Eight Tips To Stop Mold Growth In Your House
Mold — even the word is enough to make some people cringe. Yes, it’s a blessing when making brie, but it can be an absolute nightmare when it grows out of control in your house. Mold is harmful to everyone, especially children and old people who are most at risk.
Mold can cause several health-related issues. For instance, it can worsen respiratory diseases and cause skin allergies. Other than that, it can also destroy your furniture and your home’s structure. From wood furniture, roofing, drywall to textiles, mold can practically form on and ruin any surface.
Mold infections usually flare up during winter. People keep their windows and doors closed, resulting in improper ventilation and humidity. The condensation accumulates over time and starts making a perfect damp place for mold to fill. Mold can be right in front of your eyes — the dark and soggy infestation on your walls — or it can be behind your furniture and basements.
To ensure you don’t have mold secretly growing in your house, contact the best home mold inspection services and let them check every corner of your house. This way, you can prevent an ugly growth from escalating into a home disaster and avoid expensive renovations. Regardless, prevention is the best cure, and you can do this by following a few simple tips:
Ensure proper ventilation
If you live I a humid city, keep the moist air flowing out of your house. The kitchen and bathrooms have the highest chances of mold infestation. Try to install air vents or small windows in such places. Keeping windows open while cooking or bathing will allow fresh air to move into your house and replace the humid air. Ensure your home’s HAVC system is working correctly, which brings us to the next tip.
Reduce humidity levels
Higher humidity levels and dampness facilitate mold growth. Ensure to keep it as low as possible throughout the day. You can do this by investing in a humidity meter to keep an eye on the levels inside your home. If they rise above 50 %, get yourself a dehumidifier. They might be a little expensive, but these one-time purchases will keep your home safe from bigger problems in the long haul.
Clean wet areas ASAP
It’s essential to clean wet floors and counters immediately. Resting water not only increases moisture levels in the air but can also cause avoidable damage if it seeps through cracks. If you’ve got carpeting, it will also lead to foul odor and the perfect soggy condition for mold. Get a good quality moisture-controlling and anti-microbial carpet cleaner. Also, switch to moisture-absorbent cleaning products for your home. Mop the kitchen and bathroom floors if they’re wet.
Watch out for leakages
Basements and roofs are generally prone to leakages. If it often rains in your city, you’re going to have a tough time. Check for leaking pipes and visible signs of water damage along the walls, ceilings, and floors. Water can accumulate in your basement from leakage, providing an ideal place for mold to grow. If there’s dampness, dry out the area as soon as possible. Other than the basement, there are many spots in your house that need your attention. Look under the sink, behind the washing machine and dishwasher, around the toilet, and you will most probably find a leaking pipe or faucet. If you do, call a plumber or fix it yourself immediately.
Never dry your clothes indoors
Even your daily routine needs monitoring. Do not let wet clothes and towels lying around for too long on the floor or inside a basket. They might catch on to something without you realizing it. And never dry your clothes inside your home. The indoor clothes drier might feel tempting, but they build high humidity levels in your house unless you’ve got a dryer. Always dry your clothes in an open area, or you will be unknowingly contributing to your mold problem. If you have already invested in an indoor dryer, ensure the laundry room is thoroughly ventilated. Also, don’t leave your clothes lying in it for too long.
Frequently check gutters
Gutters are the most ignored part of any house. Little do you know these can be the cause of mold infestation. After rainy seasons, the gutters tend to clog and do not function properly. This leads to muck and moisture build-up, eventually leading to mold growth. Frequently examine your home’s gutters for blockages and clean them regularly.
Use mold-resistant materials
If you’re already in the process of renovating your home, now’s probably the best chance to use mold-resistant products. Mold inhibitors for paints, mold-resistant drywall, or mold-resistant sheetrock- whatever you find worth investing, go with that. For bathrooms, basements, kitchens, and laundry rooms, mold-resistant drywalls are ideal because these areas are the most prone to damage caused by water and humidity. Moisture-resistant drywall will prevent sogginess and dampness, which will prevent mold from growing. For rooms, you can add non-toxic mold inhibitors to the paint.
Use indoor plants
Indoor plants are an attractive solution in the prevention of mold. They will enhance your home decor and keep the indoor air clean. However, some of these plants can have damp soil, and mold loves such conditions. So, be careful before picking the plants; you might want to choose those that help reduce moisture in the air. You can also use Taheebo tea in the water you give your indoor plants. By cleaning the air, these plants will improve your home’s air quality.
Conclusion
Mold can wreak havoc in your home if left unchecked. Therefore, it is best to take the necessary measures to limit its growth. You can always call in experts to inspect your place and help with mold removal. Additionally, this article mentioned a few tips for controling mold growth. These include using dehumidifiers, allowing ventilation, drying wet areas, using indoor plants, etc. It was o check your home for signs of leaking pipes and water damage from top to bottom. This way, you can prevent an infestation from growing out of hand.
Keep Your Stress at Bay: Use These Tips to Declutter Your Home
Have you ever walked around your house and thought that you might have just too many things? This thought has probably passed through everyone’s mind, especially those decluttering their house. Naturally, our houses get filled with items. Some purchases are necessary, and some may be out of whim. In short, our home becomes a physical manifestation of our memories. The spaces within the home represent different phases of your life. However, what’s left behind are now physical items. No matter how sentimental this notion sounds, it would help if you still tried decluttering your house.
A messy space is terrible for both your mental and physical well-being. It is the ideal breeding ground for pathogens. It can also be a great source of embarrassment and push you to isolate yourself from people. Since none of these situations are ideal, you need to take the initiative to take care of your space. Here’s how you can do this:
1. Learn the Art of Compartmentalization
Organizers should be a part of your house. These boxes can easily fit in your shelves, cabinets, and drawers and make it easier to engage with products. They also help keep all your items in one place, so you don’t have to run around looking for them. Compartmentalization also gives you an idea of how many products you have. Suppose you’re organizing your kitchen cleaning supplies. Pay attention to how many cleaning products you own and which are no longer working. If you have products that have a dual purpose, go for them instead of hoarding canisters.
2. The Garage Is Not A Storage Place
Stop treating your garage as a storage place. Think of your garage as a house for your cars and bicycle. If you need extra space, consider getting storage units to shift items. Did you know? A significant source of anxiety occurs from crowded garages. Boxes of old pictures, Christmas decorations, and things you’ve probably not used in a while litter the area.
So as you declutter and move items to storage, take the opportunity to throw out older items. Anything you haven’t used or looks excessively worn out should go in the trash. Don’t hold onto things that may become an indirect source of your anxiety.
3. You Don’t Need Too Many Clothes
You know a marketing tactic is successful when you go into a store and purchase an item. It is especially true for clothing. The fashion industry is constantly working around the clock with the latest show stoppers. However, the reality is you don’t need everything that hits the store. So as you move to work on your closet, find out how many similar items you have. The ones that are in excellent and usable condition should go back inside. Any outfit that you haven’t worn in a year should either be binned or donated. If you’re a frequent shopper, discard one old item for every new article that you bring. Try keeping the number of outfits limited to the closet space.
4. Digitize Photos
Photographs are a glimpse into different parts of our lives. The art of developing and owning photos was trendy when photos came in reels. However, now with digital albums and scanners available, you no longer need to hold on to these pictures. It doesn’t mean you start throwing photographs; instead, find a way to store them properly. If you have multiple copies of the same picture, keep one. It would help if you digitize all your photos and move physical copies to storage. Digitized versions of your photographs are not only easy to share, but they’re easy to use. You can access them whenever you want and even enjoy viewing them with friends and family.
5. Get Rid Of Extra Appliances
Kitchen gadgets are helpful but do you truly need one for every individual purpose? Most kitchen gadgets now come with dual functions. An example being coffee machines now come with an inbuilt grinder and filter. So now you don’t need to buy three different products for one purpose. Extra appliances take up too much space. They make your kitchen look crowded and become a source of significant discomfort. There are also multifunctional kitchen aids, so consider investing in those and designate a spot for them.
6. Place a Donation a box By Your Front Door
It is perhaps the most efficient way you can get rid of clutter. Suppose you have items you’ve used once, and you no longer need them. Why not put them in a donation box and let anyone else benefit from them? When your donation box is at maximum, it means it’s time to visit your local donation centers. This way, you’re not only putting off donating items but also creating an efficient system of keeping your house organized.
7. Unsubscribe To Mailing Lists
Since everything is mainly online, you don’t need physical subscriptions to mailing lists. These monthly magazines only add piles of unwanted paper to your doorstep. Products you receive from mailing lists have a habit of gradually crowding your space. There comes a time when they’ve practically filled every nook and cranny and make your whole house messy. So save yourself the extra work and unsubscribe. The same goes for receipts asking shops to email or text message you the details instead.
8. Break Down Boxes As Soon As They Come
When you go grocery shopping, try to take cloth bags. It saves you from getting plastic bags which are not easy to dispose of and take up space. If you order appliances or any heavy item, they generally come in boxes. Try and break down boxes the same day you get them. Avoid tossing them into your store. If you frequently choose to give out containers for recycling, you will save yourself the trouble of doing it later. It is far better than allowing boxes to accumulate and putting them off till the mess is uncontainable.
Wrap Up
A cluttered house can be a significant source of anxiety and stress. You may feel claustrophobic and frustrated by the havoc. Most people prefer structure and a well-organized place. So it would help if you took it upon yourself to deep clean your house once in a while. Once you get the hang of it, it’s an easy breeze from there.
Start by organizing items such as cleaning products into organizing boxes. When moving items for storage, revisit anything you want to throw out. Switch up to dual-functioning appliances and designate a spot for them. Stay on top of donation and recycling. Finally, try incorporating as much digitization into your life as possible.
Six Ways to add value to your home
Every so often, people ponder over the refurbishment of the home in some way or another. It is natural to find it tempting to go overboard and embark on the home’s complete renovation. Expanding the garden or an additional bedroom can surely soar up the property value and set a high asking price in the market. However, it is essential to remind yourself that the whole modernization process comes with a heavy price tag. Chances are, not all your well-earned money will turn out to be a big hit. Not to forget how time-extensive it might be. Despite that, the good news is that you can still revitalize your house without making drastic changes.
It doesn’t matter if you wish to sell the house or make it guaranteed not to supersede; several options can bring value. By sinking your money into small, easy, and simple projects, you can make your home a winning property and appeal to budget-minded buyers. Begin by the areas that pique your interests; most likely, these areas will rouse the prospective buyers, too.
Still unsure from where to start? Read on to find out some of the tips that can add home-enticing features as well as add real value:
- Declutter Personal Belongings
The last thing any home buyers want to see is your possessions and belongings scattered and tossed away messily. Therefore, start spring cleaning each one of your rooms and jot down all the items in a list. Cast aside the ones that are of no use. However, if you have some personal belongings that you don’t want to get rid of, it is better to place them in a storage unit. You can find many storage units around your area. For instance, if you are a resident of small-town Pace in Florida, you can search online by typing Pace self storage to pick up the best and reliable storage units. That way, you can have a safe and secure place where you can hold on to your valuable possessions until the time you sell your house.
- Update the Kitchen
The first thing that catches the eyes of people on the interior side is the kitchen. Since many people consider the kitchen the heart of the home, it necessitates investing special attention in this area.
The easiest and arguably the most inexpensive way is to replace the cabinets. Or you can coat them in a new color. Another best practice is to change the old and worn-out hardware such as knobs and handles. Substitute the kitchen island with granite to give a facelift and increase the chances of an immediate and profitable sale. Don’t forget to clean out all the dirt and filth accumulated on the cabinets before selling.
- Enhance the Curb Appeal
It refers to the view of your home from the street. The more enticing and attractive your garden is, the more it will evoke feelings of anticipation and excitement in homebuyers. Since the first impression lasts, people will be willing to buy your home at a relatively higher price.
Give an impetus to your property value by planting new trees. As the trees grow healthy, they reduce the carbon footprint in the atmosphere and give a bump to the curb appeal. Apart from this, adding different lighting fixtures on the terrace, entrance, and side doors can add a sense of security to the home. However, you don’t need to ransack your savings by purchasing high-end lamps. Opt for solar panels or LED lights for revampment.
One bonus tip is to replace the front door. Paint a bold color such as dark brown or red to elevate the property value and leave a good impression on the entrance. Also, upgrade the house numbers with metal to make it stand out.
- Revamp the Bathroom
An old and antique bathroom design will undoubtedly abandon people’s interest in your home. The prospective buyers can foresight about the future expenses of the archaic bathroom and will back off.
Take things up a notch by giving a new look to your bathroom. You don’t need to go for extravagancies such as a towel heater when it comes to revamping. Pick up beige colors or neutral tints to add a fresh lick of paint and give a spa-style look-over. Change the sink faucets and showers with modern and customized ones to attract buyers. Ring lights on the vanity can make your bathroom look stylish and refined. Extra lighting will always make the bathroom look larger and spacious. Also, a floor with tiles and classic texture can earn you some brownie points.
- Add a New Lick of Paint
A new and fresh lick of paint on the overall home might seem like a costly idea. However, the attention it will draw from the prospects will be worth it. New paint will put the potential buyers at ease as they won’t have to deal with the hassle of painting all by themselves.
Pastel colors are always a surefire success; you can play with bright and bold colors too. Avoid painting excessive colors as this will make your home look congested and appalling. Understandably, you might want to make your home distinguish amongst others. However, make sure the color scheme sits well with the houses in your vicinity. Moreover, try out wall art designing on the interior to keep up with the ongoing home improvement trends.
- Use Energy Efficient Appliances
Energy efficiency is one of the top-most factors that homebuyers usually notice when visiting the property. Therefore, step things up by installing energy-efficient solutions to your home. Not only will it save you costs of energy bills, but it will also provide you with the opportunity to save the environment.
Scan through each room and figure out the cracks and apparent damages on the sockets. Make cosmetic changes using insulation as it helps to keep the atmosphere inside the house chill during winter months and fill with warmth during summer. Another great energy-efficient solution is to embed HVAC systems. It brings cool air from the outer environment and keeps the ventilation intact.
Final Words
Renovation doesn’t have to be a complicated task, nor do you need to go the extra mile with the up-gradation. The trend of uber-luxury has now become antiquated. Minor touch-ups to your home are enough to raise the property’s value and give an appealing character and impact. All you need is to play your creative skills and the enthusiasm to draw the attention of potential buyers and gain maximum value from this precious asset.
7 Ideas To Make Your House Look Bigger
Almost everyone struggles with making space in their house. Somehow, the house gets loaded up with miscellaneous stuff, and nobody knows how that happened. Be it small houses or bigger ones, it is challenging to make space, specially if you have a big family.
Now, there are a lot of creative ways to make your house look spacious and bigger than usual. By practicing smart ideas, you won’t have to actually tear down the walls and blow through your budget. Also, planning to completely renovate the whole place just to make it spacious is time-consuming and money-demanding. People often go a little overboard with the expansion plan; they get misguided and end up spending way more than anticipated.
Making your house look bigger does not have to be difficult. You can easily do it and enjoy the overall process as well. If you constantly struggle with making space around the house, check out these 7 awesome ideas to create space.
- De-Clutter Your House
If you have a small space, it does not have to remain crowded at all times. Try to bring out the charm of your house by doing some de-cluttering. Start with collecting all the unnecessary or unwanted items and fit them in a bag. Now, you have two options; either sell those items or give them away. Other than that, some items are used seasonally, and you may need them out of the blue. You can rent out a storage unit to store those items and use them whenever you need. Ensure that you rent a reliable storage unit according to your location. Suppose that you live in Littleton, search for littleton storage online, and reserve your items safely. This way, all your things will stay safe, and your house will feel bigger too. So, use a minimalistic approach and organize your house at the same time. A little de-cluttering will do you no harm, and you will instantly feel fresh and light-headed.
- Pour In Some Natural Light
The best thing about natural light is that it brightens up the room. No matter how small your place is, some natural light will make it look bigger than usual. Drop those curtains and install some wide windows according to your aesthetics. Having access to natural light is great, and using it wisely can make a huge difference. When a place is lit up naturally, it helps relax a person because connecting with nature is always healthy. So, go ahead and make good use of the sunlight.
- Use A Focal Point Approach
Elevating a certain area or a piece of furniture is great to make space without putting in much effort. By using a focal point approach, you can easily draw attention to any feature of your house. For instance, you can do so by buying a chic dining table for your dining room and avoiding any clutter around it. For your bedroom, invest in an attractive bed design and make that the focal point of your room. You can always re-arrange the furniture in other rooms and keep it minimal. The aim of using a focal approach is to emphasize one element and limit other accessories.
- Surround Yourself With Big Mirrors
Do not question the power of mirrors as they give the illusion of a bigger and spacious house pretty easily. By placing big mirrors around the house, you are playing with depth. Mirrors can reflect artificial and natural light, making the room brighter. The best place to put mirrors is near windows, so they reflect more light and make the room appear bigger. There is no need to invest in a lot of mirrors, just buy some bigger ones and use them smartly. You can also invest in mirrored cabinets and glass-made tabletops for an open feel.
- Use Light Colors And Play Contrasts
Another optical illusion to play with here is using light colors of paints to create an open space. Light colors are more reflective than the bright ones, making the house look airy and bigger. If you already have a small house, opt for light color contrasts for your walls, carpets, and other household accessories. Darker colors absorb heat and light, making rooms look even smaller. So, try not to overpower the color combinations used in the house and choose wisely.
- Keep It As Simple As Possible
Adopting a minimalist approach will solve most of your space-related problems. So, play around your house and turn a small space into a chic and minimalistic one. Get rid of those patterned rugs, numerous accessories, and big curtains. The more items you have lying around, the more cluttered your house looks. Say bye to unwanted things and keep it simple. When it comes to walls, do not load them up with lots of frames. Just place one or two around the house and avoid investing in bold patterns. A minimalist theme will be a pocket-friendly approach and do wonders for your house. The majority of the people are opting for this trend, and you should take advantage of it too.
- Change The Furniture Arrangement
Spending your money on huge furniture and not having enough space to fit them is a bad decision. Try your best to only buy furniture which is easier to relocate and handle. Most importantly, place the bigger furniture items, like a bed, against the wall and maximize the space available. Placing furniture in pathways is a huge blunder, as blocking a pathway means a more congested area. Therefore, it is better to change your furniture arrangement and evaluate which position looks better.
The Bottom Line
It is easier to assume that there is no space than managing the available space. By following the above-mentioned ideas, you can easily make your house appear bigger without any hassle. So, why keep overthinking about your cramped house when you can transform it into a spacious one? Do the needed and enjoy the results. After all, decorating your house is an enjoyable activity, specially when it helps in increasing space.
Saving Money With Discontinued Vinyl Flooring Tiles
When you have to redecorate on a budget, it can be hard to figure out just how to achieve the look you are going for without spending more than you can afford. One area where you have a number of ways to save money is flooring. Instead of purchasing an expensive type of flooring, you can get discounted vinyl flooring tiles that will give you a similar look, whether you prefer the look of stone or just want a nice pattern for the floor.
Cryntel vinyl flooring tiles can give you a number of good options to choose from, so you could start looking at what they have available. The discontinued Cryntel vinyl flooring tiles will save you more money, as long as they have enough available to cover the floor that you are redoing. If they don’t have what you want you can continue looking at other flooring companies to see which tiles they have.
You can get discontinued vinyl flooring tiles for any area of your home that you wish. You can use it in the basement, the entryways, and the laundry room. You can even get garage vinyl flooring tile in this manner. All that matters is that you are open to choosing from one of the more limited number of designs that are available.
If you are choosing to purchase discontinued vinyl flooring tiles, you will want to get some extras so that you can replace any that get damaged in the future. Should you want a style that doesn’t have enough tiles available, you can always choose another style that coordinates and use some of each type of tile to create a nice pattern, or use one to create a border around the outside.
Should you later have the money or the desire to change your flooring, you can even install ceramic tile over vinyl flooring in the future. You won’t have to worry about removing the tile. Many other types of flooring can also be put directly over vinyl, making it a nice choice for a temporary floor that you eventually plan to replace with something even nicer in the future.
How Does Disinfectant Cleaning Work in the Fight Against Covid-19?
There’s that old saying that cleanliness comes next to godliness. The notion that the human race has a moral obligation to keep ourselves, our homes and our work spaces clean couldn’t get a more resounding yes than in today’s context of Covid-19.
That’s right. The “C” word has taken over the world with masks, hand sanitizers and stay home orders becoming the norm. But how much do we know about the cleaning disinfectant process that could be applied at three different phases; while seeking general peace of mind and safeguard against Covid-19, where there has been a transient case of Covid-19 or where there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19?
Being a professional cleaning company, we break it down for you. Here’s what you need to know about how disinfectant cleaning works and please don’t try this at home yourself.
There are three main aspects to disinfectant cleaning in the fight against Covid-19.
The first is the type of cleaning agents and disinfectants that are being used. Be sure to enquire and confirm that the cleaning company you have hired is using disinfectant products with the active ingredient Alkylbenzyldimethylammonium Chloride. This helps in the fight against the Covid-19 virus. Bleach products can also be used and should carry the active ingredient Sodium Hypochlorite.
Now comes Protective Personal Equipment (PPE). Cleaning crew hired to carry out disinfectant cleaning undergo specialized training. This includes learning how to be dressed for the occasion with the correct PPE attire. Hair cover, face shield, N95 mask, surgical gown and gloves, and shoe cover are all must-haves when it comes to being in the right PPE outfit.
And then the real work begins. If there has been a confirmed case of Covid-19, the cleaning company should firstly seal off all areas that the confirmed Covid-19 case individual may have visited or come into contact with. This is to limit and prevent any further exposure and spread to other unsuspecting individuals.
Next step is to open up windows, if there are any, to allow ventilation while the cleaning crew is carrying out the disinfecting.
The cleaning crew will fog the area using a specialized Ultra-Low Volume (UVL) fogging machine. The disinfectant chemical is released as a fog or mist that is dispersed and covers every corner of the site. Once the site is supersaturated with the disinfectant chemical dispersed through the fogging method as fog or mist, allow 45 minutes to an hour for the disinfectant droplets to settle down onto all surfaces.
The cleaning crew then proceeds to mop the floor area with bleach and wipe down all frequently touched areas such as hand rails, door knobs, arm rests, seat backs, tables, keyboards and more. The bleach can also be used to wipe down walls of up to 3 metres in height and blinds.
Once a thorough cleaning wipe down of the site has been carried out, it is just as important to discard the cleaning material in a correct manner. All cleaning material made of cloth and absorbent material such as mop heads, wiping cloths etc should be disposed into a biohazard bag. The cleaning crew should then wear a new pair of gloves to fasten and double-bag the biohazard bag with a cable tie before properly discarding it.
These are the key steps to carrying out a professional and thorough disinfectant cleaning service, if you or someone you know have come into contact with a transient or confirmed case of Covid-19 and are looking to disinfect the place. That said, it doesn’t hurt to carry out a one time disinfectant cleaning of your home or office if you are simply looking for some peace of mind.
We hope this blog article has been useful as we continue the fight against Covid-19 one disinfectant cleaning at a time. Stay well and stay safe everyone!
The Advantages to Laminate Flooring for Your Home
Laminate flooring has a ton of benefits making it one of the main choices for flooring in many homes. This type of material is inexpensive, being made of synthetic fibers, making it less costly than other types of natural flooring on the market. There are many styles, colors, and designs to match the decor in your home too.
To make it easy to install, you can find laminate flooring that snap together with planks that have tongues and grooves. The design of the plank gives you the ability to install it in no time and with little effort. Depending on your room size, most people can have an entire room done within a day, sometimes even faster. When you are installing laminates, always read the instructions thoroughly before installing a single plank.
Because laminate flooring has a laminate base, it adds additional strength to the floor, meaning it can withstand years of wear and tear. Hardwood does not have the same durability as laminates do making this kind of flooring in high demand. If you have heavy traffic in a room, laminate floors are a great option to lie down. It wipes clean without hard scrubbing, and the condition of the surface will stay looking good year after year. Therefore, you will have floors that look new for many years.
When choosing laminates, you will notice all the different styles that are available on the market. First, there are many light and dark finishes to choose from. Plus, laminates also look like real wood in appearance and even has the feel of real hardwood floors with the raised grain finish. It is not always easy to pick out a style of laminates with all the selections available. Another great thing about this flooring is that it comes in all price ranges to fit any budget.
To install laminate floors you will need to purchase a backing already attached to the plank or lay down padding prior to installation. This helps make the flooring last longer and will insulate your floors. Some people even choose to install a below ground, radiant heating system under their laminate flooring to have warm floors even in the coldest times of the year. Laminates have many advantages that would make you want to purchase this type of flooring over any other. Cost, durability, long lasting, and beauty are just a few of the reasons to purchase this type of flooring.
Acrylic Floor Coating Vs Epoxy In The Garage
There are several choices if you want to apply a garage floor treatment so you can seal and protect your floor. Even though applying an acrylic garage floor coating can provide a great shine for a short time, it is really not durable enough to endure vehicular traffic. Acrylic floor coatings are made to cover different kinds of flooring like fired tiles, vinyl and even concrete but they are only designed for protection against light to medium foot traffic.
If you want to have full protection for the floor of your garage and additional anti-slip attributes, your best option would be to put on an epoxy coating which comes in two parts. Epoxy is an extremely strong and durable material which is made up of a resin and hardener. If you want to have an idea how hard the floor coating of epoxy is, imagine fiberglass products like leisure boats. They are epoxy— resin and hardener— applied over a woven mesh which is actually the structural support. The real hardness of the shell is shaped because of the chemical bond between the epoxy and catalyst triggered when the hardener is poured in.
It is so easy to apply an epoxy garage floor coating and you just have to schedule it on a weekend as a do-it-yourself project because it only requires two half days of real work. The first day is dedicated to cleaning and to degreasing the current surface of the floor. Begin these tasks by using a high quality degreaser product so that all or most of the remnants of petroleum are scrubbed off from the surface. Then, you have to use a detergent and stiff floor broom to clean off all the stains which are not taken off by degreaser. At this time, you spray water on the surface and see if water beads up. If there are beads, you have to degrease again and scrub this area more or else the epoxy will fail to bond. Then, you have to let it dry out over night, if possible using a space heater.
The next day, start the project by mixing a large enough amount of epoxy so you can cover at most a 6′ by 6′ area and spread it starting in the outermost corner from the door. Otherwise you will be painted literally into a corner. Spread out the mixture using a nap roller and, after this batch is applied, you should cast the non-slip material over the surface like the way you feed chickens. Continue repeating this step for every area until you cover the whole floor.
Dream Interpretation – The Meaning of Cleaning Up in Dreams
Today one of my regular patients (who submits her dreams for professional dream translation and psychotherapy) made me a question that gave me inspiration to write an article about the certainty you can feel when you translate the meaning of dreams based on the scientific method of dream interpretation. These translations are not based on suppositions. They really help you understand the unconscious words in your dreams.
This patient is also studying the dream language. She already knows the basic meaning of dreams, but she is mentally ill. This is why she needs my help.
Let me first of all post a sentence of her last dream and my translations:
‘I was trying to clean up and was worrying about making enough money to move out’
Dream Translation:
When you are cleaning up you are eliminating the immorality from a certain place.
Money in dreams represents excitement, enthusiasm, psychical energy.
Your ego was trying to eliminate the immorality from the anti-conscience’s place in your psyche because you wanted to find enthusiasm enough to move out.
In other words, your ego is trying to make what is immoral seem to be ‘OK’ and move on to another case, with another man. This would be catastrophic for you and your partner. Be careful with your superficiality and your anti-conscience.
…
The anti-conscience is our wild conscience, which generates mental illnesses within our human conscience. All dreams basically show to the dreamers how much their anti-conscience is influencing their behavior and how. Dreams also show to all dreamers what to do in order to stop being influenced by their anti-conscience and find sound mental health, peace, and happiness.
My patient asked me:
‘Why couldn’t cleaning up my mother’s house mean that I want to remove junk from where my anti-conscience is instead of making things seem OK?’
Here is my answer:
The meaning of the dream symbols is given by the dream producer; the unconscious mind. Carl Jung and I had a lot of trouble trying to discover the meaning that the unconscious mind gives to the images it uses to send us important messages.
The unconscious mind decided that whatever is dirty in a dream represents immorality. So, we have to respect the meaning given by the unconscious mind. Whenever you clean what is dirty you are eliminating immorality from there.
Your ego was trying to remove the immorality existent there and pretend that there was no immorality on betrayal. However, if you betray your partner you are immoral.
…
The unconscious mind has a divine origin and undoubtable wisdom. You can also verify that the scientific dream translations reflect wise words that don’t come from the dream translator’s mind. The scientific translations follow the dream logic (the logic followed by the unconscious mind that produces our dreams) and not the logic of our ignorant human conscience.
The unconscious logic is based on wisdom and sanctity. The unconscious mind is a very serious and sad doctor who helps us eliminate our evil and absurd anti-conscience, so that we may learn how to find peace and happiness instead of being violent, indifferent, and cruel.
Let me analyze the details of this dream scene:
‘I was trying to clean up and was worrying about making enough money to move out’
Here is the dreamer’s question again:
‘Why couldn’t cleaning up my mother’s house mean that I want to remove junk from where my anti-conscience is instead of making things seem OK?’
The dreamer tries to give to this dream scene a meaning based on the logic of her conscience, without following the unconscious logic.
It would logically fit to translate the meaning of ‘cleaning up’ as the intention to remove junk from some place if we would follow the logic of our conscience.
However, when you clean up a certain place in a dream, you clean what is dirty. Whatever is dirty in dreams represents immorality because this is the meaning that the unconscious mind gives to this dream symbol. The unconscious mind decided that this is the meaning of this word.
Carl Jung had to compare numerous dreams from different cases in order to discover the meaning of the dream symbols, and I followed his example, doing exactly the same. I had to study and compare many dreams while curing many people through dream therapy in order to discover the meaning of more dream symbols.
Discovering the meaning of the dream language was like discovering the meaning of an incomprehensible ancient language.
You are lucky because Carl Jung had the courage to make such arduous research, and because I had the courage to continue his work. You have the privilege to find our discoveries ready and immediately use to your advantage the knowledge we found after working so hard.
Petrified Wood Flooring – Pros and Cons
A lot of people today are considering getting petrified wood flooring. If you are one of these people, then you ought to be aware of the different pros and cons of getting this type of flooring.
Before we tackle this, what actually is petrified wood? Well, it is actually a sort of fossilized wood. Through a process taking thousands of years, the wood has become crystallized and has become rock-hard.
This presents one of the biggest advantages of this type of wood: durability. When you make use of this as a flooring material, you won’t have to worry about it showing wear easily. After all, it has lasted thousands of years already, right?
We all know that durability is very important when getting any type of flooring material. This is simply you will be using that material to be trampled on day after day. Since petrified wood costs so much, you do not want to end up having to replace your flooring every few years.
This type of flooring is also prized because of its beauty. There’s nothing quite like the look offered by the fossilized wood. Although a lot of people may say that hardwood is the most beautiful type of flooring material, they most likely have not yet seen just how beautiful wood can become.
This beauty is also the reason why its value is so high. If you thought that authentic hardwood was expensive, wait until you see the order list for petrified wood flooring. However, this disadvantage is also compensated by the fact that getting this type of flooring definitely increases your house’s resale value. This means that if you should decide to move, this type of flooring material will definitely help you clinch the sale fast.Another truth about it is that it is not really wood anymore. As mentioned before, it becomes rock-hard. This means that nailing it down is not really an option. You also can’t use it to design a floating floor. Actually, this flooring material usually comes in the form of tiles, much like ceramic. You might try gluing it down but that will leave you with a very unsteady surface. The only option that’s left is to use cement to hold it together.
It also requires a whole new level of maintenance. This flooring material needs to be polished in order to keep its luster. It is also quite prone to staining. The problem with this type of flooring is that you can’t really sand it down like hardwood. Well, actually, you could try, but it will take far more work and effort than you think.
However, it rises above regular wood flooring in one factor: water-resistance. With petrified wood, you get something that does not need to be treated with special chemicals in order to prevent water damage. This means that if you get this type of flooring material, you can use it as flooring for your bathroom or at least areas outside them.Another advantage is sort of circular in its logic. Because of the virtues of the wood mentioned above, people find it prestigious if you have them. This means getting this type of flooring material will help you wow your guests. In fact, a lot of people buy petrified wood flooring simply for the prestige and end up totally amazed by its virtues.
Three Items to Collect If You Are An Ardent Wrestling Fan
Wrestling is a major event of the present age. Both men and women are becoming fond of this game. It helps to enhance mental and physical strength. There are various schools that give training on wrestling or fighting to make students physically strong. School boys like to watch fighting shows on television after coming from school not going out to play. As a passionate lover of this game, you can collect various items like clothes, figures, DVDs, books and much more so that you know in details about the playing strategies. By reading the books, you can know about the players and their personal life as well.
Online Stores Vs. Retail Shops
If you want to buy wrestling clothes or books, take help of the online stores. Though, there are various retail shops that provide these items. But due to the busy schedule, it is not possible to go out and visit shops that offer all the gaming products at the reasonable piece. Quality and brand name also matters when purchasing clothes and DVDs. Keeping in mind all these aspects, it is better to choose the online stores. The websites offer the items at auction price which is comparatively lower than the physical market. You will get a lot of items according to your requirements. Even you can compare and make your purchase.
Before all these, it is very important to decide what type of items you can collect as a passionate fan of wrestling. Here is the list of gaming peripherals that you can keep.
1. Books –
These items give you details of the lifestyle of the wrestling players. If you want to know the gaming strategies very nicely, these items will help you a lot. Each of the books depicts the story of the wrestlers. By reading books, you can gather a lot of information of about the playing skills as well. It is better to buy these products online.
2. Figures –
They are the miniature forms of the players. If you are a fan of any one of player, you can keep the figures at home. These items are best to give as gifts to the kids who love watching wrestling. These miniature structures are easy to maintain and they are long-lasting. You can bid them at a low price from the auction section of online sites.
3. DVDs –
These gaming peripherals are great. Each of them reflects the lifestyle of the players. The videos are real and they show original interviews of the wrestler with their family members.
These are some of the items that you can keep in your home if you truly love to watch fighting. Online stores offer discounts on items like wrestling clothes and figures. You can also gift them to your friends or kids.
