foreign corporation ownership:
Liability protection– There is no U.S. income tax or filing requirement for the foreign shareholder. Shares in the foreign corporation are non-U.S. assets not included in the U.S. estate.
Dividends are not subject to U.S. withholding. There is no tax or filing requirement on the disposition of the stock. There is no gift tax on the transfer of those shares of stock.
Disadvantages of using the foreign corporation: A) just like with the domestic corporation, there will be corporate level taxes, because the foreign corporation will be deemed engaged in a U.S. trade or business. B) Possibly the largest disadvantage of ownership of U.S. real estate through a foreign corporation would be that the foreign corporation will be subject to the branch profits tax.
One of the most advantageous structure for ownership of U.S. real estate by NRAs is a hybrid foreign and U.S. corporation. It runs like this: The NRA owns a foreign corporation that in turn owns a U.S. LLC taxed as a corporation. The benefits to this type of structure is paramount to a good tax shield and offers: privacy and liability protection, escaping U.S. individual income tax filing requirements and it also avoids U.S. estate taxes. On top of that it allows for gift tax-free lifetime transfers, and avoids the branch profits tax.
The beauty and benefit of this is that the timing and the amount of this dividend is within the NRA’s control even though distributions from the U.S. subsidiary to the foreign parent are subject to the 30 percent FDAP withholding.
There are many things to consider and several structures available to limit tax liability, preserve and protect anonymity and increase profits of US Real Estate investments by foreign investors. We must keep in mind that each investment presents its own challenges and no structure is perfect. Advantages and disadvantages abound which will require a tailored analysis in light of the individual or group objectives.
It’s really about implementing a structure which will successfully carry the NRA through to his or her END GAME, with the utmost protection from liability and the maximum return on investment.
Safeguards of Creditors
INTRODUCTION:
This essay seeks to find out that in present day loan transactions what measures can ensure the repayments; and how effective they are. The essay looks at the customary way of protection: the security _ by way of mortgage and charge; the nontraditional and smart ways that have evolved with the passage of time: quasi-security _ retention of title, hire purchase and sale and lease back arrangements; and other safeguards like contractual covenants etc. Each of these measures of protection, except the covenants, has been discussed in proportion of their importance, particularly, for those who effectively fund companies. Thus the main focus remains on the banks.
CREDITORS’ PROTECTION:
Banks, individual or syndicates, are the entities that effectively fund companies and their operations. They receive deposits on one hand and advance these deposits as loans on the other; and thus make profits. However this process is very delicate, as if enough loans are not granted, little profit would be earned; and if too much loans are granted, ready cash may not suffice to satisfy the demands of the depositors. They have to keep a balance and focus equally on liquidity as well as profitability (1). In such a situation, they cannot afford to lose huge amounts of money advanced as loans. As long as a business, funded by the banks, continues working smoothly, every one associated with that business is benefited in one way or the other. But when it is unable to work anymore or defaults in discharging its liabilities, it goes bankrupt. In the event of bankruptcy these liabilities are paid out of the proceeds of sale of its assets.Creditors’ claims normally are more in value than the assets of the bankrupt. In such a situation a creditor needs to be in an advantageous position to realize his claims ahead of others. This, typically, can be done by being a secured creditor: who holds some security and is paid off ahead of the other creditors who don’t hold any securities. Banks, usually, while granting loans, obtain security and personal guarantee in addition to the other precautions to safeguard themselves in the event of such unfortunate happenings. Following are the ways to safeguard the position of the lending banks:
SECURITY (Collateral):
Security is an asset which a lender holds for money he has lent. “Under the Insolvency Act 1986 (the Act), security is defined by section 248 as ‘any mortgage, charge, lien or other security’. This definition is taken to mean that the rights the creditor have are proprietary in character. The proprietary interest in the debtor’s assets allows the creditor to realize the secured assets to discharge the debtor’s obligation to the creditor” (2). Generally, securities include stocks, shares, debentures, bonds, instruments creating or acknowledging indebtedness, warrants and options (3). More typical term for a security against a debt is ‘collateral’. The document granting collateral or any other charge is called ‘debenture’. “Under the terms of a debenture, the secured creditor will usually have the power, upon default by the company, either to enter into possession of the assets and sell them to pay off the secured debt or to appoint a receiver with the power to manage and sell the company’s business as a going concern to raise the money”(4).That is why the collateral is granted as a routine for obtaining loans throughout the world; and it is the most common feature of commerce in every country (5). However, for financially strong companies, particularly the public corporations, secured loan is not usually an attractive option (6). That is why “large unsecured overdrafts are quite common for established companies” (7). But in most of the cases security is a common feature, as the secured credit is the “principal means of financing’ for ongoing ventures as well as expansion purposes (8). Security or Collateral, documented as debenture, is secured, usually, by way of mortgage or charge. Both these terms are sometimes used interchangeably, as every mortgage implies a charge, though every charge is not necessarily a mortgage.
MORTGAGE:
It is ‘an interest in property created as a form of security for a loan or payment of a debt and terminated on payment of the loan or debt’ (9). Mortgage is the most typical form of loan security. Through a mortgage, the title of the secured property is transferred in the name of the creditor (mortgagee), which is transferred back to the debtor (mortgager) when the loan is paid off. The most common fixed charge securities created by companies are legal mortgages over land (10). In the event of default in payment by the debtor, the creditor is entitled to realize his money by sale of the mortgaged property. Thus, a mortgage ensures the repayment of loan of the creditor at the end of the mortgaged period or in the event of bankruptcy.
CHARGE:
A charge is also ‘an interest in company property created in favour of a creditor (e.g. as a debenture holder) to secure the amount owing’ (11). It is different from mortgage in the sense that it does not require transfer of title like a mortgage. ‘It merely gives the chargee the right to have the charged assets realized in order to pay off the debt’ (12). As a result, a charge is a security that gives rise to the priority of the holder over unsecured creditors. A charge can either be a fixed charge or a floating charge. Every charge is a result of contract between the parties. A fixed charged is associated with specific assets and limits the debtor’s free dealing with such assets. These can be intangible assets, like shares in other companies (13). It, being a fixed security, is enforced prior to all other classes of creditors (14).On the other hand, a floating charge floats over all the assets of the debtor. It usually is suitable in case of those assets the value of which fluctuates, like stocks, cash, shares, book debts etc. It allows the debtor to use the charged assets freely until the event of default or bankruptcy. The floating charge is desirable sometimes because the specific assets lose their value through market fluctuation or depreciation. In that case collateral may not continue to be of sufficient value equivalent to the amount of loan. That is why in certain cases floating charge is preferred by the creditors. However, in case of bankruptcy, not only the fixed charge holders, but the preferential creditors get priority over the floating charge holders in the order of payment (15). Thus, a floating charge, though necessary in certain situations, does not make its holder a secured creditor in the true sense. But certainly his position is better than that of the unsecured creditors.
The Customary Safeguard:
‘Secured creditors are, as a matter of policy, immune from the loss.’ (16) While in liquidation the creditors could get only a small percentage of their claims, (17) 75 per cent creditors could get nothing, and only 2 per cent could recover their full amount; (18) banks’ rate of recovery remained as high as 77 per cent as compared to the 27 per cent of the preferential creditors.(19) In globalized financial system, many companies’ assets and creditors are spread over more than one jurisdiction.’European Union, too, is to have an internal financial market “with open access to banks’ and financial institutions’ operation in member countries” (20). On the other hand, “The fragility of the financial system, built as it is on confidence, can mean that there is a real possibility of systemic risk spreading throughout the system.” (21) In such a situation, banks, like every creditor, get the best security (22) _ though, the security is merely a contingency measure, otherwise primarily, banks loan against feasibility and cash flow (23). Still in case of any unfortunate event like default or insolvency of the debtor, it is only the security that can be the best safeguard for a creditor. Collaterals by way of mortgage or charge are the most reliable and customary safeguards available to the creditors. But there are certain other measures that can be taken by the creditors to ensure secure repayment of their loans.
QUASI SECURITIES:
Credit is granted on four major grounds: by getting a security, without any security (an unsecured loan), by having guarantee of a third party or by making use of a sale as a security arrangement. (24) These security-by-sales arrangements provide a reasonable level of security to the person who advances money, but in most cases he is not a typical creditor. These transactions, not being typical loans, cannot be described to be made on the basis of security; instead they are said to be made for quasi securities. Hereunder are the most common types of quasi-security:
RETENTION OF TITLE:
In case, a bank finances a company to purchase some machinery, raw material or any other item, it may require retaining of the title of such items with itself unless the full amount loaned for the purchase is paid off. ‘Retention of title clause’ in an agreement, normally, defends such items from any claims by other secured or preferential creditors (25), in case of insolvency of the debtor, as long as this item is recognizable (26). However if such an item is processed and loses its identity before the insolvency proceedings start, then the title cannot be retained (27). In that case, the title holder will have to be among other unsecured creditors. This type of security is typical for trade creditors.However, a bank can benefit from this method in certain cases; although banks, in case of other creditors, have expressed disapproval of retention of title. (28) ‘Surveys suggest that majority of suppliers employ such clauses in their conditions of sales’ (29). But they can only bear a fruit if the user of these clauses are not affected by the complex, time-consuming and expensive legal proceedings involving a number of other secured and unsecured creditors. Critics usually do not find the retention of title clause as useful as it seems on the face of it: ‘the device fails, at the end of long and legally uncertain day, to deliver real protection to the quasi-secured creditor.’ (30) It, however, remains equally effective in liquidation, administrative receivership, administration and voluntary arrangement, in the event of insolvency of the debtor. (31)
HIRE PURCHASE:
This is another mode of securitization that is a sale arrangement of the face of it but in fact operates as a security device. It is a method of buying goods in which the buyer advances a small amount as deposit to the seller and takes the possession of the goods (and not the title), as a bailee. The balance price is paid in periodical installments over a longer period of time. When the price is fully paid off, the ownership is transferred to the buyer. During this period from taking possession till getting ownership, if the buyer defaults in payments, the seller can exercise his right to take the goods back being the real owner. This is something like ‘retention of title’. This method is generally used by the small and medium businesses and the trade creditors. But it can be used by the banks to advance loan in cash while converting it into kind _ by purchasing the required equipment or land etc for the debtor _ and retaining the title until the debt is paid off. However, a property purchased mainly for credit purposes, _ which originally meant for some different use by the original owner _ sometimes, may not be one easily disposable. In such a case, the creditor may have to sell it at a lower price to save expense of resources on looking after it. Still it is a better option to safeguard the interests of the creditor. That is why there has been a rise in number in this type of arrangements in recent years (32).
SALE AND LEASE BACK:
This is another way for a person or company to secure money by sale of an asset to a bank or lender. But the sale agreement includes the condition that the same asset would be leased back to the seller for certain period of time on agreed terms and condition. Thus the seller secures required amount without losing the right to use that asset, whereas the buyer gets the ownership in lieu of the amount paid; and thus gets secured. This type of agreement despite not being a security offers more than sufficient security; and falls under the category of quasi security. This is said to be a lower-cost method by the creditors to achieve priority in insolvent regimes (33).This can reasonably safeguard the position of the creditors. Quasi Securities are quite an interest phenomenon. They are not securities in the true sense of the word; however they provide security to a creditor at the level of an original security. All of these arrangements _ of apparent sale for the purpose of security _ are well-liked by the lenders (buyers) and the debtors (sellers). But certain critics look at them from a different angle. To them, these seem to be tools of the so-called secured creditors and the debtors to grab the assets of companies leaving nothing for other classes of creditors in case of bankruptcy. Thus, this phenomenon looks like another aspect of ‘bankruptcy Darwinism’ (34). And if these types of arrangements continue, some critics predict more losses for the other classes of creditors: ‘If, however, the debtor looks to quasi security and shifts its asset patterns so as rely more heavily on the use of assets that are leased or subject to hire purchase agreements, retention of title or other sale-based security devices, the protection offered to the secured creditor will be diminished. Fewer assets will enter the insolvent estate in the scenario involving heavy reliance on quasi-security and the holder of, say, a floating charge, will have a call on a slimmer body of assets.’ (35) Anyway, quasi securities are good safeguards for the creditors.Continued as SAFEGUARDS OF CREDITORS – II
Here Is How To Raise Your Credit Credit Score From 480 To 700
You can raise your credit score from 480 to 700 by following a few steps listed below.
Your credit score is your financial gateway to getting the things you want in life. Your credit score is used for the following; when you buy a car, lease a car, rent an apartment, buy a home, college loans, buy the newest computers, electronics and it’s also used by insurance companies when you need insurance.
Credit scores range from 300 to 850 and any score below 500 is considered a higher risk to lenders. Trying to maintain a score above 700 will improve your chances of getting a loan for larger purchases such as a car or a house. With a higher score you can get better interest rates and terms on your loans.
Obtain a 3 to 1 Credit Report
Go to Creditreport.com to get a free copy of your credit report. You want the 3 to 1 so that you can see the complete report from all 3 credit report agencies. Check your report for any inaccuracies such as someone else using your credit or anything that shouldn’t be there. This could be identity theft and should be reported immediately.
Make sure that each of your creditors have accurately reported your information. If you find there are mistakes, draft a letter and mail it to the credit report agency along with any proof to back up your dispute. You want to get this inaccurate information off your credit report as soon as possible.
Consolidate Credit Cards
Transfer balances on higher interest rate cards to ones that have a lower interest rate. This will lower your credit score by getting rid of too much debt.
Inspect Your Finances
Pull all your finances together. Look for somewhere you can squeeze say $100.00 additional each month. Take this money and apply it to the credit card with the highest interest rate each month until you get it paid off. Then, take that money and pay off the next highest interest rate credit card, and so on.
Avoid the Top End Limit of Credit Cards
Being maxed out on a credit card can lower your credit rating. A good benchmark is only holding 30% of the max amount available on the card. If you have a credit card with a balance of $1000.00, keep the amount on that card around $350.00 to improve your credit score.
Pay Your Bills on Time
Be sure that you consistently pay all your bills on time. Paying your bills on time is the one of the main elements that the credit bureaus use in calculating your credit score. (35% of your score is based on payment history)
Pay more than the minimum due on each credit card, only paying the minimum due is a sign you could fall behind on your payments and you may be a high risk.
Close Un-Used Credit Cards
Simply destroying your cards doesn’t work. You need to call the credit card company and request that they close your account so that it no longer shows on your credit report. This will help increase your credit score.
Refrain from Requesting More Credit
Each inquiry is reported to the credit agencies and multiple inquiries can negatively impact your rating. If there are no inquiries for a 2 year period, lenders are more willing to extend credit, confident that you will not overextend yourself and default on your payments.
Using these helpful tips can help you to increase your credit over time.
Affordable Credit Repair Services Overview: How to Tell If a Company Is Reliable and Worth Investing
There are companies that help people with bad credit by using a variety of strategies, such as getting negative items removed via negotiation, identifying errors and having them fixed, etc. Since the industry is wrought with scams, it’s important that people are careful with their choice of a company. Not all affordable credit repair services are legitimate.
It’s possible to identify the trustworthy companies by knowing what kinds of red flags to look for and to avoid any company that has those red flags. A few of these red flags include:
• Trying to charge money upfront. This is actually banned by the Credit Repair Organization Act.
• Promises of a “quick and easy fix”. This is simply not possible – especially if they haven’t taken the time to first look at the client’s credit reports.
• Making any types of guarantees or specific claims, such as “Raise your score 200 points!”
• Having a lot of negative reviews and complaints filed against them.
• Not being open about what types of strategies they are going to use.
• Suggesting that the client actually create another identity. This is obviously against the law.
The ideal credit repair organization will always be upfront about what they will be able to do and what they won’t be able to do. They should have a team of lawyers working for them and use only legal means to get negative items removed.
Find Affordable Credit Repair Services
What about affordability? Only AFTER giving a free consultation should a credit repair company bring up payment. Some affordable credit repair services offer different levels of service at different prices. The lowest priced option will at the very least offer Bureau Challenge services and Credit Interventions. Even though they cannot make any specific guarantees regarding credit scores, they can provide a personalized score improvement analysis each month, which includes targeted information that could potentially help raise the score.
Communication is another important factor, in addition to price and payment plans. It’s very helpful if each client has a legal expert such as a paralegal assigned to their case, with whom they can communicate at any time, via email, phone, or chat. There should be coaching and guidance, as well as tools to help clients keep track of their case and monitor the results 24/7.
There are many credit report repair companies and only a few of them are legitimate and affordable. One company to really consider is Lexington Law, where free consultations are available. There are a few different payment plans to choose from, all of which include affordable credit repair services.
Buying A Home? How Credit Card Management Impacts Your Credit: 4 Examples
You’ve made the decision, to buy a home, of your own. You believe you are ready, and prepared, because you have saved, for a significant period, to accumulate the necessary down – payments, and reserves. However, if you are like many others, you probably, haven’t focused, enough, on the effects and impacts of your credit cards, might have, on obtaining the best possible, mortgage terms, or, in some cases, how some factors, might make securing a mortgage loan, far more challenging, than necessary. None of us enjoy added stresses and hassles, so this article will briefly consider, review, and discuss, 4 examples of, and factors involved, regarding credit card management, and doing so, wisely.
1. Balances on your credit cards: Lending institutions consider many economic factors, and a key one, which also, impacts your personal credit score, are the balances on your credit cards. Ideally, they want to see, you are using, less than half of your available balance. Several months prior to, applying for a mortgage, be certain you reduce your balances, and enhance the relationship, between available and used, balances.
2. Number of accounts/ cards: Most lending institutions, and credit rating organizations, want to see, no more than, approximately, 4 to 6 accounts. Each of these must be, in accordance with the discussion about balances, discussed above.
3. Debt: Closely examine, and consider, how the balances on your credit cards, when added to, other personal, and/ or consumer loans, such as car payments, lines of credit, etc, relate to your income. Mortgage lenders have strict requirements, for both the ratio of mortgage debt, to income, as well as total debt, to income. Unless, you qualify in both areas, conventional mortgages, may be, extremely difficult and challenging, to achieve, and receive. Another issue, is to consider, your personal comfort zone, and how credit card debt, and monthly payments, might create added stresses and hassles.
4. Recent accounts opened: If you are planning on buying a home, in the somewhat, near future, it is essential to avoid adding any additional debt, to your existing debts. In my, well over a decade, as a Real Estate Licensed Salesperson, in the State of New York, I have witnessed, far too many instances, where individuals, hurt and/ or destroyed their chances, and/ or opportunities, by accepting some credit card offer, because of some perceived benefit. For example, when you are buying something, at a retail store, resist opening a charge card, with that store, because the short – term benefit, might, potentially, have negative ramifications.
Smart consumers proceed, in a prepared way, in order to make their home buying, experience, smoother, and better. Manage credit card accounts wisely, and be prepared!
The Benefits of Using a Second Mortgage
A second mortgage is a secondary loan secured against a property. If this loan goes into default, the initial loan must get paid off first. These loans are taken for a variety of reasons and are commonly used as a source of emergency funding.
A mortgage can either be taken out as an installment loan or a revolving line of credit. In all types of home loans, the homeowner puts up equity in the property as collateral. For an installment loan, the loan must be repaid in fixed amounts over a fixed period of time. A line of credit on a home is similar to a credit card, but it is secured by the equity in the home. Home equity is typically the main factor for financing approval but in many cases, a high credit score improves your chances of being approved. This kind of loan is worth considering if one needs to borrow a large sum of money at a low rate.
How to qualify for a second mortgage
Lenders have different methods of assessing loan applications but it basically involves analyzing the homeowner’s equity, job history and credit score. Lenders must see that the applicant has ample credit score as well as sufficient equity in order to approve a loan. If a client’s credit score is below the banks’ requirements, they can only get the assistance of private lenders who prioritize home equity more than one’s credit score. Private mortgage lenders will divide the value of a property with its debts to get a metric known as LTV. The result should be 85% or less to get a mortgage as the lenders are sensitive to low equity amounts. Lenders have a high chance to lose their investment on high LTV mortgages if the loan goes into default. While equity is important to private lenders, some also consider job history.
Uses of a second mortgage
There are no restrictions to what you can do with the money so mortgages are preferred by customers to handle various financial obligations. People have several ways of spending the money but mainly:
• Paying off Debts: You might have a number of high-interest loans bogging you down each month. Instead of trying to keep up and risking penalties, you can get a new mortgage to pay off multiple loans and pay lower monthly rates.
• To keep up with debt payments: The second mortgage allows homeowners to avoid defaulting on their other loans. The money can also be used to bring an existing mortgage back into good standing if the homeowner has defaulted on their first mortgage.
• For home improvements and repair: A property secured loan can be helpful if you need to repair or make home improvements. Repairs and renovations ultimately increase the value of a property and allow you to sell it at a better price than similar properties. Extra equity gained from strategic home repairs could also qualify you for affordable loans in future.
Second mortgages are a good low-interest way to gather money
In summary, a second mortgage is a flexible financial tool and can be tailored to address a person’s unique needs. It makes sense to have a single secured loan at low interest other than multiple credit cards with high monthly interest rates. To gather emergency funding, you can get the cash needed. Unlike credit cards, mortgages are an ideal low-interest way of getting money for university tuition, remodeling a home, paying emergency medical bills or funding a business. These types of loans may come at slightly higher interest rates compared to first mortgage but they are certainly cheaper than credit cards and unsecured loans.
Can Under 55s Use Equity Release Plans?
The whole point of an equity release plan is to offer pensioners or those approaching pension age a means of maintaining their quality of life throughout their retirement. The biggest advantage of equity release plans is the fact that you need not sell or leave your precious home. You can access the money you so desperately need without having to change a thing! That means no downsizing, packing, moving or anything along those lines. With this in mind, it is important to understand that there are certain rules and regulations relating to all equity release policies.
Keep in mind is that different lenders may offer slightly different equity release options and their lending criteria may differ slightly from one to the next. In terms of age parameters, 55 is the minimum at the moment. As time goes by, this might change but there’s no real way of knowing if or when this may occur.
The reason behind this age requirement is simply due to life expectancies. Taking out an equity release plan when you are under the age of 55 is not permitted for your financial protection as well as that of the institute offering the equity release plan. Firstly, if you take out such a plan too early, you might not have enough to sustain you throughout your full retirement. On the other hand, if a lender provides you with an equity release plan at a young age, they could end up waiting a few decades in order to see their return.
The “no negative equity guarantee” policy is in place in order to offer additional peace of mind. This policy means that the amount you will need to pay back will never exceed the value of your property. While this is a realistic promise to make and keep over a period of a few years, no financial institute or lender can offer such a security feature over half a lifetime.
When you need to access funds immediately and you are not yet eligible for an equity release, there are several other options that you can make the most of while you are still able to work. Credit cards and personal loans are realistic options. If you need money to make home improvements, you could take out another mortgage on your home to cover the costs. It is advisable to discuss all options with an independent financial advisor since they can analyse your personal situation as a whole and offer a few suitable solutions.
