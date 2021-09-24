Connect with us

Bitget KCGI Trading Competition Opens for Registration on 20, October with a Prize Pool of 100 BTC

Published

3 seconds ago

on

bitget
Derivatives exchange Bitget announced the launch of King’s Cup Global Invitational (KCGI). According to the announcement, the contest has set up a prize pool of 100 BTC and 500 million BGB as well as other custom-made prizes. The registration will open from 20 October to 4 November (UTC+8), and the competition will start from 10:00 am on 30 October to 10:00 am on 20 November (UTC+8).

It is reported to be an annual event for global elite traders held under the principle of unity, fairness and competitive spirit. “This contest aims to provide a level playing field for trade lovers. The competition rules are very user-friendly. All traders are welcome to participate in this game,” says Sandra, Bitget’s CEO.

Total Prize Pool: 100 BTC

The competition includes Team Battle and Individual Competition, each with a prize pool of 50 BTC, adding up to a total of 100 BTC.

The prize of Team Battle or Territory Battle will depend on the number of teams.1-100 teams will unlock 10 BTC. 101-300 teams will unlock 20 BTC, 301-500 teams will unlock 30 BTC. 500+ teams will unlock 50 BTC. A captain can form a team to join the battle if there are more than 30 team members. During the registration period, eligible users can pick their favorite captain to win rewards through futures trading.

The total prize pool will be divided among the ten teams with the highest profits. Within each team, the captain can receive 10% of the team’s total prize. The remaining prize will be distributed among other players according to the proportion of their profits. The 1st place will receive 30%, 2nd place will receive 20%, the 3rd place will receive 10%, and the 4th-10th places will share the remaining 30% according to the proportion of their profits. Among them, the top 7 team captains in terms of revenue can also get customized NFT. For teams ranked Top3 by trading profits, the top3 profit contributors in the team can each receive a PS5 game console.

Individual Competition is divided into Super Leaders (ranking by PNL%) and Super Heroes( ranking by profits) sessions. The total prize pool is 50 BTC each, which will be released according to the number of participants. 10,000 participants will unlock 5 BTC, 10,000-20,000 participants will unlock 10 BTC, 20,000-30,000 participants will unlock 20 BTC, 30,000+ participants will unlock 50 BTC.

The total prize pool will be shared by the top 10 teams/participants with the highest PNL% and profits respectively. In each session, the top 1 can share 40%, the second place will share 20%, the third place will share 10%, and the 4th-10th places will share the remaining 30% according to their proportion of trading volume or profits. Top3 traders can also receive DJI drones or HHKB keyboards, etc. It is worth noting that users participating in the Team Battle are also qualified to join the Individual Competition and share the prize.

Special Benefits: 5 million BGB

To attract more regular and new users, there are also additional events such as City Assembly, Lords Assembly, Airdrop for All, Lucky Lottery, Post-Competition Bonus and Early Bird Benefits, offering a total of 5 million BGB. All participants have the chance to win cool electronic devices and NFTs featuring the competition.

City Assembly: For the division with the most winning seats in Territory Battle, all the participants within the division will receive an airdrop of 50BGB on a first-come, first-served basis. The total supply of the airdrop is 500,000 BGB. Lords Assembly: Lords (Captains) of the team will unlock the BGB rewards pool if they can obtain active users. The Top1 team’s rewards pool will be doubled. Within each division, the Top10 captains in terms of obtaining new users will get an exclusive benefits package from Bitget to be “signed” as the co-ambassador for the next trading contest.

Participants whose total trading volume reaches 50,000 USDT during the competition will receive an airdrop of 99 BGB by following our official Twitter and joining our Telegram. The total supply of the airdrop is 1 million BGB. Users can earn points by completing tasks. For every 3 points accumulated, participants will be qualified for the “Lucky Lottery” to draw from meebits NFT, HTC-VIVE VR glasses, DJI drones, PS5 game consoles and HHKB keyboards.

At the end of the competition, participants who have a net deposit of 2000 USDT and a cumulative trading volume of no less than 500,000 USDT during the contest will receive 1 chance to draw an exclusive NFT custom-made for Bitget’s first trading competition. In addition, Bitget has prepared Early Bird Benefits. Captains who sign up and complete their team formation 5 days before the competition will receive 50 USDT trial funds for futures prior to the contest, While Individuals who sign up 5 days before the competition will receive 20 USDT.

Theme for KCGI-2021: Fight Pixel Intrusion

The theme for KCGI 2021 is “Defend the Earth against Pixel Invasion”. It tells a story of how the quantum civilization six light-years away plans to attack the Earth with its advanced weapon that can rapidly transform entities into pixels. Seven young people from different countries form the strongest battle team, each mastering one of the seven different elemental skills: silicon, gold, earth, wind, water, fire, and thunder to defend the Earth.

Bitget used this as a backdrop to create a set of NFT artworks representing the different forms of energies and objects in the story. The collections will be given as prizes to the Captains and lucky users who performed well in the Team Battle.

 About Bitget

Bitget is among the fastest-growing derivatives exchanges, with 1.6 million registered users worldwide and an average daily trading volume of $5.6 billion. With the mission of Better Trading, Better Life, Bitget is committed to offering liberal, ultimate and fair trading services, including futures trading, spot trading and digital asset purchasing.

As a platform in pursuit of perfection and innovation, Bitget has pioneered to launch three flagship products of USDT-Margined Futures, One-Click Copy Trade, and Quanto Swap Futures to provide the best services to users. It is now the six-largest derivatives exchange and the largest crypto asset copy trading platform in the world.

BTC Proxy Lists on AscendEX

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

BTC Proxy Lists on AscendEX

AscendEX is eager to announce the listing of the BTC Proxy token (PRXY) under the trading pair USDT/PRXY on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. UTC. To celebrate the listing, AscendEX and the PRXY team will launch a number of limited-time promotional events, taking place between 1:00 a.m. UTC, on Sept. 24, and 12:00 a.m. UTC, on Oct. 1, 2021, offering users a chance to share pooled rewards up to 60,000 USDT!

BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20, utilizing a Proxy Protocol called the “Proxy Relay”. The protocol gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoins into custody and transfer that value into an ERC20 token without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. Independent of liquidity conditions, BTC Proxy allows for the transfer of value without price slippage, directly affecting prices on exchanges. 

Improving on the design of wrapped token protocols, BTC Proxy utilizes a side-chain to “RELAY” the confirmations of Bitcoin transactions to the ETH smart contract. The Relay side-chain is significant because it allows for further transparency and the pairing of ETH and BTC transactions on the block for confirmation. This design reduces the cost of verifying BTC blocks on an ETH smart contract while speeding up minting and redemption functions to real-time settlement. No intermediaries are required to execute the transaction. 

While most of the development of DApps and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is being built within the Ethereum ecosystem, Bitcoin continues to dominate the cryptocurrency market capitalization. The DeFi sector is burgeoning with fintech innovation with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), digital swaps, derivatives, and micro banking applications, all using smart contracts. BTC Proxy brings BTC liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem and DeFi applications.

Most ERC20 tokens trading in centralized exchanges today are done with a BTC pair rather than with ETH. In contrast, most decentralized exchanges offer only ETH/Token but not BTC/Token trades. BTC Proxy tokens bridge this technological gap and provide more BTC-based liquidity on decentralized exchanges and pools. 

AscendEX’s listing of BTC Proxy highlights its commitment to supporting the growth of the DeFi ecosystem and DEX-related projects.

About AscendEX 

AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. 

AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.  AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.

For more information and updates, please visit:

About BTC Proxy

BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 utilizing our Proxy Protocol called the Proxy Relay. The protocol gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an ERC20 token without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. 

For more information and updates, please visit:

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this article solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. The NewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Mining Company Offers First-Ever “Mine-to-Token” Cryptocurrency to Investors Looking for Exposure to Gold

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

AABB Gold

Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile assets. Even Bitcoin, the most valuable cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalization, is still subject to 20% to 30% swings in price on any given day.

This despite the fact it is the pioneering crypto project responsible for birthing the entire blockchain technology industry beginning with the publishing of the original Bitcoin whitepaper by Satoshi Nakamoto way back in 2008.

Today, cryptocurrencies offer investors and users all kinds of benefits and built-in utility, including self-executing smart contracts, decentralized finance projects that pay out a higher annual yield than a centralized bank would ever give to a customer, non-fungible tokens that provide owners with social status and the potential for huge profits, and more.

Although each of the above benefits of cryptocurrencies stretches well beyond a basic decentralized peer-to-peer payment system like Bitcoin, they don’t necessarily fit the goals of every investor. There is an in-between investor that still wants their cryptocurrencies backed by real-world assets such as precious metals.

That’s where Asia Broadband (OTC: AABB) comes in.

Why Clients Are Choosing Asia Broadband

Asia Broadband supplies both precious and base metals mined in Mexico to clients across Asia. The company is in its 25th year of doing business. It is publicly listed in the United States and allows clients to benefit from the vertical integration of its value chain.

The company’s move into cryptocurrency marks an adventure into uncharted waters. But for clients, it marks an opportunity to benefit from the flexibility, security, and transparency offered by cryptocurrencies while giving them exposure to perhaps the most tried, tested, and true hedging instrument in all of human history; Gold.

Given gold’s history and the fact that blockchain technology is now in its 13th year of existence, tokenizing precious metals is not a new concept. There are several other competitors serving customers in the gold-backed crypto market. So why are investors choosing Asia Broadband over other options?

It’s because unlike other players in the market, Asia Broadband is not a crypto-first company.

It’s a publicly traded mining company available to investors via the over-the-counter market under the stock symbol AABB with over $100 million in assets. That means it’s one of if not the only company in the gold-backed token sector of the crypto market that gives investors access to gold in a “mine-to-token” fashion. All of this is accessible through the AABB Gold Token, which lives on the Ethereum blockchain and is ERC-20 compliant.

Why The AABB Gold Token is Both the Present and the Future of Gold-Backed Cryptocurrencies

The minimum price of the AABB Gold Token is always linked to the spot price of gold at any given moment. Investors worried about the potential of currency debasement coming to fruition because of exorbitant money printing by governments around the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic now have a way to separate themselves from that possibility.

Not only is Asia Broadband actively mining precious metals just the way it has been for the last 25 years, but it also maintains a minimum of $30 million USD worth of physical gold in its reserves at any given time.

The company is pledging to use third-party sources for gold only when it is necessary, with its own physical reserves and mining operations offering investors precious metals exposure while they hold the token and benefit from any increase in market demand.

The fact that the token is 100% backed by gold and investors will benefit from the vertical integration of Asia Broadband offers a very clear value proposition no other market participant can. The overwhelmingly positive reception of the token is a reflection of that.

Over $1 million worth of tokens were sold in the first two weeks of the token’s launch and more than 9,000 active users are currently holding over 245,000 tokens.

Asia Broadband is committing wholeheartedly to giving investors an entirely new way to balance their interest in both cryptocurrency and gold. The time to benefit from a one-of-a-kind “mine-to-token” project like AABB Gold is now.

 

TA: Ethereum Lacking Bullish Momentum, Why ETH Holders Are Safe

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

Ethereum

Ethereum started a steady increase above $3,050 against the US Dollar. ETH price could correct lower, but the bulls might remain active near $3,000 and $2,950.

  • Ethereum extended its increase above the $3,100 and $3,150 levels.
  • The price is now trading near $3,100 and near the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $3,150 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could correct lower towards $3,000 or even $2,950 in the near term.

Ethereum Price Is Losing Pace

Ethereum started a steady increase and settled above the $3,000 level. ETH even broke the $3,100 level and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

It traded as high as $3,173 and recently corrected lower. There was a break below the $3,150 level. Besides, there was a break below a key bullish trend line with support near $3,150 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Ether is now trading near $3,100 and near the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is still trading well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,651 swing low to $3,173 high. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,150 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The first major resistance is near the $3,180 level. The main breakout zone could be near the $3,200 zone. A close above the $3,200 resistance could start another steady increase. The next major resistance might be near the $3,320 level. Any more gains may possibly open the doors for a move towards the $3,500 level in the near term.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $3,150 and $3,200 resistance levels, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,050 level.

The next major support seems to be forming near the $2,950 level. Any more losses might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,651 swing low to $3,173 high at $2,912. A downside break below the $2,900 support zone could put a lot of pressure on the bulls.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now close to the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,050

Major Resistance Level – $3,200

Will Crypto Market Aim For the Moon, After The Current Fall?

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

Will Crypto Market Aim For the Moon, After The Current Fall?
  • Many cryptocurrencies hit record highs in April.
  • Few analysts believe this crash will eventually be overlooked.

With a new all-time high for Bitcoin, legislative discussions that may affect the sector, and more institutional buy-in from large businesses, the cryptocurrency market has gone through so much this year. Despite this, interest in Crypto has soared this year.

But the sector is young and growing. Long-term trends are difficult to forecast, but experts will focus on topics like regulation. Also, institutional crypto payment usage in the next months to better understand the industry.

This month’s crypto market collapse saw several major digital currencies decrease in value. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies lost value in the recent market collapse.

Many cryptocurrencies hit record highs in April, with Bitcoin hitting over $50,000 before major falls during the summer.

According to Coinbase, Bitcoin’s value has increased 335.91 percent in the past year, despite the crypto collapses of May 19 and June 8. The total price is now far below the mid-April highs, but well over the same time last year.

In 2021, mainstream businesses across sectors showed interest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain. And some even invested. According to AMC, Bitcoin payments will be accepted before the end of this year. PayPal and Square, for example, are betting on Crypto by enabling consumers to purchase on their platforms.

The market wants to climb to the moon, according to Twitter Crypto Analyst and co-Founder of @PACcoinOfficial David Gokhshtein.

David’s Tweet:

Future of Crypto

Many analysts believe this crash will eventually be overlooked, and new highs will be made following the wide-adoption rate of Crypto in all sectors. 

NFT sales soared in August, according to the biggest platform for the burgeoning digital asset class, as investor’s wagered increasing interest in the arts, sports, and media. Many people, puzzled as to why so much money, spended on things that do not exist physically.

The demand and craze for the Crypto and increasing upgrades to DeFi. Along with nations starting to approve Crypto as a legal tender, shows the future of Crypto has a long way to go, and one can predict moon is not too far for the crypto market.

TA: Bitcoin Revisits $45K, Why Dips Turn Attractive In Short-term

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

Bitcoin

Bitcoin price extended its increase above the $44,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC traded close to $45,000 and it might correct lower in the short-term.

  • Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $43,000 and $43,000 resistance levels.
  • The price is now trading above $44,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a key rising channel forming with support near $44,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could correct lower towards the $43,500 support zone and the 100 hourly SMA.

Bitcoin Price Extends Increase

Bitcoin price started a decent increase above the $43,000 level. BTC remained well bid and it managed to clear the $44,000 resistance level plus the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price even climbed above the $44,500 level and traded close to the $45,000 level. A high is formed near $44,934 and the price is now correcting lower. There was a break below the $44,500 and $44,400 levels.

An immediate support is near the $44,300 level. There is also a key rising channel forming with support near $44,250 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair is also well above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $39,580 swing low to $44,934 high.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $44,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $45,000 level. A clear break above the $44,800 and $45,000 levels could start another increase. The next major resistance is near the $46,200 zone, above which the price could rise towards the $47,000 resistance.

Dips Limited In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $45,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $44,300 level.

The next major support is near the $44,250 zone and the channel trend line. A downside break below the channel support could lead the price towards the $43,500 support zone or the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more losses could lead the price towards the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $39,580 swing low to $44,934 high at $42,250.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is still above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $44,250, followed by $43,500.

Major Resistance Levels – $44,800, $45,000 and $46,200.

Bitcoin.org Hacked By Scammers For A Few Minutes. Someone Sent Them 0.4 BTC

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

Bitcoin.org hacked website

Hackers took over the Bitcoin.org website and displayed the classic double your money scam for a few minutes today. Apparently, it was a DNS hack. Luckily, the Bitcoin community took notice and alerted Cobra, the pseudonymous website owner, as well as the company that hosted the domain. A few minutes later, Bitcoin.org was down. Sadly, a credulous person was faster than them and sent 0.4 BTC to the displayed address… or did he?

The transaction exists, but there’s a rumor that it might’ve been the scammers themselves, trying to make the operation look reputable. Just like a busker who put some change in his hat to encourage others to contribute. However, that’s just a rumor. Someone might’ve been scammed.

Related Reading | Old Bitcoin Miner Proves Craig Wright has No Access to 145 Tulip Trust Addresses

In any case, everybody else should thank Matt Corallo, a Bitcoin Core contributor who took it upon himself to contact the domain name registrars and managed to convince them to temporarily take down the site before some catastrophe happened. 

What Does The Bitcoin.org Owner Think About All Of This?

When Cobra announced the Bitcoin.org hack, he or she said, “Currently looking into how the hackers put up the scam modal on the site.” So far, there’s no information on that. Cobra also said that Bitcoin.org “May be down for a few days,” but luckily that wasn’t necessary.

Earlier in the day, Cobra contacted via Twitter their new hosting company Cloudflare and told them that the website has never been hacked, and now that he moved to their servers, this happened. The company responded, and eventually, the original tweet disappeared.  

BTC price chart for 09/23/2021 on Bittrex | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com

Does This Have Anything To Do With Craig Wright AKA Faketoshi Nakamoto?

A few months ago, both Cobra and Bitcoin.org made worldwide news. Craig Wright, Australian entrepreneur and Satoshi Nakamoto cosplay artist, got a UK court to order the website to remove the Bitcoin Whitepaper from its servers. At the time, Yahoo! finance informed:

“Cobra, the pseudonymous creator of the Bitcoin.org website, has been ordered by London’s High Court to discontinue hosting its copy of the Bitcoin white paper.

Citing copyright infringement brought forward by nChain Chief Scientist Craig Wright, the judge had no option but to rule a default judgment because Cobra chose not to make an appearance.”

Does the hack have anything to do with Craig Wright? There’s not a single clue to indicate that, but, rumors are flying. He’s the only one incentivized to attack Bitcoin.org, they say. However, 0.4 BTC is a pretty great incentive. Maybe the scammers were just interested in scamming.

Related Reading | Craig Wright Wins Lawsuit On Bitcoin.org Hosting Bitcoin Whitepaper

In any case, to close all the loops, Yahoo quotes Cobra explaining why he chose not to make an appearance in court:

“Unfortunately the court rules allowed for me to be sued pseudonymously, however, I couldn’t defend myself pseudonymously. So I was put in an impossible situation of losing my privacy or losing the case in a default judgment.”

So, to sum it all up, Bitcoin.org is back up again and no one scammed you. All is well that ends well. 

Featured Image: Screenshoot from the hacked website | Charts by TradingView

Bhutan Partners With Ripple to Deploy Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 24, 2021

By

Bhutan Partners With Ripple to Deploy Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC)

56 seconds ago |