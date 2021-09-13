Beauty
Tips For Handling Wet Hair With Telogen Effluvium (TE)
A lot of the emails that I get from folks who are struggling with telogen effluvium ask questions about the best way to deal with shedding hair when it is wet. When we get right out of the shower or are done with washing and conditioning our hair, this is when we would comb or style it if it was healthy and wasn’t shedding. But, when you have TE, combing wet hair might mean that tons of it falls out.
But, if you don’t comb it, it can dry in a very non flattering way. Meaning it can be unmanageable, flyaway, or be lacking in any decent style. I recently heard from someone who said “my hair is pretty long and I’ve had telogen effluvium for about four months. After I very carefully wash my hair, I’m not sure what to do. Because every time I comb or brush my wet hair, I find that so much more falls out. This makes me not want to manipulate or touch my hair. But if I just let it dry, I have unruly strands of hair going everywhere. How can I style my hair when it’s wet if so much more of it falls out every time I touch it? When I wait for it to dry, it’s too unmanageable.” I will try to address these concerns in the following article.
I came up with a regimen that worked pretty well for me when I had CTE (chronic telogen effluvium) and I will share it with you now. When your hair is shedding, it’s very important that you don’t pull or over manipulate it. As you probably already know, just touching your hair will make it more likely to fall out. And, from a psychological standpoint, it’s important to avoid this as much as possible.
In my case, I would gently pat my hair dry as best as I could. I would avoid combing or brushing my hair until it was completely dry (and I would only do this as needed.) I would add leave in spray conditioner to my hair to make it easier to manage. (Be careful that this is a light weight conditioner so that your hair doesn’t look greasy.) I would then sort of very gently run my hands along the shaft of my hair to make it lay down nicely. I would then lay that same hair in a towel and put it on top of my head to dry. The act of putting the hair up in the towel would add volume. And gathering it together first would help to keep it from becoming wild and flyaway. I would leave my hair to dry in the towel for as long as possible. On a good day, I could let me hair completely dry before I took it down. If that wasn’t possible, I would blow dry my hair through the towel and then take it down once it was dry.
Now, once I took my hair out of the towel, it wouldn’t look too bad and the hairs that would’ve fallen would be collected in the towel, saving me the hassle of having to pick the spent hair off of my clothes. Of course, there would be some flyaway hair so I would either smooth them down with my hands, fingers, or if necessary a wide toothed comb. This type of comb is very important because it doesn’t pull nearly as much. When my hair was shedding very badly, I had to avoid curling irons or rollers because it just made more hair fall out. But this towel method allowed me some volume and style. And if I wanted wavy hair, I would gently turn the hair I gathered (sort of like a pony tail) and I would twist it gently prior to putting it in the towel. This would create some loose waves.
The important thing is to not pull on wet hair. This isn’t a good idea when your scalp and hair is healthy and isn’t shedding, but it’s a horrible idea when it is or when you have TE. Seeing your hair shed is bad enough but accidentally pulling more of it out can be nearly unbearable. That’s why it’s important to treat your hair very gently but to manipulate it in a way that it will look nice once it dries so that it won’t require much work to get it to style or look nice.
Spa-N-A-Box Hire and Information
Gone are the days where you have to have a large garden, cranes, and a team of muscles to install a hot tub for a hire. Weekend hires seemed to be more hassle than they were worth with the larger hot tubs, and most companies would choose not to do less than a weekly hire due to the amount of stress involved.
The portable Spa-N-A-Box has made it an easy solution but without the customer having to sacrifice anything other than the seats that the big hot tubs have to offer. Although the Spa-N-A-Box does not have segregated seating areas, it is actually very comfortable, and great fun, as you have more room to move around, and it is so much more sociable than sitting in one place, not being able to move freely.
As you can tell, I am a complete lover of this design, the fact that we offer a hire service has nothing to do with it. We have one situated in our garden, as they can easily be packed away when not in use (saving on running/cleaning costs) and they don’t take over the whole garden.
The Spa-N-A-Box is approximately 7ft square in a hexagon shape, has simulated wood effect side panels, which are made from polystyrene. They are light and take no effort at all to put up.
The power pack is also very easy to use, with a thermostat control and a turbo wave button on it, simply press the arrow up to turn the temperature up and the down to turn the temperature down. On a hire we set the default to 38 degrees although the thermostat will reach temperatures of 40 degrees.
When the turbo wave is switched on the air jets will fire up, causing a little noise, but it’s definitely worth it, the Spa-N-A-Box has 130 micro jets and they are as powerful as you could ever need, easing away all your aches and pains and just leaving you refreshed and relaxed.
When using the turbo wave, the temperature will continue to fall gradually, as the jets are pushing air around making the temperature fall, but when the jets are off, the temperature will continue to rise again. (Leave the covers on the spa for the hot tub to reach optimum temperature)
So only taking approximately 20 minutes to install, 50 minutes to fill with water and being so easy to use, the Spa-N-A-Box is such a great hire option.
It can go on almost any flat surface, can even fit through your front door as they are stored in just two large boxes, so installation should really be a no fuss service.
There are a few things that you will need to do if you choose to hire any hot tub, and that is to add the appropriate chemicals to the hot tub over your hire period (making sure that the jets are on at all times, so the chemicals can dissolve quicker) and change your filter at least once. By not changing your filter you may feel the temperature drop.
Changing the filter is easy. Most hire companies will either leave you with a clean and dry filter, or ask you to hose the one that is already housed down and replace. Either way it is very important you do this, but making sure at all times, your power pack is switched off. (you may cause permanent damage to the powerpack if it is on, when trying to do this) Once you have a fresh filter to go in the system, place back into the power pack like the old one was situated, and then air bleed the system before you turn it all back on again.
To air bleed the system, you just turn the nozzle on top of the cap anti-clockwise until water gushes out (this may take a minute or two, but if there is no water flowing, then you may need to top the spa up a little bit more with the hose until water starts flowing freely) Do not turn the power pack back on until the system has been bled of air correctly.
But thats it, it may seem complicated, but it really isn’t, Just change the filter once, bleed the air and add some chemicals each day to keep the water clean and fresh.
Some hire companies on collection like us in Somerset will pump the water to a nearby drain so that you don’t have to have a pool of water on your grass, slabs or decking. I would suggest that this is a good idea, and it doesn’t take that long with the right equipment.
They are a truley great invention, and although there have been a few reports on forums about the power packs no being so reliable etc, when you are hiring obviously none of these problems are your problems, so all the more reason to hire, when you know that all the equipment is clean and tested before your hire, and you have none of the worries. Just sit back, relax and enjoy.
Corporate Wellness: Planning and Implementing an Effective Employee Wellness Program
Employee Wellness Programs are being implemented to promote health among employees. Employee Wellness Program (EWP) goals are to educate, inform and bring awareness to individual health and safety. Companies use wellness programs as a way to increase productivity and morale while, decreasing healthcare costs, absenteeism and presenteeism. Businesses large and small are facilitating activities and programs that focus on preventive health and health maintenance. Employers are also working to improve employees’ quality of life and quality of work.
These programs range from lunch and learn sessions and personal nutrition consulting, to providing quiet rooms and fitness studios. Employees are motivated to participate through strategic marketing (allowing employee involvement in planning) and recognition. Employees track progress in many areas including blood pressure, blood glucose, body mass index, eating habits, physical activity level, and use of stress management techniques. Data is gathered through testing and reporting. Programming is now branching out and being presented in diverse ways including blogs, e-newsletters and online reporting.
Corporate wellness program design includes the following steps:
1. Identifying employee health conditions and needs- This can be learned/discovered by conducting health risk appraisals on employees and analyzing company data such as health care costs, rate of employee absenteeism and its overall affect on company’s workers’ compensation claims. National health data may also be used and compared to general employee demographics to obtain common health needs areas.
2. Assessing employee willingness to participate in an employee wellness program- This is achieved by gathering information in the form of a survey covering what motivators, days/ times for program implementation and program areas that employees would prefer.
3. Planning and presenting the program layout- Share program format and processes with managers, company stakeholders and decision makers for buy in and support. Be sure to highlight how the program will benefit the company’s bottom line. Focus on mission and program goals. Include a projected budget. Work in evaluation methods and health screening procedures.
4. Implementing a marketing campaign and EWPs- Marketing can include paycheck stuffers, poster flyers, and a health fair rally or kick off. Programming can involve physical fitness programs, smoking cessation programs, pre/postnatal programs, self care programs and financial wellness programs among many other programs.
5. Evaluating the success of the program- Appraise employee participation and satisfaction along with post health screening. Analyze results factoring in employee successes, failures and a benefit to cost effectiveness if possible. Periodically make adjustments to program as needed.
Companies are increasingly moving toward taking a role in employees’ health and well being. Executives and human resource managers should strongly consider reviewing the company’s current wellness program. EWPs should reflect the company’s genuine support for employee health and honor each employee’s value to the business operation.
Women’s Hairstyles For 2012: Short Hair Trend Prediction
Short hairstyles will never go out of date as long as people still value simplicity and versatility. When sporting a short hair, a woman will not be burdened with complicated hair maintenance. If you are a highly active woman and have many other things to think about besides maintaining your hair, it can’t be argued that short hairstyles are perfect for you.
In 2011, the most popular short hairstyles for women are the bob and the pixie cut. Many celebrities have been seen sporting the two short hairstyles and gained positive reaction from both fans and fashion experts. With the right facial textures and cheekbones, bob and pixie haircuts can compliment women’s appearance without making them look boyish.
However, the cropped pixie hairstyle is not suitable for everyone. It is most suitable for those with prominent cheekbones and short face. That way, the haircut will compliment the wearer’s look instead of making her look boyish. However, if you have the right facial features and the guts to try it, a layered and asymmetrical pixie cut should look good on you. Consult with your hairdresser before deciding to try this hairstyle.
On the other hand, if you want a longer-than-pixie short haircut, you can opt for the bob hairstyle. Adding layers to your hair will also make you look chic. For a more daring look, choose tousled and messy appearance for your bob haircut. However, if you prefer a sleeker style, a straightening iron and some styling products are the must have instruments for a perfect straight bob.
Although we have not reach 2012 yet, we can predict that the short hair trends of 2011 will still be ‘in’ next year. While the bob and the pixie are classic hairstyles that will never go out of date, there are still more options for you who are brave enough to wear your hair short.
2012 will still maintain longer crops and side swept bangs to accompany the short styles. For a bolder look, the more extreme cut such as punk-inspired style is predicted to exist.
Instead of plain colored hair, it seems that 2012 is the year of colors. More highlights will be given for more definitive short hairstyle. Besides that, women are also encouraged for dyeing their hair for a fancier touch. For a more festive touch, feather hair extensions which have become a trend in 2011 can still occur in 2012 for adorning and defining short hairstyles.
Getting Lighter Skin Tone Is a Reality Now
Getting The Lighter Skin Tone Is So Easy Now!
Having a beautiful skin with an even tone and texture, is the need of every person. Especially women are more conscious about their skin and its well-being. For over the years, women remained to be fond of having a lighter skin tone. Nowadays, this has been added with a glowing and blemish free complexion. With the constant change in fashion sense, these things also keep on changing. Today, our busy lives want to achieve more while investing less time and money. It’s all about being beautiful as well as intelligent.
There are various options available nowadays for skin whitening. And along with this, the subject that is also under discussion is dealing with freckles and pigmentation on your skin. While choosing a skin whitening treatment, do not forget to determine your skin color and texture. Because these things matter when you have to go for the treatment. But, first of all, you must have to know how your skin gets darker, and when there is a need of having a lighter skin tone.
How my skin gets darker
Let’s talk about how your skin gets darker? So, lets us tell you that the fairer skin has less melanin. Melanin is the compound that causes our skin color to get darker. It is also responsible for the pigmentation. But here is also a thing that fair colored skins are more prone to ultraviolet radiations than the darker ones. This is all because melanin absorbs the ultraviolet radiation and prevents your skin from the bad effects. If anyone finds his/her skin going darker, they sure try to find the best solution.
Nowadays many creams and other cosmetic ingredients are available to tackle this issue. You can easily get one that suits you. There are many soaps and lotions also available in the market that claim to be the best skin whiteners. But, it is better to get professional guidance first, in this regards. Using an authorized cosmetic product is better than using a low price product that has more probability to damage your skin.
Furthermore, it is best to get a consultation with a dermatologist who has experience in dealing with issues. He/she can analyze your skin better and shall be abler to find out the best solution for you.
How melanin is also linked with acne
You will be astonished to know that the presence of melanin not only darkens your skin but also cause acne problems too. The pigmentation is linked with acne, and when the acne goes away, it leaves scars. These scars have different reasons behind the formation. But, the scars are total reminders of what you have been through. Brown spots can linger on the brown skin after acne has healed, that is why the darker skin needs special handling. Moreover, darker skin is more prone to acne, the melanocytes in the brown skin produce more antioxidant pigment to quench sunburn. So, better opt for an acne scar treatment, to get the core problem get solved.
Natural remedies
But how about the natural treatments? They are effective and damage free because they contain natural remedial properties that are healthy for our skin. Cosmetic products with natural skin whitening agents have Aloe Vera extracts in it. Aloe Vera is a miracle plant with numerous qualities in it. Also, it proves to be the best nourishing agent for your skin. You can also use natural aloe Vera plant directly for your skin treatment. The Aloe Vera gel has many magical properties in it that can do wonders for your skin. Mix lemon with Aloe Vera and apply it on your skin, you will be amazed to know that it can decrease the melanin production in your skin. Also, it increases the natural collagen levels in your skin. Natural remedies do work, but for severe problems, you are going to need a permanent solution.
Consult an expert
The expert advice is always the best to consider before getting any treatment if you want good results. The expertise of the doctor you chose, matter the most when you finally decide to get the skin treatment. In today’s age, technology has done numerous advancements, and have made it possible for people to undergo safe and affordable treatments. The latest acne scar treatment use clinically proven techniques in order to bring out quality result after the treatment. That is why many people feel good to take this treatment, and are satisfied with the brilliant professionals who perform it.
Did you know that the skin whitening and acne scar treatment also helps to bring down your pigmentation problem? Yes, it does. Fascinating, isn’t it? This treatment has not the sole purpose of confirming the beauty standards, but also deducing best solution of pigmentation in your skin. Rest, the nature of treatment and the efficiency of results depend upon your skin type. If the skin condition is more serious, then there are chances that results may take a long while to show up to you. But, still, there are more chances of achieving your desired results with this treatment. Skin whitening treatment takes just a few minutes to complete, and here you are, all done.
This skin whitening treatment is proudly given by cosmetic surgery studio, along with best hair transplant. Here you can get state of the art treatments for your hair and skin, at one place. Here, the experts can deal with both acne and skin whitening related treatment, whatever you want to undergo. So, are you ready to let your skin shine again? Are you ready to let your skin sparkle with an even skin tone? Don’t wait, and get this amazing treatment that can spare you from worries of your skin color, permanently.
Beauty Cosmetics Tips
Since foundation is the palette on which you will paint, it is the first important step in the process of good cosmetic application. A good moisturizer containing sunscreen should be applied, followed by a spot concealer to cover any blemishes, spider veins, or dark areas in pigment. To choose the perfect shade of foundation, a three stripe test should be done along the jawbone. The shade that more closely matches the skin tone should be chosen. If the match is good, it will be unnecessary continue foundation past the jaw line.
One of the best beauty cosmetic tips concerns contouring, which is best done at this point. Using a very light, almost white, foundation, and a tiny brush, paint any obvious wrinkles. With a finger, gently blend this by patting it, You will notice that the wrinkles almost disappear because light colors bring out shadows. This principle works with darker colors in the same way. If you have a double chin or a round face, you can use a darker foundation shade or powder in that area to slim the face. Most foundations last longer if covered by a light dusting of complimentary facial powder.
Once the foundation is set, facial features should be dramatized. The eyebrows are often forgotten, but a touch of eyebrow pencil works to create framework to make the eyes pop. To lift the eyebrows and create space above the eyes, a light eye shadow should be applied to the entire eyelid all the way to the brows. Using a sponge brush, a base color can be applied from the eyelid into the crease of the eye. Then, for a particularly dramatic look, you can make a triangular shape with a darker color at the outer corner of the eye. These colors should be blended upward and outward with small strokes.
To finish the eye, you can either use an eye pencil in small, feathery strokes or, if you don’t feel capable of drawing a straight line, you can use a dark shadow along the edge of the lid to create a line. One of the beauty cosmetic tips suggested by experts is to line only half of the area under the eye from the corner back toward the center. This makes the eyes look significantly larger. A coat of mascara is the perfect finishing touch.
Beauty cosmetics used on lips and cheeks add youthful vitality. A lip liner keeps lip color from feathering into the lines around the mouth but should blend well with the lipstick. Cheek color should begin on the apples of the cheek and sweep upward. A great beauty tip is to use a bit of powder to clear any excess blush.
All of these simple beauty cosmetic tips should result in a natural look that can be worn for any occasion.
3 Steps to Natural Summer Makeup
Summer demands fuss free makeup. A naturally pretty look that would not streak when you sweat. Something that is low maintenance and which looks great on the beach.
The trouble is, that carefree, nude makeup look is a lot harder to achieve than a painted face. How do you use makeup and look like you were born that way?
Start by taking care of your skin now. Your body is made up of what you eat and drink. Eat junk food and drink lots of sweet carbonated water and caffeine, and that’s what your body has to work with. Your skin reflects the state of your health. If your body is full of junk, your skin is likely to be spotty, congested or at least, far from its best. You might get away with it while you are young, but sooner or later, your excesses would catch up with you.
Skip the cola. Drink lots of plain water, spring water or mineral water instead. Get a two liter bottle of mineral water, or fill a 2 liter bottle with drinking water and make it a point to finish that by the end of the day. If you can’t tolerate plain water, squeeze a lemon and add that lemon juice to your water to flavor it. This would give your body a chance to clean out the junk.
Next, cut down on that junk food.Oily fries with an oily burger is going to load your body with more grease. If your skin is spotty, it might help if you cut down on the grease and sugar. By the way, bacteria loves sugar and you can thank bacteria for those infected spots on your face. Stop feeding the bacteria, keep your hands and hair off your face and let your skin recover. Great summer makeup is best achieved with good skin, so the sooner you start, the better for you.
Now for the actual makeup. If you take care of your skin, putting on that natural beach makeup would be very simple.
Step 1 – Perfect with concealer
Depending on the state of your skin, you may or may not need concealer. If your skin is great, just use a tinted moisturizer [http://www.cosmetics-online.org/healthdetails.php?brand=tinted&genericword=moisturizer] to add color to your face. Pick a shade as close to your natural coloring as possible.
If you have zits, then use a brush and dab on a little concealer over it. If you have dark rings, hide them with a concealer as well. Use as little as possible to keep your look natural.
Step 2 – Paint with lipstick
Make your lips thoroughly kissable. Soft, rosy lips that glisten in the sun are perfect for summer… and all year round.
You’ll need a touch of lipstick to add color to your bare face. Go for a pretty color like coral, rose, or a soft pink. The trick is to look in the mirror and see the color inside your lip. Pick your lipstick in a color similar to that for the most natural, prettiest look.
Take a lip brush and paint on the lipstick. Start by drawing the outline of your lips with the lip brush, then fill then in. Blot the lipstick with a tissue paper, then apply again. This would help the color stay on longer. Slick on a lip gloss for shine over the entire lips, or at least over the center of your bottom lip to make your lips look fuller.
Step 3 – Highlight with mascara
Bring the focus to your eyes. Your eyes are your best asset. Especially when framed by lush eyelashes. Since it is summer, go for a waterproof mascara. Make sure you get a good eye makeup remover to remove it each night before you sleep.
Get ready a clean mascara wand to separate your lashes. You can wash and dry the wand of an old mascara, or you could buy an eyelash comb.
Apply mascara over your upper lashes. Then touch a little mascara on your lower lashes with the tip of your mascara wand. Separate the lashes with a clean mascara brush or wand and let the mascara dry. Once the mascara is completely dry, you may apply a second coat if you want more dramatic lashes. Separate the lashes after this second coat as well.
Awards, Prizes and Sponsors For Your Beauty Pageant
Now that you are officially the director of a Beauty Pageant you have to arrange for awards and prizes for your contestants.
Awards and prizes are the physical objects that remind beauty pageant contestants of their night in the spot light.
Sponsors are important contributors to the prizes you can offer contestants.
Pick someone on your staff who is outgoing and good with people. Give them the title of “Promotions Manager”. Send them out to local businesses to seek donations of gift certificates or the products they sell.
Good examples are makeup, skin care, flowers, jewelry, and gift baskets. Show the sponsor a dummy Program Book of the event and tell they will receive sponsorship credit in the Program Book, and verbal mentions at the event.
Remind the sponsor that pageants are positive events that help enhance individuals self worth and their participation will reflect their contribution to the community. Plus the people who participate and attend pageants are a good fit for their products.
A large selection of sponsor donated products enhances your “Prize Package”, and will attract more contestants.
Awards are another opportunity for exercising your creativity. They can be trophies, toys, knick knacks, and even t-shirts. Figure out what you need for each group. For example in the Baby Miss you’ll need a Queen, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place award. Give the biggest or fanciest toy to the Queen and smaller toys for the others.
Get a label maker and place the name of the division and placing on each award to make it easy and simple for staff to have it ready for presentation.
Also prepare additional awards so that everyone leaves the place with something. Side awards allow the director to spread the awards out to everyone who participated. Everyone is a winner. Of course only one will win the crown.
Examples of side awards for the Baby Miss:
Prettiest Eyes
Best Hair
Best Smile
Most Photogenic
Best Fashion
Hospitality awards can be given to the contestant who brings the most people to the pageant, or to the contestants who sell the most ads in the Program Book.
The Program Book has the schedule of events, photo galleries and contestants names and pictures. These are also the main value for sponsors who donate prizes. You can also sell advertisements to business that do not contribute prizes.
Encourage your contestants to help sell the ads through their network of family, friends and co-workers by telling them the Hospitality title gets a big Prize Package.
Really load it down with sponsor provided gifts to motivate them to sell.
Some directors order special trophies from a trophy shop for the winners of different divisions. This can become quite expensive and put a big drain on your budget. I produce my own awards using fairly inexpensive items that are classy and appropriate. One award that is well received is a metal serving platter that only cost a few dollars. I personalize it with either an engraving tool of a nice label. Labels are easiest. If you go the other route, make sure someone with a steady hand and good penmanship, or better yet a calligrapher, does the engraving.
You’ll have to purchase a nice crown for your winner, or winners. There are many whole sale shops on the internet, just do a search for “Beauty Contest Crowns”.
Perfume: Pros and Cons of Decanting
The best thing that ever happened to my perfume collection is doubling my decant budget for the months of October through December. Basically, I cut back on three months earlier on in the year and splurge October through December since that’s when new fragrances come out. If you don’t already know, decants or splits are when you go in on the cost of a bottle and everyone gets a smaller portion of the bottle or a ‘split’ for a fraction of the full bottle cost – splits almost always happen with new fragrances.
Thus my desire to increase my perfume budget for October, November and of course December – these are the months when perfumes are released in hordes and if you want to get in on some good splits, now is the time! By the time January and February have rolled around, the splits have usually died down. Perhaps not everyone will want to do it the way I do but I find it works best for me this way and I’m always much happier and have plenty of pretty things to sniff all through the January and February months.
Actually, I find that I get so many great splits throughout October-December, it keeps me very busy trying to catch up and smell them all in the months that follow! I try to pace myself and it really is fun. Just one more thing to look forward to the holidays! I’ll go straight into February and have plenty of unsniffed decants lying around (and by lying around I mean organized neatly in my most favorite storage cubby of all times that is for my decants specifically!)
This is where I come to the part that most people dislike about perfume – the cost. Decanting and swaps are perfect if you’re on a budget because you’re not paying full bottle price – and most of the time you wouldn’t use the whole bottle anyway. A smaller budget doesn’t limit your choices and what you can own – it brought you into the world of decants and believe it or not, you may end up with some very cool fragrances you never could have purchased at full bottle prices.
THE PROS
1. My budget. Need I say more? We’re all on a budget here!
2. I’ve never had a disastrous unsniffed purchase, because I have a strategy. I know what happens to a decant if I Love it, Like it, Or if I don’t like it I SWAP IT!
3. I love all my full bottles. I mean I adore them to infinity. I’m extremely critical in selecting fragrances I want in full bottle form. These are TO DIE FOR in my eyes.
4. You can wear a different fragrance every day! (As your collection grows!)
5. You can do wrist vs. wrist comparisons, as I find the best scent for you and your true favorites. Process of elimination, baby!
6. If you start organizing your bottles in the beginning it isn’t an overwhelming task to keep track of everything and with smaller decant bottles, storage space is less of an issue!
7. Having fragrances already in decant containers means traveling with a decant or two is very easy when you consider regulations about liquids on airplanes, in carry ons and luggage in general.
8. Decant deals online on new fragrances means price per decant is lower and more budget friendly! And newer fragrances may provide samples for a low cost that will be a steal without having to arrange a swap or a split!
9. The number of new fragrance releases doesn’t have to overwhelm you as long as you remember that you don’t have to keep up.
10. One thing I’ve learned: it’s much easier to be spontaneous with lower cost decants/swaps and it hurts the pocketbook a lot less if it turns out you don’t like the perfume. In perfume terms: occasional impulsive purchase + a little restraint = no guilt. What you don’t love could be just the item you need to swap to get your next LOVE IT fragrance!
11. Patience is a lovely thing… if the anticipation doesn’t kill you. I’ll sit on gift money for months before I make up my mind on decants I want or bottles I can’t live without, bouncing off the walls waiting for the package to come. My next major bottle will come on the holiday, and the process of elimination has already begun!
12. Decants are usually too small for the fragrance to go bad before you use it all
13. If you get decants in the 15ml – 20ml range you will be surprised how long it will last you
14. Your tastes in perfume and your sense of smell evolves with you and change as you do – what you love this year you may hate next year. Small decants, compared to a large bottle you would never make it through, are enough to keep you in the juice you love without locking you into a full bottle of a scent you may hate or grow out of tomorrow.
THE CONS
1. If you love all your bottles, participated in a swap could be difficult but they are fun!
2. Splits are usually done for new releases. By the time I get around to smelling them in a department store (if I don’t want to order blind), those opportunities have passed.
3. Bottles are pretty. When you do a split, only one person gets the bottle, usually the host. (The person who arranged the split, went and fronted the money, measured, poured, mailed, etc.
4. I usually miss out on sales if they’re an act-now kind of thing.
5. If you decant you need containers, small containers. It can be difficult to get the perfume into the vial and they are small so they break pretty easily if you’re not careful
6. When you use a splash sample bottle or decant bottle where your skin comes into contact with the perfume at all the scent can ‘turn’ or ‘go bad’ very quickly due to the mixing of the oils. You may also end up with cloudiness and precipitants in your bottles.
7. If you package with atomizers you have a greater risk of leakage and evaporation.
8. Decants of less than 5 ml don’t usually last more than a month – so if you go very small, you won’t get as much wear out of it but if you weren’t going to buy the full bottle regardless – this may not matter.
9. It can sometimes be difficult to arrange a split of a bottle especially if it hasn’t been released recently
10. Decants that are arranged through a site/service versus groups of decanters that frequently arrange their own splits, tend to be a little pricy. While not as expensive as a full bottle you are paying a premium for not having to arrange a split with someone or find a split that someone is already doing.
As you can see, splits, swaps and decants in general can be very affordable, even with the smallest budget and they are great if you are interested in smelling lots of different fragrances and having just a little bit of everything to try out. It’s like having hundreds of invisible accessories!
I personally feel like I wasted a good majority of my money when I was buying full bottles. Not only was I sticking with the same, albeit lovely, fragrance but I was putting my entire fragrance budget for the entire year (because that was as much as I would spend on perfume) all at once. I gave myself no room to wiggle and breathe and sniff! So the best thing that could have happened to me, though I miss it dearly, is my favorite fragrance becoming discontinued.
Comfrey Herbal Tea Recipes – Herbal Tea Remedies Not For Drinking
Yes, you read that right. Comfrey herbal tea recipes that I share with you will not be for drinking. There is a reason for that. This is a one of the most powerful healing herbs that has been revered by the Greeks and Romans as far back as 400 BC.
For centuries herbal tea remedies made of comfrey were used to encourage the healing of bones, wounds and lesion. Comfrey “tea” was applied externally as well as taken internally.
The comfrey plant is a perennial herb that grows to about 5 feet in height. It has broad prickly leaves and small soft bell shaped flowers in a variety of colors including pink, purple and shades of white.
The official plant name, symphytum officinal, comfrey is native to Europe, but can be found growing in North America. This plant loves damp grassy places, so you will often find it growing in meadows and valleys and on river banks.
The leaves of the plant contain contains such active constituents as mucilage, saponins, tannins, carotene and beta-sitosterol, the main healing factor in comfrey leaves appears to be allantoin, which promotes and encourages the rapid growth of cells. Modern science now confirms that comfrey does indeed speed up the replacement of body cells, which contributes to healing.
More on: comfrey herbal tea recipes. Herbal tea remedies not for drinking.
So it is no wonder that comfrey has become known as a contact healing herb. It is used by many to treat pressure or bedsores, burns, wounds and bruises. Comfrey has antibiotic, anti-inflammatory and anti fungal properties.
There has been considerable controversy over the consumption of comfrey. Research studies have found that the plant contains hepatotoxic, pyrolizidine alkaloids. The United States Food and Drug Administration in 2001 issued a warning against internal consumption of comfrey. This means that ingestion of comfrey could be toxic to your liver. Comfrey is good for you as long as you do not drink it.
Comfrey herbal tea recipes not for drinking
This recipe may be used as a face wash for acne, to sooth irritated skin, put on bug bites, cold sores, to ease itching. It is important that you do not put comfrey directly on an open wound, but on the skin surrounding the wound.
1 part comfrey leaves
2 parts boiling water
Pour boiling water over leaves and steep for 20 minutes to make a strong tea. Soak a cloth in the tea and apply to affected area for 10 minutes. Reapply as necessary.
Comfrey Herbal Tea Bath
2 parts chamomile
2 parts comfrey
2 parts green tea
2 parts lavender
Put all ingredients in a muslin bag, tie and place under tap to allow the water to run through the herbs. Enjoy!
Natural healing herbs such as comfrey offer a cost effective alternative to wound care. It can also be used in a salve or finely chopped and placed directly on the skin. It is important that you discuss comfrey as a wound care alternative with your health care provider before you make try this as an option. Comfrey herbal tea recipes are herbal tea remedies not for drinking. They are very effective used externally.
Fuller Lips – How Lip Enhancement Works
Aaaahhhhh, fuller, younger looking, pouty lips. Full lips are definitely a sign of “youth” but what happens to our lips when we begin to mature? Lips become thinner, less attractive and pretty soon, one just might give up wearing lipstick because the top lip virtually disappears, especially when smiling. When this shrinking act is apparent in the mirror, usually vertical lines begin to invade the lips making a mature women look positively ancient.
Women aren’t the only ones who want softer, fuller lips. Men whose lips are thin and hard may portray a steely attitude in the boardroom; however, men with fuller lips look more attractive, boyish and younger.
Lips are soft tissue and as a man or woman begins to mature, volume dissipates which means tissue shrinks.
There are many modalities for revitalizing soft tissue in lips; the old standby – bovine collagen, Zyderm® and Zyplast® has competition. Restylane®, CosmoDerm® and ComoPlast® (human cadaver collagen), Radiance®, Artecoll® and others have entered the market of “fillers”. These new fillers do not require skin testing for allergic reactions and they are all injected. The procedure time varies from 3-10 minutes and some patients relate that these types of injections can be painful. These services can be relatively expensive because they’re not permanent fixes and these injections must be repeated every few months to maintain lip fullness. The most common side effect, as with any injection, is redness, bruising and swelling at the injection site that typically last less than three weeks.
A more permanent lip procedure that is widely used is Gortex. Strips of Gortex (threads of foam-like material) are inserted into the lips; the lips do become somewhat larger after the procedure is completed but some users complain that their lips feel hard, not soft and supple. Some of these implants cannot be removed if a problem arises because the lip tissue grows into and around the implant. Possible complications include infection, migration or extrusion of the implants and lip asymmetry is a concern.
Another somewhat permanent solution is fat injections; a patient’s own fat is removed from usually the tummy or buttocks, washed and then re-injected into the lips. While this is probably a fairly safe modality, the fat tends to reabsorb rather quickly, deflating the lips.
Recently over the counter glosses, lipsticks, and other types of topical preparations have been introduced promising fuller, poutier lips with more definition and volume. Many cosmetic companies have jumped on this bandwagon promising the users that their special ingredients will produce full, luscious lips after a few weeks of use. In fact, there have been over 200 new products introduced to the marketplace in the last two years ranging in price from $6.99 to almost $40. Instead of traffic stopping lips, some of these topical products have produced burns, mouth sores and empty pockets.
Some cosmetic companies do use natural components in their formulas but some of the formulas may be misleading. No product can deliver the look of a collagen injection in a topical. How these products work is through the use of an irritating ingredient such as niacin, cinnamon, caffeine or peppermint; these ingredients may cause some temporary swelling via dilation of the blood vessels along with mild inflammation, giving the illusion of fullness. Some preparations require the user to rub the lips briskly for several minutes and this friction results in some degree of temporary swelling.
Many women and men want fuller lips because poutier lips make them feel sexier and more alluring. Consumers are willing to spend a lot of money to have “the look”; but not everyone agrees that the topicals deliver what they have promised. Dr. Sam Most, Chief of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at the University of Washington in Seattle asked seven women to use a certain topical whose website says their product increases actual lip volume and contour an average of 40.7 percent; Dr. Most said, “In subjects who used the product as directed over a long term there was no visible change in the lips.”
Is there an actual difference in using topical applications that promise full, pouty lips or is lipstick and a liner enough? Maybe Yoki Ono, a saleswoman at a Madison Avenue designer boutique, quoted in the NY Times, has the answer: “You might as well get some extra-spicy Buffalo wings and eat them.”
Or better yet, save yourself a bundle of cash and brush your lips with a baby’s toothbrush and petroleum jelly for about a minute, your lips will be fuller and soft – guaranteed!
