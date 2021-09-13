How to
How To Save Money While You’re Shopping
I really like going for thrift and furniture consignment stores looking for original retro furniture, really do!
For me, this is exactly like a scavenger hunt… but it of course has ‘dark sides’.
Frequently persons complain regarding them ‘obsession’ to the nearby second hand stores and also them being unable to say No to low-priced deals, 100 % useless for them.
The end result of this ‘habit’ is usually a storage room packed with useless (or unsuitable for them homes) retro furniture that they later on decide to sell or get rid of one way or another.
There are a few interesting points about them ‘impulse’ thrift purchases:
1. All the money spent over 1 year on not-so-indispensable objects might have been invested in some thing far more useful or necessary.
2. All of this buying require them to redesign their houses all the time to find a spot for everything they got. Really feel for them!
Then I thought to myself: “You have a passion for furniture consignment stores and thrift stores as much as they do. Why then don’t you share your recommended solutions to this impulse-buying habit?”
How I stopped wasting money and began saving for those things I truly desire: a teak sideboard.
At the first place, every time I stop to some thrift store or consignment store, I allow myself a budget: 50 euro. Is your choice how much money you intend to spend every single time, I on average choose fifty euro and it truly does work. I learned that the more permissive you’re with yourself, the more difficult it might be to stick to the magical 4 rules below.
The magical 4 guidelines to save cash while you are thrifting.
1. I go in the end.
This is especially true for flea markets. Going – say – one hour approximately before the closing time, you may have far more possibilities to get what you need at the price you desire it. This is specially true for the massive furniture that the seller might not want to bring back. I call it the ‘Critical Seller Hour’.
On the last hour or so, many sellers have to accomplish the largest amount of sales as is possible which means that they are even more ready to accept negotiations and reductions than they’re at the beginning of the day; it’s natural…other wise they would not have a lucrative day!
2. I avoid using the car.
Yes, I know that this may come such as a shock for most of you. If you go by public transportation or on your motorcycle, or even just if you share the car with others that would like to thrift with you, you simply won’t have plenty of space to carry crappy stuff and you will be obligated to choose!
Ok… maybe you are wondering…and let’s suppose I find that wonderful retro furniture I’ve been trying to find a long time, then I can’t buy it! No doubt you can, you could leave a deposit and come back later with your car
3. I have a ‘thinking walk’ before buying.
If I notice something I love, I go to get a walk before I ask for the price…Going around and having time to think it over is comparable to counting till 10 just before saying something
Whilst I am having my ‘thinking walk’, I always ask myself:
a. Do I really want it? b. Where would I place it at home?
Having a walk around also can help to understand the frequent value for that kind of retro object and be sure that the one you have seen isn’t over-priced; it happens often!
4. I never say OK I BUY IT.
If you’re absolutely positive that you really would like that object, that you have the appropriate place for it and that it does not cost too much compared to others in the market: go for it but don’t buy it.
How to
How Do I Download Music From YouTube To My Usb for Free?
YouTube is a bountiful resource for videos, especially for music videos. If you would like to download them to extract the music files, you’ll need an MP3 converter or YouTube downloader. You can save the music file to a USB drive or to your computer. if you have a video on YouTube that you’d like to transfer to a USB device, then you’ll need to first capture and convert the video onto your computer. You can then use a USB cable to transfer the captured video file to your device.
Step 1
Log into YouTube, and find the video whose audio you would like to isolate. Copy the video’s URL, and in a new browser, visit a website like y2mate.com or savefrom.net. Paste the video’s URL into the Paste link here field, make sure the field just below indicates.mp3, these sites all work just about the same exact way, and all allow you to capture YouTube videos, then press Start
Step 2
Click on the option to download video from a website.
Step 3
Click the download button. After a few moments, a link should appear. Click on that link to download your YouTube video.
Step 4
Hook up your USB device to your computer. Click on the “open” option once that pops up automatically on your computer screen. Open your default download folder. Click and drag your YouTube file from your computer to your USB device folder.
It should be relatively simple to transfer music stored on your computer onto a USB flash drive. As long as you know where your music is stored on your computer, then it should be a simple case of copying and pasting the music files onto the USB drive once you have plugged it in.
If you are using a computer with the Windows operating system, then you can take the following steps:
Plug the USB flash drive into one of the empty USB ports in your computer.
Open Windows Explorer. The USB drive should appear on ‘My Computer’ as the E drive. It may be referred to as a ‘Removable Drive’ or you may already have given it a different name.
The USB drive should appear on ‘My Computer’ as the E drive.
Open another Windows Explorer window and locate where you store all of the music files on your computer that you want to transfer
Right-click on the music/video files you want and select ‘Copy’
Return to the window containing the USB drive and select ‘Paste’
Repeat these steps until all the music you want to transfer has been dropped into the USB flash drive folder.
Once you have done this and you want to remove the USB drive from your computer, make sure that you select the ‘Safely Remove Hardware’ or ‘Eject’ option to ensure that the data on the drive are not corrupted or lost.
How to
What Came First – The Pencil Or the Pen?
While akin to the common question: What came first: the chicken or the egg? The question of what came first between the pencil and the pen is not so much a philosophical physiological evolutionary one, rather it is a purely historical one. But without the historical data to hand, most would be stumped to come up with an assertive answer. The answer is similar to that of another common question: which came first, the lighter or matches? And like this question most give the wrong answer in reply.
Despite seeming like a more modern piece of technology the lighter was in fact created before matches, and so you can deduce that it was the pen that was indeed invented before the pencil.
The Pen
Since cavemen started doodling buffalo on the walls of their caves with mud and their fingers, man has been destined to invent the pen. As long ago as 4000BC people started using crude pens made from straws or feathers dipped in liquid and were in use, in some shape or form, right up until the 1800’s when the first steel tipped pens and fountain pens were invented. The modern biro was invented by Mr Bíró from Hungary 1938.
The Pencil
It was the ancient Greeks and Romans who first used lead to mark lines for people to write on with pens and the middles ages (1500’s) saw people use lead or silver sticks to make markings on papyrus (ancient version of paper). But it was the discovery of graphite in the late 1700’s that introduced the pencil as we know it. Of course it was a chemist, a Frenchman named Conte, who came up with the right mixture of graphite and clay that was just right for writing and it was an American named William Monroe, a cabinet maker in the 1800’s, who used his woodwork skills to invent a way to cut wood accurately enough to create something very close to the modern pencil.
You would think that with the emergence of computers and computer accessories such as the mouse, email and things like touch screen technology that it would only be a matter of time before pens and pencils become obsolete. After all, a vast amount of ink these days goes into inkjet cartridges for printers.
But while one half of society is forging ahead with their digital age, the other half are perfectly happy using pens, pencils and paper for all their communications. Could they even be the greatest invention ever? Where would we be without them?
How to
What Is a "Blood in the Streets" Moment?
The quote “buy when there is blood in the streets” was coined by Baron Rothschild from the 18th century after the panic that ensued after the Battle of Waterloo against Napoleon. At that time, there was literally blood in the streets in the aftermath of a war. In present time, this expression can be interpreted as “buy when there is the most pessimism”. Why is this important? This moment is when prices are at their absolute lowest. Risk is at its lowest and reward is at its highest, since prices will likely move up the farthest from the lowest point.
What are the signs when there is blood in the streets with respect to investing?
People do not want to look at their bank statements or positions. Due to losses in the markets, people become disgusted and go into a sense of denial. This translates into not wanting to see what is going on their accounts for fear of being reminded of the pain of their losses.
Markets are hated. People do not want to talk about investing at parties, on social media or to their business contacts. Investing becomes icky and a source of shame.
Everything is being sold – even the best quality securities to pay off margin calls. If you follow statistics of the markets, during market corrections, the correlation converges to 1. This means that all of the markets go down at the same rate while the panic is on. Why? All of the securities are being sold at once to pay off margin calls, or pay for money borrowed for investing. Other terminology you will hear is that people are unwinding their leverage (deleveraging) or paying off their debt incurred to invest. The usage of debt is related to the severity of these market corrections.
The price of a needed product is forecast to be zero. This happened with the price of a barrel of oil in April of 2020. Oil is a product that people need for everyday consumption, and it is requires work and resources to take it from the ground. A price of zero is not realistic and it is bound to rebound. The price of bitcoin is also forecasted to be zero but this is not an everyday commodity (yet), so it is harder to use this argument in this case.
Everyone is telling you not to buy and news is extremely negative. The media is known to exaggerate issues and cause negative emotions like fear, rage and hopelessness. In a blood in the streets moment, this is compounded by financial talk shows, newsletters, and the everyday investor thinking there is gloom around the corner.
There is typically a moment of dread and hopelessness when panic gives way to a moment of despair. This happened in 2008 when shipping was suspended. It also happened in 2020 when GDP was forecasted to contract by 30% and oil was trading at negative $37 per barrel on the futures market in April of 2020. I could add the “break the buck” moment of 2008 when money market funds were threatening not to honour withdrawals of their products, or a bailout announcement of Lehman Brothers in September of 2008.
There are some notes of caution here. A market crashing by 30% or more is not necessarily a great buying opportunity. The technology market crashed in 2000 and did not recover for many years. When the market did recover, there were different companies that were leading the technology sector compared to that time. You could have purchased the Nasdaq index and participated in the recovery. Japan also crashed in 1991 and did not recover to this day. The key is to identify which markets are companies that are needed and will return due to this need versus markets that are frothy and are not due to recover. There is no hard and fast rule to address this difference but some key factors are: If it is a general market like the S&P 500, if it is sector or product that always some main street demand, or if the valuations are really low after the crash and will continue to be low for the foreseeable future, then this market is likely to recover.
Buying a blood in the streets moment is emotionally difficult. You are going against your family, your friends, your broker, the news and the sources of information. If you want comfort, this is not for you. If you want to achieve a huge reward in your investments, this strategy is worth considering.
How to
How Can I Fight the Decision of My Insurance Adjuster?
April, who like so many insureds fail to understand the importance of protecting themselves properly, not that they are to blame, but the adjuster in most cases fails to explain the process to them so they understand it. It is the homeowners job to be sure they don’t rely upon any person except themselves during a time of peril, even though it is a very difficult time. I suggest for them to seek outside help, which we will discuss later.
With that being said, April was in for a rude awakening and the experience was going to be something that she would never forget, even though she wanted to forget it.
Even though April had a fire and felt very fortunate that all four of her children escaped, along with their animals which were also a part of the family, she would soon learn that her insurance company was not going to take care of her like her agent had always told her they would if she ever needed them. She called her insurance agent immediately, and it was the next day that a contractor showed up at her door along with the insurance adjuster just a couple of minutes later. The contractor explained that he would help her and assist her on her claim and it was not long before he had her sign his contract that, unknowingly to her, the contract locked her into a position giving the contractor full control over the entire claim. She was comfortable at the time doing this, after all, her insurance adjuster assured her that he was a good contractor and would do a good job for her.
Her adjuster was kind, at least most of the time, but it was not long until he simply appeared not to care what was in the best interest of April, and more concerned about his company; and that scared April. It was not but after a few weeks of witnessing this type of tragedy taking place in front of her that she reached out to someone who she thought could at least give her some guidance. After talking to her friend, she realized she needed the help of an outside person who understood the insurance business just as good or better than the insurance adjuster did. Her friend told her to look for a public adjuster, someone who works for the homeowner only, so she did. It was not long until she found a local public adjusting firm who understood and had the knowledge that was needed to help her who was a claim expert working for homeowners.
After hiring her public adjuster, she really did begin to feel more at ease because she could see that what the insurance company adjuster told her that he would not cover, began to be covered and paid for. April did not need to worry about the little details from that point forward. She knew she had made the right decision and could see progress being made. Her claim was brought to a close with a quality job due to the public adjuster finding out during his investigation that the contractor whom she had hired in the beginning to be more concerned about the fear of asking the insurance company for more money to fix her property correctly, so the public adjuster helped her locate an honest contractor to get her job done. Customer satisfied and moved back into her home.
How to
What Are the Different Uses of Merchant Cash Advance?
What Exactly Is a Merchant Cash Advance?
A merchant cash advance is not exactly a borrowing, but instead, a money advance depending on the company’s transactions by credit card. A tiny firm may seek an MCA to get the advances paid into their accounts very fast.
Merchant cash advance lenders uniquely analyze risks or creditworthiness as compared to banks. The MCA provider examines regular transactions by credit card to evaluate whether a firm will repay the cash timely. In essence, a small firm distributes a percentage of potential credit card transactions to obtain money quickly.
Charges on the MCA might be significantly greater than any other types of borrowing or, relying on the firm, might be too expensive. The firm must comprehend the aspects to take an appropriate judgment regarding returns.
What Is the Process of a Merchant Cash Advance?
Receiving the merchant cash advance is usually a straightforward procedure. Once the application is accepted, the firm might get the amount in several working days. Paperwork required throughout the filing procedure might include the following:
- Identification proof
- Reports from banks and credit card companies
- Tax returns for businesses
The sum company may earn through the MCA varies from several hundred USD to more than 100,000 USD. Although, make sure that the repayment period will generally be quite short-1.5 years or shorter in certain situations.
The issuer can collect a portion of revenue regularly for repayment of the loan. Debt pay-outs can be made from the linked bank accounts and computed depending on revenues collected via debit or credit card transactions. In such a situation, cheque or cash transactions do not contribute to a regular target.
Installments might also get deducted straight from the company’s current accounts via ACH transfers. Firms with low debit and credit transaction percentages would also receive MCAs when they employ ACH settlements.
Advantages of Merchant Cash Advance Loans
- Handle Any Short-Term Financial Difficulties
Many firms might face some working capital challenges at a certain point, leading to severe problems for any firm. This might be due to a customer settling the bills later or the requirement of advance cash to purchase goods. The merchant cash advance lending might assist smaller firms in obtaining the funds required for addressing simple cash working capital difficulties, particularly if a company manager believes where the funding is flowing from or is expected to arrive.
- Take Advantage of a Fast Remedy for a Frequent Stock Issue
Generally, asking for or receiving merchants’ cash advance borrowing is significantly faster than obtaining typical company borrowing. When the firm has to refill stocks, whether due to huge demand, the firm can acquire the stocks, components, or materials they require fast, avoiding any wait or clearance procedure needed by certain tiny firm loan alternatives.
- Use Income Dependent Assessments to Fund Innovative Concepts
Its repaying schedule is the finest factor for picking the merchant cash advance lending. Conventional financing is when a company borrows a certain sum of funds and pays fixed regular installments. Paying installments amid a loss-making period may become a headache that wreaks havoc on a company’s financial performance.
- Even if the company has poor credit, it may obtain the money required
When a company has poor credits, it might become difficult to obtain company funding. Luckily, MCA borrowings are not concerned with the score and offer better clearance rates because the payback is linked to debit card transactions.
How to
How Do Coaches Differ From Consultants?
I’ve started offering business coaching in addition to consulting, and I’m enjoying it, immensely.
But I’m trying to come up with some bright-line distinctions between the two activities, and it’s not that easy.
Here are some possibilities:
(1) Consultants are more likely to be subject area specialists, and coaches, generalists.
(2) Consultants are more likely to have advanced degrees and professional certifications.
(3) Consultants are more likely to be retained to perform the details of a particular assignment. For example, if you’re developing a telemarketing unit, they’ll directly engage in staffing and training, and temporarily manage the unit. Coaches will explain what to do, observe you doing it, and provide feedback and tips.
(4) Coaches tend to be long-term advisors who you retain for long periods of time, and consultants are quick-fix artists, who invest a shorter, more intensive amount of time with you.
(5) Coaches are concerned with helping the whole person, not just his functioning in a specific role in the company. Therefore, they may alternate between discussing life goals and business goals, or assist in helping the client to integrate the two.
(6) Consultants are expected and allowed to charge more money for their services.
(7) Consultants travel farther and more often to assignments.
(8) Small businesses hire coaches, while Fortune 1000 firms hire consultants.
Granted, some of these distinctions are over-generalizations, but I think they’re still in the ballpark.
I am freer when I think I’m coaching. The other day, for instance, after a session with a client, I asked, “How do you feel?”
I monitored his answer, verbally and nonverbally, and he lit up. “I feel great; I’m excited!”
As a consultant I don’t think I ever asked that question as a way of summarizing my work with a client; and it’s hard to recall when I elicited that sort of personal reaction, as well.
As I discover more of these distinctions, I’ll let you know!
How to
How To Sell a Movie Script – Going to Pitch Festivals
Going to pitch festivals is a great answer to how to sell a movie script. When you author was in film school, he often joked around with his friends about the fact that “we don’t have degrees in film, we have degrees in going to lunch.” This is absolutely 100% true, especially when you are trying to learn how to sell a movie script – this industry is all about getting to know people and making them comfortable, and what better way is there to do that than over food? Since you most likely don’t know a celebrity that you can ask out to lunch, here are a couple of other places where you can start to learn how to sell a movie script.
One great place to start to learn how to sell a movie script, and one that is often overlooked (which your author finds kind of curious, to be honest) are pitch festivals (which are often called “pitch fests” in industry parlance.) The way these events work are very simple: someone is sitting behind a table, and in front of them is a line of people. Each person is given five minutes to pitch their idea (or two, depending on how well prepared they are), and then, when your time is up, the next person in line does the exact same thing – this is clearly a great place to learn how to sell a movie script.
The benefit to using this strategy is twofold: you not only have direct face-to-face access with producers, which is hard enough to come by in and of itself, but you also are catching them in a receptive mood: they want to be there, and they want to hear new ideas, which, as anyone who has been in this industry for more than a few minutes can tell you, is not the default emotional setting of a producer.Here are a couple of tips to keep in mind when you are actually giving your pitch and learning how to sell a movie script:
1. Make sure your pitch has a strong hook – this is the most important part of the whole thing. If the crux of your pitch isn’t strong, the previous two steps you just took won’t matter much at all.
2. Begin by covering the title and genre of the movie
3. Don’t waste a lot of time on introductions – just be friendly and keep it to about a sentence or two. Try and treat them like an old friend that you haven’t seen in a little while, if at all possible.
4. Wrap up your pitch by answering any questions that they may have about your screenplay, and do your best to anticipate these in advance and prepare for them, especially if this is not your first time pitching this particular idea.
The best thing you can for yourself in this situation is practice!
How to
What Does "The Pit" Mean in the Bible?
What is the “Pit” mentioned so often in the Bible?
This one’s not so easy as one might suspect. Many words, a little Hebrew and Greek. Attention to context.
I’m using the King James Bible and the Concordance based on it by another “James”, James Strong. Different translations may have used different words in English, but the Hebrew is pretty straightforward.
Let’s start in the Old Testament, and trace the meaning carefully, for there is much false teaching built on a false understanding of “the Pit.” There are three Hebrew words that translate “pit.” I give you the Strong’s item number for your own research:
953. Bore: Basically, a hole that is used as a cistern or a prison. Translated cistern, dungeon, fountain, pit, and well. Joseph, in Genesis, was thrown into a bore. One of David’s mighty men killed a lion that was in a bore. David cries out that God has delivered him from a horrible bore, showing us that the word can also be taken figuratively.
Now, there are times when the word is used to speak of death and the grave, and even possibly eternal punishment, as in Ezekiel 31. When the definite article is used with it, it can mean all these latter things, and translators will often capitalize it: “the Pit.”
7585. Sheol. THE Pit. Hades. The World of the Dead. Including the inmates of it. Translated grave, hell, pit. This is the word that, by far, is used most often in the Hebrew to communicate the idea of something ongoing in the next world. Though not often translated pit, it is rendered as hell quite often. Far more than a hole in the ground, though that hole, a grave, may surely be the entry point of the Pit. As righteous spirits go somewhere, “up,” the lost likewise take a direction upon leaving the body. Down. Into a Pit. And of course their spirit is long gone when they are buried in the ground, so we do not have to attach spooky significance to a graveyard. Necessarily. Their soul’s destination is an entirely different world, where evil reigns and is punished by that reigning. Very much alive, in a deadly sort of way.
Those who dared come against Moses went quickly to Sheol. Numbers 16. David claims that the wicked will go into Sheol. David’s son says that false women and their customers will be in Sheol. But not always is it that clear. Jonah claims that he called to God out of the belly of Sheol. And we know where he was. Also Jesus, per David: God promised He would not leave Jesus’ soul in Sheol. Definitely the place of the dead, but still a place from which one can be retrieved. But still also, a pit. It shows us how much the prophet was being punished, and how far down Jesus was willing to go for us.
7845. Shakhath. Pit, (figuratively): destruction. Translated Corruption, destruction, ditch, grave, pit. The usages of this word seem to overlap with both of the above words, and carry no specific significance in our research. We too use different words to express basically the same idea. In the case of this study, we might say, Hell-fire, Hell, the Pit, the Lake of Fire, Hades, and mean the very same thing in every instance.
In the New Testament, “pit” is translated by the Greek frehar, which takes us back to the Hebrew bore. A pit, a hole in the ground, a cistern, a well. Jesus talked about a certain donkey falling into a certain pit.
The only other time it is used in the New Testament (as “pit”) it takes on an entirely different meaning, and has not only a definite article attached, but also includes the word “bottomless.”
A hole in the ground. A cistern. A pit. With no bottom. Possible? Of course. Through gravitational pull the objects are carried along and around the innards of the Earth, falling forever, no peace, no destination. Perhaps being pulled aside to ledges along the way for torment, perhaps a swim in the lake of fire occasionally, then back to falling?
Not until the end of the Bible does this truth come out. The pit spoken of by prophets and historians of the Old Covenant turns out to be a place of unutterable horror, where Satan amasses his troops and sends them out to the planet occasionally. The antichrist himself waits there, according to John, being fueled with venom and power to strut around the Earth for his few years, before his public demise. Oh, it has been a long fall already for Satan, from the top of the Heavenly Mountain to the atmosphere of earth, to the land, and then below the land, to a pit whose bottom cannot be reached.
Though “pit” is not translated any other way in the New Testament (except where the woman at the “pit” calls that “pit” Jacob’s “pit,”) we do know that sheol has become Hades in the Greek language. It also means the place of the dead, with all that goes with that. But we are concentrating on the word “pit” here.
We must see all these words as a family (pit, grave, hole, hell, well, cistern, prison), and check each context carefully to see what is being said. The basic meaning of all of them is merely a hole in the ground. It can be a harmless hole filled with water. It can be a simple grave, where bodies, but not souls, are stored temporarily. Or it can be the greater “hole” that John saw at the end of God’s revealing of truth to His church, that encompasses the entire scope of the prison created for those who have rejected God and His Son.
We are told that Jesus went and preached to such a prison company as a Spirit, while His body lay in a hole in the ground, soon to be taken out of the underworld forever. While he was in the vicinity, He did indeed announce His triumph to the evil spirits. We are not told that He suffered there. It would seem that His suffering for sin was accomplished on the cross, not in the grave.
The Pit, from eternity’s standpoint, is Satan’s prison. It is the place of the dead. It is the entry place into eternal suffering apart from God, for those who so desired to be apart from Him. It is a place to be avoided. This avoidance can only come by way of the blood shed by the spotless Son of the Living God.
How to
Instant Teleseminar – What Is It?
In every business, marketing is a key component to increasing your customer base and making more sales. The goal with online marketing is to capture the attention of the maximum amount of customers and inform them how your business can be a value to them. There are many options available to do that. Teleseminars are the cousins to webcast and webinars. The teleseminar experience is a live event that offers customers a more interactive connection while still in an online environment. Instant Teleseminar takes the old way of teleseminars and modernizes it to maximize not only the businesses experience but also the customer’s experience.
So, for anyone who has hosted a previous teleseminar, you know that it is more than just a production. There is a lot of planning involved before your event and follow through with sales and possible new leads. There are also so many important facts within the attendees. Who attends? What is the average time they view? At which point did they stop watching? This is critical information that tells you if your presentation had enough appeal and who exactly was appealed to it (your target market). It also signifies the high and low points throughout the presentation itself.
Instant Teleseminars were created to be “high touch” Teleseminar and Webinar Marketing Systems. What this means is that it is designed to help businesses through the entire process of creating, host, and following through.
Pre-production
Instant Teleseminars create a personalized event page that promotes your event and prepares you audience. On this customized page, you can collect questions from prospects to help you outline your presentation agenda. This page also gives your guest the option to print a reminder notice with your tune in information. You can also preview Power Point slides before you present them to your audience.
Production
Instant Teleseminar provides interaction by phone and through web based controls. This feature allows your business to know who is on each call and the ability to dial out to a missing guest. There are useful features as well, such as the capability for guests to raise their hands to ask questions online. One feature that goes beyond the average teleseminar is the take action feature. This allows you to choose the perfect time to push that “take action” button giving your viewers an opt-in form to purchase either that first product from you or even that big ticket item.
Follow Through
With Instant Teleseminars you can review stats after your productions to evaluate the highlight and low points during your presentation. This gives your business the information for adjustments that you can make on future teleseminars. Also, a full call list is provided to you with the names of all callers but also their locations and contact information. This shows you demographically where interest in your business is peaked. Lastly, and maybe the most importantly, is the call number. This tells you how many people you reached throughout the event.
Businesses can benefit by using tools and resources available to them, such as Instant Teleseminars. It takes the guess work out of all the effort that goes into, and comes out of, a well-organized production. The point of making teleseminars is to reach your maximum potential, make larger sales and grow your prospects list. Why not achieve this through an all-inclusive program designed to assist you through this process?
How to
How Can You Benefit From Affiliate Marketing?
There are quite a few advantages of joining an affiliate program. Anyone who has been on the internet for the last decade will know just what affiliate marketing is. But for those who don’t have a clue, here’s a simple explanation. Affiliate marketing is basically a way for a company to generate greater sales for their product or service. It could be used online as well as offline and is a tried and tested type of marketing. Anyone can become an affiliate marketer and start selling products online but it is very important for them to ensure they choose a company which has a website. The better reputed the company they go with, the better it will be since people tend to trust websites which are appealing far more than any other. As far as the advantages of joining an affiliate program are concerned, there are quite a few. Let’s take a look at some of the main reasons why you should join this industry:
Work for yourself
There are quite a few perks of working for yourself. You don’t have to report to anyone and no one is watching each move of yours tirelessly. You will have much more freedom and will be able to do anything you want, whenever you want to. But you need to remember that working for just an hour a day isn’t going to be enough to help you survive. Be realistic with your work hours and you will be able to earn a decent amount of money through affiliate marketing. Don’t expect to become rich overnight. Slow and steady wins the race.
Family time
Another great advantage of affiliate marketing is you can work from home. You will never have to go to an office another day in your life. This will make it so much easier for you to spend time with your family. You can even take breaks between work to pick up your kids from school or buy the groceries. It’s a great way for you to relax while still working. You only have yourself to please and as long as you are meeting all your targets, there is absolutely no reason why you cannot take time off and be with your family.
Flexible timings
There are no fixed work hours with affiliate marketing. You could choose when to work and when to take a break. There are no fixed 8 hour work days for you to adhere to. You can spread your work out evenly throughout the day. You can work in the morning, at night, whenever you want. The only thing that matters is that you get the job done.
Conclusion
So there you have it. Three excellent reasons why you should consider becoming an affiliate marketing right away. And that’s not even the best part. You know what the best part is? That you can choose which products you want to sell and which ones you don’t. You finally get a chance to work with the things you love. Isn’t that great.
