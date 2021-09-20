Connect with us

Cardano (ADA) Trembles, Fall Back to $2 Expected?

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Cardano (ADA) Trembles, Fall Back to $2 Expected?
  • A loss of this defence would reduce ADA to $2.
  • Bitcoin rises and altcoins like Cardano (ADA) fall.

Cardano (ADA) has had a fantastic year in crypto. Relating to performance, the ADA has crossed a significant milestone on its way to become one of the top 10 cryptos by market valuation. Every week, the third-largest crypto falls 5.8%.

The crypto underwent a wave, with a big dip on September 7th, followed by a rapid rebound to its current high range. Cardano (ADA) was trading at $2.70, with $2.60, $2.47, and $2.30 providing support. The bears’ last stumbling hurdle is the latter support mark.

A loss of this defence would reduce ADA to $2, according to Analyst Bennet. Cardano (ADA) may potentially rise if the bulls regain higher levels. It continues to trade below a recent trend line. Moreover, Cardano (ADA) seems to be heading down.

Bitcoin (BTC) is the crypto parent. Twelve years later, Bitcoin remains unaffected by newer currencies. Many see Bitcoin as digital gold. Some see Bitcoin as a safe haven for future cryptocurrencies.

Analyst Justin Bennet said:

“As such, Bitcoin’s (BTC) price action could be a determining factor for other altcoins in the crucial days for the entire crypto market.”

Monitor Bitcoin Dominance

ADA may continue its upward trajectory if the bulls regain higher levels. However, as seen, Cardano has been sliding below a recent trend line, increasing the possibility of a weekend drop.

However, there are situations when Bitcoin rises and altcoins like Cardano (ADA) fall. Thus, to minimize risk, the expert-recommended investors monitor Bitcoin (BTC) dominance. Investors seem to be uncertain about the crypto market’s trajectory.

According to CoinMarketCap, Cardano price today is $2.35 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,734,126,865 USD.

CVault.finance (CORE) DeFi Token Price Upswings Over 50% in a Week

Published

56 mins ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

CVault.finance (CORE) DeFi Token Price Upswings Over 50% in a Week
With a deflationary governance token, CORE, CVault.finance is a decentralized finance system. Also planned are “Automated Strategy Vaults,” which would automate profit-generating methods for staked tokens.

cVault.finance claims their governance approach is “the strongest and most involved in DeFi.” CORE token holders vote collectively to modify the protocol, including adding new liquidity pools or removing old ones.

The platform went live on Ethereum mainnet in September 2020, and CORE followed seven days later.

In October 2020, cVault.finance added “0xdec4f” as head of operations. 0xdec4f was a community member and moderator of cVault.finance’s Telegram channel before joining the team.

cVault.finance wants to differentiate itself from other DeFi protocols by concentrating on deflationary yield farming. The initiative argues that minting additional tokens to compensate liquidity providers is unsustainable since it devalues the token. It has called this kind of incentive “flawed and short-minded.”

Its called “deflationary farming” by CVault.finance. Instead, a 1% fee is levied on token transfers, which goes to liquidity providers. The protocol also prohibits liquidity withdrawal from Uniswap, ensuring a stable market. These built-in safeguards, it claims, will guarantee platform longevity.

CORE Can Never Go Below a Set Price

The cVault.finance development team gets 7% of token transfer fees, while the rest goes to liquidity providers.

Tokens can’t be redeemed for assets like Uniswap pairs, thereby locking liquidity within the system. As a result, users may exchange LP tokens for other assets. The cVault.finance development team claims this results in a “price floor,” meaning CORE can never go below a set price.

cVault.finance reports that the development team receives no CORE tokens from LGEs. According to CoinMarketCap, cVault.finance price currently is $14,208.92 USD with $71,128.24 USD trading volume and had a fantastic week. It gained more than 50 percent last week.

California Ranks Highest as Crypto-Ready Index of US State

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

California Ranks Highest as Crypto-Ready Index of US State
  • California ranked to be the most crypto-ready US State
  • Unique Crypto related measures has been implemented
  • Installation of BTC and Cryptocurrency ATM’s in the state

California is one of the top states of the United States of America which is on recent trend for its fast crypto adoption services. The state ranks top as the most crypto-ready index of the US for its unique crypto measures.

As cryptocurrency adoption is growing at a fast pace, many countries are better understanding the value of the digital market. Crypto market in California has grabbed the interest of its state’s population. As a result, at present it ranks highest for its crypto-friendly services for its people. 

In a crypto ready index scoring within the US state, California ranks top with a score of 5.72 out of 10. And other states like New Jersey with 5.44, Texas with 5.28, Florida with 5.03 and New York with 4.29. It clearly displays that California is leading the scoring table with 2.54 points higher than other states. 

Moreover, there are some unique crypto related plans being implemented in the state based on the population’s digital interest. California took the initiative to offer its state people to explore the cryptocurrency space. So it integrates many smart metrics focusing on the crypto industry and its services. 

Further, the interest of California crypto users were found by recording the search volume of cryptocurrency in Google engine. The scoring index was listed with a calculation upon these factors. High Bitcoin (BTC) related google searches, cryptocurrency ATM’s and the number of blockchain related payments within the country. 

More so, as per the record California ranks higher for crypto related google searches  per 100K and in the number of crypto ATMs. These two top metrics were the pillars for California to be named as a most crypto-ready jurisdiction in the US state. In comparison with other US states California pops up as the primary state for crypto usages. 

Thus, California becomes the crypto spotlight ranking first for the remarkable crypto ready index. With smart strategies California encourages its people to traverse and utilize the digital world with digital currencies. So, California can continue to support and develop crypto adoption in its state resulting in a massive growth in the market. 

Ethereum Currently Leads the TVL (Total Value Locked) in DeFi

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Ethereum Currently Leads the TVL (Total Value Locked) in DeFi
  • Uniswap commanded $9,620,102,739 in swaps last week.
  • There are 270,783 bitcoin in TVL.

The total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance (DeFi) has grown significantly to $171 billion in mid-September.

There are 270,783 bitcoin in TVL valued at over $13 billion on the Ethereum network, and $15 billion has been traded across 14 Ethereum-based decentralized exchange platforms. According to a recent DeFi weekly report, $23.8 billion has been exchanged across blockchain protocols.

While bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) have risen in value over the past month, Solana (SOL) and avalanche (AVAX) have dominated the previous 30 days. Uniswap commanded $9,620,102,739 in swaps last week, accounting for almost 62% of the $15 billion worldwide trade volume.

Ethereum currently leads the TVL

Uniswap has a lot of volumes, while the Binance Smart Chain Dex PancakeSwap has a TVL of approximately $5.55 billion. $5.4 billion Sushiswap has more connections than the BSC network. According to Coin98 Analytics, the total weekly Dex trading volume is $23.8 billion.

Metrics indicate $171 billion in TVL spread over several blockchains. While Ethereum currently leads the TVL, other chains have seen increased activity in the past month. According to Coin98 Analytics’ latest DeFi report, there are now 68.3 million Polygon wallets worldwide.

For example, Dune Analytics’ “Bridge Away (L1 Ethereum)” data indicate that Harmony Bridges have $7.71 billion TVL on them; similarly, Rainbow Bridges have $7.71 billion TVL, and Solana Wormhole has $7.71 billion TVL. Wormhole announced on Friday that their ETH-SOL token bridge is now operational.

Coin98 Analytics found last week that the total lending value locked on Ethereum is about $44 billion. Also, out of seven different Ethereum-based bitcoin projects, TVL has 270,783 bitcoin worth almost $13 billion.

WBTC, TBTC, SBTC, IMBTC, PBTC, HBTC, and RENBTC, included in the measurement. The Wrapped Bitcoin (BTC) project and its participants utilize 76% of the 270K bitcoin ($13 billion) worth of wrapped or synthetic BTC.

Millions of Dollars Raised Through Solana’s DeFi Projects

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Millions of Dollars Raised Through Solana's DeFi Projects
  • PAI, an algorithmic stablecoin, backs Parrot Protocol.
  • Grape Protocol was the primary source of the downtime.

Solana has been up nearly 3200% since August. Investors’ interest in Ethereum rival systems featuring DeFi, NFT, and smart contract services has risen dramatically.

The software applications that simulate legal contracts are smart contracts. Once housed on a blockchain network, the software application will run automatically without human intervention.

This month, Solana’s DeFi initiatives raised millions of dollars. This is another proof of Solana’s potential to compete with Ethereum. Currently, Ethereum has the most DeFi and NFT projects.

Bots raced to invest in a token sale for Grape Protocol over flooded the blockchain, causing Solana to collapse for 17 hours on Tuesday. Let us take a look at the few IDO that helped raise millions.

Grape Protocol

Grape Protocol, the primary source of the downtime, managed to raise just $600,000 on Raydium’s “Acceleraytor.”

Tokenized communities may use Grape Network to connect to platforms like Discord, Telegram, and soon twitter to collaborate over Solana and reward members with crypto.

Parrot Protocol

Parrot Protocol is based on Solana. Investors in the Initial DEX offering included Sino Global Capital, Alameda Research, and QTUM VC. Moreover, to put it simply, Parrot is a non-custodial lending platform and decentralized exchange.

PAI, an algorithmic stablecoin, backs Parrot. Furthermore, Parrot offered a governance token called PRT in its IDO. Thus, allowing investors to vote on the protocol’s operation and farm yields on Solana without affecting other Layer 1 blockchains.

Solana’s failure impacted Parrot’s IDO, but it was resolved by Sept. 16. Moreover, the team said it would start working on PRT staking, NFTs, and adjustable interest rates in “Letter from the Parrot.”

Several Solana initiatives will be launched in the next day’s/weeks. Examples include Solanium, Boca Chica, and Solstarter. On Solanium, whitelisted users may buy MatrixETF.

Skybridge Capital Applies For Cryptocurrency ETF And Accumulates $100 Million For ALGO Fund

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Skybridge Capital Applies For Cryptocurrency ETF And Accumulates $100 Million For ALGO Fund
A statement from Anthony Scaramucci has revealed the total crypto worth of an Alternative investment firm in Australia’s SkyBridge Capital. He stated that SkyBridge holds crypto worth $700 million presently.

The alternative investment firm has filed for a cryptocurrency company ETF which simply means a crypto-based exchange-traded fund.

Related Reading | New To Bitcoin? Learn To Trade Crypto With The NewsBTC Trading Course

They did this on Tuesday, aiming to increase their digital currency offerings. SkyBridge Capital also revealed its plans for the Algorand fund during the SALT conference held within the week in New York.

SkyBridge Crypto Assets Worth

SkyBridge founder Anthony Scaramucci while addressing CNBC, stated that the firm raised over $100 million for the new Algorand fund. Anthony was also the former Director of White House Communications. It was Scaramucci who valued the company’s crypto-assets to be about $700 million.

The CEO reaffirmed that crypto has come to stay. However, he added that if regulations plan to fan the increasing adoption of digital asset technology, they should take quick action.

Anthony explained the crypto adoption as similar to Uber, which the regulators planned to knock out of the system. But the people later won because they accepted its use. He predicts that the United States will start recording up to 200 million crypto users in no distant time.

The SkyBridge CEO made these comments when spectators were concerned about having a regulatory crackdown maned by SEC.

Gary Gensler, the head of SEC, had characterized the crypto sector as rife associated with abuse and fraud. But Anthony Scaramucci, despite his disagreement, appreciated Gary for his stake in crypto.

He explained that Gary had many people that are yet to understand crypto in Congress fully. As a result, they have a lot of negativity, and he will call on elites like Elizabeth Warren to attend such a conference.

However, sitting with members of the industry will make her understand the protocols better. Anthony suggests that the need to carry everyone alone by educating them.

Other Finance Magnates Opinion

Other finance lords in their speech didn’t share Anthony’s optimism. Instead, they doubted the possibility of crypto adoption outrunning the grip of strong-handed regulations.

Related Reading | While Broader Crypto Market Holds Its Collective Breath, Whales Are Loading Up On Bitcoin

Ray Dalio predicted that as the digital assets popularity increases, it would attract the attention of lawmakers.

ALGO is currently down by 4% at the time of writing | Source: ALGOUSD on TradingView.com

However, while speaking to CNBC, he said that even if the crypto adoption successfully increases, the lawmakers will kill it. He believed that lawmakers would succeed in killing it as they have their ways of doing so.

Dalio explained that every monetary asset that offers a cash alternative is worth considering, including Bitcoin.

Featured image from Finance Magnates, chart from TradingView.com
Cosmos (ATOM) Lead Market-Wide Rally

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Cosmos (ATOM) Lead Market-Wide Rally
  • Cosmos’ creators call it an “internet of blockchains.”
  • ATOM also launched a bridge to Ethereum at the end of August.

Cosmos (ATOM) blew up 10.74 percent overnight to establish a new price of $39.58, according to CoinMarketCap. It surpassed $40 yesterday, reaching $40.76. Despite today’s minor decline, Cosmos’ price was still ten dollars more than seven days ago, and twenty dollars higher than this time last month.

Its creators call it an “internet of blockchains.” It’s an interoperability network that allows various blockchains to connect, exchange data, and interact with one another.

In short, Cosmos claims to address some of the “hardest problems” in the blockchain sector. It seeks to provide an alternative to “slow, costly, unscalable, and ecologically harmful” proof-of-work protocols like Bitcoin by connecting blockchains. On August 18, Cosmos rose 25% from $15 to $20 after the introduction of Emeris, a cross-chain DeFi interface.

It also launched a bridge to Ethereum at the end of August. The inter-blockchain communication protocol (IBC) allowed trade across the Cosmos and Ethereum networks for the first time, along with the integration of Sifchain.

Cosmos Might Soon Over Take FTX Token

Cosmos is “Blockchain 3.0” — thus, as previously said, ease of usage is a significant objective. To this aim, the Cosmos SDK emphasizes modularity. This enables a network to be created quickly using existing code. Long term, it is anticipated that sophisticated applications would be simple to build.

Cosmos now has the twenty-first largest market value, but at this pace, it would only take $0.8 billion to flip FTX Token and make a bold entry into the top twenty.

Some in the crypto sector, much worried about the amount of fragmentation in blockchain networks. There are hundreds, yet few can converse. Cosmos wants to change this by making it feasible.

Recent Analysis Compares Waste From One Bitcoin Transaction To Throwing Out Two iPhones

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Bitcoin waste
There have been many studies that have highlighted the carbon footprint and electricity usage problems of Bitcoin transactions. Founder of Digiconomist Alex de Vries and researcher at MIT’s Center for Energy and Environmental Policy Research, Christian Stoll, released a new study that shines a light on the electronic waste that Bitcoin generates.

Related Reading | How Elon Musk Is The Answer To Bitcoin Energy FUD

This study, “titled Bitcoin’s growing e-waste problem”, provides new insights into another major component of Bitcoin’s wasteful design.

The Electronic Waste Problem Of Bitcoin

Most studies have ignored the fact that Bitcoin miners go through a large amount of short-lived hardware that could increase global electronic waste growth.

“E-waste represents a growing threat to our environment, from toxic chemicals and heavy metals leaching into soils, to air and water pollutions caused by improper recycling.”
According to the study, a single transaction generates 272 grams of e-waste, the same amount of electronic waste as throwing two iPhone 12 minis in the bin. In 2020 the bitcoin network processed 112.5m transactions (compared with 539bn processed by traditional payment service providers in 2019).

“Bitcoin’s annual e-waste generation adds up to 30.7 metric kilotons as of May 2021,” they claim. “This number is comparable to the amount of small IT and telecommunication equipment waste produced by a country like the Netherlands.” This figure could increase to more than 64.4 metric kilotons of waste.
They also point out that the demand for mining hardware already today disrupts the global semiconductor supply chain, which is currently suffering a global shortage due to increased need in the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a US-China trade war and drought in Taiwan.

BTCUSD Chart on TradingView.com

BTC trading at $47.6K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Additionally, Bitcoin mining has evolved from a simple activity done on a laptop to a complex and very expensive game done through powerful ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits). These ASICs are specifically designed to mine crypto transactions. And as technology changes, miners have to constantly replace their ASICs with newer, more powerful ones to stay competitive. Therefore, these single-purpose ASIC chips quickly become waste. According to the researchers, “The lifespan of bitcoin mining devices remains limited to just 1.29 years,”

Researchers in Europe and the U.S. also claim that miners have been dumping tens of thousands of tonnes every year of ASIC rigs and contributing to the ever-growing environmental challenge.

Alex and Stoll also warn that the e-waste problem will probably grow further if the price of the cryptocurrency continues to rise since it will incentivize further investment in and replacement of ASIC hardware.

Related Reading | Why Bitcoin Could Rise To $53K, Here Are The Risks Bulls Must Overcome

If the community were to try to reduce its e-waste problem, the paper concludes, it would need to replace the bitcoin mining process in “its entirety with a more sustainable alternative,” One of those alternatives is “proof of stake” instead of “proof of work”, as an experimental replacement. “The first miner who finds a PoW [proof of work] that satisfies predetermined conditions broadcasts the block to all nodes in the network. The receiving nodes express their acceptance of the new block by building on top of it”, the paper explains.

Featured image from Interesting Engineering, Chart from TradingView.com
Ethereum Solana Bridge Launched by Wormhole Network

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Ethereum Solana Bridge Launched by Wormhole Network
  • Saber initiatives surpassed $4 Billion TVL.
  • Wormhole is the first of several bidirectional cross-chain bridges

To link Ethereum to Solana, an open-source initiative launched Wormhole, a safe and trustless bridge. Wormhole is the first of several bidirectional cross-chain bridges for the Solana network and is present in the testnet phase. Wormhole links ETH and ERC20 to SPL Tokens, the Solana blockchains standard token.

Solana, founded in late 2017 by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox employees. The Solana Foundation is hosting a Wormhole hackathon starting on October 28th. The virtual hackathon will bring together crypto enthusiasts to build highly scalable web3 apps.

Solana was designed to address blockchain scaling problems, and it has already been tested on Serum, Anchor, Terra, Stardust, and most recently, Tether. For decentralized applications, Solana’s size, speed, and cheap cost make it ideal. Also, most Dapps must outperform Web2 products.

Furthermore, Wormhole enables existing businesses, platforms, and communities to transfer tokenized assets across blockchains quickly and cheaply. Furthermore, interoperability is important because it unlocks network effects and maximizes resource usage. It’s not unrealistic to expect a whole ecosystem of value to migrate instantly across networks, and teams can’t afford to wait.

Moreover, it is the first of many similar chains. Solana and Serum utilize decentralized cross-chain oracles called guardians, run by node operators that include top Solana validators and other ecosystem players.

Solana AMM Saber Surpasses $4 Billion

Furthermore, projects like MatrixETF, Parrot Protocol, Solanium, Grape Protocol, Boca Chica, and others have increased demand for SOL-based IDOs.

The Wormhole Network team tweetstorm said:

“Speaking of TVL, we’re excited to announce that Saber HQ will support the migration of Wormhole V1 assets to V2 [and] move over incentives to Wormhole V2 assets. Saber has been on an absolute tear with growth since launch having just surpassed $4 Billion in TVL.”

Serum, Raydium, Orca, Mango Markets, and Oxygen are all Saber initiatives worth a value of more than $4 Billion TVL. Also, cope, step finance, maps. SOL supporters have paid keen attention to me, kin, and bonfida

Smart Contracts Running on Bitcoin? Internet Computer Founder Explains How It’s Possible

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Smart Contracts Running on Bitcoin? Internet Computer Founder Explains How It’s Possible
Upon its launch, Internet Computer took the crypto market by storm. It’s an ambitious project, supported by some major names in the industry. Designed and created by the DFINITY Foundation, it aims to give more power to the people over the Internet, and it could potentially take it into a new stage powered by its platform.

Now, the Internet Computer has taken another step into the future. Its community recently voted and approved the “Increased Canister Storage” as Internet Computer continues to integrate more features and upgrade its platform.

Next, the community will use the power provided by the Internet Computer governance model to vote on integration with the Bitcoin blockchain. In practice, this will allow Bitcoin to have smart contract functionality (or Canisters, as they are called on Internet Computer) on the Internet Computer network with low-cost transactions and fast finality. Thus, the decentralized ecosystem on both networks could expand into an unprecedented era.

We sat down with Dominic Williams, the founder and Chief Scientist of the DFINITY Foundation to talk about this proposal, its implications for Bitcoin and Internet Computer, and more. This is what he told us.

Q: It has been around 4 months since Internet Computer was deployed, how would you describe the current state of the project and the role the community is playing?

Dom: Developers and entrepreneurs have recognized its potential. As a result, the Internet Computer is experiencing ferocious growth as measured by the number of canister smart contracts running, the number of developers building, and the number of active users the dapps being built have, and arguably it is the fastest growing blockchain when looking carefully at these metrics. Moreover, developers have proven that the Internet Computer can be used to build things that cannot be built on any other blockchain today. For example, one of the most popular dapps on the Internet Computer is “Open Chat”, which already has several tens of thousands of users even though it is still in alpha. This runs entirely from the blockchain, which means that smart contracts are used to process the chat messages, and smart contracts also securely serve the interactive web content users interact with directly into browsers – which only the Internet Computer blockchain is capable of doing today. Therefore, not only has Web 3.0 become real, but the purposes to which blockchain can be applied have greatly expanded.

Q: Internet Computer is a relatively new project in a relatively new industry, why do you think people are drawn into it, what makes the platform unique?

Dom: I think more and more people are coming to the realization that blockchain is the future internet and has immense potential. For that reason, many, many developers, including those who are early in their careers and trying to decide which tech sector to dedicate their lives to, are magnetized to the blockchain. The Internet Computer is one of the oldest original crypto projects but was one of the last blockchains to launch because of the huge amount of R&D work involved in rethinking blockchain architecture from the ground up and developing the new cryptography frameworks that power it. But now that the Internet Computer is available, it offers capabilities completely unlike those of other blockchains.

It is the first blockchain to scale the seamless environment it provides for smart contracts so that it can host any number of smart contracts, and any volume of smart contract computations, and smart contract data, it is the first blockchain to run at web speed (it can finalize transactions in 2 seconds and can serve “query transactions” that don’t modify state in milliseconds), it is the first blockchain to run smart contracts with efficiency comparable to running software on traditional IT systems, and it is the first blockchain that enables smart contracts to securely serve interactive web content directly to those using dapps (today, dapps on all other blockchains have to host their websites on centralized infrastructures, such as Amazon Web Services, which creates all kinds of security and other issues). These capabilities mean the Internet Computer can even be used to create decentralized versions of mass-market social media services, which run entirely from the chain and can be blended with next-generation DeFi services. If you want, it can even be used to build secure enterprise systems, allowing organizations to migrate away from traditional IT to the blockchain. It has the potential to truly uncork the blockchain genie.

Q: Can you tell us more about the process that will allow Bitcoin to operate smart contracts power by Internet Computer? And how it’ll be different from synthesized versions of BTC already operating on Ethereum?

Dom: Today, the Bitcoin network hosts almost a trillion dollars of value, in the form of divisible bitcoins, which play the role of digital gold. However, the Bitcoin network does not currently host “smart contract” software of the kind introduced by Ethereum six and a half years after the launch of Bitcoin. Smart contracts are a new kind of software that is unstoppable and tamperproof, which is guaranteed to run on the blockchain exactly as written and remain secure without the protection of a firewall, can process value in the form of tokens and can even run autonomously without a human or organization controlling them. They allow blockchains to be applied as a new kind of general-purpose platform and have facilitated the DeFi (decentralized finance) revolution that Ethereum pioneered. If Bitcoin gained smart contracts, developers would become able to build all manner of exciting new systems and services that process bitcoins and run from the blockchain, creating immense new value while also adding value to Bitcoin.

The enormous financial value carried by bitcoins has great utility, and so the current practice is to transport bitcoins onto blockchains supporting smart contracts such as Ethereum by “wrapping” them, which is unfortunately very dangerous. It involves bitcoins being sent to an organization running what is known as a “bridge”, which keeps them in its custody and then issues “wrapped bitcoin” on the destination blockchain, which can then be processed by smart contracts. The drawback of this approach is that the bitcoins are passed into the custody of the bridge operators, which must be trusted to correctly redeem the wrapped bitcoins when required later. This is antithetical to the blockchain mission, which aims to remove the need for trust. The approach is consequently highly risky, as demonstrated by the recent hack of the Poly Network bridge on 10 August 2021. This bridge moved bitcoins and other tokens between the Ethereum, Polygon MATIC and Binance Chain networks, and when it was compromised crypto worth six hundred million dollars was stolen (it was later returned by the hacker).

Enter the revolutionary “chain key cryptography” that powers the Internet Computer network. This will enable smart contracts hosted by the Internet Computer to directly maintain, send and receive bitcoins, which actually reside and immediately move on the real Bitcoin network, obviating the need for dangerous bridges and token wrapping. This is possible because the Internet Computer protocol can securely and seamlessly generate the private key ECDSA signatures involved in bitcoin transactions on behalf of smart contracts, using chain key cryptography. Meanwhile, Internet Computer nodes will directly communicate with Bitcoin network nodes, ensuring that transactions and balance information is moved back and forth and is always available. Effectively, the scheme will meld the two networks, extending Bitcoin with arguably the world’s most powerful smart contract capabilities.

Q: Once the smart contract capabilities are implemented, what are the potential use cases that will benefit people using these Internet Computer smart contracts with Bitcoin?

Dom: The possibilities are endless. The Internet Computer scales, and can run unbounded volumes of smart contract computation at web speed. Its smart contracts are also the first to be able to securely serve web content directly to end-users without intermediaries, with support for the new Internet Identity anonymizing blockchain authentication system allowing users to sign-on to dapps (decentralized applications) using devices including fingerprint sensors on laptops, and face ID systems,  as well as hardware keys and wallets such as YubiKey and Ledger. This means that in the future, your Bitcoin wallet might be securely served into your web browser and that you will be able to quickly, securely and conveniently authenticate yourself using your fingerprint sensor, before sending bitcoin to any address you like via the user interface. What is more, the Internet Computer is allowing social media services to be built that run from the blockchain, which can then be blended with DeFi. In the future, your Bitcoin wallet might very well be a blockchain chat app, and you might send bitcoin with messages, or atomically transact for an NFT after negotiations. For many, this will begin to realize the vision of bitcoin being applied within internet services that Satoshi originally described.

Q: Can the same process that will enable smart contracts on Internet Computer to be compatible with Bitcoin be implemented into other networks? If so, which could be the next cryptocurrency to be integrated and why?

Dom: It is possible to integrate the Internet Computer blockchain with Bitcoin because of the new “chain key cryptography” framework that powers its protocols. This enables it to create transactions on behalf of smart contracts, such that they do not need to manage private key materials themselves. Once Bitcoin has been integrated, the same work will be leveraged to directly integrate the Internet Computer with Ethereum. This integration will enable two-way calling between smart contracts on the Internet Computer and Ethereum, enabling, for example, Ethereum DeFi dapps to serve their websites from blockchain rather than centralized cloud services such as Amazon Web Services.

Implementing a blockchain that supports chain key cryptography requires a multi-year R&D effort spearheaded by a strong team of specialist cryptographers. For such reasons, it is unlikely that any other blockchain will be able to pull off the same feat in the foreseeable future.

Q: How do you envision the future of the crypto industry, as one where an “Ethereum Killer” has defeated its competition or one where there are multiple blockchains operating to the benefit of their users? Do you think it’s important for Bitcoin, Internet Computer, and others to be interoperable?

We believe in a blockchain trinity consisting of Bitcoin, Ethereum and the Internet Computer. They all clearly satisfy different niches and complement each other. Although both Ethereum and the Internet Computer support smart contracts, the capabilities provided by the Internet Computer environment are vastly different and much broader. Arguably, Ethereum might become the world’s DeFi settlement layer, and will cede the “world computer” vision to the Internet Computer, which was built specifically to realize that vision through many long years of R&D that cannot easily be replicated.

 

Top 3 Avalanche Crypto Tokens of the Week: OIN, TIME, HUSKY

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 20, 2021

By

Top 3 Avalanche Tokens of the Week
  • On August 18, Avalanche protocol announced Avalanche Rush.
  • Husky gains a lot from operating on Avalanche.

A growing DeFi ecosystem and a new low-cost Ethereum bridge are just a few reasons why AVAX is up 200% in August. Moreover, in recent months, Avalanche has seen significant gains in prices and popularity, like Ethereum, the dominant smart contracting platform, battles with high transaction charges and bad processing times.

On August 18, Avalanche protocol announced Avalanche Rush, a $180 million liquidity mining incentive campaign launched with Aave and Curve. Thus brings new apps and assets to its expanding DeFi ecosystem.

The top 3 avalanche tokens this week are OIN, TIME, and HUSKY.

OIN Finance (OIN)

OIN touted, the first DeFi platform to offer liquidity mining and loans on Ontology with cross-chain capabilities. Furthermore, by integrating Ethereum into its ecosystem, the platform will open up to the whole existing DeFi sector.

After all, conventional finance combines the globe, its currencies, and financial systems as cross-chain technology is very important in DeFi. According to CoinMarketCap, OIN Finance price today is $0.511066 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $977,347 USD.

Chrono.tech (TIME)

A blockchain-based recruiting, HR and payment platform, Chrono.tech helps people find employment and securely transfer money globally.

Furthermore, the TIME token is the native token of the Chrono.tech ecosystem and can be used to ensure premium account status or staked on TimeWarp.finance to collect all service profits. According to CoinMarketCap, Chrono.tech price today is $34.45 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $95,207.55 USD.

Husky Avax (HUSKY)

First Avax merchandise token, now available on BSC! Husky Avax, a token on the Avalanche C-Chain. Furthermore, it has a fixed starting supply, no team allocation, and no airdrops.

Moreover, Husky gains a lot from operating on Avalanche because safe, decentralized transactions are quick, cheap, and green. According to CoinMarketCap, Husky Avax price today is $1.09e-7 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $242,861 USD.

