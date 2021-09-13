Tech
Windows Data Recovery – How to Recover Maximum Possible Lost Data From Windows
What really minimizes your chances of recovering lost data from windows operating system is messing up with file system.
What happens when you delete you files
In fact your files/data is not deleted immediately after you press the delete button. It is simply removed from the directory so that you cannot see it but actually it remains on the hard disk until a new data is written on at the available space. This kind of deleted files/data can be recovered from recycle bin in windows and from Trash in Mac OS.
If you have shift-deleted the file, you will not get your data easily because it is removed from the recycle bin as well. However it is still not completely deleted from your hard disk. This kind of lost and deleted data can be recovered by using special software that knows how to look for deleted files.
Recovering Maximum possible data from Windows or Mac OS: things to remember
- As mentioned above that the deleted data is simply shifted to a new location until a new data is ready to occupy that space, it is always better to avoid using that PC if you want to recover your lost data. Once you recover your lost data, you can start using your PC/Mac as usual.
- The more free space you have on your hard disk, the better is your chance of recovering the lost data. It is a good strategy not to use more than 60-70% of your hard disk capacity so that you can recover you data just in case you lose them.
- Do not defragment your files because it will relocate the current files to the emptied space and reduce the chances of recovery. Once the data is overwritten, you will never be able to recover your lost files.
- Use good quality data recovery software to recover your lost data without losing them further. There is no point in using poor/cheap quality data recovery software and messing up with files that have been deleted. Read the reviews of some reputed data recovery tools and decide which one is most suitable for your data loss situation.
If you have lost photographs or other audio video files, you should go for photo recovery software and not generic software. It goes without saying that if your storage device is physically damaged, you must seek the services of experts in this field. If there is no physical damage then choosing the best data recovery product is a challenge.
Branding Information Technology
What Is Branding
The term “brand” is often mistakenly used to describe a company’s reputation, mission statement, or core competencies. Rather, your brand is the unique value proposition that you offer to your customers. Used to promote the value generated by your IT functions, an effective branding campaign can help mold users’ perceptions of your department, your services, and any major initiatives that you undertake.
Action Plan
Brand building has traditionally been a marketing initiative. However, many of the same concepts that apply when marketing your company’s products or services externally also apply when promoting your IT department internally. Use the following branding advice to help communicate your department’s value to the rest of the organization:
1. Start with alignment. Aligning IT initiatives with strategic business objectives is a precursor to effectively branding your department. If you are not aligned, then no matter how you spin it, business users will be able to see right through your “pretty package. “
2. Assign a brand manager. This need not be a formal position, but you need a sociable, value-driven individual within your department (this could be you) to monitor the perception of IT within the company and develop strategies for promoting IT value.
3. Identify your target audiences. Understanding your audiences, their concerns, and their desires can greatly improve your branding efforts. Take some time to survey users and identify differences between how the enterprise views IT and how IT views itself. What is the perceived value of IT within the organization (i. e. your current brand image)?
4. Define a value proposition. Outline the value that you create for the organization, and decide on what perceptions and images you would like to change. If you don’t work to build a strong brand (and implement practices that support it), employees within the company may develop their own, less than favorable, views of what IT is all about. In a worst-case scenario, you risk being viewed as a costly commodity or necessary evil instead of as a strategic differentiator.
5. Measure your successes. Use IT metrics to track and highlight IT value. Measures of success might include satisfaction surveys, productivity metrics, reduction of downtime, improved help desk efficiency, or quantitative analysis indices, such as ROI, TCO, payback, etc. Track those metrics that help improve your image. For example, if IT is viewed as a cost center, use ROI and Economic Value Added metrics to illustrate how IT has contributed to the bottom line.
6. Communicate at the executive level. Actively promote IT successes to business leaders. Use executive committee meetings as a forum for promoting IT value and convey benefits in terms of the achievement of specific business goals. Focus on what is important to executives and put together a presentation that relates to their needs.
7. Use branding campaigns for major project launches. Your users are constantly bombarded by vendor campaigns on the Internet and in trade publications. These campaigns often set unrealistic expectations and make idealistic promises. Manage your own expectations and help facilitate change management by building brand management into your own projects. For example, if you are going to be launching a large ERP project, wrap this in a branding and communication campaign. Without getting too techie, outline the work that IT is doing to help improve processes, and then advertise the benefits to users.
8. Deliver. This is key to the ongoing success of your brand image. If you are positioning your department or certain projects in a certain light, then be prepared to deliver on your promises. Failing to do so will undermine your credibility. If you’re engaged in activities that are not creating value, be strong enough to admit your faults and identify new ways in which you can advance your company’s goals.
9. Give out free samples. In the IT world, this means pilot projects that involve end users. In the same way that free samples are used by marketers to woo skeptical customers, pilot projects can be used by IT departments to help communicate the benefits of a new investment and help build a positive image for the project.
10. Treat your employees well. IT staff members are your department’s ambassadors within the company.
If they are dissatisfied, then they are more likely to complain to fellow coworkers and work against the positive image that you are trying to convey. Grumbling employees are also less likely to provide internal users with friendly customer service and helpful support.
In Summary
Being the best at what you do often isn’t enough. In many cases, it’s also necessary to communicate the value that you create. Market and brand your IT department internally so that others within the organization are aware of the value your team creates.
BlueHost – Best Web Hosting Company For WordPress
This does not mean it is a lower quality service provider. Couples of years ago they were missing dedicated and VPS servers, but recently they strengthened their services which are now superb. Some customers have accused BlueHost of dishonest and have accused them to be the worst popular web hosting provider when it comes to downtime, I’ll give you a complete true review here.
BlueHost Pricing
If you choose BlueHost for their pricing you will never regret. Their pricing just starts from $3.95/month. May be you will get cheaper hosting provider than BlueHost but its discount codes and offers will save your real money. Their price is little bit higher for VPS and dedicated server but best for small and shared hosting plan.
BlueHost Performance
BlueHost ‘s performance is pretty good but not impressive. They advertise their shared hosting as unlimited but the truthof he mater is they have limitation just like other web hosting providers. Most of the customers claim that BlueHost is slower after getting more than 60,000 page views per month. This is the reason why people use cloud server rather than using BlueHost for massive traffic website.
BlueHost Control Panel
BlueHost uses simple and eye-catching cPanel for their shared web hosting accounts. This means you’ll get the same facility you may be able to find on WebHostingHub, Hostgator and other renowned shared hosting providers. It has Script installer, so the user can easily install couples of most popular scripts. This includes, phpBB, bbPress, Magento, WordPress, Joomla, Drupal and many others.
Reliability and Support
BlueHost usually provides more than 99% uptime which is competitively higher than Hostgator and other web hosting service providers. I do not know how BlueHost has managed to achieved it but it stands out from the crowd. With 3-tire support system BlueHost doesn’t let its customer down.
The Good
• Supports clients
• Cares about customers
• Reliable
• Free domain
The Bad
• Price for second timers isn’t as attractive as for the first timers
• Not unlimited web hosting
• Dedicated and VPS server is not as good.
• CPU resources are limited
BlueHost is the leading shared hosting providers. It has secured its place because of great support and reliability. If you are looking for a web hosting for your small businesses, blogs, online portfolio, personal websites or a websites that do not exceed 10,000 page views per day then BlueHost is the best solution for you.
Forex Killer Review – Is Forex Killer a Scam?
Your financial security is always a concern. There are many programs available on the Internet to make money. The trick is to choose the one that actually works. Forex trading has proven to be a lucrative way to streamline cash in to your bank account. However, you should beware of the dozens of programs that take your money without actually helping you to make money as a Forex trader.
I recently got my hands on a review copy of Forex Killer and was able to put it to the real test to see how it stacked up against the competition. Unlike most of the other FOREX products I’ve tested Forex Killer is different because:
* You don’t have to pay monthly fees to continue using the software.
* The trading signals are automatically posted for you every day.
* You can start today and not have to wait to get the complete system.
* Their support is excellent and helpful.
My favorite part about trading FOREX and I think you’ll agree is the fact you can trade FOREX any time you want. Unlike stocks you don’t have to trade between 9am-4pm EST. You can trade when it fits your schedule.
Forex killer makes spare time trading even easier because it tells you what to trade. You just punch it in.
I highly recommend you start testing on a demo account which is free from any Forex trading company. This allows you to test the waters before you go live. It was incredibly easy to begin and being able to start within an hour was awesome. I had enough extra time to explore the two books “Crush Course” and “The Forex Learning Tool” that came with the Forex Killer package. which were both very good.
Overall I’m very impressed with Forex Killer and have recommended it to two friends which have seen very positive results.
5 Real Ways to Actually Make Money Online
Have you been wondering how you can make money online fast and easy? Well, here you will get all you need to kick-start your journey to success online. There are so many opportunities for making money online that present themselves to you. However, be keen to go for legitimate ones that pay and not scams and fraudulent activities.
Write with passion for cash
Did you know that you can monetize your skills and expertise online? Writing is one of the ways that you can make money online. There are online platforms where writers are employed to write articles and informational contents such as blogs and even news articles. All you need here is to bring your skills in grammar and fast typing. Some of the recommended websites to look for writing gigs are Upwork, iWriter, and Listverse.
Get rid of the old and unwanted stuff online
Is your garage filled with old stuff that you’re not using anymore? Well, newsflash! This is your green card to making money online. Craigslist and eBay are the most popular online platforms where buyers and sellers converge. Here, you can post something that you no longer want and hopefully get an interested buyer and make some cash.
Get paid to conduct online surveys
If you like giving answers to questions and helping people out, then this is your chance to make money online. Sites such as MindFieldOnline.com InboxDollars.com pay people to conduct online surveys and fill out given questionnaires. The job may not pay much, but it’s worth your time since it’s easy to do. Here, you give opinions and your views on given topics or even products.
Work for outsourcing companies
This is perhaps the most flexible way to make money online from any location; it can be at the comfort of your house or in a public park. There are companies such as CrowdSource, Liveops, and SpeakWrite that outsource the jobs given to them by clients. Once you sign up with them, you will be required to create a schedule for working with them and get paid per hour’s jobs. Some of the jobs here include writing, transcription, and online support services.
Get paid to market products online
Are you good at convincing people to either use product or buy it? If yes than internet marketing is your next big thing to making money online. You will be required to purchase a product and do a review on it, possibly showing potential buyers how to use it and the benefits that come from it. You can choose from a variety of products that suit you, which of course, also depends on the company you are working for. Alternatively, you can market a product in your blog page, a YouTube channel or even a referral program and get some quick cash.
Tupperware Moms – You Can Earn Money With a Recipe Blog
Blogging has become a world-wide phenomenon that is giving many people the opportunity to earn real money online. Blogs are popular for good reason. They are easy to set up and learn, and the cost is minimal and sometimes even free. By choosing from a couple simple tools like Google Blogger or WordPress, you can get started blogging in less than an hour or so. The big question now is what should I blog about?
Recipes and cooking tips are two very popular topics on the internet. People who cook, love to share their stories, good or bad, with other people who love to cook. If you can tell someone else about a product that failed, a recipe that actually worked, or even a five-star restaurant quality meal that you stumbled upon, wouldn’t that be great fun? Now, what if your experiences in the kitchen could make you money as well? Blogging about regional dishes is especially interesting to folks who can’t travel to your area but would like to make something different. Have a little fun with it and include your own personal kitchen disasters like “the day the potato exploded”. People want to laugh along with you as well as learn something new.
If you’re questioning whether or not you have the skills needed to create a recipe blog, you probably aren’t giving yourself enough credit. You love to eat, right? Well, that’s one skill down. Can you write a recipe that’s easy to follow and accurate? There you go! You don’t have to be a trained chef or know all the fancy cooking terms, just enjoy what you do. You will probably want to have a digital camera so you can include pictures of the recipes you make, but it’s not necessary. You’ll find sites where you can download pictures that will suit you just fine. Most importantly, you’ll need to have patience. Your blog won’t get noticed as fast as you’d like, but before you know it you’ll be chatted-up all over the blogosphere.
Of course, you want to make money with your recipe blog. By using one or more of the following methods, you’ll have a real home-based business that will start producing income for you and your family.
Make Money by Selling Products: A person who loves to cook, often loves all the kitchen paraphernalia that comes along with it. If you have gadgets and cookbooks available to purchase on your blog, you can reap the rewards that the retail markets are enjoying. You can share your recipes, cooking tips, opinions, and sell products all at the same time. Nice little income producing idea.
Make Money by Building Your Team: Oftentimes people are resistant to joining a direct sales company when asked. However, if you build trust and provide value through your blog, you may soon have people asking “How can I sell Tupperware, too?”
Make Money by Selling Advertising: Once your blog gets noticed, and traffic starts coming your way, you’ll find advertising on your blog to be a nice, profitable way to generate income. This is something to keep in mind, but you won’t really hit your stride making money with this method until you start getting readers. Just file this idea away so you can start making your plans.
By focusing your energy on your own unique style of blog, you can find a home for family recipes, regional dishes, cooking disasters and fun stories that your readers will come back to time and time again. Sharing your knowledge of cooking, your recipes, your successes and failures, all can bring in a nice income if you are ready to learn how. But, you’ve got to take that first step in order to see your dreams come true.
Magic Tricks For Kids – 4 Things You Must Do When Performing For Kids
How would you like to have every child in the audience laughing and enjoying themselves? How would you like the parents, or whoever is hiring you, to be so impressed they hire you to come back next year and perform? You can have a successful show and repeat performances if you follow my four tips for doing magic for kids.
Kids are in a world of their own. To succeed with them you will need to forget all the sleight of hand you learned. All those funny punch lines that worked great for adults won’t work on children. Children don’t want to see all your hocus pocus miracles, they just want to be entertained. With that in mind, here is a list of things you must do in order to have a successful children’s magic show.
1. Audience Participation Is A Must
Children love to be part of the show. Include them in almost every trick. There are two types of audience participation. Bring a child from the audience up to help with a trick, or ask the audience to stay in their seats and participate by shouting out magic words, etc.
2. Use A Magic Word
Children always love to think they are creating magic through the use of a magic word. Now you shouldn’t use just any old word. Most magicians use “Hocus pocus” or “abracadabra”. I have found better success using just some random crazy word, like “Penguin” or “I love turtles”. Most everyone is expecting a magic type of phrase, so when you blurt out a random word or phrase, it catches him or her off guard. Children love silly and it’s always good for a laugh.
I also recommend you use your sponsor’s name as the magic word. After all, they are paying your salary. Another great phrase to use as the magic word is “Happy Birthday ______”. You insert the birthday boy or girls name in the blank.
3. Forget The Adults
At many parties where I performed, there were also a lot of adults. Sometimes almost three to one. Just remember you are there to do magic tricks for kids, not the adults. So forget about them and concentrate on the children.
4. Use Lots Of Visual Gags
Children love this more than the hocus pocus. You could enter with one shoe untied. You trip over the loose shoelace. As you bend over to tie the shoelace you hear a large ripping sound and everyone thinks you ripped your pants (insert laughter here). You stand up and comically try to look at your behind (more laughter). Just doing gag after gag will keep the kids laughing. Make sure to sprinkle some magic tricks in for the kids too.
Just applying these four rules when doing magic tricks for kids, will ensure everyone has fun. After all, isn’t that the goal? Time for the parents to relax and for the kids to be entertained. So don’t worry about all the fancy mumbo jumbo, get out there and just have fun.
Various Types of Teleconferencing
Are you familiar with the term teleconferencing? If yes, then do you know what it is? This article will give you information about variations of teleconference. Before I proceed with the different types, let me tell you what it is actually.
You can say that this is a type of meeting held through the telephone or network connection set up between you and the people you want to communicate with, located in different cities, states and countries. Many people believe that teleconferencing is only a phone conference. So, let me explain you the variations in the specified conferencing system.
Teleconferencing is one of the widely used technology in today’s world. This technology has made it easy to reach people at any time anywhere, without bearing the hassle of traveling distances. Under this technology you will find:
Audio teleconference – It will help you to communicate through voice only and no video facility is available. It is commonly known as conference calling too. People, regardless of distance and time zone differences, are connected by audio bridge to conduct a meeting. The required documents and other necessary items are already circulated amongst the group to refer during the meeting (if required).
Audiographics Teleconference – This require few devices like freeze-frame video terminals, electronic tablets/boards, electronic tablets/boards etc. Using some lower-band telecommunication channels it usually transmit visual information, video pictures, alpha numeric etc.
Computer Teleconference – It is one of the most wonderful platform for distant learning. Here the students can receive learning materials that is usually shared by the teacher in a common area accessible for students. Most of the time these are in the form of files that the students can download like syllabi, grades, text study materials etc. On the other hand the students after downloading the files can complete their assignment and then upload it in the same common area.
Video Teleconference – It is not only beneficial for distant learning but also for business organizations that mostly conduct their transactions and process over the Internet. This facility will allow businessmen to call for urgent meeting at their convenient time. From time to time, they can also arrange webinars, which is just like having a face to face meeting. Through this you can not only share files, images, desktops but also see each other.
Additionally students can avail their tutorial classes just from their home without having to travel. The students can have in person tuition, group tuition, or tuition classes just with their friends. There will be board for the teacher to write and explain the task.
You can avail the teleconferencing services from the conference call providers. Make a list of your requirement and contact the provider to find something that will best suit your need. It will save your time and money that you generally used to spend on your traveling to get to a certain place. You can also use this for your home for contacting your near and dear ones who must have gone far away from you in search of better opportunity.
Teleconferencing is one of the most useful innovation of modern technology that has helped us communicate with the people living abroad or offshore.
Land of Morning Calm – 50 Years Later
Over 400 Korean War Veteran’s names in the U.S. were drawn from as many as 5700 applications to attend the 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the signing of the Armistice, July 27, 1953 in Panmunjom, Korea. My husband Doyle was one of them. They could take any guest they wanted but would be required to pay the guest airfare. All other expenses would be covered in Korea. This event was sponsored by the Federation of Korean Industries (businessmen) who planned tours for about 1,000 veterans and guests (worldwide) representing the 21 countries whose veterans served in Korea from 1950-’53.
Doyle and I(wife)boarded American airlines in Kansas City for a flight to Chicago’s O’Hare Airport on July 23rd, 2003 where we transferred to an International 14-hr non-stop flight aboard a Korean Air 747 to Seoul, Korea. The sun never went down as we flew Northwest over Canada and Alaska, the Arctic Ocean and the tip of Russia, then down over the Sea of Japan before turning westward to Seoul.
Our reservations were at the Shilla Hotel, one of “the most luxurious hotels in the world,” they had advertised. In the year 676 the Korean peninsula was united in one kingdom, called the Shilla. This Shilla dynasty is present with its tradition and sophistication in the ambiance of service rendered at the Shilla Hotel. Quite opulent for us country folks, but most certainly enjoyable!
The first event Friday morning was held at the National Cemetery in Seoul. This included a wreath-laying ceremony honoring all who died in the Korean War. Following this we were taken by bus to the War Memorial Museum. In the entrance hall are large plaques with all the names of those who perished during the war. The U.S. names were posted by states, making it easy to find the hometown soldiers(Owen Evans, Ralph Auten, Ivan Groom and Charles McDougal) whose lives ended in that war.
Friday evening we were guests at a banquet sponsored by the USO at the Hotel Grand Hyatt. There were long banners draped around the Hall that displayed the patch of every military unit that fought in Korea. Doyle served with the 2nd Indianhead Division, which still maintains troops at Camp Red Cloud, Korea.
Former Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, who was the U.S. representative to the Commemoration ceremonies, was featured speaker this night. Entertainment was provided by Korean Tenor Lim Hyung Joo, who had just returned home from an engagement at Carnegie Hall, USA. He sang a beautiful arrangement of ‘Ave Maria’ and every one present was given a CD of his music to take home. All of the veterans were presented a bound ‘Certificate of Ambassodor for Peace’ signed by General Lee SangHoon, Retired from the Republic of Korea (ROK) Army. A representative from each of the 21 countries was presented the UN Peace Medal and each veteran in attendance was presented a Medal on a ribbon by a member of the ROK Retired Veterans Organization.
In the center of the Hall was a lone table setting with wine glasses inverted and empty chairs signifying that the ‘fallen comrades’ would not be joining us at this commemorative event. A red rose in a glass vase was a reminder of their selfless sacrifice. a soldier played ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes as he walked between the tables for that solemn remembrance.
Saturday morning, our tour went to the Seoul Tower, which is located on a hill in the center of this city of 11 million people. The Tower has a 360 degree observation deck and a revolving restaurant. It boasts a height of 777 ft and can be reached by vehicle, bus or cable car. This was a perfect vantage point from which to view the Economic Development of Seoul in the past 50 years. Doyle remembers going through Seoul in 1950 when it was eerie because the Capital and two other buildings were virtually all that remained standing from the see-saw back and forth of Chinese/South Kerean claims upon the city.
Today there are two tunnels (one nearly a mile long) through the hill the Tower sits upon. They are still building high-rise buildings aggressively and credit the Korean War Veterans for their porsperity and freedom. The feeling is ‘If these veterans had not fought beside ROK soldiers we would be under the control of North Korea today.’
Following lunch at a restaurant of Korean Cuisine, I heard a guitar playing “Peace is Flowing Like a River” outside the door as we left. We arrived at the Korean Folk Village, which is a replica of life in the countryside many years ago. A small Korean boy demonstrated how the A-frame was used to haul loads on their backs….this was a human waste jar that would be dumped in the rice paddies for fertilizer. Our veterans remember this A-frame and the many uses it fulfilled. At the ‘Village’ we saw large kilns under thatched roofs where the beautiful ‘Celedon’ pottery is still made by hand today.
Saturday evening, we were the guests of an Outdoor Barbeque at Lombardy Field, the American Army Post. This was hosted by the Pacific Area VFW of the U.S., The Optimist Clubs Int’l, Overseas Military Sales Organization, American Chamber of Commerce in Korea, Korea Sports Officials Assoc., Korea Chapter of AUSA, United Air Lines and Sargeants Major Assoc. at Yongson Army Base on the edge of Seoul. A few selected veterans were invited to the U.S. Embassy and missed the Barbeque.
Guests were greeted by officers in the chow line and presented 50th Anniversary Medallions from the VFW and a Peace medallion from the United Nations Command. By ‘Special Invitation’ veterans were granted entrance to this event.
Sunday morning July 27, all veterans and guests departed for Panmunjom and the DMZ for the Armistice Signing Commemoration. There was a reception and tour where you could walk around a table and be in North Korea. Surprisingly, they did allow picture-taking.
The next stop on the Sunday Agenda was The World Peace Day Ceremony at the War Museum. Security was extra tight as the President of Korea was also attending. They made me turn on the camcorder to prove it actually was a camera. Doyle had to remove his boots, just like at the airport. The dress was formal for this event. Our evening speaker was the President of the Republic of Korea, Roh Moo-hyun. Part of the affair was the unveiling of a new Korean War Monument at the Museum. It rained on their whole ‘parade,’ but they had furnished all the guests with a plastic poncho in our bag of mementos, so we didn’t get too wet. (We had been encouraged to bring umbrellas three weeks prior to the trip.)
After the official ceremony, a banquet was hosted by the Republic of Korea in the restaurant on the Museum grounds. The rain subsided and piles of pink and green ponchos could be seen where they were dropped upon entering the restaurant. On our way back to our hotel, one of our veterans led us in singing “God Bless America” on the bus. My eyes were not dry during this unexpected burst of American pride.
Monday was a sort of ‘free’ day. Doyle and I spent time at the Yongson Army Base talking with people at the Protocol building and visiting the PX by the special privilege that all Korean War Veterans had been granted. Korean people were so friendly,always bowing and thanking the veterans for their freedom, but even the officers on the Post would stop to shake a veteran’s hand or sit with us in a fast-food place and thank my husband for serving in our military.. It was quite humbling to be treated with so much respect, when many hadn’t gotten that from their home towns when the war ended. I just reflected on the scripture passage: “If you want to live without being afraid of authority, you must live honestly and authority may even honor you.” Rom 13:3
Later, we took a Shilla Hotel bus to the Itaewon Shopping District, where they would accept American money. We ate at a ‘Subway’ restaurant, just like back home. At other locations on that street you could find McDonald’s, KFC, Burger King and OutBack Steak House. We treated ourselves to a Baskin Robbins Ice Cream treat while sitting in front of a shop and watching people and traffic. While I was in the Ice Cream store, Doyle was approached by a Jehovah Witness. That really surprised us.
We arrived back at the Hotel in time to dress for the ‘Blue House’ tour. This was not on our agenda. The First Lady of Korea, Kwon Yang-sook had invited the Veterans to meet with her. Before this could happen, three were Secret-Servicemen boarding the bus to check all passsports with the list of names they had been given. After attaching a special sticker to each of our nametags, we had a Police Escort to the Blue House (same as the White House here). After all of the security…as we approached the Presidential compound, our tour guide, Stephanie, got a call on her cell phone that the First Lady could not meet with us because of an emergency.
Our bus was allowed to tour the compound and the First Lady waved from the Portico above the steps. She made arrangements with the Tour Guides to present us a gift….a Korean fan with the Presidential seal emblazoned upon it. Next we were taken to the Statue of the ‘Phoenix’ on the grounds where a building houses the President’s International gifts. the ‘Phoenix Fountain’ aptly symbolizes the rising of Korea economically out of the ashes of WAR. Nearby we could see protestors with signs. Stephanie said the protests had to do with a railroad project some place in the city.
The Farewell Banquet Monday evening was hosted by the Federation of Korean Industries (who sponsored the trips and event). It was held at the Crystal Ballroom, Lotte Hotel, where some of the Korean War Veterans stayed.
Entertainment was by a trio of young women violin players accompanied by piano. They played ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘The Star-Spangled Banner.’ All U.S. Veterans stood in unison and sang Our National Anthem facing our flag which was included in the parade of 21 flags across the stage. There were quite a few eyes brimming over after this show of patriotism to our most gracious hosts. A clarinet soloist also had tears on his cheek while playing a special arrangement dedicated to the fallen heroes. (Maybe his father or grandfather was one of them?)
General Leon LaPorte, the Commander of all U.S. Forces in the Republic of Korea (ROK) gave an Address. He was interviewed July 27, the day before, and that News article may be read at usinfo.state.gov/topical/pol/arms/03072811.htm. He spoke to us about the presence of the ROK-US alliance in Korea which has enabled them to ‘enjoy tremendous prosperity as the 13th largest economy in the World.’ Gen LaPorte stated that $2 was spent on this commemoration event.
Addresses were given by the Chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries and also by the Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade, both attesting to the growing economy and giving credit to the soldiers who fought alongside their ROK forces.
A special Address was given by Koren War Veteran Rodolpho Hernendez, Medal of Honor recipient from the U.S. Army. He gave a wonderful witness to God intervening in his life three times in Korea—the last time all of his unit were killed and he too, was put in a body bag. But he moved a finger or hand and someone saw the bag move. He was taken out and moved to a MASH unit,where his long miraculous recovery began. After being shot and bayonetted , yet he lives, telling others his story, while counseling newer War Veterans of today. There are 20 living Medal of Honor recipients from the Korean War, 52 from WWII and 65 from the Viet Nam war.
Medal of Honor recipients are the real heroes of this age–going beyond the call of duty to ‘make a difference’ in the circumstances in which they find themselves. They have all exhibited great courage and superiority, often thinking of others’ danger when they were gravely wounded themselves. To read their stories, you may find them at homeofheroes.com/hallofheroes/index0.html. Charles Richard Long of Independence, MO, the Forward Observer for Doyle’s Mortar Platoon, may be found on this Memorial Hall web page. The Long family donated their hero’s Medal of Honor (which was awarded posthumously for the ‘Massacre Valley’ battle near Hoengsong/Wonju area) to the Truman Library in Independence, MO.
It had rained for two days and when we left the Lotte Hotel that night we got soaked as our busses could not get close enough for us all to board. We wished we could bring that rain back to Northwest Missouri where we were in a drought area in the Midwest.
On the way to Korea, everything was well organized, special check-in lines for the Korean War Veterans at Baggage or Immigration and Customs counters. At Chicago’s O’Hare Airport we were met by Doyle’s Army buddy, Art Gagnon, who drove us to the International Terminal from American Airlines. Our baggage went from Kansas City to Korea. The Tour busses met us at Inchon Airport and a special envoy of Army, Navy and Marines helped the Veterans get their packets of material and their luggage on the right bus. We are still amazed at the amount of preparation and planning that an effort this large entailed.
Leaving Korea, our tour guide escorted us to the Inchon Airport, where again we had a special line, to get checked in with our luggage. Then we were on our own coming back. We had to claim our baggage at O’Hare in Chicago and find the American Airlines terminal by ourselves. We lost a carry-on bag when we were claiming our other luggage.
The Airport Security put a woman on our case. I went to the Rest Room while the intercom was saying ‘All unattended baggage will be turned over to the Chicago Police Dept.’ I thought we’d never see that case again. However, within about 40 minutes, the lady came with our bag! We were so overjoyed we both gave her a big hug and thanked her. We were happy we still had an hour before catching our next plane home.
We waited again (on board) because an Iranian couple’s little boy was sick. They made five of them get off the plane to protect the rest of the passengers. We wondered what was going on with so many authorities coming on the plane to talk to these people?
Finally we arrived at Kansas City International Airport. Neither of us had flown anywhere in 50 years, so it was with a bit of apprehension that we had gotten on the plane in Kansas City a week earlier. But,that’s when we finally believed we were actually going on this trip. Doyle had never won anything before and said this trip to Korea would be the highlight of his whole life.
We are deeply appreciative of the generous opportunity afforded war veterans to return to Korea by the thoughtfulness of the Federation of Korean Industries. We shall forever be thankful to them for the experience of a most wonderful journey to the ‘Land of Morning Calm.’ It will surely help to calm the disturbing war memories of many Korean War Veterans.
Outsourcing – Pros And Cons
Stripped of its technical terms, outsourcing is basically the practice of one company to contract another company to provide the services that could have been performed by their own staff. There are many reasons why companies now are on the bandwagon of having some of their services done by others. (It had been an old practice, really.) These outsourced services passed on to other companies are usually call center services, e-mail services, and payroll. These particular jobs are part of the outsourcing trend practiced by many companies these days.
Reasons
One of the main reasons why companies are into outsourcing is diminished company resources, both in financial terms and in manpower costs. When a company expands (which can be sudden), the growth can start to eat up on the companies resources.
Financially, the company might not be able to match the growth with the needed infusion of money to sustain the expansion. This holds true with their human resources as well.
With the growth, manpower might be sucked up with the new growth and diminish the company’s productivity in its core areas. The service-providing companies can do the work for less costs (thus not over-stretching most of the company’s resources), and has the manpower to do it.
Other Reasons
Efficiency sometimes suffers once there is a sudden expansion that cannot be absorbed by the company’s present staff setup and other resources. If, for instance, there is a huge demand for huge number of their products, other departments might not be up to it.
The purchasing department might need so many men to do the buying of raw materials, for instance. Outsourcing the purchasing department is a good move and costs less.
Other reasons could be that overhead costs might be disastrous to the company’s budget and current plans. Or, perhaps an offshoot to its growth is impossible to meet. If the company had grown to such an extent that it needs a bigger office, outsourcing the functions of the projected new additional staff is cheaper. (Transfer of the whole office to someplace bigger is definitely expensive in time, effort and money values.)
Companies are also bound to experience production demands that come and go in cycles within a year. Outsourcing additional resources during times of so much demand can ease up the company’s problems.
The good part of the deal is that the contracted periods of having these extra jobs outsourced can follow the cyclical production demands. (A toy company’s production department might need more manpower in the middle months of the year to produce the goods needed for, say, Christmas or some holidays.)
Cons
On the other hand, this new business model of parceling some important work aspects of a company to another had sparked a mini-controversy which had not been thoroughly resolved even until now. Definitely, there are those who are not fully convinced of the viability of such an arrangement.
The biggest argument against this deal is actually focused on the relationship of the company and its clients. In short, it may invite dissatisfaction from client side. Reasons could range from lower quality of work output, unnecessary dilution of company-client trade secrets, etc.
Control
Control is also put to the test. Some aspects of the company are in danger of spinning out of the company’s control since the outsourced company conducts the decisions that would have been better handled by the parent company.
Some clients are not fully convinced that the outsourced company can function as efficiently as the original contracted company. If they do (most companies can, in practice), clients feel it might be better to deal with the new company rather than their old supplier or contracted business partner.
Riding on this threat is the mounting danger of delayed communications that causes delayed implementation. Without proper management and apportioning of responsibilities, there is tendency that confusion might set in.
Outsourcing had also allowed a political issue to float around – social responsibility. It is said that with more and more companies allocating jobs to foreign countries, the people of the parent company will have reduced opportunities. While this debate and questions are still up in the air, more and more companies are outsourcing some of their work. Offhand, companies and their managers think the current trend is the result of the current situation in commerce and trade all over the world. At the moment, outsourcing looks like it will stay for a while.
How to Get Extremely Cheap Last Minute Flights
Consumers always want to get the cheapest and the best deal which ever product they go for and flight tickets are no different, finding extremely cheap last minute flights is not all that difficult as long as you are willing look for them patiently and also wiling to make a few sacrifices on your preferences. Chances are that you might not be getting your preferred seat in the plane and also you might be required to make a few changes in the plane. As long as you are dedicated for the cause of getting extremely cheap last minute flights you should not be a huge problem as some people think.
Following are the some of the things you can do to get extremely cheap last minute flights:
1. One of the usual way or basic way is to call the airline which you are planning to fly as the operator or the help desk agent would you the very latest updated information on the seats that are vacant and also the cancellations. The chances of you finding the best possible seat and the best possible conditions are very less as you step on to that plane. Having come at the very last moment you will have to make some sacrifices on your preferences to get extremely cheap last minute flights.
2. Make sure that you search across the net to get the best deal. You must go through all the airlines websites and also the various sites which offer flight tickets thoroughly and patiently to get extremely cheap last minute flights. It never hurts to spend some time and look for a good deal as at most times internet will fetch you good deals. The best practice after you find a good deal and you book the online ticket is to take a print out of the ticket. This is precisely to avoid any sort of confusion when you get in to ticketing in the airport and the print out will be the proof for your booking as there are bound to confusing some times during last minute booking before you board the flight.
3. You should be completely ready to leave at any moment, all packed and fit, as soon as you find a good deal. If you are looking to get extremely cheap last minute flights can be too finicky about the departure timings you want. If you do get a departure according to your preference its great but you must prepared to flexible and be ready to board the plane at nay moment. You can not afford let a golden opportunity of getting any one of the extremely cheap last minute flights which come your way to slip off.
4. Important thing which would help you to get any of the extremely cheap last minute flights would be awareness and vigilance. You eyes should be wide open looking constantly for any window of opportunity for any kind of extremely cheap last minute flights. The moment it comes your way be ready to grab and fly off even in a matter of minutes.
If you follow this step there is no reason why you would not be successful in finding extremely cheap last minute flight.
