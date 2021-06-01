Finance
Plan Your Finances With the Best Term Plan to Avoid 5 Problems
If you spend most of your time worrying over your financial planning, this article is for you. Managing your money can be a complicated task if you are not prepared in the right way. In this context, being prepared means having the appropriate tools at your disposal, which can accommodate your financial requirements.
As an earning member in your family or someone with dependents to provide for, looking for the best term insurance in India is an excellent place to start. Apart from all other investments that you plan, this will help you ensure your family’s financial stability against unforeseeable situations. You can think of it as an underlying safety net that is the foundation of your financial planning.
Therefore, looking for the best term insurance in India should be at the top of your to-do list. Furthermore, with growing expenses and a general rise in the standard of living, it is even more crucial to have a financial shield for emergencies. Thus, knowing term insurance benefits can help you decide if you really need this insurance.
Insurance providers are coming up with innovative policies offering a variety of benefits for diverse financial profiles. Choosing the best term insurance in India, according to your family’s needs, can help you avoid the following problems:
- Financial Crisis in Your Absence
The financial crisis in the wake of losing a loved one can lead to immense pressure on your family members. Especially if you have multiple dependents and you are the sole earning member of the family. If this is the case for you, it is ideal to begin looking for the best term insurance in India early in life.
It does not mean that you cannot get financial cover later in life as well. But, the advantages of early investment in the best term plan in India are undeniable. You can get life cover at cheaper rates and stay covered for a longer period.
In case of your untimely demise, your family will not have to compromise on their living standards if you have an insurance plan in place. It prevents them from facing severe financial distress and struggle to meet regular expenses. You can make sure the sum assured is adequate by using an insurance calculator, which is easily available on most insurer’s websites.
- The Burden of Debt Repayments
If you have any outstanding debt repayments, make sure that you have the best term insurance in India, with adequate coverage so that your family can pay it off even in your absence. Otherwise, the burden of repaying the loan may fall entirely on your family in case of an unfortunate event.
Most of us rely on loans to make milestone purchases in life, such as a house or a car. This means repaying the loan for the coming years. Even in the year of pandemic, India registered an accelerated growth of 8.4% in October 2020 for vehicle loans. Hence, ensure that you consider your liabilities appropriately when buying the best term insurance in India for your family.
- Struggle to Maintain the Lifestyle
In the absence of a stable income source, your family may need to cut down on their regular living expenses. Inability to maintain the lifestyle because of lack of funds can be the cause of massive stress. You can prevent this from happening by investing in the best term plan in India that is appropriate for their financial needs.
6 Tips to Help You Get Accepted for A Personal Loan
There may be many reasons why you need to secure a personal loan, and most people who apply for them have no other means of raising the funds to get them out of a fix, secure a better future for themselves or even renovate their home or pay for a wedding. However, if you have a lot of existing debt or a poor credit rating, you might be left wondering if any lender will even consider your application for an online, personal loan.
The following 6 tips are designed to make the process of applying for online personal loans simpler, and help you improve your chances of acceptance:
- Get to grips with your credit report
While not every lender will base their decision on your credit report, all will at least consider it, and as such, it pays to have a better understanding of it so that not only can you see what a lender sees when they look at your finances, but you can get a clearer picture of what type of loan you might be eligible for. Once you’ve read your credit report, you can correct any mistakes that might appear on your file, to potentially boost your credit score.
- Make lenders want to lend to you
The primary concern of lenders is that you can pay back your loan in a timely fashion, and if you can show them this, the better your chances are of securing the loan you need. There are several ways to demonstrate this, and they include paying off any existing debts, and providing evidence of a stable and regular income. Not only will the lender want to see that you can cover the loan repayments, but they’ll also want to see that you can cover your other living expenses, too.
- Shop around
Just as with anything that you buy, it can often pay to shop around and check out multiple options instead of plumping for the first that you come across, simply because it’s convenient. Yes, banks can help you secure a personal loan, but so can many other legitimate lenders, and they may even be cheaper and more suitable for your needs. Do be wary of leaving too many enquiries on your credit report though, as can be damaging to your credit score.
- Use an eligibility checker
Checking your eligibility with soft search tools isn’t harmful to your credit score, and is a good way of shopping around for a lender. Online eligibility checkers will run a light check on your credit file to determine which products you stand the highest chance of being approved for, while not being counted as an actual credit check. When doing this, you can restrict the number of applications you actually make, and apply only to those lenders who are most likely to approve you.
- Get your finances in order
Periodically reorganising your finances is always a good idea, but even more so when you’re considering applying for a personal loan. Knowing how much money comes into your account every month, and exactly what goes out, can help you better manage your life in general, and make you a more appealing prospect for lenders. Once you’ve reviewed your finances, you might try to cut back on spending, or consolidate some, or all of your other debts.
- Recognise your limits and stick to them
While there may be some lenders willing to lend you more than you’ve asked them for, don’t be tempted to automatically agree to this, as the more you borrow, the higher your repayments will be. While you might be able to cope with this initially, what happens if a life event leaves you needing more money than you’ve accounted for and you start missing payments?
Limit your borrowing amount to only what you really need, and you should be much safer that way.
With these tips in mind, you may feel more ready to apply for a personal loan, but still have some questions, such as:
Q. Does it matter what reason I give for wanting a personal loan?
A. Lenders are typically focused upon whether you can pay your loan back and on time, not what you need it for, so don’t get too caught up on your reasons, and just try to be honest.
Q.What credit score will get me a loan?
A. It’s hard to give a definitive answer, but generally speaking, the better your credit score is, the higher your chance of being approved for a personal loan, and get a deal that works best for you. Note that there are loans especially for people with bad credit.
Q. If I’m rejected, will it damage my credit score?
A. Multiple applications, while not recorded as being successful or unsuccessful, may cause lenders to make the assumption that your finances aren’t stable. Carrying out a soft check beforehand will help prevent you from having to make multiple applications, and apply only for those loans you’re most eligible for.
Q. How can I apply for an online, personal loan?
A. With so many ways to borrow money online, you can apply for a personal loan online using their simple application forms and by providing evidence of any relevant documents as requested.
Online personal loans can be immensely helpful at certain times in your life, and thankfully, applying for them couldn’t be easier; simply follow the tips above to give yourself the best chance of approval from your chosen lender
Things to consider while opening a Demat account
Online trading in the stock market is only possible if the person is having his Demat account. If you are new to the stock market and want to try your luck in the market, you need to get a Demat account. It is one great way to have a look at all the holding in the market and take all the necessary steps as and when required to be taken in the stock market.
The opening Demat account is not at all a hectic procedure. Though it is done right from the online mode. It has enabled people to get more into the stock market with the easy ways of doing things. Before opening the Demat account, the person needs to consider few things that are listed below:
- Security: It is the topmost priority of the person to look for security for the investment which he has done in the market. Do consider the fact that the Demat account should be equipped with the highest level of security in the terms of data encryption both on the server and the computer. It should be so safe that it can protect the system from cyber-attacks that might happen.
- Paperless account opening: It will be a great idea if the person goes for the paperless opening of the Demat account. The online opening of the account is a very smooth process that will only take few minutes to get opened. Do consult those service providers that are into the online account opening. Even the KYC is also done through online mode.
- Online access: Before opening a Demat account, the person needs to look or the depository participant that offers online access to the Demat account. This access will help the person to have better control over the investments. A proper track can be maintained in every transaction valuation or portfolio that is done in the account. In case there is an immediate fall or rise in the price of a share, it will provide instant alerts.
- Choice of a broker: As per the guidelines provided by the government, the person can have two accounts i.e. Demat and trading account with different brokers. But it will be great if the person gets it opened with one financial partner only to make this easy to handle.
- Product range: It is very important to go with a financial partner that will offer you a robust trading platform and allows you to have an investment in a diverse range of products like stocks, derivatives, government bonds, etc. Even they will enable the person to view all the investment jet with a few clicks on the system.
- Certified professionals: It is very important to take your hard-earned money to the right people. So it is very important to check that the depositary participant is a certified professional that will provide all the right information that will lead to long-term benefits.
This is how the person can get to open the Demat account in the best possible way. You can even open Demat account with 5paisa as it is a great platform that will provide all the expert advice on the investment that is to be made.
Mortgage Post Closing Services: Describing What They Entail
Could you be interested in mortgage post closing services? They entail strict reviews and audits to ensure compliance and completeness of documents. It is only after total confirmation of documents that the lender can fund the loan. The service provider selected by your company must be very experienced and good at their work. They must know how to correct documents from various origination stages and review them. The only documents that providers of mortgage post closing services could correct are those that have been signed and funded. The work of hired professionals also is to review legal, loan processing and other documentation for regulatory conformity.
They follow origination and underwriting rules to the letter, making sure missing information, if any, is retrieved. Mortgage closing services also entails data integrity checks so as to generate quality control reports. While doing integrity checks on loan information, service providers also state any possible exceptions. Basically their major activities entail the following. Tracking all documents (trailing document retrieval) associated with the mortgage post-closing is the first critical step. The documents that need to be trailed include assignments, assumption agreements, judgments, tax records, trust deeds, modifications, and UCC (Uniform commercial code) among others.
After the completion of this, issuance of final title policy, lien and assignment take place. The second activity offered during delivery of Mortgage closing services is the assembly of post closing loan package. What this entails is compilation of all loan documents that are usually submitted during the whole origination process. It means therefore that the provider of mortgage post closing services will work together with underwriters, loan officers, loan processors, mortgage brokers, home appraisers, property sellers and any other involved parties. The assembling work is rather tiresome and lengthy and that is why you want it to be done by a big company with many employees.
Another activity includes post closing data integrity audit as aforementioned. The main reason why this audit is done is to tackle possible home loan deficiencies. They verify and address red flags that were raised during the underwriting process. After this, all loans that have been fully approved are registered with a given mortgagee system. This whole process of registering approved loans prevents future assignments on loans. It also saves lenders from incurring future correction and tracking costs or facing document penalties among others. This step of mortgage post closing services also ensures faster execution of loans, zero errors on documentation and an easy closing process.
Mortgage quality control audit is also part of mortgage post closing services. There are automated audit systems used for this task. The service you will be offered in this step include pre-funding, post-closing, servicing, compliance, foreclosure loans, fraud investigation, preparation of the QC plan, cancel or reject, and commercial loans audit among others. It is imperative to make sure that the provider of the post closing service can audit and review the loans you normally process. Many outsourced companies deal with FHA, VA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac among other home loans. Their basic auditing process entails file document review, evaluation of underwriting process, credit risk analysis and third party verification.
All You Want To Know About Mortgage
A mortgage is a kind of agreement. This allows the lender to take away the property if the person fails to pay the cash. Generally, a house or such a costly property is given out in exchange for a loan. The home is the security which is signed for a contract. The borrower is bound to give away the mortgaged item if he fails to make the repayments of the loan. By taking your property the lender will sell it to someone and collect the cash or whatever was due to be paid.
There are several types of mortgages. Some of them are discussed here for you –
Fixed-rate mortgages- These are actually the most simple type of loan. The payments of the loan will be exactly the same for the whole term. This helps to clear the debt fast as the borrowers are made to pay more than they should. Such a loan lasts for a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years.
Adjustable rate mortgages- This type of loan is quite similar to the earlier one. The only point of difference is that the interest rates might change after a certain period of time. Thus, the monthly payment of the debtor also changes. These kinds of loans are very risky and you will not be sure that how much the rate fluctuation shall be and how the payments might change in the coming years.
Second mortgages- These kinds of mortgage allows you to add another property as a mortgage to borrow some more money. The lender of the second mortgage, in this case, gets paid if there is any money left after repaying the first lender. These kinds of loans are taken for home improvements, higher education, and other such things.
Reverse mortgages- This one is quite interesting. It provides income to the people who are generally over 62 years of age and are having enough equity in their home. The retired people sometimes make use of this kind of loan or mortgage to generate income out of it. They are paid back huge amounts of the money they have spent on the homes years back.
Thus, we hope that you are able to understand the different kinds of mortgages that this article deals with. The idea of mortgage is quite simple- one has to keep something valuable as security to the money lender in exchange for getting or building some valuable thing.
What Insurances Can I Have With My Mortgage?
Life Cover
Life Cover provides a lump sum if you die during the policy term. This can be used to pay off your mortgage so your family do not have to worry about making any further repayments.
Critical Illness Cover
Critical Illness Cover is designed to insure against critical illnesses which could have a severe impact on your ability to earn a living. It should pay out if you are diagnosed with one of the critical illnesses or disabilities listed on the policy. You could then use the lump sum to repay your mortgage or help pay expensive medical costs. Some policies pay out on death during the period of cover if you are eligible to claim.
Accident, Sickness & Unemployment Cover
Accident, Sickness & Unemployment Cover is a short-term income-protection policy. It pays you a tax-free monthly sum for up to 12 months if you are unable to work due to an accident or sickness or if you become unemployed through no fault of your own. Policies are available that protect you against all of these events or just cover you for accident and sickness only, or unemployment only.
This type of insurance is expensive so to reduce the cost you can choose to have a ‘deferred period’. Then, in the event of a claim, you will not receive any benefit for a period of time at the beginning. This deferment could be for 30, 60 or 90 days for all three types of claims. You can also have a longer deferred period of 180 days for accident and sickness cover. To help you decide which deferred period is best you should take into consideration such things as any savings you may have and any sick pay you get from your employer.
You can choose the amount of monthly benefit you wish to receive up to 65% of your gross monthly income. Gross income is your wages before deductions have been taken such as income tax and National Insurance contributions. Of course the higher the benefit you require the higher the cost of the insurance. Cover provided by some companies may be limited due to individual circumstances.
Just as an example, Accident, Sickness and Unemployment Cover typically costs £4.71 a month for every £100 of monthly benefit. This is based on a 36-year-old customer choosing £850 of accident, sickness and unemployment monthly benefit with claims paid after a 30-day deferred period.
The cost of this insurance depends on a number of factors including your age, your occupation and where you live.
A number of companies offer short-term income protection and other products designed to protect you against loss of income.
Buildings Insurance
This covers the structure of the home such as the roof, walls, windows and permanent fittings.
Contents Insurance
This covers household goods, personal possessions and valuables within the home.
Tips to Choosing a Mortgage Broker
When you’re searching for a new home, you go through a number of properties to find that perfect match for you and your family. Once the excitement settles, it’s time to secure your financing.
You have two choices, you can approach your bank and hope that they are offering loans right now or you can approach a mortgage broker, someone who specializes in property financing and works with a host of leading banks, financial institutions and credit unions to secure you the best deal available to meet your budget.
When you first start looking for someone to help you secure the financing you need, it’s advisable to speak to family and friends that have recently purchased property in the area. They may be able to recommend an experienced broker that they dealt with, who secured them their financing. Word of mouth is usually the best way to find the best of the best.
Another option is to search online. You will be welcomed by hundreds of mortgage brokers who all want to assist you in getting the finance you need to secure your new home. If you choose online, there is some additional research you will have to do to ensure you will be working with someone who has experience and knowledge in the industry and has a good reputation with their customers.
There are a number of different brokers out there, some will be tied to certain estate agencies, some will work independently and some will work for large lending centers that are working closely with a number of the leading lenders in the country. Try and steer clear of the first two, rather go with the one that can work alongside a large number of banks and financial institutions to find you the money you need in the shortest period of time.
The mortgage broker should be focused on finding you the best possible deal. They may present you with a number of offers, enabling you to choose the one you feel meets your specific requirements.
One of the most important considerations is that they have extensive industry experience and an excellent reputation. You want your mortgage broker to work for you, they should provide you with all the information and advice you need, also providing you with outstanding customer service. This is so important as a first time buyer when you are unsure about the processes that lie ahead.
Determine if they charge any upfront fees. Some mortgage brokers will charge fees for their efforts. Ensure you are aware of the percentage they charge and how the payment is to be made. Is it upfront? Do you have to pay it straight away? This may reduce your down payment slightly, so take this into consideration.
Always do your own research as well, don’t rely on what they tell you. Even if you have chosen to use a mortgage broker because they can secure the best deals, approach the banks and find out what they are offering right now. Don’t settle for the first offer that comes you way, by doing some research, you can ensure you find the best mortgage with the best interest and terms to suit your budget.
Never assume your loan is secure. Ensure everything is provided to you in writing. This should be the offer from the lending institution, the mortgage broker’s fees and anything else imperative to your decision.
With everything in writing, you are set to go ahead and place an offer on your new dream home with the confidence that your financing should be approved within the shortest period of time.
STAR Servicer – Total Achievement and Rewards Program for Mortgage Servicers
As the fall out continues with the countrywide 50 state investigations, lending servicers who are responsible for bill collection of mortgage payments and other aspects of mortgage servicing for investors, it has come to the attention of the government how badly these companies are run. Fourteen companies have been under review and all of them have been found to violate foreclosure laws. Fannie Mae and other government agencies have been discussing how to best improve our mortgage servicing and lending here in the United States. Fannie Mae has come up with a performance program to help assist mortgage servicers’ to get it right and to stay within the boundaries of the law. This ultimately will help ensure the health of our housing economy and help support the housing recovery.
Not only will servicers be facing no procedures, they will also be facing harsh fines as a group entity. These fees could total over 20 million; however, this is just an estimation of what they could be paying for violating foreclosure laws.
Fannie Mae on Wednesday announced the STAR (Servicer Total Achievement and Rewards); the program is designed to better assist and will help examine how the servicers help homeowners avoid foreclosure. The goal of this new program is to set clear expectations and specific measurements to help Fannie Mae and servicers increase focus on avoiding foreclosure.
As more and more news comes out about how servicers’ have violated foreclosure laws, this program is an ongoing effort to hold servicers accountable. So how will this work? Each servicer will be given a servicer performance scorecard, which in turn will provide feedback on a monthly basis. With this program it should help servicers see where they need improvement and overall performance. Top ranking servicer’s will become eligible to receive monthly incentive awards and recognition. Also, top ranking servicer’s performance will be made public in an annual scorecard. Many believe this program will help gear better customer service to home owners, help with the housing recovery, and keep the servicers on the right track.
This will also help the federal government to set guidelines and regulations in place for the mortgage servicing industry. As the mortgage industry and bank industry is reviewed by the government to find a solution and to prevent another financial crises,it seems many changes are going to happen over the next few months and years. As we wait and see if the HAMP program and other federal programs will stick around, it is good to know servicers will now be regulated better in hopes of making the homeowner ship experience safer for everyone.
Foreign National Mortgages: Things To Keep In Mind
A foreign national mortgage refers to a loan for non-us residents. Even the government can issue loans to non-residents of the States. Let’s find out more.
First of all, if you are in the States legally, you can apply for the loan. However, for illegal residents, there are zero chances of success. The reason is that main lenders always require ID before reviewing an applicant. And these requirements include visas, work permits, green cards and social security numbers as well.
Rules for the resident foreigners
Generally, it’s not difficult for non-us residents to look for a mortgage. There are two primary categories that they fall in:
1. Permanent residents: they have green cards and the rights to live in the States with all the long-term residency rights
2. Non-permanent residents: Generally, your residency rights are based on your employment.
Regardless of which category you fall in, you can apply for a mortgage. However, you may need to put in a little more effort if you are not a permanent resident.
Permanent vs non-permanent
If you are a non-permanent resident, you may have to show a proof that you will live in the country for at least another three years. If your visa or work permit has fewer than 12 months of expiry date, your lender can find out how likely you may be to stay.
FHA loans are designed for non-permanent residents. According to the rules, if you have a renewed visa or work permit, you can be a good candidate for approval.
Refugees or those in the asylum
If you have been in the asylum or have the refugee status, we have good news for you. With this status, you have the right to work, and you have greater chances of getting a mortgage approval. So, this is important to keep in mind.
Non-resident foreign buyers
If you have no right to live in the USA, you may still be eligible for the loan. However, you may have credit score problems to face. Actually, lenders have concerns as how they can enforce a debt in case of these non-residents.
So, you can’t get the type of deals a resident or citizen can get. In fact, you may have to make a down payment up to 50% to get this type of loan. Aside from this, the mortgage rate can be quite higher unlike the rate charged to a resident.
Welcome to the States
Immigrants were the founders of the States. Therefore, American has always been quite welcoming to immigrants.
Typically, lenders make their lending decisions based on the risk factors, such as the financial resources, down payment size, and creditworthiness of the borrower. As far as determining the best deal is concerned, you can be on the level playing field irrespective of the citizenship status you may have.
Long story short, if you are non-resident in the United States, you can still apply for a mortgage but you need to meet the requirements set by the lender. Hope this helps.
Tips To Choose a Mortgage Lender
No matter how rich you are emergency situations can crop up at any time. Thus, you have to consider taking a loan either from an individual or from a financing company or a bank. Most of the people of now like to opt for the latter options rather than going for the first option. This is because the financing companies or banks are more reliable than a person. But the high interests that are charged on the loans are really a burden. So, a better alternative that you can look for is mortgaging your property against the loan you take. This will relief you from being taxed with high charges and you can pay the loan amount at your convenience within the time limit that the company has offered you. To choose a proper loan lender you can follow some of the tips that we have provided in this article.
Prepare a List
While you consider risking your personal property, why plan everything in haste. Some companies would try to persuade you to take quicker decisions by offering attractive rates but let them be as they are and take your time to take your decision. Research well and make a list of the companies that you find.
Check the Terms and Conditions
Not only choosing the company but knowing the terms and conditions through which the loan to be completed are important. Remember that you are risking your property for money and the slightest carelessness in this respect can cause you to lose your money.
How Quickly They Respond
The next thing that should be your determining factor is that how quickly they respond to your queries. Emergency situations don’t give you a lifetime opportunity. A delay can make the problems to increase. So, instead, you should go for the ones that respond quickly to your needs.
Compare and Choose
After you check with several companies you can compare the interest rates and also the time period they are allowing you to make the repayments. You also have to ensure that the company that you are thinking of dealing with should have a good reputation in the market. Check their client reviews and the years the company has been in the market. If you find that the company is a genuine one then you should go ahead with finalizing the deal with the company.
We hope that just by reading this article you have got an idea about choosing the mortgage provider. This will help you in choosing a better lender for your needs.
Credit Card Processing: How the System Works
Establishing a merchant account for your business enterprise is the wisest financial decision you will ever make for the growth, expansion and success of your business. Once you’ve set up a merchant account, you can accept credit and debit cards payments from your clients for your products and / or services. You can also arrange to accept online and mobile banking payments for your products and / or services.
A merchant account opens up new avenues for your business; therefore, giving your business many more opportunities to flourish. But, have you ever understood how the credit card processing system works? Have you tried to perceive the complexities of the players involved in the process and the intricacies of the system?
While it is not entirely essential for you to know the inside and outside of the card processing system because your Merchant Service Provider will do the needful for you; it is good for you to acquaint yourself with the system on a general basis.
The Participants Involved in a Card Transaction
A typical credit or debit card transaction involves the following players:
• The customer
• The merchant
• The payment gateway
• The customer’s credit card issuer
• The credit card interchange
• The processor at the acquiring bank
• The merchant’s acquiring bank
The Route the Money Takes from the Customer to the Merchant
Let’s take an example to understand how the card processing system works.
Suppose that a customer walks into a clothing store and she finds a bag that catches her eye. She immediately proceeds to the payment counter and makes a payment of $100 towards her purchase with her cards.
The cashier at the merchant’s store accepts the cards and uses a card swiping machine to set the process into motion.
• The $100 amount makes its first stop at the payment gateway where the payment is first authorized with a minor deduction in the amount.
• Now, $99 travels to the appropriate processor and after a minor deduction is submitted to the card interchange as $98.5.
• Once the transaction gets a clear at the interchange, it moves on to the issuing bank with a further deduction where the issuing bank verifies the availability of funds in the customer’s credit / debit card.
If the transaction is declined, it makes its journey back to the customer from here.
• If the transaction is approved, $98 reaches the processor at the acquiring bank, just one step closer to the merchant account.
• Once authorized, $97.5 gets deposited into the merchant’s account, which is now at the merchant’s disposal.
(The figures and fees involved in card processing are based on the number of players in the process, merchant type, card type and risk factors)
In the present age, quite a number of payments are made electronically, especially with the extensive use of credit and debit cards and online funds transfer. Although typical card processing takes seven participants, the entire transaction amazing takes a maximum of five seconds for approval.
