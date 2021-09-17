News
Missouri records 1,987 new COVID cases; fifth straight day below 2,000
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – State health officials have recorded less than 2,000 new COVID for each of the last five days.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 657,388 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,987 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 11,028 total deaths as of Thursday, Sept. 16, an increase of 7 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.68%.
Please keep in mind that not all cases and deaths recorded occurred in the last 24 hours.
State health officials report 52.9% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 64.1% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.
The state has administered 72,690 doses of vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.
Boone County, the city of Joplin, and St. Louis County are the only jurisdictions in the state with at least 50% of its population fully vaccinated. Thirteen other jurisdictions in the state are at least 40% fully vaccinated: St. Charles, Franklin, Atchison, Jackson, Cole, Gasconade, Greene, Shelby, Nodaway, and Montgomery counties, as well as Kansas City, Independence, and St. Louis City.
Vaccination is the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.
The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.
At the state level, DHSS is not tracking probable or pending COVID deaths. Those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates.
The 10 days with the most reported cases occurred between Oct. 10, 2020, and Jan. 8, 2021.
The 7-day rolling average for cases in Missouri sits at 1,800; yesterday, it was 1,745. Exactly one month ago, the state rolling average was 2,122.
Approximately 49.2% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 81,742 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 56,320 cases.
People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 44.2% of all recorded deaths in the state.
|Month / Year
|Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
|March 2020
|1,327
|April 2020
|6,235
|May 2020
|5,585
|June 2020
|8,404
|July 2020
|28,772
|August 2020
|34,374
|September 2020
|41,416
|October 2020
|57,073
|November 2020
|116,576
|December 2020
|92,808
|January 2021
|66,249
|February 2021
|19,405
|March 2021
|11,150
|April 2021
|12,165
|May 2021
|9,913
|June 2021
|12,680
|July 2021
|42,780
|August 2021
|60,275
|September 2021
|26,361
Missouri has administered 6,828,380 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Sept. 15, 16.9% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.
According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”
The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 10.8% positivity rate as of Sept. 13. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.
The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 10.2% on July 1, and 15.0% on Aug. 1.
As of Sept. 13, Missouri is reporting 1,922 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 1,996. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 21% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.
On July 6, the 7-day rolling average for hospitalizations eclipsed the 1,000-person milestone for the first time in four months, with 1,013 patients. The 7-day average for hospitalizations had previously been over 1,000 from Sept. 16, 2020, to March 5, 2021.
On Aug. 5, the average eclipsed 2,000 patients for the first time in more than seven months. It was previously over 2,000 from Nov. 9, 2020, to Jan. 27, 2021.
The 2021 low point on the hospitalization average in Missouri was 655 on May 29.
Across the state, 507 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 18%.
If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.
As of Sept. 16, the CDC identified 41,593,179 cases of COVID-19 and 666,440 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.60%.
How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).
The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.
Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.
For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.
Hochul doubles down on health care vaccine mandate amidst lawsuit
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul reaffirmed her commitment to health care worker COVID-19 vaccine mandates after health professionals sued the state.
Federal judge David Hurd in Utica issued the order after 17 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, claimed in a lawsuit Monday that their rights were violated with a vaccine mandate that disallowed religious exemptions.
“I believe the mandates are smart,” said Gov. Hochul. “They are one of the reasons we having an increase in the number of people getting the vaccine. I have heard from hospitals that they are seeing more of their health care workers who are on the fence, taking their time evaluating, and so we are having the effect we want.”
Hurd and the health professionals cited violations of the Constitution, New York State Human Rights Law, and New York City Human Rights Law, because the state Department of Health regulation requiring workers to get the vaccine provided no exemption for “sincere religious beliefs that compel the refusal of such vaccination.”
However, Gov. Hochul said she intentionally left religious exemptions out of the mandate. “This is my personal opinion because I’m going to be defending this in court,” she said. “I’m not aware of a sanctioned religious exemption from any organized religion. In fact, they’re encouraging the opposite. They’re encouraging their members. Everybody from the Pope on down is encouraging people to get vaccinated.”
Rick Ostrove, an attorney with Leeds Brown Law in New York, said the lawsuit has merit to the extent that there’s not a religious exemption allowance. However, the lawsuit doesn’t have merit beyond that. “The state is required to allow for genuinely held religious exemptions,” he said. “This law does not have that. So, it’s got to allow for that, but then the employer or the state has the right to evaluate the request. You don’t just get a religious exemption because you claim a religious exemption. It has to be a genuinely held religious belief.”
Ostrove thinks employees and health care workers are going to find it difficult to be granted an exemption. “I think people who are relying on a successful lawsuit, as opposed to getting the vaccine, are going to find themselves on the short end of the stick in most cases.”
Gov. Hochul said the patient’s health and safety are most important. “A patient [should] not have to worry when they go in there for health care that they’re going to contract a virus from one of the people who are supposed to protect their health.”
News
Popular podcast, My Favorite Murder, covers Breckenridge cold case from 1982
A popular podcast, My Favorite Murder, takes a deep dive into a Colorado cold-case murder in this week’s episode.
The Sept. 16 show, hosted by Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark looks at the 1982 murders of Annette Schnee, 21, and Barbara “Bobbi Jo” Oberholtzer, 29, near Breckenridge. The current show also looks at the disappearance of the Candy Lady, Helen Brach.
After a long, comedic introduction, not related to the crime coverage, the pair get down to covering the cold-case murder and play it spicy while building mystery, reminiscent of old-time radio programs, except with some enthusiastic profanity weaved in. They credit various sources in compiling their detailed storytelling.
In March, authorities, including longtime investigators, announced the arrest of a suspect, Alan Lee Phillips, 70, of Clear Creek County, in the case. Phillips is being held on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of kidnapping.
This week, a Park County judge ruled that Phillips, following a two-day preliminary hearing, will stand trial in the case, according to the Summit Daily.
Both victims lived and worked in the Breckenridge area and both disappeared while separately hitchhiking. They were both abducted and shot on Jan. 6, 1982, according to investigators. Oberholtzer’s body was found on the summit of Hoosier Pass the day after her disappearance. Schnee’s body was found six months later in a rural area in Park County.
A top 10 regular on iTunes’ comedy podcast chart, My Favorite Murder has been featured in Entertainment Weekly, The Atlantic, Nylon and Rolling Stone magazine, according to the podcast’s website. Beside being true crime aficionados, Kilgariff is described as a stand-up comedian and television writer and Hardstark as a writer and host for the Cooking Channel.
News
Ex-shoe company exec gets nearly 6 years for embezzlement
BOSTON (AP) — A former executive at a nearly 140-year-old shoe manufacturer in Massachusetts has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for embezzling $30 million from the company and spending it on luxury items and travel for himself and another person, federal prosecutors in Boston said.
Richard Hajjar, 64, the former chief financial officer of Alden Shoe Co., was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay more than $60 million in restitution and penalties.
Hajjar, of Duxbury, embezzled the money from 2011 until he was fired in 2019, by writing checks to himself from company bank accounts and transferring funds from company accounts to his personal accounts and to another person, prosecutors said.
He used some of the money to buy jewelry, including a $158,000 diamond ring, a New York City condominium, and private flights to the Caribbean, according to court documents.
He then failed to report the proceeds of his embezzlement as income on his tax returns.
Hajjar pleaded guilty in May to wire fraud, unlawful monetary transactions and filing a false tax return.
The Middleborough-based Alden Shoe Co., which makes high-end dress shoes and other footwear, was founded in 1884, according to its website.
News
At 101, she’s still hauling lobsters with no plans to stop
ROCKLAND, Maine — When Virginia Oliver started trapping lobster off Maine’s rocky coast, World War II was more than a decade in the future, the electronic traffic signal was a recent invention and few women were harvesting lobsters.
Nearly a century later, at age 101, she’s still doing it. The oldest lobster fisher in the state and possibly the oldest one in the world, Oliver still faithfully tends to her traps off Rockland, Maine, with her 78-year-old son Max.
Oliver started trapping lobsters at age 8, and these days she catches them using a boat that once belonged to her late husband and bears her own name, the “Virginia.” She said she has no intention to stop, but she is concerned about the health of Maine’s lobster population, which she said is subject to heavy fishing pressure these days.
“I’ve done it all my life, so I might as well keep doing it,” Oliver said.
The lobster industry has changed over the course of Oliver’s many decades on the water, and lobsters have grown from a working class food to a delicacy. The lobsters fetched 28 cents a pound on the docks when she first starting trapping them; now, it’s 15 times that. Wire traps have replaced her beloved old wooden ones, which these days are used as kitsch in seafood restaurants.
Other aspects, though, are remarkably similar. She’s still loading pogeys — lobster-speak for menhaden, a small fish — into traps to lure the crustaceans in. And she’s still getting up long before dawn to get on the boat and do it.
She was destined for this life, in some ways. Her father was a lobster dealer, starting around the turn of the century, and instilled a love of the business in Oliver, who would join him on trips.
Wayne Gray, a family friend who lives nearby, said Oliver had a brief scare a couple of years ago when a crab snipped her finger and she had to get seven stitches. She never even considered hanging up her lobster traps, though.
“The doctor admonished her, said ‘Why are you out there lobstering?’” Gray said. “She said, ‘Because I want to’.”
After all these years, Oliver still gets excited about a lobster dinner of her own and typically fixes one for herself about once a week. And she has no plans to quit lobstering any time soon.
“I like doing it, I like being along the water,” she said. “And so I’m going to keep on doing it just as long as I can.”
News
Australian citizen residing in Watervliet pleads guilty to visa fraud
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The U.S. Department of Justice says Paul J. Carter, 55, also known as Paul Hamilton, has pleaded guilty to visa fraud. He pleaded guilty to making false statements in a 2018 U.S. visa application.
Officials say Carter admitted to lying about his criminal history when he went to renew his E-2 visa in 2018. E-2 visas admit certain people who have invested a substantial amount of money in a U.S. business. Carter obtained an E-2 visa and began residing in the U.S. in 2014.
Carter faces up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2022.
News
Find out which Missouri city ranked in the top 25 on ‘Best Cities’ list
ST. PETERS, Mo – The city of St. Peters has been listed as the 22nd best place to live in America by Money Magazine.
St. Peters makes its sixth appearance on this list and the third time in the last five years. It is the only city in Missouri to make the list this year.
“If you’re looking for a place with great job opportunities but a homey, small-town feel, you’ll find few spots better fitting than St. Peters.” Money Magazine writes.
Noted in the magazine were home prices, low unemployment rates, and more.
“We are honored that Money Magazine has again recognized St. Peters as one of our nation’s best places to live. All of us together, City staff, residents, businesses, and elected officials have worked hard to build a great place to live, work, play and raise a family,” states St. Peters Mayor Len Pagano.
For more information about the ranking visit here.
News
Laviska Shenault on facing Broncos, Von Miller: “That’s my dude”
Jaguars rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, understandably, may not be looking forward to seeing Von Miller up close and personal this weekend. But Laviska Shenault can’t wait.
“That’s my dude,” Shenault, the former CU Buffs wide receiver who’s now catching passes with the Jacksonville Jaguars, told The Post when asked about Miller, the Broncos’ star linebacker.
“If I need something, if I call him, he’s got me. We’ve got a lot of respect for each other. He knows I’m the young cat trying to make it, so he’s looking out.”
Miller, 32, and Shenault, 22, grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex about 10 years apart and both were prep standouts at DeSoto (Texas) High. The Vonster’s senior season was 2006; Shenault’s final prep season was 2016.
The former Buffs standout said the pair even hung out a “good amount of times” in greater Denver while Shenault, a second-round draft pick by the Jags in 2020, was playing in Boulder.
And when Shenault called Miller last year to ask for advice — on football, on transitioning to the pro game — the Vonster offered it happily.
“We talked about (everything),” Shenault recalled. “He’s got a lot of respect for me.”
Shenault has respect for his Buffs, too, especially after CU fell 10-7 at Empower Field this past Saturday to No. 7 Texas A&M.
“It looks a little interesting,” Shenault said of CU (1-1), which hosts Minnesota (1-1) on Saturday at Folsom Field. “You never know with (the) college (game) … we’ll see. We’ll see how it goes.”
As for how it’s going with La’Vontae Shenault, Laviska’s little brother who’s serving his third suspension with the Buffs since coach Karl Dorrell was hired, well …
“He’s good,” Laviska said of La’Vontae, who didn’t play against the Aggies. “He’s good. He just had a little incident. We talked and he’ll be fine.”
The elder Shenault, meanwhile, caught a team-high seven passes from Lawrence, the Jaguars’ No. 1 overall draft pick, during Jacksonville’s 37-21 Week 1 loss at Houston.
“He has a narrative of being hurt all the time (but) he hasn’t missed anything,” Jags coach Urban Meyer told reporters in Jacksonville recently. “(He has) been fantastic. We have to get him in space a little bit more. (He’s) a really good, young player.”
While the 6-foot-1, 227-pound Shenault — a wideout with a running-back frame — hasn’t been used as creatively in the NFL as he was with the Buffs, he still snagged 58 catches for 600 receiving yards while running it 18 times as a rookie last fall, scoring five times.
“I would say, mentally, I’m smarter,” Shenault said. “That’s the big key. And (more) mature as well. I think that’s the big thing, going into the league, the big difference.”
But he’s still a load for defensive backs to bring down. Only Tampa Bay’s Chris Godwin forced more missed tackles (four) among NFL wideouts than Shenault did (three) in Week 1, according to Pro Football Focus.
“He’s physical and when he gets the ball in his hands, he’s a good runner,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s a guy that gets a lot of action and balls coming to him and he’s their slot receiver primarily.”
Which could mean some work on Sunday, mano y mano, against Denver cornerback Pat Surtain II, the Broncos’ No. 1 draft pick this past spring.
“Very aggressive,” the former Buffs star said of Surtain II. “You’ve got some vets (in the Broncos secondary) as well. We’ve got to do the little things right. We’ve got to take what we’re doing in practice and apply it to the game.
“It’s always exciting to play a guy like that, (a first-round) rookie. I’m looking forward to the game.”
And looking forward to a little face time with No. 58. Before and after the contest, at least.
“He’s exciting to watch,” Shenault said of Miller. “A funny, cool dude.”
News
Danny V ‘s Thursday Pickorama
The week ended a lot better than it began.
It started out with a whimper as Xaverian rallied to force an overtime, giving us a glimmer of hope that we were going to pull a rabbit out of our hats. Alas, it wasn’t meant to be as the Crimson Tide scored, then added the game-winning two-point conversion to give us our first loss.
Then we figured the long road trek to Springfield to face a talented Springfield Central would be too much for Central Catholic. As it turned out, the Raiders were more than up to the challenge, dropping 67 on the stunned hosts and making us 0-2 on the season.
Sure enough, we rallied and won the final eight games of the weekend to give us a solid 8-2 record. We are onto Week 2, as Coach Bill would say.
ST. JOHN’S PREP over Central Catholic: This pick is music to the ears of Coach A and the rest of the Raiders.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL over LaSalle (RI): Knights handle another out-of-state challenge.
Springfield Central over BC HIGH: Not a good spot for the Eagles, facing a Central team which allowed 67 points in its opener.
BELLINGHAM over St. Mary’s: Air Elder allows the Blackhawks to soar in this solid nonleague battle.
Barnstable over READING: Hate going against the Rockets at home, but the Redhawks have something special brewing.
Lincoln-Sudbury over MELROSE: Not the easiest schedule for a relatively inexperienced Melrose squad.
DUXBURY over Scituate: Sailors are definitely bridging the gap, but the Dragons remain the standard bearer of the Patriot League.
Xaverian over BRIDGEWATER-RAYNHAM: Hawks get into the win column for the first time.
KIPP over Tech Boston: Jim Rabbitt has done a phenomenal job in building a program from scratch.
Milford over WELLESLEY: The Olsons have something brewing in Milford.
HOME TEAM IN CAPS
LAST WEEK: 8-2 (.800)
YEAR TO DATE: 8-2 (.800)
News
Outbreaks strand some students at home with minimal learning
RALEIGH, N.C. — Within his first week back at school after a year and a half, 7-year-old Ben Medlin was exposed to a classmate with COVID-19, and he was sent home, along with 7,000 other students in the district, for 14 days of quarantine.
Not much learning went on in Ben’s home.
On some days last week, the second-grader was given no work by his teachers. On others, he was done by 9:30 a.m., his daily assignments consisting of solving 10 math problems or punctuating four sentences, according to his mother.
“It was very much just thrown together and very, very, very easy work,” Kenan Medlin said.
As coronavirus outbreaks driven by the delta variant lead districts around the U.S. to abruptly shut down or send large numbers of children into quarantine at home, some students are getting minimal schooling.
Despite billions of dollars in federal money at their disposal to prepare for new outbreaks and develop contingency plans, some governors, education departments and local school boards have been caught flat-footed.
Also, some school systems have been handcuffed by state laws or policies aimed at keeping students in classrooms and strongly discouraging or restricting a return to remote learning.
The disruptions — and the risk that youngsters will fall further behind academically — have been unsettling for parents and educators alike.
The school board in Ben’s district in Union County, outside Charlotte, relented on Monday and voted to allow most of its quarantining students to return to the classroom as long as they aren’t known to be infected or have no symptoms. On Wednesday, the state’s top health official threatened legal action against the district unless it returns to stricter quarantine procedures.
Union County school officials said they are not offering virtual instruction but are contacting parents of affected children to help them line up tutors or other help for their youngsters. One in 6 students in the mask-optional district were quarantined last week.
In the rural district of Wellington, Kansas, students got a week off from schoolwork when a COVID-19 outbreak struck. Instead of going online, the district decided to add 10 minutes to each day to make up for the lost time when it reopened on Tuesday. Masks also are required now.
Districts in Kansas risk losing funding if they offer online or hybrid learning for more than 40 hours per student per year.
In Georgia, Ware County’s 6,000-student district halted schooling altogether for three weeks in mid-August. The district said it was unreasonable for teachers to have to offer virtual and in-person instruction at the same time. It also cited a lack of internet service in some rural areas.
In Missouri, the Board of Education rescinded a rule in July that allowed school districts to offer hybrid and remote instruction for months at a time. Districts that close entirely because of COVID-19 outbreaks, as eight small rural school systems have done this year, now are limited to 36 hours of alternative instruction, such as Zoom classes. After that, they have to make up the time later.
The U.S. Education Department said Tuesday that states and school districts should have policies to ensure continued access to “high-quality and rigorous learning” in the event COVID-19 cases keep students from attending school.
The Illinois State Board of Education recently passed a resolution forcing districts to make remote instruction available to quarantined students.
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said laws restricting virtual instruction are short-sighted. She noted that some of these states have no mask or vaccine requirements either.
“It is just crazy because this is a pandemic still, and as much as we had all hoped that it would be over, delta has made clear that it is not over,” she said.
In North Carolina, state health officials in July eliminated the requirement that districts provide remote learning for quarantining students, saying virtual options are “not supported by current evidence or are no longer needed due to the lower rates of community transmission and increased rates of vaccination.”
In the meantime, parents are left with some difficult decisions to make.
Medlin on Thursday pulled her two children out of school and plans to home-school them as she did last year.
Emily Goss, another Union County parent, said she likewise is planning to home-school her 5-year-old kindergartener after he was put under quarantine six days into the school year with no remote learning option in place.
“He’s supposed to be playing outside, riding bikes and learning how to make new friends, and he’s wondering what’s going to happen to him. That’s not how childhood is supposed to be, and it’s just heartbreaking,” she said. “We can’t do this all year.”
News
SPAC School of the Arts opens this weekend
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga Performing Arts Center (SPAC) is launching their School for the Arts this weekend. SPAC is hosting an open house for the official opening on September 18 at 10 a.m.
The open house will feature Presidential Inaugural Poet and Visiting Artist Richard Blanco to commemorate the opening with readings of some of his poems. Families will participate in sample classes in music, dance and theatre as well as meeting the faculty.
The school is located at the Lewis A. Swyer Studios located behind the National Museum of Dance in Saratoga Springs. The open house will take place in the school courtyard or in the studios in case of inclement weather.
The school was founded to further SPAC’s mission to ensure that students of all ages have the opportunity to experience the power of the art. The have classes for ages 18 and under, as well as classes for adults.
Fall classes officially begin September 20 and there is still time to register. More information about classes and the school can be found on the School for the Arts website.
