Eight Tips To Stop Mold Growth In Your House

Mold — even the word is enough to make some people cringe. Yes, it’s a blessing when making brie, but it can be an absolute nightmare when it grows out of control in your house. Mold is harmful to everyone, especially children and old people who are most at risk.

Mold can cause several health-related issues. For instance, it can worsen respiratory diseases and cause skin allergies. Other than that, it can also destroy your furniture and your home’s structure. From wood furniture, roofing, drywall to textiles, mold can practically form on and ruin any surface.

Mold infections usually flare up during winter. People keep their windows and doors closed, resulting in improper ventilation and humidity. The condensation accumulates over time and starts making a perfect damp place for mold to fill. Mold can be right in front of your eyes — the dark and soggy infestation on your walls — or it can be behind your furniture and basements.

To ensure you don’t have mold secretly growing in your house, contact the best home mold inspection services and let them check every corner of your house. This way, you can prevent an ugly growth from escalating into a home disaster and avoid expensive renovations. Regardless, prevention is the best cure, and you can do this by following a few simple tips:

Ensure proper ventilation

If you live I a humid city, keep the moist air flowing out of your house. The kitchen and bathrooms have the highest chances of mold infestation. Try to install air vents or small windows in such places. Keeping windows open while cooking or bathing will allow fresh air to move into your house and replace the humid air. Ensure your home’s HAVC system is working correctly, which brings us to the next tip.

Reduce humidity levels

Higher humidity levels and dampness facilitate mold growth. Ensure to keep it as low as possible throughout the day. You can do this by investing in a humidity meter to keep an eye on the levels inside your home. If they rise above 50 %, get yourself a dehumidifier. They might be a little expensive, but these one-time purchases will keep your home safe from bigger problems in the long haul.

Clean wet areas ASAP

It’s essential to clean wet floors and counters immediately. Resting water not only increases moisture levels in the air but can also cause avoidable damage if it seeps through cracks. If you’ve got carpeting, it will also lead to foul odor and the perfect soggy condition for mold. Get a good quality moisture-controlling and anti-microbial carpet cleaner. Also, switch to moisture-absorbent cleaning products for your home. Mop the kitchen and bathroom floors if they’re wet.

Watch out for leakages

Basements and roofs are generally prone to leakages. If it often rains in your city, you’re going to have a tough time. Check for leaking pipes and visible signs of water damage along the walls, ceilings, and floors. Water can accumulate in your basement from leakage, providing an ideal place for mold to grow. If there’s dampness, dry out the area as soon as possible. Other than the basement, there are many spots in your house that need your attention. Look under the sink, behind the washing machine and dishwasher, around the toilet, and you will most probably find a leaking pipe or faucet. If you do, call a plumber or fix it yourself immediately.

Never dry your clothes indoors

Even your daily routine needs monitoring. Do not let wet clothes and towels lying around for too long on the floor or inside a basket. They might catch on to something without you realizing it. And never dry your clothes inside your home. The indoor clothes drier might feel tempting, but they build high humidity levels in your house unless you’ve got a dryer. Always dry your clothes in an open area, or you will be unknowingly contributing to your mold problem. If you have already invested in an indoor dryer, ensure the laundry room is thoroughly ventilated. Also, don’t leave your clothes lying in it for too long.

Frequently check gutters

Gutters are the most ignored part of any house. Little do you know these can be the cause of mold infestation. After rainy seasons, the gutters tend to clog and do not function properly. This leads to muck and moisture build-up, eventually leading to mold growth. Frequently examine your home’s gutters for blockages and clean them regularly.

Use mold-resistant materials

If you’re already in the process of renovating your home, now’s probably the best chance to use mold-resistant products. Mold inhibitors for paints, mold-resistant drywall, or mold-resistant sheetrock- whatever you find worth investing, go with that. For bathrooms, basements, kitchens, and laundry rooms, mold-resistant drywalls are ideal because these areas are the most prone to damage caused by water and humidity. Moisture-resistant drywall will prevent sogginess and dampness, which will prevent mold from growing. For rooms, you can add non-toxic mold inhibitors to the paint.

Use indoor plants

Indoor plants are an attractive solution in the prevention of mold. They will enhance your home decor and keep the indoor air clean. However, some of these plants can have damp soil, and mold loves such conditions. So, be careful before picking the plants; you might want to choose those that help reduce moisture in the air. You can also use Taheebo tea in the water you give your indoor plants. By cleaning the air, these plants will improve your home’s air quality.

Conclusion

Mold can wreak havoc in your home if left unchecked. Therefore, it is best to take the necessary measures to limit its growth. You can always call in experts to inspect your place and help with mold removal. Additionally, this article mentioned a few tips for controling mold growth. These include using dehumidifiers, allowing ventilation, drying wet areas, using indoor plants, etc. It was o check your home for signs of leaking pipes and water damage from top to bottom. This way, you can prevent an infestation from growing out of hand.