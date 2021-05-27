Save Money On Flooring – Use Ceramic Tiles

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ceramic Tile:

Ceramic tiles come in wide varieties like floor tiles, wall tiles, mosaics and decorative tiles.

In creating the right look for your home color and design are important. This industry offers right blend of colors, sizes and textures that you find it easy to express your individuality.

Ceramic tiles are being used from centuries. Today’s ceramic tiles are indistinguishable virtually from travertines, slates, natural marbles and other stone products.

Porcelain tiles and glazed ceramic tiles are a great choice for kitchens, sunrooms, greatrooms, bathrooms and foyers.

Ceramic floor tiles are more durable than ceramic wall tiles. Wall tiles are available with a matte surface or a glaze of semi – gloss finish. This glazed surface has a very low slip resistance and becomes slippery when wet. So glazed wall tiles are much more suitable for countertop applications or wall applications rather than floors.

Glazed Tile:

Clay and water make up the two basic elements of glazed ceramic tile. Various clays are blended to a fine powder by mining them and grinding them and to form the body of the tile they are pressed together. To reduce the moisture content the pressed body is dried. Then they paint the surface of the tile with a colored glaze which is similar to glass. Then to fuse the glaze to the surface of the tile the tile is heated in kilns at approximately two thousand degrees Fahrenheit. This forms the finished product.

Porcelain Tile:

Porcelain tiles are used for both interior and exterior applications and it can withstand heavy foot traffic and at the same time maintain it’s color and beauty. A blend of fine – grain clays and other minerals are used to produce porcelain tile and this is highly resistant to moisture, wear and staining as it has a very dense body.

There are standardized industry tests and classifications to determine the overall performance and durability of glazed surface of ceramic tiles and this rates the tiles specific resistance to breaking, moisture, abrasion, scratching and more.

Patterns and designs can be chosen by planning floor patterns, wall patterns, floor borders and wall and floor combinations.

You can plan and design your own flooring by choosing the right design for your home. How do you do it ? By following the right pattern and choosing the right pattern for your home. This to a large extent depends on your taste and lifestyle.

You can be your own designer. You can do this by deciding on various factors like- scale, color, design style, texture and pattern.

Scale – You can use larger patterns for larger rooms and smaller patterns for smaller rooms.

Color- To choose the color of the floor tile find out the color of your wardrobe, your table, chair or sofa, wall and more. You have to base the color of the tile floor on the color of various gadgets in your room. Meaning that it is best if you choose a contrasting color of floor tile for your floor.

Design style: It is always a general notion that a theme will often reveal itself in colors, styles and textures. So, collect all of your favourite items like stamps, photos and other items of your interest and if possible collect and place them on a design board.

Texture and Pattern : Next comes texture and pattern after color and style. Every floor style and type has a texture.

How to protect your flooring investment:

1. Regularly sweep or vacuum to remove any grit or dirt;

2. Under heavy pieces of chairs and furniture use felt protectors ;

3. Clean residual from spill by removing spills promptly using a dry, clean, terry microfiber cloth ;

4. The grout and the glazed surface of the tile can be damaged by acids and ammonia discolors the grout. Therefore make sure that cleaners never contain acids or ammonia ;

5. Make it a point that all exterior entrances are protected by protective mats ;

6. Never use oil soaps or wax while cleaning your tile floor ;

7. See your flooring retailer for a professional strength grout cleaner while removing stains such as soap scums, mildew stains and grease from grout joints ;

8. Contact your flooring retailer for an adhesive remover and tile sealer when you have to remove waxes or sealers from your tile floor ;

9. Always bear in mind not to slide or roll appliances or heavy furniture across the floor; protect your floor when using a dolly for moving appliances or furniture.