News
Body found in Illinois River is Jelani Day, coroner confirms
LASALLE COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Coroner has confirmed the male body found in the Illinois River on Sept. 4 is Jelani Day.
Coroner Richard Ploch said forensic dental identification and DNA testing and comparison helped confirm the identity of the body.
At this time, the cause of death is unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. Toxicology is still testing.
Jelani Day, 25, was last seen Aug. 24. at the Illinois State University campus. His family in Danville and a faculty member reported him missing after he did not show up for class for several days.
His last known location was at Beyond Hello in Bloomington at 9:21 a.m. Aug. 24.
Day’s car was recovered in Peru, IL on Aug. 27 with no license plates in a wooded area south of the Illinois Valley YMCA and north of the intersection of 12th Street and Westclox Avenue.
A Facebook page run and moderated by the family sent out a statement Thursday.
Several agencies are involved in the investigation, including:
- Bloomington Police Department
- Illinois State University Police Department
- Peru Police Department
- Illinois Emergency Management Agency
- LaSalle County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office
- LaSalle County State’s Attorney Office
- LaSalle Police Department
- Federal Bureau of Investigation Springfield Division, and the
- Illinois State Police
More from NEWS10
- 09/24/2021: Heavy rain ends, fall air arrives today
- Over 600 customers currently affected by power outage in Saratoga Springs
- Part of Madison Ave to be closed due to Upper Madison Ave Street Fair
- 1977 rape and murder of elderly North Carolina woman solved using DNA, police say
- Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie
Follow NEWS10
News
Complaint filed against Rensselaer County Jail
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A complaint was filed against the Rensselaer County Jail for its alleged handling of women in ICE custody.
The complaint said the women, who were being held in the jail, were subject to medical neglect as well as physical abuse and egregious conditions. The letter also asked the Department of Homeland Security to investigate the conditions at the jail.
NEWS10 ABC reached out to jail officials for comment on the complaint and has not heard back.
More from NEWS10
- 09/24/2021: Heavy rain ends, fall air arrives today
- Over 600 customers currently affected by power outage in Saratoga Springs
- Part of Madison Ave to be closed due to Upper Madison Ave Street Fair
- 1977 rape and murder of elderly North Carolina woman solved using DNA, police say
- Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie
Follow NEWS10
News
19-year-old man arrested for 4th of July boating fatality
SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Blake Heflin is facing additional criminal charges after a boating fatality on Saratoga Lake on the 4th of July.
The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says Blake Heflin, 19, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide (a Class E felony) in the death of 20-year-old Ian Gerber.
Heflin was operating a pontoon boat with several young adults. Police say Gerber jumped off a boat that was being operated by Heflin.
“The lives of those families are forever impacted by the conduct and the outcome of the tragedy that occurred that day,” said Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggin.
Police say Heflin was drinking alcohol and did not take proper safety precautions.
“There was not a chemical test administered by way of a breathalyzer in a police station that day, but a blood test was taken,” said Attorney Matt Chauvin at Ianniello Anderson, P.C.
Gerber was severely injured by the propeller of Heflin’s boat and then he was hit by a second boat as Heflin was turning around to pick him up.
Heflin’s Attorney Matt Chauvin says they are looking into why the driver of the second boat wasn’t charged.
“We don’t have all the information that the sheriff office has upfront, so they are going to turn that stuff over to us,” said he.
Chauvin says Heflin maintains his innocence and he is mourning the loss of his friend Ian Gerber.
“No one ever intended for that young man not to be with us today, and Blake feels that. It’s hard for him having to see the potential of his life being destroyed for something that he very much maintains he did not do,” said he
“There are a variety of factors which we believe this case will bring forth why the charges are appropriate here,” said Heggin.
Heflin was arraigned on September 23 in Malta Town Court and released. He did not have to pay bail.
The next court appearance has not been set, but News10 will continue to follow the case.
News
Cardona’s Market opens newly renovated Latham location
LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cardona’s Market, a Capital Region staple for more than 75 years, opened its new location in Latham on Thursday.
The meat market and deli took the place of Roma Foods Importing, a second generation family-run business owned by four brothers. Cardona’s took over Roma’s Latham location as well as their store in Saratoga Springs.
Cardona’s will continue to operate their original flagship location on Delaware Avenue in Albany.
More from NEWS10
- 09/24/2021: Heavy rain ends, fall air arrives today
- Over 600 customers currently affected by power outage in Saratoga Springs
- Part of Madison Ave to be closed due to Upper Madison Ave Street Fair
- 1977 rape and murder of elderly North Carolina woman solved using DNA, police say
- Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie
Follow NEWS10
News
RPD serves charges against officer involved in Daniel Prude incident
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department “has determined potential grounds for legal recourse” against one officer involved in the March 23, 2020 incident involving Daniel Prude.
Officer Mark Vaughn was served with departmental charges on Thursday.
Vaughn was the officer seen leaning on Prude’s head and neck area in police body camera video of the encounter. Attorneys for the officers said the “segmenting” technique was performed in accordance with the latest training.
The department did not immediately elaborate on the nature of the “departmental charges,” saying only that it “fully supports Officer Vaughn’s right to due process and to defend himself against the charges, of which no pre-determined outcome has been put in place.”
“They’re pressing some vague undefined charge against Officer Vaughn,” said Elliot Shields, an attorney representing the Prude family. “Now if they were going to charge officer Vaughn with the most serious charges and seek his termination, which is what they should be doing, they would have said that.”
“If we were involved in this we would have done a quick, thorough and transparent investigation,” said Rochester Police Accountability Board Executive Director Conor Dwyer Reynolds. “You’d know what charges we were recommending and it would have been done by an independent civilian rather than people within the department so that people could trust that the right charges were being brought.”
No other officers involved in the incident have been charged. A formal hearing for Vaughn has yet to be scheduled.
“Every other officer that was present at this scene had a duty to intervene, and they’re equally liable for Daniel Prude’s death under the law,” Shields said. “Troy Taladay put his full body weight across Daniel Prude’s back while he sat there and breathed his last breath.”
The Rochester Police Department confirmed in July it had completed the internal investigation into the death of Prude. That report has not been released.
In March 2020, Rochester police responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue Dr. Samuel McCree Way, where Prude was having what New York Attorney General Letitia James would later call “a mental health crisis.” Body camera footage showed officers pinning him to the ground, naked on a freezing night, and putting a mesh spit mask over his head.
Prude lost consciousness, was hospitalized, and died 7 days later. He was 41 years old.
The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Prude’s death a homicide, listing his cause of death as “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.” The report also showed he had a small amount of PCP in his system at the time of his death.
The circumstances of Prude’s death were not made public until September of 2020, six months after it happened. The body camera footage and the delay sparked protests in Rochester and beyond.
Public disagreements between Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren and then-Police Chief La’Ron Singletary highlighted the controversies brought up by the official handling of the case. That culminated in a nearly nine-hour deposition in which Singletary disputed the mayor’s claims regarding Prude’s death and the six-month delay between when it happened and when the public was notified.
An independent City Council investigation concluded that key City of Rochester officials “knowingly suppressed” information about Prude’s death, and said the ultimate decision to not disclose the death of Prude to the public was that of Mayor Lovely Warren, but it fell short of saying she was solely responsible.
A grand jury decided not to indict any of the police officers involved in Prude’s death back in February.
The seven Rochester police officers initially suspended with pay in connection to the incident were Mark Vaughn, Troy Taladay, Paul Ricotta, Francisco Santiago, Andrew Specksgoor, Josiah Harris, and Sgt. Michael Magri.
The Rochester Police Locust Club responded to Thursday’s development in a tweet, saying “Ask [Interim Police Chief Cynthia] Herriott[-Sullivan] to stand next to us and answer questions. Ask her why she had the results since last April. Ask why she repeatedly said she would make the decision – now it is the conflict attorney’s decision? Ask her why she will lie for a corrupt mayor!”
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
News
Pittsfield cancels 2021 Halloween Parade
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — The city of Pittsfield has canceled the 2021 Halloween Parade.
A tentative trick-or-treat event will be hed from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 30, and the city is also encouraging residents to participate in its free virtual Halloween contest.
From October 1 to October 24, you can submit a photo of a decorated pumpkin, costume, or a decorated home. There will be prizes for the winners of different categories.
The contest is open to all ages, and you must be a Pittsfield resident.
Judging will take place the week of October 25, and the winners will be announced on October 29.
Email your photo to [email protected] with the Subject: Halloween Contest. Your name, address, phone number, age and category must be included with submission.
All photos submitted will be property of the City of Pittsfield and can be used in future promotions.
Head to the city of Pittsfield website to learn more.
More from NEWS10
- 09/24/2021: Heavy rain ends, fall air arrives today
- Over 600 customers currently affected by power outage in Saratoga Springs
- Part of Madison Ave to be closed due to Upper Madison Ave Street Fair
- 1977 rape and murder of elderly North Carolina woman solved using DNA, police say
- Here we go! Cast announced for new Super Mario Bros. animated movie
Follow NEWS10
News
Albany man charged with Attempted Murder in Central Avenue shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 40 years later, the rape and murder of a 77-year-old woman has been solved after detectives took another look at the case and made a breakthrough using DNA evidence, Raleigh police said Wednesday, September 22.
According to police, Alma Jones was raped and killed in 1977. In 2011, 34 years after the crime was committed, the “case was revived when the box it was stored in had been discovered during a transfer of older case boxes.”
News
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with Gabby Petito investigation
You can find the latest on the investigation involving Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie here. Download the WFLA app for breaking news push alerts and sign up for breaking news email alerts.
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) — A federal arrest warrant has been issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and death of Gabby Petito, the FBI said Thursday.
According to the FBI in Denver, the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued the federal arrest warrant “pursuant to a federal grand jury indictment” related to Laundrie’s “activities” following Petito’s death.
Court documents obtained by WFLA show Laundrie was indicted for the “use of unauthorized access devices” following Petito’s death. According to the documents, Laundrie used a Capitol One Bank debit card and a personal identification number for two Capitol One Bank accounts “knowingly and with intent to defraud” between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1 in Wyoming. Using the accounts, he obtained “things of value aggregating to $1,000 or more.”
“While this warrant allows law enforcement to arrest Mr. Laundrie, the FBI and our partners across the country continue to investigate the facts and circumstances of Ms. Petito’s homicide,” the agency said in a statement. “We urge individuals with knowledge of Mr. Laundrie’s role in this matter or his current whereabouts to contact the FBI.”
Petito mysteriously disappeared during a cross-country road trip she was on with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie. Police say Laundrie returned home to North Port alone on Sept. 1.
Petito’s family officially reported her missing on Sept. 11.
Her white van that the couple had been traveling in was later recovered by police from the Laundrie home. Police later identified Laundrie as a person if interest in the Petito case.
Laundrie was reported missing by his family last Friday, Sept. 17, sparking a massive search that is still ongoing as of Thursday, Sept. 23. According to North Port police, family members said they last saw Laundrie Sept. 14.
A body found in Wyoming over the weekend matching Petito’s description was positively identified as the 22-year-old this week. The preliminary findings of the autopsy ruled her manner of death a homicide, but the cause of death is still being determined.
News
US lawmakers seek answers as scammers continue to target seniors
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — United States lawmakers say the pandemic made many of the nation’s seniors more susceptible to scams.
“For many people, the pandemic made this terrible isolation that much worse,” Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) said.
Casey says scammers saw an opportunity and launched attacks against seniors to steal hundreds and thousands of dollars.
“A lot of money and a big cohort of Americans being affected by this,” Casey said.
The Federal Trade Commission says in 2020, 300,000 fraud claims were filed by those over 60 years old, representing more than 600 million dollars in losses.
Kate Kleinert is a scam victim and lost nearly $40,000 to someone posing as a love interest.
“But the loss that hurts the most was losing his love and losing the family I thought I was going to have and what my new future was going to be,” Kleinert said.
“Your heart just goes out to people that this happens to,” Rep. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said.
Scott says it’s hard to hold these scammers accountable.
“It devastates you because it’s very difficult for law enforcement to find these people and to track them down,” Scott said.
The FTC says three types of scams stand out.
“Romance scams, followed by prize sweepstakes scams, and followed by business impersonator scams. The economic harm is enormous,” Lois Greisman, FTC Consumer Protection Bureau AD said.
Lawmakers and experts agree, educating seniors about the scams can help, while law enforcement also cracks down on robocallers and fraudsters on social media.
News
Senate Republicans hold out on debt ceiling as shutdown looms
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — A week away from a shutdown, Democrats and Republicans are still sparring over a path forward to fund the government.
One main sticking point: Democrats’ push to attach a debt ceiling hike to the spending plan. Senate Republicans are refusing to support that measure even though economists warn failure to raise the ceiling could damage the economy.
“Republicans won’t agree to pay our past bills, the debts we owe,” Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said.
“Give me a break,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., retorted on the Senate floor. “If they (Democrats) want to tax, borrow and spend historic sums of money without our input, they’ll have to raise the debt limit without our help.”
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., agreed.
“They can do it if they want to do it, and they should, but I’m certainly not going to help them do it,” Hawley said.
The House of Representatives has already passed a bill to fund the government and raise the debt ceiling, but Democrats need at least 10 Republicans on board to get the measure through the Senate.
Brown and Democrats say there’s too much at stake to not raise the debt ceiling. The U.S. Department of the Treasury says the government could run out of money to pay its debts by mid-October if Congress does not act.
“I don’t want to vote for it. I didn’t want to vote for it when Trump was president but I did because my obligation is to pay our bills so that we can make veterans VA benefit payments, we can make Social Security payments,” Brown said. “It’s what we do as patriotic Americans.”
Despite Republican pushback, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., says he will hold a vote on the entire package by next week.
“Every single member of this chamber is going to go on record,” he said.
Democrats have not announced a backup plan if Republicans block the passage.
News
Local organization says ‘enough is enough’ regarding gun violence
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local organization says enough is enough after more than a dozen gun shots are fired near their store Wednesday afternoon.
“Being an executive director for an organization can be stressful enough, you worry about your staff you worry about about everyones livelihood but it’s an added burden to worry about their lives everyday,” says Pamela Howard, Executive Director at the Historic Albany Foundation.
The Historic Albany Foundation is a charity organization that preserves and protects buildings and their historical value. They sell all different items inside their 10,000 square ft warehouse. You can find everything from fireplace mantels, bathtubs to small antiques!
They’re located at 89 Lexington Ave in Albany, an area that’s far too familiar with gun violence. “You got 15 shots fired, thankfully no one being hit but what are the chances of a stray bullet coming through my window?,” says Pamela.
“First we try to tell ourselves that it was fireworks and we want to think that but we know it’s not and I think what is troublesome to as well is that when we look outside, the neighborhood doesn’t really react. We can’t always get a read on whether it was gunfire or fireworks,” says Pamela.
“People in the community should certainly be outraged…one shooting incident is one too many,” says Albany Police Officer Steve Smith. Smith says recent data shows shots fired incidents are down 15% compared to last year. “We’re not waving the flag to success yet. We still have a lot of work to do. It’s important to know solving these issues can’t just be a police problem — we need our community to come together as a whole and work with the police department.”
Pamela says there have thought about moving, but ultimately, it’s just not feasible for the organization. “…People may not shop here because they don’t want to come on this street. Even though our warehouse does incredibly well, how much better could we do in a safe neighborhood? [Also,] who would want to buy our building and come to this neighborhood for all the reasons we want to leave it?”
Body found in Illinois River is Jelani Day, coroner confirms
Complaint filed against Rensselaer County Jail
Win Rare NFT Tokens in the Massive FTX Cup #1 Tournament
19-year-old man arrested for 4th of July boating fatality
Bitget KCGI Trading Competition Opens for Registration on 20, October with a Prize Pool of 100 BTC
Cardona’s Market opens newly renovated Latham location
RPD serves charges against officer involved in Daniel Prude incident
Pittsfield cancels 2021 Halloween Parade
Albany man charged with Attempted Murder in Central Avenue shooting
Federal arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie in connection with Gabby Petito investigation
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
Important Role of Transcreation in Marketing
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech2 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News1 week ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech1 week ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business2 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin5 days ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News6 days ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
Beauty1 week ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
Fashion2 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
Business2 weeks ago
Important Role of Transcreation in Marketing
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously
-
websites1 week ago
A Guide to Hiring Java Professionals, With Real-World Secrets, Revealed
-
News6 days ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
News1 week ago
‘Godfather’ behind ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal said he could get one parent’s child into Harvard for $1.2M
-
Beauty1 week ago
Will My Hair Grow Back If I Have CTE (Chronic Telogen Effluvium)? My Opinion Based on Experience
-
A - Z Health Guides2 weeks ago
What Are the Telltale Signs of a Drug Addiction?
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Coronavirus: Everything You Need to Know