Entrepreneurship
How Investing in Your Workforce Can Improve Productivity
As a business owner or manager, much of your effort is put towards growth and investment. This is sort of the general arc of any business decision, putting money and energy into something and watching it (hopefully) grow and pay off. Invest in marketing and see your customer base grow. Invest in development and see your product improve. The key to running a successful business is always going to be knowing what to pour your money and attention into. But there’s one investment that many business owners and managers overlook: your employees. Your workforce is always the backbone of any company, and so investing time, energy, and money into your employees is a pretty safe bet.
Here are a few things you can do to make sure you’re investing in your workers as much as you should.
Invest in Employee Training
This is probably the most obvious, no-brainer way to invest in the success of your employees. A well-trained employee is a more capable and productive employee, so any kind of training is going to be a pretty safe investment. You can use group training sessions to help your workers improve as a team and build stronger relationships between them, or you can opt for more personalized training to help your workers achieve their individual career goals and advance their skills. This can be especially useful if you’ve managed to identify some particularly valuable employees, so you can help them fulfill their full potential at your company. Remember, training an employee you already have is always going to be cheaper than finding someone new, and it also gives your workers a sense of advancement in their career that can be extremely motivating.
Promotion and Progression
One of the most demotivating situations for an employee to be in is feeling like they’re trapped or stagnated at their current position. Nobody is going to want to work somewhere if they feel there’s no chance for them to advance their career, especially if they’ve been at your company for a long time. If you allow your employees the opportunity to progress and advance in your company, you’ll see higher productivity, better motivation, and a lot more loyalty. Not only are employees seeking promotion going to be more motivated and productive, but they’re also more likely to be careful and thoughtful about the work they’re doing if they know it could lead to promotion later on. One of the most important things you can do is make sure your workers feel like the job they’re doing is going to pay dividends for them, so be careful not to let them be stranded in dead-end positions for too long.
Be Open to Suggestions
One of the most important traits that employees value in a leader is a willingness to listen to their concerns. Your workers are devoting 40 hours or more a week to your company, so it’s important that they feel the company is devoted to them too. You can achieve this by listening to their feedback and valuing their opinions. Try sending out regular employee satisfaction surveys, so your workers have a chance to offer their thoughts on what it’s like to work for you and what can be improved. Don’t forget to actually listen to their ideas though! Not only is open communication and feedback important for employee morale, but you’ll almost definitely end up learning something as well. Everybody is different, and oftentimes the only way to create a workplace that serves your staff is to start by listening to their feedback. Showing that you listen can go a long way.
Be Generous with Bonuses and Incentives
Not every employee incentive has to be long-term, like career advancement. Short-term rewards are just as important and are often a lot cheaper and easier for you. If you’ve had a good year at your company, don’t be stingy with bonuses. What might seem like a little bit of money can go a long way for your workers, and it’s a great way to make them feel like they’re invested in how your company is doing. You can also offer smaller, easier incentives as well. Try offering rewards for sales competitions, for example, where the winners get cash prizes or extra days off. You can also go with small, office-wide rewards, like casual Fridays or even just a pizza party. It doesn’t have to take much to make your employees feel valued, but the results can be huge for productivity and motivation.
Bring in Outside Help
The initial cost might be a bit high, but bringing in outside consultants or motivational speakers can be a great investment for your workplace. Some of the good motivational speakers can go a long way towards keeping your employees satisfied and happy, which is a huge boost for productivity. They can also double as training sessions by teaching your employees valuable skills like time management, coping skills, or even more relevant technical skills. Improving the culture of your workplace is a great way to boost productivity, and motivational speakers are perfect for exactly that purpose. Take a little time and find the right speaker for you, and you’ll be glad you did.
Acknowledge Successes
We often spend so much time working to fix the shortcomings of our workforce that we forget to celebrate their successes. This is one of the most proven ways to improve motivation among your employees. Try holding weekly meetings and singling out employees who did well and exceeded expectations during the week. Don’t be stingy with your praise, either! Even the smallest victories are worth celebrating. Remember that every worker is a valuable and essential member of your team, and they deserve to be celebrated.
At the end of the day, a lot of these tips just come down to the way you treat your employees. Creating a workplace culture of respect and making sure your workers feel valued is the most effective way to invest in their success and improve productivity at your company.
Business
5 Simple Tactics to Brand Your Taxi Services
Taxi services are high revenue-generating platforms and flooded with many service providers. Getting a branded one among the competitive environment by providing high-quality taxi services as per expectations of the riders is the ultimate aim of all the service providers.
Since the preferences of the riders are continually varying, an updated business model with all the essential options is an important requirement for the service providers. As we all know that the Uber clone app model is one such platform that includes the customized options and features to make the service providers offer the services in the right way.
Though this model is perfectly fit, high-brand value is also an important need for the service providers to receive more bookings from the riders. In this blog, you will find the simple tactics to create brand value for your taxi services.
Ensure Online Presence
A first and foremost tactic is to ensure the online presence consistently. Since the needs of the customers are continually varying, being available on their time is the important criterion to create the brand for the taxi services.
An uninterrupted online presence against any fluctuations is the important option for the service providers to identify the rider’s needs and offer the perfect services timely. Since social media usage is highly observed among the millennial groups, integrating them into the uber clone business model also ensures the online presence consistently.
Open for Multi-Dimensional Trip Options
As soon as the online-based taxi services are emerging, not only the common people but also the corporate trips, official get together, outstation trips are also highly preferred online bookings.
To meet those needs, the business model you selected includes the options for multiple trip bookings. With these, you can expand your taxi services in a multi-dimensional way. By offering unique services in these ways, gaining high brand value is the easy one for the service providers.
Feel-Free Accessibility
As we all know the participants of the on-demand taxi service are drivers and riders. Both of them need feel-free accessibility options.
To fulfill such needs, your app model holds multiple login options like email, mobile number, social media accounts. Due to these multiple options, drivers and riders can easily access your model anytime anywhere.
Drivers prefer simple onboarding options from the app model they partnered with. While you are building the app, you should mainly focus on these options. Prior to onboarding them, the validation of their skills and experience is also an important one. As the service provider, you can check the documents uploaded by the drivers prior to onboarding.
Virtual Track Records
Location tracking is an important one for the riders to make the traveling arrangements in a comfortable manner. With the emergence of location-aware options like Google maps and smart navigation in real-time, instant updates regarding the location are provided to the riders easily.
Due to the integration of location-aware options within the app models, the drivers can easily track the rider’s pickup location and the distance easily. With the pool of distance values, these newly added visual tracking feature shows the optimal distance where the trip can be made within the small-time period.
With the completion of trips in the small-time period, the drivers now cover more trips per day. Covering more trips can also lead to gaining a high-brand value for your taxi services. This also increases the profit value and production value.
Revenue Accelerating Schemes
One of the main concerns for preferring the on-demand taxi service app model is the instant revenue options for both drivers and service providers. Basic revenue schemes for the uber clone app business model are a commission for each ride, subscription, and cancellation charges.
Commission on Each Ride: As soon as the new ride-booking request is confirmed, the commission from the rider’s payment can be directly deducted and credited to your account.
Subscription: In order to make the riders stay on the business model for the long tertum, the subscription plays a major role and it can be varied monthly and yearly. This is also helpful for the one who makes regular travels for their work locally or out of the region.
Cancellation Charges: Within the specified time limit, the booked ride is canceled means, the specific amount is deducted and this will also boost the revenue value.
In addition to the above schemes, the latest revenue options evolved in real-time are:
Booking Fee for Favorite Driver- If the riders feel the trip with a specific driver is comfortable and they need the same for future trips. A special amount deducted during peak hours will also boost the revenue value.
Retaining Fee- Retaining the high-rated drivers in the top position will make them get more bookings from the riders’ side. To retain them at this position, a special charge is collected that also increases the revenue value easily.
With these multivariate revenue generation schemes, the number of drivers attached to the business model is more. Thereby, you can offer a wide range of services and also build your own brand easily.
Conclusion
On-demand taxi services are getting many revolutions as per the rider’s expectations. Getting a high brand value in the competitive industry is the major expectation for every service provider. The tactics listed in this blog are very useful for the one who wishes to gain a high-brand value in the market easily.
Entrepreneurship
HOW BUSINESSES ARE GROWING IN THIS COVID ERA
No doubt that covid has deteriorated the economy and people’s livelihood as well. No one was concerned that everybody will have to strive a lot in this innovatively running world. But unfortunately, we are having to go through this tough time. This covid has affected everybody as per their own manner. But nowadays, the most important thing is business deterioration.
But after lockdown, every business is trying to grow according to their own potential. Because prior corona people used to go to the market freely. But now it is not possible to have normal as usually happened before lockdown. That’s why businesses are coming online. every business is struggling to make their presence online. Because customers don’t want to go outside.
First, digital marketing. Now digital marketing has become the primary source of boosting businesses nowadays. Earlier people used to do physical promotion to enhance their business existence. Due to coronavirus, nobody is going outside to buy any type of product and service. They are just doing google and buying particular products and services. Now the challenge upto the business is how to grow in this 21st-century social competency. So they are going for digital marketing and promoting their businesses on a different types of social media platforms like FACEBOOK, INSTAGRAM, LINKEDIN, YOUTUBE etc.
Second, exciting offers, as every business wants customers so there is a great competition in every industrial area. Every business is giving exciting offers to their targeted and non targeted customers. Because customers are limited, in this case everyone has main goal to lure people by giving them exciting offers.
Third , branding products and services, it is customers normal behavior that as he sees the things so he reacts. This also implies to customers the things they see regularly whether they see on fb , tv , newspaper or anywhere they tend to purchase as per the customer behavior. So keeping in the mind, every company makes their products and services brand so that customers get lured and possibly tend to buy. Because for every company their products are concerned with the brand and it is the common trait of the customers that they go for the products that have good reputation and good branding is the existing markets.
Fourth , exploring current demands, it is said the only who grow in this competitive environment who explore the current demands of the customers. Like nobody used to know that we have to use the sanitizer and mask on a regular basis but this corona compelled us to do so. And who observe the need of sanitizers and masks in future have grown their businesses overnight and earned huge profit in this ground touching economic situation. And now to make corona vaccine first in this world has become the primary goal for the drugs making companies . About 500 plus corona vaccines are in the trial process.
Eventually, every business is trying their best to show their presence in the markets and customers’ eyes and trying to attract their customers by this and that. And now it has become very challenging to compete in the degrading market. The businesses who are able to show their presence are performing well and those who have failed to do so they are struggling a lot.
So, now what are you waiting for? if you are having a business and want to grow reach and growth. Make your business online with the help of the best digital marketing services, Online front digital marketing company is available for you as a helping hand. It offers you multiple services included in digital marketing and the online B2B portal. You can easily get your website design and Search Engine Optimization service (SEO) to rank your website on Google. Also, you can avail of other services like Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, YouTube Marketing, Pay Per Click, and Email Marketing.
Business
Meet Airrack, The Man Who “Hacked” YouTube’s Algorithm
By Connor McCrory
Most of us were ready to let go of 2020, but for 23-year-old Eric Decker, better known as the up-and-coming YouTube sensation, “Airrack”, it was a celebration like no other. He’d just spent eight days on an abandoned island off the coast of Florida, live streaming his epic and unexpected rise to one million subscribers.
Airrack had set out the year to grow his YouTube channel from scratch to one million subscribers. He had no idea where chasing the goal would lead him, or that a global pandemic would roll through, but what unfolded is the stuff dreams are made of.
A Star Is Born
Eric picked up his first camera when he was just nine years old and instantly fell in love with it. He became obsessed with the simple concept that you could create something all on your own, and then upload it to the internet for others to see.
“When I was in fifth grade, I remember spending the whole night figuring out how to download the footage from a floppy disc to my computer and going through the editing process. That’s when I knew I wanted to do YouTube,” Airrack told Scriberr News.
Photo Courtesy – Eric Decker
Growing up in Atlanta, Eric tested out all sorts of ideas for YouTube channels, from trampoline backflips, to lighting things on fire. But it wasn’t until 2015 that he developed the idea for “Airrack” (pronounced “air – rack”). The project would become an experimental place for him to test out all the different types of content he wanted to make.
Distracted by school and other business endeavors, the idea for Airrack sat on the back burner. But in 2020 that all changed…
The Rise of Airrack
In January 2020, Eric set the goal to grow his “Airrack” channel from zero to over a million subscribers in that year alone. If that sounds like an audacious goal, it’s because it was. Reaching that milestone would put him in the hall of fame for YouTube greats.
With a fire burning under him, and the clock ticking, Airrack began executing. He quickly adopted a “do what it takes mentality”–which meant lots of travel, coffee, late-night editing, reinvesting all his cash into the videos and eventually even moving across the country in the middle of a pandemic.
Airrack’s strategy from the start for growing the channel was to mix crazy drive and work ethic with a theory he calls “social hacking.” He says social hacking is “when a creator takes an idea that is popular in pop culture right now, and puts their own spin on it.”
Add a bit of calculated risk (spending lots of time and money on an idea that might not work out) to the mix–and you’ve got all the elements of a classic Airrack episode.
When it works out, it pays off big. And when it doesn’t? Well that can get pretty messy.
The best example of this epic combo is when Airrack bought famous YouTuber, Logan Paul’s $90,000 Mercedes Benz couches. He took out a loan from a bank to pay for them, flew to Los Angeles, rented a U-Haul and picked up the couches.
Photo Courtesy – Eric Decker
Airrack turned his newly purchased couches into a four episode series, where he skydived with, surfed with and traded in the couches for a car. The “Couch Series” has since amassed over 8.4 million views, led to increases in hundreds of thousands of subscribers and paid back the big price tag.
Other great examples from this year were trying to crash Justin Bieber’s wedding, sneaking into a Mike Tyson fight, delivering the world’s largest pizza to the Hype House on a crane and many more.
But the epic fails and big-time struggles proved just as huge as the wins. In one of Airrack’s first major videos of the year, he documented sneaking into one of Dan Bilzerian’s infamous parties.
The video quickly started gaining hundreds of thousands of views, and it didn’t take long for Bilzerian’s team to catch on, contact him and threaten to sue for an undisclosed 6 figure sum if he didn’t take the video down in three days. Airrack obliged, and looking back on it now says, “It was a huge mistake, no one should sneak into someone’s personal residence uninvited. It was my mistake and I own it.”
Another crazy and unexpected hiccup happened in early-September, when Airrack got stuck on an island off the coast of Florida while shooting a video.
Photo Courtesy – Eric Decker
He says, “it ended up being one of the scariest moments of my life. It also ended up being my most expensive video. I had to max out around $20,000 dollars on my credit cards to make it happen and get a plane back to the U.S.”
Not all of us can stomach something like that, but Airrack knows it’s the game he’s playing.
Growing the Empire
After some initial success and realizing he wasn’t going to be able to build the channel alone, Airrack began the search to start building a team. He was clear on the fact that the only way to scale was for him to focus more on what he was great at — coming up with ideas and executing them — and empower others to do the same.
A lot of the channel’s success in 2020 can be attributed to Mack Hopkins, a 19 year-old videographer and editor from North Carolina, who dropped out of film school to join the rocketship. He’s to credit for the signature Airrack graphics and fast-paced storytelling.
Photo Courtesy – One Day Entertainment
“Mack was in a very prestigious film school, and ended up calling me after one of my early videos, saying he was inspired. Shortly after he joined the team and history was made,” said Airrack. Mack is now a central character in all of Airrack’s episodes, bringing in all sorts of comic relief.
Airrack also decided to bring on One Day Entertainment as his exclusive management. Zack Honarvar, the founder of ODE, is one of the rising stars in digital management and has proved a major asset to solidifying partnerships and building the business behind the channel. Airrack says, “Signing with One Day really took a lot of work off my back, and gave me more time to focus on creating.”
Photo Courtesy – One Day Entertainment
The growing team jokingly refers to themselves as “Airrack and Associates.”
What’s Next?
The Airrack 2020 story is really just a story of never giving up. He started the year at zero, living in a closet and sleeping on a bed without a box spring. He was completely broke, and uncertain of whether he really had the chops as a YouTuber.
The days in-between were filled with bumps, bruises and the occasional triumph. And when he rounded the corner of the year, still 250K subscribers shy of his goal, he did what you’d expect to do–he doubled down.
With only a few weeks left in the year, Airrack and Associates launched an affiliate tool with the team over at Stir, a creator finance business that just raised a $4M seed round from big names in the creator space such as Jack Conte, Casey Neistat and Homebrew. The tool generated unique links for fans to track subscribers referred in exchange for prizes, and had over 100K sign-ups.
Photo Courtesy – Eric Decker
Then, Airrack and Mack (purposefully) stranded themselves on a remote island off the coast of Florida with a 24/7 livestream running all off hot spots. The pitch was “we aren’t leaving this island until we hit a million.” So, for back-to-back-to-back days, they called subscribers, played games, did pushups and tried not to lose their minds all while on a livestream.
And on Dec. 27, after a year of sleepless nights and crazy bets, it finally happened. The Airrack channel crossed the one million subscriber mark. Mack and Airrack left the island and livestream the same way they end all of their videos– by staring into the camera and saying what’s now become a fan favorite tagline:
“That’s pretty much it — I’m leaving.”
So, what does this all mean for the new year? Are they gone for good? Will they be back for more?
Airrack and the team are currently on a 2 week (much-deserved) “content break.” But don’t worry, the channel will be back in full force sometime later this month. 1 million was just the first milestone, not the last.
And when we asked Airrack what his fans should expect from him in 2021, he said matter-of-factly: “I can’t say much, but if you thought this year was big, oh man, next year will be even bigger.”
If this year was any hint, well then we can’t wait to see what he has in store.
Business
Top 4 Entrepreneurial Growth Hacking Strategies Ideal for Entrepreneurs
Scaling businesses to 10X has become a challenging task for entrepreneurs.
Growth hacking strategies have been around for just a few years but have gained a lot of traction among the business industry. Both small and large companies are seeking growth hackers with expertise in business strategy. The major reason is, every business wants to grow its business and acquire millions in their revenue.
If you’re an entrepreneur, you need to perhaps start looking for better strategies to take your business to the next level.
We will further delve deeper and point out these crucial growth hacking strategies to scale your business.
- Identify the right target user before making an investment
To master growth hacking strategies, you need to start by identifying your relevant client or customer. Targeting everyone is going to be baseless and a waste of time and resources. A product developed for an 8-year-old kid will not be relevant for an 80-year-old man and vice versa. One of the major reasons why you need to skim through the target audience who would be interested in buying your product or service.
How about considering the below points to make the right decision?
- Conduct a detailed study regarding your customer. For instance, their age, gender, and user profile.
- Mark the locations of your target audience.
- Analyze whether your product or service serves its purpose.
- Identify the buying interest behaviors of your targeted audience.
- Scale your product or services and ensure it is the best in the market
To become a successful growth hacker, you need to identify whether your product is scalable and perfect. Most of the time, scalability plays a significant role in driving the organization toward success. However, besides scalability, the organization needs to follow the right business strategy framework. Strategy frameworks are tools to ensure the organization is making the right decision. At times, the strategy framework can be used to develop strategies and analyze complex business problems.
Uber, Facebook, Reddit, Instagram, and Twitter are renowned social networking sites used globally. Had it been for their scalability products and services, you wouldn’t be knowing these names today.
Below are a few actionable points to help establish a successful business:
- Develop a solid business model no investor can deny.
- Recruit the right team who will stand by you always.
- Ensure to use a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for validation of the business model.
- Social media plays a major role in terms of reaching out to the right audience. You need to keep a keen eye and stay updated with the latest trends.
- Utilize the AARRR model
The AARRR model signifies Awareness, Acquisition, Activation, Retention, Revenue, and Referral. A successful business strategy happens only when you develop the right plan from the very beginning. From identifying the audience to paving a pathway to attract customers. For instance, the marketing funnel.
Below are a few critical metrics you need to keep a check before using this technique:
- Track the number of people visiting your website to analyze acquisition.
- The aspect of awareness needs to be tracked, and this can be done by identifying the number of people we’ve managed to reach out to.
- Retention rate can be analyzed by identifying the number of people who come back to avail of your product or service.
- Referral success can be analyzed by observing how many customers have referred your business to their friends or colleagues.
- Hire the right candidate for the job
As a business leader, you need to ensure the people you hire will vouch for you through thick and thin. Therefore, you need to start screening characteristics of the preexisting and prospective employees to find the right match.
Here are a few points to help crack the code:
- Recruit employees equipped with more than one skill.
- Make sure the individual can handle work even during testing times.
- Try to analyze whether the candidate comes up with relevant business ideas for the organization.
Entrepreneurship
How to hire a professional freelance translator?
The world of freelancing opens up several opportunities for people to establish connections with various kinds of professionals. There are multiple companies that outsource translation jobs these days.
Most of the clients do consider working with freelance translators in order to get things done quickly and also at an affordable price. There are massive numbers of freelance translators that would be looking forward to working with the clients on various kinds of translation assignments.
Establishing a relationship with such freelancers in the industry is not only going to help you save a lot of money but also meet deadlines with the same importance. Through this article, let us quickly learn more some of the important steps that are required for you as a client to look forward to when you are planning to hire a freelance translator to get your project completed.
-
Understand the language proficiency
The first and foremost thing for every client to look forward to when they are hiring freelance translators to work with them are to check on the language proficiency that the freelancer has.
It is mandatory that these freelancers possess good proficiency in the native language, and it can be an added advantage if they are bilingual or multilingual. If you get a multilingual translator, you must never let go of them because they can come handy on several projects.
-
Check for the relevant experience.
Although you are planning to hire freelancers, you must always remember to check for the relevant experience that they come with. Unless and until a freelancer has the right kind of experience, it becomes extremely difficult for you to assign the tasks to them with confidence.
Hiring people with relevant experience is going to be quite beneficial as you do not have to sit and give them instructions on ever project that get assigned.
-
Focus on the overall language skills
As a client, it is essential that you perform certain tests in order to test the overall language skills of the freelance professional. Design a questionnaire and give it to them at the time of the interview and only if the clear you must proceed to hire them until and unless you make it a point to interview the freelancers similar to a full-timer it becomes difficult to understand the caliber.
-
Check for availability.
It is also essential that you spend time in understanding the availability of the freelancers. Some of the people are extremely casual about their working hours, and you must find it outright at the hiring stage. Else, these people would delay the submission, and you might run into trouble.
A lot of freelancers are extremely serious about their work, but there are equally casual translators that you can come across in the industry. Hence, as a client, it is mandatory that you ask them for the working hours and time management skills during the time of the interview.
-
Check for the quality of work.
You must also remember to check for certain samples of work that they have done in the past. Without checking the samples, you must never take a step forward to hire a freelancer as it can ruin your project.
-
Asking for references
If the freelancer claims to have worked with top profile customers, it is important that you get their reference details and speak to them to understand whether the translator is genuine or not. By doing this, you will be able to easily understand their skillsets and the kind of work that they deliver.
-
Ask for the expectations.
When you are into the hiring mode, it is important to sit and negotiate on the pricing after the discussion phase. Only when you understand the expectations of the freelance translators, you would be able to get the things done from them quickly.
-
Ethics
There area lot of freelancers who would take up the work and assign it off to someone else. This can quickly impact the quality of the work. If you want to avoid all these things to happen, you must always remember to check for the ethics of the translator that you are hiring.
-
Skillsets
It is also necessary that you check for the skillsets of the translator. Make sure to ask them about the knowledge and the software that they have. Along with these, find out if they have all the right tools in order to perform the assigned tasks without any errors. You can also check for the typing speed at this phase of the interview and only then proceed to hire the translators.
As a client, if you perform all these things step by step without any deviation, you would be able to work with a translator who is not just genuine but also someone who is extremely competitive in the market.
Entrepreneurship
BORN WITH THE DESIRE TO HELP FELLOW HUMAN BEINGS: JHANSI REDDY, A PHILANTHROPIST AND HUMANITARIAN
The concept of helping others is as old as the human race itself. From a very young age, a person is taught to help their fellow human beings, regardless of their beliefs, race, age, or any other difference. This mindfulness of others proves that a person is humble and down-to-earth.
There are many ways to help those around us, from being kind and compassionate in our actions to being generous with our time and money. As quoted in the words of Mahatma Gandhi, “A man’s true wealth hereafter is the good he has done to his fellow men.” Not only did Gandhi use his words to educate people about the importance of helping the less fortunate, but his actions were also proof of his generosity towards them.
There are a myriad of issues affecting the world today, including illiteracy, limited resources, and poverty. Thankfully, many successful and innovative people have stepped up to help solve these problems. They have created organizations and trust funds in order to provide people with basic necessities, food and shelter, and educational grants. Jhansi Reddy remains distinguished among these generous individuals.
A dedicated entrepreneur, women’s rights supporter, and philanthropist at heart, Jhansi Reddy is a great example of a true humanitarian. This 54-year-old Telugu businesswoman is the co-founder of Hanumandla Rajender and Jhansi Reddy Foundation, an organization that has made this world a better place for thousands of people.
JHANSI’S REMARKABLE JOURNEY
Jhansi Reddy was born in Choppakatlapalem (Khammam District) in Telangana, India, on November 18th, 1965 in the home of Seelam Ram Mohan Reddy and Saraswathi Reddy.
In 1977, Jhansi and her mother settled in the United States after the death of her father. Jhansi was not afraid of the challenges in her life; instead, she viewed them as opportunities to work hard and succeed. On August 8th, 1982, she married a young physician from India named Dr. Hanumandla Rajender Reddy. After marriage, Jhansi and Rajender moved to New Jersey for Rajender’s internal medicine residency and subsequent cardiology fellowship.
Jhansi started her first job in 1983 as a pharmacy technician at Medi Mart in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, where she worked for 1 year. In 1985, Jhansi entered the banking sector and started working as a teller at Savings and Loans Bank. During this time she developed interest in the financial sector and took up accounting and banking courses. She was later promoted to the IRA department at Trenton Bank in Trenton, New Jersey. After moving to Phoenix, Arizona in 1987, she worked as an associate in the wire department at Arizona Bank.
A few years later, Jhansi realized that her heart was set on becoming an entrepreneur. In 1992, she and her husband set up a real estate firm called Raj Properties. Their first investment was a 32-unit apartment building in Berkeley, California. After a temporary break to look after her family, Jhansi refocused her attention on her business in 1997, and rapidly expanded it. Today, Jhansi and Rajender own over 1000 residential and commercial rental units across California.
Jhansi’s success not only gave her personal satisfaction, but also helped her realize the importance of giving back to the community. A caring and generous soul, Jhansi always strives to help others. With the goal of providing the best opportunities to Telugu men and women in the United States as well as India, Jhansi joined the Board of Directors of the American Telugu Association (ATA) in 2007. She dedicated significant time and effort to promoting cultural and service activities among the Telugu diaspora in America. After being part of ATA for two years, Jhansi joined the North American Telugu Association, NATA, in 2010 and served on the Board of Directors. She left the organization in 2014 and was appointed as the President of Telangana American Telugu Association (TATA) in 2015.
Jhansi left TATA in 2018, but that did not stop her from making a difference in the community. In 2018, she and her husband co-founded the Hanumandla Rajender and Jhansi Reddy Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit organization whose efforts are dedicated to both the United States and India.
In 2006, Jhansi and Rajender donated $1 million to the University of California, Merced to build a student health center. Over the years, they have spent more than $1 million on various philanthropic projects in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, India. These projects include building much-needed facilities for villages in India, including schools, hospitals, libraries, and women’s welfare centers. Jhansi and Rajender have also done much to bring high-quality educational opportunities to rural Indian students by awarding scholarships. They also provide for children’s basic needs through their organization.
As a strong advocate for women’s rights, Jhansi launched Women Empowerment Telugu Association (WETA) in March, 2018. The purpose of the organization is to support women across the globe, especially Telugu women. It works to eliminate inequality and all forms of injustice against women.
Jhansi Reddy is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, women’s rights advocate, and above all, a humanitarian. She has inspired and motivated countless people, and hopes that together, we can all make this world a better place.
Entrepreneurship
8 Easy Ways of Increasing E-Commerce Sales Fast
Are you looking to add revenue to your e-commerce business? Well, after polishing your ecommerce website, you ought to differentiate your business from the competition.
You may be selling products like your competitors, but you can beat them to more customers.
Here are the tips on how you can increase your ecommerce sales.
#1. Simplify Your Ecommerce Shop
For starters, a cluttered website can make you lose customers with lots of bounce rates. Generally, the appearance of a website can be a deal-breaker.
If the primary navigation tabs and product pages aren’t designed well, there is a high probability that customers will turn away and buy elsewhere. The best thing is to look at the website from the perspective of the customer.
Build a friendly user interface where customers won’t have a hard time tracing areas, navigating, reading, etc.
#2. Choose the right Marketing Strategy
Finding the right approach may be hard, but it is not impossible. You can quickly get over the blockade by studying the market to understand the needs of your target audience and the competitors. Proceed to compare with your current activities to identify the gap. With this, you will be able to craft a profitable marketing strategy. You should also know which platforms to market your business best, especially the right digital channels.
The bottom line is to do extensive research and make a measurable goal to improve your sales.
#3. Implement SEO Tactics
SEO, search engine optimization, is the current buzz in the digital world. It refers to strategies to push your site to the front page of search engines. You do this to increase visibility hence the pace of your ecommerce growth.
There are many ways to improve SEO. You can create content on your site and use the right keywords that prospective clients would use in the product search on Google. Keyword phrasing should factor in things like geographic, age, and knowledge differences, among others, in your target market.
Try to answer the questions of your potential customers in an informative manner to win over their hearts. Yes, if you want conversions, you must give your audience something in return.
There are other SEO strategies you can use to build your ecommerce business, including the likes of link building, churning unique content, etc.
#4. Refine Product Information
There are so many factors that cripple sales in online shops, such as- low-quality images, inadequate information about the products, or irrelevance in the market.
Customers expect you to provide all there is to know about a product such as uses, dimensions, variety, and prices.
If it is scanty, most customers switch to other sites instead of asking. So, refine your information to give the customer the best possible experience in the online shop.
#5. Secure Your Ecommerce Website
Cybercrimes are on the rise, and customers are becoming tech-savvy and aware of this. You ought to assure them of the safety if they are to use your online shop. If you are new to the world of web security, then the first thing is to define the type of transactions that you will be receiving. That way, you will be able to identify the right security measures to implement.
One of the simplest ways is to buy COMODO SSL certificate for ecommerce websites and install it. COMODO is trusted and most popular Certificate Authority. SSL stands for Security Socket Layer, a digital certificate that protects data shared between the user and your ecommerce server. That means, if customers enter their credit card details through your site, hackers will not be able to access it easily. If you don’t have an SSL installed, such data is sent in plain text. Thus, it can be monitored and intercepted by hackers.
There are different types of SSL certificates based on features and website requirements. For example, if you are the owner of multiple domains, then you can install Cheap SAN SSL Certificate to secure different sites that saves your time and money.
There is also an option of using what’s known as a wildcard SSL certificate. This type protects a site along with multiple sub-domains of the main domain.
Other than building trust with customers, search engines rank secure websites better than those that are deemed insecure. In other words, having an SSL is good for SEO as well!
#6. Improve Customer Support
Excellent communication can do some magic to your sales when implemented well. Therefore, incorporate a fast way of communicating with clients, such as using live chats, and they will find more reasons to buy from you. You can even include a customer support team if you are handling many queries to ensure you give the customers the best possible service
#7. Publish Testimonials
The number of scammers online is worrying, and with this kind of business environment, even genuine sellers suffer. Nonetheless, you can break through by encouraging customers to publish testimonials about the service and the products. This will show users that you are authentic, and they can use the testimonials to make decisions. The testimonials can also help you improve your products and services.
#8. Retarget Existing Customers
When your business is facing hard time, do not conclude that you do not have adequate customers. It is misunderstanding. You should focus on customers’ retention strategy as they are satisfied customer rather than putting your whole efforts on acquiring new customers.
Because, loyal customers or returning customers may put more products in Add to cart and have higher conversion rate. The ecommerce store will generate more revenue when such type of customers purchases the product/services.
Try to bring loyalty or reward programs that can provide discounts and incentive to retained customers when they shop on your store.
Finally:
These are but a few ways to increase your ecommerce sales. The bottom line is that as an online entrepreneur, you can improve your sales with the right approach both in your site and from a business perspective.
So, get creative, differentiate, solve your customers’ needs, and you will increase your ecommerce sales faster than you can imagine!
Business
Worldwide Telecom Conferences in 2020
Topics within this season agendas in telecom include; Blockchain, IoT, 5G, AI, VOIP, digital transformation, telco clouds, process automation, network security, internet infrastructure strategy, telco-as-a-service, data monetization, WISPs, and a lot more. Looking to go to or exhibit at global conventions and trade shows? Here’s the list:
Telco Conferences and Events in 2020:
The telecom community does not have any lack of conferences and events. If you love expanding your horizons, interested in telecom and so are keen to travel to some telecom event this year. This blog is for you.
1. GITEX Global 2020
GITEX (Gulf Information Technology Exhibition) is an annual consumer computer and electronics show, exhibition, and seminar that takes place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Event Details:
- Date: 27 SEPT – 1 OCT 2020
- Location: Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, UAE
- Website: https://www.gitex.com/
- Cost: Free & Paid
- Attendees: 100, 000+
- Exhibitors: 4,500+
- Countries: 140+
The GITEX exhibit includes an incredibly specialized audience. The consumer participants include tech enthusiasts, IT professionals, students, and consumers in addition to traders.
In the beginning, the event occupied an in the Dubai World Trade Centre and was launched as GITE in 1981. With the launch of MacWorld at the 1988 show, GITEX (the X had been added by today) now enlarged to two halls of the exhibition center. At present, it has acquired the entire DWTC complex, currently consisting of 10 exhibition halls comprising a million feet of exhibition space.
2. MWC Barcelona 2020
The GSMA MWC series (officially called Mobile World Congress) is the world’s most significant exhibition for the cellular industry and incorporates a thought-leadership conference featuring prominent executives representing global cellular operators, device manufacturers, technology suppliers, and vendors.
Event Details:
- Date: 24-27 February 2020
- Location: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain
- Website: https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/
- Cost: Paid
- Exhibition Pass – €799
- New Topic Pass – €1,699
- Silver Pass – €2,199
- Gold Pass – €2,699
- Platinum Pass – €4,999
- Attendees: N/A
- Exhibitors: Google, Facebook, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, T-Mobile, Microsoft, Qualcomm, NTT DoCoMo, SAP, MI Nokia, Verizon, Vodafone, IBM, HP, Ericsson, Cisco, MacAfee and more.
- Keynote Speakers:
- Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business
- Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud
- Steve Mollenkopf, CEO, Qualcomm Inc.
- CP Gurnani, CEO and Managing Director, Tech Mahindra
- Pat Gelsinger, CEO, VMware
- And many more.
3. International Wireless Communications Expo
IWCE 2020 is the communications expo that offers lots of chances to expand your expertise and discover technologies in wireless communications.
Event Details:
- Date: March 30 – APRIL 3, 2020
- Location: Las Vegas Convention Center. Las Vegas, NV
- Website: https://www.iwceexpo.com/iwce20/Public/Enter.aspx
- Cost: Free
- Attendees: 6,500+
- Exhibitors: 400 from 57 countries
- Speakers:
- Jeffrey Johnson, CEO (Western Fire Chiefs Association)
- Bryan Wiens, Senior Product Manager, Cloud Services, InterTalk Critical Information Systems
- John Manning, Architect, Public Safety & National Security, Microsoft
- Tony Bardo, Assistant VP, Gov. Solutions, Hughes Network Systems
- And many more.
4. 5G Expo Global 2020
Founded from the enterprise technology seminar series, the 5G event is co-located affair together with Blockchain Expo, the IoT Tech Expo, Big & AI Data Expo, and cyber-security & Cloud Expo.
Event Details:
- Date: 17-18 MARCH 2020
- Venue: Olympia London, UK
- Website: https://5gexpo.net/global/
- Cost: Free
- Attendees: 26,000
- Exhibitors: 950+
- 1500+ Speakers: 56% director level and above
- Participant Organizations: Nokia, Vodafone, O2, Samsung, BBC, BT Sport, Nokia Smart Internet Lab, FC Barcelona, Accenture, Cisco, Toshiba, and more.
5. M3AAWG (48th General Meeting) – 2020
M3AAWG meetings are an exceptional opportunity to go over the most current in anti-abuse, together with professionals in a focused environment of boards and sessions.
Event Details:
- Date: February 17-20, 2020
- Location: Fairmont Hotel, San Francisco, CA
- Website: https://www.m3aawg.org/
- Cost: N/A
- Attendees: 100 – 500 delegates approx.
- Exhibitors: 10 – 50 approx.
- Keynote Speakers:
- Alex Bobotek, M3AAWG Co-Chairman, Mobile, (AT&T Lead of Messaging Anti-Abuse Architecture and Strategy)
- Michael O’Reirdan, M3AAWG Co-Chairman, Malware, (Comcast, Engineering Fellow)
- Suresh Ramasubramanian M3AAWG Member, (IBM, Architect, Antispam and Compliance at IBM’s SmartCloud iNotes)
- Kevin Sullivan, M3AAWG Member, (Microsoft, Principal Security Strategist, Microsoft Global Security Strategy and Diplomacy team)
- And many more.
Response from Chinese Manufacturer’s:
Chinese phone manufacturer ZTE canceled its Mobile World Congress press conference due to travel concerns over coronavirus. Just a few hours after, LG announced that it would also be skipping MWC 2020.
GSMA, MWC’s organizers, are currently following coronavirus developments closely, and they will put measures as a way to help confine any virus outbreak.
I believe they will take some strict criteria. Considering an example In GITEX 2018, to improve the registration process, identity verification technology from Mitek was used to verify the identities of the more than 100,000 attendees. Which clearly states that they are going to spend a lot more insecurity and measure to avoid mishappening this year.
So Are You Excited To Attend?
Interested in hearing industry leaders discuss subjects and sharing their use cases? There are certainly plenty of telecom events out there organized every year around the world, but it’s challenging to find the perfect one!
At trade shows, you have opportunities to adopt new innovative solutions for the organization to talk with exhibitors and learn more about the potential for enterprise technology.
The list and the data are curated and brought to you by the Ideacom of central North Carolina. A nationwide telecommunications company with over 60 years of experience, dedicated to collaborating with companies to manage their core business by improving communications.
Disclaimer: This list is not all-inclusive, and Ideacom or author is not associated with any of the events listed. *Rates subject to change and provided as a courtesy only. No responsibility will be taken for inaccurate rates. The logo belongs to their respective owners, and the pictures taken are modified for use.
Beauty
Choose Beauty! Tips and tricks for a successful career
It’s no secret that Australians spend a pretty penny on personal care and beauty cosmetics. According to statistics in 2017 over 35 000 Beauty Therapists have been employed in Australia. Can you imagine what is this number only two years later?
So, are you looking to take a spot in the ever-growing beauty industry, yet? The beauty industry offers a wide range of jobs and it’s safe to say that right now is the right time to start your beauty career.
Some of the best jobs, as well as best paid jobs, can be found right here in the beauty industry. And let’s add that this industry is far from small. So if you want to try out your luck, you can start right here – by choosing beauty!
Take a look at these couple of tips and tricks that can set you up for success in almost any beauty career.
Create a business plan
Starting any kind of business requires a solid business plan. A business plan is meant to help you have a clear idea of what you want your business to be, to have an objective and to follow that idea till the end.
When it comes to beauty businesses, opening a beauty salon is what you’re aiming at. A business plan can help you gather all the information about what opening a beauty salon requires, what budget you need and how to make your business successful.
So, gathering all the important information and constructing a business plan is the first step towards a successful career.
Education
Having the right kind of education can help a lot. Attend schools and colleges that can give you all the necessary skills and knowledge.
A way to be successful in this business is to keep widening your horizons. Beauty careers are ever-evolving, new things emerge daily and that’s why you should be up to date with all the news and updates.
Currently, the beauty industry in Australia is growing at a rapid pace and it will only continue to grow. If you want to try your luck in beauty career start with the best beauty college in Sydney and then go from there. With the right kind of knowledge and skills, you will be able to manage your business successfully.
Licencing requirements
Each country and each state has different laws and licencing requirements. Researching and knowing these laws and regulations will help you a lot in this stage of your business setup.
This is another reason why a business plan is absolutely necessary. Once you have a business plan you know exactly what kind of services your salon will provide. Because when it comes to requirements, hair salons that provide strictly hair services differ from cosmetic salons that offer facial or massages or similar services.
Knowing what kind of salon you want to have will help you greatly in gathering all the right kind of documents such as salon licence, cosmetology licence, building permit, and so on.
Right location
When opening a beauty salon, having the right location is important. The kind of location you choose can make or break your business.
Ideally, your business should be located in a crowded area. This can also depend on what kind of clientele you want to attract. If, for example, you’re looking to attract younger people make sure your salon is located in the city or town centre, or at least very near. If, on the other hand, you want your clientele to be older people, suburbs are a better location.
Similarly, you want your business to be easily accessible and somewhere near traffic. It also needs to have a lot of parking space. The area in which you plan to open your salon should be well-lit and also safe.
Additionally, your salon should also be close to other similar retail businesses. This is a good way to attract costumers and generate more business.
Attracting clients
When opening a business, especially beauty oriented business, you must think about your costumers. Having a clear idea of who you want your clients to be is really important.
Choosing the right kind of location depends on the type of people you want to attract. The kind of beauty services you offer will also depend on your clientele.
There are many different ways in which you can attract costumers to your business. The problem is usually keeping those same clients. You need to consider what you want your costumers to feel like when they come to your salon. This is why getting feedback from your clients is always important.
When you get the said feedback, don’t just put it on a back burner, consider and implement it. Your costumers will love to see that you took their opinion into consideration and they will appreciate it and stay loyal to you.
Setting up any business is no piece of cake. When it comes to beauty business and success in it, we hope we managed to help you even a little bit. Also remember, never stop learning and educating yourself. Keep up with all the trends and news, because the beauty industry never sleeps!
Business
Overview Of Online Space Rental Business
Like any other business, online space rental business is the easiest way to make money. To commence business in this field you need technical support from experts like Trioangle. We provide a Space Rental script that is the trump card for your business startup. Let’s look at the overview about it.
Online space rental business is the upcoming & trending business model. In online space rental both space provider and event organizers can list the space and book the space. Space provider list space, according to the specific activity by providing the details of the space. Event organizer can book their appropriate space for conducting the event like Fashion shoot, Team meeting, Production, Pop-up, Film shoot, etc.
Event organizer book the space for activities, and make a payment that include the commission fee. Admin earn revenue through this commission fees and remaining amount will be pay outed to space provider by admin.
Features Of Space Rental Script
Multiple Signup / Login:-
User can use their Facebook account or google account or email account for signup/ login process with single tap.
Search Filter Option:-
User can use this option for easy search the result will be displayed according to the user indication about location & activity.
Authenticated Listing:-
Listing a Space is an important feature in the space rental script. Space provider can list their space for rent by adding specific details of the space. Admin can approve, pending, resubmit the listed space.
Booking:-
Event organizer can book the space they want to conduct event, meeting or any sort of activities. Two types booking are occurs,
- Instant booking -> Event organizer can book instantly whether the Space provider enable the instant booking option.
- Reservation booking -> If the space provider doesn’t enable instant booking option. Event organizer request the space for booking after that event organizer can approve or cancel the booking.
Dispute:-
Space provider and Event organizer can use dispute option. Any one, who is not satisfied with their event conducting or providing space. After the completion of the event, both the parties can raise the dispute within 14 days. When the space provider claims the dispute then the amount would be less than the security amount. Similarly when the event organizers claims the dispute then they can claim up to what they paid during the booking.
Review:-
Give review about space will help to the other user for that purpose this option is placed.
These are the important features in the Space rental script. To know more about space rental script,please contact [email protected] or tap on https://www.trioangle.com/space-rental-script/
Thanks for reading this blog. Meet you soon as our client.
