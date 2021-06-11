Why Do Breast Implants Leak?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Breast implants are prosthetics used to change the size, shape, and contour of the breasts. These implants are designed with an outer silicone shell that can rupture over time, thus causing a leak. In some implants, the valve could also fail to function, which could also result in leaking.

Causes of Breast Implants Leak

Aging of the implant

Excessive pressure

Physical trauma such as a car accident

Damage by surgical instruments during the implant surgery

A failed valve in saline implants

Degraded shell casing

Signs and Symptoms of Ruptured Breast Implant

Saline and silicone implants have different leaking rates. For saline implants, the leaking is fast, and it can be realized by checking the size and shape of the breast. Generally, you may notice the leaking breast to appear somewhat deflated compared to the normal one. Although saline is not harmful to the body, it may carry bacteria, which could cause an infection.

For silicone breast implants, ruptures are not quickly identified. To prevent leakage, modern silicone implants contain gummy bear gel inside the shell casing. While this has reduced leaking, it has eliminated the possibility of leakage. Signs and symptoms of ruptured silicone breast implants include:

Burning sensation

Increased sensitivity

Numbness

Soreness

Swelling

Tingling sensations

Lumps forming in the breast tissue

Types of Breast Implants

Saline Breast Implants

These implants contain sterile saltwater. They provide uniform-shaped breasts that are also firm. In the event that this implant ruptures, the saline liquid will be absorbed and expelled by the body. The age limit for breast implants in this category is 18 years old.

Structured Saline Breast Implants

These implants are also packed with sterile saltwater. However, this type of implant contains an inner structure that makes it feel more natural.

Silicone Breast Implants

These implants are filled with silicone gel. Unlike the saline solution, silicone gel feels like natural breast tissue. If this implant leaks, the gel is not released into the body, but instead remains within the implant shell or may drain into the breast implant pocket.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, if you have silicone implants, you will have to visit your plastic surgeon regularly to confirm whether the implants are operating properly. These implants are approved for women who are 22 years of age or older.

Gummy Bear Breast Implants

These implants are also known as form-stable implants. Even when the shell collapses, these implants maintain their shape. The silicone gel found in these implants is thicker than the gel found in the silicone gel implants.

For the shaped gummy bear breast implants, the bottom features more projection while the top is tapered. If this implant rotates, the shape of the breast will become unusual and will require a procedure of its own to correct it.

Smooth Breast Implants

These implants have the softest feel and can move along with the implant pocket to provide a more natural movement. In some implants, visible rippling can be seen under the skin.

Round Breast Implants

These breast implants appear fuller compared to the form-stable implants. Since these implants have a definite shape and are equal all over, there is no risk if the breast shifts out of place.

Textured Breast Implants

These breast implants usually form scar tissues that work to fit the implant in place and restricting movement inside the breast.

Which Is Better, Silicone vs Saline Breast Implants?

Silicone and saline breast implants are the two types of breast implants. Saline implants are simply silicone shells that have been pre-filled with saltwater. On the other hand, silicone implants are filled with silicone gel.

When these two are compared regarding their feel, most users claim that silicone gel feels more natural like real breasts. However, silicone-gel implants pose more risk if they leak. Both implants are available in various sizes and in smooth or textured shells.

How Are Breast Implant Procedures Done?

First things first, breast implant procedures require a candidate to be at least 18 years for saline implants and 22 years if intending to get a silicone implant. Once you pick out your plastic surgeon, you will be scheduled for a medical evaluation process. Afterward, you will be recommended to cut down on some medications in preparation for the surgery.

The breast augmentation can be done at an outpatient or in-patient, depending on your preference. This procedure will last for about one or two hours. You will be placed under general anesthesia to protect you from feeling pain.

The surgeon will then create an incision under your breasts, depending on the type of breast plants that depends on the type of implant being conducted. The breast implant will then be placed into a pocket located either above or below the chest muscle. Once in place, the surgeon will go-ahead to seal the cuts with sutures or surgical tape.

FAQS

What Are the Possible Complications of Breast Plants Leak?

Although ruptured breast plants leak could cause breast pain and changes of the contours and shape of the breast, they do not cause chronic ailments such as breast cancer, reproductive health issues, or diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.

How Can I Tell My Silicone Breast Plants Have Ruptured?

Silicone implant rupture may go unnoticed as the silicone does not drain, but remain trapped by the surrounding shell tissue. Symptoms of ruptured silicone breast implants include pain, soreness and swelling, hardening lumps, and change in size or shape of the breast. Imaging tests such as MRI scans and ultrasounds are the surest tests to confirm that the implants have ruptured, according to WebMD.

How Are Ruptured Breast Implants Corrected?

According to BreastCancer.Org, breast cancer rupture can be remedied through corrective surgery. During this procedure, the surgeon will remove the implants surgically. Apart from the ruptured implant, the surgeon will also remove the surrounding scar tissue around the implant. In most cases, the two implants will be removed even if only one has ruptured. New implants can then be placed.

What Is Autologous Reconstruction?

Autologous reconstruction involves the use of living tissue from your body to create a breast instead of using implants. Autologous tissues have a lower risk of infection and rupture, which makes them better solutions compared to implants.