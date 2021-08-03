Education
Online Classes for Kindergarten Kids: A Definitive Guide
If you are looking for an alternative to enrolling your child in a public elementary or middle school, then taking online classes for kindergarten kids might be the right choice for you.
Online classes for kindergarten kids are generally much cheaper than the physical classes and there is no transportation or parking costs involved. Many online programs are supported by free community activities like sports, music lessons and art programs.
Why are online classes better for kindergarten kids?
Cognitive development of children is enhanced through online classes. There are various cognitive skills like self-discipline, attention, motivation, organizational skills, problem-solving and so on that are developed through online learning. You can expect your little one to get into trouble when he does not have any discipline. On the other hand, they will be motivated to learn if they get proper feedback and positive consequences.
Children learn social skills through online classes. The best way to socialize is through play. There is a huge difference between modelling pretend and real-life socializing. Children learn real life social skills like making friends and playing nicely with others. On the other hand, online classes for kindergarten kids enhance their ability to interact socially with classmates and adults through games like capture the flag, pass the parcel, or hide-and-seek.
How can cognitive development help your child?
Online classes for cognitive development of children can help them in other areas too. They can learn how to make friends, solve problems and work as a team. They can also learn how to share and communicate effectively through online interactions.
How can social skills help your child?
On the other hand, online classes for social skills teach them the basics like telling a joke, asking questions, getting to know others and being nice. It is important that online classes focus on socializing and communicating. The best way to socialize is through play and interactive learning. Online games like capture the flag help children develop their social skills.
How do online classes help your child learn problem-solving methods and coordination?
In online classes for kindergarten kids, there are puzzles on offer to keep the children engaged in interesting games. Puzzles build critical thinking and problem-solving skills. For example, they can be designed to match pairs of cards, remembering numbers or sorting items in a particular order. Online games also enhance physical capacities like eye-hand coordination, hand-eye coordination and speed.
What are the other benefits of online classes for kindergarten kids?
One of the best things about online classes for kindergarten kids is that it helps improve their listening, writing and reading skills. Kids love activities and puzzles that give them an opportunity to practice each of these skills. In addition, online classes also train them for independent thinking and decision-making. Parents should keep this in mind while choosing an online program.
Parents should also choose online classes that come with interactive features. These are designed to help enhance children’s skills. Moreover, parents should select online programs that have games that are suitable for their age. These games encourage players to learn and improve. This way, online learning will become more beneficial and fun.
Some online classes have singing contests as well. When kids take part in the singing competition, they learn to be more enthusiastic and to be competitive. They will have a sense of accomplishment after each competition. Kids also enjoy receiving gifts from their competitors. These can be toys, stickers or even drawings of special characters. Sending electronic items to young contestants will also help them to be creative and more interested in future challenges.
Very effective online classes for toddlers will enable the child to interact with other children. They will also be able to work on team tasks with classmates. This will help them develop their leadership skills. Teamwork and responsibility will ensure that children understand the importance of teamwork and how to work together as a unit.
Parents should expect their online classes to offer music-based activities. These include such classics as “The Sound of Music”, “Wizards of Rock”, “Cinderella” and many others. They will learn to play instruments and sing songs in a fun and interesting way. These can be used for both practical skills and to enhance their musical talents.
Final Take
The best online classes for kindergarten kids are those that keep the lessons short and easy to follow. They should be designed so that the student can work at his own pace without being frustrated. The online program should also allow the student to replay sections that he may have forgotten. The lessons should also be interactive so that the student gets the most benefit from them. If these things are found in an online program, then parents should consider enrolling their child in it. They will likely find that their child gains a lot of needed skills from such an educational opportunity.
Education
Everything You Need to Know About High-rise Condos for Sale
Las Vegas is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the United States. Las Vegas has a wide variety of condos for sale, which includes affordable prices and luxury options. Quality condos in Las Vegas are available at all price ranges, so there is something for everyone. If you are looking to buy a condo in Las Vegas, do not hesitate any longer!
Las Vegas is a popular destination for people looking to buy condos. The city has many unique features that make it stand out as the perfect place for an individual or family to live. There are plenty of great amenities in Las Vegas, including golf courses, hiking trails, and museums among others. This all makes Las Vegas an ideal location for someone who wants to enjoy life and have access to activities they like doing on their own time. Get Las Vegas high-rise condos for sale at great prices.
Condos in Las Vegas are a great investment because the city is growing rapidly
Buying a condo in Las Vegas is an investment that will set you up for life! A booming city with the fastest-growing economy of any American metropolitan area, it makes sense to buy real estate here. With this many people moving into town and nowhere else to go but outwards (or upwards), there is no other option than building vertically. Condos are pretty popular because they are affordable housing options without all the hassle of house ownership: less upkeep required, cheaper taxes, and insurance costs.
Las Vegas has an economy that is built on tourism, entertainment, and conventions
The economy of Las Vegas is built on tourism, entertainment, and conventions. This can be seen as a good thing because the people who choose to reside in Sin City are not doing so for work, but instead, they have chosen this lifestyle for its extravagance that offers expensive hotels with beautiful views of neon lights draped across casinos where you can gamble your money away until all hours of night or day while having dinner at one restaurant after another filled with both world-class chefs and mediocre cooks serving up every cuisine imaginable; shows from Cirque du Soleil’s acrobats flying through pyrotechnic displays like Olympic gymnasts to musical legends crooning their classics; attractions such as Madame Tussaud’s wax museum featuring many celebrities.
What you pay for a condo in Las Vegas can be less than what you would pay for rent elsewhere
You can save money on your rent by purchasing a condo in Las Vegas. Some people choose to buy rather than rent when they consider the living costs, where the cost of owning and maintaining the property is lower per month for an apartment or home purchase as opposed to monthly rents. This is not always true–especially if you are looking at condos that have ownership like fees, HOA dues, taxes, but there is no denying it often saves more over time with increased equity value too!
The median age of residents is 34 years old which means there are plenty of people your age to socialize with
Las Vegas is a vibrant city for young people who want to enjoy the nightlife. With its median age being 34 years old, there are plenty of locals your age to socialize with and some living nearby! Las Vegas has been ranked as one of the top cities in America for millennials by Forbes Magazine. There is no better place than Las Vegas if you are looking to have fun on weekends or just generally like hanging out with other 20-somethings!
There is no state income tax or sales tax in Nevada so it saves money on taxes as well as food and other items
Nevada is one of the states that have no income tax, and for those who are looking to save money on taxes, it is a great option. There is also no sales tax in Nevada which means you can spend more cash at your leisure without having to give any back!
If you are looking for a new place to live, then condos in Las Vegas might just be the perfect fit!
Extravagant, yet tastefully designed condos in Las Vegas are a great fit for all types of people. The condo community is not just aesthetically pleasing but also offers tons of amenities and other features that will satisfy your every need! The condos help to make the city unique, as well as a fun place to visit and live because there is so much going on around you that it is hard not to be entertained!
Final Take
Homeownership in Las Vegas is more affordable than in other major cities, and property values are expected to rise. The benefits of purchasing condos in Las Vegas include lower costs on average when compared to other popular U.S. cities like New York City and San Francisco, as well as higher appreciation rates over time that will benefit future buyers too!
Education
Know The Ideas and Options for Gap Year Travel Programs
A gap year is a period of time spent away from school before beginning full-time studies in a college or university. We call it a “gap year,” but it doesn’t have to be a year-long; it may be anywhere from a few months to a few years. You must determine what is best for you. It isn’t simply free time to do nothing. It may be a valuable chance for you to learn more about yourself and your goals. For any of the following reasons, you might wish to avail the top gap year travel programs:
- Discover more about yourself
- Practice skills in preparation for a future college program.
- Explore the topics that interest you.
- Set aside some funds for tuition.
Before deciding to take top gap year travel programs, there are several factors to consider. One of the most effective methods to become a global citizen, study abroad, and tour the globe is to take a gap year abroad. Create an outstanding collection of talents to show to college and university admissions officers or prospective employers that prove your worldwide successes, such as language fluency, volunteer service, and work internships.
What Are The Benefits Of Taking A Gap Year?
Gap years are more prevalent in Europe, but they are gaining popularity in Canada, and the United States as students and post-secondary institutions learn about their benefits. Harvard University invites first-year students to postpone enrollment for a year to take a gap year.
There are several reasons why you should take a gap year. A gap year is an excellent chance if you’ve always wanted to go abroad and see different cultures while still studying and volunteering in your community.
A gap year will allow you to know the world better and build empathy for your fellow humans. It may also provide you with excellent academic possibilities. Many colleges prefer students who have a diverse range of experiences and are conversant with various cultures.
What Are Your Options For A Gap Year?
- Volunteering– help a worthy cause while gaining important expertise. You might participate in a wildlife conservation project, teach children, or assist with constructing a school in a third-world nation.
- Travel— see the globe, learn about different cultures, and improve your self-sufficiency abilities all at the same time!
- Paid Employment– make money while learning new skills at home or abroad. Work on an outback farm in Australia, a ski lift operator in Canada, or a backpacker hotel in New Zealand.
- Work Experience– Consider a work placement or internship if you wish to obtain relevant experience and skills for a certain job or topic you intend to study. These can last anywhere from a few weeks and a year. You may or may not earn a wage depending on the sort of contract on offer. These are highly popular, and there is a lot of competition for them, so you should apply as soon as possible.
Gap Year Tips
- What do you want to gain from a gap year?Do you want to gain new skills or experience, or do you want more time to plan your future? Set goals to make your time more effective – consider finding the perfect mix of time spent and rewards achieved.
- When and for how long can you be away?What and where do you wish to spend your time? Are you going to work, do you have any interests or hobbies that you may pursue, or do you wish to help others by volunteering? What benefit will it bring to your studies, CV, or career?
- What options are there?Many gap year and volunteer programs are available, or you may arrange one yourself. Using an agency or scheme? Check how long they’ve been in business if they’re financially stable, and if they’re members of an association, you trust, such as ABTA or Year Out Group. If you’re considering top gap year travel programs, read reviews, articles, and tips from others who’ve already taken the trip.
- How much money will you need to start your business?Money is going to be needed if you don’t plan to work or have some financial assistance. Make sure you keep to a reasonable budget that you can live with. Do your homework, and don’t forget to factor in items like flights, visas, accommodations, insurance, and vaccinations when calculating your totals.
After a Gap Year, How to Apply for College?
Rather than deferring, some students choose to apply to college after taking a gap year. This could be a useful alternative for students who lack the necessary grades and test scores or who began the college application process too late in the year. Those who wait till after their gap year can create a stronger application.
children
What Do Students Think About Online Learning?
There is no doubt about the perks and charms of human interaction. Schools, tuitions are the primary faces of our lives where we make lots of friends and memories. But the amount of comfort and convenience that is offered by online learning platforms is tremendous. Nevertheless, many students find it not very convincing while some find it the best.
While online schooling and learning are raging and gaining popularity, it is vital to know what students feel about it. Their opinions and ideas are important as they are the subject of the matter here.
A section of students believe that curriculum and extra-curricular activities together form an educational platform, and without either they are incomplete -well they are not wrong. Some students love engaging physically and mentally and for overall development it is crucial to be active in both types of activities. Online learning has indeed limited the scope of students to only mental studies. So this segment of students has a dicey opinion. They do find it helpful but also are not very convinced with it.
The other section of students finds it very helpful, especially those whose main focus is on studies and are toppers of every subject. For them it is an amazing mode of learning, they get to learn from the comfort of their homes. And they luckily don’t have to indulge in physical activities that they either loathe or assume it to be not a good use of time.
The third section who are active in sports and not very interested in bookish studies and so completely loathe this mode, no wonder they do not get the opportunity to play sports, win competitions and marathons but just have to be seated in one place study for hours. These students do not find this is very practical but do believe that it is applicable in times of emergency and urgency.
This is how one can segment the idea of online learning from the perspective of students of different interests. But a very common impression of online learning that students have is about the time and cost convenience it delivers. The regular schedule of students involves rushing to schools and the tuition centre in time. But road traffic, a broken vehicle can cause delay.
Students do enjoy the new schedule where they do not have to rush for their classes and can attend them without much hassle.
Overall if the opinions of the students are considered students do not completely disregard it as an alternative learning mode. Rather in certain situations like when one needs to avail for an extra course or tuition or in this pandemic era when human interaction is fatal, the mode of online learning has been proven a relief that will not halt the progress of education- both students and teachers are aptly convinced with online learning.
Tuitions are extremely fruitful for a student’s academic progress, extra lectures help grasp concepts better. Online tuitions in this digital world have been substantiated as a perfect mode of learning for kids who have technology rooted in them. Brilliant Tutions serves as an excellent model of online tuition and learning mode where your child learns from quality educators, receive guidance from prominent mentors for personality development.
Business
Drugs Concerta vs. Ritalin | Clozaril drug side effects
Concerta and Ritalin treat ADHD, whereas Clozaril treats schizophrenia. This article talks about Concerta vs. Ritalin and also about Clozaril’s side effects.
Concerta vs. Ritalin
Stimulant drugs such as Concerta and Ritalin are prescribed to manage attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. They’re both methylphenidate hydrochloride, and they’re both different brand forms of the same medication. Although both of these drugs have a collective impact on the brain, the intensity, dosage, and duration of treatment vary.
Click here to know more about Concerta, Ritalin and more similar medicines
Concerta vs. Ritalin
Stimulants are one of the most widely used ADHD medications. Motivations are effective in treating the disease in 70% of adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic. For 70 to 80 % of kids with ADHD, they are also successful.
Stimulants including Concerta and Ritalin reduce trembling, impulsivity, limited attention span, and other symptoms.
Stimulants, considering their name, have a relaxing impact on the brain. They function by raising dopamine and norepinephrine concentrations in the brain. These chemicals influence ADHD.
The main ingredient in Concerta and Ritalin is the same, but they function in distinct manners. Concerta is a long-acting medication that gradually raises dopamine levels. It implies that you just require to take it once a day. All-day symptom remedy Concerta operates for ten to twelve hours as per the Cleveland Clinic.
Since symptoms usually improve over time, it’s better to take this drug first thing every morning. By the end of the day, the impact could have worn off.
Ritalin, on the other hand, is an instantaneous, short-acting drug. This indicates that it has a swift effect on your body. It quite immediately raises dopamine and norepinephrine amounts. Ritalin is perfect for patients who require immediate symptom relief. Doctors prescribe to take Ritalin 2 to 3 times a day as it does not work and Concerta. To ensure that your body wholly absorbed
the drug, take it 45 minutes before meals.
The long-acting Concerta has a consistent, controlled release, while Ritalin releases more rapidly, and the amount drops between drugs. This causes the blood pressure to have more hills and valleys. Many patients respond better to Concerta’s slow release, while others can want Ritalin’s faster action.
Clozaril
Clozapine is an uncommon antipsychotic drug marketed under the brand names Clozaril and others. Doctors typically recommend it after attempting some antipsychotic medications for patients who have schizophrenia. It can reduce the risk of suicidal behaviour in patients with schizophrenia and schizoaffective illness.
It is much more beneficial than traditional antipsychotics,[clarification needed], specifically in treatment-resistant patients. Patients can take it orally or as an injection into a muscle.
Read more about Clozaril drugs at Get legal.
Side effects of Clozaril
Drooling, dizziness, drowsiness, headache, lightheadedness, tremor (shaking), vision issues (such as blurred vision), bowel problems, and weight gain are possible side effects. As the body adjusts to the drug, many of these side effects (especially sleepiness) fade. Consult the doctor right away if any of these side effects continue or worsen.
Precautions to take while using Clozaril
Consume dietary fibre, drink plenty of fluids, and exercise to avoid constipation. You may also include the use of a laxative.
Consult your pharmacist to determine which laxative is best for you.
Keep in mind that the doctor-approved this drug because he or she believes the advantage to you outweighs the incidence of side effects. The majority of people who take this drug do not experience any significant side effects.
This medication can cause your blood sugar to rise infrequently, which can lead to or intensify diabetes. If you have signs of elevated blood sugar, like increased thirst or urination, call your doctor right away. If you have diabetes, monitor your blood sugar as instructed and inform the doctor of the results. Doctors can modify your diabetes medicine, exercise regimen, or diet.
Summary
Concerta vs. Ritalin: The main ingredient in Concerta and Ritalin is the same, but they function differently. Concerta is a long-acting medication that gradually raises dopamine levels. Ritalin is an instantaneous, short-acting drug.
Clozapine is an uncommon antipsychotic drug marketed under the brand names Clozaril and others. It is much more beneficial than traditional antipsychotics, specifically in treatment-resistant patients. It is used to treat patients who have schizophrenia.
Education
Top 5 Best Psychic Websites for Online Psychics
When you have a nagging problem or question that just won’t go away, it is appropriate to reach out for help. Some problems or situations, though, just don’t lend themselves to normal solutions. It could be a spiritual concern or a recent behavior change from your beloved pet or a relationship issue that is keeping you up at night. In these situations, a talented psychic or a person who offers the best Tarot reading might be your safest bet. Still, you want to make sure you are in the hands of a reliable psychic who has real skills.
You can get some reassurance by looking at sites that rate psychics and the readings they give. This will give you a sense of the professionalism of a company that catches your eye. After all, there are charlatans in all fields, so it makes sense to protect yourself. By engaging with clairvoyants, card readers and mediums that have developed their skills, you open yourself up to an amazing experience. It is one path for addressing the challenges in your life.
How To Find A Match With An Online Psychic?
Different psychics excel in different fields. There are talented spiritual psychics as well as those who focus their abilities on connecting with animals. The first thing to consider is the specialty of the psychic you wish to connect with. You can choose from many possibilities:
- Clairvoyants
- Inspirational psychics
- Pet psychics
- Accurate psychics
- Mediums
- Tarot readers
The next step is to find a person you feel comfortable with. You can rely on reviews to learn as much as possible, or you can set up a brief session. When chatting online or by phone with a psychic you will quickly learn your level of compatibility. If the person meets your needs, you can schedule more time. If the session does not go well, it is probably time to head in another direction.
A quality customer service department can be of assistance, too. If you have a bad reading, just reach out to a representative and they should be able to give you a refund or a credit. They also have experience with psychic readings; after asking a few questions, they can often recommend the best psychic for your needs.
How To Tell If Psychic Reviews Are Honest?
When looking for the best psychics for your situation, pay attention to the entire package. Is a company offering something too good to be true? Do you have a sense of dishonesty from a website, or do you feel the company is out to help you achieve happiness and serenity? If you see claims that promise rewards, riches, guaranteed love and more, you can probably deduce that this operation is not ethical.
The goal of professional psychics is to provide you with some insight into your life. The most popular psychics build a solid rapport with their clients and practice honesty and empathy. Sometimes it is the small things that lead to positive steps forward. Now might be the best time for you to reach out for a quality psychic reading.
Business
Understanding the Risk Maturity Model in ERM
Risk management is increasingly being viewed as a fundamental and strategic process by businesses of all sizes to ensure not only profitability and compliance with legislation, but also long-term sustainability and continuity.
In this article, we will explain what risk management maturity is, how to assess it, and what questions the company should ask to determine where it stands in terms of this method.
Risk Maturity Models
This term refers to an organization’s level of risk management readiness, or the information it has about the mechanism and how it is implemented. Risk management maturity, in general, helps businesses to assess how well they handle the various risks to which they are exposed. What is more, why is it necessary to know where you stand in terms of risk management maturity? It is critical because it allows you to see what is working and what is not, and then structure and develop steps to get to the highest level of risk management maturity possible.
Models of risk management maturity
There are a variety of models that can be used to assess an organization’s risk management maturity. Here are a few examples:
Maturity of Risk Index
It was founded in 2011 by Aon and the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School. Based on the assessment of activities relevant to corporate governance and decision-making, this index helps managers, executives, and risk practitioners in general to define which are the key areas of their risk management process.
The following ten characteristics are taken into account in this assessment suggested by Aon and The Wharton School Risk Maturity Index:
- At the board level, understanding and dedication to risk management is a key element in making decisions and driving value.
- A senior executive who directs and supports the implementation of key processes and risk management strategies.
- Risk communication that is transparent.
- At all levels of the company, a risk culture that promotes full engagement and transparency.
- Using internal and external data and information, identify current and emerging risks.
- Participation of key stakeholders in the implementation of a risk management plan and policy formulation.
- Information on organizational and financial risks is gathered and formally incorporated into the decision-making process.
- Information on organizational and financial risks is gathered and formally incorporated into the decision-making process.
- Integration of risk management data with human resource systems to promote long-term business success.
- To understand risk and show added benefit by risk management, sophisticated quantification approaches are used.
- Shift the attention away from avoiding and minimizing risks and toward leveraging risk and risk control strategies that add value.
The maturity level of the organization is measured on a scale of 1 to 5 based on the information gathered:
Level 1 or initial risk identification and mitigation: the company recognizes and mitigates threats on its own. The risk management mechanism has a restricted scope.
Level 2 or fundamental: the organization’s main threats are poorly understood, managed, and monitored. Risk management capabilities are minimal, and the knowledge available on this method is ad hoc.
Level 3 or defined: the organization addresses its main risks, has the tools to evaluate, control, and track them, but there may be anomalies within the organization.
Level 4 or operational: the organization’s key threats are identified, and activities to mitigate them are carried out regularly. Information on risk control is specifically considered when making decisions.
The company has a high capacity to classify, assess, control, and track its threats at level 5 or higher. Risk management is a dynamic mechanism that adapts to changes, as well as a process that offers competitive advantages.
Auditors’ measurement model
Basil Orsini, the Director of Internal Audit for the Department of Human Resources in Canada at the time, established it in 2002. The calculation of risk management maturity in this model is based on five key aspects:
- It is all about the culture.
- Leadership and dedication are required.
- Organizational systems integration.
- Skills in risk control.
- Monitor and report.
The maturity levels defined based on the evaluations conducted for each of these points are:
Incipient: no structured risk management mechanism has been introduced, and there is no deliberate recognition or control of these risks.
Known: despite the existence of a structured risk management system, its administration is fragmented, decentralized, and insufficiently trained.
Defined: the risk management system in place is followed, and policies and procedures involving the entire company are in place.
Managed: risk management has been properly established, and the organization’s risk tolerance has been clearly defined. Risk management is integrated into the corporate culture, and metrics for continuous assessment and control are in place.
Questions to ask to determine the level of risk management maturity.
When undertaking an evaluation to determine how risk management is implemented in the enterprise, which must be considered a critical component of all processes, it is critical to consider a variety of questions that cover the most important aspects, such as the government, the management process, personnel, technology, risk appetite, policies and procedures, and so on.
These questions will help you determine the company’s risk management maturity level. The highest level (advanced or optimized) should be aspired to because it demonstrates that risk management is developed in an organized, comprehensive, and timely manner, involving all members of the organization’s staff, and thus it is possible to meet strategic goals and maintain long-term business continuity.
Education
How to Find the Prime Factorization of a Number?
Prime numbers are one of the most important concepts of mathematics, and it has numerous applications in the real world such as cryptography, card security and so on. In Mathematics, every number is made up by multiplying prime numbers. We can find out what prime numbers make an original number by using prime factorization.
Prime Factorisation is an interesting concept. It lets you find the factors of a number. In fact, each and every number is a product of its prime. The concept of prime factorization of a number is quite simple. Once students get accustomed to the concept, they enjoy solving it. In this blog, we will cover the topic of prime factorization and list out various interesting ways to find the factors of a given number.
Let’s dive in then!
Prime Factorization – Definition
The process of finding out the prime numbers which make an original number is known as prime factorization. We can find the prime factorization of a given number by various methods. Prime Factorisation is basically performed on composite numbers in order to find its prime factors. It is also used in finding the LCM ( Least Common Multiple ) and the HCF or GCF ( Highest or Greatest Common Factor.
In this blog, we will go through some of these methods in order to get a crystal clear understanding of the concept of Prime Factorisation.
Methods to Find Prime Factorization
Division Method
In this method, we find out the prime factors of a given number by using the following steps :
- Step – 1: We first divide the given number by the smallest prime number, which divides this number exactly. E.g. 320/2 = 160
- Step- 2: Now, we need to divide this quotient by the smallest prime number. Following the above example, we now have 160/2 = 90
- Step 3: We now repeat step-2 until the quotient is one. (Upon following this, we get six times the multiple of 2 and one time 5)
- Step 4: We can now see all the prime factors in multiples. i.e. 320 = 26 x 5
Factor Tree Method
In order to find the prime factorization by factor tree method, we need to follow the following steps:
- Step 1: The first step is imagination. You need to imagine this number as a root of a tree. Let’s assume the number is 24.
- Step 2: Now write down any two factors of that tree. The pair of factors needs to be listed below the number which we considered as the root of that tree. The pair of composite factors for 24, in this case, is 6 and 4
- Step 3: The listed two factors of the given number needs to factorize. Once you factorize the given number, list down the composite factors below the factors. Upon factorization of 6 and 4, we get its factors (2,3) and (2,2) respectively.
- Step 4: Step-3 is repeated until we find the prime factors of the composite numbers in the above steps. From our example, we do not need any further factorization as per our example as we have already got the product of primes.
The factor tree method is simple and fun! You just need to find two composite factors of a number and the rest steps follow through. I hope you enjoyed learning Prime Factorisation with the help of these methods. Cuemath is an online learning platform that helps you understand these methods with the help of visual tools that can help you develop rock-solid concepts.
I hope this blog helped you understand how to find the prime factorization of a given number. Remember, regular practice of these methods can be beneficial in the long run as it gives you a speed boost and keeps you way ahead in the game! Happy Learning.
Education
Enjoy a Defined Career with Endless Benefits by Enrolling into this Career Oriented Program!
Every form of education targets some form of knowledge in different ways. Short-term training programs address the needs of a section that aspires to gain career growth after completing their graduation. Career-oriented courses make the transition from academics to professionalism much smooth, where the prospects are trained well to be tested in the real world.
If you are passionate about focusing on skill development through career oriented courses after graduation, HCL’s First Career is for you. The course aims to improve performance and define career growth.
The youth of India can brace up to enjoy freedom immediately after college. With a 360-degree structure, this career oriented course focuses on developing and empowering new college graduates who look for varied opportunities.
First Career’s module vests in trainees and train them with practical skills and knowledge needed for a professional kick-start. The short career training program also pays due focus on technical and soft skills. Expert guidance is diverted for better skill development to adapt to industry standards. The diverse training extends beyond theory to focus on the practical application of fundamentals, offering best-in-class, skill-based training programs for entry-level jobs in the IT sector.
The HCL First Careers program is beyond training, and the benefits last with the trainees even after years. The course is open to viable opportunities for professional growth that otherwise takes months to build.
Fresher’s program
The First Careers program for Fresher Engineers is designed for entry-level jobs at HCL. During the six-month training, candidates undergo extensive classroom training offered virtually and three months of professional practice. They work on global projects and deal with real-life clients. This is done under expert guidance which lets the trainees learn from those who have experience in the industry to find solutions in the best possible way.
Graduate Program:
HCL First Career program vests in graduates and prepares them for non-technical and other relevant job roles for entry-level positions at HCL. The program ventures into numerous career tracks, which the trainees can choose as per their interest while choosing any career option in line with their expectations and career growth plans. The program keenly identifies their potential and trains them to succeed as employees in the IT sector.
Trainees completing the program are placed in HCL in job roles across departments like Application Development, Testing, IT Maintenance and support, etc.
Besides adding skills, such as training, it boosts confidence and offers benefits to sustain fierce competition. Below are some potential benefits discussed of the training program that presents the course in the most convincible way:
Maintain professional form: By investing time and interest in training, candidates get exposure to new ideas that keep them prepared to face day-to-day operational challenges.
Distinction and Eligibility over others: Organizations always prefer to hire candidates with distinction and quality who value their goals. Training programs empower you to qualify for better jobs.
Professional approach for Client servicing: Professional courses impart training for best communication in the best possible way to engage with global clients.
Job Roles: Training programs open paths for candidates to work in better job roles in prestigious organizations and areas like Application and Infrastructure support, testing, and CAD Support. The candidates remain assured of employment while knowing that they stand on the edge to start a global career offering excellent packages.
Now + Next Training: The program trains using cutting-edge technologies with practical in-demand skills while giving access to best-in-class training infrastructure and subject matter expertise.
Accelerated Professional Growth: Candidates are eligible to extract benefits from diverse learning and development opportunities via course-specific certifications.
Education
Why are leadership skills important in education?
John F. Kennedy once said, “Leadership and learning are indispensable to each other.” Leadership is an essential skill that is necessary for almost every other field. The role of leadership is not only limited to professional boundaries; as according to a study, no educational institute can improve its student achievement record without following an effective leadership strategy. There is a direct relationship between good educational leadership and positive student academic outcome. And it’s not just about the administration or teaching staff; leadership skills are essential for the students too.
The skills they nurture during their academic tenure benefit them in their professional life. In today’s competitive job market, employers love to hire people with strong leadership skills. Since proficient leadership is a significant contributing factor behind any organization’s success, cultivating these skills becomes even more critical during the educational period.
Let’s have a look at some other aspects to understand why leadership skills are essential in education.
-
Help Students Achieve Their Academic Goals
Influential educational leaders help students reach their academic goals. Teachers with strong leadership skills effectively mold their teaching practices and improve educational programs to facilitate student learning. These dedicated professionals work with students of all age groups to help them set the right educational goals and achieve them successfully. Of course, a middle schooler won’t have the same goals as a college student. The teachers and administrators conduct thorough research to help design programs according to the student’s learning capabilities. They oversee each student’s progress and use practical leadership skills to improve the aspects where they lag behind.
Sometimes they even offer helpful academic advice to steer their students in the right direction. Without leadership skills, fulfilling students’ needs is almost impossible.
-
Help Other Professionals Cultivate Leadership Skills
An excellent educational leader values the combined effort of many teaching and non-teaching staff who dedicate their time and efforts to their well-being. So they never shy away from helping their coworkers as well. Their leadership skills enable them to support others and encourage them for continuous learning and improvement.
Like any other profession, integrating different leadership styles in education helps leaders cultivate their fellow staff’s skills and abilities. A good leader understands their knowledge gaps, knows which skills need reinforcement, and works to fill the gaps for improved professional outcomes.
-
Build a Strong Community Network
The educational system depends on a successful collaboration between the staff, students, parents, and other community members. For successful learning, it is vital to cultivate a responsible, caring, and inclusive community network where everyone feels safe and secure. A strong community network fosters trust among peers, which makes them motivated to work hard for a shared purpose.
Influential leadership in education helps to develop and promote strong ties amongst the educational community through teachers and administrators. Administrators encourage teachers to do what they think is best for their students. In contrast, teachers find creative ways to make their students learn. All of this is impossible without quality leadership.
-
Promote a Positive Change in Educational Environment
The educational environment is rapidly evolving. Since the rise of the pandemic, it has changed beyond recognition. The lockdown imposition has pushed everyone towards online education – a shift that would not have been easy without proper leadership. Now, not only teachers but also students are working hard to facilitate their peers’ education. Through effective leadership, students and teachers can resume academic activities while adjusting to the new normal.
-
Utilize Resources and Data for Continuous Improvement
Successful leaders of the education sector use data such as the students’ assessments to make continuous improvements in the education process. However, following the site-based decision making educational leaders provide culturally responsive and equitable opportunities for all students.
Effective leadership in the education sector promotes positive learning and teaching culture. Besides, leadership in education is responsible for planning and assessing the overall cycle of the teaching and learning process. An effective leader implements and develops policies that help in improving the educational environment.
-
Encourage Teamwork
Under effective leadership, teachers and students perform as a team. A stable team helps in fostering a strong relationship and attachments between educators, children, and their parents. There are several ways to create a successful team. For instance, one may foster successful team building by developing a shared vision and aligning organizational and individual goals. Besides, information sharing, goal setting, active listening, collaborative problem solving are some common ways to achieve a successful team.
The Bottom Line
The educational system desperately needs quality leaders to control and manage the overall educational processes effectively. They can be students representing other students, teachers attentively listening and reacting to different situations, or a principal taking essential decisions to better the entire institution. Without their intervention, the learning process can never be successful. Their excellent communication and problem-solving skills help many set out on the path of success.
Education
How to Get a Job with the Department of Homeland Security
During the devastating attack of 9/11, America lost 3,000 human lives. There was also much damage to critical infrastructure, and the nation suffered from trauma and loss. Within eleven days of the attack, the Department of Homeland Security was born. Later, the United States Congress passed the Homeland Security Act to quell the fear and strengthen the security within and outside the borders.
Through this initiative, the government wanted to reduce the effect of terrorism and protect its national borders. It also started to work on immigration laws and cybersecurity. America also needed a quick response to emergencies and natural disasters. Initially, the Director of the Office of Homeland Security worked alone. However, by 2002 the Department of Homeland Security official came into being. It is a stand-alone Cabinet department that tries to unify the homeland security effort. The end goal of the office is to plan a comprehensive strategy. They also want to regulate the response against future attacks of any kind.
Since the mission is to prevent attacks on the land, sea, and air, the seal symbolizes this sentiment. The white eagle on the seal holds a branch in one talon and arrows in the other. It shows that the department will work unlike other agencies to secure the nation.
This whole scenario brought a considerable demand for candidates who can work in this field. So, those who want to work in this must have the right skills and education to fulfill their needs.
But, what is homeland security?
Four components of Homeland Security:
There are four components of homeland security as it is a holistic concept. The Department of Homeland Security aims to strengthen all of these components to safeguard the nation.
- Counterterrorism:
Terrorists are using complex methods and strategies to infiltrate nations. The threats are evolving, and their modus operandi is changing.
So, the fundamental goals of counterterrorism hinge on five points.
- The first one is to gather intelligence on the enemy and then share the information with respective authorities.
- The second priority is to identify terrorist plans and how to prevent them from taking place.
- Thirdly, the agents have to defend leaders and higher rank officers first.
- Later they move on to securing soft targets, such as commercial centers and government facilities.
- Lastly, they must try to neutralize rogue nations and non-state actors. These individuals should never get their hands on weapons of mass destruction.
- Immigration, Border Security and Human Trafficking:
Any nation without a strict border enforcement agency is unsafe. Therefore, homeland security controls the air and maritime borders of the country. They try to intercept illegal goods and immigration and prevent criminal activity. Along with physical barriers, the government uses technology to crack down on the narcotics trade.
- Cybersecurity:
If you look at any country, you will realize it relies on its security system. Cyberspace is where countries conduct transactions worth billions of dollars. So, an attack on this platform can hypothetically make any nation handicapped. Therefore, the homeland security department tries to secure the database and keeps it confidential.
- Disaster preparedness:
Once disaster strikes, a nation must know how to handle it. Therefore, government agencies must know how to respond in these situations to limit the damage. They must also minimize the loss of lives and mitigate the risks.
Protecting a whole nation is a challenge. The way to a career in homeland security is not straightforward.
How to join Homeland Security?
- Get the skills and training: The first step is to get the necessary training and education. Recent grads and students can intern with the department to get a taste of things. Go through their website and apply for a position.
- Take a course in a relevant subject: Criminology, criminal justice, and forensics are some of the most popular for the DHS. Enroll in a post-secondary program and then include this information in your application.
- Get experience in law enforcement: Although it is not mandatory, prior experience in law enforcement will improve your chances of getting recruited. Such positions also help you polish your skills and train you for the job.
- Choose your roles according to your goals: It is time to narrow your job search according to your goals. For a human resource position, look into mission support roles like budget planning and medical studies. Law enforcement is ideal for those who want to work in security. Consider a role in travel security for a job in immigration.
- The application process: Now, you must apply for a job. Open the Homeland Security Website and look for positions based on agency and job category. Match your qualifications and training with the advertisement to confirm that you meet their requirements. Then apply for the role.
- Interview for the position: You will be invited for an interview if your application is successful. Remember to dress professionally and have a calm demeanor.
You may have to pass a security clearance test before you start your job. Remember that the test may take up to 3 months to complete depending on the level of clearance. After that, you will get approval for hiring and get started.
Conclusion:
Protecting the nation is not an easy job. It requires a lot of grit, perseverance, and commitment. And unlike other careers, you cannot leave this profession any time you feel like it. Therefore, think long and hard before you make any decisions. Once you have made up your mind to work in this sector, focus on your profile.
