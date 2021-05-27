Dream Interpretation – The Meaning of Cleaning Up in Dreams

Share Pin 0 Shares

Today one of my regular patients (who submits her dreams for professional dream translation and psychotherapy) made me a question that gave me inspiration to write an article about the certainty you can feel when you translate the meaning of dreams based on the scientific method of dream interpretation. These translations are not based on suppositions. They really help you understand the unconscious words in your dreams.

This patient is also studying the dream language. She already knows the basic meaning of dreams, but she is mentally ill. This is why she needs my help.

Let me first of all post a sentence of her last dream and my translations:

‘I was trying to clean up and was worrying about making enough money to move out’

Dream Translation:

When you are cleaning up you are eliminating the immorality from a certain place.

Money in dreams represents excitement, enthusiasm, psychical energy.

Your ego was trying to eliminate the immorality from the anti-conscience’s place in your psyche because you wanted to find enthusiasm enough to move out.

In other words, your ego is trying to make what is immoral seem to be ‘OK’ and move on to another case, with another man. This would be catastrophic for you and your partner. Be careful with your superficiality and your anti-conscience.

…

The anti-conscience is our wild conscience, which generates mental illnesses within our human conscience. All dreams basically show to the dreamers how much their anti-conscience is influencing their behavior and how. Dreams also show to all dreamers what to do in order to stop being influenced by their anti-conscience and find sound mental health, peace, and happiness.

My patient asked me:

‘Why couldn’t cleaning up my mother’s house mean that I want to remove junk from where my anti-conscience is instead of making things seem OK?’

Here is my answer:



The meaning of the dream symbols is given by the dream producer; the unconscious mind. Carl Jung and I had a lot of trouble trying to discover the meaning that the unconscious mind gives to the images it uses to send us important messages.

The unconscious mind decided that whatever is dirty in a dream represents immorality. So, we have to respect the meaning given by the unconscious mind. Whenever you clean what is dirty you are eliminating immorality from there.

Your ego was trying to remove the immorality existent there and pretend that there was no immorality on betrayal. However, if you betray your partner you are immoral.

…

The unconscious mind has a divine origin and undoubtable wisdom. You can also verify that the scientific dream translations reflect wise words that don’t come from the dream translator’s mind. The scientific translations follow the dream logic (the logic followed by the unconscious mind that produces our dreams) and not the logic of our ignorant human conscience.

The unconscious logic is based on wisdom and sanctity. The unconscious mind is a very serious and sad doctor who helps us eliminate our evil and absurd anti-conscience, so that we may learn how to find peace and happiness instead of being violent, indifferent, and cruel.

Let me analyze the details of this dream scene:

‘I was trying to clean up and was worrying about making enough money to move out’

Here is the dreamer’s question again:

‘Why couldn’t cleaning up my mother’s house mean that I want to remove junk from where my anti-conscience is instead of making things seem OK?’

The dreamer tries to give to this dream scene a meaning based on the logic of her conscience, without following the unconscious logic.

It would logically fit to translate the meaning of ‘cleaning up’ as the intention to remove junk from some place if we would follow the logic of our conscience.

However, when you clean up a certain place in a dream, you clean what is dirty. Whatever is dirty in dreams represents immorality because this is the meaning that the unconscious mind gives to this dream symbol. The unconscious mind decided that this is the meaning of this word.

Carl Jung had to compare numerous dreams from different cases in order to discover the meaning of the dream symbols, and I followed his example, doing exactly the same. I had to study and compare many dreams while curing many people through dream therapy in order to discover the meaning of more dream symbols.

Discovering the meaning of the dream language was like discovering the meaning of an incomprehensible ancient language.

You are lucky because Carl Jung had the courage to make such arduous research, and because I had the courage to continue his work. You have the privilege to find our discoveries ready and immediately use to your advantage the knowledge we found after working so hard.