Guaranteed Approval Credit Cards for Bad Credit
You can still get guaranteed approval credit cards for bad credit even though you have poor credit history. Many credit card companies provide credit cards with guaranteed approval for bad credit to help you improve your credit rating and at the same time enjoy the benefits of the credit cards. The limit for credit cards for bad credit varies from company to company. It is generally in the range between $5,000 and $10,000.
Application for bad credit credit cards usually does not require credit check. You are approved regardless of income or credit history. Credit cards for bad credit, however, generally have higher annual interest rates than regular credit cards. This is obviously something you should consider when selecting the best credit card for bad credit. Compare some variables such as enrolment fee, APR, credit limit, and any benefits: emergency cash transfer, extended warranty protection, etc.
Bad Credit Credit Cards Improve Credit Rating
Companies providing credit cards for people with bad credit provide monthly reports to major credit bureaus, the institutions that maintain credit history of millions of people around the country. Credit card companies usually have an integrated system that connects to these bureaus to verify the credit rating of people applying for bad credit credit cards.
By making regular payment to your bad credit credit card you are automatically improving your credit history. Try to make at least minimum amount to your credit card before the due date. After some time you will become eligible for normal credit cards and receive the benefits of good credit standing.
Credit Card Application for Bad Credit
Before applying for bad credit credit card you should be clear on the purpose of getting it. Have you already gone over-limit on your current credit cards and need a new one? Or are you applying for bad credit credit card to fix your current credit score? You should also compare various offers from credit card companies to ensure that you get the best one you need. Evaluate every item in the offer and read all terms and conditions. Often some credit cards for bad credit have hidden costs and can become very expensive in the future.
When you are ready you can fill in an application for bad credit credit card. Online application usually takes a few minutes only and you will receive an answer for your credit card request within hours of submitting.
Beginner’s Guide: Introduction in Cryptocurrencies
Introduction: To Invest in Cryptocurrencies
The first cryptocurrency which comes into the existence was Bitcoin which was built on Blockchain technology and probably it was launched in 2009 by a mysterious person Satoshi Nakamoto. At the time writing this blog, 17 million bitcoin had been mined and it is believed that total 21 million bitcoin could be mined. The other most popular cryptocurrencies are Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Golem, Civic and hard forks of Bitcoin like Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin Gold.
It is advised to users to not put all money in one cryptocurrency and try to avoid investing at the peak of cryptocurrency bubble. It has been observed that price has been suddenly dropped down when it is on the peak of the crypto bubble. Since the cryptocurrency is a volatile market so users must invest the amount which they can afford to lose as there is no control of any government on cryptocurrency as it is a decentralized cryptocurrency.
Steve Wozniak, Co-founder of Apple predicted that Bitcoin is a real gold and it will dominate all the currencies like USD, EUR, INR, and ASD in future and become global currency in coming years.
Why and Why Not Invest in Cryptocurrencies?
Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency which came into existence and thereafter around 1600+ cryptocurrencies has been launched with some unique feature for each coin.
Some of the reasons which I have experienced and would like to share, cryptocurrencies have been created on the decentralized platform – so users don’t require a third party to transfer cryptocurrency from one destination to another one, unlike fiat currency where a user need a platform like Bank to transfer money from one account to another. Cryptocurrency built on a very safe blockchain technology and almost nil chance to hack and steal your cryptocurrencies until you don’t share your some critical information.
You should always avoid buying cryptocurrencies at the high point of cryptocurrency-bubble. Many of us buy the cryptocurrencies at the peak in the hope to make quick money and fall victim to the hype of bubble and lose their money. It is better for users to do a lot of research before investing the money. It is always good to put your money in multiple cryptocurrencies instead of one as it has been noticed that few cryptocurrencies grow more, some average if other cryptocurrencies go in the red zone.
Cryptocurrencies to Focus
In 2014, Bitcoin holds the 90% market and rest of the cryptocurrencies holds the remaining 10%. In 2017, Bitcoin is still dominating the crypto market but its share has sharply fallen from 90% to 38% and Altcoins like Litecoin, Ethereum, Ripple has grown rapidly and captured the most of the market.
Bitcoin is still dominating the cryptocurrency market but not the only cryptocurrency which you need to consider while investing in cryptocurrency. Some of the major cryptocurrencies you must consider:
Bitcoin
Litecoin
Ripple
Ethereum
Tron
Civic
Golem
Monero
Where and How to buy Cryptocurrencies?
While some years ago it was not easy to buy cryptocurrencies but now the users have many available platforms.
In 2015, India has two major bitcoin platforms Unocoin wallet and Zebpay wallet where users can buy and sell bitcoin only. The users have to buy bitcoin from wallet only but not from another person. There was a price difference in buying and selling rate and users has to pay some nominal fee for completing their transactions.
In 2017, Cryptocurrency industry grew tremendously and the price of Bitcoin grown spontaneously, especially in last six months of 2017 which forced users to look for alternatives of Bitcoin and crossed 14 lakhs in the Indian market.
As Unodax and Zebpay are the two major platforms in India who were dominating the market with 90% of market share – which was dealing in Bitcoin only. It gives the chance to other organization to grow with other altcoins and even forced Unocoin and others to add more currencies to their platform.
Unocoin, one of India’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain company launched an exclusive platform UnoDAX Exchange for their users to trade multiple cryptocurrencies apart from trading of Bitcoin in Unocoin. The difference between both platforms was – Unocion was providing instant buy and sell of bitcoin only whereas on UnoDAX, users can place an order of any available cryptocurrency and if it matches with the recipient, the order will be executed.
Other major exchanges available to trade cryptocurrencies in India are Koinex, Coinsecure, Bitbns, WazirX.
Users have to open an account in any of the exchange with signing-up with email id and submitting the KYC details. Once their account gets verified, one can start trading of coins of their choice.
Users have to research well before investing in any coins and not fall into the trap of cryptocurrency-bubble. Users must research the exchange credibility, transparency, security features and many more.
All Exchanges charge some nominal fee on each transaction. There are two types of charges – Maker fee and Taker fee. Apart from the transaction fee, one has to pay the transfer fee, if you want to transfer your cryptocurrencies in other exchange or your private wallet. The charges solely depend on the coins and exchange as the different exchange has difference price module for transferring the coins.
Major Altcoins other than Bitcoin
As mentioned above, Bitcoin is dominating the market with a 38% market share followed by Ripple, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash. Exchanges like UnoDAX, Bitfinex, Kraken, Bitstamp have listed many other coins like Golem, Civic, Raiden Network, Kyber Network, Basic Attention, 0X, Augur, Monero, Tron and many more. If any of the coins match your portfolio then you must buy it.
But, you must put the money in the market which you can afford to lose as cryptocurrency market is very volatile and no government has control over it.
When to Buy?
There is no hard rule when to buy your favorite cryptocurrency. But one must research the market stability. You should not but at the peak of a cryptocurrency bubble or when the price is crashing continuously. Always best time is considered when the price is stable relatively at a low level for some time.
Cryptocurrencies Storage Method
Before buying any cryptocurrency one must understand how to keep your cryptocurrency safe.
Generally, all the exchanges provide the storing facility where you can keep your coins safely. One must not share their user details, password, 2FA when you hold cryptocurrency on exchanges.
Paper Wallet, Hardware wallet, Software wallet are some of the channels where one can store their cryptocurrency.
Paper Wallet: Paper wallet is an offline cold storage method to keep your cryptocurrency. It prints your private and public key on a piece of a paper where QR code is also printed. One has to just scan the QR code for their future transactions. Why is it safe? No need to worry about the hack of your account or attack of any malicious malware. You just need to keep your piece of the paper safe in a locker and if possible keep two to three pieces of paper wallet all in your complete control.
Hardware Wallet: Hardware wallet is a physical device where you keep cryptocurrency safe. There are many forms of hardware wallet but commonly used hardware wallet is USB. When you keep your cryptocurrency in hardware wallet you just need to keep in that mind that you should not lose your hardware wallet as once it is lost you can not retrieve your cryptocurrency.
One famous incident, where a person as mined 7000+ bitcoin and stores in their hardware wallet and kept it with another hardware wallet. One day he threw the hardware wallet in which he stored his cryptocurrency instead of damaged hardware and he lost all his bitcoin.
What can buy from cryptocurrencies in India?
Most of the people assume that buying and selling of any cryptocurrencies are just for the investment and getting the high returns on a long and short-term. Influencers and bitcoin investors are believing that in coming years Bitcoin will dominate all the fiat currencies and will be accepted as International currency.
Dell is one of the largest e-commerce business accepting bitcoin as payment. Expedia and UNICEF are other examples.
In India, Sapna Book Mall was accepting bitcoin as payment using Unocoin merchant service. People were booking movie tickets through BookMyShow or recharging their mobile using Unocoin platform. As per the report, they have stopped the service but planning to start again in near future.
Conclusion:
Cryptocurrency is one of the growing investment sectors and it has given nice returns than real-estate, gold, stock-markets, etc in the past. You can buy the cryptocurrency and hold for long-term to get nice returns or go for the short-term for the quick profit as we have seen the growth of many coins in 1000%+ in past. Since the cryptocurrency is a volatile market and no control of government on the industry. One must invest the amount in any cryptocurrency which they can afford to lose.
You can store your cryptocurrency in hardware wallet, paper wallet, software wallet if you don’t wish to hold in the exchange from where you are trading.
Good Reasons to Use Crypto-Currency Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a comparatively new type of currency that has just started to strike the mainstream markets.
Critics state that using Bitcoins is unsafe because –
- They have no authentic value
- They are not regulated
- They can be used to make illegal transactions
Still all the major market players talk about Bitcoins. Below are some good reasons why it is worth using this crypto currency.
Quick payments – When payments are made by using banks, the transaction takes some days, similarly wire transfers also take a long time. On the other hand, virtual currency Bitcoin transactions are generally more rapid.
“Zero-confirmation” transactions are instantaneous, where the merchant accepts the risk, which is still not approved by Bitcoin block-chain. If the merchant needs an approval, then the transaction takes 10 minutes. This is much more rapid than any inter-banking transfer.
Inexpensive – Credit or debit card transactions are instant, but you are charged a fee for using this privilege. In the Bitcoin transactions, the fees are usually low, and in some cases, it is free.
No one can take it away – Bitcoin is decentralized, so no central authority can take away percentage from your deposits.
No chargeback – Once you trade Bitcoins, they are gone. You cannot reclaim them without the recipient’s consent. Thus, it becomes difficult to commit the chargeback fraud, which is often experienced by people with credit cards.
People purchase goods and if they find it defective, they contact credit cards agency to make a chargeback, effectively reversing the transaction. The credit card company does it and charges you with costly chargeback fee ranging from $5-$15.
Safe personal details – Credit card numbers get stolen during online payments. A Bitcoin transaction does not need any personal details. You will need to combine your private key and the Bitcoin key together to do a transaction.
You just have to ensure that your private key is not accessed by strangers.
It is not inflationary – Federal Reserve prints more dollars, whenever the economy is sputtering. Government injects the new created money into the economy causing a decrease in currency value, thereby triggering inflation. Inflation decreases people’s power to buy things because prices of goods increase.
Bitcoins are in limited supply. The system was designed to quit mining more Bitcoins on reaching 21 million. This means that inflation will not be an issue, but deflation will be triggered, where prices of goods will fall.
Semi- anonymous operations – Bitcoin is relatively private, but transparent. The Bitcoin address is revealed at the block-chain. Everyone can look in your wallet, but your name will be invisible.
Easy micro-payments – Bitcoins allows you to make micropayments like 22 cents for free.
Substitute of fiat currencies – Bitcoins are good option to hold national currencies experiencing capital controls, and high inflation.
Bitcoins are getting legitimate – Major institutions like the Bank of England and Fed have decided to take Bitcoins for trading. More and more outlets like Reditt, Pizza chains, WordPress, Baidu, and many other small businesses are now accepting Bitcoin payments. Many binary trading and Forex brokers also allow you to trade with the Bitcoins.
Bitcoin is the pioneer of new crypto-currency era, the technology that gives you a peek into future currency.
Crucial Facts About HECM Reverse Mortgage
HECM is the abbreviation for Home Equity Conversion Mortgage, a special program that is specifically tailored to give clients an opportunity to withdraw some of the equity in their property. One of the highlights of this program is that it gives American senior citizens a golden chance to become financially stable, as they are able to use it to cover unexpected medical expenses, carry out renovations, and supplement social security. Here are some of the facts that one should know about the program.
What Does This Plan Entail?
As mentioned, HECM is a unique type of mortgage that gives one a chance to convert a portion of the current property equity into liquid cash. It is important to note that this equity accumulates over the years as long as the client is making the stipulated monthly mortgage payments or premiums.
What Are the Qualification Requirements?
To benefit from this program, one needs to be aged 62 or more, be the legal owner of the home, have a low mortgage balance that can be cleared at the closing of the proceeds received from this type of loan, and have enough financial capability to pay the ongoing local government property charges such as insurance and taxes. It is also important to note that the applicant must be currently living in the house used in the mortgage.
Can Clients Benefit Who Did Not Purchase Their Current Properties Using This Plan?
This is one of the most common questions that people ask regarding HECM. People who purchased their current properties through other mortgage programs can still benefit from this arrangement.
What Types of Real Estate Are Eligible?
According to current regulations, single-family homes and 2-3 unit houses with one unit occupied by a borrower are eligible for this program. In addition, the modern manufactured structures such as HUD-accredited condominiums can benefit from this plan, provided they meet the stipulated FHA requirements.
What Is the Difference Between HECM and Home Equity Loans?
These equity loans attract monthly payments or premiums on the interest and principal amount. On the other hand, an HECM reverse mortgage has no interest payments or monthly principal premiums. Instead, clients are required to pay flood and hazard insurance premiums, real estate taxes, and utility bills on time.
Can the Estate Be Transferred to Heirs?
Before the transfer process is initiated, all the interest, cash, and other finance charges that are indicated in the agreement should be repaid. The remaining proceeds can be transferred to a spouse or heirs. This means that no debt will be transferred to the heirs or estate.
How Much Money Can Be Acquired?
The amount varies from one borrower to another due to three main factors that are taken into consideration during the review process. The interest rate is one of the primary factors that determine the total amount of money that one will get from the property in the long run.
The Home Equity Conversion Mortgage is one of the best mortgage programs that you can use to get your dream house. Make sure that you understand all the details before making any moves to avoid regrets down the road. You can also consult a professional to make a more informed decision.
Bank on Yourself: Three Alternatives to Consider Instead of Taking a Loan on a Whole Life Policy
“The Bank on Yourself Revolution” is a book released in 2014. It was written by author Pam Yellen as a follow-up to her popular book released 5 years earlier simply called “Bank on Yourself.”
The new book has the same themes as the old one. She criticizes Wall Street and banks for their business practices while chastising them for stealing the wealth of the middle class. She slams “financial entertainers” for providing shoddy and generalized investment advice to the public and states this advice is over promising and under delivering. As solution, Yellen encourages her readers to seek the guidance of one of her specially trained “authorized advisor” in order to provide them with guidance on how to design a special type of financial tool that has the ability to allow a person to “spend their way to wealth.”
The concept the authorized advisor will show the reader who follows the advice revolves around a strategy that calls for an individual to store cash in a type of whole life cash value insurance policy created by a mutual life insurance company. The life insurance company who creates the policy will then give the policy owner the ability to take various loans against the equity they build up so that they can “spend their money” while the actual asset “continues to grow” faster than the interest charged against the loan.
The asset continues to grow because the insurance company will continue to pay dividends on the equity that has been borrowed against.
When someone can borrow against an asset at one rate but earn a higher rate of return than what the loan requires, there is the possibility of earning an arbitrage profit.
When a lender gives a loan against an asset with equity, the loan is known as a “collateralized loan” because the asset is held as collateral to pay the loan off if the event the borrower doesn’t pay it off in other ways.. If the owner and the asset/borrower can earn a better rate of return with their asset than the interest rate on that loan they take against it, then it could be argued that a person could spend their money but still be making money with it at the same time.
The uniqueness of a life insurance contract is that the money borrowed generally does not have to be paid back under a set schedule like most loans do from other lenders. Therefore, not paying the loan back “on time” won’t affect an individuals credit score or cause them to go bankrupt.
I am not an authorized representative of “Bank on Yourself” but understand the idea behind it. Since whole life has contractual minimum guaranteed rate of return, it will never lose money due to market losses. The type of whole life insurance policy she promotes is one that has what is known as a “non-direct participating dividend paying policy” that will allow the policy owner to receive a share of the life insurance company’s surplus earnings even against money that has been loaned against.
I think cash value life insurance in general is a financial product that more people should own to receive many of the rich features they offer that no other financial product has. However, I don’t believe that relying 100% on this product is a viable solution to finance every purchase a person will ever make again. After all, it is a loan and there is an interest expense charged against it. If money is available from other sources that is cheaper than borrowing from a life insurance policy, then these other sources should be considered. This way, money placed in a life insurance policy can continue to grow at a higher rate than the cost of acquiring the money from another source. Who cares if anyone or any company makes a profit off of a financial service that brings more value to them? You shouldn’t care if you want to accumulate wealth.
Where are other sources of capital that can provide an individual a lower their cost of financing than taking a loan against a life insurance policy? Here are three that I would consider:
1) A non collateralized loan from a bank or credit card company – When a person has good credit, there are a lot of banks and credit card companies that will be happy to give a person a loan so they can do anything they want to with. The interest rate on these loans can be extremely low. I have seen some that are less than 1%. It is OK to use these loans to make a purchase. When a lender makes a loan to a person in this way, they take the risk. The individual who owns the cash value life insurance policy can still have their money available for anything that may come up while it continues to grow at a higher rate than the interest being charged.
2) A collateralized loan against an investment portfolio – One of the best parts of a cash value life insurance policy is that it is contractually guaranteed not to go down in value. That isn’t the case for stocks, bonds and real estate investment trusts held in a brokerage account. These assets when held in non-retirement accounts can also be loaned against. This way, an individual can keep their investments invested and spend the equity they hold accomplishing the same “spend and grow wealthy” objective of “Bank on Yourself.” Loans against investment assets can be done in a margin account. As long as the investments stay above the margin account minimum, these loans do not need to be paid back just like a loan on a life insurance policy.
3) A home equity loan – For the people who have home equity, there is the possibility of that they can take a home equity loan. Home equity loans are also a type of collateralized loan. Unlike margin accounts or loans against a whole life insurance policy, home equity loans do require at least the interest payments to be made. Home equity loans may work better than life insurance loans because it uses an asset that typically isn’t liquid. When a borrower has the opportunity to turn a non liquid asset into cash without selling it while maintaining full control of a liquid asset like cash value life insurance, then the risk to the borrower is less than using the liquid asset as collateral. The reason being is that if anything were to happen in the future where banks would not lend money (like what happened in 2008-2009), the borrower would have more flexibility in their financial lives to handle change.
“Bank on Yourself” whole life insurance is a great asset to own but it isn’t always the best alternative to find the cheapest money to make purchases and “earn your way to wealth.” If an individual can borrow at a cheaper rate than the rate the insurance company will charge against the policy, it will allow the individual to accumulate wealth faster.
There are other considerations with “Bank on Yourself” whole life policies that need to be addressed as well.
This article is not intended to provide any specific advice. Specific recommendations will vary from person to person. Working with a financial planner can help you to determine which course is right for you.
Some of the Biggest Mistakes When Looking For a Motorcycle Loan
The Essentials in deciding On Motorcycle Loan.
Sometimes the necessity or excitement of owning a motorcycle cast a bad spell on our buying decisions, especially when the purchase form is a loan. So, before making that impulsive mistake only to regret later consider these essential factors when deciding to apply for a motorcycle loan.
- Interest Rates:
The moment you think of a loan, the interest rate coupled with it should ring a bell. Most often attract interest rates over shadow the risk factors involved. Always begin with good amount of research and comparison of interest rates. You do not want the burden of high interest rates steal the joy of riding your new bike!
- Smart negotiation:
When you are about to make a purchase decision, do not merely focus on the form of payment and negotiate on how you intend to go about it. A smart negotiation effort would include, negotiating on the payment. Payment always precedes the payment method!
- Loan Inclusions:
Discuss with the lender all the accessories that the loan is inclusive off. You do not want to pay additional bills besides paying off your loan. The wiser discussion and decision would be to know about the inclusions and the exclusions of the loan you have applied for.
- Loan security:
Always consider what is at stake should you face difficulty in paying off your loan. Some lenders hold the purchased motorcycle as the security, failing to pay will mean ceasing your bike. Some other lenders may consider other collaterals as security. Unsecured loan plans are other alternatives but comes with a high cost of increased interest rates. So, your loan security should be well thought through deliberate decisions considering all the risks involved. You do not want to risk something in vain!
- Loan penalties:
Pause before you sign your loan agreement. Although knowing the details of the penalties tailed to your loan amount can be cumbersome and you want to skip through it, it may not be the best of your decision. At best, avoid signing loan agreements that come with stringent penalties. A decision in time, saves you from a future disaster!
- Easy loan termination:
Most lenders allow early clearance of your loan and some do not. It is best for you to verify the termination policies before you sign that loan agreement. You do not want to pay with interest rates, while you own the money to clear a credit.
Owning a motorcycle is useful as well as exciting, but what is more important is sustaining both while using it. Using the right loan tailored to your needs is worth every effort.
Airbus Vs. Boeing Dreamliner
Flying into the future is Boeing’s new Dreamliner, renamed as the 787. Lightweight, fast and efficient this 50% build composite aircraft looks to break all records, including sales records. The Boeing company, the premier airline manufacturer in the Solar System in the present period has already secured orders for over 250 of these state-of-the-art, leading edge, envelope busting birds.
Alas, but not so fast says their inferior, junior rival and government subsidized European Union competitor. Airbus waiting until the Friday before the three-day Columbus Weekend to formally announce that it is launching the A350, a bird made to compete with the 787 in an answer to the 250 lost sales to The Boeing Company.
Waiting just long enough for us to forget about their seven previous in-flight nose landing gear failures, which nearly ended in tragedy, Airbus made their 8800 press release assault to shore up its lost credibility. Luckily those nose gear accidents and the most recent one was flown by an American Made pilot, who used his superior skill to bring down the faulty inferior, Airbus aircraft.
Subsidized Airbus organization said the had put in 5.7 Billion in development costs, which they call a loan, forgivable of course from the UK, France, Spain and the Germans. Unfortunately it is a little too late, as The Boeing Company owns this decade’s airliner sales, as Airbus has underwhelmed the World with hype.
Is the A350 really that spectacular? Hard to say, but one thing is for certain it is certainly no match for the robust, daring and dashing Dreamliner of today. Airbus’s attempt to compete with the Free Market Boeing Company has once again earned itself a distant second place or last place in the battle for the sky. The A-350 will use the same fuselage as the A330, but the wings will be made of composite. This is hardly a reciprocal response to Boeing’s cutting edge technology and advancements in design. But we have come to expect mediocrity from Airbus. When flying do you really want to ride in a bus while traveling at 30,000 feet in the Air? Think about it.
What Are Gold Mining Stocks?
The world of investing in gold is not that simple. Of course you can choose to buy physical gold, of which coins and buying gold bullion are the most common. But once you have got the taste of the precious metal, named by some the Precious King of Metals, there is no stopping there. By the accounts of some investors, the moment you hold your first gold coin in your hands is a life changing moment. You have no escape but to go on betting on it. Most of us have grown so used to seeing the price of gold soar that we do no longer consider investing in gold as a bet. The most experienced however, know that gold like all other commodities can be behave in mysterious ways.
The most common forms of gold investing are gold coins, gold stock, online gold investing and gold bullion. Before you embark on either of them you first need to consider issues such as convenience or convertibility. For instance, if you buy the raw metal you may encounter serious storage and maintenance problems. The same happens with gold jewelry. The advantage though, is that they are extremely liquid.
Investing in gold mining stock, though, has become increasingly popular not least that business people need not worry with the logistical issues of taking care of their physical gold. One of the downsizes of buying mining shares is that the investor gains exposure to the volatility in the gold price. Other disadvantages may refer to the fact that there is no telling of how much gold a mine still has. The common way of the prospectors to determine the quantity of gold in a certain mine is by taking random samples and then measuring the gold concentration in the sampled rock. The finds are somehow biased since it is the prospectors` job to talk investors into putting their money in the future mine.
And there is a whole set of engineering problems that can set back the profits of the company and thus the price of the shares and your profit. The overall customers` sentiment over how gold was extracted has come to play a major role in hoe mining companies do. Increasing awareness over environmental dangers linked to mercury or cyanide based mining can adversely impact the company`s prospects.
The main advantage though, is the money one stands to earn from investing in gold shares. Being more sensitive to the movements in the price, investors can cash in on their investment a lot faster. On top of that shares are values based on the profitability of the company which means, at least in theory, that if gold is doing well on the market than a gold-backed share will rise in value higher than a gold bar.
Bitcoin Brokers – Understand the Benefits of CryptoCurrency Trading
Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency, which can be spent, saved, or invested, and it can be stolen too. Trading with Bitcoins was considered to be risky, but the current trends show that it has become a big hit the binary options sector. This decentralized currency is not regulated by any Government, or by any central authority.
What determines the price of Bitcoins?
Bitcoin’s price is determined according to the supply and demand ratio. Price increases when the demand increases, the rates plummet downwards when the demand falls. Bitcoins in circulation are limited, and new ones are created at a very slow rate. Since it does not have enough cash reserve to move the market price, its price can be extremely volatile.
Bitcoin trading is popular because of –
- Low inflation risk – Inflation is the biggest issue for traders, because all the currencies lose some of their purchasing power when the reserve banks keep printing more currency. With Bitcoin minting system being limited to just 21 million Bitcoins, it hardly gets impacted with inflation.
- Low collapse risk – Currencies fluctuations depend on government trade policies, which at times cause hyperinflation, and even lead to the collapse of currency. Bitcoin is a virtual universal currency, which is not regulated by any government.
- Simple, safe and cheap – The Bitcoin payments take place between peer-to-peer without any intermediary, which is why it is simple and cheap.
- Easy to carry – Bitcoins worth million dollars can be carried in your pocket, in a memory stick. This cannot be done with gold or cash.
- Untraceable – Issuance of Bitcoin is not regulated by any government, so the risk of seizure is nil.
Binary options Bitcoin trading platform
Binary options brokers are getting familiar with popularity of these Bitcoins, and its constant fluctuating values. Therefore they are using this opportunity to offer traders with the latest volatile crypto-currency as an additional payment method. Bitcoin brokers providing crypto-currency as trading option include –
- One touch option – Bitcoin trading can be done with AnyOption or one-touch option. For example the current popular currency pair is BTC/USD.
- SetOption – The latest option available for asset trading is BITCOIN/USD.
Bitcoin brokers provide a simple trading online platform. All you have to do is visit their website, enter your details, and create an account. You can start with demo account to understand the market action.
The trading screen is simple.
- Pick the price direction (UP/DOWN)
- Select the timeframe
Is Bitcoin trading secure?
Bitcoin network is possibly the world’s vast spread computing project. The most common weakness here is the user errors. Bitcoin wallet files can get lost, stolen, or deleted accidentally just like any other files in the digital form.
However, users can use sound security strategies to protect their cash. Alternatively, you could choose the service providers who offer high-level security, as well as insurance against loss or theft.
Future of Bitcoin
The world is changing rapidly in the recent times and so is the currency system. With the usage of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin in vogue people are curious to gauge the possible future of Bitcoin which needs to be ascertained, and backed by facts and shrewd rationality.
In the year, 2009, there was a new currency concept that was introduced in the financial world. It was a little confusing for people, but within a span of a year or two, it emerged as a trend. Today, more and more people and business ventures are using Bitcoins for various reasons. The digital currency is still undergoing regular updates to make improvement in every way possible.
SOME OPINION ON BITCOIN
People all across the world have become quite aware of crypto currency. Furthermore, there are a lot more opinions on it from the experts. It is quite common to find that the currency experts who are pro-bitcoins hold that the currency is anticipated to touch between $250,000 and $500,000 for every coin in the next couple of years.
On the other hand, you will find several well recognised financial analysts and specialists who don’t hesitate to warn people about the problems that they might have to face investing in Bitcoins. The experts accept the fact, that this currency called Bitcoin and other crypto currencies might have a lot to give to the public, but the day is not far when the investing people are going to suffer and get a considerable blow.
There are several advantages and disadvantages of Bitcoins. In case, the cons are eliminated, there is a huge chance that the whole international financial system will undergo a transformation. Let us have a look at them:
SOME ADVANTAGES OF BITCOIN
• You genuinely have full control over the money, and can send and receive any amount 24X7. This is possible because the transactions are not executed by central or commercial banks or any centralized organizations.
• The transaction fee is minimal as compared to any other online money transaction. The mining service that records the transactions on the concerned blockchain charges the fees in reality, and that is quite low.
• Since no personal information is traded, it is the most secured way of transacting money. Furthermore, there are no hassles as well.
• With the minimal processing cost, everyone can depend on the reliable and the fastest way of transferring money.
• Bitcoin is not affected by the price fluctuations in any of the global economies, unlike other currencies.
THE CONS OF BITCOIN
• Bitcoin needs to have a better hold in the global and local financial markets.
• The stability in the Bitcoin price needs to be focussed with more number of people and businesses using crypto currency.
• There is no assurance on the purchasing power of Bitcoin yet, which could be provided to the investors or users.
The Future of Bitcoin is Simply all about Speculations
The cons of Bitcoins cannot be easily ignored, but can be somehow deterred easily. With a stronger presence in the market and more stability in the price, it can be the easiest types of online currency in the future. The future of the Bitcoin is basically nothing, but speculations. There are positive responses from the people across the globe, and it has the potential to become the next big thing.
Marathon Gas Card – So Many Choices
Marathon gas card, credit cards and gift cards just make shopping and fueling you care easier. If you have a gas card, you can use it right at the pumps so you avoid standing in line at the cash register. Although there are many different credit cards and gas cards, you can choose the one that will fill all your needs. There are benefits to having the gas card to use at any Marathon gas station including rebates and detailed reports every month of your gas usage. There is the Marathon Regular Card, Marathon Premier Card, SuperFleet Card, Marathon Commercial Card and Marathon Fleet Card.
Fleet, Commercial and SuperFleet Cards
The Fleet card is designed for business and commercial customers that need to have better saving, security and control over the use of the cards. This card allows businesses to save money on fueling costs and control who uses the cards for fueling. The Commercial card is simpler and gives the basic information about each transaction and other information. The SuperFleet card is designed to help fleet operators see where their money is going for fuel. This card is good at Pilot and Rich stations, Marathon, SuperAmerica and Speedway stations.
Premier and Regular Gas Cards
The Premier card offers rebates and interest free terms of payment. Many other features make this card easy to use. The Marathon gas card is available at over forty-four locations throughout the United States. You can get up to two percent rebates off your monthly purchases. The card is also good for five percent cash back on cruises, hotels and airlines and fifty percent off movie tickets. There is also a locksmith service and fifteen hundred dollars emergency cash if you are stranded.
The Regular gas card is a great way to purchase fuel at the pump or in the store. This card has no annual fee and is available in over forty-four stations in the country. You can get extra cards at no extra cost.
Buying Power
With most of the Marathon gas cards, you can use them in the stores, car washes and at the pumps. However, some of the cards do have provisions and are only good for gas purchases. The cards that offer open buying are easy to use at the convenient stores. The gas cards are not good for purchases from the co-brand fast food restaurants that are on the premises.
Whether you have a Marathon gas card or a credit card, you will be able to fuel your car at the pump for more convenience. If you need a few groceries, some of the cards allow buying other things on the cards. There are provisions that govern the purchases you can make. The personal use cards are great for those monthly purchases and fleet cards are great for keeping track if purchases made by your employees. Some of the gas cards allow you to choose the card design that you would like. There is no extra charge for this feature.
