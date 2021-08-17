Tech
Taking a Step Towards Sustainable Living: Use Solar Charge Controller
In India, our energy consumption behaviour is characterized by many families that rely on inadequate and non-renewable energy sources. Therefore, the path to India’s progress and development in terms of energy production is one of sustainability. Solar energy is a well-known sector that contributes to India’s long-term viability for sustainable energy production. Primarily because of its location in the tropical region, India has a huge potential for solar energy.
Using renewable energy for our homes is the next best step to a healthy and eco-friendly lifestyle. This is where solar systems help us live a more sustainable lifestyle as such systems eliminate the use of fossil fuels in power generation. Additionally, it also reduces the electricity bills, as you can generate your own power using solar panels and other components of a solar system. The solar panels store and convert direct sunlight into electricity that people use for appliances.
The best part is – installing a solar power system is as simple as it gets. All you need to do is buy the ideal solar power system and ensure that you have some space on your rooftop to install it. While it may seem that investing in a solar power system is expensive, in reality, your investment provides you steady return in the long term. How so? Well, your investment enables savings on electricity bills.
Nonetheless, if you are not in a position to buy a new solar power system, what options do you have? In such a case, it is best to purchase a solar charge controller.
What Is A Solar Charge Controller?
In the simplest of terms, a solar charge controller is a regulator that ensure your battery is not overcharged. Typically, all batteries have a voltage capacity rating, and exceeding that voltage can result in long-term battery degradation and loss of performance. This is where solar charge controllers operate as a restriction gate for your battery storage system, ensuring that it is not overloaded.
Charge controllers are installed majorly in rural areas where there is minimal or no electricity available and can be used to run DC appliances..
Types Of Charge Controllers
There are two types of charge controllers that are present in the market: PWM (pulse width modulation) controllers and MPPT (maximum power point trackers).
PWM charge controller is usually reasonably priced and suitable for smaller solar systems. Meanwhile, the MPPT solar charge controllers are more advanced and priced on a slightly higher side. However, they enable maximum output from the solar panel and are suitable for large capacity solar systems.
The type of charge controller which is best for you depends on your requirement of capacity and size is. First, let us look at some of the top-selling charge controllers by reputed brands like Luminous that are available in the market.
- Solar Charge Controller – SCC1206NM
This solar charge controller by Luminous boasts of 98% efficiency, and comes backed with inbuilt low voltage disconnect (LVD) technology. In addition, this solar charge controller also features an automatic battery selection function and has a USB port for DC load connection. Providing you with protection against overcharge and reverse current, this solar charge controller is also reasonably priced.
Specifications:
- Warranty- 12 months
- Maximum supported power panel- [email protected]
- Charge controller rating- [email protected]
- Solar Charge Controller – SCC1220NM
The solar charge controller shows 98% efficiency with its inbuilt low voltage disconnect technology. This charge controller prevents the battery from overcharging and from charge flowing in the opposite direction back towards the solar panel. It also halts the solar system from going into deep discharge modes during low light situations and makes for an economical option.
Specifications:
- Warranty- 12 months
- Maximum panel capacity supported- 400Wp at 12V and 800Wp at 24V
- Net weight- 0.35 kg
It’s safe to say that solar energy is the next step towards moving to a more green and sustainable world. And, solar charge controllers are a device that allows us to begin our journey with renewable energy at minimal costs and investments. So, what are you waiting for? Explore your options today!
4 Impacts that Motorcycle Ownership Can Have on Your Health
When someone talks about being healthy, they’re speaking about both your physical and mental state. You want to stay physically fit but mentally sound as well. There are all kinds of factors that contribute to both.
The vehicle you buy can impact your health more than you think. With that in mind, in this article, we will talk about the impact owning and riding a motorcycle regularly can have on you.
If you own a motorcycle already, or you’re thinking about buying one soon, you should keep these impacts in mind. You might decide to either go through with purchasing the motorcycle, or maybe you’ll get rid of your current one based on the points we’re about to bring up.
You Can Injure or Kill Yourself
Motorcycles are far more dangerous than other vehicles, such as cars and trucks. If you’re in a car or truck, you have a solid steel framework around you, and it protects you if you strike another vehicle or an inanimate object.
That’s not true with motorcycles, and the statistics back that up. For instance, in a recent year, there were 8,031 motorcycle wrecks in Florida alone, with many more happening in other states across the country.
You can try to stay safer while riding a motorcycle by wearing a helmet and pads, but even then, you’re taking a risk when you own and ride one that you don’t take with other vehicles. That’s because nothing is separating you from the road flying by underneath you except air when you operate one of these vehicles.
Your Family Might Worry, Which Adversely Affects Your Mind State
Motorcycles are risky in other ways besides the physical. For example, if you insist on owning and riding a motorcycle, but you have a family, they might think that something will happen to you.
If you’re single and you want to ride a motorcycle, then presumably, you’re not going to worry anyone.
If you marry someone, though, or you have a significant other, they might not like the idea of you using a motorcycle to get around. If you have kids, they may not like it either.
If you think them worrying about you does not impact your health, you’re wrong. If you know they are at home worrying, you might feel guilty and conflicted all the time. It could be those feelings that cause depression or anxiety. Based on those feelings, you might decide to trade in your motorcycle and get a more practical and safer vehicle.
Owning and Riding a Motorcycle Might Give You More Confidence
On the other hand, there are positive impacts that riding and owning a motorcycle might have on your health as well. For instance, maybe you feel like you’re more attractive if you ride a motorcycle. Perhaps you have the jacket that goes with it with the unmistakable Harley Davidson logo.
Owning and riding that motorcycle around might give you a confidence boost that you might not otherwise have. You may feel like that motorcycle is a big part of your identity.
If so, you might think that the positive feelings you get from motorcycle ownership outweigh the dangers we mentioned. If you feel confident and happy when you ride, you may choose to continue owning your motorcycle for many years to come.
You Might Feel Like It Helps You Attract Attention
You may feel like having the motorcycle and being part of that subculture is good for you. You could have lots of friends who ride as well, and just about any therapist would agree that having friends that care about you is a great thing for your self-esteem.
You might meet new people through owning that motorcycle. Perhaps you meet new romantic interests that way as well. Maybe you take your motorcycle to Sturgis every year for the monumental rally that takes place there, and you love being a part of that scene.
If you think about it, you can see that there are both negative and positive impacts owning and riding a motorcycle might have on your health. That is why you will have to carefully weigh whether it makes more sense for you to continue owning one or not.
You can’t deny or discount the potential dangers, but there are some positive ones as well. If you only feel alive when you ride, that might be enough to convince you that hanging onto your motorcycle is the right move.
How to Build Brand Authority Using Content
The journey to becoming an authoritative brand is not easy. It entails a lot of knowledge, skills, effort, and commitment; but the tremendous benefits one can gain make all the effort worth it.
In this article, you’ll learn the meaning and importance of brand authority as well as how you can boost your brand authority using content.
What Does Brand Authority Mean?
Brand authority equates to a brand’s trustworthiness and expertise in their industry. In other words, it signifies the trust earned by a brand from its consumers and which is also recognized by their competitors.
Why Is It Important?
Customers perceive a brand with high authority as legitimate and the most trusted source among its competitors. In effect, this amplifies sales and revenue. Plus, it strengthens connections with other authoritative brands.
Does Content Help Improve the Authority of a Brand?
Content can definitely improve a brand’s authority. With the right content marketing strategy, a brand can make itself memorable to its customers. Achieving this state alone can make you unforgettable to your customers or prospective buyers.
You’ll gain the following advantages when you properly educate your audience about your products or services through content.
- Strengthen your relationship with your existing customers
- Attract industry influencers who will promote your brand
- Increase conversions and sales
Tips on How to Build Brand Authority With Your Content
There are several ways a brand can boost its authority through content. Remember these strategies as you build your own brand authority.
-
Show Expertise When Answering Audience’s Queries
Content marketing is not just about publishing informative content about your company and your products or services. Rather, it is about providing value to your audience. One way to add value to your content is by answering the questions of people interested in your industry.
Here’s a perfect illustration for this: Round Around Tire, a company that sells premium tires Stoney Creek, Canada, created a landing page entitled, “What Tire Is Right for Me?” to guide customers in choosing the best tire that fits their needs and budget.
The company did not only provide answers. They also showed that they know this industry well and can expertly recommend tires based on a client’s needs and budget.
How to Implement:
- Find out what your target market is curious about.
- Ask your customer service representatives to submit all kinds of questions they get from customers.
- Do keyword research and list down all keywords that are relevant to your audience. Use tools like Ahrefs or Semrush.
- You can also use Google Search’s autocomplete or People also ask, or even Answer the Public, if you’re tight on budget.
- Evaluate the existing content about the topic/question and see if you can do better.
- Back up your content with facts and data from industry experts.
-
Showcase Online Reviews and Testimonials
Flaunting positive online reviews and testimonials is another strategy to improve your authority as a brand. It’s an effective way to confirm that you’re good at what you do with the help of other people, which in this case, are your customers.
Local SEO Search, Inc., a Toronto SEO company, has created a page that features testimonials from their clients. Take note, they’re not just featuring quotes or reviews in text format — they’re in video format!
Imagine what will happen if you have something like this on your website. Your authority will not only increase, but you’ll also earn more patrons.
How to Implement:
- Go to your social media profiles and gather reviews that are featuring your products or services.
- Alternatively, you can ask for reviews or quotes from your current clients.
- Get the best ones and place them on your website, like on the homepage or a conversion page, where they can easily be seen.
-
Invest in Original Research or Reports
If you’re looking for an effective way to empower your brand authority, creating original reports based on new data, such as surveys, is another option. Use the data to unearth new insights.
With this strategy, you’re not only providing valuable content to your audience but also attracting media or influencers to make your content as a reference.
How to Implement:
- Remember the questions you’ve gathered in the first tip? Go back to them and examine which ones can be answered by data.
- Alternatively, you may conduct surveys or polls to further understand your audience. Use the results to reveal new insights about the topic.
-
Collaborate with Other Authoritative Brands
If you know where to look, you can find brands that will enhance your authority when you collaborate with them and vice versa. When you work together, you will be exposed to their audience and them with yours.
For instance, Lakeport Metalcraft Inc, a Toronto-based manufacturer for forklift rear post and forklift rear guard technology, called The Backbone®, has worked together with a major automotive manufacturer to promote safe work environments for reach trucks and stand up forklift operators.
Though they did not mention the brand for confidentiality purposes, you get the idea they’ve joined forces with a big name who petitioned Occupational Safety and Hazard Administration (OHSA) for a ruling so they can install a product that will protect their employees from injuries.
That act alone is a big move for both companies which can inspire others, making them unforgettable.
How to Implement:
- Find brands that have a natural affinity with you in terms of values or objectives.
- Brainstorm how you can join forces to offer something of value to both of your audiences.
-
Tap Into Your In-House Subject Matter Experts
Every company has one or more subject matter experts (SMEs). This could be your CEO, Founder, team leader, or regular employee who has the knowledge and expertise about their current roles in your company.
However, not all SMEs are confident in sharing their knowledge and expertise in front of a crowd or on screen. Thus, you need to approach them differently. Give them options on how to impart their knowledge in ways that are useful to your audience.
How to Implement:
- For experts who are confident on-screen: They may have done some vlogs about the subject matter before and may already have an established authority at some point. You can encourage them to create more videos about certain topics that are specific to your industry.
- For experts who have no experience sharing anything with the public, you can encourage them to do podcasts, write blogs, design infographics, or create data-driven research or case studies.
When you regularly create informational and helpful content for your audience, you’re not only giving them reasons to remember you; you’re also increasing the likelihood for them to trust your brand.
Likewise, search engines like Google will recognize your authority once you’ve gained backlinks through your well-researched content — as your backlink profile also reflects your expertise and trustworthiness in your industry. In return, it will reward you by placing your content in SERPs.
Troubleshooting for when your computer won’t boot up
Computer hardware diagnostics can be difficult; this page is not intended to replace a repair professional, but rather to identify frequent issues when computer wont boot that may not require a technician’s assistance.
Power Cords
- Examine your cables.
- Often, laptop cords might be split at the power block; check sure all ends are snugly connected to the wall, adapter, and laptop then the pc wont boot.
- Make sure the 3-prong cord is tight in the rear of the computer’s power supply and firmly in the wall outlet/surge protector for desktops.
- If the cable is frayed or has been chewed through by a pet, disconnect it from the wall before checking it closely. The cables must be changed if they are damaged. Electric tape should not be used on cables with exposed wire. Laptop power cords are thinner than desktop power cables. If they’ve been gnawed through, enough electricity may not reach the computer, resulting in a fire and computer won’t boot up.
- If a prong at the end where it connects to the laptop is broken, it will not charge or charge badly, which is more common on laptops than on desktops.
Points of Insertion: Power Plugs for Laptops
If the cords are in excellent working order but no power is shown on the laptop, you may have a faulty power jack. This type of repair necessitates the use of a specialist. To repair or solder in a new jack, the laptop is frequently dismantled. This problem is frequently discovered, and you may need to hold the power cord in a specific position to receive power into the laptop. Be aware that the power adapter might still be defective, resulting in a similar problem. The only way to tell the difference is to check with a voltmeter to verify whether the volts on the power ada are correct.
A desktop power cord goes faulty at the insertion point at the rear of the computer extremely infrequently, however it isn’t impossible if the cable was yanked or stressed in some manner. The connection between the power cord and the back of a desktop computer should be very tight; there should be no play or wiggle in the connection which will lead to computer wont boot windows 10.
Failures of Motherboards
- Capacitors that are bulging or leaking.
- Cables connecting the power supply to the motherboard are loose or corrupted.
- Cables connecting the motherboard to the hard drive are loose or corrupted.
- As previously stated, the CPU.
- As previously said, memory is important.
Failure of a Hard Drive
- If a hard disc fails to start, the system will most likely report no boot sector detected or a Windows boot error. Another typical problem is a system that gets stuck on the starting screen, such as the Windows logo.
- Strange clicks, x-ray gun noises, hard drive spinning up and slowing down to halt, and so on.
- If any of these problems have arisen, it is recommended that you have a specialist assist you with data backup if you have not done so already.
Software
- Software (such as Windows) can fail in the same way that a hard drive does, such as not booting into the operating system, becoming stuck on a screen, or blue screens during installation.
- Software that was installed incorrectly, driver corruption, a botched update, an unexpected power interruption, and the system not shutting down properly are all common causes of boot up difficulties. Not to mention registry corruption and virus/malware infestations, all of which can utterly a computer’s windows won’t boot.
Why Is Android App Development Important for The Growth of Your Business?
Introduction
When we talk to someone about Android app development, they will say it’s a good idea. Indeed, they are not wrong, but getting foresight information regarding app development is also essential. Therefore, getting detailed knowledge is crucial before diving into the app development process. However, there are several aspects that you have to consider. The first thing is that you have to select the app platform. On which app development platform are you going to launch your app? For example, you are going for Android or iOS.
No doubt, there are several app development platforms. On the other hand, Android and iOS will remain the market leaders if your budget allows you to recruit an in-house android app development company and launch your app on both platforms. Those are much better. But, using one platform can be expensive; you need better funds, resources, time, and a skilled team.
No doubt that the world is using mobile phones and that there is no way of going back. Customers use their smartphones to find local shops and restaurants etc. Your online branding activities can be seen via mobile platforms if you own a business or a brand. Moreover, just making a website is no longer enough. Users are leaving their desktops and mostly rely on mobile apps. On the other hand, it increases the demand for android application developers and iOS developers.
Here Are Some Reasons Why Android App Development Is Important for Business Growth
Extensive Pool of Customers
According to Statista, of the third quarter of 2020, Android users could select from 2.87 million applications, making Google Play. On the other hand, the app store was on top with the highest number of apps to download. Moreover, if we talk about iPhone. App Store was in second place. App store with around 1.96 million iOS apps available. These numbers can vary from the actual number of apps.
There is a reason behind it. It is because Apple and Google delete low-quality content apps regularly from their stores. However, Android apps run on several devices as compare to iOS. On the other hand, these numbers indicate that the Android apps have access to a larger user pool. Moreover, if we talk about apps, the number is regularly increasing.
Bigger Innovative Potential
Google’s philosophy of creativity and freedom is filtering into the applications it hosts in its store. To be a brainchild, Android is just a lot more enjoyable to play with. The strategy for including apps is much more flexible, giving developers more freedom to explore and innovate. Selecting Android for your app can encourage your business. On the other hand, it also offers new ideas that create more value in user’s lives.
Easy Installation
The best thing is that you are not restricted to Play Store. You are allowed to download an Android app from a website too. In other words, the Google Play Store apps can be hosted on a third party’s website. Android’s (SDK) software development kit enables this.
Moreover, it also offers the flexibility to install the app directly to your computer from the command line. All of them make the application available to the highest number of users around the globe. It is the main reason to invest in android app development.
Easier Entry to Market
If you want to develop an app on the Android platform. You have to enroll as a developer. Moreover, you have to build an android package kit (APK). After creating the kit, submit the complete details to the android app development platform. However, you can easily register yourself on the Android platform. On the other hand, if we talk about iOS, you have to pass multiple stages in iOS for registering yourself and getting registration approval.
On the other hand, the best thing about Android development is that an Android app deploys in a single day. There is a reason. It is because Android frequently gets authorization from the platform. But sometimes it gets almost 2 or 3 days, depending on multiple factors. However, in iOS, this same process needs nearly weeks. On the other hand, it allows developers to update the app on Google Play Store.
It is because they have to satisfy the customer’s need. So, when developers get feedbacks for an app, they update the app. however, if we talk about Apple App Store. It is pretty challenging. It is because the developer has to submit a new update and run the process. That is why this process is a little more complex and time-consuming. No doubt, this Android is more effective and efficient than iOS.
Custom ROMs
In Android, the custom ROM (Read-Only Memory) relates to the firmware of the mobile phone. However, Android is open-source. It allows a developer to change and recompile code. On the other hand, the developer is also allowed to adjust it to several devices.
It includes the design and behavior of the device. A mobile application development channel uses this skill as it allows them to create countless code variants. Therefore, developing new features and modifying an application to new devices swiftly.
Compatible with More Devices
No doubt, every one of us knows that Android dominates the smartphone sector. On the other hand, Android can run on more devices as compare to iOS and other OS. Moreover, the entire industry is changed by Android OS. In today’s market, the manufacturers that produce devices that support Android applications are increased compared to iOS.
One factor that has a high impact in the market as well as on customer mind. It is affordability. It is the main reason behind using Android devices more than iOS. There are several other aspects too, but it is the central aspect. However, going for Android app development is a good choice. It is a wiser decision, and on the other hand, it also contributes to increasing your profit.
Lower Development Cost
Every choice, like going for Android app development or iOS both has different costs. It is the same as you are going to buy a car. You have to decide which car to purchase. Similarly, in in app development, you have to decide which platform is best for your app. most people find themselves in the middle of the ocean. When it comes to the investment and the expected outcomes, this inner tension is natural.
However, this tension question comes to our mind at last. Generally, the first real question that comes to mind is which app development platform is cheaper. We create multiple questions in our minds. We often think about the advantages and disadvantages of the app. However, this situation is part of our life. It often happens to us when we buy a car or app. So, when it comes to app development, we do the same every time.
On the other hand, you have to make a one-time payment of $25 for a subscription. In other words, a person will register or upload their app on Google Play Store, and they have to pay this amount as a fee. Similarly, you have to pay in the Apple App Store. However, in Apple, one has to pay around $99 a year. Moreover, Android is still open-source. It is easier to choose.
Most of the developers prefer Android app development over iOS. It is because it offers substantial advantages over iOS. When it comes to app development, most of the developers will go for Android. The mobile app development platform pays more attention to Android apps. These platforms dramatically cut and reduce the costs of the entire process.
Final Notes
The mobile industry is booming. Investing in mobile app development is worthy for every business. If your company isn’t on mobile till now. And you don’t think about investing in creating a mobile app. You’re already behind your competitors.
If your competitors aren’t on mobile. They’ll be on mobile soon. Many of the young people started using mobile a long time ago.
Smartphones are now used by around 75% of the younger population. With out-of-date techniques, it’s challenging to engage the millennial generation. Even if they have access to a traditional PC, young people prefer to use their mobile devices. There are several reasons to choose and invest in Android, and each one has some worth.
Whenever you made any decision regarding anything, consider your team. For example, selecting a platform will be much better if you involve different departments, individuals, and preferences. No doubt, Android is the most preferable and best option for startups and growing businesses.
On the other hand, it can also aid big companies in achieving their goals. There is a reason. It is because companies have to “Understand the benefits of having an app. For example, increasing revenue and targeting more customers, etc. You can select the best software development company for your project. Several well-known and award-winning companies offer their services in this field. You can choose one of them aftermarket research.
You can increase brand recognition and loyalty among many current and potential customers by developing mobile applications for Apple, Android, and other mobile operating systems. In truth, many customers now expect a firm or brand to have its mobile application.
It suggests that gaining a competitive advantage over other businesses is becoming increasingly important. On the other hand, multiple companies are adopting app development. They know if they miss this opportunity, they leave behind by their competitors. Moreover, having an app for your business can increase your brand and company reliability.
Top aspects for Starting a Career in data engineering
Big data has benefitted many individuals to get high-salary careers. Big data professionals have a huge market demand in the current market.
Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists, and Big Data Engineers rank among the top emerging jobs on LinkedIn.
-Forbes
What is data engineering?
Data engineering is the process of developing and building systems for collecting, storing, and analyzing data. It is a vast field with several applications in various industries. Firms have collected huge amounts of data, and they require data infrastructure and personnel to sort and analyze the information.
This resulted in the demand for big data engineers who work to design systems, which collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information for data scientists and business analysts to interpret. The main objective is to make data accessible so that the firms can take help of it for evaluating and optimizing their business overall performance.
In this article, let’s talk about the crucial aspects that an individual needs for a career in data engineering.
Earn an undergraduate degree
The most important aspect to start your career in the field of data engineering is to have a bachelor’s degree, as the job demands a good knowledge of various basic concepts. One can do a degree in any of the following:
- Computer Science
- Software Engineering
- Information Technology
Have a good sense of programming
The field of data engineering requires good coding skills. A data engineer must have a programming background. They must have a keen interest in data as well as finding patterns in data. One can enhance their knowledge of the programming languages by doing a big data certification. The important programming languages one must have knowledge of are as follows:
- R
- Python
- SQL
Learn latest technologies
The individuals must have a good knowledge of the latest technologies that are essential to perform the day-to-day tasks. Following are the important tools that the data engineers use:
- Apache Hadoop
- Apache Spark
- Apache Hive
- Apache Beam
- Apache Cassandra
- Apache Oozie
- Apache NiFi
- Apache Flink
- Apache HBase
- Apache Impala
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Crunch
- Apache Apex
- Apache Storm
- Heron
- Hue
One can also start with the three giants in the market: Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learning these latest technologies will help an individual to offer the best inputs, which can be used for developing scalable data pipelines.
Develop communication skills
It is very important to develop one’s communication skills to be part of this growing field. A good big data engineer should have the following qualities:
- Communication skills: This job role demands interacting with people like stakeholders to know their demands before development.
· Ability to design: In their job role a data engineer creates simple creative designs where the architecture is not overly done.
- Detail-oriented: Data quality plays a key role in developing data pipelines. The quality and integrity of the data in the pipeline will determine the quality of the rest of the task.
Get professional certifications
There are several industry-recognized data engineer certifications that an individual can do to enhance their skills before starting their career in this field. Certification offers excellent knowledge and guidance by giving exposure to real-time projects.
Gain entry-level job experience
One of the best aspects to get entry into the field of data engineering is, getting an entry-level job. There are many firms especially start-ups who are offering positions for qualified graduates. Once you gain good experience, try solving problems by choosing public data sets and develop a system.
End Notes
If an individual wants to start their career in the field of data engineering, they must enhance their skillset and do a certification program that offers better knowledge. It is highly recommended to stay updated with the latest technologies.
Marketing amid Coronavirus Pandemic and Beyond
Life before the global pandemic situation seems like a blur today. We only cherish it in our albums or talk about the incidents. Everything we knew, changed overnight. Every industry felt a sudden change during covid times. Though the initial phase was panic and despair for each of us, we gradually adapted to the new normal. Social distancing laws made us all confined in the safety of our homes.
Lockdown and work from home culture were adapted overnight. Many companies started laying off employees in big capacity and saved cost-cutting. Marketers wanted to stop site advertising for their brands. Not just meetings but almost everything started taking place online. The Internet came as a saviour and respite for many industries and revolutionize their spaces in the pandemic era.
If social media spread timely information and trends to keep audiences busy in making Dalgona coffee or take some weight loss challenge, it also provided unlimited entertainment and education sped up massively in its space, and online shopping continued in an undisrupted manner. Weekend get-togethers and family gatherings converted into virtual meetups and with less personnel touch.
In marketing, many brands realized that the pandemic was not the time to step back but forward. They found a way to amplify their products online and set out to engage with audiences on digital platforms. Global pandemic and lockdown indeed discerned the true potential of digital marketing.
We have seen major shifts happening all over the world. Marketing space has spruced up with various tactics to increase their sales and reach out to the masses in digital space. Global pandemic also brought perspectives to look at the things around us. Lockdowns have affected the businesses that were mounting up losses each day, which kept them clueless about keeping up with uncertain times. When business was thinking how to buckle up the sales amid lockdown, they found no way out. Many of them have cut down the advertisement budgets to save a big portion. Many brands explored the digital space to the public their products on global channels and saw it as an opportunity to leap into action in digital media. They have used the online channel to advertise their product line and provide value for customers and they did this through digital marketing.
We indeed have witnessed:
- Shift from offline to online- Various brands have switched from offline to online marketing during the Covid19 pandemic after realizing the true potential of digital marketing.
- Digital Scope is huge – The scope of digital marketing has widened and enabled marketers to reach out to customers through social media, websites, Instagram reels, virtual events, webinars, paid games, giveaways, and much more.
- Every space and industry requires digital intervention and application for its functionality. Hence, digital marketing is the talk of the town and opens many doors for industries and job aspirants who now have a flourishing career to look ahead.
Our generation never before have experienced disruption of life before. Covid-19 helped us realise the essence of technology in tiring times. If technology has opened the doors to virtual way of connecting with people, tech experts have ample opportunities to explore and make future of digital marketing sustainable.
Brands followed ways to penetrate products to masses in this tiring time –
-
Soaring social media presence –
Brands made an active social media presence to communicate and meet customers’ needs and build trust. It helped in highlighting the brand and engage with customers directly.
-
Pay per click (PPC) Plunges –
Paid activities were in place before the pandemic too that helped in boosting sales. Even if brands had an organic marketing strategy, their main focus was to bring in more and more leads for sales. When many companies webbed their presence on digital media, there were chances of brand visibility going down. There, brands began to realise the importance of having an ongoing and organic strategy in place. For that, SEO and content marketing was the answer that continued to play a central role during the lockdown.
-
Lockdown has also mushroomed influencers in digital space-
We witness a spike in memes about working from home, Dalgona coffee making challenge a lot more. For making the product visible in the tech space and market, influencers played a huge role in propagating these trends. We also have witnessed many influencers on the internet during this period, and the trend is bound to continue.
-
Growth in voice searches-
Considering work from home and huge screen time, people tend to go for an easy way to search for anything on the internet. They adopted voice search on search engines. Many AI-powered devices are readily available, resulting in all kinds of queries people were making. It was natural that the current crisis resulted in surging in voice searches. TechEela agrees to the market research about it is expected that 50 percent of searches will be done via voice in the coming few times.
Sitting at home and operating has eased the work and has given time to many for pursuing their hobbies buried under the carpet for years. Technology indeed has helped us to bring everything in our plate at ease. We have often heard from many that the future is digital. As far as marketing is concerned, yes, it has and the pandemic has only helped expedite it.
5 Things to Consider while Buying QuickBooks Cloud Server
QuickBooks, by Intuit, is an accounting software primarily targeted towards small and medium-sized organizations. It takes care of business payrolls, tracks expenses, invoices, bills, and even generates reports.
QuickBooks is easy-to-understand and robust accounting software. So, a decision to adopt QuickBooks in your business is a smart decision. And an even better decision is to buy the services of QuickBooks on the cloud.
It will come with all the benefits of cloud computing, such as anytime and anywhere access to your information and multi-user collaboration over a shared virtual platform.
Furthermore, choosing a reliable cloud service provides better security, robust backup system, compatibility across different devices, quick technical support, reduced infrastructure cost, and the list just goes on.
As more and more applications are now available on the cloud, even QuickBooks has paved its way there. However, there are certain things you need to consider while buying QuickBooks Cloud Server. Let’s look into these.
1. Clarity regarding your QuickBooks requirements
You need to be sure about your QuickBooks requirements and the key features you are looking for in it. Evaluate factors that include whether you have a QuickBooks license or require a new genuine license, what your budget is, and the number of users before choosing a cloud server.
It is because the characteristics offered on-premises can be very different from the features available on the cloud. Aso, every QuickBooks edition (QuickBooks Pro, QuickBooks Premier, QuickBooks Enterprise, or QuickBooks Accountant) offers a different feature. So, businesses must understand various versions of QuickBooks and even communicate their needs to the vendors very clearly.
Questions like which edition, which year, how many users, why virtual desktop, and so on need to be answered by the cloud vendor. Also, ask about firewalls, backup recovery, and disaster management. All these questions will help you, as well as the vendors, to reach the right QuickBooks Cloud server for you.
2. Understand the functionality of cloud
As working on a cloud is quite different from working on-premises, it is better to learn and understand how cloud computing works. It is good to get all your doubts cleared before you take your QuickBooks to the cloud.
You may even learn how these cloud features can help your business grow and allow you to focus on your core business rather than your day-to-day routine tasks. Once you become cloud-savvy, you will have infinite opportunities to explore and experiment with ways to innovate business operations.
3. Keep your employees well-trained
You and your employees need to be trained and updated regarding all the functionalities while taking the QuickBooks to the cloud. Most of the time, your employees will be using this technology on a regular basis. Let your employees brainstorm and develop their queries and doubts, and then let the cloud vendor clear them for you and your employees.
A few training sessions can be scheduled for your employees with the cloud vendor to make this process easy. It will immensely help make things quite clear at the beginning itself, as initially, there will be several challenges and back and forth processes involved while taking QuickBooks to Cloud.
4. Reconsider your IT requirements
While taking your QuickBooks to the cloud, make sure your internet connection is very strong. It is because, in the Cloud, everything will be done via the internet only. A robust and good internet connection from a reputed vendor is of utmost importance. So, make sure you don’t suffer from slow or broken internet bandwidth regularly.
You can even consider having backup power for your internet to not interrupt your internet connection even if the power is not there. Even a secondary internet connection from a different ISP could be considered as a backup.
5. Detailed research on the cloud vendor
Several QuickBooks cloud vendors are mushrooming. So, you need to be careful and do your homework well. Learn about them, compare their offerings, rates, and services thoroughly.
Make sure they have-
- Round-the-clock support
- Technically qualified professionals
- Easy access and are well-experienced
- Strong customer base with a good reputation
- Intuit certified services
- Good server performance (such as High-Performance Computing (HPC) with robust data backup)
- Convincing customer feedback
- Regular security audits and biometric access
- Smart data encryption technology
Ask more and more questions, before selecting the cloud service provider, as data is a sensitive and important asset for companies now. Go ahead only if you are satisfied with their answers and information.
Conclusion
Remember, in today’s data-driven world, the way you handle and utilize your data is the most significant deciding factor for your organization’s success or failure. Today, the more you can manage your data well, the better your chances of succeeding. It is crucial to consider the above points before you zero down to your QuickBooks cloud vendor as it is not easy to regularly change your vendors. Trial and error methods will not work as this can lead to high investment and time costs. All the best!
The Top-rated & Best DVD Ripper of 2021: Copy All your Discs Easily and Quickly
What exactly is a DVD ripper?
Brief Introduction:
A DVD ripper, as its name is depicting its main purpose that it’s basically computer software. It has the capability of converting DVD or any other Blu-Ray into some different file formats that are mostly used in everyday life, primarily in the mp4 or ISO format because these are high in demand and most compatible file formats for all hardware devices.
These DVD rippers are used to transfer videos on Digital Video Discs or simply DVDs to take back up or edit the DVD content into several other formats. It is also playing a vital role while converting a DVD video format to help them play back on different types of mobile devices and media players. With the help of DVD rippers, you can convert DVD to MP4 or any other file format.
A DVD ripping software can help to download the detailed information and data automatically from the given music database like the artist, album, movie, songs, etc. One of the amazing features that can’t be neglected is its ability to stream DVDs format to other available online video formats.
Best Video Converter – WinX DVD Ripper:
After getting an understanding of DVD rippers, let’s dive deep into the features of one of the best, top-rated, and most advanced authenticity and secure DVD rippers known as one of the free computer programs called “WinX DVD Ripper.”
Whenever you started looking for the best of all DVD ripper of all time, you will definitely see the name of “WinX DVD Ripper,” and it has become a buzzword amongst its competitors due to its advanced functionality, speed factor, versatility, and many more rich features that makes it’s a most special one.
Deep-Dive into the WinX DVD Ripper’s Fancy and Enriched Features along with benefits
- Free DVD Ripper: most of the DVD rippers that you will online cost you more, anywhere from 50 dollars to 100 dollars or sometimes more than this. But, the most feature-rich and highly-rated ripper is the WinX DVD ripper that is completely free.
- Liable Freeware: WinX DVD Ripper is a program that is legitimately freeware; it means they will never demand that you purchase add-ons, donate, pay for additional fees of features, stop using it after long days of no use, etc. You can enjoy this tool without watermarks at any time.
- DVD to MP4 and Other Supporting Formats: WinX DVD Ripper is the best free DVD ripping software for transferring DVD to other digital formats while using various formats like MKV, AVI, MP4, MOV, AVC, WMV, MPEG, HEVC, H.264, etc. If you intend to have a ripped DVD to MP4 without compromising quality, you need to choose the WinX DVD ripper.
- Video Edit: you can customize or edit your video by adding text, images, subtitles to a DVD video. You can set different properties of a video like rotate, saturation, and brightness. Editing tools are adding another superiority of cropping, trimming, speeding up/down, zooming in/out, and you can preview the source and output video too. Feels like video-editing software?
- Acceptable DVDs: WinX is, fortunately, accepting all DVDs, including 99-title DVDs, old DVDs, TV series DVDs, region DVDs, homemade DVDs, non-standard DVDs, new release DVDs, etc. Despite these, WinX DVD Ripper gives you more power to customize output content in any way that you like. Furthermore, it can perfectly clone your entire DVD contents to DVD folders and ISO images.
- Output Devices: it is supporting iPad, Xbox, iPad, PlayStation, and more devices.
- Lightning-fast Speed: that time had gone when DVDs were ripped one after the other; it’s a waste of time! If you ever think about the fastest DVD ripper software, then 47X faster is considered the faster one with multiple core tech and unique level-3 hardware acceleration properties.
- Advanced Settings: space-saving or utilization and quality are its core features. E.g., support of the high-quality engine, 80 percent space-saving after ripping the file of H.264 to 700MB instead of 8GB.
How to Backup DVD with WinX DVD Ripper
Step 1. Download WinX DVD Ripper on your computer. Then click “DVD Disc” button located at the top left corner to load the DVD.
Step 2. Choose an output profile. Hit “Browse” to define which destination folder you want to save the DVD video to.
Step 3. Click “RUN” to begin ripping and saving copy-protected DVD movie to computer right now.
You can upgrade your free edition to another amazing mix-match called the WinX DVD Ripper Platinum program and Get WinX DVD Ripper Advanced Version with Special Offer now.
How iPaaS Can Be Used
Innovations are constantly being made to software applications that are improving how companies of any size can boost their workflow. By intertwining all business processes, a database can become an undeniable asset to change strategy now and benefit a company in the long run.
With an integration platform-as-a-service or iPaaS, companies can build data integration between their cloud service and on-premises applications. Let’s take a deeper look at what services like iPaaS have to offer.
What’s an iPaaS?
When looking into the developments of cloud integration and automation, there are great benefits in systems like iPaaS. iPaaS inherits the characteristics of the cloud. This allows for data sources to be properly translated in real-time, all with a simple internet connection. iPaaS provides a library of connectors that allow your applications to intermingle with one another, as well as with some for specific apps like Salesforce and some with a communication protocol. These connectors effectively work to make a central system through application integration.
An iPaaS moves data between applications, helping to transform any dataset for a specific function. iPaaS maps out data flow to both your source and target apps. This type of cloud application software not only creates a stronger workflow and balance between different environments but also monitors and manages those integrations. An iPaaS provides a web-based solution to not only solve problems but keep a level of transparency from the top down in any industry.
Using iPaaS
An iPaaS has emerged as a vital integration tool throughout this digital transformation. It can help users to exchange data between each dataset provided to a system, enhancing customer and employee experience. This also lays out the facts from artificial intelligence in plain sight, allowing for these new applications to properly migrate data from legacy systems. These cloud-based systems come with more transparency and easier access. This will bring in data from personal information from vendors to third-party providers for a more well-rounded data management system.
These iPaaS solutions help to replicate data on a regular basis for analytics and archiving. With regulated templates in these datasets, there’s greater accuracy and an ability to make important decisions on business processes in real-time. This can be formulated through multiple data sources within a warehouse, or raw data within a data lake. An iPaaS can also integrate external data from sensors into your business processes for the deployment of new strategies or products at a greater rate than you may have dealt with in years past. This middleware makes it easy to integrate smart devices to connect to networks outside of a corporate firewall.
How can iPaaS benefit your business?
iPaaS can become an undeniable asset as an integration solution. This allows businesses to be able to rely on automation to help their data management team better focus on higher-value activities. Validated connectors that are already integrated with application-specific APIs, or Application Program Interfaces. This also allows for businesses to use an iPaaS provider, and grow their companies with integration capabilities that become more vast. This greater usage rate will help to reduce the stressors on a company’s IT department while changing integrations rapidly.
iPaaS, through the right service provider, can modernize your industry while avoiding significant data loss. This software breaks down barriers between data silos, integrating them together at a high speed and efficiency. It also business users to properly funnel data sources to be able to use their iPaaS offerings to the best solutions for a company’s future. This not only helps people work smarter but also more efficiently than ever before. This assures greater data integrity for vital decisions for years to come.
How Has Technology Influenced E-Commerce
2021 has been a year of immense growth for e-commerce. The dire need for making certain things available to customers online during the pandemic has caused a rapid increase in creating solutions, which involve the heavy use of technology and innovation. Here is how technology has helped the e-commerce industry in recent years.
Mobile Phones
Mobile phones have had a great impact on the e commerce industry. With so much technological advancement, no one has the time to open their computers, go online and make a purchase. Even if you have the best online store people would rather choose convenience and buy from a store that has a mobile-friendly user interface as they can shop online when they do not have access to their laptops or computers. Mobile phones have become a necessity in our life instead of a luxury. Social media is also more accessible on mobile phone. It has also become easier for businesses to market to customers to social media.
E-Wallet
E-wallet is a good technological advancement that has given a boost to the e-commerce industry. E-wallet is a quick mode for transaction of money and allows customers to send and receive through electronic gadgets and devices. This is a quick and convenient option as compared to other forms of payment, which is the reason for its wide spread use in the US. The procedure is simple and easy, so you do not have to fret about learning a new system.
Subscription Services
E-commerce subscription services are a recent advancement that have gained popularity very quickly. E-commerce companies offer these services to send you stuff on a weekly or monthly basis once you pay a subscription fee. Subscription services are of three types: replenishment, curation, and access. The advantage of these subscription services is that customers can try out new products instead of sticking to one. This makes it extremely attractive for customers.
Customization
With increase in technology, product customization has become easier. This is a great attraction for customers. E-commerce makes it easier for customers to customize a product according to their needs. More involvement of customers in the creation process leads to higher engagement and customer loyalty plus it becomes the driving force for innovative ideas.
Personalized Product Suggestions
With technological advancement, it has become easier to keep up with what your customer likes, dislikes, and purchases. A company can note this easily and make personalized suggestions to generate more sales. This is a win-win situation for both a company and customers. A customer does not have to go through extensive research to get what they want and a company does not have to put excessive effort to understand each customers need. The technological system has advanced enough that it can save customer details on what they have bought in the past, and what is a part of their wish list, so that they can make recommendations to customers for the future.
Virtual Reality
There were days when things like online furniture shopping could not have been imagined. However, gone are those days now. Virtual reality has allowed customers to see how certain furniture is going to look in their room. Similarly, other products like home lighting, hair care products, glasses all have made their way to the e-commerce market by allowing customers to try out and see if a certain thing complements before they finally buy it.
Better Customer Service
Customer service is an essential part of a business. With technological enhancement many e-commerce companies use cognitive supply chain management. This means that supply chains are more intelligent, predictive, and self-learning. This consequently leads to a better customer service.
Shopping While You Game
With promotional contests, giveaways, and loyalty programs shopping has turned into a game, which makes it more interesting. This has become possible because technology has allowed us to collect and manage data without the need of human interference. This also becomes motivating for customers to try new products. For example, buying a certain item may earn you points, which you can collectively redeem for something else in the future.
Voice Search
Technology has become so convenient that we can now replace typing out a certain query with a mere voice command. With Siri and Alexa, we can now just use our voices to search, browse and buy products from a website. Voice assistants are an enhanced feature that you can also use to operate your smart devices like a Smart Home Thermostat.
Final Thoughts
Technology has no doubt influenced the e-commerce industry quickly and positively. However, we should still always be careful while purchasing online as cyber security is a real issue. We should not take these advancements for granted and always make responsible use of the internet.
