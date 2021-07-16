A - Z Health Guides
Emerging Trends in the Foodservice Industry
No industry relies on customer feedback like the foodservice industry. Without paying keen attention to what customers require, achieving success in the foodservice industry can turn out to be a mission impossible. Restaurants and food companies that are excelling in this field are those that keep meeting the ever-changing customer preference. With increased awareness of health matters, people everywhere demand a healthy meal service from their favorite restaurants. It assures them that someone is concerned about their health.
Trends in the foodservice industry
Even before coronavirus hit the world, the foodservice industry was already experiencing an unprecedented transformation concerning service delivery. In ensuring that customers are satisfied and happy, restaurants and food companies have always endeavored to meet their customers’ needs most professionally. Here are some trends that have characterized this industry:
Small menus
Regardless of your preferred meal, you would be happy if it was prepared in the right way. Just like in any other industry, specialization is the key to producing quality. Long menus compromise the productivity of cooking staff or chefs because they have to spend a lot of energy and time working on an endless list of foods. Adopting a small menu allows you to focus on quality, since much time is dedicated to preparing a few meals that automatically turn out to be tasty and yummy.
Delivery options
As the idea of working from home is continuing to take root in virtually every society, people are gradually minimizing outdoor movements, hence preferring home deliveries. The food industry has been compelled to rise to the occasion and meet this growing need. Customers can have their favorite dish delivered to their doorstep while warm through food ordering apps. As established food companies prefer to use third-party delivery services, small restaurants and companies are coordinating efforts with their hired staff to do the delivery. Those using third-party delivery services are bound to meet some challenges, they include:
- Lack of urgency-Since third-party personnel are not answerable to their clients; they end up being sluggish and insensitive to delivery deadlines.
- Delivery service taking credit-To maintain your customers; they have to feel your presence at almost every level. Using a third party to execute your delivery needs can greatly compromise your ability to make a lasting impression on the hearts of your clients.
- Customer service complaints-Incidences of customers being poorly treated or handled by delivery service personnel are all over. This is especially the case due to the lack of supervisory authority from the restaurant or food company side.
Online presence
There is no denying the fact that the online approach is taking over how most businesses transact. The foodservice industry is not an exception to this emerging trend. Creating a website would be the best route to achieving this objective. However, with all the costs involved in setting up a website, small businesses can opt for alternative approaches to setting up their websites. Here are workable options:
- Open table
- Reservation
- Online reservations
Green kitchens and environmental concerns
Restaurants and food companies that are alive to environmental preservation will automatically win the hearts of many customers. In recent times, biodegradable wares such as wax paper cups, paper straws, and fiber to-go containers have been used to caution against the harmful effects of plastic waste.
The foodservice industry has experienced a tremendous transformation over the years. Despite this progress, everyone must ensure that they are eating healthy food that is good for the body’s wellbeing. Keep in mind that there are evil business people in this industry who are only concerned with making a profit, even if it is at the expense of their customers. Your health should be your number one priority.
5 Effective Ways to Manage Shifts in Your Healthcare Staff
Managing the shifts of your healthcare professionals is no straightforward task. It may be a total nightmare, especially if you’re dealing with hundreds of employees across several healthcare institutions.
If you don’t effectively manage employee shifts, chaos can develop, affecting your staff’s morale, service delivery, and overall operations.
So, how can you ensure that your people’s schedule is efficient and successful and that your healthcare difficulties are turned into opportunities?
In this tutorial, we’ll show you how to find out.
1. Simplify the Scheduling of your Employees.
One of the most severe aspects of managing your healthcare personnel shift schedule is to keep things as straightforward as possible.
The more complicated your staff scheduling procedure is, the longer it will take, the inefficient it will be, and the more likely it will be riddled with errors. This can easily result in scheduling conflicts and inadequate procedures, preventing you from providing high-quality services.
Make use of healthcare scheduling software to make the procedure easier for you.
Deputy is one such approach. With a few clicks, you may establish your staff schedule using the software’s simple scheduling program. Consequently, you won’t have to rely on a frequently chaotic and perplexing spreadsheet or other application.
This saves you and your managers much time while ensuring that all of your facilities are adequately staffed.
To add a shift, click a specified day on the Deputy scheduling screen. Then, by allocating workers, selecting a department, adding break times and other information, you may customize the details.
With the right scheduling software, you can set up a total daily, weekly, or monthly schedule in slights and with just a few clicks. This disposes of the need for time-consuming phone calls to identify substitutes, as well as the often-difficult back-and-forth process. It eliminates the process’s manual and arduous parts.
2. Routine Scheduling Activities can be Automated.
The typical method of scheduling healthcare personnel shifts entails numerous manual, time-consuming processes. This entails manually drafting individual schedules, collating timesheets, doing payroll calculations, and other tasks.
Automate your essential healthcare personnel scheduling procedure to save time and energy. Some healthcare scheduling software, for example, has auto-scheduling features that make setting and allocating shifts easier.
You can prioritize your needs, such as an even distribution of hours, the lowest cost, and unique preferences. The auto-scheduling program creates a timetable for your healthcare professionals that matches your requirements.
Automating your schedule streamlines key components of staff scheduling, allowing you to manage your healthcare staff shifts better.
It also ensures that you schedule the right employees properly and stay within your wage budget. Furthermore, the scheduling process will not consume too much of your time and resources.
3. Keep Track of Each Employee’s Working Hours
When you know your employees’ schedules and the number of hours they’ve worked in a day, week, or month, it’s much easier to assign shifts. Get rid of paper timesheets and tedious processes to make recording and tracking work hours easier for your managers and staff.
Use time tracking software to allow your employees to clock in and out using a digital, user-friendly, and accurate timesheet. Your healthcare workers may effortlessly clock in and out and show they’re where they’re supposed to be with online or cloud-based time tracking software. Some systems even have features like facial recognition and GPS.
Choose time tracking software that helps you better manage your healthcare staff’s shifts by offering them additional scheduling alternatives and control over their calendars. For example, for quick and easy access on the go, consider a scheduling and timesheet tool with a mobile version.
4. Organize your data in one place.
To enable seamless, effective scheduling and related information sharing with your healthcare personnel, you must build an organized and unified communication system. Use a scheduling tool that allows you to distribute staff schedules straight to your team via desktop or mobile from a single location to avoid getting your lines crossed
5. When hiring Managers and Supervisors, consider the value of Shift work Experience.
Difficult circumstances in 24-hour operations can arise when managers make decisions that directly affect shift workers yet have little or no personal experience working on a night shift.
Managers who have never worked shifts have a tendency to handle shift workers the same way they treat ordinary daytime employees, neglecting to account for the circadian aspects that come with night work.
This raises the likelihood that a business may confront safety, staffing levels, overtime, scheduling, and communication. If you can’t find someone with this knowledge, you’ll have to educate and teach your employees on the subject.
These professionals and experts can be found through email marketing, which is a very professional technique for forming long-term relationships with potential clients.
You must use culturally acceptable technology and save time and effort to get an email address.
You may, however, entrust it to specialists and experts. They have a dedicated team at various IT businesses that can help you get an email, personalized focuses, and the correct professional email address of any prospect for your organization.
For Example, GetEmail.io can assist you in locating the expert email addresses of potential customers, partners, suppliers, and sponsors. In terms of hit rate (70%) and accuracy, it is the best email finder on the earth (95%).
We are looking at the most effective ways to deal with personal adjustments in the healthcare industry.
For both employees and managers, working in healthcare is one of the most demanding jobs in the world. Simplify and automate essential components of the process to ease the extra burden of chaotic and inefficient healthcare personnel scheduling.
Begin by evaluating which strategies work best to help you establish an efficient staff shift management procedure by following the guidelines in this article.
Inner Matrix Systems Outlines Practical Ways to Deal with Anxiety
We all feel anxious about some things in our life. Some of us have become so good at feeling anxiety, it can be debilitating and precludes us from living a fulfilling and wonderful life. In this article, Inner Matrix Systems – a personal mastery training system for high achievers – shares how you can move from anxiety to a life that is filled with confidence and fulfillment by simply changing your focus.
All emotions have rules to them. For example, anytime someone feels anxiety, they are doing one specific thing. People who feel anxiety are focused on something bad that might happen in the future. We allow our minds to focus on all the bad things that could happen, even though we have no control. This focus can take us down a rabbit hole of fear and anxiety, often over things that may never happen! In order to curb anxiety, it’s important to focus on something else.
We create in our lives what we focus on. Fortunately, focus is trainable. If you direct your mind to the outcome you’d like to create, instead of getting lost in all the things that could go wrong, you can redirect the anxiety to something more valuable. Focus on outcomes, and you’ll produce those outcomes.
Follow These Simple Steps to Stop Anxiety in Its Tracks:
- When you feel anxious or begin having what people call “panic attacks,” stop for a moment, relax the body and focus on your breathing.
- Commit to relaxing the body and focusing on your breath even when other thoughts or panic ensues.
- Take deep inhales and deep exhales until you feel the “switch” and you begin to calm down.
- Once you have control of your breath, simply name how you would like to feel. For instance, choose peace or calm.
- Next, continue to take deep breaths, notice how it feels to be peaceful, and then name what you’re going to focus on moving forward.
These practical suggestions can support you to stop anxiety in its tracks and focus on a different outcome. Remember, we create what we focus on. The goal is not to never feel anxiety; that’s impossible. The idea is to know how to shift out of anxiety when it’s present so you’re able to take the action you’d like.
About Inner Matrix Systems
Inner Matrix Systems, based in Denver, is a personal mastery training system for high achievers. For more than twenty years, IMS has delivered a proprietary methodology that rewires, trains, and aligns the nervous system, emotions, and thought strategies to create real-life results. CEO, Joey Klein, and IMS have worked with more than 80,000 individuals from around the world through both live and online training programs, as well as one-on-one coaching. Clients have included: Boeing, IBM, Dell, Google, Panda Express, Coca Cola and The World Health Organization. Joey is the author of The Inner Matrix: Leveraging the Art & Science of Personal Mastery to Create Real Life Results (June 2021).
Top Treatments for Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is defined as having abnormal growth of skin cells. Generally, this cancer usually develops on skin areas that are often exposed to the sun. However, some common cancer types may occur on your skin in areas not often exposed to sunlight.
Typically, there are three possible forms of cancer, including melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and carcinoma. You can prevent your skin from this cancer risk by avoiding or limiting the UV (ultraviolet) rays exposure. Be sure to be checking for suspicious changes on your skin as it may help you discover this cancer before it develops into its advanced stages. Successful treatment of skin usually depends on early detection.
Diagnosis
To detect this cancer, the doctor may recommend for:
- Skin examination. If you are experiencing some skin changes, the doctor will have to determine if they are cancer-related or not by examining your skin. Additionally, some tests might be necessary to confirm the finding.
- Skin biopsy. This involves removing a sample of your suspicious skin, which the lab tech will use to determine whether you have cancer. With a skin biopsy, your doctor will evaluate possible cancer threats and the type of positive results.
Determining the Stage of Your Cancer
Once you are diagnosed with this cancer, the next thing would be determining the stage at which the cancer is. The doctor will recommend some additional tests to confirm this. Some this cancer types like basal cell carcinoma hardly spread, and hence to determine its extent, a test is needed. The only test to determine this would be through a biopsy that involves removing your entire growth.
Your doctor can recommend additional tests when the tests confirm large Merkel cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, or melanoma which will help determine their stages. The additional test may take some imaging tests, where the surrounding lymph nodes are typically examined for cancer signs. Another test could involve removing the surrounding lymph node and have them tested for cancer signs.
Normally, your doctor will represent the stage results using the Roman numbers. Stage I cancer is usually small and limited to its area of origin. Stage IV results show that you are in an advanced cancer stage. This means that cancer has spread beyond its area of origin to other parts of your body. By determining the stage of this cancer, your doctor will be able to dentine the effective treatment for your condition.
The Top Treatment for this Cancer
Generally, various factors will determine the type of treatment that best suits your condition for best results. Some of the main factors include the location, size, depth, and size of the cancer. For instance, a skin biopsy might be a recommendable treatment for small skin cancers. This involves eliminating the entire skin growth. However, some cancer stages may require various approaches, including:
1. Freezing
The doctor may use cryosurgery (liquid nitrogen) to destroy some small and actinic keratosis cancer. The liquid nitrogen helps in freezing the cancer cells hence killing them. The dead tissues usually marshes off after warming up.
2. Mohs Surgery
Generally, this treatment is mostly used in treating recurring, larger, or hard-to-doctor skin cancers, including squamous cell carcinomas and basal. Additionally, it is a recommendable treatment for the area where it is significant to conserve the skin, like the nose.
The procedure involves removing layers of the skin growth until the abnormal cells are no more. Mohs surgery has the advantage because the cancer cell is usually released without destroying the nearby healthy skin.
3. Excisional Surgery
The procedure involves cutting out of the cancerous tissue together with the nearby area of your healthy skin. In some cases, your doctor may find it appropriate for a wide excision, eliminating extra normal skin surrounding the tumor. This procedure is usually appropriate for most forms of cancer.
4. Cryotherapy or Curettage and Electrodessication
Once your doctor removes most skin growth, they may use a cure, a circular blade device, to burn off cancer layer cells. By so doing, your doctor will help you destroy any remaining cancer cells.
Additionally, liquid nitrogen may be applied to freeze the edges and base of your treated area. It is a simple, quick treatment applied in managing squamous cell cancers or basal cell cancers.
5. Chemotherapy
This treatment option involves the use of drugs to destroy cancer cells. Lotions or creams having anti-cancer agents are recommended for treating top layer, limited cancer. In addition, systemic chemotherapy is used to manage advanced cancer spread to other body areas.
6. Radiation Therapy
If it is impossible to eliminate cancer is surgery, your doctor may recommend radiation therapy. It uses energy beams like X-rays to destroy skin and other cancer cells.
7. Biological Therapy
This type of therapy uses the body’s defense system to destroy cancer cells.
8. Photodynamic Therapy
This procedure involves combining some drugs with laser light to destroy cancer cells.
Preventing Cancer
The most effective way of minimizing cancer risk is by keeping off direct sun rays and other possible UV radiation sources. Additionally, it is recommendable to observe the following tips in reducing cancer risks.
- Avoid sun lamps and tanning beds.
- Wear sunglasses with 100 percent UVA and UVB protection.
- Avoid direct sunlight exposure, especially around10 a.m. – 4 p.m., by remaining indoors or staying in the shade on a sunny day.
- Wear clothes that will help you cover most of your body during daylight hours.
- Apply lip balm and sunscreen with an SPF (sun protection factor) of 30 and above before going out on a sunny day. And be sure to keep reapplying during the day.
In addition, it would be best if you keep examining your skin for new changes, including spots and growths. Be sure to see your specialist if you notice suspicious changes. Also, early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in improving your skin outlook.
Conclusion
Be sure to schedule regular appointments with the doctor for a skin examination. This will help you to determine the causes of your skin changes, if any.
Why Do Breast Implants Leak?
Breast implants are prosthetics used to change the size, shape, and contour of the breasts. These implants are designed with an outer silicone shell that can rupture over time, thus causing a leak. In some implants, the valve could also fail to function, which could also result in leaking.
Causes of Breast Implants Leak
- Aging of the implant
- Excessive pressure
- Physical trauma such as a car accident
- Damage by surgical instruments during the implant surgery
- A failed valve in saline implants
- Degraded shell casing
Signs and Symptoms of Ruptured Breast Implant
Saline and silicone implants have different leaking rates. For saline implants, the leaking is fast, and it can be realized by checking the size and shape of the breast. Generally, you may notice the leaking breast to appear somewhat deflated compared to the normal one. Although saline is not harmful to the body, it may carry bacteria, which could cause an infection.
For silicone breast implants, ruptures are not quickly identified. To prevent leakage, modern silicone implants contain gummy bear gel inside the shell casing. While this has reduced leaking, it has eliminated the possibility of leakage. Signs and symptoms of ruptured silicone breast implants include:
- Burning sensation
- Increased sensitivity
- Numbness
- Soreness
- Swelling
- Tingling sensations
- Lumps forming in the breast tissue
Types of Breast Implants
Saline Breast Implants
These implants contain sterile saltwater. They provide uniform-shaped breasts that are also firm. In the event that this implant ruptures, the saline liquid will be absorbed and expelled by the body. The age limit for breast implants in this category is 18 years old.
Structured Saline Breast Implants
These implants are also packed with sterile saltwater. However, this type of implant contains an inner structure that makes it feel more natural.
Silicone Breast Implants
These implants are filled with silicone gel. Unlike the saline solution, silicone gel feels like natural breast tissue. If this implant leaks, the gel is not released into the body, but instead remains within the implant shell or may drain into the breast implant pocket.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, if you have silicone implants, you will have to visit your plastic surgeon regularly to confirm whether the implants are operating properly. These implants are approved for women who are 22 years of age or older.
Gummy Bear Breast Implants
These implants are also known as form-stable implants. Even when the shell collapses, these implants maintain their shape. The silicone gel found in these implants is thicker than the gel found in the silicone gel implants.
For the shaped gummy bear breast implants, the bottom features more projection while the top is tapered. If this implant rotates, the shape of the breast will become unusual and will require a procedure of its own to correct it.
Smooth Breast Implants
These implants have the softest feel and can move along with the implant pocket to provide a more natural movement. In some implants, visible rippling can be seen under the skin.
Round Breast Implants
These breast implants appear fuller compared to the form-stable implants. Since these implants have a definite shape and are equal all over, there is no risk if the breast shifts out of place.
Textured Breast Implants
These breast implants usually form scar tissues that work to fit the implant in place and restricting movement inside the breast.
Which Is Better, Silicone vs Saline Breast Implants?
Silicone and saline breast implants are the two types of breast implants. Saline implants are simply silicone shells that have been pre-filled with saltwater. On the other hand, silicone implants are filled with silicone gel.
When these two are compared regarding their feel, most users claim that silicone gel feels more natural like real breasts. However, silicone-gel implants pose more risk if they leak. Both implants are available in various sizes and in smooth or textured shells.
How Are Breast Implant Procedures Done?
First things first, breast implant procedures require a candidate to be at least 18 years for saline implants and 22 years if intending to get a silicone implant. Once you pick out your plastic surgeon, you will be scheduled for a medical evaluation process. Afterward, you will be recommended to cut down on some medications in preparation for the surgery.
The breast augmentation can be done at an outpatient or in-patient, depending on your preference. This procedure will last for about one or two hours. You will be placed under general anesthesia to protect you from feeling pain.
The surgeon will then create an incision under your breasts, depending on the type of breast plants that depends on the type of implant being conducted. The breast implant will then be placed into a pocket located either above or below the chest muscle. Once in place, the surgeon will go-ahead to seal the cuts with sutures or surgical tape.
FAQS
What Are the Possible Complications of Breast Plants Leak?
Although ruptured breast plants leak could cause breast pain and changes of the contours and shape of the breast, they do not cause chronic ailments such as breast cancer, reproductive health issues, or diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis.
How Can I Tell My Silicone Breast Plants Have Ruptured?
Silicone implant rupture may go unnoticed as the silicone does not drain, but remain trapped by the surrounding shell tissue. Symptoms of ruptured silicone breast implants include pain, soreness and swelling, hardening lumps, and change in size or shape of the breast. Imaging tests such as MRI scans and ultrasounds are the surest tests to confirm that the implants have ruptured, according to WebMD.
How Are Ruptured Breast Implants Corrected?
According to BreastCancer.Org, breast cancer rupture can be remedied through corrective surgery. During this procedure, the surgeon will remove the implants surgically. Apart from the ruptured implant, the surgeon will also remove the surrounding scar tissue around the implant. In most cases, the two implants will be removed even if only one has ruptured. New implants can then be placed.
What Is Autologous Reconstruction?
Autologous reconstruction involves the use of living tissue from your body to create a breast instead of using implants. Autologous tissues have a lower risk of infection and rupture, which makes them better solutions compared to implants.
What Are Some Helpful Tips to Undo Sun Damage?
While it feels good to spend some time out in the sun, it may damage your skin. Generally, the UV (ultraviolet) light from the sun usually damages your skin by causing sunburns. Additionally, these rays may result in dark spots, wrinkles, and other skin issues. As a result of the effect of the rays, you may look older than you are, as exposure to the UV rays causes aging of your skin.
Sunburn is the common skin damage caused by the sun, and it happens when your skin cells’ DNA is damaged. If you experience pain with your skin and turn pink, it could be a sign that most damage is already done. The damages may lead to skin cancer or other skin problems if not treated.
Fortunately, there is various way to help you reverse some of the skin damages caused by the sun. Although it might be a challenge for some people to undo the damage completely, the following tips might help reverse the common skin sun damage.
1. Hydration is Crucial
Generally, hydration is a key skincare element that will help you in attaining healthy skin. You can achieve this by drinking plenty of water during the day or by using a facial moisturizer. Additionally, with proper hydration, your wrinkles will be invisible, your complexion will improve, and more importantly, less appearance of your sunspots.
If you are to apply some moisturizer, ensure that it contains SPF 30, even though most will have 35 and above. With these two approaches, you will be allowing your skin all-time protection, irrespective of the time you need to get outside your home or workplace.
2. Specialized Skin Health Services
If you are looking to undo the sun damages on your skin, be sure to create a skincare routine that you will be following daily. This way, you should be able to experience some skin improvement. You can protect your skin from more sun damages, making sure you use hats or sunscreen whenever you are outdoors or indoors on sunny days.
Additionally, although there are available ways to reverse sun damage on your skin, professional skincare may offer you more benefits. Be sure to visit a medical center with specialized skincare and access quality medical products that you might not get from a local beauty shop. Laser therapy is one of the specialized treatments you may receive with a professional skincare provider to help you eliminate sunspots and even wrinkles. Additionally, your doctor may recommend light treatment, especially if the scarring results from sun exposure.
Your specialist will also help you discover the best treatment to undo the sun damage through professional care or at-home care. Be sure to schedule a consultation with your provider today.
3. Exfoliate Your Skin
Exfoliating your skin will help you reduce the appearance of sun damages on your skin, including sunspots. This helps you eliminate the dead skin’s surface layers, reducing the soft color tones and wrinkles appearance. Additionally, exfoliating your skin allows deeper penetration of skincare products.
There are various techniques that you may use in exfoliating your skin. To start with, ensure you have skin scrub, either mild or foreo scrub. The gentle skin scrub allows you to keep your skin clean and healthy. This will also work in helping you undo the sun damages on your skin.
Beyond exfoliating your skin through skin scrub, you can also consider available skin peels. You may use the skin peels while at home, although they contain minimal acid intensity. However, the peels may not help you completely get rid of the dead skin surface layer. For best results, be sure to schedule a visit to your doctor, as professional skin peel usually yields better, lasting results.
Using the peels for a week should provide you with skin improvements. However, it is recommendable that you stop using them if you experience irritation or skin break out.
4. Use of Retinol Products
Retinol is a natural product taken from Vitamin A. Make sure to include this ingredient if you wish to eliminate the appearance of wrinkles caused by sun exposure. Additionally, retinol will help you in boosting collagen production as well as smoothening your skin tone.
Retinol products are available in various intensity percentages. It is recommendable to start with the lowest options if you use this product for the first time. Using this product without enough information may lead to skin burn or breakouts instead of helping you undo the sun damage.
For best results, begin using a product containing less retinol percentage and increasing the percentage with time. Furthermore, seek advice from a skin care specialist who will help you anticipate possible reactions to avoid a negative outcome.
5. Customized Approach
Having a personalized approach for reversing the sun damages on your skin might be your best solution. Typically, different people are affected differently by the sun, and hence reversing other sun damages takes different approaches. You may be having sun spots, patchy skin, discolored skin, or other skin damages. Despite the damage you may be experiencing, be sure to take a customized approach. This will help you have the best results in treating your sun damage.
Additionally, by personalizing your treatment, you will be avoiding wasting time by skipping non-beneficial approaches and taking advantage of the right approach for your situation. You may need to schedule a meeting with a skincare specialist to help you review the possible techniques of reversing the skin damage. Be sure to work with your specialist in developing a personalized treatment approach to help you undo sun damage.
Conclusion
If you are experiencing changing or new marks resulting from sun damage, be sure to visit your dermatologist. They may be a sign of developing skin cancer. Additionally, ensure that you protect your skin from harmful UV rays by practicing safe skincare habits. Wear protective clothing, and avoid being out on a sunny day, especially around 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. when going out on a sunny day, make sure you apply sunscreen to all your exposed skin.
Is Eczema a Lifetime Disease
Does Eczema Last For Life?
Eczema, also called atopic dermatitis, is one of the many skin conditions a lot of people deal with. It is an inflammatory skin disease that affects around 10% of the worldwide population.
Eczema can affect people of all ages, but it mainly starts in childhood. One of the major concerns many patients have is whether it will go away.
Eczema cause rashes on the skin that may be:
- Itchy
- Red
- Dry
- Scaly
- Cracked
- Painful or sore
What Causes Eczema?
The main cause of Eczema is underlying inflammation. That inflammation occurs as a result of substances that cause a negative immune reaction to the skin. Those could include allergens or environmental factors.
One of the common causes of this skin condition is allergies. The most common allergens include pet dander, pollen, and certain foods.
You might also get eczema by coming into contact with some fabrics, chemicals, and dyes. Some of the substances include perfumes, nickel, bleach, wool, detergents, and soaps with dyes and preservatives, rubbing alcohol, pesticides, and plants like poison ivy.
While it is not contagious, you can inherit eczema if someone from your family has had it before.
Eczema Stages
There are different stages at which you can develop eczema:
Chronic- This a very common stage, and it mainly develops in kids before they are one year old. You might have chronic eczema over a lifetime and have occasional flare-ups. However, childhood eczema gets better as you age.
Acute- This is short-term eczema that happens because of skin sensitivity triggered after you encounter an irritating substance or things you are allergic to. This stage lasts only a few weeks.
Subacute- This stage is a healing phase of eczema, but you can still have flare-ups that develop into full rashes if you leave them untreated.
Does Eczema Go Away?
You can get eczema at any point in your life, and it might range from mild to severe. There are different types of eczema with different triggers. One of the main ones is contact dermatitis, which happens when you contact an allergen or substance that irritates your skin.
You can also have seborrheic dermatitis, which comes in the form of dandruff. The other is atopic dermatitis, which many doctors consider chronic. That means that the symptoms could last over six months or could be lifelong.
There is no established cure for eczema, and most times, especially with atopic dermatitis, the symptoms and rashes do not go away if you leave them untreated. However, if you get it as a child, the rashes and symptoms get better as you age.
With contact dermatitis, however, the rashes and symptoms disappear if you stop coming into contact with the triggers.
Therefore, it is important to identify your triggers and talk with your doctor to develop a treatment plan that will help you manage the rashes and flare-ups in the long term.
How Long Do Eczema Flare-Ups Last?
How long your flare-ups last depend on the type of eczema you have and the severity of the flare-up. Contact flare-ups happen when you come into contact with something that affects your skin. If you get the right treatment, flare-ups could last for only 1-3 weeks.
On the other hand, allergic flare-ups happen when you are exposed to an allergen, and they last longer than contact flare-ups.
By using a good preventive medication plan, the symptoms and rashes of chronic eczema such as atopic dermatitis might go into remission. That means that the eczema is inactivated, and you go without any symptoms. Remission periods can last for weeks and even years.
How You Can Prevent Eczema Flare-Ups
You can reduce the occurrence and severity of flare-ups using some of the following methods:
Avoiding your triggers
This is the most effective way to go without flare-ups for a long time. First, ensure to identify all your triggers and stay as far away from them as possible.
Protect your skin
Add a layer of protection to your skin to keep it from environmental triggers. You can do that by using a moisturizer after showering. Also, do not use soaps and lotions that have dyes and preservatives in them, as that could trigger a flare-up or make it worse.
If you have any open wounds on your skin, ensure you protect them with bandages. Also, avoid scratching any rashes that occur on your skin to avoid scratches and wounds that could cause an infection.
Control humidity and heat
While your eczema can sometimes cause dry patches on the skin, that condition worsens when you expose your skin to heat and humidity. Ensure that your home is a bit cooler and drier.
Some people say that their flare-ups worsen during winter because of the dry air. If yours are the same, use a humidifier to help ease the symptoms.
Your body heat could also trigger or worsen eczema. Therefore, you should wear breathable fabrics like cotton to help the heat from your body escape. You should also take cool showers after exercising or after tedious activities.
Eczema Treatment
While there is no definite cure for eczema, your allergist in Princeton might recommend one or a combination of some of these treatments, depending on your eczema triggers.
Prescription medication
Depending on what causes your flare-ups, you might need to use topical corticosteroid creams, take oral allergy medicines, or both. While you can use steroid creams for short-term results, you might need to take oral allergy medications year-round to prevent symptoms.
Alternatively, you can take immunosuppressant drugs that work by slowing down your immune responses if you have severe eczema.
Antihistamines
These help reduce the incidences of eczema and minimize the urge to scratch, especially in kids.
Allergy shots
If you have severe allergies that do not respond well to oral medication, your doctor might recommend allergy shots or immunotherapy. They contain a small amount of the substance causing the allergies.
Your doctor starts with small doses, which gradually increase over time. The idea is to help your body develop immunity to your allergy triggers to help reduce the occurrence and severity of your flare-ups.
Natural treatments
Oatmeal baths are a common natural way to help your eczema. They help soothe discomfort and itchiness caused by the rashes and reduces your urge to scratch. Ensure to use lukewarm water instead of hot, and moisturize right after.
You can also use probiotics and prebiotics, as some research shows that they help prevent inflammation.
Ways to improve your immunity with CBD capsules
The immune system has the hardest duty of all physiological systems. It ensures the protective function of the organs, muscles and veins. Nothing operates in the body without protection against harmful microorganisms. You might try utilizing Immunity CBD Capsules to increase the body’s immunity. Millions of dangerous viruses, bacteria, fungus, and other hazardous microorganisms are exposed to everyone’s bodies within each minute. Your body will have no chance without a healthy immune system.
The immune system is a mixture of cells, bodies and tissues that forms synergy to guard the body against external bodies such as antigens and pathogens, which cause diseases. You should therefore try your best to improve your immune system. In that situation, you can increase your immunity with cannabidiol. Your immune system works as your body’s guardian. The CBD capsules for the immune system will assist improve your body’s defence mechanism.
Why is a strong immune system important during the coronavirus pandemic?
The global COVID-19 epidemic has pioneered many people. Older people who have chronic disorders, in general, are more susceptible to serious problems, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and lung ailments, or even to COV ID 19 deaths. Those whose immune systems are at higher risk of being infected with the virus due to a condition or therapy impairs their own immune systems.
How CBD capsules helpful for the immune system
In the current global environment created by the coronavirus, researchers are encouraged better to understand the effect of CBD on the immune system. CBD capsules and other cannabinoids can contribute to improving your immunological condition. There is no one-size-fits-all method when it comes to improving your immune system. CBD capsules can increase your immunological condition, but you need to take care of other protection methods by increasing the white blood cell count. The following benefits are linked to CBD by researchers:
- Acts as a good antidepressant and can reduce inflammation of the cells.
- May relieve migraine and serious headaches symptoms
- CBD dabs and vapes may lower asthma mucus production.
- Can fight chronic pain.
- Can influence, among other benefits, insomnia prevention and other associated symptoms.
CBD also aims to diminish immunological processes vital for the management of automotive immunological illnesses, including lupus, human immunodeficiency virus, Parkinson’s disease, and MS. In addition, it enables a low risk of disease contraction in the human body. CBD is good for immune system enhancement. However, the better way to supplement your achievements would be to combine this with other processes such as nutrition, practice and other safe schemes.
How does CBD regulate the immune system?
Many research shows that CBD capsules might affect your immune system. A great number of studies explore immunosuppressive effects of CBD, although these data are scientifically new. CBD capsules contain anti-inflammatory effects that can lessen the inflammatory response of the immune system. Inflammation is an essential reaction to separate contaminated zones and prevent the spread of poisons. CBD may promote apoptosis or cellular death. CBD capsules can avoid multiplication or fast growth of cells.
The function and secretion of cytokines can be modulated or deleted in CBD. Cytokines are huge protein groups that are separated into your immune response by certain cells. The synthesis of chemokine is also suppressed by CBD, which is a category of cytokines that are chemoattractant. They guide immune cells to an infection location to attack and kill invading microorganisms via white blood cells. CBD capsules can reduce the generation and function of T-cells, thus decreasing the ability of the immune system to recall external intruders.
How CBD capsules interact with the endocannabinoid system to strengthen your immune system
By acting with the endocannabinoid system, CBD capsules help improve immunity. The therapeutic effects of CBD capsules occur via their relationship with the endocannabinoid body system and the particular receptors of cannabinoids. The endocannabinoid system is part of the physiology of the body and governs a range of biological functions. These functions include pain, anxiety and appetite, sleep, mood, memory and immunological response. Anandamide can work through contact with cannabinoid receptors. Appetite and stress responses in the body are controlled with anandamide. This is done by guarding it against environmental factors that impair the immune system and enhance it healthily by living
The Bottom line
Several techniques help the immune system perform as effectively as possible, even though immunological illnesses cannot be prevented. Studies have indicated that CBD capsules can assist improve immunity and protect the immune system through their anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects. Treatments with cannabinoids can lower inflammation, alter the immune system, and regulate the immunological system.
Grilling Safety Tips to Keep In Mind during Summer BBQs
As summer arrives, evenings turn into barbecue celebrations. People leave their dining halls and move to backyards for outdoor grilling sessions with family and friends. If you, too, have plans of organizing BBQs, be sure to learn these BBQ safety tips by heart to keep everyone at your celebration safe from potential fire accidents. You will be surprised to know there are numerous other foods that you can grill that you have probably never even thought of. Many unexpected foods cook perfectly on the grill, and the best part is that they don’t even require any extra preparation.
- Choose a location to set up the outside grill wisely
Even if you own quality grills, like Bonfire BBQ grills, you should take precautions to keep potential accidents at bay. Most fire begins during barbecue nights because owners set up grills close to a structure – like a piece of furniture or a plant. So it’s best to set up your outdoor grill in an open space, away from overhanging tree branches or loose curtains.
- Clean the grill before you light it up or after use
Grease and fat buildup are not uncommon. But before you fire up your grill, make sure you clean it thoroughly. Don’t forget to check the tray below the grill. Once you finish cooking, let coals cool off entirely before you dispose of them in their container.
- Check whether your grill is stable or not
Bonfire BBQ grills are sturdy, but on an uneven surface, the chances of getting tipped over are high. So make sure you set up your outdoor grill on a flat surface. You can also consider using grill pads to keep your patio or deck protected.
- Purchase quality BBQ covers
Yes, just like your car and other things, you also need to protect your BBQ from outside elements. For this, you need to get a quality and reliable bbq covers so you can keep it safe when not in use. Make sure you buy only quality covers from reliable brands. There are many suppliers available online to get the best quality covers at the most affordable prices.
- Look out for propane leaks if you have a gas grill
Before you get ready to impress your guests with your cooking skills, be sure to check for gas leaks. The smell of gas and the inability to flame the gas are a few signs of possible propane leaks.
- Wear the right clothes
Loose clothes quickly catch fire. If you are cooking, make sure your apron strings or sleeves of your shirt are not dangling over the grill. Always remember prevention is better than cure. Staying alert keeps you safe from accidental fires.
Always keep these BBQ safety tips in mind. If you don’t own an outdoor grill yet, cover, or anything else, shop for these things right away if you want to keep it in good condition for a long time. This will ensure that you will have a blast every time you invite your friends over for a BBQ session.
How Long Does Depression Last After Quitting Heroin
By Geoffrey Booth, M.D., Medical Director, LifeSync Malibu
When you make the courageous decision to quit heroin and turn your life round you might have pretty high expectations. You probably look forward to feeling healthy and whole again, and can’t wait to be a productive member of society.
So when depression clings to you, even after you have completed withdrawal and rehab, it can be disheartening. Worse than that, it can lead to a relapse. Depression is not just a common co-occurring condition among active heroin users, but it is also a prevalent aspect of post-acute withdrawal syndrome, or PAWS.
PAWS refers to the cluster of mild but persistent withdrawal symptoms that sometimes hang on for months in early recovery, and depression is extremely common. It can be frustrating to feel stuck in the gloom of depression when you had such high hopes after gutting out withdrawal. Setting realistic expectations in recovery, as your brain chemistry adjusts and stabilizes, can help you ride out the depressive symptoms and get to the other side.
Depression and Heroin
Heroin is a powerful drug made from morphine, a potent analgesic. When you use heroin, the drug is converted to morphine in the brain, which produces the well known desirable effects. Users experience a deep state of relaxation and rush of euphoria that the brain immediately registers as a pleasurable event. But because heroin is highly addictive, it isn’t long before the drug traps you into a cycle of using just to avoid feeling sick once it wears off.
Because heroin binds to the opioid receptors in the brain, it begins to slowly alter the way the brain functions. With the drug providing the dopamine surge, the brain becomes dependent on it and stops producing natural dopamine.
In addition to the chemical changes in the brain, people addicted to heroin are likely to experience many adverse psychosocial events, which can lead to depression. People often struggle with employment, relationships, legal problems, health problems, and homelessness. All of these factors increase the risk for suicide among heroin users. According to the publication, Addiction, a heroin users is 14 times more likely to die by suicide than their peers.
Causes of Depression After Heroin Withdrawal
There are various reasons for experiencing depression after completing treatment:
- Depression may have been present prior to getting treatment. If there was co-occurring depression present with the heroin addiction, the only way to achieve lasting sobriety is through a dual diagnosis treatment program. This is a specialty that provides simultaneous treatment for both disorders in an integrated plan. If the depression was not addressed during treatment, then there is a higher probability it will linger in recovery.
- Feeling disappointed in recovery. After years of living in an altered state due to substance abuse, sobriety may not seem all that great initially. In the early months of recovery feelings of depression can set in when expectations are not immediately met. Also, the consequences of the addiction may now be fully realized in sobriety, which can cause feelings of sadness, guilt, or shame.
- Post-acute withdrawal symptoms (PAWS). Depression is a PAWS symptom that may stubbornly persist for months following treatment. Because of the significant impact of heroin on the brain it is not surprising that there might be some long-lasting psychological effects. Even after completing detox and treatment, the PAWS can persist.
Regardless of how or when the clinical depression surfaced, treating depression after rehab is critical. Depression in recovery can pose serious risks to not only the recovery itself, but also may cause impairment in functioning, adverse effects in relationships, reduced productivity at work, and increased risk of suicide.
Post-Acute Withdrawal Syndrome (PAWS)
Depending on how long the heroin addiction was present, it can take time for the brain to begin to normalize following treatment. During this period of transition, it is very common to feel a lack of joy or happiness. Lingering depression is one of the most common effects of PAWS, a cluster of symptoms that may take months to resolve.
Depression symptoms include:
- Feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and despair
- Fatigue
- Changes in eating habits
- Slowed or agitated movements
- Sleep disruptions
- Loss of interest in things you used to enjoy
- Difficulty making decisions or concentrating
- Irrational feelings of shame or guilt
- Thoughts of suicide
Persistent depression poses a threat to recovery because the symptoms can become so unbearable that the individual may seek relief by returning to heroin use. This is why the longer you can remain in a treatment program the better. An extended treatment program, such as six months, allows the brain and body to stabilize within a supportive environment, reducing the risk for relapse.
Treatment for Depression After Quitting Heroin
The worst thing someone in recovery can do is to ignore the symptoms of depression. Treating depression in recovery involves ongoing psychotherapy, holistic methods, and possibly medication.
Therapy: Emotional and psychological support is key in heroin recovery. Therapy, both individual and group sessions, provide a safe environment where you can work through the feelings associated with depression.
Holistic: Depression symptoms can be relieved to some extent through natural means. These include getting regular exercise, sticking to a healthy diet, and getting adequate sleep. In addition, learning how to relax, through yoga, mindfulness, or massage, can also improve mood.
Medication: Medication for depression may be necessary. Antidepressants take about 4-6 weeks before the effects begin to be seen, but these drugs can possibly relieve the symptoms.
In the early months of heroin recovery it is important to heal the body and the mind. As difficult as it is to suffer through a bout of depression, be patient and always remember, this too shall pass.
About the Author
Geoffrey A. Booth, M.D. is the Medical Director of LifeSync Malibu, an exclusive rehabilitation program located in the heart of Malibu. Dr. Booth has treated thousands of addicts over the years and now has dedicated most of his clinical time to providing medical care and detoxification to clients who suffer from substance abuse. He is committed to helping them establish the foundations for long-term sobriety. While not working, Dr. Booth has a rich personal life filled with activities surrounded by friends and family.
Does Teen Loneliness Lead to Internet Addiction?
By Arastou Aminzadeh, M.D., Founder, BNI Treatment Centers
One of the most distressing effects of the pandemic has been its affect on teen mental health. Young people spent a significant amount of time cooped up at home, forced to give up most of their social activities due to lockdowns. This resulted in increased teen loneliness.
At a time in their development that social interactions play a key role in helping adolescents acquire healthy social skills, teens were left few options this last year. Most would default to the Internet to find peers to chat with on social media platforms and forums, or to kill time with online activities. In fact, the majority of a teenager’s social life has occurred online for a year now.
Teen loneliness was already a common problem prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Research from Italy and Iran had previously studied the connection between loneliness among young people and subsequent internet addiction. Both studies demonstrated a positive correlation between these two factors.
Now, a new study out of Finland further cements this relationship between teen loneliness and compulsive internet use. The new variable in this recent study is the pandemic and how it has exacerbated teen loneliness, and therefore, internet addiction. The fallout from the excessive time online is an increased sense of loneliness because it replaced real life social interactions.
About Teen Loneliness During COVID-19
Ask any teen if they sometimes experience loneliness and they are likely to nod their head in the affirmative. All young people sometimes feel left out or lonely. However, teens who suffered from more pronounced feelings of loneliness may have been struggling with depression or another mood disorder, social anxiety, or a personality disorder. Some loneliness is normal, but intense chronic loneliness is typically associated with a mental health challenge.
During the pandemic, however, loneliness became its own epidemic that affected everyone of all ages. Teens, though, were hardest hit by the effects of the social distancing policies because of the significant role socializing plays in their daily life. Where adults had plenty of other distractions, teens were left with a gaping void in their life.
Study Shows Increase in Internet Addiction Among Lonely Teens
According to the Finnish study that was published in February 2021 in the Child Development journal, compulsive internet use has increased at a statistically significant rate. Dysfunctional internet behavior would include online gaming addiction, copious amounts of time on social media sites, and consumption of online pornography.
Further, the study found a direct connection between compulsive online behaviors and depression. This went both ways. A teen that was depressed may have spent more time online, as a distraction or salve, while teens that spent copious amounts of time online were more prone to develop depression. In either scenario, depression was the link.
In addition to the mood disorder, adolescents that engaged in excessive online activity had poorer academic performance. This is attributed to the amount of time that is consumed by online activities, which cuts into the time available to study.
The study determined that it wasn’t only due to a lack of social time with their friends this last year that has resulted in compulsive online behavior. The authors found that teens whose parents were not around, or who were inattentive, were also likely to turn to the Internet to fill their sense of loneliness.
COVID-19 and Teen Mental Health
There is no denying the serious impact the pandemic and lockdowns have had on our young people. Major milestones have been skipped over, social events radically altered or cancelled, schools closed, and, of course, the loss of live, in-person social interaction.
Teens need structure, predictable daily routines, and a sense of safety. During the past year these basic needs are not being met. Many kids have lost loved ones to the virus, or seen their parents become unemployed. All of this is very difficult for a teen to process and manage, as their limbic system is not fully developed at this age. Brain functions like impulse control, emotion regulation, and decision-making will be under construction until age 25.
As a mental health practitioner, I can confirm that our teens are struggling at higher rates than usual. Anxiety and depression are definitely on the rise in this cohort. When the dust settles we will have to face the statistics head on and provide additional services for struggling adolescents.
Other Causes of Teen Loneliness
At first glance, it may seem that teen loneliness is simply caused by a lack of friends. Maybe the teen struggles socially and has trouble establishing or maintaining sound friendships. But in reality, there are many other factors that can contribute to feelings of loneliness. Consider these 5 things that can cause loneliness:
- Moving. Possibly the family has recently relocated. Even if the new home is not that far from their former home, the unfamiliar surroundings can triggers feelings of loneliness. This even more so if the move is quite a distance away from their old friends and school.
- Social anxiety disorder. Some teens have a heightened or irrational fear of being judged by their peers. Because of the fear of being publicly criticized or mocked, the teen chooses to isolate, leading to loneliness.
- Feeling excluded. Teens are very sensitive. Most teens have the “fear of missing out,” or FOMO, which means they crave the feeling of belonging and being included in social gatherings. When they are passed over repeatedly it can lead to feelings of loneliness and even depression.
- Social media. While the word “social” in social media may sound like it is all about connecting with others, in fact social media can enhance feelings of loneliness in teens. This is due to the unnatural, shallow, and sometimes toxic “relationships” made on social media platforms.
- Being bullied. Cyber-bullying is extremely damaging to a teen’s self-esteem. When they happen to be the target of a bully who uses social media to embarrass or shame them, they will feel marginalized and isolated.
At this time in history it is essential for parents to be fully present for their children, and tuned into their mood states. If the teen is exhibiting signs of depression due to loneliness, and seem to self-medicate by engaging in compulsive internet use, it would be a good time to have the teen evaluated. Parents truly hold the key.
About the Author
Dr. Arastou Aminzadeh is a triple board certified physician in psychiatry, child and adolescent psychiatry, and addiction medicine, and is the co-founder of BNI Treatment Centers in Agoura Hills, California. Dr. Aminzadeh is a fellow of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and also a fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. A well respected leader in the field, he also holds an adjunct faculty position at the University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine, where he completed his residency and fellowship.
