Australian Capital Gains Tax and Cryptocurrency
Australia’s capital gains tax (CGT) applies to cryptocurrency in the same way that it would apply to normal money, and this can be surprising for people who are not expecting it. Not only does it mean that crypto is taxed, but it can require some extra effort to figure out how much you owe.
If you are worried about CGT or want to be more informed about what you will pay, then here is a brief overview of how it works.
What is Capital Gains Tax?
Capital Gains Tax, shortened to CGT for convenience, is the tax that you pay on any capital gain. A capital gain is simply a profit (either money or assets) that you earn by selling something – this could be a hand-crafted product or an entire house, the rules still apply.
The Australian Tax Office does not view cryptocurrency as a currency but as an asset, similar to stocks. When you gain or lose crypto, you are gaining or losing an asset, which can make your earnings fall under the same capital gains tax rules.
How Does CGT Apply?
Capital gains tax applies in two different ways, depending on how you handle your cryptocurrency. The majority of people will count as investors since their crypto is for personal investment and usually relates to long-term gains.
However, businesses and sole traders that operate with cryptocurrency can often be classified as a trader instead. If this happens, your tax may apply differently, but it varies based on how each business operates – there is not a single trader tax formula.
How Much Do I Pay?
Capital gains tax occurs when you ‘dispose’ of cryptocurrency, whether that is a sale, purchase, trade, or gift. Generally, your tax will be based on your crypto income relative to the value of the coins in AUD. For example, your tax rate between $18,201 and $45,000 is 19%.
Cryptocurrency can be quite a profitable tool if used correctly, and this means that your income threshold might change each time you have to calculate it. Be sure to check exactly how much you have earned since it is possible to pay 19% one year and 32.5% the next.
What About Personal Use?
The impact of CGT on cryptocurrency trading is not as bad as you might think, but there are ways to get it outside of the tax system entirely. If you use cryptocurrency mainly to purchase personal items, like a laptop that is not being used for your business, then it can be tax-exempt.
For this to work, you have to keep that cryptocurrency separate from your business or any other money-making options that you have available. You also have to make It clear that your crypto is not being used as an investment and purely as personal funds.
This could mean that you keep a crypto wallet that is just for personal use, but it depends on how you are using the actual coins. Even if you are not sure, it could be a good idea to check if your crypto spending will be exempt anyway, just in case – it might save you some extra tax money.
5 Things to Consider while Buying QuickBooks Cloud Server
QuickBooks, by Intuit, is an accounting software primarily targeted towards small and medium-sized organizations. It takes care of business payrolls, tracks expenses, invoices, bills, and even generates reports.
QuickBooks is easy-to-understand and robust accounting software. So, a decision to adopt QuickBooks in your business is a smart decision. And an even better decision is to buy the services of QuickBooks on the cloud.
It will come with all the benefits of cloud computing, such as anytime and anywhere access to your information and multi-user collaboration over a shared virtual platform.
Furthermore, choosing a reliable cloud service provides better security, robust backup system, compatibility across different devices, quick technical support, reduced infrastructure cost, and the list just goes on.
As more and more applications are now available on the cloud, even QuickBooks has paved its way there. However, there are certain things you need to consider while buying QuickBooks Cloud Server. Let’s look into these.
1. Clarity regarding your QuickBooks requirements
You need to be sure about your QuickBooks requirements and the key features you are looking for in it. Evaluate factors that include whether you have a QuickBooks license or require a new genuine license, what your budget is, and the number of users before choosing a cloud server.
It is because the characteristics offered on-premises can be very different from the features available on the cloud. Aso, every QuickBooks edition (QuickBooks Pro, QuickBooks Premier, QuickBooks Enterprise, or QuickBooks Accountant) offers a different feature. So, businesses must understand various versions of QuickBooks and even communicate their needs to the vendors very clearly.
Questions like which edition, which year, how many users, why virtual desktop, and so on need to be answered by the cloud vendor. Also, ask about firewalls, backup recovery, and disaster management. All these questions will help you, as well as the vendors, to reach the right QuickBooks Cloud server for you.
2. Understand the functionality of cloud
As working on a cloud is quite different from working on-premises, it is better to learn and understand how cloud computing works. It is good to get all your doubts cleared before you take your QuickBooks to the cloud.
You may even learn how these cloud features can help your business grow and allow you to focus on your core business rather than your day-to-day routine tasks. Once you become cloud-savvy, you will have infinite opportunities to explore and experiment with ways to innovate business operations.
3. Keep your employees well-trained
You and your employees need to be trained and updated regarding all the functionalities while taking the QuickBooks to the cloud. Most of the time, your employees will be using this technology on a regular basis. Let your employees brainstorm and develop their queries and doubts, and then let the cloud vendor clear them for you and your employees.
A few training sessions can be scheduled for your employees with the cloud vendor to make this process easy. It will immensely help make things quite clear at the beginning itself, as initially, there will be several challenges and back and forth processes involved while taking QuickBooks to Cloud.
4. Reconsider your IT requirements
While taking your QuickBooks to the cloud, make sure your internet connection is very strong. It is because, in the Cloud, everything will be done via the internet only. A robust and good internet connection from a reputed vendor is of utmost importance. So, make sure you don’t suffer from slow or broken internet bandwidth regularly.
You can even consider having backup power for your internet to not interrupt your internet connection even if the power is not there. Even a secondary internet connection from a different ISP could be considered as a backup.
5. Detailed research on the cloud vendor
Several QuickBooks cloud vendors are mushrooming. So, you need to be careful and do your homework well. Learn about them, compare their offerings, rates, and services thoroughly.
Make sure they have-
- Round-the-clock support
- Technically qualified professionals
- Easy access and are well-experienced
- Strong customer base with a good reputation
- Intuit certified services
- Good server performance (such as High-Performance Computing (HPC) with robust data backup)
- Convincing customer feedback
- Regular security audits and biometric access
- Smart data encryption technology
Ask more and more questions, before selecting the cloud service provider, as data is a sensitive and important asset for companies now. Go ahead only if you are satisfied with their answers and information.
Conclusion
Remember, in today’s data-driven world, the way you handle and utilize your data is the most significant deciding factor for your organization’s success or failure. Today, the more you can manage your data well, the better your chances of succeeding. It is crucial to consider the above points before you zero down to your QuickBooks cloud vendor as it is not easy to regularly change your vendors. Trial and error methods will not work as this can lead to high investment and time costs. All the best!
Guarantee Your Future-self A Comfortable Future. Invest In A Savings Plan Today!
Saving money is a crucial habit. From collecting pennies in a piggy bank to receiving the text of salary being credited to the bank account, you might have done savings unknowingly in the hope of a financially secure future.
Life is completely unprecedented and nobody knows when an unexpected incident occurs. In such circumstances, savings tend to be a way out.
However, in case you’ve never done investing before and have no idea about it, you’ve already found a sweet spot because, by the end of this article, you’ll have sound knowledge about what a savings plan is.
Being financially sound might not be the easiest job, but through proper research and thoughtful investment, you can ensure that you safeguard a stable financial future for your loved ones, even at the cost of your absence.
For a reliable and result-oriented wealth generation, guaranteed savings plans are your best bet. These plans are perfect for people looking for the great security of their principal fund. It is one of the most unique investment plans available in India.
What are Guaranteed Savings Plans?
A guaranteed savings plan is a non-participating, individual, and non-linked insurance policy, which allows you to secure a financially stable lifestyle for your family in the event of your unfortunate demise. The policy offers a lump sum amount of money to your selected nominee.
There are also several loyalty add-ons and maturity benefits that come hand-in-hand with this plan and provide you greater returns on your cumulative premiums. With these exciting benefits, your savings corpus is supercharged to help you achieve all your desired goals in life.
Whether you’re looking to save money for your child’s higher education or start a business, these financially draining priorities can be easily covered through a good guaranteed savings plan. Every need that requires monetary resources calls for the need for regular and consistent savings.
The guaranteed savings plan requires you to save a small fraction of your income for a specified timeframe, and gain a secure cover for your future. Additionally, it also provides various other benefits like death benefit, tax benefit, maturity benefit, and so on.
All this is made available to you without compromising on the quality of your current lifestyle. With a guaranteed savings plan, you can make long-term savings for various life goals such as your child’s marriage. This plan ensures that you can fulfill all your aspirations in life.
These plans usually offer a wide range of policy terms for additional personalization, and it also acts as collateral in banks for availing loan facilities in the event of any financial problem in your household. Once you finish paying premiums for a particular time, you can gain all these benefits.
How Guaranteed Savings Plans are Different from The Rest?
While guaranteed savings plans are a subset of life insurance policies, certain aspects make them different from the other life insurance variants like ULIP and Retirement plans. Several features make guaranteed savings plans unique from the rest.
With this policy, you are eligible to gain a cover for the entire policy term, even when your premiums are still being paid for a certain time. Moreover, it also allows you to choose your desired payment term as per your financial capabilities and requirements.
To make it even better, the plan also assures guaranteed regular add-ons, depending on the frequency of your premium payments, through the premium booster facility available exclusively for guaranteed savings plans.
In simple terms, the higher premium you pay, the more the guaranteed add-ons you gain. With that said, these plans provide you peace of mind by providing you complete security of your funds, unlike other plans that require reconsideration every once in a while.
The plan also assures guaranteed returns, regardless of how volatile or downgraded the market is. Therefore, your funds are always safe from the harsh conditions of the market, and your principal amount is completely resistant to any kind of circumstances.
Once you finish paying all the premiums required for this plan, you will surely gain maturity benefit as well, which is sometimes not available in many other insurance plans available in the market. What’s even better, the benefit is given right on the date of the maturity of your policy.
To be eligible for investing in these plans, you don’t even need to undergo any kind of medical tests, and the plan also provides benefits to your family in the event of your unfortunate death during the tenure of your policy.
Unlike other plans, the maturity benefits of a guaranteed savings plan are a lot more promising and include a total sum worth all your premiums paid, along with the guaranteed regular additions and the principal amount.
There are also several tax benefits associated with this plan as per the section 6C and D of the Income Tax Act of India, and the maturity benefits, as well as the policy, are completely free from taxes. The plan also allows you to start investing earlier through a minimum age bar of 18 years.
Bottom Line
If you have recently started making money and have received only your first salary so far, you may not think about a savings plan as a necessity. However, the earlier you start, the more benefits you can reap from these plans.
With guaranteed savings plans, you can save money for any unforeseen events that might take place shortly. These savings plans also help you safeguard a financially secure future for your family and loved ones in the event of your unfortunate death as well. Therefore, make sure you consider investing in guaranteed savings plans.
How to Have Fun at Home without Breaking the Bank
Having fun is one of the ways to lift your spirits and is exciting but also costly. However, you do not have to cancel fun because of the unnecessary expenses that come with it. There are other alternative ways of having fun without actually emptying your wallet.
Cook a meal together.
Baking this holiday season is a big pain, but there are things that don’t need to be baked such as meatloaf, pan-fried chicken strips or lemon crème brûlée. Anything you make together will create great memories and unique dishes for you to enjoy separately later on.
Get Together with Friends and Family .
Host a casual gathering at home where you can share a meal and some laughs with friends and family. Not only is this a great way to save money, it’s also a great way to get to know people in a more intimate way than you might through social media. Putting a face and name together can make socializing more personal and meaningful.
Playing an online game
Playing online games is fun and cheap because they are free and can be accessed at the comfort of your home. You just have to have a smartphone, tablet or laptop. An example of such games, my personal favorite, is Mr. Bean Splash Art Game: Draw, Color & Paint Scenes. This game could never be boring because it allows parents to bond with their child during playtime. It involves coloring and drawing. Each choice presents you with ten canvases that you can either draw, paint or color to your liking.
Having a pool party
Having a pool party is one of the ways to have people around and spending time with friends at low costs. All you need is to send out invites and everyone will show up in their bathing suits. You can participate in racing games or old casual conversation with your friends while enjoying the view.
Go on a picnic
Picnics are fun and quite affordable. It only requires you to carry packed meals or quick bites already available in your kitchen. Picnicking allows you and your loved one to enjoy fresh air while catching up or even participate in games such as poker outdoors. Picnic setups can also provide good environments to make memories with friends and family by taking unique and quality pictures and videos.
Watch a movie or a series
There are so many online television and movie services with affordable monthly subscription fees. Few examples are Netflix and Hulu. They are packed with a lot of television series and movies you can binge watch the entire weekend with your friends and family or alone. Apart from the monthly subscription, you will only need popcorn or pizza to enjoy your weekend.
Clean out your closet
Cleaning does not sound like fun but cleaning out your closet is! You can get out all your clothes and try them out to see the ones that still fit and are still your preferred style. You can spice up things by filming the entire process to show out to your friends on Instagram and YouTube or have friends over and play clean and swap clothes with each other.
Having fun does not have to be expensive all the time. With the above suggestions you can keep yourself busy and entertained during your free time. Some of the suggestions such as watching and playing online games can be enjoyed solo but can also be enjoyed with friends and family.
6 Tips to Help You Get Accepted for A Personal Loan
There may be many reasons why you need to secure a personal loan, and most people who apply for them have no other means of raising the funds to get them out of a fix, secure a better future for themselves or even renovate their home or pay for a wedding. However, if you have a lot of existing debt or a poor credit rating, you might be left wondering if any lender will even consider your application for an online, personal loan.
The following 6 tips are designed to make the process of applying for online personal loans simpler, and help you improve your chances of acceptance:
- Get to grips with your credit report
While not every lender will base their decision on your credit report, all will at least consider it, and as such, it pays to have a better understanding of it so that not only can you see what a lender sees when they look at your finances, but you can get a clearer picture of what type of loan you might be eligible for. Once you’ve read your credit report, you can correct any mistakes that might appear on your file, to potentially boost your credit score.
- Make lenders want to lend to you
The primary concern of lenders is that you can pay back your loan in a timely fashion, and if you can show them this, the better your chances are of securing the loan you need. There are several ways to demonstrate this, and they include paying off any existing debts, and providing evidence of a stable and regular income. Not only will the lender want to see that you can cover the loan repayments, but they’ll also want to see that you can cover your other living expenses, too.
- Shop around
Just as with anything that you buy, it can often pay to shop around and check out multiple options instead of plumping for the first that you come across, simply because it’s convenient. Yes, banks can help you secure a personal loan, but so can many other legitimate lenders, and they may even be cheaper and more suitable for your needs. Do be wary of leaving too many enquiries on your credit report though, as can be damaging to your credit score.
- Use an eligibility checker
Checking your eligibility with soft search tools isn’t harmful to your credit score, and is a good way of shopping around for a lender. Online eligibility checkers will run a light check on your credit file to determine which products you stand the highest chance of being approved for, while not being counted as an actual credit check. When doing this, you can restrict the number of applications you actually make, and apply only to those lenders who are most likely to approve you.
- Get your finances in order
Periodically reorganising your finances is always a good idea, but even more so when you’re considering applying for a personal loan. Knowing how much money comes into your account every month, and exactly what goes out, can help you better manage your life in general, and make you a more appealing prospect for lenders. Once you’ve reviewed your finances, you might try to cut back on spending, or consolidate some, or all of your other debts.
- Recognise your limits and stick to them
While there may be some lenders willing to lend you more than you’ve asked them for, don’t be tempted to automatically agree to this, as the more you borrow, the higher your repayments will be. While you might be able to cope with this initially, what happens if a life event leaves you needing more money than you’ve accounted for and you start missing payments?
Limit your borrowing amount to only what you really need, and you should be much safer that way.
With these tips in mind, you may feel more ready to apply for a personal loan, but still have some questions, such as:
Q. Does it matter what reason I give for wanting a personal loan?
A. Lenders are typically focused upon whether you can pay your loan back and on time, not what you need it for, so don’t get too caught up on your reasons, and just try to be honest.
Q.What credit score will get me a loan?
A. It’s hard to give a definitive answer, but generally speaking, the better your credit score is, the higher your chance of being approved for a personal loan, and get a deal that works best for you. Note that there are loans especially for people with bad credit.
Q. If I’m rejected, will it damage my credit score?
A. Multiple applications, while not recorded as being successful or unsuccessful, may cause lenders to make the assumption that your finances aren’t stable. Carrying out a soft check beforehand will help prevent you from having to make multiple applications, and apply only for those loans you’re most eligible for.
Q. How can I apply for an online, personal loan?
A. With so many ways to borrow money online, you can apply for a personal loan online using their simple application forms and by providing evidence of any relevant documents as requested.
Online personal loans can be immensely helpful at certain times in your life, and thankfully, applying for them couldn’t be easier; simply follow the tips above to give yourself the best chance of approval from your chosen lender
Plan Your Finances With the Best Term Plan to Avoid 5 Problems
If you spend most of your time worrying over your financial planning, this article is for you. Managing your money can be a complicated task if you are not prepared in the right way. In this context, being prepared means having the appropriate tools at your disposal, which can accommodate your financial requirements.
As an earning member in your family or someone with dependents to provide for, looking for the best term insurance in India is an excellent place to start. Apart from all other investments that you plan, this will help you ensure your family’s financial stability against unforeseeable situations. You can think of it as an underlying safety net that is the foundation of your financial planning.
Therefore, looking for the best term insurance in India should be at the top of your to-do list. Furthermore, with growing expenses and a general rise in the standard of living, it is even more crucial to have a financial shield for emergencies. Thus, knowing term insurance benefits can help you decide if you really need this insurance.
Insurance providers are coming up with innovative policies offering a variety of benefits for diverse financial profiles. Choosing the best term insurance in India, according to your family’s needs, can help you avoid the following problems:
- Financial Crisis in Your Absence
The financial crisis in the wake of losing a loved one can lead to immense pressure on your family members. Especially if you have multiple dependents and you are the sole earning member of the family. If this is the case for you, it is ideal to begin looking for the best term insurance in India early in life.
It does not mean that you cannot get financial cover later in life as well. But, the advantages of early investment in the best term plan in India are undeniable. You can get life cover at cheaper rates and stay covered for a longer period.
In case of your untimely demise, your family will not have to compromise on their living standards if you have an insurance plan in place. It prevents them from facing severe financial distress and struggle to meet regular expenses. You can make sure the sum assured is adequate by using an insurance calculator, which is easily available on most insurer’s websites.
- The Burden of Debt Repayments
If you have any outstanding debt repayments, make sure that you have the best term insurance in India, with adequate coverage so that your family can pay it off even in your absence. Otherwise, the burden of repaying the loan may fall entirely on your family in case of an unfortunate event.
Most of us rely on loans to make milestone purchases in life, such as a house or a car. This means repaying the loan for the coming years. Even in the year of pandemic, India registered an accelerated growth of 8.4% in October 2020 for vehicle loans. Hence, ensure that you consider your liabilities appropriately when buying the best term insurance in India for your family.
- Struggle to Maintain the Lifestyle
In the absence of a stable income source, your family may need to cut down on their regular living expenses. Inability to maintain the lifestyle because of lack of funds can be the cause of massive stress. You can prevent this from happening by investing in the best term plan in India that is appropriate for their financial needs.
Things to consider while opening a Demat account
Online trading in the stock market is only possible if the person is having his Demat account. If you are new to the stock market and want to try your luck in the market, you need to get a Demat account. It is one great way to have a look at all the holding in the market and take all the necessary steps as and when required to be taken in the stock market.
The opening Demat account is not at all a hectic procedure. Though it is done right from the online mode. It has enabled people to get more into the stock market with the easy ways of doing things. Before opening the Demat account, the person needs to consider few things that are listed below:
- Security: It is the topmost priority of the person to look for security for the investment which he has done in the market. Do consider the fact that the Demat account should be equipped with the highest level of security in the terms of data encryption both on the server and the computer. It should be so safe that it can protect the system from cyber-attacks that might happen.
- Paperless account opening: It will be a great idea if the person goes for the paperless opening of the Demat account. The online opening of the account is a very smooth process that will only take few minutes to get opened. Do consult those service providers that are into the online account opening. Even the KYC is also done through online mode.
- Online access: Before opening a Demat account, the person needs to look or the depository participant that offers online access to the Demat account. This access will help the person to have better control over the investments. A proper track can be maintained in every transaction valuation or portfolio that is done in the account. In case there is an immediate fall or rise in the price of a share, it will provide instant alerts.
- Choice of a broker: As per the guidelines provided by the government, the person can have two accounts i.e. Demat and trading account with different brokers. But it will be great if the person gets it opened with one financial partner only to make this easy to handle.
- Product range: It is very important to go with a financial partner that will offer you a robust trading platform and allows you to have an investment in a diverse range of products like stocks, derivatives, government bonds, etc. Even they will enable the person to view all the investment jet with a few clicks on the system.
- Certified professionals: It is very important to take your hard-earned money to the right people. So it is very important to check that the depositary participant is a certified professional that will provide all the right information that will lead to long-term benefits.
This is how the person can get to open the Demat account in the best possible way. You can even open Demat account with 5paisa as it is a great platform that will provide all the expert advice on the investment that is to be made.
Mortgage Post Closing Services: Describing What They Entail
Could you be interested in mortgage post closing services? They entail strict reviews and audits to ensure compliance and completeness of documents. It is only after total confirmation of documents that the lender can fund the loan. The service provider selected by your company must be very experienced and good at their work. They must know how to correct documents from various origination stages and review them. The only documents that providers of mortgage post closing services could correct are those that have been signed and funded. The work of hired professionals also is to review legal, loan processing and other documentation for regulatory conformity.
They follow origination and underwriting rules to the letter, making sure missing information, if any, is retrieved. Mortgage closing services also entails data integrity checks so as to generate quality control reports. While doing integrity checks on loan information, service providers also state any possible exceptions. Basically their major activities entail the following. Tracking all documents (trailing document retrieval) associated with the mortgage post-closing is the first critical step. The documents that need to be trailed include assignments, assumption agreements, judgments, tax records, trust deeds, modifications, and UCC (Uniform commercial code) among others.
After the completion of this, issuance of final title policy, lien and assignment take place. The second activity offered during delivery of Mortgage closing services is the assembly of post closing loan package. What this entails is compilation of all loan documents that are usually submitted during the whole origination process. It means therefore that the provider of mortgage post closing services will work together with underwriters, loan officers, loan processors, mortgage brokers, home appraisers, property sellers and any other involved parties. The assembling work is rather tiresome and lengthy and that is why you want it to be done by a big company with many employees.
Another activity includes post closing data integrity audit as aforementioned. The main reason why this audit is done is to tackle possible home loan deficiencies. They verify and address red flags that were raised during the underwriting process. After this, all loans that have been fully approved are registered with a given mortgagee system. This whole process of registering approved loans prevents future assignments on loans. It also saves lenders from incurring future correction and tracking costs or facing document penalties among others. This step of mortgage post closing services also ensures faster execution of loans, zero errors on documentation and an easy closing process.
Mortgage quality control audit is also part of mortgage post closing services. There are automated audit systems used for this task. The service you will be offered in this step include pre-funding, post-closing, servicing, compliance, foreclosure loans, fraud investigation, preparation of the QC plan, cancel or reject, and commercial loans audit among others. It is imperative to make sure that the provider of the post closing service can audit and review the loans you normally process. Many outsourced companies deal with FHA, VA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac among other home loans. Their basic auditing process entails file document review, evaluation of underwriting process, credit risk analysis and third party verification.
All You Want To Know About Mortgage
A mortgage is a kind of agreement. This allows the lender to take away the property if the person fails to pay the cash. Generally, a house or such a costly property is given out in exchange for a loan. The home is the security which is signed for a contract. The borrower is bound to give away the mortgaged item if he fails to make the repayments of the loan. By taking your property the lender will sell it to someone and collect the cash or whatever was due to be paid.
There are several types of mortgages. Some of them are discussed here for you –
Fixed-rate mortgages- These are actually the most simple type of loan. The payments of the loan will be exactly the same for the whole term. This helps to clear the debt fast as the borrowers are made to pay more than they should. Such a loan lasts for a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years.
Adjustable rate mortgages- This type of loan is quite similar to the earlier one. The only point of difference is that the interest rates might change after a certain period of time. Thus, the monthly payment of the debtor also changes. These kinds of loans are very risky and you will not be sure that how much the rate fluctuation shall be and how the payments might change in the coming years.
Second mortgages- These kinds of mortgage allows you to add another property as a mortgage to borrow some more money. The lender of the second mortgage, in this case, gets paid if there is any money left after repaying the first lender. These kinds of loans are taken for home improvements, higher education, and other such things.
Reverse mortgages- This one is quite interesting. It provides income to the people who are generally over 62 years of age and are having enough equity in their home. The retired people sometimes make use of this kind of loan or mortgage to generate income out of it. They are paid back huge amounts of the money they have spent on the homes years back.
Thus, we hope that you are able to understand the different kinds of mortgages that this article deals with. The idea of mortgage is quite simple- one has to keep something valuable as security to the money lender in exchange for getting or building some valuable thing.
What Insurances Can I Have With My Mortgage?
Life Cover
Life Cover provides a lump sum if you die during the policy term. This can be used to pay off your mortgage so your family do not have to worry about making any further repayments.
Critical Illness Cover
Critical Illness Cover is designed to insure against critical illnesses which could have a severe impact on your ability to earn a living. It should pay out if you are diagnosed with one of the critical illnesses or disabilities listed on the policy. You could then use the lump sum to repay your mortgage or help pay expensive medical costs. Some policies pay out on death during the period of cover if you are eligible to claim.
Accident, Sickness & Unemployment Cover
Accident, Sickness & Unemployment Cover is a short-term income-protection policy. It pays you a tax-free monthly sum for up to 12 months if you are unable to work due to an accident or sickness or if you become unemployed through no fault of your own. Policies are available that protect you against all of these events or just cover you for accident and sickness only, or unemployment only.
This type of insurance is expensive so to reduce the cost you can choose to have a ‘deferred period’. Then, in the event of a claim, you will not receive any benefit for a period of time at the beginning. This deferment could be for 30, 60 or 90 days for all three types of claims. You can also have a longer deferred period of 180 days for accident and sickness cover. To help you decide which deferred period is best you should take into consideration such things as any savings you may have and any sick pay you get from your employer.
You can choose the amount of monthly benefit you wish to receive up to 65% of your gross monthly income. Gross income is your wages before deductions have been taken such as income tax and National Insurance contributions. Of course the higher the benefit you require the higher the cost of the insurance. Cover provided by some companies may be limited due to individual circumstances.
Just as an example, Accident, Sickness and Unemployment Cover typically costs £4.71 a month for every £100 of monthly benefit. This is based on a 36-year-old customer choosing £850 of accident, sickness and unemployment monthly benefit with claims paid after a 30-day deferred period.
The cost of this insurance depends on a number of factors including your age, your occupation and where you live.
A number of companies offer short-term income protection and other products designed to protect you against loss of income.
Buildings Insurance
This covers the structure of the home such as the roof, walls, windows and permanent fittings.
Contents Insurance
This covers household goods, personal possessions and valuables within the home.
Tips to Choosing a Mortgage Broker
When you’re searching for a new home, you go through a number of properties to find that perfect match for you and your family. Once the excitement settles, it’s time to secure your financing.
You have two choices, you can approach your bank and hope that they are offering loans right now or you can approach a mortgage broker, someone who specializes in property financing and works with a host of leading banks, financial institutions and credit unions to secure you the best deal available to meet your budget.
When you first start looking for someone to help you secure the financing you need, it’s advisable to speak to family and friends that have recently purchased property in the area. They may be able to recommend an experienced broker that they dealt with, who secured them their financing. Word of mouth is usually the best way to find the best of the best.
Another option is to search online. You will be welcomed by hundreds of mortgage brokers who all want to assist you in getting the finance you need to secure your new home. If you choose online, there is some additional research you will have to do to ensure you will be working with someone who has experience and knowledge in the industry and has a good reputation with their customers.
There are a number of different brokers out there, some will be tied to certain estate agencies, some will work independently and some will work for large lending centers that are working closely with a number of the leading lenders in the country. Try and steer clear of the first two, rather go with the one that can work alongside a large number of banks and financial institutions to find you the money you need in the shortest period of time.
The mortgage broker should be focused on finding you the best possible deal. They may present you with a number of offers, enabling you to choose the one you feel meets your specific requirements.
One of the most important considerations is that they have extensive industry experience and an excellent reputation. You want your mortgage broker to work for you, they should provide you with all the information and advice you need, also providing you with outstanding customer service. This is so important as a first time buyer when you are unsure about the processes that lie ahead.
Determine if they charge any upfront fees. Some mortgage brokers will charge fees for their efforts. Ensure you are aware of the percentage they charge and how the payment is to be made. Is it upfront? Do you have to pay it straight away? This may reduce your down payment slightly, so take this into consideration.
Always do your own research as well, don’t rely on what they tell you. Even if you have chosen to use a mortgage broker because they can secure the best deals, approach the banks and find out what they are offering right now. Don’t settle for the first offer that comes you way, by doing some research, you can ensure you find the best mortgage with the best interest and terms to suit your budget.
Never assume your loan is secure. Ensure everything is provided to you in writing. This should be the offer from the lending institution, the mortgage broker’s fees and anything else imperative to your decision.
With everything in writing, you are set to go ahead and place an offer on your new dream home with the confidence that your financing should be approved within the shortest period of time.
