Which One Is the Best for Your Business Either LED or LCD?
Looking forward to an advanced direct-view display solution? If yes, the following post can help you to understand the difference between LCD/LED and projection cubes display. Prysm systems have a reputation of offering the best display solutions, to help customers obtain a seamless experience without putting much burden on the pocket. Feel free to read the post to learn more!
LED and LCD displays have gained quite a popularity among the businesses who were constantly on the hunt for advanced direct-view display solutions. As the technology changed- LED-based projection cubes caught up with the active LED and now competing side-by-side to catch more eyes in the market. On the top, both of these technologies are reliable and have several common strengths and drawbacks that make it difficult to choose between them. Both of them are scalable and can be added to existing arrays of the display, increasing the overall resolutions. However, when getting into detail-LCD direct-view display and projection cubes do have some differences that, if evaluated, can help customers to draw a line between them.
In the following post, we will set out key features that differentiate active LED displays from projection cubes and what they mean for your business. Moreover, you can also visit Prysm Systems to skip the hassle to acquire the best direct-view display solution.
Direct View LED vs. Projection cubes: Drawing the line between display technology
Resolution
When it comes to displaying solutions, the resolution makes all the difference! Let’s say how resolution differentiates direct-view LED from projection cubes.
LCD/LED display
LEDs are known for their high pixel density that plays a vital role in producing high-quality resolutions. Most of the LED displays come between 47 to 55 inches to offer resolutions from 1920×1080 (full HD) to 3840×2160 (4K). When necessary, you also expand the resolution to 7680×4320 (8K). This ability to reach the resolution of 4k and 8k makes led video walls display ideal and future-proof solutions for many businesses.
Projection cubes
On the other hand, projection cubes can also offer high resolution but compared to LCD or LED, they have lower pixel density and hence; fails to achieve the same level of resolution. For instance; to achieve the resolution of 1920×1080, a cube of 60”-80” is required to put together. Nevertheless, they are ideal for close-range presentation.
Seamless
The seamless experience can make all the difference between a memorable and easy to forget presentation.
Major Drawback of LCD and LED display
One of the major drawbacks of LCD walls is that they have bezel width. Although with each generation these bezels are getting thinner and thinner and currently some led video walls have bezels of 3.5 widths, they are still in a way to deliver the seamless presentation.
Projection cubes
Similar to LCD screens, projection cubes also have seams or mullions as thin as 0.2 mm, they are able to deliver a seamless experience. This feature makes projection cubes an ideal solution for projects that require less scattered content to gain the attention of viewers.
Viewing angle
The viewing angle with the installation area is two major factors that play a significant role in the selection of display technology.
Features Of LCD and LED display
LCD and LED panels using the advanced IPS technology can provide a very wide viewing angle within the minimum drop-off, making the image clear and easy to see even from a far distance. The quality they offer makes them an excellent choice for the wide control rooms in the office set-ups as operators in such spaces are located at a distance from the video wall display.
Projection cubes
When it comes to projection cubes, the viewing angle has limitations compared to the LCD and LED screens. This is because in order to achieve a certain level of brightness the projection cubes focus the projection on certain axis viewers, causing light failing issues for viewers who are watching from a distance.
Cost
There was a time when technologies were only reserved for big brands but with time technologies started to become more and more affordable and reachable for small businesses.
Comparison Based On Cost of LCD and LED display
Considering other presentation technologies, the initial cost of LCD/LED displays is far less than projection cubes. LCD/LED direct-view displays also don’t have any consumable parts or do not require any downtime before it is ready to use again. On the top, the minimal maintenance cost, the life span of 6 years to brightness, LCD/LED has a low cost of ownership and are considered as one of the most affordable display technologies in the market.
Projection cubes
The initial cost of projection cubes is quite higher than LCD/LED video wall that offers the same dimension coverage. However, if you use the large size cubes, then they can be a less expensive option. The power consumption of projection cubes is the same as LCD/LED walls along with minimal maintenance cost but the screen may occasionally need to be replaced due to the peeling. While maintenance cost is less the overall cost of ownership for projection cubes
The above points may have helped you to understand a few points but in the end, the decision to acquire a direct view display solution is in your hand. However, there is much more to comprehend about LCD/LED walls and projection cubes. Fortunately, you can visit Prysm Systems- one of the leading names in the advanced free video conference display market. Known for quality within the budget, Prysm can help you to comprehend the detailed explanation of leading video wall display technologies. Check the website today to learn more
What Is A Warehouse Platform Trolley And What Are Its Uses
warehouse platform trolley:
We all have seen warehouse platform trolley before but don’t know about it. You may have been told you need one as a solution to manoeuvre your goods from one place to another with ease and not known where to start, what type of platform is right for you, and how exactly you can use it.
Well, you are at the right place!
Platform trolley is goods manoeuvring equipment, designed to easy transportation of heavy or bulky items. They are very useful where carrying heavy items manually over longer distances would be unsafe or stressful on your body.
The main purpose of a warehouse trolley is to move items from one place to another with ease while allowing you to carry more loads than you would carry manually.
You’ll notice that the item features a simple design so you and your employee can use it instantly with minimal or without any training. Most versions follow almost the same design of a flat platform with four casters (wheels) and a fixed or folding handle which is used to either push or pull the trolley and therefore the load it’s carrying.
It’s important that you know what weight capacity you would like your platform trolley to carry as there are multiple types that are capable of carrying up to 500kg weight.
The easy-to-use moving equipment is a foldable platform trolley in order to store them with ease when not in use which will save your space and avoid any increased chances of hazards or using floor space. You can get variations of the merchandise to match certain applications or to manoeuvre goods for certain industries with the merchandise having the ability to be made for bespoke requirements.
Platform trollies are utilized in a variety of industries like construction, schools, libraries, warehouses, and factories to name a few showing how versatile the product is and where you’ll be able to use them.
Benefits of Platform Trolley:
There are a variety of benefits you can get from using one of these robust and heavy duty platform trolley. We’re going to check out the variety of them below to offer you a stronger idea of it is the right solution for your current, or any future, moving challenges.
Most trolleys have a grip where the load sits to make sure the load stays in place and doesn’t become unbalanced. For anyone operating this equipment, it means they will not need to worry about the load accidentally slipping or becoming unstable.
The wheels on it provide a smooth transportations process as long as there aren’t any obstructions within the surrounding area so you’ll be able to move items around your floor space with ease.
You can also use platform trolleys to move goods from one place to a different one that may be wider and odd-shaped when something like a machine mover can’t do the task.
Safety Measures:
When lifting any heavy product there’s always a possible risk and that’s where the platform trolley can help significantly to scale back the chance of damage and personal injury.
Platform trolleys are designed to take the heavy goods out of moving objects, small and heavy, so it’s less strain for the operator and person moving the item to make sure safe and simple transportation.
You need to remember to not try to exceed the capacity of the variation you have as this may potentially damage the products it’s carrying, making it less efficient when transporting.
If you’re carrying heavy goods, please always ensure you’re wearing the appropriate safety equipment like suitable safety clothing, gloves, and footwear to avoid any personal injury to the operator.
Making of industrial platform trolley:
The industrial platform trolley is built in a way to carry industrial raw materials, unfinished goods, and other components which are large in size and heavy in weight. They’re in huge quantity and having a particular or awkward shape that needs a special sort of transportation. It’s quite common to look out for vehicles that are primarily used for specific jobs. But vehicles for transporting different types of commercial goods must not be common, as industrial goods required some special vehicles for transportation. One of the simplest material handling tools for industries is the platform trolley. They’re helpful for running the assembly unit smoothly. They not only transfer heavy loads from one place to a different, but they also protect your employees from risky factors like accidents, damages, and plenty of other unforeseen circumstances.
Moreover, the uneven surface of the production floor makes the work very difficult for the workers. And therefore the environment of the production unit is additionally very volatile, sensitive and there are also many potential risky reactions of materials. So industries need special material handling tools in order to move their products safely. Thus, it’s vital for each production unit to use effective material handling equipment that’s affordable and sturdy. The transportation equipment for the industry must be well-produced and it also has well adaption feature for all the tasks of an industry. During this article, we are about to discuss the development and accessories that are fixed in trolleys for providing effective performance for various types of industries.
High-quality platform trolleys are generally supported by a stainless steel or polypropylene frame that gives long-lasting durability to the merchandise. Platform trolleys are also present in versatile forms including office trolleys, hand trolleys, order picking trolleys, etc. With reference to the usage of trolleys, differing types of accessories like clips, chains, brakes, holders, side rails, lid, handles, etc. are attached to the merchandise in order to produce increased performance in the industries. This is the fundamental construction of trolleys which provides strength within the main body of the trolley. It also prevents the users to get injured or cut while their body is in touch with the merchandise.
Foldable platform trolleys are the best choice to lift heavy objects:
Do you think working in a warehouse is that basic? No, yet currently there’s numerous gear created for warehouses to make the employments less demanding and basic. Imperative employment in warehouses to try and do is to convey, lift and move boxes or any luggage. Employments of trolleys and beds help in transporting any substantial burdens or baggage’s, also there are actualities that expand effectiveness in the working environment.
Distinctive warehouses would require various sorts of hardware that won’t make any wounds or issues specialists. So there are distinctive kinds of trolleys that will be utilized for a specific mechanical reason and that they own the capacity to ease out the material handling work.
The expansion in the employment of trolleys and beds are exceptionally expanding, in those way Industrial trolleys positions higher. Modern trolleys are found in businesses, processing plants, warehouses, then forth.
In the event that you simply need to transport some substantial burdens or overwhelming obligation things then platform trolleys are the right decision. They’re accessible in various stacking limit, different size and shapes and this trolley have castor wheels which might simple for pushing.
Thus, to lift heavy objects in any warehouse or related space, Industrial platform trolleys are the correct choice.
Where to Buy:
As a platform trolley is a piece of essential warehouse equipment you must buy it from an authorised manufacturer or supplier. You must check for the durability of the product also the after-sales support. EQUAL is the most trusted and authorised manufacturer of warehouse platform trolleys in India, serving numerous types of trolleys in various weight slabs, such as.
Platform trolley 150 kg
Platform trolley 300 kg
Platform trolley 500 kg
EQUAL is serving both polypropylene and metal trolleys at the most reasonable price. If you have any questions related to material handling and warehouse trolley, write to us.
Key-Points You Should know Before Starting a Towing Business
Starting a towing business could be a golden decision for you as towing Services are in huge demand in Canada and all around the world. They are in demand as road accidents keep happening every day and towing companies are required often. Moreover, towing services are required for automobile towing due to unauthorized parking violations that keep happening daily. Not only that, hundreds of vehicle breakdowns occur every day, and hence, people keep calling tow truck companies frequently.
My journey: Setting up a towing company in Surrey
The fun fact is that due to such high demand and professional service, towing companies make a lot of money. If I talk about me, I live in Surrey BC and I analyzed the business model of every single towing company operating in Surrey. I figured out that I could also start a towing company in Surrey and start earning heavy bucks. Having determined that, I started my own tow truck Surrey company and now I am earning around $20k+ monthly. If you want to start your towing company, here are some of the fun facts you need to know first. If you guys also want to start a towing company, here I am going to share my own experience with you for setting up a tow truck company. Here are some of the key factors that account for the overall success of a towing business:
Who can own a tow truck company?
Most of the roadside assistance companies are owned by private individuals. It is beneficial to start a towing company near small roads and highways where the flow of traffic is good and the density of service stations is less. If you are a vehicle rental company or simply, an automobile servicing company, you can start your own roadside assistance company along with that.
You can note that in some areas especially near highways and toll junctions, state authorities have their own towing services. Police and other firefighter authorities can also establish their own towing services.
How Towing Companies Operate?
Owners of tow truck companies allot dispatch centers in specific areas. The dispatch centers are further authorized to tow truck drivers. Usually, there are a number of tow trucks available at the dispatch units so as to meet urgent towing demands all at once. Tow truck drivers are given instructions and towing consignments regularly.
Whenever there is a call placed to the towing company, it is redirected to the nearest dispatch centers. Further, a tow truck driver handles the towing project along with his tow truck.
The communication between towing companies and dispatch centers is placed through mobile radios and other mobile devices. Some big companies also communicate through GPS (Global Positioning System) devices. With more technical advancements, a number of wireless communication devices can be used.
Towing Equipment Required
One of the most important towing devices used in towing industry is the navigation system. Some big towing companies make use of Automatic Vehicle Location systems to navigate the closest tow truck to the position of the client. It saves a lot of time to reach the proper location.
Additionally, along with tow trucks, the tow truck company owners also keep a mechanical tool kit in order to deal with any kind of car breakdowns and mechanical failures.
Can I Start A Towing Company too?
Yes, you can. However, you need to plan the stuff properly before making any investment. The first and foremost thing you need to worry about is the capital you will need to invest in the business. If you ask me how much money I need to start a towing business, I’d say near to $10,000 and $50,000 is sufficient.
After you have figured out the investment, the next thing you will need to think about is to gather class B licenses and the legal permits to start a tow truck business. You’ll need to check your local details for exact prices and procedures to gather the license. Also, remember to check for the insurance policies for your business. They may cost you some money for the first few months of the premium.
After setting up with all these things, you need to sit with your team and discuss small but crucial elements like the charges, the locations, the management, the dispatch centers, and other such activities. After deciding about these little and important things about your towing company, you’re good to tow!
The Takeaway
A tow truck business can earn you a lot of bucks if you know every know-how of how to start a towing business. However, starting a towing business is not an easy task at all. You will need to prepare an efficient towing system to provide fast and professional towing services to your clients. Setting up dispatch centers and arranging tow trucks will incur some investment from your pocket, but it’s totally worth it if you operate it well.
Country-Wise US Trade Data And Insights For Traders
The United States has a gross domestic product of $17,968.2 billion. The fact that the United States is the largest economy in the world generally makes it the favourite trade destination of businesses worldwide. Hence, it is the largest trader and the most sought-after destination and source of foreign direct investment.
As per the US trade data, the United States market has greatly expanded in the recent past. This has led to the further integration of its markets and production with emerging economies of the world.
If we look at the US trade data by country for the year 2019, then we know that its largest trading partners were Canada, Mexico, China, Japan, and the United Kingdom. However, the European Union was also a major trading partner in terms of the bloc.
United States Trade Scenario
The US trade data reveals multi-dimensional insights associated with United States global trade. However, before moving on to the country-wise statistics, we will discuss the macroeconomic attributes of the country’s trade.
The United States accounted for 13.84% of the world imports, making it the largest importer in the world. Its imports aren’t limited to a particular product segment, but it buys goods from different categories. Those categories include automobile, pharmacy, textile, foods and beverages, computer and components, and petroleum.
As per the US import export data, the United States exports comprised over 9.13% of world exports. There’s no denying that the United States is a global manufacturing hub of various goods, and several countries worldwide import those products regularly.
Some of the major imports from the United States are heavy machines and tools, electronic devices, computer and mobile phones, defence equipment, and crude oil.
Import Statistics Of The United States
The country’s total imports amounted to $22,49,661 (US $ million), and the number of trading partners was 222 for the year 2019. Among which the top five import partners were:
1. China
The Asian giant emerged as the largest import partner of the United States and held a major chunk in imports, i.e., 21% that amounted to $4,81,728 (US $ million).
2. Mexico
Mexico emerged as the second-largest importer and held an import share of 13%, amounting to $2,96,858 (US $ million).
3. Canada
Canada took third place with a share similar to Mexico, and total imports amounted to $2,83,309 (US $ million).
4. Japan
The regular trade partner with the United States took fourth place with an import share of 6%, amounting to $1,35,273 (US $ million).
5. Germany
Finally, Germany stood fourth on the list of mega importers to the United States and had an import share of 5%, amounting to $1,16,396.
Export Statistics Of The United States
While discussing the US trade data by country, we see that the United States is also not behind in exporting goods. The country’s overall exports amounted to $14,53,167 (US $ million), and there were 5,167 different product categories.
Below are the top five export destinations of the United States:
1. Canada
The North American nation saw 18% of exports from the USA, amounting to $2,65,928 (US $ million).
2. Mexico
Mexico maintains its position in the export list, too, with a share similar to Canada and total exports worth $2,30,959 (US $ million).
3. China
China emerged as the third-largest exporter from the United States with an export share of 8%, amounting to $1,15,775 (US $ million).
4. Japan
Like Mexico, Japan also has its position intact. The exports to Japan amounted to $63,262 (US $ million).
5. United Kingdom
The final name on the list is the UK, with an export share of 4%, amounting to $55,387 (US $ million).
Factors Affecting US International Trade Policies
It is now a well-known fact that the United States imports more than it exports due to the enormous domestic demand and the decent-paying capacity of its population. Hence, there is a general trade deficit in the country with most of its major trading partners.
Many global economists believe that macroeconomic factors like aggregate investment and savings and valuation of the dollar and its role in international markets determine the US trade deficit and further shape its trade policies.
The US import export data, combined with observations of its trade exports, determine the key trade policy components for the country. Apart from the macroeconomic factors, these policy components play a huge role in deciding the US trade scenario with its partner countries.
Therefore, let us take a brief look at the key policy components:
1. The Setting Of Trade Rules, Liberalisation And Enforcement
Mega trade agreements don’t happen without a long period of negotiations. These rules are set over trade and investment conditions, enforcement of commitments, dispute settlement mechanisms, and United States trade laws.
2. Export Promotion And Control
The United States trade administration has trade promotion agreements with major trade partners. They also have working export control regimes with others for various reasons.
3. Customs And Trade Adjustments
It includes the regulations of border trade, national security and trade security factors, the balance of payments and unfair barriers to the United States trade. Trade adjustments also include assistance for dislocated workers and firms.
Further Trade Policies
The United States also offers duty-free access to emerging economies. In addition, it has free trade agreements with numerous countries and trading blocs, which automatically set preferences for its trade. For rules regarding investments, the United States trade administration thoroughly examines the inbound FDI to meet the national security implications, and certain areas have a limit over investments.
Top Tax Write-Offs for New Business Owners
Taxes are one of the most complicated parts of running a business, and many business owners see tax preparation as a nightmare. Still, they must find ways to file taxes accurately and save more by reducing their tax liability.
Like many other new business owners, if you are also not sure about your tax deductions or not paying attention to such opportunities, you are missing out on a lot of value.
To get a better understanding of your tax deductions, check these helpful tax write-off tips shared by industry experts:
Bowen Khong, founder and CEO of ForexToStocks
When your firm is profitable, and you have children capable of performing routine and necessary chores for your business, now is a fantastic moment to grow money for your children tax-free. There are no payroll taxes to pay if you elect to put your children on payroll. You don’t have to file a tax return if you pay your child up to the standard deduction of $12,400. As a business owner, you can now deduct $12,400 for placing your child on payroll without submitting a tax return and without paying payroll taxes. You can also set up a Roth IRA for your children, put them on payroll, and finance the Roth IRA through payroll on the backend. This is a means for your children to grow their money in the market tax-free.
Figuring out the best way to create income and coming up with a plan to keep them tax-free is an excellent way to make the tax law work in your favor. Make sure you consult an expert so that you know all your possible legal options to do this.
Erin Stone, Business Owner, Hinterland co.
The home office write-off often goes unnoticed, especially by new small business owners. But it can really help defray your tax liability. Just make sure that you qualify. The rules surrounding qualification recently became much simpler, as did how much you can claim for the write-off. Consult the IRS website for details on qualification and how to claim it. An initial qualifier, although it may go without saying, is that your small business is based out of your home.
Gail Rosen, CPA, PC
Starting with the tax year 2018, a new law passed that allows a new 20 percent tax deduction on your QBI (Qualified Business Income) that reduces your taxable income. There are many provisions that change your eligibility for this deduction, including what type of service you offer, your income level, wages you pay, and/or assets you own. This is one example of the benefit for freelancers working with an experienced tax professional.
Perry Zheng, CEO & Founder of Cashflowportal
Small businesses get massive leverage when it comes to paying taxes for their insurance. All business expenses, including the owner’s insurance policy, malpractice protection, flood insurance, cyber liability coverage, and business continuity insurance, are entirely deductible. However, when it comes to health insurance, there are two things to keep in mind. A small business may be entitled to a tax credit of up to 50% of employee premiums paid. Furthermore, health insurance premiums for self-employed individuals and shareholders who possess more than 5% of a corporation are not deductible as a business expense. Instead, the insurance premiums are deducted from the owner’s tax return.
Sep Niakan, Managing Broker
A vehicle, such as a car, light truck, or van, is used by the majority of enterprises. Only deduct the expense of operating the car for business if you have records to substantiate it was used for that purpose. Instead of deducting your actual outlays, you can eliminate the need to keep track of specific costs (e.g.., gasoline, oil changes) by relying on the IRS’s standard mileage rate. You must keep track of how many miles you drove and for what purpose, whether you deduct real expenditures or utilize the standard mileage rate per mile driven.
Darren Nix, Founder of Steadily Landlord Insurance
One of the most valuable tax write-offs you could make include deductions on your home office. With many businesses in tech or even working remotely, this could save you a significant amount of money.
Be careful though, I know an accountant who told me that the definition for a home office is rather strict, and there are many criteria. One of these is that the home office cannot have a TV. While having a home office could be a tax write off you do not want to be in trouble with the IRS.
Conclusion
Tax deductions are important to minimize the amount of tax you have to pay, and accurate financial records help you know what to write off and what not while keeping you away from IRS penalties.
If you don’t have enough knowledge of taxes, especially business taxes, it’s always best to hire tax accounting services to save time, money and keep the tax-filing stress away.
How to Select the Best Industrial Custom Packaging in Australia
Industrial packaging consists of packaging solutions used in the manufacturing process and throughout the end to end manufacturing supply chain. As such, industrial packaging is often required to be custom packaging in Australia.
Selecting the right industrial packing material is critical to protect products from damage or environmental contaminants during storage and shipment.
Examples of industrial packaging are packaging labels, cardboard packaging, and steel packaging. Steel packaging consists of flasks, drums, cans, pails, etc., which are available in a variety of sizes and shapes. Corrugated packaging is in the form of cartons, boxes, trays, and sheets
Tips for selecting the best industrial packaging
There are several factors to consider with regard to industrial and custom packaging in Australia. Some of these are as follows:
- Items to be packed
The application, composition, weight, and size of products will all determine the final decision on industrial packaging. For instance, packaging made of wood is not suitable for fragile items like glass, and packaging made of foam might not suit the packing of heavy machinery.
- Need for packaging
Consider why the product needs to be packaged, whether it is to be shipped to the end-user or for internal transport and storing. There are packaging options that are better suited to internal company usage and those which are suited to one-time use for shipping.
- Environment of the package
Besides considering the requirement for packaging, one must consider the environment of the packaging after the product is packed. For instance, if the packaging is intended to be stored in a damp environment, packaging with corrugated cardboard will not be the ideal option. In case products are to be shipped in a crowded truck, where they might be squished while being jostled around in a limited space, packaging made of corrugated plastic may not be the best option.
- End-user of item
When selecting packaging, one must also consider the end-users of the item and select an option for packaging which suits their needs, and environment.
- Your budget
What any logistics manager wants is that the package he or she selects for the products offers it protection, survives its journey to the end-user, and ensures that the whole process is carried out at the best value. When selecting packaging materials, consider mixing materials to cut costs while offering your assets all the protection required.
Engineered packaging solution
Because there are so many factors impinging on your decision to select the packaging, the best way to ensure that your item is packaged in the most cost-effective way is to use an engineered, customized packaging solution
When it comes to engineered packaging, packaging engineers create a customized solution matching the products which is designed to offer the best protection at the lowest cost.
Packaging engineers
These are professionals who fashion, develop and manufacture packaging solutions for almost any product on the planet. The primary goal of the engineer when creating a new solution for packaging is to create a package that will protect the goods at minimum cost and for as long as possible.
In sum, these are the top tips for selecting custom packaging Australia for industrial products.
Key Disruptions Rocking the Franchise Space
Like veritably all businesses in the post pandemic era, those operating in the franchise space are experiencing a wave of major change—as is the franchising trade at large. Accelerated and elevated adoption of technology; consumer demand for more efficient and on-demand service; and employee appeals for greater flexibility are among the many industry pivots that are evolving seemingly by the day.
These and other kinds of changes and challenges each have their own implications within the franchise space—a sector projected to open more than 26,000 locations and nearly 800,000 new jobs, employ nearly 8.3 million people and contribute $477 Billion to the U.S. GDP by 2021 year end.
“Amid all of the economic upside and the changes that are propelling the sector into new territory on multiple fronts, there are also numerous disruptive trends that, if not aptly adapted to, can become make-or-break factors for a franchise-based business,” cautions Jimmy St. Louis, Chief Executive Officer at Franchise123.com—the franchise business MLS that connects franchise buyers and sellers globally.
According to St. Louis, here are a few key disruptive trends reshaping the space.
Transparency Takes the Lead
Now more than ever, accurate data and transparency is no longer a request, but rather has become a foundational requirement. The franchise development industry has never experienced the collective and global transparency of franchise data that is now underway. Franchise brokers, consultants and online franchise portals currently dominate the franchise development industry, but these outdated methods do not adequately meet the needs of modern investors. No matter the investment, buyers expect transparency and comprehensive data to facilitate the vetting process. Franchise buyers do not just want to be sold something, but rather they want to invest in a business that will best assure they will thrive financially, professionally and personally. Proper franchise selection has the biggest impact on whether or not a franchisee will succeed in any or all of these areas. Brokers and franchise portals not only limit the options available, but may also guide a prospective buyer towards a brand that is not right for their goals, objectives and sensibilities.
Industry Portals are Perishing
Specialized industry lead generation and business development portals have long been the connector between franchisors seeking to engage with potential franchisees, and they are dying on the vine—and rightfully so. Although consumers may not be aware, portals can be doing them a disservice. This is because of the fairly ubiquitous business model where portals are compensated for leads created—inherently creating a bias and weighting interests toward the portals themselves versus prospective buyers. That means that, as a franchise investor, a portal makes money off of you whether or not you are actually interested in—or suited for—the brand you merely clicked on to check out. Beyond this dynamic, there are a myriad of other problems with franchise portals. Brands are looking to these portals to find qualified and interested buyers, but often feel that they are wasting their time, energy and marketing dollars on unprepared leads. Those that are often not pre-qualified, vetted or properly funneled toward applicable brands. In addition the prospective franchisee is then often prematurely bombarded with phone calls even prior to their understanding of the brand. In turn, they are also left to their own accord to organize their thoughts, perform their own research and make their own investment decision. Thus, franchisors have been lamenting that they are paying too much per lead and heeding very limited results—eroding business development budgets that are stressed and waning post-COVID-19.These dollars are now being allocated toward other lead generation methods with a more demonstrable ROI.
Mass Entry Mishaps
Also in the wake of COVID-19 people are more wary than ever. Many have lost their jobs and, with it, their sense of stability in a traditional career path. Suddenly a 9 to5 job and promise of a bi-weekly paycheck does not feel reliable and, income aside, many people are also seeking more professional autonomy. The recent pandemic has accelerated the mass exodus from traditional careers and fueled the transition to freelancing, gig work and entrepreneurship. With this, franchise businesses have become a very popular option for people looking to pursue a more entrepreneurial route while absorbing less risk. This wave of new buyers are seeking to capitalize on the engrained support—and to leverage the power of an already established brand—as they embark on their entrepreneurial path. However, this eagerness and enthusiasm can lead to hasty or high pressure-driven decisions and avoidable mistakes—with selecting the wrong franchise for their goals and personality paramount among them.
Biz-Busting Legislation
Industry insiders indicate that ew legislation will soon be proposed that threatens the profitability of the franchise broker business model. Franchise brokers count on being paid a portion of the initial fee that a new franchisee has paid to the brand up front, before the unit opens. By example, if a franchise investor pays $99,000 for the rights to open five locations, a franchise broker is typically paid 50% or more of that as their commission, regardless of the amount of locations the franchise opens. However, the newly-proposed legislation allows brokers to be paid the franchise fee as each franchise unit actually opens. This payment paradigm changes the entire sales process and cash flow for a broker. Compounding the concern is the fact that there are thousands of franchises soled each year that never open. With the current system, brokers are paid for their efforts of successfully bringing a new franchisee into the fold whether or not a unit actually opens—a post-sale situation out of their control and sphere of influence. This entire dynamic can put both the broker and the franchisor in a more compromising position, strain professional relationships in the process and potentially undermine a franchisee’s ability to obtain adequate broker assistance when desired. In simple terms, this new legislation will align the interest of all parties, but the broker network will surely not like it.
What Does This Mean for the Future of Franchising?
“These disruptions in particular are prompting key concerns for all contingents: inadequate access to mission critical information, cost inefficiencies and misaligned interests among them,” notes St. Louis. “Franchisors are having immense difficultly finding qualified franchisees due to misaligned interests of portals. This as brokers, and the tidal wave of prospective new franchise buyers themselves, are lacking a means to procure qualified information and efficiently connect with the right franchisors. This sector exemplifies the need for innovation and we expect to see several technological solutions manifest over the next few years. Transparent and self-guided sales processes have already begun to dominate a multitude of industries, including everything from buying houses on platforms like Zillow and cars on Carvana to shopping for insurance and more. Franchise development is long overdue for change; namely to establish a more innovative sales method that truly aligns the interests of franchisors and franchisees, alike, to the drastic benefit of all parties.”
Perhaps anything less than what St. Louis describes would be akin to shopping for a home without access to meaningful online data, leading to wholly inefficient and uninformed decision making that only exacerbates risk. In today’s marketplace, and the hugely impactful franchise trade in particular, that kind of result is entirely unnecessary, avoidable and will surely be regarded buy industry pundits as wholly unacceptable. Today, one couldn’t even imaging buying a home without suitable online resources.
Toward this end, St. Louis is pioneering change with Franchise123.com–a first mover in the franchise development space. By providing a platform that allows prospective franchisees to independently access all of the information they need, on-demand and at their fingertips, they can make a fully informed and unbiased decision about the franchise that will best meet their needs and help them achieve their goals as a business owner.
As an equitable, multi-sided business platform, Franchise123.com allows prospective franchisees to connect directly with franchisors. This structure allows for both franchisors and franchisees to manage and store their respective custom data associated with franchise buying and selling, and to even execute the transition online. The vast amount of tools that are provided to both franchisors and franchisees are intuitive and can demonstrate critical value to the investing experience. This first-of-its-kind platform is well-poised to become the benchmark standard for any franchise investor and seller.
The Franchise123.com process is comprised of three easy, user-friendly steps that do not require any prior experience with franchising.
- How does a prospective business owner know that franchising is the right path for them? Franchise123.com provides a thorough breakdown of franchising and what all it entails in an objective format, never pushing a user toward a brand—or franchising at large—if it’s not the right fit.
- Franchise123.com allows buyers to view company information such as investment requirements, franchise fees, royalty fees, how long the company has been franchising, how many locations are currently open, potential earnings and more. The platform offers thousands of Franchise Disclosure Documents available through the site that may be viewed at no cost. Users can even do side-by-side comparisons of franchise statistics with a convenient comparison tool.
- Once a buyer has narrowed down their top franchise choices, they can work their way through the entire buying process right from their Franchise123.com dashboard, including direct communication with the franchisor. No need for a middleman to slow or sway the process.
- Franchisors can claim their brand, update their company information, access information on their franchise leads and engage directly with prospective franchisors. As an added service, they can also opt to have Franchise123.com take care of the entire franchise development process for them, from start to finish.
“Because of the franchisee journey we’ve created, franchisors can rest assured that the leads they receive from our platform are high quality and truly interested in their brand,” St. Louis said. “This will be a welcome change from the wasted time and money spent chasing after the poor-quality leads provided by franchise portals. And the benefits for buyers equally abound and starts with free access. Anyone can create an account on Franchise123 and begin exploring franchise options at no cost. Our intention is to completely transform the industry and make a significant, quantifiable impact in franchise sector growth. Toward that end, franchisees can rest assured that they have adequate investment tools to make the best, most accurate and informed decision for their interests, needs and goals.”
According to one report, assuming control of the COVID-19 pandemic is forthcoming this year, FRANdata predicts that by year-end, franchising will have recovered to nearly 2019 levels in most metrics: business growth, employment, economic outlook, and contribution to the GDP. The report also cited that total franchise output is projected to grow by 16.4% and contribute a total of $780 billion to the U.S. economy. All this largely founded on antiquated systems and processes rife with shortcomings. One need only imagine the economic upswing were the franchise development space to operate in a more efficient and equitable manner. This St. Louis is apparently hell bent on making happen.
~~~
Forbes Business Council Member Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand analyst, strategist and futurist who reports on noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all B2B and B2C categories. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. Merilee is Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List” as well as Host of the “Savvy Ventures” business TV show that airs nationally on FOX Business TV and Bloomberg TV and the “Savvy Living” lifestyle TV show that airs in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta and other major markets on CBS, FOX and other top networks. As a prolific business and consumer trends, lifestyle and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker, she keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme—also delving into the minds behind the brands. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com and www.SavvyLiving.tv / Instagram www.Instagram.com/LuxeListReports / Twitter www.Twitter.com/LuxeListReports / Facebook www.Facebook.com/LuxeListReports / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.
Sources:
https://www.franchise.org/sites/default/files/2021-02/Economic%20Outlook%202021_web2.pdf
https://www.frandata.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/NAGGL-Collateral.pdf
Private Equity (PE) Interviews 101: How to Win Offers
Different countries have different criteria and selection procedures for private equity (PE) careers. Even in the USA, the selection procedure differs in different states and firms. If you are working in investment banking or any other financial expertise-related space, then the selection happens through ‘on-cycle process. If you are working in any other domain, then your selection will happen through an ‘off-cycle process.
The Overall Private Equity Interview Process
Most of the companies who are hiring for private equity jobs entry-level will test you for a few specific skills.
- Multiple Rounds- After the initial HR round of generic questions, you will have to go through 3-5 rounds of interviews depending on your experience level and the position you applied for. If it is for private equity jobs entry-level like PE analyst or PE associate, then typically there will be 2-3 rounds of interviews. However, for Director, Principal, Managing Director (MD), or partner roles, the levels of the interview can go up to 6-7 rounds.
- Topics and Timeframe- Typically the interviews for PE positions can go from 1-2 months, however, it depends on the urgency of the firm which is hiring. Normally your background and fitment will be judged first. Then there will be a round of technical questions, which will test your domain knowledge.
If you have prior experience, then a thorough inspection of the way you dealt with your previous clients and deals will be done. There will be multiple scenario-based questions that will test your capability to handle real-time situations. Private equity interview questions will include the strategies and portfolio related to the firm which is interviewing you. Hence you need to read about all the information which is available in the public domain. It will be better if you have friends working in the firm where you are attending the interview so that you have a better idea about the firm’s clientele.
- Private equity interview questions will include multiple market/industry questions, current trends, what kind of companies will be profitable in the days to come, etc. They will send complete case studies and you need to read them thoroughly and be prepared to answer to the questions from the case studies. You will be asked to do financial modeling during the interview process.
Private Equity Interview Topics
Private equity interview questions will be based mostly on these topics-
- For background/fitment screening, the most common question which will appear in different colors is ‘’why did you choose private equity as a career path?’’ Be prepared to answer to questions pertaining to your strengths and AOI (areas of improvement) as the interviewers tend to do a SWOT (Strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat) analysis of your personality traits here.
- If you are a fresher, give examples from your internship experience.
- Technical questions will include deal experience, weighted average cost of capital (WACC), and others pertaining to the negotiation process.
- They will test you on your ability to lead, manage, and close deals. They will check your knowledge about “investor’s view” of each deal or M&A.
Few Firm Knowledge/Industry-related Interview Questions and Answers
Do a thorough study of the topics mentioned above and check the internet for relevant questions. Here are some of the examples-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ol0h2ptAbQE
Q- What are the limitations of a DCF (discounted cash flow) model?
- Talk about the issues it poses regarding the terminal value. Give live examples of any deal which you might have closed and your approach to the same. If you have not closed any deal/did not have exposure to DSF model, then collate a bundle of case studies that you can use to showcase the same.
Q- What assumptions is an LBO (A leveraged buyout) model most sensitive to?
- Focus on the debt/EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) ratio in the balance sheet and explain the vulnerabilities. Talk about the working capital ratio and how the company is performing. Talk from a practical perspective that if the investor invests in the firm, what kind of ROI he can expect based on the previous balance sheets.
Guideline to Understand Main Functions of EMS Software provided
Let’s take a look at the features that staff monitoring software usually includes.
All monitoring programs are equipped with staff attendance clocks. This feature allows management to determine when employees sign in and sign out.
Another important tool is website tracking, which allows management to understand the websites and social media pages that staff has visited during office hours.
A key tracking tool is a special tool that can record the number of keystrokes per hour. In this way, it calculates the average number of employees. This feature ensures that staff stays in front of the system during office hours.
There is also a screenshot application in the productivity monitoring software. These apps randomly take screenshots of workers to determine what is being done on a particular system.
Some solutions also allow employees to access private conversations, especially when they are not paying attention to official or work calls.
The above characteristics clearly show a big difference between manual monitoring and the use of technology to record all employee activities. In both cases, best free ems software monitoring is possible, but the problem is that managers cannot always track their employees. By using productivity monitoring software, companies can observe their employees at any time. They can then create a picture report with all the details of the employees to check their performance.
With the best free EMS software, productivity will not remain the same
The reality is that even active workers cannot always be productive. Generally speaking, workers spend approximately 6 hours in production activities out of 8 working hours. Another important point is that productivity can be measured by completing tasks. We say this because some workers seem to be busy but do nothing, or even less. We know that many of our workers sit a whole shift in front of their system. However, their productivity is only average. On the other hand, some employees are smart, they are very busy in the office corridors, but their performance is still better than others.
The above discussion confirms that manual or digital monitoring is the solution. Therefore, when it comes to software that monitors employees and supervisors, employee morale is also affected. To maintain regular monitoring and don’t use pressure tactics. In this way, morale will remain high, and you will achieve results that meet your expectations.
Are the reports generated by the staff monitoring software accurate?
It has been found that the reports generated by many staff monitoring solutions are not completely accurate. Experts believe that this is because staff monitoring software is often not properly integrated with other tools.
The above discussion confirms that manual or digital monitoring is the solution. So when it comes to software that monitors employees and supervisors, morale is also needed. To maintain normal supervision and don’t use pressure tactics. In this way, morale will remain high, and you will achieve results that meet your expectations.
Are the reports generated by the best free ems software accurate?
It has been found that the reports generated by many staff monitoring solutions are not completely accurate. Experts believe that this is because staff monitoring software is often not properly integrated with other tools.
An example of this is the use of social media on a certain system. The situation becomes more complicated when we try to monitor the unproductive use of social media by marketers in the system. This is because marketers and social media experts stay online on social media, engage with potential customers, and promote the brand there. These productivity monitoring tools are also difficult to investigate on Zoom phones. This is because some employees use it to read certain articles recommended by management to improve their skills.
Therefore, some companies claim that they have not benefited from it because they have been using certain software to monitor the activities of their employees. This situation worries service providers, who have already introduced features that can specifically solve this type of problem. However, these solutions are still very expensive. Only large organizations and companies can afford this kind of software that can more closely monitor computer activity.
Monitoring computer activities help you save time
The last problem related to productivity monitoring is that the manager spends time monitoring the activities of his team during office hours. At this point, we want to mention that it’s not just employees who spend their time on non-productive activities. Experts found that managers also wasted time tracking employee activities and checking reports.
Summary
The basic operation of the best free ems software is to monitor employee activities and restrict non-productive websites. It also restricts users from installing foreign software on company systems.
The employee activity monitoring software also keeps records in the database and sends an email to the administrator or manager for notification. If the rule is violated on the user side, an alert will be displayed on the tenant system.
Tenants create different projects with their static budgets. Invoices can be created with static input, and the user must provide the PO number and invoice amount to monitor computer activities. Before creating an invoice. This EMS system restricts and tracks the use of employee monitoring software and restricts and tracks the use of hardware.
8 Things You Should Know Before Developing A Hybrid App
A great deal of new applications is built each day. There are in excess of 6 million applications accessible in the App Store and Google Play. Considering that users lean toward mobile phones to connect with the Internet, everybody needs to integrate a mobile application on their digital platform. Be that as it may, not every person knows why or how to design an application. In this way, numerous applications fail when attempting to prevail available.
Think about a solution for an issue
This is presumably the main benefit that will define if your application will be effective. Save that load of thoughts you have and dispose of the ones that don’t fit the goals you need to accomplish with your application.
Think about your users and come at the scenario from their perspective. In case you were one of them, what might you expect this application to offer you? To assist you with finding this solution, you can ask yourself questions like these:
What is the fundamental capacity of the application?
What is the reason for its design?
What issues does it tackle?
What essential and optional capacities will it give to users?
Do a statistical surveying
You might be extremely convinced of the worth that your mobile application development services will have for users. Be that as it may, you can’t trust your instinct blindly.
You need to explore the chances and capability of your application in the real market. In the event that you have the cash to employ a hybrid app development company to do market research for you, congrats! Doubtlessly you will have many opportunities to succeed.
Sites, mobiles, or desktops?
Albeit React Native App Development Services are more well known it doesn’t need to be your ideal arrangement and you ought to think about different choices. What are the primary advantages of a site, mobile or desktop application?
Web application
Web applications are viable with any platform, regardless of whether it’s Android or iOS. If you definitely realize that you will update frequently, it’s likely best to start by developing a web application.
Native mobile application
If you expect that users will utilize your application a few times each day, then, it is better to pick the development of a mobile application.
Desktop application
A desktop application is most likely the best solution for security. All information is privately saved and there is no compelling reason to send them through the Internet.
Android or iOS?
If you’ve settled on a mobile application, there’s one more significant choice to make: what platform do you pick? Obviously, the best arrangement is to create applications for all platforms to cover the whole client base. Some of the time, nonetheless, there is no time or cash, and you need to settle on just one of those two.
While picking a platform, contemplate demographics first. iOS users make up a minority of the worldwide market, they have higher incomes and spend more on applications. On the contrary, android application users generally belong to South America, Asia, Central, and Eastern Europe and the value execution proportion is more critical to them.
The next thing you ought to consider is development time. It by and large requires some investment to create and test an Android application. The same is applicable in hybrid app development services too.
There is one more critical contrast between platforms in the issue of approvals and delivery. On the Android platform, it is easy to get help within a couple of hours when an update is made. In an analysis, approval time in the Apple store is 2-3 weeks in length and surprisingly more if the application is dismissed.
Make your first draft
Presently you as of now have a few measurements that will direct you to begin your application development. So it’s an ideal opportunity to make the main draft of your application. Right off the bat, think about the usefulness before the vibe of your application. The thing to remember is if users don’t find what they need in your application, they won’t actually like an extravagant look.
In this draft, you will design the elements of your application: where you will put the menus, the pursuit field, the catches, and so on Relax, this won’t be the authoritative rendition. Later you can refine the subtleties, including an alluring hope to spruce up your application.
Contemplate care of your application in the wake of delivering
An effectively completed development of an application isn’t the finish of the game, you need to think more ahead than that. Your application is something living and the interaction doesn’t end by just tallying downloads. You ought to be ready to contribute 20% of the expense of introductory development to keep up with measures. Keeping up with a period of an application incorporates practical, regulatory, infrastructure, and IT administrations. Other than this, you need to advance your application in application stores.
Pay attention to the users
Your application has been delivered to the market and the primary users will begin making surveys. These feelings are truly important to work on the principal variant of your application or right bugs before the negative assessments increment. Remember to utilize apparatuses, for example, App trace or Flurry to screen the download patterns and client commitment.
Continue to work on your application development
An application resembles a child. You need to deal with it and continually focus so it becomes solid. Assuming you need your application to be fruitful, you should follow and work on your application capacities continually. Continue dispatching new forms as indicated by what the users need. That is the key for your application to become beneficial.
Millennial Communication: The Golden Age of Visual Forms of Online Communication
In the past couple of years, we have witnessed a surge of people using visual communication forms to connect with people online.
According to science, the reason we are consuming way too much visual content is that our brain holds the ability to interpret an image about 60,000 times much faster than it would take us to understand a text.
And this isn’t a new fact- it is simply that business marketers have been given the opportunity through advanced technology to make use of such facts and create new strategies that are able to attract their targeted customers’ attention whether they had intended to or not. In fact, Jesse Mawhinney has pointed out that the use of visual content has made about 80 percent of people more likely to look into the particular article or post and around 65 percent of people who are even more likely to remember the same content.
However, the visual appeal isn’t the only reason why millennials have been using animated expressions as a new form of communication.
Strengthens Personal Relationships
We are living in a time where we are consistently busy with different matters in our daily life- making it difficult to maintain relationships as the lack of free time strains the necessary communication you need to keep yourself connected with one another.
Consequently, using gifs and stickers have been seen as the quickest way for you to send a message and have it easily interpreted by the other party. For example, your partner messages you to get the groceries. So instead of writing a whole text back, you can easily send a sticker of a cat giving a thumbs up and saying ‘Got it’
Not only does this get the message across, but you can also lighten the mood through different creative stickers, which are sure to bring a smile to the person receiving your mail.
Helps Improve Business Revenue
Since most millennials tend to avoid the millions of ads that pop up on their screen, many businesses have opted to utilize unique gifs and stickers as a marketing strategy to capture their audience’s attention.
Moreover, the more relatable a gif is, the higher chances there are of people taking the time out and looking into what your business is all about. This is an extremely helpful strategy for online business owners as they don’t have to compromise on millions of dollars to create gifs and generate enough traffic that is guaranteed to help elevate their business revenue and reputation.
Despite these factors being just a few of the many reasons behind these visual forms of communication, you will be surprised to find out that many people still continue to undermine the potential they hold in both personal and business matters.
However, many companies have been established to bring about a change to these views. A prime example is Conversation Media, an umbrella term that covers diverse visual forms used in online communication, including avatars, stickers, GIFs, Animojis, and Bitmojis. They help in establishing conversation media on a large geographical scale and further increasing their popularity on a whole new level.
Additionally, they have also been striving to advocate the public about how these visual contents are the future of business communication and the potential they hold in completely altering the ways we communicate online.
