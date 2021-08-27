Step-by-step Guide to Website Project Management

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you are coming up with a website development plan, website project management is a must. It has a pivotal role to play when it comes to the rise or fall of your project. To be specific, if your project management is not satisfactory, it may hamper your project in the long run. Thus, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide to help you conduct the project efficiently. Here are the steps that you have to follow.

Step 1- Chalk out a plan for your website project management

The first step that you have to take is to craft a precise plan. Without planning, it will be a difficult job for you to make your project successful. So, start with deciding the most important factors that will influence your website’s success. So, here are the factors that you have to keep in mind.

Target audience

The required pages

The sections that you want to include in your website.

Budget

Once you find out these factors, you have to discuss them with your website development company. Again, you have to consider some points while discussing the project with your team. Discussing those points will help you to accomplish your project precisely. Thus, the factors that you have to keep in mind are:

Project deliverables

Your budget

Breakdown of the tasks

Dependencies

After you find out all these things, it will be easier for you to create a plan. Well, without a strong plan on your side, you cannot expect the desired result.

Step 2- Find out the risks that come with website project management

The next thing that you have to do is to find out the risks related to the project. Finding out the risks at the beginning of your project will be easier for you to deal with them. You have to understand that perceiving the risk is one of the imperative parts of website management. You already documented your goal in your planning phase, and it is time to deal with the risks. There are numerous types of risks that you may have to face, such as:

You have to determine the factors that establish negative impacts on the schedule, goals, and budget.

Next, you have to set your priorities, or else it will trigger some risks. For instance, if you have some dependencies, you have to deal with them wisely. Otherwise, it can affect the order of your project management.

Finally, you have to find out the factors limiting the execution of your projects, such as budget, resources, or schedule.

Try to find out these factors as soon as possible. It will help you to manage your project in a better way.

Step 3- Project estimation

It is one of the essential steps of the process. It doesn’t matter if you have a start-up or an established company; estimation is a must. Besides, you have to make sure that you are doing the estimation as soon as possible. Even a delay for a single day may affect the functionality of your project. For that, you have to find out the software requirement specification. It is nothing but the specification of the software that you are about to incorporate into your website. Once you find out SRS, it will be easier for you to get the project estimation.

You have to keep one thing in mind- estimation is necessary for all specialists such as designers, developers, SEO experts, and others. There should be two estimation timelines for each task. The first one is the optimistic timeline, and the second one is the pessimistic timeline. After that, you have to conduct an in-depth analysis of the time that you will need to complete your project.

There is another thing involved with this step. You have to comprehend the outsourcing and in-house development process separately. However, it will help you grab a better idea about the time frame. Therefore, based on this timeline, it will be easier for you to understand your budget.

Step 4- Design of the website

In the fourth step, you have to decide the design of the website. Hence, you have to get in touch with a UI UX design company that will ensure the creative design of your website. While designing the site, there are numerous points that you have to take into account. Those are the most important factors responsible for the beauty of your website. Here are the points that we are talking about:

Colour graphics

Typography

Buttons

Animations

Menus

We already mentioned that you have to find your target audience before starting the project. Based on that, you have to design your website. You have to understand that it is one of the key factors. If the user interface of the website is not attractive and friendly, it can never attract them.

Besides, it would help if you did not compromise with the uniqueness of the website. If you want to fascinate your audience, you have to ensure that the website’s design is alluring.

Therefore, give some extra importance to the design of your website. For example, choose the right blend of colors to get the attention of the users.

Step 5- Front end development and back end development

Front end and back end development are important parts of web development management. The front end development will allow you to communicate with the users. Also, in this development process, the early stages are converted into special effects and animations. Besides, the developers will integrate the functions based on tools and technologies of your choice. The developers also ensure that the users can enjoy this site without worrying about the devices.

The back end development ensures the interaction between the user sides and the server sides. The developers use codes in backend development that are responsible for database, server-side, and business logic integration. Everything will depend on the website’s purpose.

Step 6- Final Phase

There are three important activities involved in the final phase. Here are the activities

Deliverables – The project team will deliver with the project.

– The project team will deliver with the project. Performance analysis – You have to analyse whether the website is performing precisely or not.

– You have to analyse whether the website is performing precisely or not. Release– Finally, you have to release the resources, such as the team members and other allocated resources.

So, here is the step-by-step guide that you have to follow if you are dealing with website project management. Go through the steps meticulously and get the best results out of your project. Choose your web development company USA quite meticulously. Besides, you have to monitor the project management procedure.