Transforming the Game of Golf by Optimizing Thoracic Spine Function
CEO Interview: Inventor of the TrueTurnPro reveals how this unmatched tool is helping players reach amazing new heights; Innovative thoracic spine device is a certain game changer for today’s golfers
In the game of golf, there is one universal truth: player performance directly depends upon the health of their spine and, more specifically, optimal thoracic mobility. So important is the spine to achieving golf game excellence, scores of reports have addressed the matter to include one recent PGA.com article with the unequivocal headline, “A consistent spine angle will lead to improved impact no matter your body type.” Other research has also established the correlation between spine control, swing mechanics and overall performance.
Driven by a passion to help improve joint function for himself and others to make gains on the links, former NBA strength and conditioning coach and therapeutic exercise specialist Carl Horne, Jr., owner of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based In2One Wellness Studio, invented and patented the TrueTurnPro device as an easy and cost-effective way to restore and maintain thoracic mobility. As the world’s first thoracic spine isolation and training system, it was designed to be used anywhere: at home, in a hotel room or the turf. The TrueTurnPro helps increase a user’s rotation and strengthens the core, which helps the user develop the muscles to protect and strengthen the back—all collectively improving a player’s speed, power and distance.
While the journey to develop TrueTurnPro and bring it to market hasn’t been easy for Horne, perseverance has allowed him to change lives with the invention—and both user testimonials and industry accolades have rolled in. For one, renowned golf instructor and TV analyst, Peter Kostis, even weighed-in via online video on the numerous reasons why the TrueTurnPro is so advantageous for those seeking to up their golf game.
Here, Horne himself offered some expert insights on spine health, mobility, biomechanics, swing position, the device itself and more.
MK: Relative to one’s golf swing, should the club correct the body position or should the body correct the club position?
CH: Swing flaws, back pain and undesired high scores are often connected. Whether it’s a common swing flaw such as “coming over the top,” or simply common back pain from, bending, twisting or sitting, high golf scores are the result—and they all have a common denominator: limited hip and back function. If the components of the hip and spine become tight and weak, the mechanics of the spine will eventually become compromised. Compromised movement is often the root cause for the development of common back pain. Therefore, flawed mechanics can easily be the blame for the most common swing flaws, as swing flaws don’t solely reside in golf theory. The undiscovered origin of these flaws would suggest many are physical by nature. Seeking a solution by theory, alone, is futile.
MK: There are various types of swing issues fit for improvement, so how would you say body motion flaws correlate?
CH: The most common back pain is low back pain or LBP. In acute or chronic LBP, the gluteal muscles, along with other stabilizers of the hips and core, can all play a role in the dysfunction. The golf swing is dependent upon the uncompromised rotation of the hips and spine. If the hips, spine, or both are compromised in function, faulty compensating movement patterns arise. These compensations are the origin of the development and root cause of the six most common swing flaws which are: loss of posture, reverse pivot, early extension, hip sway and slide, over-the-top and faulty kinematic sequence. These swing flaws can all be easily linked to mechanical flaws within the dynamic multiple joint functions within the lumbo-pelvic-hip complex. We best identify the flaw by creating awareness; understanding the lower kinetic chain as it relates to the development of the golf swing.
It should look something like this:
Hips react to ground force production or reactions such as shear force, vertical force and torsion force. These forces generate the kinetic energy producing the leverage which moves up and through the legs into the hips.
Then, the spine reacts to hips, the shoulders react to the spine; arms react to the shoulders; and hands react to the arms.
This is the simple biomechanical review of the kinetic chain as related to the development of the golf swing.
MK: Which of the six common swing flaws would you expect to develop if the player has a severe lack of lateral flexion in the spine and extremely limited internal rotation of the lead hip?
CH: Over the top, hip sway and slide, as well as early extension. But, why? As a beginner, understanding concepts and theories of how to hit a golf ball is as useful as the turtle understanding which speed-building techniques it takes to win a race! It’s essential to have a working functional body to utilize the important information of the conventional approach to teaching the theories of the golf swing. Neither the ball flight or the position of the clubface should solely govern or train the golfer into learning how NOT to swing the golf club. In other words, we shouldn’t only learn from our errant golf shots! As it relates back to the golfer above with a lack of lateral flexion and limited internal rotation of the lead hip, until the function of the hip and spine are corrected, rotation will be compromised. The struggle with compromised motion will perpetuate regardless of the money and effort spent on countless lessons covering purely golf theory technique.
So, should Body and Biomechanics be included as primary swing philosophies when the beginning golfer starts to learn how to swing a club? In order to become more aware and further facilitate the instructional experience, the explanation of how we all learn new specific movement patterns must be realized.
MK: What would you say many people are doing wrong as they work to perfect their swing position?
CH: An astounding 90% percent of information transmitted to the brain is visual. These visual images can actually work against the golf student because many golfers have a preconceived notion of how to make a swing based on what they have seen. Not only have students seen the perfect and desired club position at the top of the backswing, but they have also likely listened to others confirming that placing the club high and parallel is the best. So naturally, the attempt is to mimic what they have seen and heard, and do whatever it takes to place the club in a position most people aren’t physically or correctly capable of doing.
This limited approach isn’t logical and sheds light as to why solely learning from our mistakes is short sighted. Hitting buckets of balls wrong to finally hit a single shot correctly, is an exhausting, inhibited, restrained and ultimately counter-productive method of learning how to swing a club effectively and efficiently.
Unlike auditory learning, kinesthetic learning is accomplished with feel and touch. This leads to long-term learning of physical and body-conscious skill development. In other words, proprioception.
The TrueTurnPro is a unique one-of-a-kind kinesthetic learning tool designed for teaching and learning correct anatomical rotation throughout the thoracic spine and hips. The magical benefit of the device happens once you are corrected into a neutral spine, linking the upper kinetic chain to the lower connect chain. This causes you to stabilize and distribute ground force leverage throughout your body thereby coaching the exact feel students and teaching professionals have been searching for. This kind of kinesthetic learning gives powerful and tangible meaning to the familiar question, “how did that one feel?”
MK: Speaking of the TrueTurnPro, in what ways can it transform a player’s golf game overall?
CH: There are a myriad of ways the invention improves one’s golf game overall. For one, it improves shot accuracy. Accuracy in golf is dependent on the ability to control the angle of the spine throughout the entire golf swing. The TrueTurnPro improves both strength and stability of the spine. Having swing power is only useful and safe with the stability to control the spine. It will develop the power to improve stability and help maintain spine angle. It improves golf shot accuracy.
It also enhances strength and range of motion. When exposed to consistent external stimuli, the body physiologically adapts. For example, an increase in strength will occur when push-ups are performed daily. A physiological adaptive process explains how we are able to accomplish a greater number of push-ups over time. The strength from the push-up translates to other physical activities requiring a push movement. Therefore, the push-up is fundamental to all pushing. TrueTurnPro is no different. Strength training with the device results in physiological adaptation of the body. Regular use with it will equate to strengthening rotational torso power.
Maximized speed is another benefit. The ultimate goal for an athlete is to move fast. Acceleration of rotary movement in sports requires power and optimum rotation, as well as the ability to transfer energy with a stabilized spine. Limited rotation restricts maximum speed and prevents the body from reaching its full potential. Swinging a bat or club requires core stability and flexibility. The combination of power, stability, and flexibility are essential for the development of rotational speed! A body capable of moving faster will generate faster swing speeds and therefore increase ball speed. The TrueTurnPro is the only device capable of isolating and developing rotational strength, stability, and flexibility, which results in overall rotational power.
One major way a golfer can lose speed is through early extension, which is an incorrect position of the spine during a golf swing. At this point, the club is lifted instead of rotated to the top position. The common reference is a reverse pivot or loss of posture. Due to the challenging concept, instructors struggle with teaching the correct rotation. The TrueTurnPro is a breakthrough tool that allows the instructor to teach students what true rotation looks and feels like. With an increase in thoracic mobility the more rounds of golf an individual can play due to the less friction on the back. Greater mobility also enables a golfer to place the club in a proper top position that will maximize club head speed and optimize swing path.
Another key benefit is shifting focus from club position to body position. Traditionally, golf has been taught from the perspective of the club properly place the club in the ideal top position. Golf students often establish faulty movement patterns in their swings when they become solely focused on club position. A movement pattern is the fundamental way a human moves. For example, bending, twisting and hinging. Repeating a faulty movement pattern in golf, such as the “over the top move”, results in inconsistent ball striking. However, the TrueTurnPro will correct faulty movement patterns and improve ball striking. These techniques are easily utilized to correct rotational planes by establishing and strengthening the form in a unique and contemporary practice.
The device also produces a greater active stretch. TrueTurnPro is designed to allow the spine to produce a greater active rotational stretch, unparalleled with any other device available. The ability to have complete control of the stretch creates simplicity and safety for the user. Users generate his/her own kinetic energy to increase and deepen the active stretch, which greatly improves mobility and flexibility.
MK: What about that coveted X-Factor—a popular topic within the golf community?
CH: Yes, the X-Factor It is generally defined as the measurable distance to rotate the shoulders beyond the hips. Prompting many debates, some believe the X-factor is a myth, while others seek to achieve the X-factor within their own swing. Some instructors teach that the X-factor is only achieved during the downswing, while others teach it is created in the backswing. Either way, a physical separation of shoulders and hips takes place during every full golf swing. This separation creates rotational power. The TrueTurnPro is designed to safely develop this separation of the shoulders and hips by isolating movement of the thoracic spine.
MK: Beyond all of the technical advantages you discuss, I would imagine the TrueTurnPro generally promotes and enhances enjoyment of the game.
CH: Most definitely, also giving a greater sense of accomplishment. Achieving a higher level of success with increased golf skills will inspire individuals to play more often and with far more enjoyment. Golf is very demanding on the spine, and requires the player to bend, stretch, maneuver and contort the body in unnatural ways. Golf also requires the spine to possess power, stability, and speed, all in an attempt to maximize player ability and overall satisfaction. The TrueTurnPro enhances spinal strength, stability, and rotation for continued enjoyment of the game of golf.
MK: Various research studies assert that the vast majority of Americans will experience some form of back pain during their lifetime, and also that many can help that back pain will subside with correct physical exercise—findings that can surely be extrapolated to people worlwide who will, or already, similarly suffer back problems. How does the TrueTurnPro relate here
CH: The TrueTurnPro is a tool specifically engineered to address the various issues of the spine that are related to back pain. Although it is impossible to completely prevent accidental physical injury, prevention protocols and programs should be the first line of defense in reducing the frequency and severity of physical injury. Optimizing joint function is the name of the game in an injury prevention exercise program. When our joints are powerful, fully stabilized and entirely flexible, we are more prepared to handle trauma that has the potential of leading to injury. With a preventative approach, recovery and rehabilitation time can often be reduced when injuries do occur. This increases the time that one can spend participating in the game of life! The TrueTurnPro is the perfect tool for helping to optimize spine function in an effort to prevent and lessen the frequency and severity of back injuries.
Designed to improve strength and range of motion of the thoracic and lumbar spine, the TrueTurnPro improves the spine’s ability to move with less friction and discomfort while increasing overall stability. It helps to restore back function and ultimately offer relief to a large number of people suffering from back pain.
Working with the TrueTurnPro will isolate and increase the range of motion of the thoracic spine. The isolation comes from the device’s patented proprietary contralateral configuration. This unique design gives the user the ability to produce a contralateral force. This force, which is controlled by the user, results in greater ability to increase thoracic spine rotation and lateral flexion of the lumbar spine.
Increasing thoracic range of motion has a strong and positive effect on the lumbar spine. By increasing the mobility of the thoracic spine, less rotational torque is placed upon the lumbar spine. This results in a reduction of torsion compression, which is the twisting downward force of pressure onto the lumbar discs that are located between each vertebrae. This reduction of torsion compression lessens the load on the back and helps alleviate discomfort and pain.
MK: Beyond golf, are the other types of sports the device can be beneficial for?
CH: Most definitely! The versatility of the TrueTurnPro allows it to be used not only as a stretching device but also a strength training tool. Unlike anything before, it offers a unique opportunity to develop true isolated rotational power. With it, athletes competing in rotational sports such as golf, baseball, tennis and hockey will enhance their physical abilities by adding the tool to their sport-specific training routines. This is because training with a device engineered to specifically increase rotation allows the athlete to isolate a chosen plane of rotation and apply resistance to that plane. It also enables the athlete to increase the flexibility of a specific plane of rotation and produce an active or passive stretch on that plane. The TrueTurnPro delivers a smooth, smart stretch into an array of rotational planes from the slap shot of hockey to the overhead serve of tennis. It offers an entirely new means of rotational training.
Forbes Business Council Member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all B2B and B2C categories. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of both the “Savvy Living” lifestyle and travel and “Savvy Ventures” business TV shows. As a prolific business and consumer trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme—also delving into the minds behind the brands. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports / Twitter www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports / Facebook www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.
How Dental Implants Full-Mouth Restoration is an All-in-One Solution to Your Confident Smile?
First, it is important to know what dental implants are and why people need dental implant services? Dental implants are the procedure of dental surgery to place dental implants in the jawbone. These are titanium dental implants and dental implant posts. The dental implant post basically is to hold the dental crown securely in place over your tooth root to restore the natural beauty of a full smile. There are two types of dental implant procedures: single tooth replacement and full-mouth restoration. Single tooth replacement is the method of replacing single teeth and full mouth restoration is the dental implant procedure that replaces multiple teeth.
According to my, Dental implants are an all-in-one solution for your smile because they replace the root of a tooth and provide dental crowns, dental bridges, dental veneers, or dental fillings in one treatment. Why do people need full-mouth dental reconstruction? The answer is simple: they want their smile back! A person who has lost his teeth in any injury or in any accident feels less confident and less attractive. But there is no need to worry as dental implants are available nowadays.
Dental implants full-mouth reconstruction is the most comprehensive dental treatment, it can give you back your smile again! Full mouth dental reconstruction restores all of a person’s teeth in his or her upper and lower jaws at once. For many dental patients, dental implants full-mouth restoration is the best dental solution for their smile. This procedure can be done in a single visit and will provide you with a new set of teeth that look natural, feel comfortable, and are long-lasting. It’s also an excellent option if you’re looking to get your teeth back to health after years of neglect or damage from decay or injury.
Dental Implants Full-Mouth Restoration is a dental restoration solution that not only restores your smile but also improves its function and appearance. Dental implants are titanium posts, which are surgically implanted into the jawbone. They act as anchors for dental crowns, dental bridges or partials to be placed on top of them. This is an all-in-one solution because once you get dental implants, you will have a fixed dental prosthesis in place that will last for decades with minimal daily maintenance required!
Here are some of the quality reasons why you must prefer Dental implants full-mouth restoration services.
- Provide a confident smile: Dental implant full-mouth restoration services will provide you a confident smile and also has the capability to eliminate any dental condition. You can live your life the way you want without any dental condition.
- All dental conditions are treated: There is no dental disease that cannot be cured with dental implants full-mouth restoration services, as it can cure all your dental problems at once. You can eat whatever you want without worrying about your teeth or dental conditions.
- The best dental implant full-mouth restoration services: You will get the world’s finest dental implant full-mouth restoration services from dental specialists who are highly skilled and have years of experience. With these innovative dental practices, you can be sure to get an excellent smile with no pain!
- Affordable prices: Dental implant services are affordable and provide you the teeth back that look and feel like natural ones. You will be happy after getting your lost teeth back. So, don’t get late. Just book an appointment with a reputed dentist and get the implants done.
- Comfortable dentistry: Dental implant surgery is one of the most comfortable dental surgeries to undergo because it has no pain and offers you healthy teeth by which you can eat, chew, and speak easily.
- Provides ultimate oral health: Dental implant surgery is the perfect dental treatment for your teeth and mouth because it not only restores but also improves dental health. You will receive a healthy mouth and teeth when you undergo these treatments.
Neuropathic Pain & Life-saving Benefits of Pain Relievers
Believe it or not, living with Neuropathic pain is unbearable. The faster you find effective relief, the more you’re closer to good hygiene.
It’s not possible to wake up daily with the thought of pins and needles numbing your sensations. Also, your routine life is disturbed like anything. You start feeling uncomfortable wearing thick clothes just because the slightest pressure boosts the pain.
In this post, we’ll see the basics of neuropathic pain and check out the two well-known nerve pain reliever medications too. Let’s go!
What is Neuropathic Pain & why you should treat it ASAP?
Neuropathic pain is chronic pain that arises from damage or injury to the neurotransmitters of the brain and spinal cord. It elevates the skin and muscles & also impacts other parts of the body.
This pain is usually felt as burning sensations. As a result, the affected areas become touch-sensitive. Neuropathic pain is mainly experienced after surgery or trauma, alcohol abuse, diabetes, cancer, viral infections, vascular malformations, etc. Diabetic or cancer patients often experience chronic neuropathic pain.
Besides this, it may root as a side effect of other medications in use. To be honest, identifying the cause of neuropathic pain seems like a headache for the sufferer.
Living with neuropathic pain feels like undergoing physical and psychological complexities. Additionally, panic, anxiety, mood swings, tiredness, and depression become common. Internal pain can never be seen with naked eyes. And this is the reason it has severe negative impacts on the quality of life.
Do we even need to explain why you should find a solution to neuropathic pain ASAP?
Gabapin & its benefits as Neuropathic Pain Reliever
Gabapin (Gabapentin) tablets are the ultimate pain relievers when it comes to neuropathic pain. It belongs to an anti-epileptic class of drugs formerly used for treating epilepsy. However, they’re also recognized as highly effective medications for reducing nerve pain.
Using Gabapin 300 capsules can gradually relieve pain due to migraine, nerve damage, shingles, diabetes, spinal cord injury, etc. This medicine is often combined with other medications for treating a particular type of seizure.
Gabapin 300 interferes with the pain signals traveling through the damaged nerves and the brain. It blocks those pain-causing activities of the nerve cells to improve painful sensations. You may have to wait for a few weeks to see the effects, but once it starts getting effective, it will kick your neuropathic pain away. Finally, the quality of life improves.
How effective is Carisoprodol for Neuropathic Pain?
Carisoprodol is a muscle relaxant. It works in a somewhat similar fashion to Gabapin i.e. by blocking the pain signals between nerve cells and the brain. Unlike Gabapin, Carisoprodol is prescribed along with physical therapies for improving skeletal muscle pain and injuries.
You get to buy Carisoprodol 350 mg on prescription, but it should only be used for a maximum duration of 3 weeks. This is because skeletal muscle injuries don’t last longer than this.
Gabapin 300 vs. Carisoprodol 350 – What you should use?
Just like Gabapin, Carisoprodol is also effective in treating neuropathic pain. However, both drugs have different medicinal compositions. Also, the active ingredients, as well as dosage strengths, are different too. They’re manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies and so it often confuses patients as to which drug they should prefer.
Both are excellent medicines for neuropathic pain relief and are used for different durations to cure this pain. Let your doctor decide the best one for you.
Many health aspects are considered before prescribing either of these medicines. For instance, patients with kidney and liver disease, diabetes, poor heart health, etc should disclose their medical conditions to the doctor. Based on this information, they’ll decide whether to prescribe Carisoprodol, Gabapin or go with any other neuropathic treatment option.
Some important points like pregnancy and breastfeeding are also considered to arrive at a decision. In addition, if some patients stop using these pills, they may show critical withdrawal effects too. Hence, you’re required to visit your doctor frequently & track the progress.
Final Lines
You’ve seen the bright sides of both Gabapin 300 mg as well as Carisoprodol 350 mg tablet. However, the final decision should always come from your doctor whether you should use Gabapin or Carisoprodol. Both are effective differently. Moreover, your doctor may prescribe you alternative treatments like antidepressants, opioids, capsaicin cream, Lidocaine patch, nerve-blockers, etc. On the other hand, therapies like acupuncture, meditation, homeopathy, reflexology, and aromatherapy, etc are also useful.
So, don’t waste time thinking about the solution & find one fast by consulting your medical advisor today! Reference: Pain O Soma
4 Handmade Lookalike Rakhi Gifts for Brother
There are few occasions over the world where they celebrate these days as very special especially when it comes to the parts of India where there are lots of celebrations over the country where different parts of peoples have their function differently. Rakhi is one of the best celebrations which we celebrate all over the country to give a special feeling for the children. You can select the best Raksha Bandhan gifts for brother online.
How to select a Rakhi to give to your brother?
Rakhis are one of the best things a brother has as a precious gift from her sister. When it’s time for an occasion like Raksha Bandhan then the sister used to plan for the best and awesome gifts and rakhis for brother. As it is a time of pandemic situation where you cannot move out for buy gifts and rakhi. You can order rakhi gift hampers for your brother or you can search for gift ideas online and they have an option like same-day rakhi delivery.
Rakhi handmade ideas
When it comes to making a rakhi at home there are lots of ideas. You can put your personal touch or personal ideas into it. You can make use of your home materials and make rakhis.
Quilling rakhi:
Quilling Rakhi is one of the best ideas for making rakhis at home. When you want to present your brother with a unique style of rakhi then here is the first idea. You can make rakhis out of quilling paper. Quilling papers are available in different sizes and different colors. The items required are a single ribbon, pink, green, yellow quilling papers.
Start by simply rolling the quilling paper and stick it at the end then start rolling another quilling paper over it and gum it. Roll up to three colors over and over like a Swiss roll. Now it’s time to decorate, add a simple white stone in the center and stick the quilling roll to the ribbon. This looks beautiful and you can change colors.
Wooden beads rakhi
When you come to rakhis, uniqueness plays the main role. Here the unique rakhi gifts for brothers are made up of wooden beads. The items needed to make rakhis are wooden beads, green thread, white stones, and white pearl stone joints, and golden triangle joints.
You can choose any stone or any beads to decorate the rakhi. Here take the wooden rakhi and roll the green thread through the holes in the wooden beads. Make two beads like this and add this to the thread with decorating items like a golden triangle and white beads on both sides. You can choose any woolen thread to make this as a thread to tie.
Bead rakhis
This is the best rakhi gifts for brother to tie beautifully in hands. Here you can select any thread of your choice and here the beads can be made the same as the color of the shirts your brother wore. These beaded rakhis look very good as they are covered up by the beads. Take a thread and fill it with violet beads. You can even mix this up light and dark color and make a knot at the end and this tie looks wow in the hands of your brother. This is very simple and even children can make use of it.
Thread rakhis
The most beautiful rakhis can be made by hand very easily. The main things required to make this one is. Take a round ring that you make stead out of thread jewelry. Take a stone chain of 1 meter and a blue thread. Here you can start the process by which you can tie the thread over the ring. Then you can roll the stone chain at the ends of the ring and then add the woolen thread of blue color over it and then add blue and white beads over both the corners of the thread in the woolen thread.
Final words
Rakhi gifts ideas for brothers online are available in plenty. Here you can order even combo gifts like soft toys, sweets, and chocolates to make your brother or sister feel surprised. You can also add rakhi with cakes and rakhi with flowers online.
How Temperature Monitoring Systems Can Solve Logistics Problems
Temperature monitoring systems have a critical role to play in the logistics industry. Know how such systems bring efficiency to the industry.
Temperature monitoring is an essential part of business operations, and it has widespread implications. It involves monitoring the temperature of a space using the appropriate technology.
Temperature Monitoring Systems
A temperature monitoring system is a technology that controls and regulates the temperature of a particular environment. Such a system is an essential part of many businesses, such as hospitals, food outlets, and other industries.
The system can track, control and regulate the temperature of a particular environment. It ensures that your temperature-sensitive products remain potent.
Features of Temperature Monitoring Systems
The features of a typical temperature monitoring systems are:
Automatic Alerts
When the temperature goes out of the prescribed range, the system will send out alerts automatically. When you get the alerts, you can take corrective action to restrict your products from getting damaged.
Temperature Change Notifications
Whenever there is a temperature change, the system will notify you about the change. It will help you inform the logistics team about the temperature change to take corrective action to prevent damages to the consignment.
Reports
Report generation is an intrinsic feature of temperature monitoring systems. With the reports, you analyze the temperature trends of your stored products.
Temperature Tracking
There is no need for you to check and record the temperature readings manually. The systems track the temperature movements automatically.
Digital Indicators
Temperature monitoring systems come with digital indicators which enable you to customize the maximum and minimum temperature for the stored products. You can adjust the temperature depending on the products you store.
It has been recorded that around 20 percent of pharmaceutical consignments in transport get damaged due to temperature fluctuations. It means that there is an urgent need for transporters to use temperature monitoring systems to avoid losses due to product damages.
Benefits of Temperature Monitoring System in Logistics
Let us explore what benefits temperature monitoring systems have to offer to logistics companies:
Round-the-Clock Data Recording
Temperature monitoring systems record temperature round the clock. It means that you get temperature reports every time to keep yourself updated with the temperature status.
It is essential in logistics to keep track of the temperature information continuously. Say you are transporting a temperature-sensitive consignment through a truck. You need to monitor the temperature in transit. The data recorded by temperature monitoring systems is the key to making important transport decisions.
When there is a continuous recording of data, you can get to know any major fluctuations to impact your consignment. Moreover, the continuous temperature recording allows you to capture spikes and dips in temperature, with which you can analyze anomalies along with the general trend.
In logistics, continuous temperature monitoring can help transporters make informed decisions at every point in the cold chain.
If you are a logistics service provider, use a temperature monitoring system to check whether the temperature remains at the set levels during the entire transit.
Notifications and Alerts
When you transport a temperature-sensitive product to a specific location, it goes through various checkpoints and other steps that pose some danger to the consignment. Say you are transporting a vaccine stock that requires 2 degrees C of temperature. If the truck gets involved in an accident, then there can be significant disruption to the temperature. In such an unforeseen situation, a temperature monitoring system can be beneficial because you can know the status of the temperature. Even if your truck was not directly involved in the accident, there might be some situations where the possibility of temperature movement can arise. As the temperature monitoring system sends out alerts and notifications, you can know the range of temperature movement. As such, you can prevent the customer from receiving the damaged consignment.
Analytics
Temperature monitoring systems allow you to collect and store temperature data. And you can show the analytics with the stored data. You cannot regard a temperature monitoring system as complete without analytics of the data it collects. In logistics, analytics plays a crucial role in identifying the loopholes in the system. Say you found out there was a compromise in the quality of some of your goods in a consignment. You will not be able to figure out the role of temperature fluctuations without specific temperature data and analytics. With the right amount of data, temperature monitoring systems can build temperature reports to gain insights into what went wrong. Once you spot the problem, you can find a solution.
Moreover, some high-end temperature monitoring systems have software to generate meaningful insights. Raw data is of no help without analytics. Temperature monitoring systems can help you carry out analytics, which allows the logistics industry to function efficiently. As such, you can get rid of the common problems involving temperature fluctuations by using temperature monitoring systems.
Accessing Data Remotely
Temperature monitoring systems have software that allows you to access temperature data through smartphones, PCs, tablets, or SMS. There is no need for you to contact your transportation team members to know the temperature status.
Moreover, temperature monitoring systems can also transfer the data to cloud-based systems, from where you can access the data remotely on an app. The data is available round-the-clock.
Logistics are speedy, and to keep track of the consignment temperature, you need a temperature monitoring system. As you can keep an eye on the temperature from anywhere, you can avoid the risks of temperature fluctuations.
Accurate Temperature Data
Temperature monitoring systems provide accurate data, which is essential to know the precise reasons for wrong things. It helps you to know the exact range of temperature fluctuations. When you have accurate data, you can make impactful decisions for your consignment when it heads towards a high-temperature zone to prevent damages. You cannot compromise on the accuracy of data, especially when it comes to transporting temperature-sensitive goods. So, you need to invest in a remote temperature monitoring device to keep an eye on the temperature status during transit. With accurate temperature data, logistics companies can regulate their workflow and maintain temperature standards.
Conclusion
You can now understand why temperature monitoring devices are critical to the logistics industry. If you are an owner of a logistics company, do not fail to invest in such a device.
Vitamins to Stop Hair Loss
What are the best vitamins to stop hair loss? This is a question asked by many people, and the answer is not always what you think it is. Many people will try and find the miracle cure for their hair loss. But there is no such thing.
Vitamins play a very important role in the growth of your hair. Your body needs certain vitamins and minerals in order to produce new hair. So you have to be careful what vitamins you take. Too many vitamins or even some vitamins can be harmful to your health. So if you choose to use supplements to stop thinning hair, be sure they do not contain any harmful chemicals or fillers.
There are a number of different vitamins that help with this problem. For example an all natural product called Procerin is highly recommended by most doctors. It contains many vitamins that help prevent baldness. The best one to use is called Procerin and it is available online at great prices. You can buy a bottle of it and keep it handy at all times.
Vitamin A is a very good vitamin to take to prevent loss of your hair. It does this by increasing the production of a good hair building enzyme. This is called DHT and when your enzyme levels are high it stops this destructive hormone from taking its toll on your hair. Just remember that every time you apply a product to your scalp, be sure it contains vitamins A, B, C and E.
There are also several vitamins that help to stop hair loss. One of the best to look for is called minoxidil and it contains Vitamin A in it. It has been proven to work and is available without a prescription. Another vitamin to look for that stops balding is called niacin. Biotin also works to stop balding and this can be found in food sources or in the vitamin supplement form.
It has recently been discovered that drinking four cups of green tea each day can help to prevent thinning hair and stimulate new growth. It contains antioxidants that are very good for your hair. It is also known to help prevent dandruff and eliminate oil buildup in your scalp. When you first notice thinning hair or bald patches on your scalp this is usually due to a lack of sufficient blood circulation in this area. Green tea can help to remedy this problem.
Fish oils are often recommended as a way of helping stop hair loss. They contain certain fatty acids that are essential for a healthy scalp and healthy hair. There are several on the market to choose from and the best one to buy is going to be the one with the highest concentration of omega’s that are good for your body.
Niacin and biotin are both important vitamins to stop hair loss when used in combination with each other. You will want to make sure that you are getting the right amount of each to maximize the benefits that you receive from the vitamins. It is important to note that these are not the only vitamins for this purpose and in fact, they are very minor ingredients. The benefit that you get from these vitamins really does not compare to other products. The highest quality products will also contain other ingredients that are high in protein and therefore, are going to be able to increase the growth rate of your hair. If you suffer from any type of vitamin deficiency, this is definitely one of the best vitamins to stop hair loss.
The Damages of the Darknet in a Pandemic
Vaccines developed to help fight coronaviruses are highly sought after globally. Many countries are ramping up supplies, and others are restricting supplies. The vaccine’s effectiveness has helped bring life back to some level of normality following an uncertain turbulent year.
Some countries such as the UK took steps in acquiring vaccines early, which has helped to vaccinate a vast amount of the population. Other countries such as France have been much slower in the process and are currently in lockdown.
(Image Source: BBC)
Currently, there are three vaccines available that have shown to be effective against the virus. The three are the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, Oxford Astrazeneca vaccine and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines which are curated in different ways.
A big part of returning to normality will require proof of vaccines which will require individuals to carry a vaccine passport. This proposed passport will be proof that the person has received the immunisation giving them better immunity towards the virus while protecting others around them.
Many anti-vaccers are against the vaccine and refuse to have them, but in the broader scope of things, once travel bans are lifted along with other restrictions, only those who have vaccine passports will be free. This has birthed a new opportunity for people on the Darknet to capitalise on.
Covid-19 vaccines and passports are being sold on the dark web, as well as faked negative test papers. Vaccines are free to receive, but a dose of the AstraZeneca and other vaccines range from £300 and above for a single dose. Fake vaccination certificates are also being sold for around £100 by anonymous traders.
Research has suggested that there has been a sharp level of increase in the amount of vaccine-related activities on a dark web that induce adverts throughout the pandemic. There is not much to suggest if the vaccines are real or not yet, as it is too early.
Cyber-security companies have tripled the number of advert triple to more than 1,200 since January, and the sellers of the vaccines are thought to be from the UK, Spain, US, Germany, Russia and France. However, Check Point investigators have found the documents being offered by sellers have been forged, which raises significant questions for the vaccines themselves.
To help minimise forgery, Check Point urges countries to use and adopt QR codes across all vaccination documents that can be accessed via smart devices. Giving them validity and originality as currently, it is tough to tell the difference between a fake and an authentic document, and it is easy to duplicate.
The Damage of Disinformation
There is a growing concern regarding the levels of false information circulating the covid-19 vaccines. Some are deliberately spreading malicious vaccine misinformation, which in reality could result in preventable deaths.
(Image Source: Statista)
The fake news is slowly fueling public concerns and the possible side effects of the vaccine available, preventing a vast amount of people from getting the vaccine. For this reason, governments worldwide need to think of ways to help regulate this type of speech and content which can be damaging.
There is a significant relationship between public health and social media. As we know, social media platforms are free and accessible, which mean information on them is unlikely to be vetted, unlike news and national media sources. Social media can become a breeding ground for fake information, which can be very influential, especially if this information comes from influencers who have a big following.
Vaccines are already a dividing subject with a clear split. You are either for or against it. There has been a range of myths that have come to light regarding getting the vaccine, which has scared many off; these include the vaccine can cause autism or infertility. This type of information is not only damaging to public health, but its response can be tiring, having to continually convince everyone the vaccine is safe and effective, eating aways a lot of time and money.
Vaccines are playing a vital role in helping to overcome the effects of the pandemic. It is essential to gain an understanding of the vaccines and how they work while playing a pivotal role in society to help build a defence against covid-19 and any other viruses that could be lurking.
Effective Treatments for Opioid Addiction
Drug addiction is a global issue that directly affects people, their families, and communities. One of the most serious health issues currently affecting Americans is opioid addiction.
Opioid use disorder is a condition like many other medical illnesses, meaning it requires medical intervention. Opioid detoxification using safe and effective methods provided by trained clinicians can lead to a successful recovery. Complete detoxification and counseling are often the most effective options to treat opioid addiction.
What is Opioid Addiction?
Opioid addiction is a condition that affects brain function in which a person regularly finds and uses drugs such as fentanyl, heroin, and prescription pain killers, despite the negative consequences. It is a brain disorder because addiction can alter how the brain operates. Aside from all the harmful effects on a person’s health, addiction impairs how someone thinks and feels. This impairment may lead to other dangerous actions and can damage ties with loved ones. Without effective detox and emotional treatment, addiction may have critical or fatal consequences.
Addiction Treatment
Seeking professional help is the primary step to a complete and successful recovery. The next step is finding a treatment center with experienced and qualified clinicians that can tailor the opioid addiction treatment protocol to fit each patient’s unique needs. It is critical for a successful treatment outcome that the clinician understands the patient’s health history.
Intake
Usually, an intake assessment occurs before treatment is scheduled. That way, patients and treatment center personnel can review specific factors to decide if this is the right treatment program. Questions are asked to understand the patient’s current situation, health history, and expectations. The more information that all parties have, the better-educated decision they can make.
Common intake questions include:
- How long have you been using drugs?
- What type of drugs?
- What other medications are you currently taking?
- Are there particular circumstances or needs?
- Family health history.
- Are there other mental or chronic problems?
Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists
When patients are admitted to a hospital to undergo a rapid detox or a medically assisted opioid detox like the one Waismann Method provides, they undergo a comprehensive physical examination on the first day. Opioid users do not have the same physiological responses as other patients, so it is imperative to rule out any unknown health conditions that could jeopardize their safety during medical opiate detoxification.
This thorough evaluation will include tests to find both health problems and drugs present in the patient’s system because different drugs can cause different reactions. Every patient’s circumstance is different, so determining the best treatment option is a shared decision between the patient and the physician. It’s essential to choose a treatment program that is willing to discuss and provide the patient several treatment settings and options to determine the most appropriate plan. Patient participation in treatment decisions and recovery plans is shown to improve outcomes significantly.
Rapid Detox and Medically Assisted Opioid Detoxification
There are three main choices for opioid detoxification: Rapid detox under sedation, in-hospital medical detox, and medically assisted withdrawal management at a licensed treatment center, like Domus Retreat. Treatment can occur in several different places or settings depending on the medication used, the patient’s health, and other determining factors.
Sedation Assisted Opioid Detoxification (Rapid Detox)
Typically, rapid detox involves a licensed anesthesiologist administering an opioid antagonist while the patient is under sedation in a hospital. In theory, the procedure precipitates a withdrawal while accelerating the detox timeline while patients are asleep.
The big selling point of rapid detox is that it is a quick, effective, and much more comfortable way to come off opioid drugs, especially for people trying to detox from long-acting medications, such as suboxone and methadone.
The problem?
Many people who undergo rapid detox do not understand what the procedure does and how and where it should be performed. In fact, medical professionals have been known to mislead their patients, implying that they could reverse years of addiction in a couple of days.
As a result, patients are discharged too early. They feel emotionally and physically vulnerable, which leads to an intense urge to use, and relapse occurs. The implication of promising overnight cures is highly irresponsible and even cruel.
The benefits.
There are good and bad professionals in any field. There are also responsible, honest physicians and negligent ones. Detoxification under sedation is an excellent option for those who cannot get through an arduous opioid withdrawal. Still, it is NOT an overnight miracle, and it should not be described as one. As with any medical procedure, rapid detox needs to be performed with sufficient inpatient time for evaluation, treatment, and recovery care.
Waismann Method Rapid Detox
Most Waismann Method® rapid detox patients receive a private room in an accredited hospital for three days, followed by four to seven days at Domus Retreat for recovery care. At Domus, we assist each patient with the emotional and physical transition, which substantially maximizes the safety and effectiveness of the detoxification.
Professional inpatient care for a few days after rapid detox is essential to help individuals successfully navigate the adjustment and recovery phase. Long-term opioid intake raises hormonal activity, which plays a primary role in stress. After detox, people are more vulnerable to anxiety-related issues, leading to cravings and eventually relapse. At Domus, patients are provided with several therapeutic services and supportive medications, making rapid detox a much more pleasant, but more importantly, safe procedure.
All opioid-dependent patients who have withdrawn from opioids, especially in such a rapid manner, should be advised that they are at increased risk of overdose due to reduced opioid tolerance. Providing patients a few days of recovery care to regain a bit of their physical and emotional strength dramatically reduces the risk of an overdose.
In-hospital Medically Supervised Detox
Medically supervised opioid detoxification in a hospital involves administering medications to reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms when a patient discontinues their opioid use. The primary purpose of a supervised withdrawal is to safely and successfully transition the patient to an opioid-free state. In a hospital, the medical team can control any clinical manifestations during detoxification.
During the hospital stay, which usually lasts from 2 to 4 days, the Waismann Method team works diligently to reduce the acute withdrawal symptoms during detox. Patients receive 24-hour monitoring in their private room while the medical staff accesses physical health conditions. The goal is to achieve complete detoxification with minimum discomfort to start non-addictive medications (Naltrexone and Vivitrol) for craving management therapy.
Withdrawal Management at Domus Retreat Treatment Program
The treatment process at Domus Retreat begins with a medical assessment, including medical history, psychological reviews, and other applicable diagnostic tools. The evaluation results determine the safest and most effective treatment plan to follow.
Professional staff continuously evaluate clients and prescribe supportive medications, as clinically indicated, so that patients remain comfortable.
If more specialized medical care is necessary, the patient may be admitted to a private hospital for more extensive care.
The medical director receives reports on symptoms, medications, and progress. Domus’s clinical team consults with the medical staff to ensure patients receive the care they need for emotional and physical disorders. This individualized approach to treating opioid use disorder is designed to start the healing process of the mind, body, and spirit.
Regardless of which detoxification is right for you, a patient should always expect to be treated with respect and dignity. Patients should also feel heard and cared for. When treating someone for opioid addiction, detoxification combined with counseling and other emotional support is highly recommended.
Drugs Concerta vs. Ritalin | Clozaril drug side effects
Concerta and Ritalin treat ADHD, whereas Clozaril treats schizophrenia. This article talks about Concerta vs. Ritalin and also about Clozaril’s side effects.
Concerta vs. Ritalin
Stimulant drugs such as Concerta and Ritalin are prescribed to manage attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. They’re both methylphenidate hydrochloride, and they’re both different brand forms of the same medication. Although both of these drugs have a collective impact on the brain, the intensity, dosage, and duration of treatment vary.
Click here to know more about Concerta, Ritalin and more similar medicines
Concerta vs. Ritalin
Stimulants are one of the most widely used ADHD medications. Motivations are effective in treating the disease in 70% of adults, according to the Cleveland Clinic. For 70 to 80 % of kids with ADHD, they are also successful.
Stimulants including Concerta and Ritalin reduce trembling, impulsivity, limited attention span, and other symptoms.
Stimulants, considering their name, have a relaxing impact on the brain. They function by raising dopamine and norepinephrine concentrations in the brain. These chemicals influence ADHD.
The main ingredient in Concerta and Ritalin is the same, but they function in distinct manners. Concerta is a long-acting medication that gradually raises dopamine levels. It implies that you just require to take it once a day. All-day symptom remedy Concerta operates for ten to twelve hours as per the Cleveland Clinic.
Since symptoms usually improve over time, it’s better to take this drug first thing every morning. By the end of the day, the impact could have worn off.
Ritalin, on the other hand, is an instantaneous, short-acting drug. This indicates that it has a swift effect on your body. It quite immediately raises dopamine and norepinephrine amounts. Ritalin is perfect for patients who require immediate symptom relief. Doctors prescribe to take Ritalin 2 to 3 times a day as it does not work and Concerta. To ensure that your body wholly absorbed
the drug, take it 45 minutes before meals.
The long-acting Concerta has a consistent, controlled release, while Ritalin releases more rapidly, and the amount drops between drugs. This causes the blood pressure to have more hills and valleys. Many patients respond better to Concerta’s slow release, while others can want Ritalin’s faster action.
Clozaril
Clozapine is an uncommon antipsychotic drug marketed under the brand names Clozaril and others. Doctors typically recommend it after attempting some antipsychotic medications for patients who have schizophrenia. It can reduce the risk of suicidal behaviour in patients with schizophrenia and schizoaffective illness.
It is much more beneficial than traditional antipsychotics,[clarification needed], specifically in treatment-resistant patients. Patients can take it orally or as an injection into a muscle.
Read more about Clozaril drugs at Get legal.
Side effects of Clozaril
Drooling, dizziness, drowsiness, headache, lightheadedness, tremor (shaking), vision issues (such as blurred vision), bowel problems, and weight gain are possible side effects. As the body adjusts to the drug, many of these side effects (especially sleepiness) fade. Consult the doctor right away if any of these side effects continue or worsen.
Precautions to take while using Clozaril
Consume dietary fibre, drink plenty of fluids, and exercise to avoid constipation. You may also include the use of a laxative.
Consult your pharmacist to determine which laxative is best for you.
Keep in mind that the doctor-approved this drug because he or she believes the advantage to you outweighs the incidence of side effects. The majority of people who take this drug do not experience any significant side effects.
This medication can cause your blood sugar to rise infrequently, which can lead to or intensify diabetes. If you have signs of elevated blood sugar, like increased thirst or urination, call your doctor right away. If you have diabetes, monitor your blood sugar as instructed and inform the doctor of the results. Doctors can modify your diabetes medicine, exercise regimen, or diet.
Summary
Concerta vs. Ritalin: The main ingredient in Concerta and Ritalin is the same, but they function differently. Concerta is a long-acting medication that gradually raises dopamine levels. Ritalin is an instantaneous, short-acting drug.
Clozapine is an uncommon antipsychotic drug marketed under the brand names Clozaril and others. It is much more beneficial than traditional antipsychotics, specifically in treatment-resistant patients. It is used to treat patients who have schizophrenia.
An Interview With Grant Donovan on Varied Matters Relating to Wellness, REAL and Otherwise
I recently asked Dr. Grant Donovan, one of the earliest promoters of corporate wellness and health promotion, questions about the early years. Here are over a dozen of the questions I put to Dr. Donovan:
1) In what ways was Australia unlike the U.S. for purposes of trying to establish a wellness movement?
2) If you had remained in the wellness business, how might you have expanded upon the wonderful concepts advanced in the early years (mid-80’s and 90’s) when you led Australian conferences, training sessions, wrote books, gave media interviews and engaged in all manner of promotional efforts?
3) Based on your memories of those not-quite-prosperous, golden or halcyon years, how would you describe the key terms of the movement or, if you prefer, the very nature, of a wellness lifestyle, REAL or otherwise as it is or should be today?
4) How much energy did you put into creating a wellness movement in Australia?
5) If you had remained in the wellness business, how might you have expanded upon the wonderful concepts advanced in the early years (mid-80’s and 90’s) when you led Australian conferences, training sessions, wrote books, gave media interviews and engaged in all manner of worksite promotions?
6) Based on your memories of those not-quite-prosperous, golden or halcyon years, how would you describe the key terms of the movement or, if you prefer, the very nature, of a wellness lifestyle, REAL or otherwise?
7) Was there any way the effort could have succeeded (by which I mean “proved profitable” and thus worth continuing)?
8) It seems that corporate and other forms of institutional wellness education has been led by medical doctors, nurses, health administrators, HRA types and maybe a few psychologists? Is there a profession not represented that should have been?
9) Is it possible that a REAL wellness focus, if it comes about, will have more success than the safe, medically based approach that continues to this day?
10) What are best and worst case scenarios for the wellness concept and movement, by any name, ten years or so down the road?
11) Do you believe most people have the capacity to shape and sustain healthy lifestyles?
12) You attended several National Wellness Conferences in the 80’s and 90’s. What is your take on this annual event?
13) Today and since the beginning in the 80’s, worksite wellness has been focused on disease prevention, risk reduction, exercise promotion, stress management, nutritional basics and the like? Is that what you were promoting under the wellness banner?
14) What are the prospects for worksite wellness?
15) When asked, “Grant, tell me please: What’s it all about,” what do you say?
16) What advice do you have for those with little time left, which I suppose is all of us?
I invited Grant to pick and choose as many or as few of these questions to address as he wished. Grant pondered and pondered and pondered. Weeks went by. Reports of pondering going on came in, week after week. Finally, about a month after sending the questions, Grant sent this commentary. In my opinion, his response addresses all the questions and a few that did not occur to me-and maybe one or two I was afraid to ask. Enjoy.
Grant Donovan’s Response
I have been looking at both sets of questions and decided to ignore them all and give you one short answer. Okay, not so much an answer as a wandering series of self-assembling thoughts.
The eighties version of Australian workplace wellness morphed into high performance through self-management. Much more catchy for the bosses. Something they understood and wanted to pay for. Wellness was too esoteric. They wanted hard performance improvements, more dollars and less new age philosophy. They would pay small fortunes for critical thinking, self-management, teamwork, empowering leadership and a range of other wellness skills but little or nothing for programs called wellness.
So we moved on, made a smaller fortune out of real wellness and never used the term once. It was all in the language. The memes.
Which makes me think that wellness lacks a precise meme. When Halbert Dunn and your good self, respectively, coined and popularized the word, it mutated very quickly to become a generic term attached to everything from hand holding and swaying to disease avoidance to alternative medicine to spiritual enlightenment to whatever definition anyone wanted to apply. The genie was out of the bottle very early and it doesn’t appear to be going back any time soon.
Your personal efforts to reset the meme with REAL Wellness is heroic and may succeed but I have my doubts. Not because your efforts won’t be Herculean but because REAL Wellness may only be for the special few. For people like you and a few friends who have the time, money and inclination to dabble. My global observation suggests the rest still need God. Someone to lean on as they slave away at just staying alive. Working hard to exist, without time to contemplate the bigger questions. And this is probably a good thing because if they all stopped to recognize the complete meaninglessness of their lives, nobody would turn up.
By meaningless, I don’t mean life is not valuable or worth living because it clearly is for many people. I personally find it fun, challenging and quirky. By meaningless, I mean it is random and pointless. Totally irrelevant. From a wellness perspective, meaninglessness is extremely liberating. It allows for a freedom of thought and action that cannot be attained through the conforming rigidity of pre-determined purpose. It allows for a rational, critical thought process that renders emotive storytelling mute and lifts scientific logic to a special place, from where we can see the behavioral expression of meaninglessness very clearly.
Okay, so meaninglessness is the answer.
Now you know what Grant Donovan thinks about the issues I raised. I asked Grant for a few lines to go with his interview. He replied: “I’m following the opposite path to Charlie Sheen, with limited or no exposure to the outside world. Your readers will already know that I’m just a good Aussie friend, who doesn’t really have much to say.”
Well, I can respect that, but just the same, here is a brief, unauthorized mini-background bio update on Grant Donovan, Ph.D. A graduate of the University of Western Australia, he is the Managing Partner at Perception Mapping in Perth, Australia and a few other market research firms, including SevenSeventeen and Workplace Global Network. He and I co-authored “Live More of Your Life the Wellness Way” and “Die Healthy” decades ago. We co-presented many times in cities throughout Australia, the U.S., Canada and even Malaysia, but our most memorable performance was a workshop at the National Wellness Conference in Stevens Point, WI. in 1994 devoted to “The Wellness Orgasm.” It was quite a hit.
Conventional, Versus Wellness Approach, To Health
What we consider, the conventional approach, to health, in the United States, differs, in many ways, from the way, most of the rest of the world, considers, and approaches, this concept. Many seem to believe, a conventional approach, means, using allopathic medicine, which includes, a primary emphasis on chemically designed, prescriptions, and treatments, while, in most other nations, this approach, includes, both allopathy, as well as alternative remedies, and treatments. Which way, is best for you, depends, on your specific mindset, attitude, overall health, condition, beliefs, etc. With that in mind, this article will attempt to briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, the different approaches, and some of the different advantages, and disadvantages.
1. Conventional approach: The disadvantage of the so – called, conventional approach, is it pays more attention, often, to the symptoms, rather than all the possible causes, etc. It treats ailments, usually, by using a chemical – drug, to reduce and treat the ailment. It is important to recognize, illnesses, and ailments, should be divided into, chronic versus acute ones, and life – threatening, versus, more common illnesses. I strongly believe, there are many acute conditions, which are best treated with drugs, but there are also circumstances, when the side effects, and potential dangers, may make it less logical. Obviously, when the ailment is life – threatening, such as cancers, severe organ issues (such as pneumonia, liver problems, etc), they need immediate, dramatic treatment, while, at other times, it might make more sense, to use, an alternative approach.
2. Alternative approach: Many use methods, such as Reiki, acupuncture, Ayuverdic, homeopathy, herbal remedies, vitamins and supplements, etc, as an essential part of taking care of their overall health. These often, enhance our immunity, and what we refer to, as resistance. However, one must take care, to do so, in consultation, with a qualified, open – minded, health professional, who is able to use, either approach. Don’t abandon prescribed medications, without thoroughly discussing with your doctor! Know the risks and benefits.
3. Wellness: An intelligent, seamless, merger of both, conventional, and alternative treatments, is, often, the wisest approach. In most of the rest of the world, non – chemical approaches, are used, before conventional ones, in order to minimize over – use, and dependence, and minimize side – effects, and attempt to enhance our body’s immunity and immune system. This is the essence of a wellness program, where we proceed, and take advantage of any modalities, which might enhance and improve our overall health.
Beware, you should do your research, and consult qualified, trained health professionals, in order to use the best combination. It’s up to you!
