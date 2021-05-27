Home Improvement
Types of Reddy Garage Heaters
There are numerous heater brands manufacturing high quality products for being used in different types of applications and Reddy garage heater features amongst one of them. These heaters are designed to turn garages, barns and utility buildings into comfortable work and recreation areas. There are various types of Reddy heaters available on the market that runs on different types of fuel sources from kerosene to infrared to natural gas to propane and more. These units are designed for being used in wide variety of applications from the basic needs of do-it-yourself homeowner projects to the job-specific demands of small contractors and independent tradesmen to the extensive heating needs of construction, agriculture, and warehousing.
Types and Features of Reddy Garage Heaters
GN30A Reddy Garage Heaters Blueflame Ventfree – It is a convection type of heater that generates warmth by first warming the air in the garage which in-turn heats the objects that are present in the room. The entire pattern of generating heat with the help of this model is similar to that of a centralized heating system. The system is best suited for providing cost-effective heating solution, as the heat which is generated remains inside the room because the system is free from outside vents. This system provides clean and safe burning and has got the certification from the American Gas Association for meeting or exceeding all the safety parameters and standards. This system features a dual purpose safety pilot system that is designed to provide protection against oxygen depletion and interruption in continuous supply of fuel. As this unit doesn’t require electricity to run, it is ideally suited for being used in case of back-up or emergency heat.
GN30TA Reddy Garage Heater Blueflame Vent-Free – This unit is best suited for providing warmth to your workshop, garage or utility building. This unit is easy to install, can be mounted on the wall and provides cost-effective heating solution, as the heat which is generated remains inside the room because the system is free from outside vents. For providing convenience to the users, this system can easily be hooked to their existing line of natural gas. The system features thermostat controls that allow the users to pre set it for achieving the desired levels of temperature. The flames that are ignited inside the heater are concealed behind a metal sheet. This metal sheet prevents the debris from igniting even if it falls inside the heater.
Reddy Heater 30,000 BTU Garage Blower- This product is equipped with TSTAT due to which it can blow heat faster than any regular type of heater. For spreading the heat instantly to all parts of the garage, this unit is provided with as electronically operated fan. The function of this fan is to force the heated air out of the chamber and effectively circulate it throughout the area which needs to be warmed. Apart form providing instant warmth, these units are lightweight, compact and easily to install and operate. As these units are portable, it is best suited for providing warmth to small work areas like workshop, garage as well as residential construction sites. This system is designed to provide quiet, clean and instant heat.
Saving Money With Discontinued Vinyl Flooring Tiles
When you have to redecorate on a budget, it can be hard to figure out just how to achieve the look you are going for without spending more than you can afford. One area where you have a number of ways to save money is flooring. Instead of purchasing an expensive type of flooring, you can get discounted vinyl flooring tiles that will give you a similar look, whether you prefer the look of stone or just want a nice pattern for the floor.
Cryntel vinyl flooring tiles can give you a number of good options to choose from, so you could start looking at what they have available. The discontinued Cryntel vinyl flooring tiles will save you more money, as long as they have enough available to cover the floor that you are redoing. If they don’t have what you want you can continue looking at other flooring companies to see which tiles they have.
You can get discontinued vinyl flooring tiles for any area of your home that you wish. You can use it in the basement, the entryways, and the laundry room. You can even get garage vinyl flooring tile in this manner. All that matters is that you are open to choosing from one of the more limited number of designs that are available.
If you are choosing to purchase discontinued vinyl flooring tiles, you will want to get some extras so that you can replace any that get damaged in the future. Should you want a style that doesn’t have enough tiles available, you can always choose another style that coordinates and use some of each type of tile to create a nice pattern, or use one to create a border around the outside.
Should you later have the money or the desire to change your flooring, you can even install ceramic tile over vinyl flooring in the future. You won’t have to worry about removing the tile. Many other types of flooring can also be put directly over vinyl, making it a nice choice for a temporary floor that you eventually plan to replace with something even nicer in the future.
How Does Disinfectant Cleaning Work in the Fight Against Covid-19?
There’s that old saying that cleanliness comes next to godliness. The notion that the human race has a moral obligation to keep ourselves, our homes and our work spaces clean couldn’t get a more resounding yes than in today’s context of Covid-19.
That’s right. The “C” word has taken over the world with masks, hand sanitizers and stay home orders becoming the norm. But how much do we know about the cleaning disinfectant process that could be applied at three different phases; while seeking general peace of mind and safeguard against Covid-19, where there has been a transient case of Covid-19 or where there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19?
Being a professional cleaning company, we break it down for you. Here’s what you need to know about how disinfectant cleaning works and please don’t try this at home yourself.
There are three main aspects to disinfectant cleaning in the fight against Covid-19.
The first is the type of cleaning agents and disinfectants that are being used. Be sure to enquire and confirm that the cleaning company you have hired is using disinfectant products with the active ingredient Alkylbenzyldimethylammonium Chloride. This helps in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. Bleach products can also be used and should carry the active ingredient Sodium Hypochlorite.
Now comes Protective Personal Equipment (PPE). Cleaning crew hired to carry out disinfectant cleaning undergo specialized training. This includes learning how to be dressed for the occasion with the correct PPE attire. Hair cover, face shield, N95 mask, surgical gown and gloves, and shoe cover are all must-haves when it comes to being in the right PPE outfit.
And then the real work begins. If there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19, the cleaning company should firstly seal off all areas that the confirmed Covid-19 case individual may have visited or come into contact with. This is to limit and prevent any further exposure and spread to other unsuspecting individuals.
Next step is to open up windows, if there are any, to allow ventilation while the cleaning crew is carrying out the disinfecting.
The cleaning crew will fog the area using a specialized Ultra-Low Volume (UVL) fogging machine. The disinfectant chemical is released as a fog or mist that is dispersed and covers every corner of the site. Once the site is supersaturated with the disinfectant chemical dispersed through the fogging method as fog or mist, allow 45 minutes to an hour for the disinfectant droplets to settle down onto all surfaces.
The cleaning crew then proceeds to mop the floor area with bleach and wipe down all frequently touched areas such as hand rails, door knobs, arm rests, seat backs, tables, keyboards and more. The bleach can also be used to wipe down walls of up to 3 metres in height and blinds.
Once a thorough cleaning wipe down of the site has been carried out, it is just as important to discard the cleaning material in a correct manner. All cleaning material made of cloth and absorbent material such as mop heads, wiping cloths etc should be disposed into a biohazard bag. The cleaning crew should then wear a new pair of gloves to fasten and double-bag the biohazard bag with a cable tie before properly discarding it.
These are the key steps to carrying out a professional and thorough disinfectant cleaning service, if you or someone you know have come into contact with a transient or confirmed case of Covid-19 and are looking to disinfect the place. That said, it doesn’t hurt to carry out a one time disinfectant cleaning of your home or office if you are simply looking for some peace of mind.
We hope this blog article has been useful as we continue the fight against Covid-19 one disinfectant cleaning at a time. Stay well and stay safe everyone!
The Advantages to Laminate Flooring for Your Home
Laminate flooring has a ton of benefits making it one of the main choices for flooring in many homes. This type of material is inexpensive, being made of synthetic fibers, making it less costly than other types of natural flooring on the market. There are many styles, colors, and designs to match the decor in your home too.
To make it easy to install, you can find laminate flooring that snap together with planks that have tongues and grooves. The design of the plank gives you the ability to install it in no time and with little effort. Depending on your room size, most people can have an entire room done within a day, sometimes even faster. When you are installing laminates, always read the instructions thoroughly before installing a single plank.
Because laminate flooring has a laminate base, it adds additional strength to the floor, meaning it can withstand years of wear and tear. Hardwood does not have the same durability as laminates do making this kind of flooring in high demand. If you have heavy traffic in a room, laminate floors are a great option to lie down. It wipes clean without hard scrubbing, and the condition of the surface will stay looking good year after year. Therefore, you will have floors that look new for many years.
When choosing laminates, you will notice all the different styles that are available on the market. First, there are many light and dark finishes to choose from. Plus, laminates also look like real wood in appearance and even has the feel of real hardwood floors with the raised grain finish. It is not always easy to pick out a style of laminates with all the selections available. Another great thing about this flooring is that it comes in all price ranges to fit any budget.
To install laminate floors you will need to purchase a backing already attached to the plank or lay down padding prior to installation. This helps make the flooring last longer and will insulate your floors. Some people even choose to install a below ground, radiant heating system under their laminate flooring to have warm floors even in the coldest times of the year. Laminates have many advantages that would make you want to purchase this type of flooring over any other. Cost, durability, long lasting, and beauty are just a few of the reasons to purchase this type of flooring.
Acrylic Floor Coating Vs Epoxy In The Garage
There are several choices if you want to apply a garage floor treatment so you can seal and protect your floor. Even though applying an acrylic garage floor coating can provide a great shine for a short time, it is really not durable enough to endure vehicular traffic. Acrylic floor coatings are made to cover different kinds of flooring like fired tiles, vinyl and even concrete but they are only designed for protection against light to medium foot traffic.
If you want to have full protection for the floor of your garage and additional anti-slip attributes, your best option would be to put on an epoxy coating which comes in two parts. Epoxy is an extremely strong and durable material which is made up of a resin and hardener. If you want to have an idea how hard the floor coating of epoxy is, imagine fiberglass products like leisure boats. They are epoxy— resin and hardener— applied over a woven mesh which is actually the structural support. The real hardness of the shell is shaped because of the chemical bond between the epoxy and catalyst triggered when the hardener is poured in.
It is so easy to apply an epoxy garage floor coating and you just have to schedule it on a weekend as a do-it-yourself project because it only requires two half days of real work. The first day is dedicated to cleaning and to degreasing the current surface of the floor. Begin these tasks by using a high quality degreaser product so that all or most of the remnants of petroleum are scrubbed off from the surface. Then, you have to use a detergent and stiff floor broom to clean off all the stains which are not taken off by degreaser. At this time, you spray water on the surface and see if water beads up. If there are beads, you have to degrease again and scrub this area more or else the epoxy will fail to bond. Then, you have to let it dry out over night, if possible using a space heater.
The next day, start the project by mixing a large enough amount of epoxy so you can cover at most a 6′ by 6′ area and spread it starting in the outermost corner from the door. Otherwise you will be painted literally into a corner. Spread out the mixture using a nap roller and, after this batch is applied, you should cast the non-slip material over the surface like the way you feed chickens. Continue repeating this step for every area until you cover the whole floor.
Dream Interpretation – The Meaning of Cleaning Up in Dreams
Today one of my regular patients (who submits her dreams for professional dream translation and psychotherapy) made me a question that gave me inspiration to write an article about the certainty you can feel when you translate the meaning of dreams based on the scientific method of dream interpretation. These translations are not based on suppositions. They really help you understand the unconscious words in your dreams.
This patient is also studying the dream language. She already knows the basic meaning of dreams, but she is mentally ill. This is why she needs my help.
Let me first of all post a sentence of her last dream and my translations:
‘I was trying to clean up and was worrying about making enough money to move out’
Dream Translation:
When you are cleaning up you are eliminating the immorality from a certain place.
Money in dreams represents excitement, enthusiasm, psychical energy.
Your ego was trying to eliminate the immorality from the anti-conscience’s place in your psyche because you wanted to find enthusiasm enough to move out.
In other words, your ego is trying to make what is immoral seem to be ‘OK’ and move on to another case, with another man. This would be catastrophic for you and your partner. Be careful with your superficiality and your anti-conscience.
…
The anti-conscience is our wild conscience, which generates mental illnesses within our human conscience. All dreams basically show to the dreamers how much their anti-conscience is influencing their behavior and how. Dreams also show to all dreamers what to do in order to stop being influenced by their anti-conscience and find sound mental health, peace, and happiness.
My patient asked me:
‘Why couldn’t cleaning up my mother’s house mean that I want to remove junk from where my anti-conscience is instead of making things seem OK?’
Here is my answer:
The meaning of the dream symbols is given by the dream producer; the unconscious mind. Carl Jung and I had a lot of trouble trying to discover the meaning that the unconscious mind gives to the images it uses to send us important messages.
The unconscious mind decided that whatever is dirty in a dream represents immorality. So, we have to respect the meaning given by the unconscious mind. Whenever you clean what is dirty you are eliminating immorality from there.
Your ego was trying to remove the immorality existent there and pretend that there was no immorality on betrayal. However, if you betray your partner you are immoral.
…
The unconscious mind has a divine origin and undoubtable wisdom. You can also verify that the scientific dream translations reflect wise words that don’t come from the dream translator’s mind. The scientific translations follow the dream logic (the logic followed by the unconscious mind that produces our dreams) and not the logic of our ignorant human conscience.
The unconscious logic is based on wisdom and sanctity. The unconscious mind is a very serious and sad doctor who helps us eliminate our evil and absurd anti-conscience, so that we may learn how to find peace and happiness instead of being violent, indifferent, and cruel.
Let me analyze the details of this dream scene:
‘I was trying to clean up and was worrying about making enough money to move out’
Here is the dreamer’s question again:
‘Why couldn’t cleaning up my mother’s house mean that I want to remove junk from where my anti-conscience is instead of making things seem OK?’
The dreamer tries to give to this dream scene a meaning based on the logic of her conscience, without following the unconscious logic.
It would logically fit to translate the meaning of ‘cleaning up’ as the intention to remove junk from some place if we would follow the logic of our conscience.
However, when you clean up a certain place in a dream, you clean what is dirty. Whatever is dirty in dreams represents immorality because this is the meaning that the unconscious mind gives to this dream symbol. The unconscious mind decided that this is the meaning of this word.
Carl Jung had to compare numerous dreams from different cases in order to discover the meaning of the dream symbols, and I followed his example, doing exactly the same. I had to study and compare many dreams while curing many people through dream therapy in order to discover the meaning of more dream symbols.
Discovering the meaning of the dream language was like discovering the meaning of an incomprehensible ancient language.
You are lucky because Carl Jung had the courage to make such arduous research, and because I had the courage to continue his work. You have the privilege to find our discoveries ready and immediately use to your advantage the knowledge we found after working so hard.
Petrified Wood Flooring – Pros and Cons
A lot of people today are considering getting petrified wood flooring. If you are one of these people, then you ought to be aware of the different pros and cons of getting this type of flooring.
Before we tackle this, what actually is petrified wood? Well, it is actually a sort of fossilized wood. Through a process taking thousands of years, the wood has become crystallized and has become rock-hard.
This presents one of the biggest advantages of this type of wood: durability. When you make use of this as a flooring material, you won’t have to worry about it showing wear easily. After all, it has lasted thousands of years already, right?
We all know that durability is very important when getting any type of flooring material. This is simply you will be using that material to be trampled on day after day. Since petrified wood costs so much, you do not want to end up having to replace your flooring every few years.
This type of flooring is also prized because of its beauty. There’s nothing quite like the look offered by the fossilized wood. Although a lot of people may say that hardwood is the most beautiful type of flooring material, they most likely have not yet seen just how beautiful wood can become.
This beauty is also the reason why its value is so high. If you thought that authentic hardwood was expensive, wait until you see the order list for petrified wood flooring. However, this disadvantage is also compensated by the fact that getting this type of flooring definitely increases your house’s resale value. This means that if you should decide to move, this type of flooring material will definitely help you clinch the sale fast.Another truth about it is that it is not really wood anymore. As mentioned before, it becomes rock-hard. This means that nailing it down is not really an option. You also can’t use it to design a floating floor. Actually, this flooring material usually comes in the form of tiles, much like ceramic. You might try gluing it down but that will leave you with a very unsteady surface. The only option that’s left is to use cement to hold it together.
It also requires a whole new level of maintenance. This flooring material needs to be polished in order to keep its luster. It is also quite prone to staining. The problem with this type of flooring is that you can’t really sand it down like hardwood. Well, actually, you could try, but it will take far more work and effort than you think.
However, it rises above regular wood flooring in one factor: water-resistance. With petrified wood, you get something that does not need to be treated with special chemicals in order to prevent water damage. This means that if you get this type of flooring material, you can use it as flooring for your bathroom or at least areas outside them.Another advantage is sort of circular in its logic. Because of the virtues of the wood mentioned above, people find it prestigious if you have them. This means getting this type of flooring material will help you wow your guests. In fact, a lot of people buy petrified wood flooring simply for the prestige and end up totally amazed by its virtues.
Three Items to Collect If You Are An Ardent Wrestling Fan
Wrestling is a major event of the present age. Both men and women are becoming fond of this game. It helps to enhance mental and physical strength. There are various schools that give training on wrestling or fighting to make students physically strong. School boys like to watch fighting shows on television after coming from school not going out to play. As a passionate lover of this game, you can collect various items like clothes, figures, DVDs, books and much more so that you know in details about the playing strategies. By reading the books, you can know about the players and their personal life as well.
Online Stores Vs. Retail Shops
If you want to buy wrestling clothes or books, take help of the online stores. Though, there are various retail shops that provide these items. But due to the busy schedule, it is not possible to go out and visit shops that offer all the gaming products at the reasonable piece. Quality and brand name also matters when purchasing clothes and DVDs. Keeping in mind all these aspects, it is better to choose the online stores. The websites offer the items at auction price which is comparatively lower than the physical market. You will get a lot of items according to your requirements. Even you can compare and make your purchase.
Before all these, it is very important to decide what type of items you can collect as a passionate fan of wrestling. Here is the list of gaming peripherals that you can keep.
1. Books –
These items give you details of the lifestyle of the wrestling players. If you want to know the gaming strategies very nicely, these items will help you a lot. Each of the books depicts the story of the wrestlers. By reading books, you can gather a lot of information of about the playing skills as well. It is better to buy these products online.
2. Figures –
They are the miniature forms of the players. If you are a fan of any one of player, you can keep the figures at home. These items are best to give as gifts to the kids who love watching wrestling. These miniature structures are easy to maintain and they are long-lasting. You can bid them at a low price from the auction section of online sites.
3. DVDs –
These gaming peripherals are great. Each of them reflects the lifestyle of the players. The videos are real and they show original interviews of the wrestler with their family members.
These are some of the items that you can keep in your home if you truly love to watch fighting. Online stores offer discounts on items like wrestling clothes and figures. You can also gift them to your friends or kids.
Cleaning Chemicals – Types and Uses
A multitude of chemicals are used to clean all kind of surfaces. This article covers the main categories these products fall into and how they achieve their intended purpose. These solutions remove contaminants from surfaces in a few different ways. Water acts as a natural detergent when used on a surface as it removes particles by either absorbing them or washing them away but when a surface is stained; water alone does not suffice so chemicals are added to clean the surface using different techniques.
Abrasives
Some chemicals simply make a cleaning solution more course than water which allows more of the contaminant to be drawn away from the surface. The higher the speed of the abrasive solution, the more of the contaminant is removed.
Surfactants
This is a property of chemicals commonly used in detergent. It drastically reduces the surface tension of water and is able to break down solid particles and suspend them in the water.
Emulsifiers
These cleaning chemicals cut through and suspend dirt in a solution which can then simply be washed or vacuumed away.
Oxidants
These cleaning chemicals break down organic materials by attracting the oxygen from them. Once broken down they no longer stick to the surface and can be thoroughly cleared away using a vacuum.
Enzymes
These are bacteria that digest protein, fats and carbohydrates. This technique is commonly used in fabric softeners.
Acid/Alkali
If the surface is able to resist the corrosion of a higher or lower PH than neutral, these cleaning chemicals can break down any particles which are not part of the surface material. The resulting waste can then be simply washed away.
Dry Cleaning
Not all cleaning chemicals are supplied in the form of a liquid or contain water. Dry cleaning chemicals are supplied in the form of a solvent which may be a liquid solid or gas but do not contain water. This enables the surface material to dry much more quickly. This technique is often used for delicate fabrics or high traffic, carpeted areas which cannot be allowed a long time to dry.
Many modern cleaning chemical solutions combine these properties to make the most effective cleaning solution for a particular task.
Save Money On Flooring – Use Ceramic Tiles
Ceramic Tile:
Ceramic tiles come in wide varieties like floor tiles, wall tiles, mosaics and decorative tiles.
In creating the right look for your home color and design are important. This industry offers right blend of colors, sizes and textures that you find it easy to express your individuality.
Ceramic tiles are being used from centuries. Today’s ceramic tiles are indistinguishable virtually from travertines, slates, natural marbles and other stone products.
Porcelain tiles and glazed ceramic tiles are a great choice for kitchens, sunrooms, greatrooms, bathrooms and foyers.
Ceramic floor tiles are more durable than ceramic wall tiles. Wall tiles are available with a matte surface or a glaze of semi – gloss finish. This glazed surface has a very low slip resistance and becomes slippery when wet. So glazed wall tiles are much more suitable for countertop applications or wall applications rather than floors.
Glazed Tile:
Clay and water make up the two basic elements of glazed ceramic tile. Various clays are blended to a fine powder by mining them and grinding them and to form the body of the tile they are pressed together. To reduce the moisture content the pressed body is dried. Then they paint the surface of the tile with a colored glaze which is similar to glass. Then to fuse the glaze to the surface of the tile the tile is heated in kilns at approximately two thousand degrees Fahrenheit. This forms the finished product.
Porcelain Tile:
Porcelain tiles are used for both interior and exterior applications and it can withstand heavy foot traffic and at the same time maintain it’s color and beauty. A blend of fine – grain clays and other minerals are used to produce porcelain tile and this is highly resistant to moisture, wear and staining as it has a very dense body.
There are standardized industry tests and classifications to determine the overall performance and durability of glazed surface of ceramic tiles and this rates the tiles specific resistance to breaking, moisture, abrasion, scratching and more.
Patterns and designs can be chosen by planning floor patterns, wall patterns, floor borders and wall and floor combinations.
You can plan and design your own flooring by choosing the right design for your home. How do you do it ? By following the right pattern and choosing the right pattern for your home. This to a large extent depends on your taste and lifestyle.
You can be your own designer. You can do this by deciding on various factors like- scale, color, design style, texture and pattern.
Scale – You can use larger patterns for larger rooms and smaller patterns for smaller rooms.
Color- To choose the color of the floor tile find out the color of your wardrobe, your table, chair or sofa, wall and more. You have to base the color of the tile floor on the color of various gadgets in your room. Meaning that it is best if you choose a contrasting color of floor tile for your floor.
Design style: It is always a general notion that a theme will often reveal itself in colors, styles and textures. So, collect all of your favourite items like stamps, photos and other items of your interest and if possible collect and place them on a design board.
Texture and Pattern : Next comes texture and pattern after color and style. Every floor style and type has a texture.
How to protect your flooring investment:
1. Regularly sweep or vacuum to remove any grit or dirt;
2. Under heavy pieces of chairs and furniture use felt protectors ;
3. Clean residual from spill by removing spills promptly using a dry, clean, terry microfiber cloth ;
4. The grout and the glazed surface of the tile can be damaged by acids and ammonia discolors the grout. Therefore make sure that cleaners never contain acids or ammonia ;
5. Make it a point that all exterior entrances are protected by protective mats ;
6. Never use oil soaps or wax while cleaning your tile floor ;
7. See your flooring retailer for a professional strength grout cleaner while removing stains such as soap scums, mildew stains and grease from grout joints ;
8. Contact your flooring retailer for an adhesive remover and tile sealer when you have to remove waxes or sealers from your tile floor ;
9. Always bear in mind not to slide or roll appliances or heavy furniture across the floor; protect your floor when using a dolly for moving appliances or furniture.
Providing Expert Advice to Customers Online
An Introduction to Video Streaming for Expert Consultants
Recent developments in e-commerce and video streaming online allow experts to directly reach consumers. Therapists can consult with their clients from abroad. Personal trainers can keep their clients on track while they’re on vacation. English Teachers can reach students in Ecuador, and Spanish teachers can video stream with students in Manhattan! The opportunity to expand your business with video streaming platforms exists, and this article will help you when considering the technical aspects of building a streaming community for your expert advice.
Below, you will find some useful information on using this new technology to build your business and expand your fans.
What do i need to begin streaming live video to expand my business?
1. A computer equipped with a camera, or a camera capable of live streaming
2. A quiet, well-lit space from which to broadcast live
Live Video Streaming leads to Social Media Expansion
When you begin streaming, live, online, you can likely expect your twitter followers to spike and your Facebook fans to increase!
Some useful preparation techniques before beginning your live broadcast.
The P O R C H Method
People Who is your audience? After your first few live broadcasts you will get a sense of your demographic.
Organize How can you better organize your live streaming broadcast to suit the demographic you’ve identified? What’s their attention span like? Younger fans will likely be interested in shorter broadcasts, or they may want to come and go throughout an hour or two of live streaming.
Respect As you broadcast live, you must be considerate of what your audience wants to see and discuss. There’s no better way to get a sense of what your fans want than through streaming broadcast. You’ll be able to see an immediate response from your customers when they want to stay on a topic or need more live advice in regards to a particular area you’re chatting about.
Contact Take the time to look up contact info for people who attend your live broadcast on your streaming video channel. Follow them on Twitter. Add them to your email list. Let them know about the next time you plan to broadcast live video.
Hospitality What are you going to do to make your viewers feel not like fans, but like friends? Your fans and customers are, after all, welcoming you live into their homes! Never underestimate the value of humor when being hospitable in the virtual world.
Never underestimate the performance of talking through your broadcast before you start streaming video live for your fans! A few solid rehearsals and some brainstorming sessions will lead to a successful live broadcast for your brand.
