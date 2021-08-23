World News
Bloomberg Subscription Discount – The Several Benefits of Digital Option
The rise in recession has truly highlighted the importance of passive income. It is the only way of ensuring that you thrive at the most trying of times. But, the finance world requires due diligence on the latest news and willingness to learn new things. With a Bloomberg subscription discount, you are investing in the right place to get your information.
Bloomberg Subscription Discount – Introduction to the brand
IF you aren’t familiar with the brand, Bloomberg is a source of credible business and market news. The experts regularly mention the data, analysis, and other related information to stocks and the market. Of course, there are different sections as well. But, the brand is primarily known for its focus on the market.
The Digital Subscription of Bloomberg
Opting for the digital subscription of Bloomberg comes with several benefits.
Not Just Words
If you grasp better when you watch videos than reading words off the paper, then the digital subscription is ideal for you. It has podcasts and videos with experts to help you get the relevant information quickly.
Also, opt for the audio versions of the Bloomberg.com articles while driving your car. The user also gets unlimited access to BTV and BTV+ that offers additional market coverage.
Access on Multiple Devices
The digital subscription allows you to watch the news wherever you are. Visit Bloomber.com website or open the Bloomberg app on tablet or mobile to get the latest updates with a proper internet connection.
Unlimited Access
The digital subscription comes with unlimited access to Bloomberg Businessweek and Bloomberg News. So, you do not have to worry about losing out on any information you may need in the future.
Subscriber-Only Newsletter
Bloomberg offers an Open and Close newsletter to subscribers of digital subscriptions. It contains all the information you need to know from the start to the end of the day.
Quick start
The digital subscription only takes 1 to 2 days to start. So, you do not have to worry about waiting for days before you see the first subscription.
Unique Stories
Bloomberg offers unique stories and perspectives that impact the market. They report on the complex global economy, giving individuals an insight not found anywhere else. Hence, they are famous among the wealthy and affluent market. Also, the subscription is not limited to one geographical location.
Saves the Environment
Apart from the benefits of the news, one significant aspect of digital subscription is that it reduces wastes. Paper comes from trees, and deforestation is a massive issue today. With a digital subscription to Bloomberg, you help protect the environment.
Conclusion
With the right vendors, you can get the best Bloomberg subscription discount. With over 50% percent discount for a 2-year long subscription, you are sure to get the best results.
So, invest your time in credible sources before placing your money in the market. The newspaper isn’t limited in its approach and has other sections as well. So, everyone will find something that they enjoy about the subscription.
Top aspects for Starting a Career in data engineering
Big data has benefitted many individuals to get high-salary careers. Big data professionals have a huge market demand in the current market.
Machine Learning Engineers, Data Scientists, and Big Data Engineers rank among the top emerging jobs on LinkedIn.
-Forbes
What is data engineering?
Data engineering is the process of developing and building systems for collecting, storing, and analyzing data. It is a vast field with several applications in various industries. Firms have collected huge amounts of data, and they require data infrastructure and personnel to sort and analyze the information.
This resulted in the demand for big data engineers who work to design systems, which collect, manage, and convert raw data into usable information for data scientists and business analysts to interpret. The main objective is to make data accessible so that the firms can take help of it for evaluating and optimizing their business overall performance.
In this article, let’s talk about the crucial aspects that an individual needs for a career in data engineering.
Earn an undergraduate degree
The most important aspect to start your career in the field of data engineering is to have a bachelor’s degree, as the job demands a good knowledge of various basic concepts. One can do a degree in any of the following:
- Computer Science
- Software Engineering
- Information Technology
Have a good sense of programming
The field of data engineering requires good coding skills. A data engineer must have a programming background. They must have a keen interest in data as well as finding patterns in data. One can enhance their knowledge of the programming languages by doing a big data certification. The important programming languages one must have knowledge of are as follows:
- R
- Python
- SQL
Learn latest technologies
The individuals must have a good knowledge of the latest technologies that are essential to perform the day-to-day tasks. Following are the important tools that the data engineers use:
- Apache Hadoop
- Apache Spark
- Apache Hive
- Apache Beam
- Apache Cassandra
- Apache Oozie
- Apache NiFi
- Apache Flink
- Apache HBase
- Apache Impala
- Apache Kafka
- Apache Crunch
- Apache Apex
- Apache Storm
- Heron
- Hue
One can also start with the three giants in the market: Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). Learning these latest technologies will help an individual to offer the best inputs, which can be used for developing scalable data pipelines.
Develop communication skills
It is very important to develop one’s communication skills to be part of this growing field. A good big data engineer should have the following qualities:
- Communication skills: This job role demands interacting with people like stakeholders to know their demands before development.
· Ability to design: In their job role a data engineer creates simple creative designs where the architecture is not overly done.
- Detail-oriented: Data quality plays a key role in developing data pipelines. The quality and integrity of the data in the pipeline will determine the quality of the rest of the task.
Get professional certifications
There are several industry-recognized data engineer certifications that an individual can do to enhance their skills before starting their career in this field. Certification offers excellent knowledge and guidance by giving exposure to real-time projects.
Gain entry-level job experience
One of the best aspects to get entry into the field of data engineering is, getting an entry-level job. There are many firms especially start-ups who are offering positions for qualified graduates. Once you gain good experience, try solving problems by choosing public data sets and develop a system.
End Notes
If an individual wants to start their career in the field of data engineering, they must enhance their skillset and do a certification program that offers better knowledge. It is highly recommended to stay updated with the latest technologies.
Why Your Small Business Needs Phishing Software?
According to a startling report that was released back in 2012, around 71% of security breaches are experienced by businesses that have less than 100 employees. Of course, that number has risen two-fold since, but the point is that no business is safe from hacking attacks, and more specifically, phishing attacks which can result in irreparable damage to the security and reputation of a business.
Anti-phishing software is the only true barrier against data breaches. With the right phishing software in place, small business owners can fortify their cyber defense in a way that wasn’t possible before. The comprehensive phishing software solutions that are available today keep small businesses safe via the use of the latest digital interfaces and cybersecurity best practices that even those who are unfamiliar with cybersecurity tools are easily able to understand and use.
One of the reasons why small business ownes need to focus more on cybersecurity threats now more than ever is because unlike large enterprises that have deep pockets to invest in Fort-Knox level phishing software that is impossible to penetrate, smaller businesses that do not have the budget to invest in the latest security features are more vulnerable to phishing attacks.
Compare Anti-Phishing Software
Online resources such as Cyber Pal allow users to find and compare the latest phishing software solutions providers. This enables small business owners to make a more informed decision when it comes to securing their confidential information from cyber attacks.
Employee Training
It goes without saying the employee training is key for successful phishing software deployment. Holding anti-phishing training sessions allows all staff members within an organization to get familiar with the latest phishing threats and the anti-phishing tools that can keep their data safe from hackers. One of the major benefits of a one-of-a-kind cybersecurity comparison platform such as Cyber Pal, businesses get to compare the best phishing software based on the learning curve and their specific security needs.
Websites you can try for news updates
Nowadays, individuals are having a lot to know about things like the pandemic outbreak, problems associated with different nations, and many more. Having regular updates will help us out in keeping ourselves safe and prevented from any of the upcoming problems. Every single update is important, so start reading the news on a daily basis. But the question arises is from where to read the news? There are a number of news websites but this does not mean that they provide trustworthy news.
Here is the list of websites that you can try for having news updates.
- BBC World:
BBC is one of the most popular news reporting organizations. It is also known as the world’s largest news reporting agency. BBC is having a good, clear, and reputed history for the past 100 years and covers accurate and truthful news. This is a government-funded organization that exposes individuals to the things taking place all around. To have updates from BBC, you can easily select your continent or country and start reading from there. It covers reports from every continent and nation, so subscribe to BBC news today only.
2. Business Insider:
Business Insider is a finance-based news website that provides deep information and analysis regarding business, finance, technology, etc. This is one of the best websites from where people can read the news in an entertaining way. If you are keen to know about business strategies, tricks, and tips of business, then you can try this website for having updates.
3. The Next Hint:
The Next Hint is one of the most perfect sites created to update the next generation with the things happening in the world. On this website, you can easily find all the updates regarding business, entertainment, finance, education, politics. The articles provided are shorter in length but the information is fully accurate and up-to-date.
4. POLITICO:
From the name itself, we are getting a clear picture that this is a website related to politics. This is the website that focuses more on providing information to the people regarding politics and US policies. POLITICO is a news agency that provides its news coverage through newspapers, radio, websites. The information is provided in a tremendous way, so if you are keen to learn about politics then subscribe to POLITICO.
5. The New York Times:
The New York Times is an American agency of news coverage and has had a good reputation for the past many years. The coverage of The New York Times is beyond words and they cover almost everything taking place. The best thing about this agency is that they provide unbiased and accurate updates to the people. So, if you want to have daily news updates then try reading from here.
6. Active Noon:
Active Noon is one of the most attractive websites that provide updates to people on entertainment, technology, politics, finance, business, etc. The main purpose of this website is to provide accurate and trustworthy news to the people. It also helps in keeping the generations updated with each and everything taking place around them. If you are interested in having daily updates, then you need to subscribe to Active Noon.
7. The Huffington Post:
The Huffington Post is an American news agency that provides both local wells as international news. Everything you want to read is available on this website, from technology to entertainment, entertainment to the environment. The content provided is original and up-to-date. This is the news agency having proper proofs to tell about their claims. Subscribe to know more.
In conclusion, these are the top best websites that will let you have accurate and up-to-date news on a daily basis. Find your favorite one and subscribe now.
The Journey of Innovating Education by Reinventing Methodology
COVID-19 magnified the dysfunctionalities and inefficiencies of our education systems. It’s high time that the educational leaders and innovators reflect on the current teaching and learning methods to understand the areas of improvement. At such uncertain times, innovating education can lead us to the pathways of engaging in humanizing pedagogies.
Why Reimagine Education?
As we discuss reimagining education, let’s start from the very basics.
Addressing the importance of integrating love and care in education and how it can influence the mindset and response-ability of an individual could be the onset of the educational reformation.
If the methodology of learning and educating is centered on providing both emotional and academic assistance, we are already halfway toward reaching a culturally relevant, anti-racist, and emotionally literate education system. This revolution in education begins with educating leaders on the impact of educational disparities, social and racial injustices, and the importance of emotional support in a student’s life.
Schools and educational institutes are the places where a major part of an individual’s childhood is spent, but the school sites are often also the center of oppression for children of different races, demographics, or gender.
At Edvantic, a world education company, our prime emphasis is to advocate for a better education system and educate leaders on how their mindfulness of the teaching techniques can become a transformative force in building a safe and healthy learning environment for students. Let’s understand how the process of innovating education can be achieved by supporting the emotional and social development of all the students.
Moving toward a progressive education system
-
Construct a socially literate and emotionally responsive learning environment
The educators must use collaboration as the key to creating an expressive learning atmosphere where students can be open to giving or receiving emotional support. But before students, educating leaders on critical responsiveness development is the first thing that should be done.
Followed by this, the next step is to cultivate a classroom environment that educates students about societal injustices and discrimination. This will help the students to comprehend and act against such inequities. Endorsing humanizing teaching methods will enable educators to create an emotionally supportive atmosphere where each student will be set free to speak out their opinions and interests. Social learning will help students develop their abilities to understand their role in the overall societal landscape.
Innovating education is about instilling emotional intelligence and learning in our education systems. Because understanding emotions is as important as learning any other subject. Since each aspect of human life is impacted by emotions, schools must prepare or reinvent the curriculum into one that gives space to social and emotional learning.
-
Change the school culture
School culture contributes a major part in shaping a child’s personality and mindset. That said, positive school culture can result in academic achievement and personality development as it creates a safe, supportive, improved, productive, and encouraging environment. Innovating education mainly revolves around creating a positive school culture where each student feels worthy.
Developing a sense of belongingness in the students’ minds will help students feel safe, loved, important, and equally irrespective of their race, gender, or community. And this will set the onset of an emotionally safe school culture.
To ensure the mental and academic well-being of all the students, the students must be involved in authentic and deep learning systems. Educating leaders on implementing a student-centered approach in their teaching methods, where the students are given the place of contributors, will help in the development of a supportive education system.
An emotionally responsive classroom is an open-ended and process-oriented approach to learning which will maximize the academic, social, and emotional growth of students, helping them identify their importance and role in society. A responsive classroom community is where all the students feel welcomed and equal; something our students need today.
What is Yoga Alliance Certification and Who Needs It?
Yoga is practiced by people of all ages. Some may practice this sacred art for getting fit while some may get immersed in the practice of yoga for making it their career. For those who want to build their career in YOGA, Yoga Alliance Certification comes into the picture.
Having Yoga Alliance Certification makes you ready to teach yoga in any part of the world. Before we go ahead, first, let’s make you familiar with what is Yoga Alliance.
What is Yoga Alliance?
Millions of people from various parts of the world practice yoga on daily basis and the number is increasing day-by-day recognizing the benefits of yoga. With that stupefying growth, it becomes necessary to set some standards for those who want to make their career in yoga.
Located in the United States, Yoga Alliance is basically a non-profit organization that records the registry of yoga schools and teachers worldwide. Schools or teachers registered with Yoga Alliance are known as authorized yoga schools and teachers, which means Yoga Alliance makes their presence trustworthy.
What is Yoga Alliance Certification?
The yoga schools or teachers registered with the Yoga Alliance, USA get Yoga Alliance Certification to prove their worth to students coming to them for learning yoga. One can blindly faith in the credibility of a school or teacher that/who is certified by Yoga Alliance.
Who Needs Yoga Alliance Certification?
No matter whether you want to make your career in yoga by starting your own yoga center or want to serve an existing organization with your services, having some type of certification is a must to get an edge over the competition. Exactly the same applies to those who want to make their career in yoga. If you are planning to become a yoga teacher or looking for starting your own yoga school, Yoga Alliance certification can bring you excellent benefits. With the proof of having accreditation from Yoga Alliance, you can easily expand your wings in the field and start your own yoga school. Let’s now give you an understanding of various benefits that a Yoga Alliance Certification can bring to you.
Benefits of Yoga Alliance Certification
- You become part of a large directory of yoga instructors worldwide. This listing can be seen by anyone and helps you get in touch with various individuals for collaboration.
- When you get certification from Yoga Alliance, you get hold of a specific badge showing your credibility that is a part of a well-recognized organization spreading yoga knowledge.
- Yoga Alliance certification gives you a chance to meet like-minded people from various regions and parts of the world and share your thoughts and opinions with them on the same domain, which is the passion for yoga.
- Grab a chance to know more and more about yoga by attending free online workshops conducted by Yoga Alliance. By becoming a member of the organization, you get the opportunity to know more about yoga by attending free webinars, workshops, and other educational presentations.
- Enjoy membership perks. Yes, you read it right! An individual with having Alliance certification can have special access to discounts on various things like essential oils, education, legal counseling, liability insurance, and much more.
The benefits of getting the Yoga Alliance Certification listed above are just the tip of the iceberg. There is a lot more a student or school can fetch by registering with the organization. However, it all depends on individuals or schools that how they plan to go far with their yoga certification. Here’s to hope you will now understand all about Yoga Alliance Certification.
Disappearing chat on WhatsApp – what does it mean?
WhatsApp has finally rolled out its Ephemeral or disappearing messages feature. The feature was already available in some form or other in competitor apps like Telegram and Signal. The Facebook backed messaging platform is improving its features and trying to be more personal and secure.
What are disappearing messages and how do they work?
Ephemeral messages, as the name suggests, are those messages that will automatically get deleted after some time. WhatsApp has enabled a new feature in its app, under which the users can send messages in individual or group chats and these messages will disappear after seven days. The setting would not affect the previous messages sent or received by the user. In individual chats, either user could turn the disappearing messages feature on or off, while in group chats the privilege is extended only to the admins.
Why did WhatsApp include the disappearing messages feature?
According to WhatsApp, the feature will bring a new level of privacy to the popular messaging app. In Whatsapp’s own words, “When conversations aren’t permanent, people can speak more freely and feel more comfortable being their authentic selves, whether that be their wacky side or being more honest about their feelings. This is a huge step for WhatsApp as we introduce ephemerality to many people for the first time ever and help them experience a new level of privacy.”
How to turn on disappearing messages in WhatsApp?
One can take the following steps to enable or disable disappearing messages in WhatsApp.
iPhone or Android individual chat
- Open individual chat
- Tap on the contact name
- Select the disappearing messages option
- If prompted, tap continue
- Select on or off to enable or disable the disappearing messages
Group chat
Only admins can enable or disable disappearing messages on a group chat.
- Open the group chat
- Tap on the group name
- Select the disappearing messages option
- If prompted, tap continue
- Select on or off to enable or disable the disappearing messages
Web and desktop
To enable or disable disappearing messages on WhatsApp Web or Desktop apps
- Open WhatsApp Web/App
- Open the individual or group chat
- Tap on the contact or group name at the top
- Select the disappearing messages option
- If prompted, tap continue
- Select on or off to enable or disable the disappearing messages
How is WhatsApp’s disappearing message feature different?
The disappearing messages feature in WhatsApp is different from the one compared to other messaging apps. Competitor apps like Telegram, Wire, and Signal offer an option where the users can select their preferred time after which they would like the messages to disappear. The time can range from a few seconds to a few days.
For example, Telegram offers the users an option known as the secret chat under which the users can select a time limit after which the messages will disappear. Telegram allows the users to set the time limit from 1 second to 1 week. The limit for Wire is from 10 seconds to 4 weeks, while that for Signal users is from 5 seconds to 1 week.
Whatsapp, on the other hand, does not give such levels of customization to its users. WhatsApp has a fixed time limit of seven days.
What should watch out for?
There are some things that a user should keep in mind while using the disappearing app feature.
Previews: In a case, the user hasn’t opened WhatsApp for seven days, the messages would still appear in the notifications preview panel. Once the user opens WhatsApp, then the messages will disappear.
Replies: If the user replies to a disappearing message, the initial message can appear in the chat even after seven days.
Screenshots: Users can take screenshots of the chat and save them.
Backups: If a user creates a backup before the message disappears, then despite the disappearing message will appear in the backup, it won’t appear in the chat once the backup is restored.
What about photos and media?
A common question that most users have is about the photos and videos –what will happen to the media files? WhatsApp, by default, automatically saves media unless the user has turned it off. If the disappearing messages feature is turned on, the media files like images and video will be removed from the chat. In case the user has not turned off the auto-download option, then the files will be saved on the user’s device.
Implications of the disappearing chat feature for users and WhatsApp?
For users
The new feature will provide much better control to the users, as they can choose the kind of chats saved on their device. The disappearing chat feature will also help improve privacy in WhatsApp. The users cannot let their guard down though as there are loopholes in the technology that can be exploited.
For WhatsApp
Many countries are putting pressure on WhatsApp to trace chat messages for various reasons. WhatsApp has made its stance clear by saying that it does not allow anyone to trace the messages. Given the fact that all its messages are end-to-end encrypted, the company does not store any user-generated data on its servers. The disappearing messages feature will raise new questions for WhatsApp as it would become more difficult to recover messages.
Social media companies are all eyes and ears when it comes to users’ privacy and, therefore, they regularly update their policies by changing or adding features. The time will only tell whether the change in WhatsApp messaging would bring in more ease or impediments to the app.
Top Global HR and Talent Management Certifications in 2021
The global crisis had rendered too many changes in the way we work and conducted businesses. Numerous organizations were forced to take sudden decisions for remote working, work-from-home, and telecommuting options for their employees.
Initially, everything felt good – no commuting, no morning rushes, no getting ready early. Employees were happy with staying at home and working.
However, the bubble burst and the reality showered – discontent ruled, lack of social interaction made employees disengaged with each other and with the company.
Enter the HR professionals with their Midas touch!
HR professionals along with talent management professionals became the savior as they became the much-needed bridge between the employees and the management.
Not for the first time the role of HR professionals in an organization. The HR career which was earlier considered as the last choice among the professionals during the crisis became a popular choice among young professionals.
Reason: HR professionals and talent management professionals rolled-out a series of various activities that helped keep the employees engaged and motivated in the time of the COVID crisis.
While the role of HR and talent management professionals had already evolved due to technology evolution, the global pandemic just brought these professionals into the limelight. Aside from the traditional roles and responsibilities, the new role of monitoring people online and keeping a record of every minute detail became a challenge only a few could fulfill.
Then…what was the solution?
Keeping the learning curve soaring upward is the key here. How?
Either through various online programs available or through certifications from reputed credentialing bodies.
Got you interested? Read on to know more…
While HR and Talent Management Certifications have always been important in the growth of HR careers, the pandemic has just emphasized the requirement of the same. The HR and Talent Management Certifications in 2021 will augment your career to the next level. The condition is – it has to be from the reputed credentialing bodies.
So let’s have a look at some of the best HR and Talent Management Certifications in 2021 that you should opt for if planning an HR Career.
Institutes like Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) and Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) offers numerous certification programs targeting both beginners as well as mid-and senior-level HR professionals.
However, for those seeking exclusive talent management certifications, Talent Management Institute (TMI) is the credentialing institute the best choice for you.
Why choose Talent Management Institute as your choice of institute choice for certification in talent management?
Talent Management certifications – TMP™, STMP™, and GTML™, offered by TMI are founded on the only Talent Management knowledge standards-framework that is currently practiced internationally. These certifications validate the applicant’s knowledge, education, as well as training makes them a high-potential performer in any talent management role.
Here are seven major reasons why going for a TMI certification is a must for an HR professional in the current competitive scenario. How it will put at an edge over the non-certified peers.
- With TMI certification on top of your HR degree, you become about 30% more attractive to the prospective recruiter as compared to your counterpart. In addition, certification will aid you when either seeking promotion or when you want to switch your job. Remember: As a TMI certified professional you enter the league of Talent Management experts with high potential.
- It was estimated that about one million talent management professionals will be joining the workforce this year. Not surprising considering the numerous changes in the business models of organizations globally the HR functions are improving themselves with Talent Management capabilities.
- With exposure to Talent Management, the HR professionals tend to become valuable assets to their respective companies as compared to the counterparts who just have an HR degree. In addition, the certified HR professionals on average tend to earn about 20% to 25% higher than the non-certified professionals.
- As an HR professional with talent management certification is preferred for leadership positions in organizations. The precision of the talent management certification standards by TMI has proven that certified talent management certifications are the best-equipped professionals to handle the most challenging leadership roles and responsibilities in the current workforce.
- World-renowned talent management certifications are respected across the industries and talent management certifications TMI’s talent management credentials are valid and respected across industries
Being able to lead Talent Management and Human Capital Maximization challenges across industry verticals and economic sectors is among the most sought-after capabilities of top bracket HR professionals. A certification from the Talent Management Institute validates that you are capable of handling these challenges and assures employers of your strong potential as a manager of human capital.
- With TMI certification on your portfolio, your career is secured both during economic downturns and business model changes. In simple words, a talent management certification from TMI will make your career secure in any circumstances.
- If you are STMP™ or GTML™ certified, then you automatically qualify for the prestigious TMI Fellow programs in Talent Management. Selective programs with limited participants annually, talent management fellow programs prepare you for the next step in your career.
These are the seven major reasons why you should opt for talent management certifications. Depending on your career stage you can choose a particular TMI certification.
There are other institutes like CIPD and ATD that offer a part of talent management programs. However, if you want a certification in talent management then certifications from Talent Management Institute are your best bet.
The time for the wait is over as now is the time to act. Get yourself certified in talent management and see your career take a new turn.
How to become rich – Top 6 Bitcoin Mining Software
Isn’t it really hard to believe that a digital/virtual coin can possess such a huge value?
What is this Bitcoin? How did it come into existence? What is the exact value of one bitcoin? What is bitcoin mining software?
Bitcoin can be defined as a virtual or digital coin and comes under cryptocurrency. It was invented in 2008 and came into existence in 2009. Its implementation was released as open-source software by an unknown founder or group of founders who are recognized by the name of “Satoshi Nakamoto”.
One Bitcoin is valued at 13,83,435.01 Indian Rupee as of December 8, 2020, 12.22 pm UTC. Bitcoin exchanges are popular marketplaces that allow people to buy or sell bitcoins using different types of currencies.
The value of a bitcoin is dependent on the following factors like:
- Faith of investors
- Financial market integration
- Public Interest
- Performance levels
The next million-dollar question is – How to invest in bitcoins?
You should be aware of certain security and technical issues before investing in a bitcoin. You need to own a digital wallet if you choose to trade with bitcoins. You can buy a bitcoin by connecting your digital wallet with a credit/debit card or a bank account. You can join an online marketplace to exchange or trade your bitcoins, cryptocurrencies, or other traditional currencies.
Before understanding the steps to invest in bitcoins, there are a bunch of things every aspiring bitcoin investor should have:
- a digital wallet
- personal identification documents
- a secure connection to the Internet
- a method of payment
- an account at a cryptocurrency exchange
Steps to invest in bitcoins:
#1: Own a bitcoin wallet
The first step is to own a digital wallet- a place to store all your cryptocurrencies.
#2: Connect to a bank account
You need to connect your digital value to a bank account or a credit/debit card. This will be your next step to purchase bitcoins by exchanging traditional currencies of an equivalent value. Each set of the mode of payments has its own set of fees.
#3: Create an account at the exchange
You need to join the bitcoin exchange which is a marketplace for exchanging Cryptocurrency Ripple and other currency exchanges.
#4: Make an order
You are all set to buy a bitcoin now. Although the value of one bitcoin is so large, you can still opt for a fraction of bitcoin. The smallest fraction of a bitcoin is called “satoshi”
Top 6 Bitcoin mining software in 2020
Bitcoin mining software can be defined as specialized tools to mine cryptocurrency using your computer power. You will receive monetary rewards in exchange for your mining efforts. The tools will provide an in-depth report depending on your earnings.
You need not worry about any technical skills since most of these bitcoin mining software tools are automated.
Here we have a hand-picked list of the bitcoin mining software in 2020. It is a comprehensive list featuring both open source and paid software.
Computta
Computta is simple bitcoin mining software and services developed by cryptographers. This helps you to make digital money. It offers a user-friendly and intuitive interface.
- A super simple set up that is just a couple of clicks away.
- Computta is compatible with most of the systems available.
- You need not be technically skilled to use this bitcoin mining software.
- It is an automatic tool.
- It reports your earnings in a detailed-manner.
- It is free software and you can customize it.
Computta allows anyone with a computer to register, download and use their smart mining app to start creating their cryptocurrency all in 5 minutes max.
Kryptex
Kryptex is a bitcoin mining software application that helps you to mine digital/virtual coins. It accepts dollars or bitcoins and runs even when your PC is idle.
- It is easy to set up bitcoin mining software.
- It offers a non-messy and clean Graphic User Interface(GUI).
- Kryptex automatically starts when you turn on your computer.
- It works on CPU and GPU.
- Kryptex supports English, Portuguese, Spanish and other languages.
Awesome Miner
Awesome Miner is easy to use bitcoin mining software. It monitors the trading of bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies.
- Awesome Miner sets up mining polls in one mouse click.
- It helps to increase profits and decrease downtime.
- It supports 50+ bitcoin mining software.
- This tool displays fan speed, clock speed, temperature, and other GPU properties.
- It works with all the ASIC devices.
It is a powerful tool for large scale mining activities. Awesome miner features optimized anti-miner firmware for improved efficiency.
NiceHash
It is one of the bitcoin mining software application that allows easy mining and trading. It is flexible enough to handle all the activities from a remote place. It offers you to check your mining status with ease.
- It lets you withdraw or deposit virtual money or cryptocurrency.
- It offers an instant notification feature to support you.
- NiceHash features a profitability calculator.
- Manage your profile with ease.
- It is intuitive and super simple to use.
Ethermine
This easy to use Bitcoin mining software offers real-time statistics. Ethermine is known for supporting third-party apps like Telegram. It helps with anonymous miners.
- Ethermine provides an adept helpdesk.
- It is a bitcoin mining software that provides a real-time payout method.
- This software has an excellent mining engine.
- Notifications are sent via email.
- This tool warns against invalid shares.
Ethermine offers precise mining data and supports the full stratum.
Genesis Mining
Genesis mining is one of the bitcoin mining software that offers varied functionality from large scale miners to small scale ones. It provides mining related solutions to all its investors.
- It adds periodic mining data and reports to your wallet.
- It offers a super simple and easy user interface.
- It gives an easy setup process.
- You need not worry about technical knowledge.
- This software allows you to mine different types of cryptocurrencies from bitcoins to Ethereum.
It offers the fastest data mining hardware at its data centers. It is fairly easy to mine any one of the virtual currency mentioned in the catalog.
The latest bitcoins are circulated into the marketplace via bitcoin mining. This process helps you to become rich without investments. You require the Application Specific Integrated Circuit or GPU to set up a mining rig.
AI Engineer asks what’s the difference between TensorFlow 1.0 and Tensorflow 2.0
Since the day Google had released TensorFlow 1.0 in 2017, it gained immediate popularity with machine learning engineers as one of the open-source machine learning libraries. However, two years later, when Google launched its updated version – TensorFlow 2.0 on 30th September 2019 – the entire AI community went into a frenzy.
With AI Engineers around the world debating about the differences between TensorFlow 1.0 and TensorFlow 2.0, it became important to understand the differences between the two.
But before we delve into the differences between the two let’s have a look at some of the TensorFlow facts –
- With TensorFlow, almost all the genres of industries were transformed including banking, healthcare, agriculture, pharma to name a few
- TensorFlow had played a pivotal role in enabling organizations to leverage AI and thus make their services or products better than before
- Talk about being an apple of somebody’s eyes, well TensorFlow quickly became one for almost all the industry biggies including LinkedIn, Twitter, PayPal to name a few
- Tensor Flow’s use cases – sentiment analysis, object, and video detection, including image and speech recognition
These were the reasons why TensorFlow 1.0 became such a hit with deep learning enthusiasts. However, there were some loopholes in this renowned open-source ML library, which usually made AI Engineers turn toward other high-level options like PyTorch and Keras.
So again what is the difference between the two?
According to the TensorFlow team, there is no battle between the two versions as TensorFlow 2.0 is an updated version of TensorFlow 2.0.
The makers of TensorFlow have worked diligently on all the drawbacks of TensorFlow 1.0. They had liaised with AI engineers and deep learning enthusiasts to understand the problem areas and then went to work on them. Result: TensorFlow 2.0 – a smarter, a better, and definitely an easier version of TensorFlow 1.0.
Since TensorFlow 1.0 was significantly difficult to understand thus complex to use, the updated version i.e. TensorFlow 2.0 was comparatively easier and simpler.
The real picture behind the up-gradation of TensorFlow 1.0!
The exhausting code of TensorFlow baffled both AI experts and deep learning beginners.
Reason: the coding logic being entirely different from the other available libraries. Result: Other higher-level packages like Keras and Pytorch gained popularity.
Interestingly, both Keras and TensorFlow are open-source and though in 2017 Keras was incorporated into TensorFlow, TensorFlow was losing its popularity at the top speed.
However, when TensorFlow 2.0 came into the picture in 2019 things begin to change for this open-source ML library. It was the new avatar of old TensorFlow with some of the features intact and others simplified – old wine in a new bottle – was what came to the minds of AI engineers around the world.
So what was changed or tweaked?
Here’s what happened!
As mentioned earlier, the difficulty to understand the coding of TensorFlow was baffling deep learning enthusiasts, so the makers simplified the coding process.
Was it that easy?
Well, not really! There were other aspects as well.
One of the reasons TensorFlow 2.0 is better than its previous version is that the developers instead of creating their own high-level syntax borrowed it from Keras. Yes, the result was – the versatility of Tensorflow 1.0 and Keras’ simplicity.
Now, that it is clear why TensorFlow 2.0 is a better version of its older self, let’s have a look at some of the major differences between the two.
- TensorFlow 2.0 has Keras as its high-level API – easier for beginners to start with TensorFlow
- TensorFlow 2.0 is compatible with the entire TensorFlow ecosystem — TensorFlow Lite, TensorFlow.js, and TensorFlow Extended to name a few
- In the current version, APIs have either moved or have been replaced with their updated versions
- TensorFlow 2.0 is for both experts and beginners and offers an amazing experience for advanced level users.
With all these upgradation it is not surprising that TensorFlow 2.0 has replaced its previous version and became popular with both beginners and experts as well.
Top Data Science Certifications for Career Growth in 2021
Data science is a top career choice among fresh graduates. It is one of those careers that keeps itself upgrading every day, meaning if you want to keep yourself employable you will need to keep learning and broadening your skill set. Data science is consistently evolving, and surviving the competition is essential. Taking certifications is one way to keep yourself updated about the domain.
Certifications are steadily becoming a requirement for employers. According to a CompTIA report, nearly 72% of employers now consider IT certifications as a requirement for jobs.
Additionally, data science certifications can boost your salary and increases your chances of promotion. Here are a few other benefits of data science certifications.
- Show skills and knowledge
Data science is a practical and highly result–oriented field. Data science certifications test your proficiency by several ways, including capstone projects. Thus, taking a certification shows the skills and knowledge to potential employers. According to the CompTIA report, 89% of employers believe that IT-certified staff performs better than non-certified staff in the same role.
- Remain competitive
Being a certified candidate adds extra credibility to your profile and it differentiates you from other competitors during the interview process. Having a certification is a significant advantage compared to those who do not have a certification.
- Update your knowledge
Certification preparation requires you to study books, solve problems, and work on practical real-life problems. In this process, you increase your knowledge and expand your skillset. Further, completing online modules will update your skills and knowledge.
- Increases your chance of promotion
Taking a certification proves to employers that you are a responsible employee and are passionate about your career. If you are looking to get promoted, take a high –level certification that proves your competence for the role. This will convince your employer that you are ready for a senior and more responsible role, thereby increasing your chances for promotion. CompTIA reports reveals that 90% of employers feel that certified candidates are more likely to get promoted than non-certified candidates.
- Get a salary hike
According to Global Knowledge 2019 IT and salary report, certified professionals earn nearly 9% more than non-certified professionals. In a nutshell, the likelihood of getting more salary increases immensely for certified professionals.
- Job retention
The pandemic has taught us that all jobs are precarious. A certification proves that you are continuously updating your skills to keep yourself employable. Employers want to keep employees who can deliver more in less. A certification equips you with enough skills to deliver consistently, thus making you a priced asset for your company.
High –value Global Data science certifications for 2021
- Cloudera Certified Data Scientist
Cloudera is a global leader in providing enterprise–grade big data analytics tools. Certified Data Scientist certification equips candidates with a comprehensive understanding of using Cloudera platforms for big data analytics and the Hadoop ecosystem. Cloudera Certified Data Scientist is a global and one of the best data science certification available in the industry.
- ABDA (Associate Big Data Analyst)
This is an entry-level data science certification for data science aspirants. The certification equips you with the fundamentals of data science and some widely used tools including Hive, Pig, Spark, and Hadoop. If you’re a graduating student or a fresh graduate, ABDE will pave way for a rewarding data science career. ABDA is a third-party vendor-neutral certification offered by DASCA (Data Science Council of America).
ABDA will be highly beneficial for graduating students from any of the following disciplines- economics, engineering, finance, statistics, and computer science. ABDA is one of the best data science certifications for aspirants looking to embark on a rewarding big data career.
- SBDE (Senior Big Data Analyst)
This is a mid-level certification offered by DASCA. If you’re a software engineer with at least one year of experience in a data-related role, SBDA will pave way for a rewarding career in big data analytics. Taking SBDA will help you gain knowledge of using the Hadoop ecosystem for data analytics. You will also gain a deep understanding of using R and Python for analysis and machine learning applications. SBDA is a third–party and vendor-neutral certification.
SBDA is suitable for people from all sorts of backgrounds but most effective for people with a background in engineering, programming, computer science, mathematics, economics, or finance. If you’re a working professional looking to learn data science, SBDA is the best online data science certification you can take.
- SAS Certified Data Scientist
This data science certification is offered by SAS, a leading provider of statistical modeling tools. The certification tests the candidate’s proficiency in using SAA and other open-source tools to deliver business goals.
