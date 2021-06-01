A - Z Health Guides
Ways to improve your immunity with CBD capsules
The immune system has the hardest duty of all physiological systems. It ensures the protective function of the organs, muscles and veins. Nothing operates in the body without protection against harmful microorganisms. You might try utilizing Immunity CBD Capsules to increase the body’s immunity. Millions of dangerous viruses, bacteria, fungus, and other hazardous microorganisms are exposed to everyone’s bodies within each minute. Your body will have no chance without a healthy immune system.
The immune system is a mixture of cells, bodies and tissues that forms synergy to guard the body against external bodies such as antigens and pathogens, which cause diseases. You should therefore try your best to improve your immune system. In that situation, you can increase your immunity with cannabidiol. Your immune system works as your body’s guardian. The CBD capsules for the immune system will assist improve your body’s defence mechanism.
Why is a strong immune system important during the coronavirus pandemic?
The global COVID-19 epidemic has pioneered many people. Older people who have chronic disorders, in general, are more susceptible to serious problems, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and lung ailments, or even to COV ID 19 deaths. Those whose immune systems are at higher risk of being infected with the virus due to a condition or therapy impairs their own immune systems.
How CBD capsules helpful for the immune system
In the current global environment created by the coronavirus, researchers are encouraged better to understand the effect of CBD on the immune system. CBD capsules and other cannabinoids can contribute to improving your immunological condition. There is no one-size-fits-all method when it comes to improving your immune system. CBD capsules can increase your immunological condition, but you need to take care of other protection methods by increasing the white blood cell count. The following benefits are linked to CBD by researchers:
- Acts as a good antidepressant and can reduce inflammation of the cells.
- May relieve migraine and serious headaches symptoms
- CBD dabs and vapes may lower asthma mucus production.
- Can fight chronic pain.
- Can influence, among other benefits, insomnia prevention and other associated symptoms.
CBD also aims to diminish immunological processes vital for the management of automotive immunological illnesses, including lupus, human immunodeficiency virus, Parkinson’s disease, and MS. In addition, it enables a low risk of disease contraction in the human body. CBD is good for immune system enhancement. However, the better way to supplement your achievements would be to combine this with other processes such as nutrition, practice and other safe schemes.
How does CBD regulate the immune system?
Many research shows that CBD capsules might affect your immune system. A great number of studies explore immunosuppressive effects of CBD, although these data are scientifically new. CBD capsules contain anti-inflammatory effects that can lessen the inflammatory response of the immune system. Inflammation is an essential reaction to separate contaminated zones and prevent the spread of poisons. CBD may promote apoptosis or cellular death. CBD capsules can avoid multiplication or fast growth of cells.
The function and secretion of cytokines can be modulated or deleted in CBD. Cytokines are huge protein groups that are separated into your immune response by certain cells. The synthesis of chemokine is also suppressed by CBD, which is a category of cytokines that are chemoattractant. They guide immune cells to an infection location to attack and kill invading microorganisms via white blood cells. CBD capsules can reduce the generation and function of T-cells, thus decreasing the ability of the immune system to recall external intruders.
How CBD capsules interact with the endocannabinoid system to strengthen your immune system
By acting with the endocannabinoid system, CBD capsules help improve immunity. The therapeutic effects of CBD capsules occur via their relationship with the endocannabinoid body system and the particular receptors of cannabinoids. The endocannabinoid system is part of the physiology of the body and governs a range of biological functions. These functions include pain, anxiety and appetite, sleep, mood, memory and immunological response. Anandamide can work through contact with cannabinoid receptors. Appetite and stress responses in the body are controlled with anandamide. This is done by guarding it against environmental factors that impair the immune system and enhance it healthily by living
The Bottom line
Several techniques help the immune system perform as effectively as possible, even though immunological illnesses cannot be prevented. Studies have indicated that CBD capsules can assist improve immunity and protect the immune system through their anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects. Treatments with cannabinoids can lower inflammation, alter the immune system, and regulate the immunological system.
A - Z Health Guides
Grilling Safety Tips to Keep In Mind during Summer BBQs
As summer arrives, evenings turn into barbecue celebrations. People leave their dining halls and move to backyards for outdoor grilling sessions with family and friends. If you, too, have plans of organizing BBQs, be sure to learn these BBQ safety tips by heart to keep everyone at your celebration safe from potential fire accidents. You will be surprised to know there are numerous other foods that you can grill that you have probably never even thought of. Many unexpected foods cook perfectly on the grill, and the best part is that they don’t even require any extra preparation.
- Choose a location to set up the outside grill wisely
Even if you own quality grills, like Bonfire BBQ grills, you should take precautions to keep potential accidents at bay. Most fire begins during barbecue nights because owners set up grills close to a structure – like a piece of furniture or a plant. So it’s best to set up your outdoor grill in an open space, away from overhanging tree branches or loose curtains.
- Clean the grill before you light it up or after use
Grease and fat buildup are not uncommon. But before you fire up your grill, make sure you clean it thoroughly. Don’t forget to check the tray below the grill. Once you finish cooking, let coals cool off entirely before you dispose of them in their container.
- Check whether your grill is stable or not
Bonfire BBQ grills are sturdy, but on an uneven surface, the chances of getting tipped over are high. So make sure you set up your outdoor grill on a flat surface. You can also consider using grill pads to keep your patio or deck protected.
- Purchase quality BBQ covers
Yes, just like your car and other things, you also need to protect your BBQ from outside elements. For this, you need to get a quality and reliable bbq covers so you can keep it safe when not in use. Make sure you buy only quality covers from reliable brands. There are many suppliers available online to get the best quality covers at the most affordable prices.
- Look out for propane leaks if you have a gas grill
Before you get ready to impress your guests with your cooking skills, be sure to check for gas leaks. The smell of gas and the inability to flame the gas are a few signs of possible propane leaks.
- Wear the right clothes
Loose clothes quickly catch fire. If you are cooking, make sure your apron strings or sleeves of your shirt are not dangling over the grill. Always remember prevention is better than cure. Staying alert keeps you safe from accidental fires.
Always keep these BBQ safety tips in mind. If you don’t own an outdoor grill yet, cover, or anything else, shop for these things right away if you want to keep it in good condition for a long time. This will ensure that you will have a blast every time you invite your friends over for a BBQ session.
A - Z Health Guides
How Long Does Depression Last After Quitting Heroin
By Geoffrey Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu
When you make the courageous decision to quit heroin and turn your life round you might have pretty high expectations. You probably look forward to feeling healthy and whole again, and can’t wait to be a productive member of society.
So when depression clings to you, even after you have completed withdrawal and rehab, it can be disheartening. Worse than that, it can lead to a relapse. Depression is not just a common co-occurring condition among active heroin users, but it is also a prevalent aspect of post-acute withdrawal syndrome, or PAWS.
PAWS refers to the cluster of mild but persistent withdrawal symptoms that sometimes hang on for months in early recovery, and depression is extremely common. It can be frustrating to feel stuck in the gloom of depression when you had such high hopes after gutting out withdrawal. Setting realistic expectations in recovery, as your brain chemistry adjusts and stabilizes, can help you ride out the depressive symptoms and get to the other side.
Depression and Heroin
Heroin is a powerful drug made from morphine, a potent analgesic. When you use heroin, the drug is converted to morphine in the brain, which produces the well known desirable effects. Users experience a deep state of relaxation and rush of euphoria that the brain immediately registers as a pleasurable event. But because heroin is highly addictive, it isn’t long before the drug traps you into a cycle of using just to avoid feeling sick once it wears off.
Because heroin binds to the opioid receptors in the brain, it begins to slowly alter the way the brain functions. With the drug providing the dopamine surge, the brain becomes dependent on it and stops producing natural dopamine.
In addition to the chemical changes in the brain, people addicted to heroin are likely to experience many adverse psychosocial events, which can lead to depression. People often struggle with employment, relationships, legal problems, health problems, and homelessness. All of these factors increase the risk for suicide among heroin users. According to the publication, Addiction, a heroin users is 14 times more likely to die by suicide than their peers.
Causes of Depression After Heroin Withdrawal
There are various reasons for experiencing depression after completing treatment:
- Depression may have been present prior to getting treatment. If there was co-occurring depression present with the heroin addiction, the only way to achieve lasting sobriety is through a dual diagnosis treatment program. This is a specialty that provides simultaneous treatment for both disorders in an integrated plan. If the depression was not addressed during treatment, then there is a higher probability it will linger in recovery.
- Feeling disappointed in recovery. After years of living in an altered state due to substance abuse, sobriety may not seem all that great initially. In the early months of recovery feelings of depression can set in when expectations are not immediately met. Also, the consequences of the addiction may now be fully realized in sobriety, which can cause feelings of sadness, guilt, or shame.
- Post-acute withdrawal symptoms (PAWS). Depression is a PAWS symptom that may stubbornly persist for months following treatment. Because of the significant impact of heroin on the brain it is not surprising that there might be some long-lasting psychological effects. Even after completing detox and treatment, the PAWS can persist.
Regardless of how or when the clinical depression surfaced, treating depression after rehab is critical. Depression in recovery can pose serious risks to not only the recovery itself, but also may cause impairment in functioning, adverse effects in relationships, reduced productivity at work, and increased risk of suicide.
Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome (PAWS)
Depending on how long the heroin addiction was present, it can take time for the brain to begin to normalize following treatment. During this period of transition, it is very common to feel a lack of joy or happiness. Lingering depression is one of the most common effects of PAWS, a cluster of symptoms that may take months to resolve.
Depression symptoms include:
- Feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and despair
- Fatigue
- Changes in eating habits
- Slowed or agitated movements
- Sleep disruptions
- Loss of interest in things you used to enjoy
- Difficulty making decisions or concentrating
- Irrational feelings of shame or guilt
- Thoughts of suicide
Persistent depression poses a threat to recovery because the symptoms can become so unbearable that the individual may seek relief by returning to heroin use. This is why the longer you can remain in a treatment program the better. An extended treatment program, such as six months, allows the brain and body to stabilize within a supportive environment, reducing the risk for relapse.
Treatment for Depression After Quitting Heroin
The worst thing someone in recovery can do is to ignore the symptoms of depression. Treating depression in recovery involves ongoing psychotherapy, holistic methods, and possibly medication.
Therapy: Emotional and psychological support is key in heroin recovery. Therapy, both individual and group sessions, provide a safe environment where you can work through the feelings associated with depression.
Holistic: Depression symptoms can be relieved to some extent through natural means. These include getting regular exercise, sticking to a healthy diet, and getting adequate sleep. In addition, learning how to relax, through yoga, mindfulness, or massage, can also improve mood.
Medication: Medication for depression may be necessary. Antidepressants take about 4-6 weeks before the effects begin to be seen, but these drugs can possibly relieve the symptoms.
In the early months of heroin recovery it is important to heal the body and the mind. As difficult as it is to suffer through a bout of depression, be patient and always remember, this too shall pass.
About the Author
Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D. is the Medical Director of LifeSync Malibu, an exclusive rehabilitation program located in the heart of Malibu. Dr. Booth has treated thousands of addicts over the years and now has dedicated most of his clinical time to providing medical care and detoxification to clients who suffer from substance abuse. He is committed to helping them establish the foundations for long-term sobriety. While not working, Dr. Booth has a rich personal life filled with activities surrounded by friends and family.
A - Z Health Guides
Does Teen Loneliness Lead to Internet Addiction?
By Arastou Aminzadeh, M.D., Founder, BNI Treatment Centers
One of the most distressing effects of the pandemic has been its affect on teen mental health. Young people spent a significant amount of time cooped up at home, forced to give up most of their social activities due to lockdowns. This resulted in increased teen loneliness.
At a time in their development that social interactions play a key role in helping adolescents acquire healthy social skills, teens were left few options this last year. Most would default to the Internet to find peers to chat with on social media platforms and forums, or to kill time with online activities. In fact, the majority of a teenager’s social life has occurred online for a year now.
Teen loneliness was already a common problem prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Research from Italy and Iran had previously studied the connection between loneliness among young people and subsequent internet addiction. Both studies demonstrated a positive correlation between these two factors.
Now, a new study out of Finland further cements this relationship between teen loneliness and compulsive internet use. The new variable in this recent study is the pandemic and how it has exacerbated teen loneliness, and therefore, internet addiction. The fallout from the excessive time online is an increased sense of loneliness because it replaced real life social interactions.
About Teen Loneliness During COVID-19
Ask any teen if they sometimes experience loneliness and they are likely to nod their head in the affirmative. All young people sometimes feel left out or lonely. However, teens who suffered from more pronounced feelings of loneliness may have been struggling with depression or another mood disorder, social anxiety, or a personality disorder. Some loneliness is normal, but intense chronic loneliness is typically associated with a mental health challenge.
During the pandemic, however, loneliness became its own epidemic that affected everyone of all ages. Teens, though, were hardest hit by the effects of the social distancing policies because of the significant role socializing plays in their daily life. Where adults had plenty of other distractions, teens were left with a gaping void in their life.
Study Shows Increase in Internet Addiction Among Lonely Teens
According to the Finnish study that was published in February 2021 in the Child Development journal, compulsive internet use has increased at a statistically significant rate. Dysfunctional internet behavior would include online gaming addiction, copious amounts of time on social media sites, and consumption of online pornography.
Further, the study found a direct connection between compulsive online behaviors and depression. This went both ways. A teen that was depressed may have spent more time online, as a distraction or salve, while teens that spent copious amounts of time online were more prone to develop depression. In either scenario, depression was the link.
In addition to the mood disorder, adolescents that engaged in excessive online activity had poorer academic performance. This is attributed to the amount of time that is consumed by online activities, which cuts into the time available to study.
The study determined that it wasn’t only due to a lack of social time with their friends this last year that has resulted in compulsive online behavior. The authors found that teens whose parents were not around, or who were inattentive, were also likely to turn to the Internet to fill their sense of loneliness.
COVID-19 and Teen Mental Health
There is no denying the serious impact the pandemic and lockdowns have had on our young people. Major milestones have been skipped over, social events radically altered or cancelled, schools closed, and, of course, the loss of live, in-person social interaction.
Teens need structure, predictable daily routines, and a sense of safety. During the past year these basic needs are not being met. Many kids have lost loved ones to the virus, or seen their parents become unemployed. All of this is very difficult for a teen to process and manage, as their limbic system is not fully developed at this age. Brain functions like impulse control, emotion regulation, and decision-making will be under construction until age 25.
As a mental health practitioner, I can confirm that our teens are struggling at higher rates than usual. Anxiety and depression are definitely on the rise in this cohort. When the dust settles we will have to face the statistics head on and provide additional services for struggling adolescents.
Other Causes of Teen Loneliness
At first glance, it may seem that teen loneliness is simply caused by a lack of friends. Maybe the teen struggles socially and has trouble establishing or maintaining sound friendships. But in reality, there are many other factors that can contribute to feelings of loneliness. Consider these 5 things that can cause loneliness:
- Moving. Possibly the family has recently relocated. Even if the new home is not that far from their former home, the unfamiliar surroundings can triggers feelings of loneliness. This even more so if the move is quite a distance away from their old friends and school.
- Social anxiety disorder. Some teens have a heightened or irrational fear of being judged by their peers. Because of the fear of being publicly criticized or mocked, the teen chooses to isolate, leading to loneliness.
- Feeling excluded. Teens are very sensitive. Most teens have the “fear of missing out,” or FOMO, which means they crave the feeling of belonging and being included in social gatherings. When they are passed over repeatedly it can lead to feelings of loneliness and even depression.
- Social media. While the word “social” in social media may sound like it is all about connecting with others, in fact social media can enhance feelings of loneliness in teens. This is due to the unnatural, shallow, and sometimes toxic “relationships” made on social media platforms.
- Being bullied. Cyber-bullying is extremely damaging to a teen’s self-esteem. When they happen to be the target of a bully who uses social media to embarrass or shame them, they will feel marginalized and isolated.
At this time in history it is essential for parents to be fully present for their children, and tuned into their mood states. If the teen is exhibiting signs of depression due to loneliness, and seem to self-medicate by engaging in compulsive internet use, it would be a good time to have the teen evaluated. Parents truly hold the key.
About the Author
Dr. Arastou Aminzadeh is a triple board certified physician in psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, and addiction medicine, and is the co-founder of BNI Treatment Centers in Agoura Hills, California. Dr. Aminzadeh is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and also a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. A well respected leader in the field, he also holds an adjunct faculty position at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, where he completed his residency and fellowship.
A - Z Health Guides
How to Stop Intrusive Thoughts
By Steven Booth, Co-Founder, Elevation Behavioral Health
We have all experienced unwanted involuntary thoughts that upset us. These are not like ordinary thoughts that flow through the mind during the day. Instead, intrusive thoughts are highly distressing. When intrusive thoughts plague us it can result in the symptoms of anxiety.
Sometimes intrusive thoughts are associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In fact, for someone with OCD, the intrusive thoughts are what drive the compulsive behaviors. The thoughts are so upsetting that the individual with OCD will attempt to diminish the potency of the disturbing thoughts. This can turn into a pattern of obsessive thoughts followed by compulsive actions. Learning how to overcome OCD-related intrusive thoughts becomes an integral goal in managing this mental health disorder.
Whether the intrusive thoughts are related to anxiety or OCD, either way they are very frustrating and disrupting to your daily life. Learning techniques to stop intrusive thoughts can help bring these under control and improve functioning.
What Causes Intrusive Thoughts?
It is not yet fully understood why people have undesired thoughts that invade their consciousness. Often, these random thoughts that intrude on our otherwise peaceful day will keep tapping away demanding our attention. Other times, the thoughts, though disturbing, are fleeting and leave us as quickly as they arrived.
There are a few potential causes for the onslaught of intrusive thoughts. These include:
- PTSD. Someone who has prolonged symptoms of stress after experiencing a trauma will be plagued by intrusive thoughts. The thoughts are usually related to the event itself, such as undesired memories.
- OCD. OCD usually has intrusive obsessive thoughts that drive the compulsive actions. The thoughts are so upsetting that the person will engage in ritualistic compulsive behaviors as a way of mitigating the stress the thoughts cause.
- Medical issues. Intrusive thoughts can be a symptom of a health condition, such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia, or a brain injury.
Are Intrusive Thoughts the Same as Ruminations?
Intrusive thoughts may seem to be the same as ruminating thoughts, but the two actually bear distinct differences. Where an intrusive thought is usually random and fleeting, ruminations the ongoing mulling over of the upsetting thoughts. Instead of noticing the intrusive thought and then choosing to ignore it or dismiss it, ruminating involves embracing the thought and chewing on them for long periods of time. Rumination is a type of coping mechanism to help process a disturbing event by reviewing the event over and over in your mind.
OCD and Intrusive Thoughts
The most common source of intrusive thoughts occurs among those who struggle with OCD. The intrusive thought is often related to a core value, such as religious beliefs or ethical issues, and involves a disturbing scenario that goes against what the person believes in. These thoughts might involve things of a sexual nature, thoughts of harming a loved one, or blasphemous thoughts that are in opposition to their core faith beliefs.
Because these intrusive thoughts are so destabilizing, the person with OCD will begin to fear the thoughts, which only makes the thoughts more pervasive. They begin to adapt compulsive behaviors to help diffuse the stress that the obsessive intrusive thoughts cause them.
Types of Intrusive Thoughts
There are different types of OCD-related thought intrusions. These include:
- Sexual intrusive thoughts. Disturbing thoughts that involve taboo sexual imagery, inappropriate sexual thoughts, or violent sexual acts.
- Religious intrusive thoughts. Obsessing about possibly sinning against God, scrupulosity, doubting faith beliefs, or blasphemous thoughts.
- Harming intrusive thoughts. Undesired thoughts of harming a loved one, such as a spouse, a parent, a child, or self.
- Responsibility intrusive thoughts. Irrational acceptance of the blame for certain acts committed that was not the fault of the person.
- Existential intrusive thoughts. Anxious thoughts that question the reason for existence, the purpose of life, or the reality of self.
Each of these types of intrusive thoughts will drive a corresponding compulsive action.
Exposure and Response Prevention
One of the targeted treatment methods for helping someone with OCD-related intrusive thoughts is an intervention called exposure and response prevention, or ERP. ERP is a type of cognitive behavioral therapy that helps the person face the disturbing thoughts head, but in small stages. Slowly they are encouraged to disengage from the compulsive actions that would typically follow the intrusive thought.
By stating their thoughts out loud with an ERP therapist, the power of the thoughts is greatly diminished. As Dr. Debra Kissen, a Clinical Fellow at the Anxiety Depression Association of America states, “The same intrusive thoughts that feel so real, all powerful and self-defining when swirling around in your head will disintegrate when said out loud.” The thoughts have far more power when they are held captive inside your mind, but when shared with someone they lose their impact.
In ERP the intrusive thought is exposed, and then the decision to not engage in the compulsive behaviors is the response prevention. The person makes a decision to no longer give in to the compulsions. During the first few weeks of ERP the therapist will guide the person through the steps of exposure and non-response. Eventually, the individuals will be equipped to conduct ERP themselves.
How to Stop Intrusive Thoughts
There are some effective techniques for managing intrusive thoughts when they appear. Consider these tips:
- Do not fear the thoughts. While natural to want to avoid or ignore the thought, that can make it a reaction based in fear. Instead, try to accept the thought, realize that it is an obsessive irrational thought, and remind yourself that it will soon pass.
- Practice self-care. Intrusive thoughts are related to anxiety or OCD, so learning methods to help promote relaxation can be helpful when the thoughts occur. Practice mindfulness and deep breathing to calm yourself down when the thoughts occur.
- Seek help from a therapist. A therapist can work with you through the ERP therapy and other therapies, like CBT, which can help you make changes in how you respond to the thought triggers. They can also refer you to a psychiatrist who can prescribe antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications.
Don’t let random intrusive thoughts impact your quality of life. There are ways to manage these thought obsessions, which will improve all areas of daily functioning.
About the Author
Steven Booth is the CEO and Founder of Elevation Behavioral Health in Agoura Hills, CA. Steven earned his B.A. from the University of California, Santa Barbara in Economics. Before helping to co-found Elevation Behavioral Health, Steven worked in both private and public accounting. Like many others, Steven has seen firsthand the destruction that addiction can inflict on family and friends. He has also witnessed the extraordinary changes that can be made when addicts receive the necessary treatment. His passion is providing outstanding mental health care through his facility, and improving the quality of life of clients.
A - Z Health Guides
Trauma Triggers and Addiction
By Ken Seeley, Founder Ken Seeley Communities
We are all equipped with a certain faculty that allows us to bounce back from adversity. It is called resilience. Each person has his or her own psychological make-up and personality, which means that the capacity for resilience is not uniform. Some people are more resilient than others. This is just a simple fact of our human nature.
When we encounter a traumatic event it can be very destabilizing. Whether we simply witnessed something horrific, or actually experienced it personally, the trauma registers in our psyches and causes a deep disturbance. How we process that event, and eventually overcome its effects, is highly individual.
For some, the trauma does not resolve easily. In order to deal with the psychological impact—the emotional pain, nightmares, flashbacks, detachment, avoidance, and anxiety—there is a tendency to use a substance to help numb the effects. For example, there is a tendency to rely on alcohol or benzodiazepines to help diminish the painful effects of the upsetting memories, or related depression or anxiety symptoms.
A trigger, or being exposed to the people, places, or situations related to the initial traumatic event, can exacerbate the disturbance by rekindling the associated emotions. Trauma triggers only drive the substance abuse, setting up a cycle that could result in addiction.
Dual diagnosis treatment tackles both issues at once. These specialized programs address the trauma while also treating the co-occurring substance use disorder. Obtaining treatment for both disorders simultaneously will improve overall recovery results.
What is Emotional Trauma?
A trauma is a shocking and often unpredictable life event. The range of traumatic events is diverse, but basically a trauma is anything that evokes a deep sense of fear and anxiety caused by a perceived danger to self. Examples of traumatic events include:
- An event where there is perceived risk of physical or psychological harm
- Death of a family member, spouse, or close friend
- Physical injury, such as being in a serious car accident
- Divorce
- Stress related to combat
- A serious illness
- Abandonment or neglect in childhood
- Sexual abuse or rape
- Domestic abuse
- Physical assault
- Natural disasters
Traumatic events that are experienced during childhood have a significantly higher potential to result in addiction later in life. According to the Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACE) study, there is a clear relationship between cumulative adverse events in childhood and subsequent substance addiction or dependency.
Whether a trauma occurred in childhood or adulthood, there is an increased likelihood that alcohol or drug use will result. This is especially true when there were multiple traumas experienced.
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
PTSD is an anxiety disorder than impacts 7%-8% of the population. PTSD features a persistent response to an overwhelming traumatic event. Debilitating PTSD symptoms may last for a month or more. There is a high occurrence of a co-existing substance use disorder among individuals with PTSD, as well as comorbid depressive symptoms.
Symptoms of PTSD are generally expressed in these four categories:
- Intrusive memories. Unwanted thoughts or memories of the trauma are experienced repeatedly through recurrent flashbacks, vivid memories, or nightmares.
- Avoidance. People with PTSD may choose to avoid any people, places, or situations related to the past trauma, as they may trigger the disturbing memories. They will also avoid discussing the trauma.
- Hyper-arousal. The individual may be easily startled, irritable, quick to anger, easily frightened, and may suffer from insomnia. Alcohol or anti-anxiety medications may be used to numb these symptoms.
- Negative thoughts. People with PTSD may have a negative demeanor. They may display a sense of hopelessness about their life, and put themselves down. They may exhibit anger, guilt, shame, and fear.
Addiction and Trauma
Substance abuse is a common response to the anxiety and/or depression symptoms that may develop after experiencing a trauma. According to a 2012 article published in Current Psychiatry Reports, about 50% of patients receiving treatment for a drug or alcohol addiction met the diagnostic criteria for co-occurring PTSD.
This can be explained by the use of unhealthy coping strategies accessed in the aftermath of a highly traumatic event. While some might seek the help of a therapist or use exercise or holistic strategies to overcome the effects of the trauma, others may lean on a substance.
Someone with PTSD may have experienced impairment in the brain’s limbic system. The change in brain chemistry caused by the traumatic event can actually set up the reward system to be hijacked by substance abuse. The limbic region is where impulsivity, decision-making, and other executive functions occur. When these functions are disrupted, compulsive use of a substance may result.
Addressing Trauma in Dual Diagnosis Treatment
Substance use disorder with co-occurring PTSD or trauma disorder is called a dual diagnosis. A dual diagnosis program will provide the clinical recovery elements for treating the substance use disorder along with psychiatric support for trauma-focused therapies. These therapies include:
- Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. TFCBT helps individuals overcome trauma by reshaping the thoughts that have led to the maladaptive behaviors. By guiding the person to safely express their feelings about the experience, the therapist will show them how those thoughts have led to adverse mood states and also substance abuse. Through this therapeutic process, the negative thoughts slowly lose their potency.
- Exposure Therapy. This is a short-term behavioral therapy that uses prolonged exposure techniques to help the person become less sensitive to the memories of the trauma. By encouraging discussion of the event, and incrementally exposing them to the triggers within a safe environment, the therapist is able to gradually reduce the impact of the trauma.
- Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing. EMDR is a type of exposure therapy that involves an 8-step process. Part of this process has the person follow a therapist’s finger back and forth with their eyes while they discuss the traumatic event. This process also helps to reduce the effects of the trauma.
Someone who has difficulty resolving the impact of a trauma may be more susceptible to a substance use disorder. A dual diagnosis program can be an effective tool in restoring wellness.
About the Author
Ken Seeley is an internationally acclaimed interventionist, having years of experience in this field. Certified as a Board Registered Interventionist-Level 2, Seeley has worked full-time in the business of recovery and intervention since 1989. He is a regular contributor to CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, Fox, and ABC on the topics of addiction and intervention. He was one of three featured interventionists on the Emmy Award winning television series, Intervention, on A&E. He is also the author of “Face It and Fix It,” about overcoming the denial that leads to common addictions while bringing guidance to those struggling with addiction. Ken Seeley is the founder and C.E.O. of Ken Seeley Communities, a full spectrum addiction recovery program located in Palm Springs, California.
A - Z Health Guides
Why Is It Necessary to Hire a Dog Trainer for Your Furry Friend?
Your dog must proceed with caution to keep a comfortable distance from the potential siblings of being sluggish to your charges. As a result, you should hire a professional dog trainer to get the results you want, and he will find out how to properly prepare your dog so that he might always listen to you and just do what you say
Even though you can be doing the training yourselves, hiring skilled trainers will ensure that you get the results you want. They will assist you in adequately preparing and training your furry companion using their experience of many different approaches. Get in touch with Dog Works: Dog Lessons in Lehi, and know the benefits of hiring a trainer.
Discipline
Recruiting a dog trainer has many advantages; not only can he assist your dog with proper behavior, but he will also show you how to act in various situations, such as when to discipline and when to praise your friend. It might seem confusing and ineffective, but the reality is that your dog’s behavior is probably your fault, although if he lacks proper behavior, you must educate yourself before acting on his behalf. While you seek a dog trainer, they can teach you how to behave when your dog would do something favorable or unfavorable and prevent being too harsh or gentle whenever the circumstance is not in your favor.
Help Improve Your Relationship with Your Dog
A dog trainer will help you improve your connection with your fur baby in addition to their expertise and knowledge. In addition, they will help you become a better owner by improving your bond with your puppy because they recognize how dogs act and respond in different circumstances.
Together with a coach will also save you time. If you are unable to train your puppy due to the hectic lifestyle, a pet practice session with a reputable trainer will guarantee that you spend quality time with your pet friend. For example, the trainer will conduct some exercises that will help you appreciate and respond to your puppy’s desires.
Improves dog behavior
Improving dog behavior is the best thing to do for your small friend. Your dog would no longer be someone accompanying you on even a leash, and you will no longer be concerned about him at all her jumping on visitors. Your visitors, as well as yourself, will feel at ease in the presence of a well-behaved dog. Instead of being an annoyance, your dog will quickly become such a family member.
Wrapping up
Nowadays, that you understand the advantages of company claims training for you and your pet, it is important to find the right dog trainer for the job. Although there could be a lot more options, make sure to do your homework and find out how professional the trainer is. Make sure you look for the best trainers available so you can give your dog well-suited training.
A - Z Health Guides
Mental Health Benefits of Scrapbooking
Watching someone who is absorbed in the art of scrapbooking, the observer gets a feeling that there is more taking place than participation in a hobby. Immersed in photographs and memorabilia, the hobbyist appears to rise above the current stress of life as the task provides a mental break from the demands of the day. Shared with loved ones or friends, scrapbooking is also an avenue for spending quality time together while sharing ideas behind a single purpose.
But don’t just accept the words of an insider. Indeed the Craft and Hobby Association emphasizes the “therapeutic benefits” of this particular hobby. According to estimates by the association, people in 35 percent of U.S. households both enjoy scrapbooking a regular basis and enjoy the therapetuic rewards. In addition, there is a benefit that should not be overlooked: The pride in a finished product, or the complete scrapbook itself.
The benefits of scrapbooking have long been embraced by St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which launched a therapeutic scrapbooking program for parents 10 years ago. Now a study published in the Journal of Psychosocial Oncology, which analyzed the influence of the scrapbooking sessions, found that they promote hopefulness and help parents expand their support network. The study highlights a previously unknown benefit of scrapbooking.
“Even though the craft of scrapbooking is widespread, its use as a tool for mental health professionals is just developing,” stated Paul McCarthy, a St. Jude social worker. “I hope our experience at St. Jude encourages others to try it in diverse settings with a variety of different groups, both young and old.”
Plainly, the association and St. Jude are convinced of the lifetime benefits of scrapbooking. While there are most likely too many to list all of them, these benefits usually fall into one of five areas.
The first is the benefit of giving, or the joy one feels when one creates a unique piece that requires great thought and the sharing of memories.
The next is the recording of events for people in the past, and future, to remember important occasions and life events that help to define individuals and families in unique ways.
The quiet and reflective mindset that accompanies scrapbooking is a third benefit. In a culture where medication is often a first resort for addressing anxiety, scrapbooking provides a meaningful and soothing break from the stresses of life.
The benefit of normalizing traumatic events, such as divorce, illness and death by putting memories in a cohesive yet expressive order, is a fourth benefit. In this way, scrapbooking promotes not just self-expression, but self-healing and a sense of inner peace, as the people at St. Jude have discovered.
In conclusion, there is the benefit of self-worth in putting the finishing touches on a signature project, which, like the human being who created it, is an inimitable creation. And this benefit, as any seasoned scrapbooker will confirm, is one of the greatest benefits of all: It is a fun, rewarding hobby that provides hours of enjoyment after the book is complete.
A - Z Health Guides
The Fitness Boom
While the worlds of sports and fitness are intertwined, it was not until the 1970s that popular culture was ready to accept fitness as eagerly as it had accepted sports. Fitness had not yet taken on its importance for improving health, and popular opinion likened fitness to work and manual labor. In the 1940s and 1950s, few participated in fitness willingly. Among those who did were Jack LaLanne, Victor Tanny, Joseph Gold, Joseph Weider, and Les and Abbye “Pudgy” Stockton. These fitness pioneers, among others, drew people to the beach in Santa Monica, California-the original Muscle Beach. Visitors came to watch their feats of strength and acrobatic displays. More and more viewers became participants, and these people, originally on the fringe, became a part of the cultural mainstream. Jack LaLanne, Vic Tanny, and Joe Gold all started gym chains with bodybuilding as their main focus. Due toPage 602 the influence of Abbye “Pudgy” Stockton, women were introduced to the muscularity and strength that came with bodybuilding. No longer reserved for just for “strongmen,” bodybuilding brought about a change in the mindsets of all those who visited Muscle Beach.
From the seeds planted at the Santa Monica came Venice Beach, the home to bodybuilding legends Arnold Schwarzenegger, Frank Zane, and many, many more. Venice Beach in the 1970s brought with it a fitness explosion across the globe. Not only did bodybuilding become mainstream, but the popular opinion of fitness changed dramatically. Americans in the 1970s would do anything to improve their health and fitness.
Sports and athletics grew in the 1970s as well. Women became increasingly more interest in participating in sports; however, very little funding was available for the development of woman’s athletics. A landmark law was passed in 1972. Part of a series of educational amendments, “Title IX,” legislated gender equity in athletics. Not only were women becoming more active and more physically fit, a law now existed that called for equal funding and equal opportunity for female athletes. On 21 September 1973, female tennis star Billie Jean King defeated Bobby Riggs in the first-ever winner-take-all “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match. The hoopla surrounding this event-and its outcome-provided even more incentive for women to become involved with sports and fitness. By 1977, a record 87.5 million U.S. adults over the age of eighteen claimed to be involved in some sort of athletic activity.
The fitness industry continued its growth into the 1980s. Gym owners tailored their facilities to attract customers and new gyms opened around the United States and around the world. A healthy lifestyle was becoming a part of popular culture. No longer was it unfashionable to be athletic, strong, or healthy. With the development of new technology, health and fitness were able to make their way into homes. Fitness tapes became available in the early 1980s and continue to encourage those to whom a gym or health facility may not be accessible. Innovators such as Jane Fonda and Richard Simmons were able to bring their exercise programs to a new population. Joe Weider became a significant force in bringing health, fitness, and bodybuilding as close as the mailbox through his magazines and pamphlets. Because of fitness pioneers such as Weider, Gold, Fonda, and Simmons, fitness continues to play a significant role in modern society. The importance of being in good health and physically fit has made and continues to have an impact.
A - Z Health Guides
Life Fitness X3-5 Elliptical Trainer Review
We reviewed and used the Life Fitness X3-5 elliptical trainer over a period of 3 weeks. We also interviewed Life Fitness X3-5 owners as well as several people who had used the elliptical trainer in the gym or fitness center. The X3-5 is a step up from the old X3-0 model and has many top of the line features. However for an MSRP of about $2900.00 it is beyond the budget of the average home fitness equipment buyer. We found that the Life Fitness elliptical trainers top feature was the very smooth ride comes from its rear flywheel that incorporates the Life Fitness “Link6” drive system.
The Life Fitness X3-5 elliptical trainers 19-inch stride fits most people. Our largest tester is a power lifter at 6’2″ and 285 lbs and he felt the trainer was relatively stable. Pedal placement is good and allows comfortable foot placement. X3-5 owners and users were pleasantly impressed with how quiet this elliptical trainer is even during an intensive workout it remained one of the quietist ellipticals that we have tested. One owner did complain that this model was hard to move.
There are many quality features on the Life Fitness X3-5 that we like including the wireless heart rate controlled workout system that allows you to target specific workout intensity. Basically your hearts response to the workout, controls the resistance levels you experience during the workout. Basically it is a plug and play workout program tailored to your specific body.
The Life Fitness X3-5 elliptical trainers console contains the My Personal Trainer software that allows you focus on lower body workouts or total body workouts. We heard several comments on these features with the most common being that it worked well once you spent the time to figure out the system. Most people were using one of the 12 standard workout programs to achieve the workout intensity they desired. We rated the upper body workout and the handlebars as just average on this elliptical.
Most of the Life Fitness X3-5 owners we interviewed purchased their elliptical trainers on-line. The units were delivered and set up by the owners with few problems. Damaged or non functioning consoles seem to be the biggest complaint we heard. Customer service was rated as fair in resolving setup and warranty issues. The Life Fitness warranty for cross traines includes a lifetime on the frame, 2-years on the electrical and mechanical parts, 1-year on labor. An extended warranty is recommended for all elliptical trainers.
We recommend the Life Fitness X3-5 elliptical trainer for home and light commercial use, however it is probably too expensive for most in home applications. It has many features that will satisfy the most dedicated cardio fitness buf. Due to the relatively high cost for an in home elliptical trainer, we recommend that you spend the time to physically test ride any fitness equipment at least once before you make your purchase. Find a dealer, fitness center or local Y that has the Life Fitness X3-5 set up and complete an intense workout. we also suggest that you question X3-5 users at these fitness centers as well. Only then will you know for sure that the Life Fitness X3-5 will meet your fitness needs.
A - Z Health Guides
How Traditional Chinese Health Beliefs and Chinese Culture Influence Health and Illness?
Traditional Chinese health beliefs adopt a holistic view emphasizing the importance of environmental factors in increasing risk of disease. According to Quah (1985), these factors influence the balance of body’s harmony, yin and yang. These are two opposite but complementary forces and, together with qi (vital energy), they control the universe and explain the relationship between people and their surroundings. Imbalance in these two forces, or in the qi, results in illness.
In order to restore the balance, traditional remedial practices may be needed. For example, excess `hot’ energy can be counterbalanced by cooling herbal teas, and vice versa. These beliefs are deeply ingrained among the Chinese, and have been found to be unchanged following migration to Singapore.
Lee, et. al. (2004), found that patients with specific chronic diseases, namely arthritis, musculoskeletal diseases and stroke, were more likely to use Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). This was strongly determined by the ‘chronic disease triad’, perceived satisfaction with care and cultural health beliefs.
Hence the use of TCM is not associated with the quality of doctor-patient interaction. Astin (1998) also agreed that it was seen as being more compatible with the patients’ values, spiritual and religious philosophy, or beliefs regarding the nature and meaning of health and illness.
In traditional Chinese culture, taking medication is thought to be aversive, hence medications tend to be taken only until symptoms are relieved and then discontinued; if symptoms are not obvious, medications will probably never be taken.
Apart from parental cultural beliefs, minor side effects of certain antibiotics such as stomach upset may contribute to the poor adherence of medication. The use of “leftover”, “shared” antibiotics and over-the-counter purchase of antibiotics by parents are common situations in the community.
They think that their children suffer from the same illnesses judging by the similar symptoms, so they would give the “leftover” or “shared” antibiotics to their children and only bring them to their doctors if there is no improvement (Chang & Tang, 2006). This may cause their conditions to deteriorate and may necessitate aggressive treatments later which may have unnecessary side effects.
However, there are small groups of Chinese who also blamed ill-health or misfortunes on supernatural forces, or on divine retribution, or on the malevolence of a ‘witch’ or ‘sorcerer’ (Helman, 1994). Such groups will usually seek cures from their religions.
In Singapore, the Ministry of Health has drawn up the TCM Practitioners’ Ethical Code and Ethical Guidelines to prevent any unscrupulous practitioners from preying on their patients and taking advantage of their beliefs, for example, molesting ignorant patients.
The degree of acculturation has been evidenced in the following case. An old man was brought into our hospital with a week-long history of malaise, nausea and vomiting, and sudden jaundice. He was diagnosed to have an obstructive mass in the liver.
A biopsy revealed hepatocellular carcinoma. The serological test suggested chronic active hepatitis B. When the news broke to his son that his father had cancer, he requested not to disclose that to his father.
When we discussed end of life issues such as hospice care and “do-not-resuscitate” (DNR) orders, the son tried to divert the discussion to other issues such as when his father could go home.
Cultural Issues that may be involved in this case are:
The Chinese tend to protect the elderly from bad news.
Believing in karma – the older folk believe that discussing illnesses or death/dying is bad luck. They think that talking about something bad will cause it to come true.
There is an increased incidence of liver cancer resulting from Hepatitis B due to delayed treatment in the elderly, as it may take a long time for them to accept the initial diagnosis.
Reference:
Astin JA. (1998). Why patients use alternative medicine. J Am Med Assoc 1998; 279: 1548-1553.
Chan, G. C. & Tang, S. F. (2006) Parental knowledge, attitudes and antibiotic use for acute upper respiratory tract infection in children attending a primary healthcare clinic in Malaysia. Singapore Medical Journal, 47(4):266
Helman, C. G. (1990) Culture, Health and Illness. Wright, London.
Quah, S. R. (1985) The Health Belief Model and preventive health behaviour in Singapore. Social Science and Medicine, 21, 351-363.
Lee GBW, Charn TC, Chew ZH and Ng TP. (2004). Complementary and alternative medicine use in patients with chronic diseases in primary care is associated with perceived quality of care and cultural beliefs. Family Practice, 21(6): 654-660.
