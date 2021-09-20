News
How James White settled Mac Jones and the Patriots offense during their first win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — For all the parallels drawn between Mac Jones and Tom Brady — fair, unfair or downright crazy — there’s one commonality that’s already, undeniably emerged in the infancy of Jones’ career.
In times of trouble, he wisely turns to James White.
White finished with a team-high six catches for 45 yards in Sunday’s win at the Jets, the second straight game he’s led the Patriots. With White as his release valve, Jones successfully navigated another afternoon under constant pressure, and led the Pats to their first win. White also scored the day’s first touchdown, which proved to be the game-winner.
“Based off the way they were aligned, it was a good run look,” he said of the 7-yard score. “The offensive line did a great job blocking, the receivers, and I just wanted to do my job.”
On that play, sure. But since Jones was drafted in late April, White has done much more for the face of the franchise. Jones explained post-game how White has quietly eased his development, particularly in difficult spots, of which there were several at MetLife Stadium.
“Meeting him all the way back in OTAs, he’s the man. He knows every little thing about the offense,” Jones said. “And if I ever struggle in the huddle, he’s like, ‘here it is.’ He knows the call, too, so he helps me out, and that’s something I always kind of look at him in the huddle if I’m struggling. Because he’s a really calm, cool and collected guy and makes plays with the ball in his hands.”
Two snaps before he crossed the goal line, White held the ball and triggered a double-pass play that resulted in a 19-yard reception for Jonnu Smith. Running right on an apparent sweep play, White stopped around New York’s 35-yard line and flipped the ball back to Jones, which sent the Jets scrambling and their crowd into a nervous frenzy. White said he had only one thought in his mind.
“Better get it to him,” White laughed post-game. “Make sure nobody’s over there, so I don’t throw an interception. Just get it to him so he can make a play.”
Now inside the red zone, White executed from another wise call by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who broke tendency by dialing up the Patriots’ third hand-off from a shotgun formation in 38 snaps this season. And then he called White’s number again, once more from shotgun, knowing his veteran back could take care of the rest.
“I think that drive definitely was big for us, to actually drive down the ball and actually score. The past two weeks, we’ve had some long drives that we haven’t scored touchdowns,” White said. “We’ve just got to do a better job of finishing in the red zone and eliminating some of the penalties, as well.”
The 68-yard march finished as the Patriots’ longest of the day, a building block toward better offense in the coming weeks. Blocks they’ll surely lay if they, like their young quarterback, keep following White’s lead.
First touchdown highlights Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn’s hot start this season
GLENDALE, Ariz. — K.J. Osborn’s second NFL career start included a big first Sunday.
Second play of the game.
First NFL touchdown.
“Obviously, scoring a touchdown has been something I’ve dreamed about my whole life in the NFL,” said Osborn, a second-year Vikings receiver, “so it was a great moment.”
Blink and you missed it. The Cardinals did.
Lined up wide right, Osborn blew past cornerback Byron Murphy Jr. in the short zone and caught Kirk Cousins’ pass unchallenged at the Cardinals’ 34-yard line. Osborn beat chasing safety Jalen Thompson to the goal line and scored with a lunge.
It took a review, but the dream score stood.
Seventy-five yards in 44 seconds for a 7-0 lead, on a play the Vikings specifically brought into the game.
“Just a great play design by Klint (offensive coordinator Kubiak),” Cousins said. “Great aggressive play call to have that ready early.
“K. J. did a tremendous job, not only running underneath it, but to finish the play. You don’t want to end up on the 1- or 2-yard line. To be able to finish is such an important trait of a receiver. Justin (Jefferson) does such a good job of it, and Adam (Thielen) does such a good job. K.J.’s ability to find the end zone was a great effort.”
Osborn had five receptions for a team-high 91 yards in the 34-33 loss to the Cardinals, giving him 12 catches for 167 yards in the first two games. He was active for nine games last season but did not have a reception.
“I had a wheel route, and all week in practice — really, anytime we run it — I try to sneak in alignment so I can come out right on Justin’s heels,” Osborn said.
“And I just sprinted. I just executed the play. I saw that they left me open, and Kirk put a great ball up, and I was able to finish it.”
When the Vikings go to their three-wideout packages, Osborn presents another weapon to complement Jefferson and Thielen, who also caught touchdown passes Sunday. Thielen entered the game ranked fifth among NFL wide receivers with 33 touchdown receptions since 2017.
“He’s doing a great job,” Cousins said of Osborn. “We mix up our personnel groupings a lot … so it is a constant rotation. K.J. is doing the same things he did in OTAs and through training camp. He’s continuing to do that through Week 1 and 2.”
Osborn made the final two receptions of the game as the Vikings drove 58 yards toward what could have been the winning field goal.
His 9-yard reception over the middle on first down moved the ball to the Cardinals’ 27-yard line, and his 8-yard catch on a similar throw with 38 seconds remaining was good for a first down at the 19, from where the Vikings were willing to attempt a field goal attempt to decide the game.
Osborn said he is feeling a bond ground with Cousins.
“I love it.” Osborn said. “Being able to be out there and communicate. He’s trusting me, and we’re hitting on these big plays. These fourth-down plays, third-down plays, late in the game. I think it’s really building our trust, and I look forward to it keep on building.”
New lawsuit filed challenging masks in schools
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) – State senator George Borello and Niagara County Legislator John Syracuse joined a group called NY Parents to Unmask Children Inc. in filing a lawsuit Friday against Gov. Hochul and the Department of Health to challenge the state’s requirement that all students, staff, and faculty must wear masks while in school buildings due to the ongoing pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed in state supreme court, advocates for parental choice and claims the state’s regulation “is arbitrary and capricious given the absence of any emergency justifying the use of emergency adoption procedures.”
“Throughout this country, the legislative and judiciary branches have stepped back and allowed the executive branch at all levels of government to assume sole control of all government functions when it has any association with the COVID-19 virus and taken fundamental decision-making away from the individual,” attorney Corey J. Hogan of HoganWillig said in a statement announcing the suit.
HoganWillig has been active in lawsuits regarding health and safety restrictions, representing parents in similar lawsuits over masking requirements near the end of the last school year, as well as suits seeking to get youth hockey players back on the ice.
In one case pertaining to Lancaster last June, a judge ruled in favor of the school district and called the lawsuit “a mad-dash to the courthouse” to attract attention.
But the issue remains contentious. Christian Central Academy in Williamsville, for example, sued the state earlier this month over this year’s mandate. A state supreme court judge, however, denied their request for a preliminary injunction.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend universal indoor masking for all students age 2 and older, as well as staff, teachers, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
The Erie County Health Department noted this week that “the highest positivity rates continue to be in persons under age 19.” It said the 5-10 and 14-17 age groups each had positivity rates of more than 7% for the week ending Sept. 11 while the 11-13 age group’s positivity rate was nearly 10%. It added that these age groups tend to have lower overall testing numbers than adults.
You can view the full lawsuit below.
St. Louis City cracks down on Reign Restaurant and police will enforce curfew for juveniles
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is enforcing curfew violations for juveniles.
Curfew hours are 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on weekdays.
Police say parents should pick up their child within 45 minutes of curfew violation.
This decision came after a rise in shootings in the downtown area, one at the embattled Reign restaurant and night club off Washington Avenue.
The city is blaming reign for some of the violence in the area.
Monday, Reign is due for a hearing. The city served the nightclub with two summons, a nuisance and a liquor license summons.
If the city prevails there, it could close the popular night life spot completely and board up the building for up to a year.
Its landlord is also suing to force Reign to leave its premises, alleging it owes more than $150,000 in rent. Reign has denied the accusation.
The city’s liquor control chief suspended the Washington Avenue nightspot’s liquor license last Friday, calling Reign Restaurant “a serious threat to the health and safety of the public.”
The suspension will last until hearings resume September 27, at which point it could become permanent.
The crackdown on Reign and the curfew for young St. Louisans is all a part of the initiative Mayor Jones announced on Tuesday.
Parents could face charges if they do not follow the new curfew.
Also, you can expect to see at least 30 more police officers on weekend shifts for the next several weeks.
Broncos Briefs: Linebackers Josey Jewell, Bradley Chubb leave win over Jaguars with first-half injuries
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Broncos’ 23-13 win over Jacksonville might be costly after inside linebacker Josey Jewell and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb were injured in the first half.
Coach Vic Fangio said Jewell sustained a “shoulder or pectoral” injury while making a tackle in punt coverage. Jewell was replaced on defense by Justin Strnad. Chubb sustained an ankle injury rushing the passer moments later. He slammed his helmet onto the turf before visiting the medical tent and walked to the locker room. Chubb was making his season debut after missing the New York Giants opener, also with an ankle injury.
“It (stinks) because Bradley’s been doing everything he possibly can to play,” outside linebacker Von Miller said. “If it was anybody but him wearing No. 55, they probably would have sat out the game. To see him get to a point where he’s ready to play and then he gets hurt, it’s tough.”
Right guard Graham Glasgow, who had an irregular heartbeat episode after the Giants game, did not play and was replaced by Netane Muti.
Fangio said the Broncos are “pretty confident” Glasgow will be available next week against the New York Jets.
Penalty issues. The Broncos had 10 enforced penalties for 101 yards, the second-highest yardage total of Fangio’s tenure (122 at the Los Angeles Chargers in October 2019).
“The penalties are way of whack,” Fangio said. “We emphasize penalties to the point of nauseam. If anything, I emphasize it too much. We have to cut those out, especially the ones that are unnecessary — false starts, off-sides, post-whistle penalties. Those are just bull (expletive).”
The Broncos had six off-sides/false start/neutral zone penalties and defensive end Dre’Mont Jones (roughing the quarterback) and special teamer Mike Ford (unnecessary roughness) had 15-yard penalties.
Footnotes. The Broncos’ offense was 2 of 11 on third down, but still held a 38:52-21:08 edge in time of possession. … Fangio said the game balls went to receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback Pat Surtain II and safety Kareem Jackson. … Fangio on the embattled special teams: “We just need to keep sawing wood on it.”
Guregian: The legend of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is growing
Round One of the Mac vs. Zach duel went to Mac Jones.
In a rout.
The contrast between the two rookie quarterbacks was striking during the Patriots 25-6 win over the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
Jones was efficient, effective, mistake-free, taking what the defense gave him.
Wilson, meanwhile, was a mess, constantly throwing into coverage, turning the ball over at every turn.
It was easy to see how much further Jones is ahead of the curve when it comes to being an NFL quarterback than his New York counterpart, who was also a first-round pick in the 2021 draft.
The Patriots starter, who finished 22-for-30 for 186 yards, also added a few more wrinkles to his repertoire in notching his first NFL win.
Jones offered a bigger glimpse into his toughness and willingness as a competitor, dashing down the field to help push the pile to get Damien Harris in the end zone on the back’s 26-yard third-quarter touchdown run, giving the Patriots a 19-3 lead.
He also helped spring Kendrick Bourne on an end-around that gained 16 yards in the third, making the lead block to chop down a would-be tackler.
The new book on Jones?
He’s not afraid to do whatever it takes to win.
It’s a great quality for a quarterback, although it might be wise for Jones to keep himself out of harm’s way. As it is, he had to do enough scampering to try and avoid the Jets pass rush.
“He’s locked in, does whatever he has to do to help the team move the football, score touchdowns, he’s going to do whatever it takes,” said offensive captain James White. “We’d preferably like to not have him down there with Damien in the pile, but he’s excited to be out there and do whatever he can to help the team.”
Harris agreed that while it was nice to get a shove, Jones has to think about his safety above all.
“I appreciate it, but I hope he never does it again,” said Harris. “We need him.”
Indeed, they do.
Jones chalked up his blocking efforts to just “doing his job.” He said watching members of the offensive line run down the field for Harris, he felt like he could help, too.
“We wanted to score. And everyone was down there pushing,” said Jones. “My job is to make sure nothing bad happens, and try to be by the ball … maybe I should have stayed back.”
Jones chuckled after delivering the last line. He knew making that kind of push comes with risk.
And yet, it was another impressive look for the young quarterback, who continues to do things to gain the respect of his teammates.
But, like the first week, it wasn’t all perfect.
Being flagged for an intentional grounding, potentially taking the Patriots out of field goal range before the half, wasn’t one of Jones’ finer moments.
Jones & Co. also didn’t do the best job converting Wilson’s four turnovers into touchdowns. Like the Week 1 loss to Miami, they largely settled for field goals. That’s not going to cut it as the season progresses.
Jones was happy to get his first win, but realizes there is plenty more work to be done.
“You’ve got to take it for what it’s worth. We’ll get better,” said Jones. “I think everybody who watched the game would agree the offense can play better. And, we will.”
Josh McDaniels was a little more creative with his play-calling, even using a gadget play to move the sticks.
That had Jones handing off to White, who in turn threw back to Jones, who delivered a 19-yard completion to Jonnu Smith.
Jones once again didn’t throw the ball downfield much, but some of that was due to simply not having time.
Protection issues continue with the offensive line, specifically at right tackle. Jones isn’t going to survive if that doesn’t get cleaned up.
Yasir Durant was benched in favor of Justin Herron after allowing three sacks before halftime.
But even with a lack of protection, particularly in the first half, Jones still felt he could have done more.
“I think for the receivers, they played well,” said Jones. “I need to get them the ball more, and I will. So, we’ll get the ball out and let them make plays, because we have good skill players. We have a really good offensive line, but I thought the Jets obviously had a good defensive line as well, so that plays into it.”
Jones hit seven different targets during the game, led by James White’s 6 catches for 45 yards. With the Jets playing a Cover-3 zone, White figured to have a big day.
Smith and Hunter Henry combined on 6 catches for 70 yards. Jakobi Meyers (4 catches, 38 yards) and Nelson Agholor (3 catches, 21 yards) also pitched in.
Why no deep shots?
“It was me. I can push the ball down the field more,” said Jones. “They did what we expected them to do and stuff. Obviously, they have a good defensive line … I can definitely hold the ball in a good way, maybe move and try and make a better throw down the field on a lot of plays.”
It was also interesting to watch Jones, following the game, meet up with Wilson, and console his counterpart, saying the Patriots defense is tough, and he also struggles against them in practice.
“I think Zach’s a really good player. And as a rookie quarterback, this is what I told him after game, we have to just continue to get better. It’s part of the game,” said Jones. “He’s going to continue to grow, just like I will, too.”
Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito
MOOSE, Wyo. — Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country trek with a boyfriend who has been identified by authorities as a person of interest and is now being sought within a Florida nature preserve.
The FBI said the body was found by law enforcement agents who had spent the past two days searching campgrounds.
The cause of death has not yet been determined, said FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones.
“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”
An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for Petito’s family asked in a statement that the family be given room to grieve.
Attorney Richard Benson Stafford indicated that the family would make a public statement at a later date, and he thanked officials with the FBI, Grand Teton Search and Rescue and other agencies that participated in the search for Petito.
“The family and I will be forever grateful,” Stafford said in a statement.
An undeveloped camping area on the east side of Grand Teton bordering national forest land will remain closed until further notice while the investigation continues, Jones said.
Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Brian Laundrie around the camp sites, the same area that was the subject of law enforcement search efforts over the weekend.
Petito and her boyfriend, Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1.
Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday by family members in Florida.
More than 50 law enforcement officers on Sunday started a second day of searching for Laundrie at the more than 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, a wildlife area with more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) of trails, as well as campgrounds.
Petito’s family filed a missing persons report Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.
Petito’s family had been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.
The couple’s trek in the Ford Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.
Police video released by the Moab Police Department in Utah showed that an officer pulled the van over on Aug. 12 after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park. The body cam video showed an emotional Petito, who sat inside a police cruiser while officers also questioned Laundrie.
Moab police ultimately decided not file any charges and instead separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the converted sleeper van.
Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabby Petito
DENVER (NewsNation Now) — FBI Denver confirmed Sunday that remains found in Wyoming fit the description of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito. The body was found in Teton Park.
“Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with Gabrielle Petito,” FBI spokesman Charles Jones said. “Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified of this discovery.”
Jones said the cause of death was yet to be determined.
Shortly after the FBI update, Petito’s father tweeted an image of her with wings.
Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Brian Laundrie, the 23-year-old man that authorities consider a person of interest in her disappearance, around some camping sites located on the park’s eastern boundary, the same site that was the subject of a law enforcement search efforts over the weekend.
NewsNation’s Brian Entin posted a tweet with a statement from the Laundrie family attorney Sunday evening.
Meanwhile, on Sunday, more than 50 law enforcement officers started a second day of searching in a vast wildlife area near Florida’s Gulf Coast for Laundrie.
The search for him resumed at the more than 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, a wildlife area with more than 100 miles of trails, as well as campgrounds.
Laundrie and Petito, 22, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Petito’s family filed a missing persons report on Sept. 11 with police in Suffolk County, New York.
Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case.
“It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” North Port police said in a statement.
Laundrie’s family members told investigators that the last time they saw him was on Tuesday when they believe he went to the wildlife reserve in the Sarasota area.
Petito’s family had been pleading for the Laundrie family to tell them where their son last saw her. Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on Long Island, New York. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles south of Sarasota.
The couple’s trek in the Ford Transit van began in July from Long Island. They intended to reach Oregon by the end of October, according to their social media accounts, but Petito vanished after her last known contact with family in late August from Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, authorities said.
NewsNation spoke with Stuart Kaplan, a former FBI special agent, about where the case stands now.
Thousands watch hot air balloons take flight for race
ST. LOUIS – The balloon race was canceled last year because of COVID, but we had thousands of people were outside at Forest Park and scattered across St. Louis watching over 50 hot air balloons take flight.
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race is the second longest-running balloon race in the country. For those who don’t know much about it, it’s not a race-based on speed. It’s a hare and hound style where flyers cross terrain and hit checkpoints.
Those who were in attendance today were happy to see so many spectators out enjoying themselves, especially since so many missed out on this unique opportunity last year.
Body matching Gabby Petito’s description found in Wyoming
A body that appears to be missing 22-year-old Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was found Sunday in Wyoming, weeks after she disappeared while on a cross-country van trip with her boyfriend, authorities said.
The body was found in the area of the Spread Creek camp sites near Grand Teton National Park, where Petito was last known to be alive in late August. The cause of death has not been determined, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones said in a news conference Sunday.
“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” Jones said. “This is an incredibly difficult time for (Petito’s) family and friends.”
An attorney who has been acting as a spokesman for the Petito family could not be reached immediately for comment.
Petito was living in a van with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, 23, and visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming this summer before Laundrie returned home in the van without Petito on Sept. 1.
Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11, and Laundrie was named a person of interest in the case before he too disappeared. Authorities on Sunday were searching a vast Florida wildlife reserve for Laundrie, whose family said they had not seen him since Tuesday and that they believed he’d entered the reserve.
North Port Police said on Twitter Sunday that the search in Florida had concluded for the evening with “nothing to report.” Authorities previously said Laundrie did not cooperate with police but emphasized that he was not wanted for a crime.
The couple began their road trip in July. On Aug. 12 in Moab, Utah, Petito and Laundrie were stopped by police after officers saw the van speeding and swerving near Arches National Park. The pair had been having an emotional argument. The officers separated the couple for a night but did not pursue charges.
Jones said investigators are still seeking information from anyone who may have seen Petito or Laundrie around the Spread Creek camping area on Grand Teton National Park’s eastern boundary — the same site that was the subject of a law enforcement search efforts over the weekend.
The undeveloped camping area that borders national forest land will remain closed until further notice while the investigation continues, Jones said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Housing aid getting out the door faster, officials say
The state is delivering more than 10 times the amount of emergency housing aid monthly to landlords and tenants to relieve pandemic pressures than it did last December, an effort state officials said is emerging as a success.
Baker administration officials said they feel confident the state’s response is working to keep vulnerable residents housed, particularly after some housing activists and lawmakers warned that U.S. Supreme Court’s Aug. 26 ruling lifting a federal eviction moratorium would exacerbate the strain.
Massachusetts has significantly ramped up its distribution of rental aid in recent months and has implemented changes to streamline the process, the officials said.
“We certainly understand and recognize there’s been a lot of ongoing concerns among renters and landlords impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in light of recent actions by the Supreme Court on the CDC moratorium,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy on Friday. “There’s a lot of national stories and national coverage on the topic, and we frankly don’t believe the national headlines are an accurate depiction of what’s happening here in Massachusetts.”
Massachusetts has distributed nearly $270 million in emergency housing assistance to more than 40,000 unique households since March 2020, according to data presented by the administration.
The pace has been accelerating since late last year, too. In December, the state distributed $4.1 million in rental aid to 1,363 households; by August, the monthly total reached $46 million and 15,644 households.
As of Sept. 10, officials said, Massachusetts had spent or obligated $266.5 million from its first batch of Emergency Rental Assistance funding. That represents 61% of the initial pot, just 4 percentage points short of the end-of-month goal.
Department of Housing and Community Development Chief of Programs Amy Stitley called that “a really good position to take other funds should they become available.”
However, some attorneys who work with tenants facing eviction and lawmakers who have pushed for a more sweeping response do not share the administration’s opinion of the diversion initiative.
Molly Broderick, an attorney in the housing unit at Greater Boston Legal Services, said the administration has implemented “some productive changes, especially in the last month,” but that the program overall is “still not where it needs to be.”
“Here in Massachusetts, we’re still seeing the money is really, really hard to access. Maybe more people are getting access to it than in June, but in June, the majority of applications for rental assistance were getting rejected,” Broderick said. “Just because it’s gotten better doesn’t mean that it’s enough.”
— Chris Lisinski / State House News Service
