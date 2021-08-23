Java developing team that you can trust: Major Causes Behind these reasons

Do you wake up in the morning, plan your day with a list of all the things that you wish to achieve through the day, and then tick off everything in the list before you retire to bed? Well, this is only possible if either you under-plan for the day or improve your productivity. The former is not going to benefit either of us. So, it is solely the latter, which should interest both you and me. Now, the big question is – how do you ensure that you stay productive throughout the day? Well, based on some research and a long-standing experience of working in an MNC and running a blog of my own, I have come up with some tips that have helped me be productive around the day. Today, I will share a few of the most useful tips that can be helpful for you too.

Be it a college-going student or an adult finding it hard to strike a balance between professional and personal life, these tips will be helpful for all of you.

So, let us get started and address these tips one by one.

Keep a tab on your time dedicated to every task and limit it to only what’s essential.

First things first, the problem with most people is they do not know their abilities. Consequently, they fail to allow the right amount of time for every task. Studies suggest that only seventeen percent of people precisely know the time they need for every task in their life. The others fail to do so and naturally lag on productivity. There are applications, such as Rescue Time, which can come in handy in this case. This tool can help you keep a tab on the time you spend on daily tasks, such as word processing, homework, social media, and scrolling between the different apps. You can track for a few days, and then only in a few days can you see how much time you waste and utilize productively.

For instance, if there is a Trigonometry chapter that is taxing for you, and it takes hours for you to complete even a simple problem, then the problem is you will end up lagging in your other assignments. So, what you can do is, look for expert help to understand the correct technique to approach the problem. Once you learn the proper method, you will be able to finish it faster. Consequently, your other tasks would not suffer, and your productivity will be intact.

Take small and frequent breaks

Let us first explain this with an example. Suppose you have five assignments in hand and only eight hours to complete all of them. If you sit at a stretch in these eight hours, your mind and body will feel exhausted, and naturally, your productivity will decline. So, the task, which could have been completed in eight hours, will not even be done in ten. What is the plausible solution?

If you are left with only eight hours for the five assignments at the end of the day, pick three or four priority assignments and consider whether you need help with the others. You can make space for breaks in between the assignments and still complete all your tasks effectively and in time. On the other hand, if you try to force yourself to sit through the eight hours at a stretch, you will see only after an hour or two, your brain will freeze, and you will get distracted. Thus, it is important to take smaller and frequent breaks to rejuvenate and recharge your brain and complete the tasks with greater productivity. Of course, outsourcing your tasks may not always be the solution for you, but you can most definitely prioritize your tasks and do them depending on what's required first while simultaneously taking breaks in between tasks.

Have self-imposed deadlines

A lot of you may have noticed that you perform better when there is a deadline on your head? When you know that you have very limited time to finish the task at hand, you work quicker, without wasting any time. Thus, even if your teacher or boss has not imposed any deadlines on you, self-impose them to ensure that you do not waste any time and spend every minute of your day productively. The deadlines may induce some stress, but at times stress is the best motivator to help you stay focused and work towards your goals. Hence, anytime you work on an open-ended project, assignment, or job, set a deadline for yourself, and adhere to it. Trust us; when we say this, you will be surprised yourself by how productive this small drill can make you.

Follow the two-minute rule

Entrepreneur Steve Olenski has devised the perfect rule to help you stay productive – the two-minute rule. So, what is this rule? There are times when you have a small task or a quick action to take, which would not take over time-minutes of your time. But, the problem is these tasks are so tiny that we end up postponing them to later. In turn, several smaller tasks accumulate, and then, after a point, they seem like multiple herculean tasks. What’s the solution? Anytime there is a small task, which would take only two minutes or less of your time, do it instantly. The fact of the matter is when you attend to the task immediately, instead of postponing it and then returning back to it, you end up completing it faster. Implementing this small rule can make a big difference in your life.

Avoid meetings

Yes, you read that right! Meetings are one of the most unproductive and time-consuming things. A lot of you may have noticed, too, that there is rarely anything productive achieved even after an hour-long meeting. So, why even waste that time? Following a study by Atlassian, on average, an office worker spends around thirty-one hours every month in unproductive meetings. So, before you head to your next meeting, ponder – is this something that can be achieved via a phone call, text, virtual meeting (they are quicker and more productive), or email?

So, these are the five most essential tips that can help you boost your productivity. Know of more such tips? Do let us know in the comment box below.